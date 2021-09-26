Standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Buffalo    2    1    0    .667    94    44

Miami    1    2    0    .333    45    82

New England    1    2    0    .333    54    51

N.Y. Jets    0    3    0    .000    20    70

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Tennessee    2    1    0    .667    71    84

Houston    1    2    0    .333    67    76

Indianapolis    0    3    0    .000    56    80

Jacksonville    0    3    0    .000    53    91

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Baltimore    2    1    0    .667    82    85

Cincinnati    2    1    0    .667    68    54

Cleveland    2    1    0    .667    86    60

Pittsburgh    1    2    0    .333    50    66

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Denver    3    0    0    1.000    76    26

Las Vegas    3    0    0    1.000    90    72

L.A. Chargers    2    1    0    .667    67    60

Kansas City    1    2    0    .333    92    95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Dallas    1    1    0    .500    49    48

Philadelphia    1    1    0    .500    43    23

Washington    1    2    0    .333    67    92

N.Y. Giants    0    3    0    .000    56    74

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Carolina    3    0    0    1.000    69    30

New Orleans    2    1    0    .667    73    42

Tampa Bay    2    1    0    .667    103    88

Atlanta    1    2    0    .333    48    94

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Green Bay    2    1    0    .667    68    83

Chicago    1    2    0    .333    40    77

Minnesota    1    2    0    .333    87    78

Detroit    0    3    0    .000    67    95

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Arizona    3    0    0    1.000    103    65

L.A. Rams    3    0    0    1.000    95    62

San Francisco    2    1    0    .667    86    74

Seattle    1    2    0    .333    75    79

Sunday’s Results

Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19

Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14

Baltimore 19, Detroit 17

Buffalo 43, Washington 21

Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10

Cleveland 26, Chicago 6

L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24

New Orleans 28, New England 13

Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16

Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0

Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT

L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24

Minnesota 30, Seattle 17

Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28

Today’s Game

Philadelphia at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Chargers 30, Chiefs 24

L.A. Chargers    0    14    0    16    —    30

Kansas City    0    3    14    7    —    24

Second Quarter

LAC: Allen 4 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 13:57.

LAC: Ekeler 16 pass from Herbert (M.Williams pass from Herbert), 7:36.

KC: FG Butker 34, :19.

Third Quarter

KC: Fortson 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:15.

KC: Edwards-Helaire 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:35.

Fourth Quarter

LAC: M.Williams 20 pass from Herbert (Vizcaino kick), 13:39.

KC: Hardman 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:43.

LAC: FG Vizcaino 24, 2:14.

LAC: M.Williams 4 pass from Herbert (kick failed), :32.

A: 72,980.

    LAC    KC

First downs    21    33

Total Net Yards    352    437

Rushes-yards    22-77    30-186

Passing    275    251

Punt Returns    1-0    2-7

Kickoff Returns    2-37    1-30

Interceptions Ret.    2-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    26-38-0    27-44-2

Sacked-Yards Lost    1-6    2-9

Punts    4-43.0    1-51.0

Fumbles-Lost    0-0    2-2

Penalties-Yards    8-50    6-56

Time of Possession    27:29    31:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 11-55, Herbert 4-16, Guyton 1-3, Rountree 4-3, Jackson 2-0. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 17-100, Mahomes 4-45, Darre.Williams 7-28, Hill 1-11, Hardman 1-2.

PASSING: L.A. Chargers, Herbert 26-38-0-281. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-44-2-260.

RECEIVING: L.A. Chargers, Allen 8-50, Williams 7-122, Ekeler 6-52, Cook 2-27, Nabers 2-11, Parham 1-19. Kansas City, Kelce 7-104, Hill 5-56, Hardman 3-33, Robinson 2-17, Pringle 2-12, Darre.Williams 2-11, Edwards-Helaire 2-9, Fortson 2-7, Bell 1-6, Gray 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Bills 43, Washington 21

Washington    0    14    0    7    —    21

Buffalo    7    20    9    7    —    43

First Quarter

Buf: Sanders 28 pass from Jos.Allen (Bass kick), 10:53.

