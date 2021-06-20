GOLF
U.S. Open Scores
Sunday
At Torrey Pines Golf Course, South Course
San Diego, Calif.
Purse: $12.5 million
Yardage: 7,676; Par: 71
Final Round
Jon Rahm (600), $2,250,000 69-70-72-67—278
Louis Oosthuizen (330), $1,350,000 67-71-70-71—279
Harris English (210), $829,084 72-70-71-68—281
Brooks Koepka (127), $498,176 69-73-71-69—282
Guido Migliozzi, $498,176 71-70-73-68—282
Collin Morikawa (127), $498,176 75-67-70-70—282
Daniel Berger (86), $306,893 71-72-72-68—283
Paul Casey (86), $306,893 71-75-67-70—283
Branden Grace (86), $306,893 72-70-74-67—283
Rory McIlroy (86), $306,893 70-73-67-73—283
Xander Schauffele (86), $306,893 69-71-72-71—283
Scottie Scheffler (86), $306,893 72-69-70-72—283
Russell Henley (66), $217,796 67-70-71-76—284
Francesco Molinari (66), $217,796 68-76-69-71—284
Patrick Cantlay (58), $177,279 70-75-71-69—285
Mackenzie Hughes (58), $177,279 73-67-68-77—285
Kevin Streelman (58), $177,279 71-69-72-73—285
Matthew Wolff (58), $177,279 70-68-73-74—285
Sergio Garcia (47), $125,363 71-74-73-68—286
Brian Harman (47), $125,363 72-71-71-72—286
Dustin Johnson (47), $125,363 71-73-68-74—286
Patrick Reed (47), $125,363 72-73-74-67—286
Charl Schwartzel (47), $125,363 71-74-71-70—286
Jordan Spieth (47), $125,363 77-69-68-72—286
Justin Thomas (47), $125,363 73-69-71-73—286
Chris Baker (35), $87,941 74-71-69-73—287
Bryson DeChambeau (35), $87,941 73-69-68-77—287
Rikuya Hoshino, $87,941 69-74-73-71—287
Martin Kaymer (35), $87,941 77-68-69-73—287
Hideki Matsuyama (35), $87,941 69-76-74-68—287
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $71,030 72-70-70-76—288
Joaquin Niemann (27), $71,030 75-69-71-73—288
Patrick Rodgers (27), $71,030 70-71-77-70—288
Dylan Wu, $71,030 70-73-74-71—288
Lanto Griffin (22), $57,696 76-69-69-75—289
Sungjae Im (22), $57,696 72-72-69-76—289
Robert MacIntyre, $57,696 71-73-72-73—289
Edoardo Molinari, $57,696 70-76-72-71—289
Adam Scott (22), $57,696 70-75-71-73—289
Adam Hadwin (15), $43,883 70-72-75-73—290
Si Woo Kim (15), $43,883 71-75-70-74—290
Wade Ormsby, $43,883 72-74-73-71—290
J.T. Poston (15), $43,883 72-73-71-74—290
Ian Poulter (15), $43,883 74-71-68-77—290
Chez Reavie (15), $43,883 76-68-72-74—290
Dylan Frittelli (11), $32,351 73-72-72-74—291
Tom Hoge (11), $32,351 72-71-76-72—291
Rick Lamb, $32,351 71-75-74-71—291
Lee Westwood (11), $32,351 71-72-71-77—291
Richard Bland, $27,327 70-67-77-78—292
Rafa Cabrera Bello (9), $27,327 68-76-74-74—292
Tommy Fleetwood (9), $27,327 72-73-74-73—292
Bubba Watson (9), $27,327 72-67-77-76—292
Gary Woodland (9), $27,327 74-71-73-74—292
Matt Fitzpatrick (7), $26,056 70-75-72-76—293
Kevin Kisner (7), $26,056 73-73-72-75—293
Akshay Bhatia, $25,183 73-73-73-75—294
Stewart Cink (6), $25,183 73-72-74-75—294
Charley Hoffman (6), $25,183 72-71-75-76—294
Taylor Montgomery, $25,183 70-76-74-74—294
Jhonattan Vegas (6), $25,183 75-69-74-76—294
Phil Mickelson (5), $24,310 75-69-76-75—295
Greyson Sigg, $24,310 71-74-75-75—295
Marc Leishman (5), $23,936 74-70-75-77—296
Matt Jones (4), $23,437 72-71-79-75—297
Shane Lowry (4), $23,437 72-74-72-79—297
Troy Merritt (4), $23,437 75-71-73-78—297
Wilco Nienaber, $22,814 72-74-80-72—298
Kyle Westmoreland, $22,814 71-73-78-76—298
Fabian Gomez (3), $22,309 70-76-78-79—303
Jimmy Walker (3), $22,309 74-72-77-80—303
LPGA Meijer Championship Scores
Sunday
At Blythefield Club
Grand Rapids, Mich.
