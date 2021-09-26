Standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44
Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82
New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84
Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76
Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 53 91
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85
Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 68 54
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66
West W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72
L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23
Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74
South W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77
Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79
Sunday’s Results
Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19
Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14
Baltimore 19, Detroit 17
Buffalo 43, Washington 21
Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10
Cleveland 26, Chicago 6
L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24
New Orleans 28, New England 13
Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16
Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0
Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT
L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24
Minnesota 30, Seattle 17
Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28
Today’s Game
Philadelphia at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Chargers 30, Chiefs 24
L.A. Chargers 0 14 0 16 — 30
Kansas City 0 3 14 7 — 24
Second Quarter
LAC: Allen 4 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 13:57.
LAC: Ekeler 16 pass from Herbert (M.Williams pass from Herbert), 7:36.
KC: FG Butker 34, :19.
Third Quarter
KC: Fortson 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:15.
KC: Edwards-Helaire 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:35.
Fourth Quarter
LAC: M.Williams 20 pass from Herbert (Vizcaino kick), 13:39.
KC: Hardman 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:43.
LAC: FG Vizcaino 24, 2:14.
LAC: M.Williams 4 pass from Herbert (kick failed), :32.
A: 72,980.
LAC KC
First downs 21 33
Total Net Yards 352 437
Rushes-yards 22-77 30-186
Passing 275 251
Punt Returns 1-0 2-7
Kickoff Returns 2-37 1-30
Interceptions Ret. 2-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-38-0 27-44-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 2-9
Punts 4-43.0 1-51.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 8-50 6-56
Time of Possession 27:29 31:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 11-55, Herbert 4-16, Guyton 1-3, Rountree 4-3, Jackson 2-0. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 17-100, Mahomes 4-45, Darre.Williams 7-28, Hill 1-11, Hardman 1-2.
PASSING: L.A. Chargers, Herbert 26-38-0-281. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-44-2-260.
RECEIVING: L.A. Chargers, Allen 8-50, Williams 7-122, Ekeler 6-52, Cook 2-27, Nabers 2-11, Parham 1-19. Kansas City, Kelce 7-104, Hill 5-56, Hardman 3-33, Robinson 2-17, Pringle 2-12, Darre.Williams 2-11, Edwards-Helaire 2-9, Fortson 2-7, Bell 1-6, Gray 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Bills 43, Washington 21
Washington 0 14 0 7 — 21
Buffalo 7 20 9 7 — 43
First Quarter
Buf: Sanders 28 pass from Jos.Allen (Bass kick), 10:53.
Second Quarter
Buf: Moss 7 pass from Jos.Allen (Bass kick), 12:59.
Buf: Knox 14 pass from Jos.Allen (Bass kick), 10:42.
Was: Gibson 73 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 9:51.
Was: Heinicke 4 run (Hopkins kick), 7:39.
Buf: FG Bass 21, 1:37.
Buf: FG Bass 48, :00.
Third Quarter
Buf: Sanders 5 pass from Jos.Allen (pass failed), 4:43.
Buf: FG Bass 29, 2:11.
Fourth Quarter
Buf: Jos.Allen 2 run (Bass kick), 10:29.
Was: L.Thomas 2 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 5:21.
A: 68,434.
Was Buf
First downs 13 29
Total Net Yards 290 481
Rushes-yards 26-78 33-122
Passing 212 359
Punt Returns 0-0 3-26
Kickoff Returns 2-33 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-37
Comp-Att-Int 14-24-2 33-44-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts 5-47.0 2-48.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-38 5-30
Time of Possession 24:23 35:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington, Gibson 12-31, McKissic 3-23, Heinicke 8-21, Sims 1-7, Brown 1-(minus 4). Buffalo, Moss 13-60, Singletary 11-26, Trubisky 4-19, Allen 4-9, McKenzie 1-8.
PASSING: Washington, Heinicke 14-24-2-212. Buffalo, Allen 32-43-0-358, Trubisky 1-1-0-1.
RECEIVING: Washington, McLaurin 4-62, Thomas 4-42, McKissic 2-15, Gibson 1-73, Sims 1-15, Humphries 1-7, Heinicke 1-(minus 2). Buffalo, Beasley 11-98, Diggs 6-62, Sanders 5-94, Knox 4-49, Moss 3-31, Sweeney 2-2, Davis 1-23, Singletary 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19
Arizona 7 0 17 7 — 31
Jacksonville 0 13 6 0 — 19
First Quarter
Ari: K.Murray 1 run (Prater kick), 6:42.