Second Quarter

Buf: Moss 7 pass from Jos.Allen (Bass kick), 12:59.

Buf: Knox 14 pass from Jos.Allen (Bass kick), 10:42.

Was: Gibson 73 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 9:51.

Was: Heinicke 4 run (Hopkins kick), 7:39.

Buf: FG Bass 21, 1:37.

Buf: FG Bass 48, :00.

Third Quarter

Buf: Sanders 5 pass from Jos.Allen (pass failed), 4:43.

Buf: FG Bass 29, 2:11.

Fourth Quarter

Buf: Jos.Allen 2 run (Bass kick), 10:29.

Was: L.Thomas 2 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 5:21.

A: 68,434.

    Was    Buf

First downs    13    29

Total Net Yards    290    481

Rushes-yards    26-78    33-122

Passing    212    359

Punt Returns    0-0    3-26

Kickoff Returns    2-33    0-0

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    2-37

Comp-Att-Int    14-24-2    33-44-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    1-0    0-0

Punts    5-47.0    2-48.5

Fumbles-Lost    2-1    0-0

Penalties-Yards    5-38    5-30

Time of Possession    24:23    35:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Washington, Gibson 12-31, McKissic 3-23, Heinicke 8-21, Sims 1-7, Brown 1-(minus 4). Buffalo, Moss 13-60, Singletary 11-26, Trubisky 4-19, Allen 4-9, McKenzie 1-8.

PASSING: Washington, Heinicke 14-24-2-212. Buffalo, Allen 32-43-0-358, Trubisky 1-1-0-1.

RECEIVING: Washington, McLaurin 4-62, Thomas 4-42, McKissic 2-15, Gibson 1-73, Sims 1-15, Humphries 1-7, Heinicke 1-(minus 2). Buffalo, Beasley 11-98, Diggs 6-62, Sanders 5-94, Knox 4-49, Moss 3-31, Sweeney 2-2, Davis 1-23, Singletary 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19

Arizona    7    0    17    7    —    31

Jacksonville    0    13    6    0    —    19

First Quarter

Ari: K.Murray 1 run (Prater kick), 6:42.

Second Quarter

Jac: Chark 12 pass from T.Lawrence (Lambo kick), :17.

Jac: Agnew 109 failed field goal return (kick failed), :00.

Third Quarter

Ari: FG Prater 34, 7:38.

Jac: J.Robinson 4 run (kick failed), 3:25.

Ari: Conner 4 run (Prater kick), 1:21.

Ari: Murphy 29 interception return (Prater kick), :24.

Fourth Quarter

Ari: Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 6:49.

A: 58,012.

    Ari    Jac

First downs    22    20

Total Net Yards    407    361

Rushes-yards    30-91    29-159

Passing    316    202

Punt Returns    2-27    1-10

Kickoff Returns    0-0    1-18

Interceptions Ret.    2-36    1-23

Comp-Att-Int    28-34-1    22-34-2

Sacked-Yards Lost    0-0    3-17

Punts    5-50.6    6-48.167

Fumbles-Lost    1-0    4-2

Penalties-Yards    7-58    4-40

Time of Possession    32:54    27:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Arizona, Conner 11-43, Edmonds 11-26, K.Murray 7-19, Moore 1-3. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 15-88, Hyde 8-44, Lawrence 6-27.

PASSING: Arizona, K.Murray 28-34-1-316. Jacksonville, Lawrence 22-34-2-219.

RECEIVING: Arizona, Kirk 7-104, Edmonds 7-49, Green 5-112, Hopkins 3-21, Williams 3-19, Moore 2-1, Conner 1-10. Jacksonville, Jones 6-62, J.Robinson 6-46, Shenault 4-48, Chark 3-49, Hollister 2-15, Farrell 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Arizona, Prater 68.