Purse: $2.3 million
Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72
a-amateur
Final Round
Nelly Korda, $345,000 68-66-62-67—263
Leona Maguire, $213,467 65-64-70-66—265
In Gee Chun, $137,324 68-67-69-63—267
Brittany Altomare, $137,324 68-66-69-64—267
Anna Nordqvist, $96,420 67-67-68-66—268
Ally Ewing, $63,695 68-69-68-65—270
Lauren Stephenson, $63,695 65-72-67-66—270
Lizette Salas, $63,695 68-66-70-66—270
Georgia Hall, $63,695 68-69-65-68—270
Ariya Jutanugarn, $41,278 66-73-68-64—271
Inbee Park, $41,278 68-68-68-67—271
Moriya Jutanugarn, $41,278 68-67-69-67—271
Jennifer Kupcho, $41,278 68-68-67-68—271
Mina Harigae, $41,278 68-66-68-69—271
Jenny Coleman, $30,620 71-69-67-65—272
Xiyu Lin, $30,620 67-72-68-65—272
Perrine Delacour, $30,620 71-64-70-67—272
Charley Hull, $30,620 65-70-67-70—272
Su Oh, $30,620 67-65-69-71—272
Muni He, $25,011 70-71-65-67—273
Amy Olson, $25,011 67-70-69-67—273
Austin Ernst, $25,011 69-68-68-68—273
Lexi Thompson, $25,011 68-68-68-69—273
Sarah Schmelzel, $25,011 67-69-67-70—273
Gaby Lopez, $21,095 68-70-69-67—274
Gerina Piller, $21,095 70-71-65-68—274
Marina Alex, $21,095 67-68-70-69—274
Jessica Korda, $21,095 68-69-67-70—274
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $15,407 67-69-74-65—275
Nasa Hataoka, $15,407 65-72-71-67—275
Stacy Lewis, $15,407 71-69-67-68—275
Carlota Ciganda, $15,407 69-70-68-68—275
Megan Khang, $15,407 68-71-68-68—275
Katherine Kirk, $15,407 70-67-70-68—275
Alison Lee, $15,407 67-74-65-69—275
Min Lee, $15,407 66-71-69-69—275
Ssu-Chia Cheng, $15,407 70-67-68-70—275
Chella Choi, $15,407 67-68-69-71—275
Lindy Duncan, $15,407 68-65-71-71—275
Madelene Sagstrom, $15,407 68-67-65-75—275
Cristie Kerr, $10,986 69-70-71-66—276
Jiwon Jeon, $10,986 71-70-68-67—276
Christina Kim, $10,986 68-70-71-67—276
Elizabeth Szokol, $10,986 71-65-69-71—276
Dana Finkelstein, $8,609 69-70-71-67—277
Janie Jackson, $8,609 70-66-73-68—277
Ruixin Liu, $8,609 71-68-69-69—277
Gabriela Ruffels, $8,609 67-72-69-69—277
Hannah Green, $8,609 70-66-71-70—277
Sophia Popov, $8,609 67-73-66-71—277
Cheyenne Knight, $8,609 71-68-67-71—277
Ashleigh Buhai, $8,609 69-68-69-71—277
Giulia Molinaro, $8,609 68-68-69-72—277
A Lim Kim, $7,012 72-69-69-68—278
Albane Valenzuela, $7,012 70-70-70-68—278
Jeongeun Lee, $7,012 69-71-67-71—278
Jin Young Ko, $6,194 69-69-74-67—279
Sarah Burnham, $6,194 68-71-72-68—279
Azahara Munoz, $6,194 72-68-70-69—279
Esther Henseleit, $6,194 68-72-67-72—279
In Kyung Kim, $5,493 71-70-70-69—280
Lydia Ko, $5,493 71-69-71-69—280
Mo Martin, $5,493 73-68-69-70—280
Caroline Masson, $5,493 69-70-71-70—280
Esther Lee, $5,493 69-70-71-70—280
Haeji Kang, $5,084 73-66-73-69—281
Juli Inkster, $5,084 71-68-70-72—281
Cydney Clanton, $4,908 70-71-71-70—282
Jennifer Song, $4,792 71-70-70-72—283
a-Valery Plata 72-68-73-71—284
Angel Yin, $4,675 72-68-67-77—284
Jeongeun Lee6, $4,617 73-66-77-70—286
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Nashville Superspeedway
Lebanon, Tenn.
