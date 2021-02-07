GOLF

PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Sunday

At TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Final Round

Brooks Koepka (500), $1,314,000        68-66-66-65—265

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (245), $649,700        66-66-66-68—266

Xander Schauffele (245), $649,700        66-64-65-71—266

Carlos Ortiz (115), $307,208        67-67-69-64—267

Jordan Spieth (115), $307,208        67-67-61-72—267

Steve Stricker (115), $307,208        65-66-69-67—267

Matthew NeSmith (85), $229,342        63-71-68-66—268

Andrew Putnam (85), $229,342        67-69-67-65—268

Scottie Scheffler (85), $229,342        67-65-66-70—268

James Hahn (75), $198,925        67-67-66-69—269

Louis Oosthuizen (68), $177,025        69-67-63-71—270

J.T. Poston (68), $177,025        68-66-67-69—270

Rory McIlroy (56), $138,700        70-67-70-64—271

Jon Rahm (56), $138,700        68-69-66-68—271

Justin Thomas (56), $138,700        70-65-64-72—271

Harold Varner III (56), $138,700        68-68-67-68—271

Corey Conners (47), $104,025        69-68-68-67—272

Sungjae Im (47), $104,025        72-67-68-65—272

Nate Lashley (47), $104,025        64-69-69-70—272

Cameron Tringale (47), $104,025        71-64-69-68—272

Will Zalatoris, $104,025        71-66-64-71—272

Keegan Bradley (35), $64,423        66-65-70-72—273

Sam Burns (35), $64,423        64-68-73-68—273

Emiliano Grillo (35), $64,423        69-70-67-67—273

Henrik Norlander (35), $64,423        68-71-67-67—273

Kevin Streelman (35), $64,423        68-67-69-69—273

Brendon Todd (35), $64,423        68-69-65-71—273

Bubba Watson (35), $64,423        71-68-69-65—273

Richy Werenski (35), $64,423        69-69-71-64—273

Russell Henley (24), $44,713        71-67-65-71—274

Mark Hubbard (24), $44,713        63-73-71-67—274

Matt Jones (24), $44,713        68-69-69-68—274

Luke List (24), $44,713        72-67-68-67—274

Brendan Steele (24), $44,713        70-67-70-67—274

Bo Van Pelt (24), $44,713        69-67-71-67—274

Wyndham Clark (18), $34,006        72-67-67-69—275

Scott Stallings (18), $34,006        67-70-66-72—275

Brian Harman (18), $34,006        71-68-69-67—275

Bo Hoag (18), $34,006        67-71-71-66—275

Kyle Stanley (18), $34,006        71-67-70-67—275

Matthew Wolff (18), $34,006        68-71-69-67—275

Nick Hardy, $23,853        68-67-71-70—276

Max Homa (11), $23,853        69-69-68-70—276

Zach Johnson (11), $23,853        68-70-69-69—276

Matt Kuchar (11), $23,853        69-67-73-67—276

Hideki Matsuyama (11), $23,853        71-67-69-69—276

Grayson Murray (11), $23,853        70-68-68-70—276

Ryan Palmer (11), $23,853        70-68-71-67—276

Webb Simpson (11), $23,853        73-65-69-69—276

Adam Hadwin (8), $18,323        67-70-73-67—277

Si Woo Kim (8), $18,323        71-66-70-70—277

Patton Kizzire (8), $18,323        69-65-69-74—277

Byeong Hun An (6), $17,265        69-69-70-70—278

Billy Horschel (6), $17,265        66-68-71-73—278

Russell Knox (6), $17,265        68-69-69-72—278

Robby Shelton (6), $17,265        72-66-70-70—278

Sam Ryder (6), $16,863        70-67-72-70—279

Stewart Cink (5), $16,425        69-70-71-70—280

Lucas Glover (5), $16,425        72-63-74-71—280

Michael Kim (5), $16,425        67-71-74-68—280

Davis Riley, $16,425        72-66-71-71—280

Brian Stuard (5), $16,425        70-68-72-70—280

Satoshi Kodaira (4), $15,987        68-71-68-74—281

Ted Potter, Jr. (4), $15,841        66-71-71-74—282

Xinjun Zhang (4), $15,695        70-69-73-71—283

Aaron Wise (4), $15,549        74-65-73-72—284

FOOTBALL

NFL

Playoff Glance

All Times Pacific

Super Bowl

Sunday’s Result

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9

BASEBALL

Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK — The 61 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — Signed Freddy Galvis, ss, Cincinnati, to a one-year contract.