Saints 28, Patriots 13

New Orleans    7    7    7    7    —    28

New England    0    3    3    7    —    13

First Quarter

NO: Kamara 11 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 7:35.

Second Quarter

NO: Callaway 7 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 1:32.

NE: FG Folk 45, :34.

Third Quarter

NO: Jenkins 34 interception return (Rosas kick), 14:51.

NE: FG Folk 26, 1:32.

Fourth Quarter

NE: Bourne 22 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 9:22.

NO: Hill 4 run (Rosas kick), 2:37.

A: 65,878.

    NO    NE

First downs    19    16

Total Net Yards    252    300

Rushes-yards    38-142    17-49

Passing    110    251

Punt Returns    1-25    3-30

Kickoff Returns    1-16    0-0

Interceptions Ret.    3-100    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    13-21-0    30-51-3

Sacked-Yards Lost    3-18    2-19

Punts    5-49.8    5-56.6

Fumbles-Lost    0-0    0-0

Penalties-Yards    2-15    4-30

Time of Possession    32:48    27:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: New Orleans, Kamara 24-89, Hill 6-32, Jones 2-12, Armah 1-5, J.Winston 5-4. New England, M.Jones 6-28, Harris 6-14, White 1-6, Taylor 1-2, Bolden 3-(minus 1).

PASSING: New Orleans, J.Winston 13-21-0-128. New England, M.Jones 30-51-3-270.

RECEIVING: New Orleans, Callaway 4-41, Harris 3-31, Kamara 3-29, Jones 2-10, Stills 1-17. New England, Meyers 9-94, Bourne 6-96, Henry 5-36, Bolden 3-23, Agholor 2-17, Taylor 2-3, Harris 2-(minus 3), Smith 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: New Orleans, Rosas 52, 36.

Ravens 19, Lions 17

Baltimore    0    10    6    3    —    19

Detroit    0    0    7    10    —    17

Second Quarter

Bal: FG Tucker 39, 10:05.

Bal: Duvernay 19 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:15.

Third Quarter

Bal: FG Tucker 50, 12:16.

Det: Swift 2 run (Santoso kick), 5:21.

Bal: FG Tucker 32, :41.

Fourth Quarter

Det: J.Williams 1 run (Santoso kick), 8:16.

Det: FG Santoso 35, 1:04.

Bal: FG Tucker 66, :00.

A: 50,788.

    Bal    Det

First downs    15    22

Total Net Yards    387    285

Rushes-yards    22-116    27-93

Passing    271    192

Punt Returns    2-42    1-11

Kickoff Returns    0-0    0-0

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    1-0

Comp-Att-Int    16-31-1    22-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    4-16    2-25

Punts    3-45.667    6-45.5

Fumbles-Lost    1-0    0-0

Penalties-Yards    6-69    7-35

Time of Possession    27:27    32:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Baltimore, Jackson 7-58, Murray 7-28, T.Williams 5-22, Freeman 3-8. Detroit, Swift 14-47, J.Williams 12-42, Goff 1-4.

PASSING: Baltimore, Jackson 16-31-1-287. Detroit, Goff 22-30-0-217, Swift 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: Baltimore, Andrews 5-109, Watkins 4-68, Brown 3-53, Duvernay 2-22, Proche 1-29, Oliver 1-6. Detroit, Swift 7-60, Raymond 6-68, Fells 2-35, J.Williams 2-25, Hockenson 2-10, Hodge 1-9, Cephus 1-8, St. Brown 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Baltimore, Tucker 49.

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Atlanta    0    7    0    10    —    17

N.Y. Giants    3    3    0    8    —    14

First Quarter

NYG: FG Gano 25, 6:54.

Second Quarter

NYG: FG Gano 31, 8:19.

Atl: Zaccheaus 4 pass from M.Ryan (Koo kick), 1:38.