Lap length: 1.33 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300 laps, 58 points.
2. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300, 35.
3. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 300, 41.
4. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 300, 35.
5. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 300, 33.
6. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 300, 38.
7. (22) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 300, 37.
8. (30) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 300, 38.
9. (25) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300, 28.
10. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 300, 29.
11. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 300, 38.
12. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300, 39.
13. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300, 38.
14. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 300, 23.
15. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 300, 22.
16. (24) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 300, 21.
17. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 300, 20.
18. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 300, 19.
19. (26) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300, 18.
20. (9) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 300, 17.
21. (21) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 299, 16.
22. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 299, 20.
23. (35) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 299, 14.
24. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 299, 16.
25. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 298, 13.
26. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 298, 0.
27. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 298, 10.
28. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 298, 0.
29. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 295, 0.
30. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 295, 0.
31. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 252, 6.
32. (16) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 227, 13.
33. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, brakes, 197, 4.
34. (33) Chad Finchum, Toyota, garage, 157, 0.
35. (38) David Starr, Toyota, brakes, 126, 0.
36. (27) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 79, 0.
37. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 77, 1.
38. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 53, 1.
39. (39) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 113.792 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 30 minutes, 23 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 4.335 seconds.
Caution Flags: 11 for 60 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 0; Ky.Busch 1-5; K.Larson 6-45; Ku.Busch 46-48; A.Almirola 49; Ky.Busch 50-53; K.Larson 54-79; C.Elliott 80-92; K.Larson 93-137; Ky.Busch 138; K.Larson 139-176; C.Briscoe 177-181; K.Larson 182-218; R.Chastain 219-222; K.Larson 223-300
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 6 times for 264 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 13 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 10 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 4 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Almirola, 2 times for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Larson, 3; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 2; C.Elliott, 1; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 664; 2. K.Larson, 617; 3. C.Elliott, 591; 4. W.Byron, 564; 5. J.Logano, 548; 6. M.Truex, 527; 7. Ky.Busch, 520; 8. R.Blaney, 509; 9. K.Harvick, 483; 10. B.Keselowski, 473; 11. A.Bowman, 447; 12. A.Dillon, 436; 13. T.Reddick, 398; 14. C.Buescher, 391; 15. C.Bell, 364; 16. M.McDowell, 355.
IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Road America
Plymouth, Wis.
Lap length: 4.014 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (5) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 55 laps, Running.
2. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
3. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
4. (13) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
5. (7) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
6. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
7. (9) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
8. (20) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
9. (10) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
10. (22) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
11. (14) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
12. (16) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
13. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
14. (17) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
15. (19) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
16. (11) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
17. (3) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
18. (6) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
19. (25) Cody Ware, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
20. (15) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
21. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 54, Running.
23. (12) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 50, Running.
24. (21) Kevin Magnussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 33, Running.
25. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 19, Running.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.424 mph.
Time of Race: 1:50:55.0534.
Margin of Victory: 1.9106 seconds.
Cautions: 4 for 7 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-13, Palou 14, Dixon 15, Newgarden 16-24, Magnussen 25-30, Sato 31-32, Newgarden 33-39, Palou 40-41, Chilton 42-48, Askew 49-50, Newgarden 51-53, Palou 54.
Points: Palou 349, O’Ward 321, Dixon 296, Newgarden 261, Pagenaud 255, Herta 242, Ericsson 239, Rahal 228, Sato 206, Power 204.
F1 French Grand Prix Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Paul Ricard Circuit
Le Castellet, France.
Lap length: 3.107 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 53 laps, 1:27:25.770, 26 points.
2. (2) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 53, +2.904 seconds, 18.
3. (4) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 53, +8.811, 15.
4. (3) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 53, +14.618, 12.
5. (8) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 53, +1:04.032, 10.
6. (10) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 53, +1:15.857, 8.
