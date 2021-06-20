GOLF

U.S. Open Scores

Sunday

At Torrey Pines Golf Course, South Course

San Diego, Calif.

Purse: $12.5 million

Yardage: 7,676; Par: 71

Final Round

Jon Rahm (600), $2,250,000        69-70-72-67—278

Louis Oosthuizen (330), $1,350,000        67-71-70-71—279

Harris English (210), $829,084        72-70-71-68—281

Brooks Koepka (127), $498,176        69-73-71-69—282

Guido Migliozzi, $498,176        71-70-73-68—282

Collin Morikawa (127), $498,176        75-67-70-70—282

Daniel Berger (86), $306,893        71-72-72-68—283

Paul Casey (86), $306,893        71-75-67-70—283

Branden Grace (86), $306,893        72-70-74-67—283

Rory McIlroy (86), $306,893        70-73-67-73—283

Xander Schauffele (86), $306,893        69-71-72-71—283

Scottie Scheffler (86), $306,893        72-69-70-72—283

Russell Henley (66), $217,796        67-70-71-76—284

Francesco Molinari (66), $217,796        68-76-69-71—284

Patrick Cantlay (58), $177,279        70-75-71-69—285

Mackenzie Hughes (58), $177,279        73-67-68-77—285

Kevin Streelman (58), $177,279        71-69-72-73—285

Matthew Wolff (58), $177,279        70-68-73-74—285

Sergio Garcia (47), $125,363        71-74-73-68—286

Brian Harman (47), $125,363        72-71-71-72—286

Dustin Johnson (47), $125,363        71-73-68-74—286

Patrick Reed (47), $125,363        72-73-74-67—286

Charl Schwartzel (47), $125,363        71-74-71-70—286

Jordan Spieth (47), $125,363        77-69-68-72—286

Justin Thomas (47), $125,363        73-69-71-73—286

Chris Baker (35), $87,941        74-71-69-73—287

Bryson DeChambeau (35), $87,941        73-69-68-77—287

Rikuya Hoshino, $87,941        69-74-73-71—287

Martin Kaymer (35), $87,941        77-68-69-73—287

Hideki Matsuyama (35), $87,941        69-76-74-68—287

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $71,030        72-70-70-76—288