Fourth Quarter

NYG: Barkley 1 run (Da.Jones run), 12:56.

Atl: L.Smith 1 pass from M.Ryan (Koo kick), 4:16.

Atl: FG Koo 40, :00.

A: 75,307.

    Atl    NYG

First downs    18    21

Total Net Yards    296    346

Rushes-yards    20-69    27-100

Passing    227    246

Punt Returns    3-24    2-36

Kickoff Returns    3-50    1-6

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    27-36-0    24-35-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    3-16    2-20

Punts    6-47.333    5-45.8

Fumbles-Lost    1-1    3-1

Penalties-Yards    4-28    8-53

Time of Possession    28:09    31:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Atlanta, Davis 12-50, Patterson 7-20, Ryan 1-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Barkley 16-51, Jones 8-39, Penny 2-6, Brightwell 1-4.

PASSING: Atlanta, Ryan 27-36-0-243. N.Y. Giants, Jones 24-35-0-266.

RECEIVING: Atlanta, Ridley 8-61, Patterson 6-82, Davis 4-20, Zaccheaus 3-32, L.Smith 3-7, Pitts 2-35, Sharpe 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 6-43, C.Johnson 5-51, Golladay 4-64, Engram 2-21, Shepard 2-16, Toney 2-16, Board 1-38, K.Smith 1-9, Slayton 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Bengals 24, Steelers 10

Cincinnati    7    7    10    0    —    24

Pittsburgh    0    7    0    3    —    10

First Quarter

Cin: Boyd 17 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:54.

Second Quarter

Pit: Freiermuth 4 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 1:04.

Cin: Chase 34 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :37.

Third Quarter

Cin: FG McPherson 43, 8:47.

Cin: Chase 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 6:18.

Fourth Quarter

Pit: FG Boswell 26, 8:09.

A: 58,076.

    Cin    Pit

First downs    12    21

Total Net Yards    268    342

Rushes-yards    24-96    15-45

Passing    172    297

Punt Returns    2-9    1-14

Kickoff Returns    2-53    1-22

Interceptions Ret.    2-13    1-15

Comp-Att-Int    14-18-1    38-58-2

Sacked-Yards Lost    0-0    4-21

Punts    5-48.2    4-40.5

Fumbles-Lost    0-0    1-0

Penalties-Yards    10-89    10-73

Time of Possession    24:38    35:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Cincinnati, Mixon 18-90, Burrow 5-7, Perine 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Harris 14-40, Roethlisberger 1-5.

PASSING: Cincinnati, Burrow 14-18-1-172. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 38-58-2-318.

RECEIVING: Cincinnati, Chase 4-65, Boyd 4-36, C.Evans 2-26, Thomas 1-19, Tate 1-14, Perine 1-8, Mixon 1-4. Pittsburgh, Harris 14-102, Claypool 9-96, McCloud 3-33, Smith-Schuster 3-25, Freiermuth 3-22, Washington 3-20, White 2-17, D.Watt 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Pittsburgh, Boswell 42.

Browns 26, Bears 6

Chicago    3    0    3    0    —    6

Cleveland    0    10    3    13    —    26

First Quarter

Chi: FG Santos 47, 8:40.

Second Quarter

Cle: FG McLaughlin 57, 12:31.

Cle: Hooper 13 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :19.

Third Quarter

Cle: FG McLaughlin 41, 9:32.

Chi: FG Santos 22, 1:43.

Fourth Quarter

Cle: K.Hunt 29 run (McLaughlin kick), 14:46.

Cle: FG McLaughlin 52, 10:40.

Cle: FG McLaughlin 28, 3:43.

A: 67,431.