BOSTON (2) — Signed Kiké Hernández, of-inf, Los Angeles Dodgers to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Garrett Richards, rhp, San Diego, to a $10 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (2) — Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Liam Hendriks, rhp, Oakland, to a $54 million, four-year contract.

CLEVELAND (1) — Re-signed César Hernández, 2b, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (4) — Signed Robbie Grossman, of, Oakland, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Wilson Ramos, c, New York Mets, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Erasmo Ramirez, rhp, New York Mets, to a minor league contract ($800,000); signed Derek Holland, lhp, Pittsburgh, to a minor league contract ($925,000).

HOUSTON (3) — Signed Pedro Báez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract; signed Jason Castro, c, Houston, to a $7 million, two-year contract; re-signed Michael Brantley, of, to a $32 million, two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Greg Holland, rhp, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Washington, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed José Quintana, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (2) — Signed JA Happ, lhp, New York Yankees, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Andrelton Simmons, ss, Los Angeles Angels, to a $10.5 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (2) — Re-signed DJ LeMahieu, 2b, to a $90 million, six-year contract; signed Corey Kluber, rhp, Texas, to an $11 million, one-year contract.

SEATTLE (1) — Re-signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Re-signed Mike Zunino, c, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (1) — Signed Drew Butera, c, Colorado, to a minor league contract ($1 million).

TORONTO (5) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, San Diego, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed George Springer, of, Houston, to a $150 million, six-year contract; signed Marcus Semien, ss, Oakland, to an $18 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (5) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-year contract; re-signed Pablo Sandoval, 3b, to a minor league contract ($1 million); signed Ehire Adrianza, inf, Minnesota, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million).

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Austin Romine, c, Detroit, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

COLORADO (1) — Re-signed Chris Owings ss-2b-of, to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.

MIAMI (2) — Signed Anthony Bass, rhp, Toronto, to a $5 million, two-year contract; signed Sandy León, c, Cleveland, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million).

NEW YORK (4) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed James McCann, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $40.6 million, four-year contract; signed Aaron Loup, lhp, Tampa Bay, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Re-signed J.T. Realmuto, c, to a $115.5 million, five-year contract; signed Iván Nova, rhp, Detroit, to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Re-signed Jurickson Profar, 2b, to a $21 million, three-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Wood, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Tommy La Stella, 2b, Oakland, to an $18.75 million, three-year contract.

WASHINGTON (5) — Signed Yasmany Tomás, of-3b, Arizona, to a minor league contract; re-signed Ryan Zimmerman, 1b, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Brad Hand, lhp, Cleveland, to a $10.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jon Lester, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Avila, c, Minnesota, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

TENNIS

Australian Open Results

Monday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD32,790,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men’s Singles

First Round

Milos Raonic (14), Canada, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino (32), France, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Stan Wawrinka (17), Switzerland, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Gael Monfils (10), France, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (27), United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, vs. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-3.

Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-2, 7-5.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-5, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-0, 7-6 (9).

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-1.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Angelique Kerber (23), Germany, 6-0, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.

Timea Babos, Hungary, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Wang Qiang (30), China, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Mayo Hibi, Japan, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, vs. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, 7-5, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova (32), Russia, vs. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

COLLEGE WOMEN

Sunday

Idaho State 7, Lewis-Clark State 0

At Boise

Singles — Hana Cho def. Laura Diaz 6-2, 6-1; Sol O’Lideadha def. Begona Andres 6-1, 6-1; Megan Lang-Gould def. Alexis Maison 6-2, 6-0; Lola O’Lideadha def. Alexandra Barry 6-1, 6-1; Adriene Pavek def. Sophie Uhlenkott 6-0, 6-1; Keilyn Kunimoto def. Bonolo Molefe 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles — S. O’Lideadha/L. O’Lideadha def. Maison/Uhlenkott 6-0; Angela Walker/Lang-Gould def. Andres/Diaz 7-5; Kunimoto/Pavek (ISU) def. Kyla Collier/Barry 6-2.

Oregon 5, Idaho 2

At Eugene, Ore.