Joaquin Niemann (27), $71,030        75-69-71-73—288

Patrick Rodgers (27), $71,030        70-71-77-70—288

Dylan Wu, $71,030        70-73-74-71—288

Lanto Griffin (22), $57,696        76-69-69-75—289

Sungjae Im (22), $57,696        72-72-69-76—289

Robert MacIntyre, $57,696        71-73-72-73—289

Edoardo Molinari, $57,696        70-76-72-71—289

Adam Scott (22), $57,696        70-75-71-73—289

Adam Hadwin (15), $43,883        70-72-75-73—290

Si Woo Kim (15), $43,883        71-75-70-74—290

Wade Ormsby, $43,883        72-74-73-71—290

J.T. Poston (15), $43,883        72-73-71-74—290

Ian Poulter (15), $43,883        74-71-68-77—290

Chez Reavie (15), $43,883        76-68-72-74—290

Dylan Frittelli (11), $32,351        73-72-72-74—291

Tom Hoge (11), $32,351        72-71-76-72—291

Rick Lamb, $32,351        71-75-74-71—291

Lee Westwood (11), $32,351        71-72-71-77—291

Richard Bland, $27,327        70-67-77-78—292

Rafa Cabrera Bello (9), $27,327        68-76-74-74—292

Tommy Fleetwood (9), $27,327        72-73-74-73—292

Bubba Watson (9), $27,327        72-67-77-76—292

Gary Woodland (9), $27,327        74-71-73-74—292

Matt Fitzpatrick (7), $26,056        70-75-72-76—293

Kevin Kisner (7), $26,056        73-73-72-75—293

Akshay Bhatia, $25,183        73-73-73-75—294

Stewart Cink (6), $25,183        73-72-74-75—294

Charley Hoffman (6), $25,183        72-71-75-76—294

Taylor Montgomery, $25,183        70-76-74-74—294

Jhonattan Vegas (6), $25,183        75-69-74-76—294

Phil Mickelson (5), $24,310        75-69-76-75—295

Greyson Sigg, $24,310        71-74-75-75—295

Marc Leishman (5), $23,936        74-70-75-77—296

Matt Jones (4), $23,437        72-71-79-75—297

Shane Lowry (4), $23,437        72-74-72-79—297

Troy Merritt (4), $23,437        75-71-73-78—297

Wilco Nienaber, $22,814        72-74-80-72—298

Kyle Westmoreland, $22,814        71-73-78-76—298

Fabian Gomez (3), $22,309        70-76-78-79—303

Jimmy Walker (3), $22,309        74-72-77-80—303

LPGA Meijer Championship Scores

Sunday

At Blythefield Club

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

a-amateur

Final Round

Nelly Korda, $345,000        68-66-62-67—263

Leona Maguire, $213,467        65-64-70-66—265

In Gee Chun, $137,324        68-67-69-63—267

Brittany Altomare, $137,324        68-66-69-64—267

Anna Nordqvist, $96,420        67-67-68-66—268

Ally Ewing, $63,695        68-69-68-65—270

Lauren Stephenson, $63,695        65-72-67-66—270

Lizette Salas, $63,695        68-66-70-66—270

Georgia Hall, $63,695        68-69-65-68—270

Ariya Jutanugarn, $41,278        66-73-68-64—271

Inbee Park, $41,278        68-68-68-67—271

Moriya Jutanugarn, $41,278        68-67-69-67—271

Jennifer Kupcho, $41,278        68-68-67-68—271

Mina Harigae, $41,278        68-66-68-69—271

Jenny Coleman, $30,620        71-69-67-65—272

Xiyu Lin, $30,620        67-72-68-65—272

Perrine Delacour, $30,620        71-64-70-67—272

Charley Hull, $30,620        65-70-67-70—272

Su Oh, $30,620        67-65-69-71—272

Muni He, $25,011        70-71-65-67—273

Amy Olson, $25,011        67-70-69-67—273

Austin Ernst, $25,011        69-68-68-68—273

Lexi Thompson, $25,011        68-68-68-69—273

Sarah Schmelzel, $25,011        67-69-67-70—273

Gaby Lopez, $21,095        68-70-69-67—274

Gerina Piller, $21,095        70-71-65-68—274

Marina Alex, $21,095        67-68-70-69—274

Jessica Korda, $21,095        68-69-67-70—274

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $15,407        67-69-74-65—275