    Chi    Cle

First downs    6    26

Total Net Yards    47    418

Rushes-yards    13-46    42-215

Passing    1    203

Punt Returns    2-4    7-103

Kickoff Returns    4-95    0-0

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    6-20-0    19-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    9-67    5-43

Punts    7-56.714    2-41.0

Fumbles-Lost    1-0    0-0

Penalties-Yards    5-44    7-98

Time of Possession    20:26    39:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Chicago, Montgomery 10-34, Fields 3-12. Cleveland, Chubb 22-84, Hunt 10-81, Mayfield 4-31, Beckham 1-10, D.Johnson 2-9, Keenum 3-0.

PASSING: Chicago, Fields 6-20-0-68. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-31-0-246.

RECEIVING: Chicago, Robinson 2-27, Montgomery 2-21, Kmet 1-11, Mooney 1-9. Cleveland, Hunt 6-74, Beckham 5-77, Peoples-Jones 2-39, Higgins 2-24, Hooper 2-19, Felton 2-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Titans 25, Colts 16

Indianapolis    0    10    3    3    —    16

Tennessee    7    7    0    11    —    25

First Quarter

Ten: Rogers 6 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 6:34.

Second Quarter

Ind: Hines 9 run (Blankenship kick), 10:19.

Ten: Westbrook-Ikhine 18 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 5:56.

Ind: FG Blankenship 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Ind: FG Blankenship 28, 6:26.

Fourth Quarter

Ten: McNichols 10 pass from Tannehill (Henry run), 12:56.

Ind: FG Blankenship 24, 10:20.

Ten: FG Bullock 32, 2:58.

A: 67,914.

    Ind    Ten

First downs    19    24

Total Net Yards    265    368

Rushes-yards    18-87    37-180

Passing    178    188

Punt Returns    0-0    3-44

Kickoff Returns    2-33    2-31

Interceptions Ret.    2-36    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    19-37-0    18-27-2

Sacked-Yards Lost    2-16    1-9

Punts    4-49.25    1-42.0

Fumbles-Lost    1-0    1-1

Penalties-Yards    4-66    4-24

Time of Possession    25:54    34:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Indianapolis, Taylor 10-64, Hines 6-25, Pittman 1-5, Dulin 1-(minus 7). Tennessee, Henry 28-113, Tannehill 5-56, McNichols 2-6, A.Brown 1-3, Sargent 1-2.

PASSING: Indianapolis, Wentz 19-37-0-194. Tennessee, Tannehill 18-27-2-197.

RECEIVING: Indianapolis, Pittman 6-68, Hines 5-54, Pascal 2-31, Alie-Cox 2-14, Campbell 2-9, Doyle 1-10, Taylor 1-8. Tennessee, Westbrook-Ikhine 4-53, Ju.Jones 3-47, Henry 3-31, Swaim 3-27, Batson 1-13, McNichols 1-10, Pruitt 1-7, Rogers 1-6, Hudson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Indianapolis, Blankenship 51.

Raiders 31, Dolphins 28 (OT)

Miami    14    0    0    11    3—28

Las Vegas    2    10    7    6    6 — 31

First Quarter

Mia: Roberts 85 interception return (Sanders kick), 6:34.

Mia: M.Brown 24 run (Sanders kick), 3:07.

Las: safety, :32.

Second Quarter

Las: FG Carlson 50, 11:36.

Las: Ingold 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:56.

Third Quarter

Las: Renfrow 12 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 7:17.

Fourth Quarter

Las: Barber 1 run (kick failed), 13:47.

Mia: FG Sanders 46, 8:30.

Mia: Brissett 1 run (Fuller pass from Brissett), :02.

Overtime

Las: FG Carlson 38, 6:27.

Mia: FG Sanders 50, 2:49.

Las: FG Carlson 22, :00.

A: 59,311.

    Mia    Las

First downs    22    28

Total Net Yards    330    497

Rushes-yards    27-133    35-140

Passing    197    357

Punt Returns    3-27    2-9

Kickoff Returns    1-15    1-15

Interceptions Ret.    1-85    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    32-49-0    26-43-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    2-18    3-29

Punts    4-38.75    4-54.0

Fumbles-Lost    2-0    2-0

Penalties-Yards    8-68    8-104

Time of Possession    31:05    38:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Miami, Gaskin 13-65, Brissett 7-37, Brown 7-31. Las Vegas, Barber 23-111, Drake 8-24, Ruggs 1-7, Ingold 1-0, Carr 2-(minus 2).

