GOLF
PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores
Sunday
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Final Round
Brooks Koepka (500), $1,314,000 68-66-66-65—265
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (245), $649,700 66-66-66-68—266
Xander Schauffele (245), $649,700 66-64-65-71—266
Carlos Ortiz (115), $307,208 67-67-69-64—267
Jordan Spieth (115), $307,208 67-67-61-72—267
Steve Stricker (115), $307,208 65-66-69-67—267
Matthew NeSmith (85), $229,342 63-71-68-66—268
Andrew Putnam (85), $229,342 67-69-67-65—268
Scottie Scheffler (85), $229,342 67-65-66-70—268
James Hahn (75), $198,925 67-67-66-69—269
Louis Oosthuizen (68), $177,025 69-67-63-71—270
J.T. Poston (68), $177,025 68-66-67-69—270
Rory McIlroy (56), $138,700 70-67-70-64—271
Jon Rahm (56), $138,700 68-69-66-68—271
Justin Thomas (56), $138,700 70-65-64-72—271
Harold Varner III (56), $138,700 68-68-67-68—271
Corey Conners (47), $104,025 69-68-68-67—272
Sungjae Im (47), $104,025 72-67-68-65—272
Nate Lashley (47), $104,025 64-69-69-70—272
Cameron Tringale (47), $104,025 71-64-69-68—272
Will Zalatoris, $104,025 71-66-64-71—272
Keegan Bradley (35), $64,423 66-65-70-72—273
Sam Burns (35), $64,423 64-68-73-68—273
Emiliano Grillo (35), $64,423 69-70-67-67—273
Henrik Norlander (35), $64,423 68-71-67-67—273
Kevin Streelman (35), $64,423 68-67-69-69—273
Brendon Todd (35), $64,423 68-69-65-71—273
Bubba Watson (35), $64,423 71-68-69-65—273
Richy Werenski (35), $64,423 69-69-71-64—273
Russell Henley (24), $44,713 71-67-65-71—274
Mark Hubbard (24), $44,713 63-73-71-67—274
Matt Jones (24), $44,713 68-69-69-68—274
Luke List (24), $44,713 72-67-68-67—274
Brendan Steele (24), $44,713 70-67-70-67—274
Bo Van Pelt (24), $44,713 69-67-71-67—274
Wyndham Clark (18), $34,006 72-67-67-69—275
Scott Stallings (18), $34,006 67-70-66-72—275
Brian Harman (18), $34,006 71-68-69-67—275
Bo Hoag (18), $34,006 67-71-71-66—275
Kyle Stanley (18), $34,006 71-67-70-67—275
Matthew Wolff (18), $34,006 68-71-69-67—275
Nick Hardy, $23,853 68-67-71-70—276
Max Homa (11), $23,853 69-69-68-70—276
Zach Johnson (11), $23,853 68-70-69-69—276
Matt Kuchar (11), $23,853 69-67-73-67—276
Hideki Matsuyama (11), $23,853 71-67-69-69—276
Grayson Murray (11), $23,853 70-68-68-70—276
Ryan Palmer (11), $23,853 70-68-71-67—276
Webb Simpson (11), $23,853 73-65-69-69—276
Adam Hadwin (8), $18,323 67-70-73-67—277
Si Woo Kim (8), $18,323 71-66-70-70—277
Patton Kizzire (8), $18,323 69-65-69-74—277
Byeong Hun An (6), $17,265 69-69-70-70—278
Billy Horschel (6), $17,265 66-68-71-73—278
Russell Knox (6), $17,265 68-69-69-72—278
Robby Shelton (6), $17,265 72-66-70-70—278
Sam Ryder (6), $16,863 70-67-72-70—279
Stewart Cink (5), $16,425 69-70-71-70—280
Lucas Glover (5), $16,425 72-63-74-71—280
Michael Kim (5), $16,425 67-71-74-68—280
Davis Riley, $16,425 72-66-71-71—280
Brian Stuard (5), $16,425 70-68-72-70—280
Satoshi Kodaira (4), $15,987 68-71-68-74—281
Ted Potter, Jr. (4), $15,841 66-71-71-74—282
Xinjun Zhang (4), $15,695 70-69-73-71—283
Aaron Wise (4), $15,549 74-65-73-72—284
FOOTBALL
NFL
Playoff Glance
All Times Pacific
Super Bowl
Sunday’s Result
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
BASEBALL
Free Agent Signings
NEW YORK — The 61 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (1) — Signed Freddy Galvis, ss, Cincinnati, to a one-year contract.