Nasa Hataoka, $15,407        65-72-71-67—275

Stacy Lewis, $15,407        71-69-67-68—275

Carlota Ciganda, $15,407        69-70-68-68—275

Megan Khang, $15,407        68-71-68-68—275

Katherine Kirk, $15,407        70-67-70-68—275

Alison Lee, $15,407        67-74-65-69—275

Min Lee, $15,407        66-71-69-69—275

Ssu-Chia Cheng, $15,407        70-67-68-70—275

Chella Choi, $15,407        67-68-69-71—275

Lindy Duncan, $15,407        68-65-71-71—275

Madelene Sagstrom, $15,407        68-67-65-75—275

Cristie Kerr, $10,986        69-70-71-66—276

Jiwon Jeon, $10,986        71-70-68-67—276

Christina Kim, $10,986        68-70-71-67—276

Elizabeth Szokol, $10,986        71-65-69-71—276

Dana Finkelstein, $8,609        69-70-71-67—277

Janie Jackson, $8,609        70-66-73-68—277

Ruixin Liu, $8,609        71-68-69-69—277

Gabriela Ruffels, $8,609        67-72-69-69—277

Hannah Green, $8,609        70-66-71-70—277

Sophia Popov, $8,609        67-73-66-71—277

Cheyenne Knight, $8,609        71-68-67-71—277

Ashleigh Buhai, $8,609        69-68-69-71—277

Giulia Molinaro, $8,609        68-68-69-72—277

A Lim Kim, $7,012        72-69-69-68—278

Albane Valenzuela, $7,012        70-70-70-68—278

Jeongeun Lee, $7,012        69-71-67-71—278

Jin Young Ko, $6,194        69-69-74-67—279

Sarah Burnham, $6,194        68-71-72-68—279

Azahara Munoz, $6,194        72-68-70-69—279

Esther Henseleit, $6,194        68-72-67-72—279

In Kyung Kim, $5,493        71-70-70-69—280

Lydia Ko, $5,493        71-69-71-69—280

Mo Martin, $5,493        73-68-69-70—280

Caroline Masson, $5,493        69-70-71-70—280

Esther Lee, $5,493        69-70-71-70—280

Haeji Kang, $5,084        73-66-73-69—281

Juli Inkster, $5,084        71-68-70-72—281

Cydney Clanton, $4,908        70-71-71-70—282

Jennifer Song, $4,792        71-70-70-72—283

a-Valery Plata        72-68-73-71—284

Angel Yin, $4,675        72-68-67-77—284

Jeongeun Lee6, $4,617        73-66-77-70—286

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300 laps, 58 points.

2. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300, 35.

3. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 300, 41.

4. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 300, 35.

5. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 300, 33.

6. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 300, 38.

7. (22) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 300, 37.

8. (30) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 300, 38.

9. (25) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300, 28.

10. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 300, 29.

11. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 300, 38.

12. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300, 39.

13. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300, 38.

14. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 300, 23.

15. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 300, 22.

16. (24) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 300, 21.

17. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 300, 20.

18. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 300, 19.

19. (26) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300, 18.

20. (9) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 300, 17.

21. (21) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 299, 16.

22. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 299, 20.

23. (35) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 299, 14.

24. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 299, 16.

25. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 298, 13.

26. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 298, 0.

27. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 298, 10.

28. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 298, 0.

29. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 295, 0.

30. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 295, 0.

31. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 252, 6.

32. (16) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 227, 13.

33. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, brakes, 197, 4.

34. (33) Chad Finchum, Toyota, garage, 157, 0.

35. (38) David Starr, Toyota, brakes, 126, 0.

36. (27) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 79, 0.

37. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 77, 1.

38. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 53, 1.

39. (39) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 113.792 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 30 minutes, 23 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 4.335 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 60 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 0; Ky.Busch 1-5; K.Larson 6-45; Ku.Busch 46-48; A.Almirola 49; Ky.Busch 50-53; K.Larson 54-79; C.Elliott 80-92; K.Larson 93-137; Ky.Busch 138; K.Larson 139-176; C.Briscoe 177-181; K.Larson 182-218; R.Chastain 219-222; K.Larson 223-300

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 6 times for 264 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 13 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 10 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 4 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Almirola, 2 times for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 2; C.Elliott, 1; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 664; 2. K.Larson, 617; 3. C.Elliott, 591; 4. W.Byron, 564; 5. J.Logano, 548; 6. M.Truex, 527; 7. Ky.Busch, 520; 8. R.Blaney, 509; 9. K.Harvick, 483; 10. B.Keselowski, 473; 11. A.Bowman, 447; 12. A.Dillon, 436; 13. T.Reddick, 398; 14. C.Buescher, 391; 15. C.Bell, 364; 16. M.McDowell, 355.

IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Road America

Plymouth, Wis.

Lap length: 4.014 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 55 laps, Running.

2. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

3. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

4. (13) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

5. (7) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

6. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

7. (9) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

8. (20) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

9. (10) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

10. (22) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

11. (14) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

12. (16) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

13. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

14. (17) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

15. (19) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

16. (11) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

17. (3) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

18. (6) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

19. (25) Cody Ware, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

20. (15) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

21. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 54, Running.

23. (12) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 50, Running.

24. (21) Kevin Magnussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 33, Running.

25. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 19, Running.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.424 mph.

Time of Race: 1:50:55.0534.

Margin of Victory: 1.9106 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 7 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-13, Palou 14, Dixon 15, Newgarden 16-24, Magnussen 25-30, Sato 31-32, Newgarden 33-39, Palou 40-41, Chilton 42-48, Askew 49-50, Newgarden 51-53, Palou 54.

Points: Palou 349, O’Ward 321, Dixon 296, Newgarden 261, Pagenaud 255, Herta 242, Ericsson 239, Rahal 228, Sato 206, Power 204.

F1 French Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Paul Ricard Circuit

Le Castellet, France.

Lap length: 3.107 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 53 laps, 1:27:25.770, 26 points.

2. (2) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 53, +2.904 seconds, 18.

3. (4) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 53, +8.811, 15.

4. (3) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 53, +14.618, 12.