Singles — Janice Tjen, O, def. Laura Spataro 6-1, 6-4; Lillian Mould, O, def. Melissa Huchet 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-1); Rifanty Kahfiani, O, def. Maggie Chen 6-1, 6-0; Uxia Martinez Moral, O, def. Saffron Dowse 6-0, 6-0; Katherine Jhang, UI, def. Ares Teixido Garcia 6-3, 6-1; Marta Magalhaes, UI, def. Madisen Olsen 6-4, 7-6 (19-17).

Doubles — Kahfiani/Martinez Moral, O, def. Spataro/Huchet 6-1; Mould/Tjen, O, def. Chen/Jhang 6-1.

HOCKEY

NHL

East    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Boston    8    1    2    18    36    24

Philadelphia    8    3    2    18    46    41

Washington    6    3    3    15    44    45

Pittsburgh    5    5    1    11    33    41

New Jersey    4    3    2    10    23    26

N.Y. Islanders    4    4    2    10    23    27

N.Y. Rangers    4    4    2    10    29    28

Buffalo    4    4    2    10    30    32

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Tampa Bay    7    1    1    15    32    18

Carolina    7    2    0    14    32    24

Florida    6    1    2    14    30    27

Chicago    5    4    4    14    37    40

Columbus    5    5    3    13    36    43

Dallas    5    2    2    12    33    23

Nashville    5    6    0    10    29    36

Detroit    3    8    2    8    26    44

West    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Vegas    7    1    1    15    32    22

Colorado    7    3    1    15    38    24

St. Louis    7    4    1    15    40    39

Anaheim    5    5    3    13    25    34

Minnesota    6    5    0    12    30    30

Arizona    5    5    1    11    30    30

San Jose    4    5    1    9    28    37

Los Angeles    3    6    2    8    31    38

North    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Toronto    9    2    1    19    45    33

Montreal    8    2    2    18    48    31

Winnipeg    7    3    1    15    39    32

Edmonton    6    7    0    12    46    49

Vancouver    6    9    0    12    49    60

Calgary    5    5    1    11    33    31

Ottawa    2    9    1    5    28    52

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3

Detroit 4, Florida 1

Chicago 2, Dallas 1, OT

Carolina 6, Columbus 5

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd.

Today’s Games

Buffalo at Boston, ppd.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd

Chicago at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic    W    L    Pct    GB

Philadelphia    17    7    .708    —

Brooklyn    14    11    .560    31/2

Boston    12    10    .545    4

New York    11    14    .440    61/2

Toronto    10    13    .435    61/2

Southeast    W    L    Pct    GB

Atlanta    11    12    .478    —

Charlotte    11    13    .458    1/2

Miami    9    14    .391    2

Orlando    9    15    .375    21/2

Washington    5    15    .250    41/2

Central    W    L    Pct    GB

Milwaukee    15    8    .652    —

Indiana    12    12    .500    31/2

Cleveland    10    14    .417    51/2

Chicago    9    13    .409    51/2

Detroit    5    18    .217    10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest    W    L    Pct    GB

San Antonio    13    10    .565    —

Houston    11    11    .500    11/2

Memphis    9    9    .500    11/2

New Orleans    10    12    .455    21/2

Dallas    10    14    .417    31/2

Northwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Utah    19    5    .792    —

Denver    12    10    .545    6

Portland    12    10    .545    6

Oklahoma City    10    12    .455    8

Minnesota    6    17    .261    121/2

Pacific    W    L    Pct    GB

L.A. Lakers    18    6    .750    —

L.A. Clippers    17    8    .680    11/2

Phoenix    13    9    .591    4

Golden State    12    11    .522    51/2

Sacramento    12    11    .522    51/2

Sunday’s Results

Utah 103, Indiana 95

Miami 109, New York 103

Charlotte 119, Washington 97

Phoenix 100, Boston 91

Sacramento 113, L.A. Clippers 110

Portland at Charlotte, ppd.

Today’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Kings 113, Clippers 110

SACRAMENTO (113)

Bagley III 4-8 0-0 9, Barnes 1-7 2-2 4, Holmes 6-10 0-0 12, Fox 15-25 4-8 36, Hield 7-18 5-5 22, Robinson III 2-2 0-0 4, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Whiteside 3-7 0-0 6, Guy 2-5 0-0 5, Haliburton 5-9 0-0 13, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 46-94 11-15 113.