BOSTON (2) — Signed Kiké Hernández, of-inf, Los Angeles Dodgers to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Garrett Richards, rhp, San Diego, to a $10 million, one-year contract.
CHICAGO (2) — Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Liam Hendriks, rhp, Oakland, to a $54 million, four-year contract.
CLEVELAND (1) — Re-signed César Hernández, 2b, to a $5 million, one-year contract.
DETROIT (4) — Signed Robbie Grossman, of, Oakland, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Wilson Ramos, c, New York Mets, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Erasmo Ramirez, rhp, New York Mets, to a minor league contract ($800,000); signed Derek Holland, lhp, Pittsburgh, to a minor league contract ($925,000).
HOUSTON (3) — Signed Pedro Báez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract; signed Jason Castro, c, Houston, to a $7 million, two-year contract; re-signed Michael Brantley, of, to a $32 million, two-year contract.
KANSAS CITY (3) — Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Greg Holland, rhp, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Washington, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed José Quintana, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.
MINNESOTA (2) — Signed JA Happ, lhp, New York Yankees, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Andrelton Simmons, ss, Los Angeles Angels, to a $10.5 million, one-year contract.
NEW YORK (2) — Re-signed DJ LeMahieu, 2b, to a $90 million, six-year contract; signed Corey Kluber, rhp, Texas, to an $11 million, one-year contract.
SEATTLE (1) — Re-signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY (2) — Re-signed Mike Zunino, c, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
TEXAS (1) — Signed Drew Butera, c, Colorado, to a minor league contract ($1 million).
TORONTO (5) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, San Diego, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed George Springer, of, Houston, to a $150 million, six-year contract; signed Marcus Semien, ss, Oakland, to an $18 million, one-year contract.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (5) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-year contract; re-signed Pablo Sandoval, 3b, to a minor league contract ($1 million); signed Ehire Adrianza, inf, Minnesota, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million).
CHICAGO (1) — Signed Austin Romine, c, Detroit, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.
COLORADO (1) — Re-signed Chris Owings ss-2b-of, to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.
MIAMI (2) — Signed Anthony Bass, rhp, Toronto, to a $5 million, two-year contract; signed Sandy León, c, Cleveland, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million).
NEW YORK (4) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed James McCann, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $40.6 million, four-year contract; signed Aaron Loup, lhp, Tampa Bay, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Re-signed J.T. Realmuto, c, to a $115.5 million, five-year contract; signed Iván Nova, rhp, Detroit, to a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO (1) — Re-signed Jurickson Profar, 2b, to a $21 million, three-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Wood, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Tommy La Stella, 2b, Oakland, to an $18.75 million, three-year contract.
WASHINGTON (5) — Signed Yasmany Tomás, of-3b, Arizona, to a minor league contract; re-signed Ryan Zimmerman, 1b, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Brad Hand, lhp, Cleveland, to a $10.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jon Lester, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Avila, c, Minnesota, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.
TENNIS
Australian Open Results
Monday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD32,790,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Men’s Singles
First Round
Milos Raonic (14), Canada, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.
Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Adrian Mannarino (32), France, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Stan Wawrinka (17), Switzerland, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Corentin Moutet, France, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Gael Monfils (10), France, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.
Taylor Fritz (27), United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-3.
Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, vs. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
First Round
Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.
Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-3.
Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-2, 7-5.
Venus Williams, United States, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-5, 6-2.
Caroline Garcia, France, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-0, 7-6 (9).
Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.
Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-1.
Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Angelique Kerber (23), Germany, 6-0, 6-4.
Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.
Timea Babos, Hungary, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 7-6 (0), 6-4.
Sara Errani, Italy, def. Wang Qiang (30), China, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.
Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Mayo Hibi, Japan, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, vs. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, 7-5, 6-2.
Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Veronika Kudermetova (32), Russia, vs. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
COLLEGE WOMEN
Sunday
Idaho State 7, Lewis-Clark State 0
At Boise
Singles — Hana Cho def. Laura Diaz 6-2, 6-1; Sol O’Lideadha def. Begona Andres 6-1, 6-1; Megan Lang-Gould def. Alexis Maison 6-2, 6-0; Lola O’Lideadha def. Alexandra Barry 6-1, 6-1; Adriene Pavek def. Sophie Uhlenkott 6-0, 6-1; Keilyn Kunimoto def. Bonolo Molefe 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — S. O’Lideadha/L. O’Lideadha def. Maison/Uhlenkott 6-0; Angela Walker/Lang-Gould def. Andres/Diaz 7-5; Kunimoto/Pavek (ISU) def. Kyla Collier/Barry 6-2.