5. (8) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 53, +1:04.032, 10.

6. (10) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 53, +1:15.857, 8.

7. (6) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 53, +1:16.596, 6.

8. (9) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 53, +1:17.695, 4.

9. (12) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 53, +1:19.666, 2.

10. (19) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 53, +1:31.946, 1.

11. (5) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 53, +1:39.337.

12. (14) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 52, +1 lap.

13. (20) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 52, +1 lap.

14. (11) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 52, +1 lap.

15. (13) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 52, +1 lap.

16. (7) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 52, +1 lap.

17. (17) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 52, +1 lap.

18. (16) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 52, +1 lap.

19. (15) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 52, +1 lap.

20. (18) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 52, +1 lap.

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 105 points.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 101.

3. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 69.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 66.

5. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 52.

6. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 47.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 42.

8. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 31.

9. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 28.

10. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 26.

11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 13.

12. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 12.

13. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 9.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 8.

15. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.

16. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.

Manufacturers Standings

1. Red Bull Racing, 174.

2. Mercedes, 148.

3. Ferrari, 94.

4. McLaren, 92.

5. Alphatauri, 39.

6. Aston Martin, 37.

7. Alpine, 25.

8. Alfa Romeo Racing, 2.

9. Haas F1 Team, 0.

10. Williams, 0.

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    6    1    2    20    14    9

Orlando City    4    1    3    15    11    6

Philadelphia    4    2    3    15    11    7

Columbus    4    2    2    14    9    6

New York    4    4    0    12    12    10

D.C. United    4    5    0    12    9    11

New York City FC    3    3    2    11    15    10

CF Montréal    3    3    2    11    10    9

Atlanta    2    1    5    11    11    9

Nashville    2    1    5    11    9    8

Inter Miami CF    2    5    2    8    8    14

Toronto FC    1    5    2    5    10    15

Chicago    1    6    1    4    4    13

Cincinnati    1    5    1    4    6    17

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Seattle    6    0    3    21    16    4

Sporting KC    5    3    2    17    17    13

Colorado    5    2    1    16    14    8

LA Galaxy    5    3    0    15    12    13

Portland    4    4    0    12    11    12

Real Salt Lake    3    1    3    12    12    8

Houston    3    3    3    12    12    13

San Jose    3    5    1    10    11    12

Austin FC    2    4    3    9    6    9

Los Angeles FC    2    3    3    9    9    10

Minnesota United    2    4    2    8    7    12

Vancouver    2    5    1    7    7    12

FC Dallas    1    3    4    7    9    12

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Result

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Tuesday’s Game

San Jose at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New York at New England, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Orlando City at Miami, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL Glance

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Orlando    3    0    3    12    8    5

Portland    4    2    0    12    12    4

Washington    2    1    3    9    6    6

Gotham FC    2    1    2    8    3    2

Chicago    2    2    2    8    5    8

North Carolina    2    2    1    7    8    4

Houston    2    3    1    7    6    7

Louisville    2    2    1    7    3    8

Reign FC    1    3    1    4    3    5

Kansas City    0    4    2    2    2    7

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Louisville 1, Houston 0

Portland 1, Kansas City 0

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 1, tie

Tuesday’s Game

Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Kansas City, 11 a.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Gotham FC at Reign FC, 11 a.m.

Portland at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Fever-Tree Championships Results

Sunday

At The Queen’s Club

London

Purse: $1,290,135

Surface: Grass

Men’s Singles

Championship

Matteo Berrettini (1), Italy, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

ATP World Tour NOVENTI Open Results

Sunday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: $1,318,605

Surface: Grass

Men’s Singles

Championship

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

ATP World Tour Mallorca Championships Results

Sunday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: $783,665

Surface: Grass

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Nicola Kuhn, Spain, def. Radu Albot (2), Moldova, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Lukas Klein, Slovakia, def. Denis Istomin (8), Uzbekistan, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena (4), Spain, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Lucas Pouille (3), France, def. Joao Sousa (6), Portugal, 7-6 (9), 6-4.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

WTA Bett1Open Results

Sunday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Berlin

Purse: $456,073

Surface: Grass

Women’s Singles

Championship

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Belinda Bencic (5), Switzerland, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

WTA Birmingham Classic Results

Sunday

At Edgbaston Priory Club

Birmingham, Great Britain

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Grass

Women’s Singles

Championship

Ons Jabeur (2), Tunisia, def. Daria Kasatkina (4), Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

WTA Bad Homburg Open Results

Sunday

At Bad Homburg Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Surface: Grass

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Anna Zaja (4), Germany, def. Julia Middendorf (8), Germany, 6-2, 7-5.