Second Quarter
Jac: Chark 12 pass from T.Lawrence (Lambo kick), :17.
Jac: Agnew 109 failed field goal return (kick failed), :00.
Third Quarter
Ari: FG Prater 34, 7:38.
Jac: J.Robinson 4 run (kick failed), 3:25.
Ari: Conner 4 run (Prater kick), 1:21.
Ari: Murphy 29 interception return (Prater kick), :24.
Fourth Quarter
Ari: Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 6:49.
A: 58,012.
Ari Jac
First downs 22 20
Total Net Yards 407 361
Rushes-yards 30-91 29-159
Passing 316 202
Punt Returns 2-27 1-10
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-18
Interceptions Ret. 2-36 1-23
Comp-Att-Int 28-34-1 22-34-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-17
Punts 5-50.6 6-48.167
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-2
Penalties-Yards 7-58 4-40
Time of Possession 32:54 27:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Arizona, Conner 11-43, Edmonds 11-26, K.Murray 7-19, Moore 1-3. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 15-88, Hyde 8-44, Lawrence 6-27.
PASSING: Arizona, K.Murray 28-34-1-316. Jacksonville, Lawrence 22-34-2-219.
RECEIVING: Arizona, Kirk 7-104, Edmonds 7-49, Green 5-112, Hopkins 3-21, Williams 3-19, Moore 2-1, Conner 1-10. Jacksonville, Jones 6-62, J.Robinson 6-46, Shenault 4-48, Chark 3-49, Hollister 2-15, Farrell 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Arizona, Prater 68.
Saints 28, Patriots 13
New Orleans 7 7 7 7 — 28
New England 0 3 3 7 — 13
First Quarter
NO: Kamara 11 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 7:35.
Second Quarter
NO: Callaway 7 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 1:32.
NE: FG Folk 45, :34.
Third Quarter
NO: Jenkins 34 interception return (Rosas kick), 14:51.
NE: FG Folk 26, 1:32.
Fourth Quarter
NE: Bourne 22 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 9:22.
NO: Hill 4 run (Rosas kick), 2:37.
A: 65,878.
NO NE
First downs 19 16
Total Net Yards 252 300
Rushes-yards 38-142 17-49
Passing 110 251
Punt Returns 1-25 3-30
Kickoff Returns 1-16 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 3-100 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-21-0 30-51-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 2-19
Punts 5-49.8 5-56.6
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-15 4-30
Time of Possession 32:48 27:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: New Orleans, Kamara 24-89, Hill 6-32, Jones 2-12, Armah 1-5, J.Winston 5-4. New England, M.Jones 6-28, Harris 6-14, White 1-6, Taylor 1-2, Bolden 3-(minus 1).
PASSING: New Orleans, J.Winston 13-21-0-128. New England, M.Jones 30-51-3-270.
RECEIVING: New Orleans, Callaway 4-41, Harris 3-31, Kamara 3-29, Jones 2-10, Stills 1-17. New England, Meyers 9-94, Bourne 6-96, Henry 5-36, Bolden 3-23, Agholor 2-17, Taylor 2-3, Harris 2-(minus 3), Smith 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: New Orleans, Rosas 52, 36.
Ravens 19, Lions 17
Baltimore 0 10 6 3 — 19
Detroit 0 0 7 10 — 17
Second Quarter
Bal: FG Tucker 39, 10:05.
Bal: Duvernay 19 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:15.
Third Quarter
Bal: FG Tucker 50, 12:16.
Det: Swift 2 run (Santoso kick), 5:21.
Bal: FG Tucker 32, :41.
Fourth Quarter
Det: J.Williams 1 run (Santoso kick), 8:16.
Det: FG Santoso 35, 1:04.
Bal: FG Tucker 66, :00.
A: 50,788.
Bal Det
First downs 15 22
Total Net Yards 387 285
Rushes-yards 22-116 27-93
Passing 271 192
Punt Returns 2-42 1-11
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-31-1 22-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-16 2-25
Punts 3-45.667 6-45.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-69 7-35
Time of Possession 27:27 32:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Baltimore, Jackson 7-58, Murray 7-28, T.Williams 5-22, Freeman 3-8. Detroit, Swift 14-47, J.Williams 12-42, Goff 1-4.