L.A. CLIPPERS (110)

Batum 2-6 0-0 5, Leonard 9-21 2-4 20, Ibaka 3-9 0-1 6, Jackson 6-14 0-0 14, Kennard 3-8 1-1 8, Mann 3-8 0-0 6, Morris Sr. 5-11 3-3 16, Zubac 4-6 4-4 12, Williams 6-16 10-10 23. Totals 41-99 20-23 110.

Sacramento    22    32    25    34    —    113

L.A.  Clippers    24    27    29    30    —    110

3-Point Goals: Sacramento 10-29 (Haliburton 3-4, Hield 3-9, Fox 2-7, Guy 1-3, Barnes 0-4), L.A. Clippers 8-28 (Morris Sr. 3-5, Jackson 2-5, Batum 1-4, Kennard 1-4, Williams 1-5, Leonard 0-2, Mann 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Sacramento 52 (Barnes 12), L.A. Clippers 53 (Zubac 14). Assists: Sacramento 25 (Fox 7), L.A. Clippers 19 (Williams 5). Total Fouls: Sacramento 18, L.A. Clippers 16.

Suns 100, Celtics 91

BOSTON (91)

Tatum 8-22 4-4 23, Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Thompson 3-8 0-0 6, Edwards 1-6 0-0 2, Walker 4-20 2-2 14, Green 0-0 1-2 1, Ojeleye 0-2 0-0 0, Williams III 0-1 1-2 1, Theis 5-9 0-2 12, Pritchard 4-9 0-0 12, Teague 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 33-93 8-12 91.

PHOENIX (100)

Bridges 8-13 1-1 19, Kaminsky 4-6 0-0 9, Ayton 7-11 2-2 16, Booker 7-16 3-3 18, Paul 6-14 3-3 15, Johnson 5-10 3-3 17, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 40-82 12-12 100.

Boston    19    30    19    23    —    91

Phoenix    27    25    24    24    —    100

3-Point Goals: Boston 17-44 (Pritchard 4-9, Walker 4-11, Tatum 3-7, Teague 2-2, Theis 2-3, Williams 2-6, Ojeleye 0-2, Edwards 0-4), Phoenix 8-29 (Johnson 4-8, Bridges 2-5, Kaminsky 1-2, Booker 1-4, Moore 0-3, Paul 0-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Boston 41 (Thompson 12), Phoenix 50 (Ayton 11). Assists: Boston 19 (Tatum 7), Phoenix 25 (Booker 11). Total Fouls: Boston 11, Phoenix 15. A: 1,493 (18,422)

Hornets 119, Wizards 97

WASHINGTON (97)

Avdija 2-5 0-0 4, Hachimura 1-6 2-2 5, Len 1-3 0-0 2, Beal 11-22 6-6 31, Westbrook 4-9 4-8 12, Bertans 2-7 0-0 6, Brown Jr. 0-6 2-2 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Wagner 0-4 2-4 2, Lopez 6-12 2-4 14, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 1-2 2-2 5, Neto 4-10 0-0 10, Smith 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-90 20-28 97.

CHARLOTTE (119)

Hayward 8-16 7-10 25, Washington 1-7 0-0 3, Zeller 6-9 3-4 16, Ball 7-17 2-2 19, Rozier 9-14 3-3 26, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Bridges 5-10 0-0 11, Ca.Martin 2-9 0-2 4, Co.Martin 0-3 2-2 2, Richards 0-2 2-2 2, Monk 4-11 1-1 11. Totals 42-99 20-26 119.

Washington    31    21    21    24    —    97

Charlotte    34    35    33    17    —    119

3-Point Goals: Washington 9-40 (Beal 3-9, Neto 2-5, Bertans 2-7, Mathews 1-2, Avdija 0-2, Wagner 0-3, Westbrook 0-3, Brown Jr. 0-5), Charlotte 15-36 (Rozier 5-9, Ball 3-6, Monk 2-5, Hayward 2-6, Washington 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Zeller 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Washington 48 (Westbrook 11), Charlotte 59 (Bridges 14). Assists: Washington 22 (Westbrook 9), Charlotte 21 (Ball 5). Total Fouls: Washington 18, Charlotte 25.

Heat 109, Knicks 103

MIAMI (109)

Butler 3-11 11-12 17, Olynyk 6-13 1-1 15, Adebayo 10-17 4-6 24, D.Robinson 4-10 0-1 12, Nunn 6-11 0-0 16, Achiuwa 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 2-5 0-0 4, Herro 7-13 0-0 16, Vincent 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 40-83 16-20 109.