Yuliya Hatouka (1), Belarus, def. Kimberley Zimmermann (6), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Katarzyna Piter (3), Poland, def. Nastasja Mariana Schunk (7), Germany, 7-6, 2-6, 7-6.

Ekaterina Yashina (5), Russia, def. Riya Bhatia (2), India, 7-6, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-2, 6-1.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.

Nadia Podoroska (5), Argentina, def. Mara Guth, Germany, 6-0, 6-3.

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Sorana Cirstea (6), Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

BASKETBALL

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Pacific

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Sunday’s Result

Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 96, Atlanta wins series 4-3

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Sunday’s Result

Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114, Phoenix leads series 1-0

Tuesday’s Game

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Suns 120, Clippers 114

L.A. CLIPPERS (114)

Mann 3-4 0-0 9, Morris Sr. 3-11 0-0 6, Batum 2-5 0-0 5, George 10-26 7-8 34, Jackson 10-19 0-0 24, Cousins 4-10 2-3 11, Zubac 2-3 5-6 9, Beverley 1-2 0-0 2, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Rondo 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 40-88 14-17 114.

PHOENIX (120)

Bridges 6-11 0-0 14, Crowder 5-10 0-0 13, Ayton 10-14 0-0 20, Booker 15-29 7-7 40, Payne 5-10 0-0 11, Craig 3-5 0-0 8, Johnson 5-8 0-0 12, Saric 0-1 2-2 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 49-89 9-9 120.

L.A. Clippers    21    33    39    21    —    114

Phoenix    21    36    36    27    —    120

3-Point Goals: L.A. Clippers 20-47 (George 7-15, Jackson 4-12, Mann 3-3, Rondo 2-2, Kennard 2-3, Cousins 1-2, Batum 1-4, Morris Sr. 0-5), Phoenix 13-32 (Booker 3-7, Crowder 3-7, Craig 2-2, Johnson 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Payne 1-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Clippers 39 (Batum 10), Phoenix 43 (Booker 13). Assists: L.A. Clippers 23 (Rondo 7), Phoenix 31 (Booker 11). Total Fouls: L.A. Clippers 17, Phoenix 16. A: 16,583 (18,422)

Hawks 103, 76ers 96

ATLANTA (103)

Collins 5-6 4-4 14, Huerter 10-18 5-7 27, Capela 6-8 1-4 13, Bogdanovic 2-8 0-0 4, Young 5-23 9-11 21, Gallinari 6-13 2-2 17, S.Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 0-1 1-2 1, Williams 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 36-81 24-32 103.

PHILADELPHIA (96)

Harris 8-24 6-6 24, Korkmaz 2-6 0-0 5, Embiid 11-21 7-10 31, Curry 6-10 1-2 16, Simmons 2-4 1-2 5, Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Milton 1-3 0-0 2, Thybulle 3-5 1-2 8, G.Hill 1-3 1-1 3, Maxey 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 34-80 19-25 96.

Atlanta    25    23    28    27    —    103

Philadelphia    28    18    25    25    —    96

3-Point Goals: Atlanta 7-27 (Gallinari 3-7, Huerter 2-4, Young 2-11, Bogdanovic 0-4), Philadelphia 9-28 (Curry 3-5, Embiid 2-5, Harris 2-7, Thybulle 1-2, Korkmaz 1-5, G.Hill 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Atlanta 44 (Collins 16), Philadelphia 48 (Harris 14). Assists: Atlanta 22 (Young 10), Philadelphia 26 (Simmons 13). Total Fouls: Atlanta 23, Philadelphia 28. A: 18,624 (20,478).

HOCKEY

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Pacific

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Sunday’s Result

Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT, series tied 2-2

Today’s Game

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., series tied 2-2

Tuesday’s Game

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Vegas at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Friday’s Game

x-N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA

Saturday’s Game

x-Montreal at Vegas, TBA

Tags