7. (6) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 53, +1:16.596, 6.
8. (9) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 53, +1:17.695, 4.
9. (12) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 53, +1:19.666, 2.
10. (19) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 53, +1:31.946, 1.
11. (5) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 53, +1:39.337.
12. (14) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 52, +1 lap.
13. (20) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 52, +1 lap.
14. (11) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 52, +1 lap.
15. (13) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 52, +1 lap.
16. (7) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 52, +1 lap.
17. (17) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 52, +1 lap.
18. (16) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 52, +1 lap.
19. (15) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 52, +1 lap.
20. (18) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 52, +1 lap.
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 105 points.
2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 101.
3. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 69.
4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 66.
5. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 52.
6. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 47.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 42.
8. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 31.
9. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 28.
10. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 26.
11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 13.
12. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 12.
13. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 9.
14. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 8.
15. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.
16. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.
Manufacturers Standings
1. Red Bull Racing, 174.
2. Mercedes, 148.
3. Ferrari, 94.
4. McLaren, 92.
5. Alphatauri, 39.
6. Aston Martin, 37.
7. Alpine, 25.
8. Alfa Romeo Racing, 2.
9. Haas F1 Team, 0.
10. Williams, 0.
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 6 1 2 20 14 9
Orlando City 4 1 3 15 11 6
Philadelphia 4 2 3 15 11 7
Columbus 4 2 2 14 9 6
New York 4 4 0 12 12 10
D.C. United 4 5 0 12 9 11
New York City FC 3 3 2 11 15 10
CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9
Atlanta 2 1 5 11 11 9
Nashville 2 1 5 11 9 8
Inter Miami CF 2 5 2 8 8 14
Toronto FC 1 5 2 5 10 15
Chicago 1 6 1 4 4 13
Cincinnati 1 5 1 4 6 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 0 3 21 16 4
Sporting KC 5 3 2 17 17 13
Colorado 5 2 1 16 14 8
LA Galaxy 5 3 0 15 12 13
Portland 4 4 0 12 11 12
Real Salt Lake 3 1 3 12 12 8
Houston 3 3 3 12 12 13
San Jose 3 5 1 10 11 12
Austin FC 2 4 3 9 6 9
Los Angeles FC 2 3 3 9 9 10
Minnesota United 2 4 2 8 7 12
Vancouver 2 5 1 7 7 12
FC Dallas 1 3 4 7 9 12
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Result
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2, tie
Tuesday’s Game
San Jose at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New York at New England, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at CF Montréal, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Orlando City at Miami, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5 p.m.
CF Montréal at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 3 0 3 12 8 5
Portland 4 2 0 12 12 4
Washington 2 1 3 9 6 6
Gotham FC 2 1 2 8 3 2
Chicago 2 2 2 8 5 8
North Carolina 2 2 1 7 8 4
Houston 2 3 1 7 6 7
Louisville 2 2 1 7 3 8
Reign FC 1 3 1 4 3 5
Kansas City 0 4 2 2 2 7
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Louisville 1, Houston 0
Portland 1, Kansas City 0
Gotham FC 1, Orlando 1, tie
Tuesday’s Game
Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Kansas City, 11 a.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisville at Chicago, 11 a.m.
Gotham FC at Reign FC, 11 a.m.
Portland at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Fever-Tree Championships Results
Sunday
At The Queen’s Club
London
Purse: $1,290,135
Surface: Grass
Men’s Singles
Championship
Matteo Berrettini (1), Italy, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
ATP World Tour NOVENTI Open Results
Sunday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: $1,318,605
Surface: Grass
Men’s Singles
Championship
Ugo Humbert, France, def. Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
ATP World Tour Mallorca Championships Results
Sunday
At Santa Ponca
Mallorca, Spain
Purse: $783,665
Surface: Grass
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Nicola Kuhn, Spain, def. Radu Albot (2), Moldova, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Lukas Klein, Slovakia, def. Denis Istomin (8), Uzbekistan, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
Roberto Carballes Baena (4), Spain, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
Lucas Pouille (3), France, def. Joao Sousa (6), Portugal, 7-6 (9), 6-4.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
WTA Bett1Open Results
Sunday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Berlin
Purse: $456,073
Surface: Grass
Women’s Singles
Championship
Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Belinda Bencic (5), Switzerland, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.