Oregon 5, Idaho 2
At Eugene, Ore.
Singles — Janice Tjen, O, def. Laura Spataro 6-1, 6-4; Lillian Mould, O, def. Melissa Huchet 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-1); Rifanty Kahfiani, O, def. Maggie Chen 6-1, 6-0; Uxia Martinez Moral, O, def. Saffron Dowse 6-0, 6-0; Katherine Jhang, UI, def. Ares Teixido Garcia 6-3, 6-1; Marta Magalhaes, UI, def. Madisen Olsen 6-4, 7-6 (19-17).
Doubles — Kahfiani/Martinez Moral, O, def. Spataro/Huchet 6-1; Mould/Tjen, O, def. Chen/Jhang 6-1.
HOCKEY
NHL
East W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 8 1 2 18 36 24
Philadelphia 8 3 2 18 46 41
Washington 6 3 3 15 44 45
Pittsburgh 5 5 1 11 33 41
New Jersey 4 3 2 10 23 26
N.Y. Islanders 4 4 2 10 23 27
N.Y. Rangers 4 4 2 10 29 28
Buffalo 4 4 2 10 30 32
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 7 1 1 15 32 18
Carolina 7 2 0 14 32 24
Florida 6 1 2 14 30 27
Chicago 5 4 4 14 37 40
Columbus 5 5 3 13 36 43
Dallas 5 2 2 12 33 23
Nashville 5 6 0 10 29 36
Detroit 3 8 2 8 26 44
West W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 7 1 1 15 32 22
Colorado 7 3 1 15 38 24
St. Louis 7 4 1 15 40 39
Anaheim 5 5 3 13 25 34
Minnesota 6 5 0 12 30 30
Arizona 5 5 1 11 30 30
San Jose 4 5 1 9 28 37
Los Angeles 3 6 2 8 31 38
North W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 9 2 1 19 45 33
Montreal 8 2 2 18 48 31
Winnipeg 7 3 1 15 39 32
Edmonton 6 7 0 12 46 49
Vancouver 6 9 0 12 49 60
Calgary 5 5 1 11 33 31
Ottawa 2 9 1 5 28 52
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 7, Washington 4
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3
Detroit 4, Florida 1
Chicago 2, Dallas 1, OT
Carolina 6, Columbus 5
Arizona at Minnesota, ppd.
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd.
Today’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, ppd.
Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd
Chicago at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, ppd
Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 17 7 .708 —
Brooklyn 14 11 .560 31/2
Boston 12 10 .545 4
New York 11 14 .440 61/2
Toronto 10 13 .435 61/2
Southeast W L Pct GB
Atlanta 11 12 .478 —
Charlotte 11 13 .458 1/2
Miami 9 14 .391 2
Orlando 9 15 .375 21/2
Washington 5 15 .250 41/2
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 8 .652 —
Indiana 12 12 .500 31/2
Cleveland 10 14 .417 51/2
Chicago 9 13 .409 51/2
Detroit 5 18 .217 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
San Antonio 13 10 .565 —
Houston 11 11 .500 11/2
Memphis 9 9 .500 11/2
New Orleans 10 12 .455 21/2
Dallas 10 14 .417 31/2
Northwest W L Pct GB
Utah 19 5 .792 —
Denver 12 10 .545 6
Portland 12 10 .545 6
Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 8
Minnesota 6 17 .261 121/2
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 18 6 .750 —
L.A. Clippers 17 8 .680 11/2
Phoenix 13 9 .591 4
Golden State 12 11 .522 51/2
Sacramento 12 11 .522 51/2
Sunday’s Results
Utah 103, Indiana 95
Miami 109, New York 103
Charlotte 119, Washington 97
Phoenix 100, Boston 91
Sacramento 113, L.A. Clippers 110
Portland at Charlotte, ppd.