NEW YORK (103)

Bullock 7-17 0-0 21, Randle 10-18 3-4 26, M.Robinson 2-4 2-2 6, Barrett 1-6 0-0 3, Payton 3-12 1-2 7, Toppin 3-6 0-0 7, Gibson 4-4 0-2 9, Burks 5-9 0-0 13, Quickley 1-4 3-3 5, Rivers 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 38-85 11-15 103.

Miami    25    35    22    27    —    109

New  York    23    36    18    26    —    103

3-Point Goals: Miami 13-35 (Nunn 4-7, D.Robinson 4-10, Herro 2-3, Olynyk 2-9, Vincent 1-2, Iguodala 0-3), New York 16-42 (Bullock 7-14, Burks 3-6, Randle 3-8, Barrett 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Payton 0-2, Quickley 0-2, Rivers 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Miami 44 (Adebayo 11), New York 44 (Randle 13). Assists: Miami 25 (Butler 9), New York 23 (Randle 7). Total Fouls: Miami 15, New York 20.

Jazz 103, Pacers 95

UTAH (103)

Bogdanovic 5-14 5-5 18, O’Neale 2-6 1-1 6, Gobert 7-9 2-9 16, Ingles 3-10 0-0 7, Mitchell 9-25 5-5 27, Favors 3-4 1-1 7, Niang 2-6 0-0 5, Oni 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 7-19 0-0 17. Totals 38-93 14-21 103.

INDIANA (95)

J.Holiday 3-7 1-2 9, Sabonis 7-19 4-6 20, Turner 4-7 2-3 11, Brogdon 7-20 1-1 15, Lamb 3-6 2-2 10, Bitadze 2-7 0-0 4, McDermott 8-14 2-3 18, A.Holiday 1-4 1-1 4, McConnell 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 37-93 13-18 95.

Utah    25    22    28    28    —    103

Indiana    20    27    21    27    —    95

3-Point Goals: Utah 13-42 (Mitchell 4-9, Bogdanovic 3-8, Clarkson 3-10, O’Neale 1-4, Niang 1-5, Ingles 1-6), Indiana 8-29 (Lamb 2-3, J.Holiday 2-4, Sabonis 2-4, Turner 1-3, McConnell 0-2, McDermott 0-3, Bitadze 0-4, Brogdon 0-5). Fouled Out: Utah None, Indiana 1 (Sabonis). Rebounds: Utah 61 (Gobert 16), Indiana 45 (Sabonis 9). Assists: Utah 22 (Mitchell 11), Indiana 23 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls: Utah 17, Indiana 22.

COLLEGE MEN

AP Top 25 Fared

Sunday

No. 3 Villanova (12-2) beat Georgetown 84-78. Next: vs. Marquette, Wednesday.

No. 8 Iowa (13-6) lost to Indiana 67-65. Next: vs. Rutgers, Wednesday.

No. 25 Drake (18-1) lost to Valparaiso 74-57. Next: at N. Iowa, Wednesday.

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Hofstra 79, Drexel 74

Loyola (Md.) 75, Lafayette 62

Quinnipiac 78, Fairfield 63

UMBC 71, Stony Brook 65

Villanova 84, Georgetown 74

SOUTH

Cincinnati 64, Tulane 61

Coll. of Charleston 66, Towson 53

High Point 72, Hampton 58

Norfolk St. 84, Coppin St. 72

MIDWEST

Indiana 67, Iowa 65

Loyola of Chicago 69, Evansville 58

Missouri St. 72, Illinois St. 62

N. Iowa 70, Indiana St. 67

S. Illinois 69, Bradley 68

Valparaiso 74, Drake 57

Wichita St. 70, Temple 67

FAR WEST

Nevada 73, Boise St. 62

Stanford 76, California 70

Today’s Schedule

All Times Pacific

All games subject to change

EAST

UMBC at Stony Brook, 10 a.m.

Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 11 a.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 6 p.m.

SOUTH

High Point at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

SMU at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Miami at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 5:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 5:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

MIDWEST

Rochester College at Youngstown St., 10 a.m.

E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, Noon

Nebraska at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 5 p.m.