WTA Birmingham Classic Results
Sunday
At Edgbaston Priory Club
Birmingham, Great Britain
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Grass
Women’s Singles
Championship
Ons Jabeur (2), Tunisia, def. Daria Kasatkina (4), Russia, 7-5, 6-4.
WTA Bad Homburg Open Results
Sunday
At Bad Homburg Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Surface: Grass
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Anna Zaja (4), Germany, def. Julia Middendorf (8), Germany, 6-2, 7-5.
Yuliya Hatouka (1), Belarus, def. Kimberley Zimmermann (6), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.
Katarzyna Piter (3), Poland, def. Nastasja Mariana Schunk (7), Germany, 7-6, 2-6, 7-6.
Ekaterina Yashina (5), Russia, def. Riya Bhatia (2), India, 7-6, 6-0.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-2, 6-1.
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.
Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.
Nadia Podoroska (5), Argentina, def. Mara Guth, Germany, 6-0, 6-3.
Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5).
Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Sorana Cirstea (6), Romania, 6-3, 6-4.
BASKETBALL
NBA Daily Playoff Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times Pacific
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Sunday’s Result
Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 96, Atlanta wins series 4-3
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
Sunday’s Result
Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114, Phoenix leads series 1-0
Tuesday’s Game
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Suns 120, Clippers 114
L.A. CLIPPERS (114)
Mann 3-4 0-0 9, Morris Sr. 3-11 0-0 6, Batum 2-5 0-0 5, George 10-26 7-8 34, Jackson 10-19 0-0 24, Cousins 4-10 2-3 11, Zubac 2-3 5-6 9, Beverley 1-2 0-0 2, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Rondo 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 40-88 14-17 114.
PHOENIX (120)
Bridges 6-11 0-0 14, Crowder 5-10 0-0 13, Ayton 10-14 0-0 20, Booker 15-29 7-7 40, Payne 5-10 0-0 11, Craig 3-5 0-0 8, Johnson 5-8 0-0 12, Saric 0-1 2-2 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 49-89 9-9 120.
L.A. Clippers 21 33 39 21 — 114
Phoenix 21 36 36 27 — 120
3-Point Goals: L.A. Clippers 20-47 (George 7-15, Jackson 4-12, Mann 3-3, Rondo 2-2, Kennard 2-3, Cousins 1-2, Batum 1-4, Morris Sr. 0-5), Phoenix 13-32 (Booker 3-7, Crowder 3-7, Craig 2-2, Johnson 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Payne 1-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Clippers 39 (Batum 10), Phoenix 43 (Booker 13). Assists: L.A. Clippers 23 (Rondo 7), Phoenix 31 (Booker 11). Total Fouls: L.A. Clippers 17, Phoenix 16. A: 16,583 (18,422)
Hawks 103, 76ers 96
ATLANTA (103)
Collins 5-6 4-4 14, Huerter 10-18 5-7 27, Capela 6-8 1-4 13, Bogdanovic 2-8 0-0 4, Young 5-23 9-11 21, Gallinari 6-13 2-2 17, S.Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 0-1 1-2 1, Williams 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 36-81 24-32 103.
PHILADELPHIA (96)
Harris 8-24 6-6 24, Korkmaz 2-6 0-0 5, Embiid 11-21 7-10 31, Curry 6-10 1-2 16, Simmons 2-4 1-2 5, Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Milton 1-3 0-0 2, Thybulle 3-5 1-2 8, G.Hill 1-3 1-1 3, Maxey 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 34-80 19-25 96.
Atlanta 25 23 28 27 — 103
Philadelphia 28 18 25 25 — 96
3-Point Goals: Atlanta 7-27 (Gallinari 3-7, Huerter 2-4, Young 2-11, Bogdanovic 0-4), Philadelphia 9-28 (Curry 3-5, Embiid 2-5, Harris 2-7, Thybulle 1-2, Korkmaz 1-5, G.Hill 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Atlanta 44 (Collins 16), Philadelphia 48 (Harris 14). Assists: Atlanta 22 (Young 10), Philadelphia 26 (Simmons 13). Total Fouls: Atlanta 23, Philadelphia 28. A: 18,624 (20,478).
HOCKEY
NHL Daily Playoff Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times Pacific
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Sunday’s Result
Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT, series tied 2-2
Today’s Game
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., series tied 2-2
Tuesday’s Game
Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Vegas at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Friday’s Game
x-N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA
Saturday’s Game
x-Montreal at Vegas, TBA