Today’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Kings 113, Clippers 110
SACRAMENTO (113)
Bagley III 4-8 0-0 9, Barnes 1-7 2-2 4, Holmes 6-10 0-0 12, Fox 15-25 4-8 36, Hield 7-18 5-5 22, Robinson III 2-2 0-0 4, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Whiteside 3-7 0-0 6, Guy 2-5 0-0 5, Haliburton 5-9 0-0 13, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 46-94 11-15 113.
L.A. CLIPPERS (110)
Batum 2-6 0-0 5, Leonard 9-21 2-4 20, Ibaka 3-9 0-1 6, Jackson 6-14 0-0 14, Kennard 3-8 1-1 8, Mann 3-8 0-0 6, Morris Sr. 5-11 3-3 16, Zubac 4-6 4-4 12, Williams 6-16 10-10 23. Totals 41-99 20-23 110.
Sacramento 22 32 25 34 — 113
L.A. Clippers 24 27 29 30 — 110
3-Point Goals: Sacramento 10-29 (Haliburton 3-4, Hield 3-9, Fox 2-7, Guy 1-3, Barnes 0-4), L.A. Clippers 8-28 (Morris Sr. 3-5, Jackson 2-5, Batum 1-4, Kennard 1-4, Williams 1-5, Leonard 0-2, Mann 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Sacramento 52 (Barnes 12), L.A. Clippers 53 (Zubac 14). Assists: Sacramento 25 (Fox 7), L.A. Clippers 19 (Williams 5). Total Fouls: Sacramento 18, L.A. Clippers 16.
Suns 100, Celtics 91
BOSTON (91)
Tatum 8-22 4-4 23, Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Thompson 3-8 0-0 6, Edwards 1-6 0-0 2, Walker 4-20 2-2 14, Green 0-0 1-2 1, Ojeleye 0-2 0-0 0, Williams III 0-1 1-2 1, Theis 5-9 0-2 12, Pritchard 4-9 0-0 12, Teague 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 33-93 8-12 91.
PHOENIX (100)
Bridges 8-13 1-1 19, Kaminsky 4-6 0-0 9, Ayton 7-11 2-2 16, Booker 7-16 3-3 18, Paul 6-14 3-3 15, Johnson 5-10 3-3 17, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 40-82 12-12 100.
Boston 19 30 19 23 — 91
Phoenix 27 25 24 24 — 100
3-Point Goals: Boston 17-44 (Pritchard 4-9, Walker 4-11, Tatum 3-7, Teague 2-2, Theis 2-3, Williams 2-6, Ojeleye 0-2, Edwards 0-4), Phoenix 8-29 (Johnson 4-8, Bridges 2-5, Kaminsky 1-2, Booker 1-4, Moore 0-3, Paul 0-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Boston 41 (Thompson 12), Phoenix 50 (Ayton 11). Assists: Boston 19 (Tatum 7), Phoenix 25 (Booker 11). Total Fouls: Boston 11, Phoenix 15. A: 1,493 (18,422)
Hornets 119, Wizards 97
WASHINGTON (97)
Avdija 2-5 0-0 4, Hachimura 1-6 2-2 5, Len 1-3 0-0 2, Beal 11-22 6-6 31, Westbrook 4-9 4-8 12, Bertans 2-7 0-0 6, Brown Jr. 0-6 2-2 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Wagner 0-4 2-4 2, Lopez 6-12 2-4 14, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 1-2 2-2 5, Neto 4-10 0-0 10, Smith 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-90 20-28 97.
CHARLOTTE (119)
Hayward 8-16 7-10 25, Washington 1-7 0-0 3, Zeller 6-9 3-4 16, Ball 7-17 2-2 19, Rozier 9-14 3-3 26, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Bridges 5-10 0-0 11, Ca.Martin 2-9 0-2 4, Co.Martin 0-3 2-2 2, Richards 0-2 2-2 2, Monk 4-11 1-1 11. Totals 42-99 20-26 119.
Washington 31 21 21 24 — 97
Charlotte 34 35 33 17 — 119
3-Point Goals: Washington 9-40 (Beal 3-9, Neto 2-5, Bertans 2-7, Mathews 1-2, Avdija 0-2, Wagner 0-3, Westbrook 0-3, Brown Jr. 0-5), Charlotte 15-36 (Rozier 5-9, Ball 3-6, Monk 2-5, Hayward 2-6, Washington 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Zeller 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Washington 48 (Westbrook 11), Charlotte 59 (Bridges 14). Assists: Washington 22 (Westbrook 9), Charlotte 21 (Ball 5). Total Fouls: Washington 18, Charlotte 25.