PASSING: Miami, Brissett 32-49-0-215. Las Vegas, Carr 26-43-1-386.

RECEIVING: Miami, Waddle 12-58, Gesicki 10-86, Parker 4-42, Fuller 3-20, Gaskin 3-9. Las Vegas, Renfrow 5-77, Waller 5-54, Ruggs 4-78, Edwards 3-89, Drake 3-33, Barber 3-31, Jones 1-15, Moreau 1-8, Ingold 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Miami, Sanders 48.

Rams 34, Buccaneers 24

Tampa Bay    0    7    10    7    —    24

L.A. Rams    0    14    17    3    —    34

Second Quarter

LAR: Higbee 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:20.

TB: Godwin 2 run (Succop kick), 4:03.

LAR: Kupp 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :51.

Third Quarter

LAR: D.Jackson 75 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02.

TB: Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 9:57.

LAR: Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 7:23.

LAR: FG Gay 48, 3:09.

TB: FG Succop 26, 1:14.

Fourth Quarter

LAR: FG Gay 26, 8:14.

TB: Bernard 7 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:10.

A: 73,205.

    TB    LAR

First downs    27    22

Total Net Yards    446    407

Rushes-yards    13-35    24-76

Passing    411    331

Punt Returns    1-4    1-9

Kickoff Returns    2-48    0-0

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    41-55-0    27-38-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    3-21    1-12

Punts    4-36.25    3-39.667

Fumbles-Lost    2-0    1-0

Penalties-Yards    7-41    1-4

Time of Possession    29:50    30:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Tampa Bay, Brady 3-14, Jones 5-11, Fournette 4-8, Godwin 1-2. L.A. Rams, Michel 20-67, Funk 1-6, Woods 1-5, Stafford 2-(minus 2).

PASSING: Tampa Bay, Brady 41-55-0-432. L.A. Rams, Stafford 27-38-0-343.

RECEIVING: Tampa Bay, Bernard 9-51, Evans 8-106, Godwin 6-74, Gronkowski 4-55, Brate 4-35, Johnson 3-63, Fournette 3-26, Miller 2-11, Howard 1-11, Darden 1-0. L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-96, Higbee 5-40, Jefferson 4-42, D.Jackson 3-120, Woods 3-33, Michel 3-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Tampa Bay, Succop 55.

Vikings 30, Seahawks 17

Seattle    10    7    0    0    —    17

Minnesota    7    14    3    6    —    30

First Quarter

Sea: Metcalf 10 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 10:26.

Min: Conklin 7 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 6:37.

Sea: FG Myers 53, :27.

Second Quarter

Sea: Carson 30 run (Myers kick), 11:12.

Min: Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 5:28.

Min: Jefferson 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :16.

Third Quarter

Min: FG Joseph 43, 6:34.

Fourth Quarter

Min: FG Joseph 33, 13:47.

Min: FG Joseph 20, 4:31.

    Sea    Min

First downs    21    28

Total Net Yards    389    453

Rushes-yards    18-106    34-140

Passing    283    313

Punt Returns    0-0    2--1

Kickoff Returns    1-21    2-40

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    23-32-0    30-38-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    2-15    1-10

Punts    2-44.0    2-47.0

Fumbles-Lost    0-0    1-0

Penalties-Yards    4-35    4-40

Time of Possession    24:07    35:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Seattle, Carson 12-80, Swain 1-11, Collins 2-8, Wilson 3-7. Minnesota, Mattison 26-112, Abdullah 5-24, Cousins 1-2, Ham 2-2.

PASSING: Seattle, Wilson 23-32-0-298. Minnesota, Cousins 30-38-0-323.