FAR WEST

Oregon St. at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU, 8 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BIG SKY

        League        All Games  

    W    L    Pct    W    L    Pct  

E. Washington    7    2    .778    8    6    .571

S. Utah    6    2    .750    12    3    .800

Weber St.    6    2    .750    11    4    .733

Montana St.    6    2    .750    9    5    .643

Idaho St.    5    3    .625    9    7    .563

Sacramento St.    4    4    .500    6    5    .545

N. Colorado    5    6    .455    8    8    .500

Montana    4    6    .400    8    9    .471

N. Arizona    4    6    .400    5    11    .313

Portland St.    3    5    .375    5    9    .357

Idaho    0    12    .000    0    15    .000

PAC-12

        League        All Games  

    W    L    Pct    W    L    Pct  

Southern Cal    9    2    .818    15    3    .833

UCLA    9    2    .818    13    4    .765

Colorado    8    4    .667    14    5    .737

Oregon    5    3    .625    10    4    .714

Stanford    8    5    .615    12    7    .632

Oregon St.    6    5    .545    10    7    .588

Arizona    7    6    .538    13    6    .684

Utah    5    6    .455    8    7    .533

Arizona St.    3    5    .375    6    8    .429

Washington St.    4    8    .333    11    8    .579

Washington    2    10    .167    3    14    .176

California    2    11    .154    7    13    .350

COLLEGE WOMEN

AP Top 25 Fared

Sunday

No. 1 Louisville (18-1) beat Notre Dame 71-65. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday.

No. 4 NC State (12-2) lost to North Carolina 76-69. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.

No. 5 UCLA (11-3) beat Washington 84-50. Next: at Utah, Friday.

No. 6 Stanford (17-2) beat Utah 83-41. Next: at Oregon State, Friday.

No. 7 Texas A&M (18-1) beat No. 16 Arkansas 69-67. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

No. 8 Baylor (14-2) beat Kansas St. 64-52. Next: at Texas Tech, Wednesday.

No. 11 Ohio St. (12-2) beat Minnesota 83-59. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Wednesday.

No. 16 Arkansas (14-7) lost to No. 7 Texas A&M 69-67. Next: at No. 24, Mississippi St., Thursday.

No. 17 Indiana (11-4) beat Iowa 85-72. Next: vs. Penn St., Wednesday.

No. 20 DePaul (10-4) beat Marquette 87-82. Next: at St. John’s, Wednesday.

No. 22 Northwestern (11-3) beat Michigan St. 63-60. Next: vs. Rutgers, Thursday.

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Army 60, Holy Cross 42

Binghamton 64, Albany (N.Y.) 52

Boston U. 53, Lafayette 46

Dayton 95, La Salle 66

Delaware 65, Northeastern 59

Fordham 56, Rhode Island 53

Maine 53, Mass.-Lowell 51

Marist 47, Rider 46

New Hampshire 76, NJIT 67

Penn St. 98, Wisconsin 74

Quinnipiac 53, Monmouth (N.J.) 38

Rutgers 78, Nebraska 62

Saint Louis 63, Saint Joseph’s 60

St. Bonaventure 71, Davidson 58

Syracuse 71, Pittsburgh 67

Towson 84, Coll. of Charleston 63

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 83, North Alabama 73

Furman 55, ETSU 46

Jacksonville 71, Bellarmine 65

James Madison 67, Elon 54

Lipscomb 66, Stetson 54

Louisville 71, Notre Dame 65

Miami 68, Florida St. 53

Missouri 85, Auburn 75

Morgan St. 65, Howard 61

North Carolina 76, NC State 69

North Florida 68, Liberty 67

South Alabama 61, Coastal Carolina 56

Tulane 61, Cincinnati 59

Wake Forest 61, Georgia Tech 52

MIDWEST

Baylor 64, Kansas St. 52

DePaul 87, Marquette 82

Illinois 54, Purdue 49

Indiana 85, Iowa 72

Kansas 82, TCU 72

Northwestern 63, Michigan St. 60

Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 59

W. Illinois 89, Nebraska-Omaha 66

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 69, Arkansas 67

FAR WEST

Colorado 67, California 52

Grand Canyon 83, Rio Grande 73

Nevada 64, Boise St. 44

Southern Cal 81, Washington St. 71

Stanford 83, Utah 41

UCLA 84, Washington 50

UNLV 68, Air Force 57

Today’s Schedule

All Times Pacific

All games subject to change

EAST

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at UConn, 4 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Fairfield, 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

N. Illinois at Ball St., 11 a.m.

Toledo at Kent St., 11 a.m.

FAR WEST

Pacific at Portland, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