Heat 109, Knicks 103
MIAMI (109)
Butler 3-11 11-12 17, Olynyk 6-13 1-1 15, Adebayo 10-17 4-6 24, D.Robinson 4-10 0-1 12, Nunn 6-11 0-0 16, Achiuwa 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 2-5 0-0 4, Herro 7-13 0-0 16, Vincent 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 40-83 16-20 109.
NEW YORK (103)
Bullock 7-17 0-0 21, Randle 10-18 3-4 26, M.Robinson 2-4 2-2 6, Barrett 1-6 0-0 3, Payton 3-12 1-2 7, Toppin 3-6 0-0 7, Gibson 4-4 0-2 9, Burks 5-9 0-0 13, Quickley 1-4 3-3 5, Rivers 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 38-85 11-15 103.
Miami 25 35 22 27 — 109
New York 23 36 18 26 — 103
3-Point Goals: Miami 13-35 (Nunn 4-7, D.Robinson 4-10, Herro 2-3, Olynyk 2-9, Vincent 1-2, Iguodala 0-3), New York 16-42 (Bullock 7-14, Burks 3-6, Randle 3-8, Barrett 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Payton 0-2, Quickley 0-2, Rivers 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Miami 44 (Adebayo 11), New York 44 (Randle 13). Assists: Miami 25 (Butler 9), New York 23 (Randle 7). Total Fouls: Miami 15, New York 20.
Jazz 103, Pacers 95
UTAH (103)
Bogdanovic 5-14 5-5 18, O’Neale 2-6 1-1 6, Gobert 7-9 2-9 16, Ingles 3-10 0-0 7, Mitchell 9-25 5-5 27, Favors 3-4 1-1 7, Niang 2-6 0-0 5, Oni 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 7-19 0-0 17. Totals 38-93 14-21 103.
INDIANA (95)
J.Holiday 3-7 1-2 9, Sabonis 7-19 4-6 20, Turner 4-7 2-3 11, Brogdon 7-20 1-1 15, Lamb 3-6 2-2 10, Bitadze 2-7 0-0 4, McDermott 8-14 2-3 18, A.Holiday 1-4 1-1 4, McConnell 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 37-93 13-18 95.
Utah 25 22 28 28 — 103
Indiana 20 27 21 27 — 95
3-Point Goals: Utah 13-42 (Mitchell 4-9, Bogdanovic 3-8, Clarkson 3-10, O’Neale 1-4, Niang 1-5, Ingles 1-6), Indiana 8-29 (Lamb 2-3, J.Holiday 2-4, Sabonis 2-4, Turner 1-3, McConnell 0-2, McDermott 0-3, Bitadze 0-4, Brogdon 0-5). Fouled Out: Utah None, Indiana 1 (Sabonis). Rebounds: Utah 61 (Gobert 16), Indiana 45 (Sabonis 9). Assists: Utah 22 (Mitchell 11), Indiana 23 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls: Utah 17, Indiana 22.
COLLEGE MEN
AP Top 25 Fared
Sunday
No. 3 Villanova (12-2) beat Georgetown 84-78. Next: vs. Marquette, Wednesday.
No. 8 Iowa (13-6) lost to Indiana 67-65. Next: vs. Rutgers, Wednesday.
No. 25 Drake (18-1) lost to Valparaiso 74-57. Next: at N. Iowa, Wednesday.
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Hofstra 79, Drexel 74
Loyola (Md.) 75, Lafayette 62
Quinnipiac 78, Fairfield 63
UMBC 71, Stony Brook 65
Villanova 84, Georgetown 74
SOUTH
Cincinnati 64, Tulane 61
Coll. of Charleston 66, Towson 53
High Point 72, Hampton 58
Norfolk St. 84, Coppin St. 72
MIDWEST
Indiana 67, Iowa 65
Loyola of Chicago 69, Evansville 58
Missouri St. 72, Illinois St. 62
N. Iowa 70, Indiana St. 67
S. Illinois 69, Bradley 68
Valparaiso 74, Drake 57
Wichita St. 70, Temple 67
FAR WEST
Nevada 73, Boise St. 62
Stanford 76, California 70
Today’s Schedule
All Times Pacific
All games subject to change
EAST
UMBC at Stony Brook, 10 a.m.
Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 11 a.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 6 p.m.
SOUTH
High Point at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
SMU at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
Miami at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 5:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 5:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 6 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
MIDWEST
Rochester College at Youngstown St., 10 a.m.
E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, Noon
Nebraska at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 5 p.m.
FAR WEST
Oregon St. at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Gonzaga at BYU, 8 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
BIG SKY
League All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 7 2 .778 8 6 .571
S. Utah 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Weber St. 6 2 .750 11 4 .733
Montana St. 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 9 7 .563
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 6 5 .545
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
Montana 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 5 11 .313
Portland St. 3 5 .375 5 9 .357
Idaho 0 12 .000 0 15 .000
PAC-12
League All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 9 2 .818 15 3 .833
UCLA 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Colorado 8 4 .667 14 5 .737
Oregon 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Stanford 8 5 .615 12 7 .632
Oregon St. 6 5 .545 10 7 .588
Arizona 7 6 .538 13 6 .684
Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 8 .579
Washington 2 10 .167 3 14 .176
California 2 11 .154 7 13 .350
COLLEGE WOMEN
AP Top 25 Fared
Sunday
No. 1 Louisville (18-1) beat Notre Dame 71-65. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday.
No. 4 NC State (12-2) lost to North Carolina 76-69. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.
No. 5 UCLA (11-3) beat Washington 84-50. Next: at Utah, Friday.
No. 6 Stanford (17-2) beat Utah 83-41. Next: at Oregon State, Friday.
No. 7 Texas A&M (18-1) beat No. 16 Arkansas 69-67. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.
No. 8 Baylor (14-2) beat Kansas St. 64-52. Next: at Texas Tech, Wednesday.
No. 11 Ohio St. (12-2) beat Minnesota 83-59. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Wednesday.
No. 16 Arkansas (14-7) lost to No. 7 Texas A&M 69-67. Next: at No. 24, Mississippi St., Thursday.
No. 17 Indiana (11-4) beat Iowa 85-72. Next: vs. Penn St., Wednesday.
No. 20 DePaul (10-4) beat Marquette 87-82. Next: at St. John’s, Wednesday.
No. 22 Northwestern (11-3) beat Michigan St. 63-60. Next: vs. Rutgers, Thursday.
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Army 60, Holy Cross 42
Binghamton 64, Albany (N.Y.) 52
Boston U. 53, Lafayette 46
Dayton 95, La Salle 66
Delaware 65, Northeastern 59
Fordham 56, Rhode Island 53
Maine 53, Mass.-Lowell 51
Marist 47, Rider 46
New Hampshire 76, NJIT 67
Penn St. 98, Wisconsin 74
Quinnipiac 53, Monmouth (N.J.) 38
Rutgers 78, Nebraska 62
Saint Louis 63, Saint Joseph’s 60
St. Bonaventure 71, Davidson 58
Syracuse 71, Pittsburgh 67
Towson 84, Coll. of Charleston 63
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 83, North Alabama 73
Furman 55, ETSU 46
Jacksonville 71, Bellarmine 65
James Madison 67, Elon 54
Lipscomb 66, Stetson 54
Louisville 71, Notre Dame 65
Miami 68, Florida St. 53
Missouri 85, Auburn 75
Morgan St. 65, Howard 61
North Carolina 76, NC State 69
North Florida 68, Liberty 67
South Alabama 61, Coastal Carolina 56
Tulane 61, Cincinnati 59
Wake Forest 61, Georgia Tech 52
MIDWEST
Baylor 64, Kansas St. 52
DePaul 87, Marquette 82
Illinois 54, Purdue 49
Indiana 85, Iowa 72
Kansas 82, TCU 72
Northwestern 63, Michigan St. 60
Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 59
W. Illinois 89, Nebraska-Omaha 66
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 69, Arkansas 67
FAR WEST
Colorado 67, California 52
Grand Canyon 83, Rio Grande 73
Nevada 64, Boise St. 44
Southern Cal 81, Washington St. 71
Stanford 83, Utah 41
UCLA 84, Washington 50
UNLV 68, Air Force 57
Today’s Schedule
All Times Pacific
All games subject to change
EAST
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.
Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at UConn, 4 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Fairfield, 4 p.m.
SOUTH
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
MIDWEST
N. Illinois at Ball St., 11 a.m.
Toledo at Kent St., 11 a.m.
FAR WEST
Pacific at Portland, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.