RECEIVING: Seattle, Metcalf 6-107, Everett 5-54, Lockett 4-31, Homer 3-48, Carson 2-2, Dissly 1-39, Swain 1-10, Hart 1-7. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-118, Conklin 7-70, Mattison 6-59, Thielen 6-50, Osborn 2-26.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Seattle, Myers 44.

Broncos 26, Jets 0

N.Y. Jets    0    0    0    0    —    0

Denver    7    10    3    6    —    26

First Quarter

Den: J.Williams 1 run (McManus kick), 4:05.

Second Quarter

Den: FG McManus 45, 14:50.

Den: Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), :56.

Third Quarter

Den: FG McManus 47, 9:23.

Fourth Quarter

Den: FG McManus 21, 6:41.

Den: FG McManus 36, 1:00.

A: 75,882.

    NYJ    Den

First downs    11    22

Total Net Yards    162    344

Rushes-yards    13-43    37-121

Passing    119    223

Punt Returns    0-0    2-16

Kickoff Returns    1-21    0-0

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    2-81

Comp-Att-Int    19-35-2    19-25-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    5-41    2-12

Punts    6-46.7    3-40.7

Fumbles-Lost    0-0    1-1

Penalties-Yards    8-89    6-50

Time of Possession    24:13    35:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: N.Y. Jets, Carter 9-24, T.Johnson 3-17, Z.Wilson 1-2. Denver, Gordon 18-61, J.Williams 12-29, Bridgewater 4-24, Crockett 3-7.

PASSING: N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 19-35-2-160. Denver, Bridgewater 19-25-0-235.

RECEIVING: N.Y. Jets, C.Davis 5-41, Moore 3-22, Cole 2-30, Berrios 2-26, Kroft 2-12, Carter 2-5, J.Smith 1-13, T.Johnson 1-6, Griffin 1-5. Denver, T.Patrick 5-98, Sutton 5-37, J.Williams 3-33, Fant 2-15, Hamler 1-28, Gordon 1-21, Okwuegbunam 1-6, D.Spencer 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Packers 30, 49ers 28

Green Bay    10    7    0    13    —    30

San Francisco    0    7    7    14    —    28

First Quarter

GB: FG Crosby 54, 10:06.

GB: Adams 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:19.

Second Quarter

GB: A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), 1:02.

SF: Lance 1 run (Gould kick), :00.

Third Quarter

SF: Aiyuk 8 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:41.

Fourth Quarter

GB: Valdes-Scantling 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:27.

SF: Sermon 1 run (Gould kick), 7:48.

GB: FG Crosby 38, 2:39.

SF: Juszczyk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :37.

GB: FG Crosby 51, :00.

A: 69,853.

    GB    SF

First downs    21    26

Total Net Yards    353    298

Rushes-yards    25-100    21-67

Passing    253    231

Punt Returns    1-6    2-23

Kickoff Returns    1-21    3-104

Interceptions Ret.    1-30    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    23-33-0    25-40-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    1-8    4-26

Punts    3-54.667    4-53.25

Fumbles-Lost    1-0    2-1

Penalties-Yards    7-87    4-86

Time of Possession    30:08    29:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Green Bay, Jones 19-82, Dillon 6-18. San Francisco, Sermon 10-31, Juszczyk 5-14, Kittle 1-9, Aiyuk 1-8, Garoppolo 1-4, Lance 1-1, Samuel 2-0.

PASSING: Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-33-0-261. San Francisco, Garoppolo 25-40-1-257.

RECEIVING: Green Bay, Adams 12-132, Valdes-Scantling 3-59, Jones 2-14, Dillon 2-8, Lazard 1-42, Tonyan 1-6, Deguara 1-4, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 4). San Francisco, Kittle 7-92, Samuel 5-52, Aiyuk 4-37, Juszczyk 4-37, Sanu 3-36, Sermon 2-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