PASSING: Baltimore, Jackson 16-31-1-287. Detroit, Goff 22-30-0-217, Swift 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: Baltimore, Andrews 5-109, Watkins 4-68, Brown 3-53, Duvernay 2-22, Proche 1-29, Oliver 1-6. Detroit, Swift 7-60, Raymond 6-68, Fells 2-35, J.Williams 2-25, Hockenson 2-10, Hodge 1-9, Cephus 1-8, St. Brown 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Baltimore, Tucker 49.
Falcons 17, Giants 14
Atlanta 0 7 0 10 — 17
N.Y. Giants 3 3 0 8 — 14
First Quarter
NYG: FG Gano 25, 6:54.
Second Quarter
NYG: FG Gano 31, 8:19.
Atl: Zaccheaus 4 pass from M.Ryan (Koo kick), 1:38.
Fourth Quarter
NYG: Barkley 1 run (Da.Jones run), 12:56.
Atl: L.Smith 1 pass from M.Ryan (Koo kick), 4:16.
Atl: FG Koo 40, :00.
A: 75,307.
Atl NYG
First downs 18 21
Total Net Yards 296 346
Rushes-yards 20-69 27-100
Passing 227 246
Punt Returns 3-24 2-36
Kickoff Returns 3-50 1-6
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-36-0 24-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 2-20
Punts 6-47.333 5-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 4-28 8-53
Time of Possession 28:09 31:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Atlanta, Davis 12-50, Patterson 7-20, Ryan 1-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Barkley 16-51, Jones 8-39, Penny 2-6, Brightwell 1-4.
PASSING: Atlanta, Ryan 27-36-0-243. N.Y. Giants, Jones 24-35-0-266.
RECEIVING: Atlanta, Ridley 8-61, Patterson 6-82, Davis 4-20, Zaccheaus 3-32, L.Smith 3-7, Pitts 2-35, Sharpe 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 6-43, C.Johnson 5-51, Golladay 4-64, Engram 2-21, Shepard 2-16, Toney 2-16, Board 1-38, K.Smith 1-9, Slayton 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Bengals 24, Steelers 10
Cincinnati 7 7 10 0 — 24
Pittsburgh 0 7 0 3 — 10
First Quarter
Cin: Boyd 17 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:54.
Second Quarter
Pit: Freiermuth 4 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 1:04.
Cin: Chase 34 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :37.
Third Quarter
Cin: FG McPherson 43, 8:47.
Cin: Chase 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 6:18.
Fourth Quarter
Pit: FG Boswell 26, 8:09.
A: 58,076.
Cin Pit
First downs 12 21
Total Net Yards 268 342
Rushes-yards 24-96 15-45
Passing 172 297
Punt Returns 2-9 1-14
Kickoff Returns 2-53 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 2-13 1-15
Comp-Att-Int 14-18-1 38-58-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-21
Punts 5-48.2 4-40.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 10-89 10-73
Time of Possession 24:38 35:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Cincinnati, Mixon 18-90, Burrow 5-7, Perine 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Harris 14-40, Roethlisberger 1-5.
PASSING: Cincinnati, Burrow 14-18-1-172. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 38-58-2-318.
RECEIVING: Cincinnati, Chase 4-65, Boyd 4-36, C.Evans 2-26, Thomas 1-19, Tate 1-14, Perine 1-8, Mixon 1-4. Pittsburgh, Harris 14-102, Claypool 9-96, McCloud 3-33, Smith-Schuster 3-25, Freiermuth 3-22, Washington 3-20, White 2-17, D.Watt 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Pittsburgh, Boswell 42.
Browns 26, Bears 6
Chicago 3 0 3 0 — 6
Cleveland 0 10 3 13 — 26
First Quarter
Chi: FG Santos 47, 8:40.
Second Quarter
Cle: FG McLaughlin 57, 12:31.
Cle: Hooper 13 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :19.
Third Quarter
Cle: FG McLaughlin 41, 9:32.
Chi: FG Santos 22, 1:43.
Fourth Quarter
Cle: K.Hunt 29 run (McLaughlin kick), 14:46.
Cle: FG McLaughlin 52, 10:40.
Cle: FG McLaughlin 28, 3:43.
A: 67,431.
Chi Cle
First downs 6 26
Total Net Yards 47 418
Rushes-yards 13-46 42-215
Passing 1 203
Punt Returns 2-4 7-103
Kickoff Returns 4-95 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 6-20-0 19-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 9-67 5-43
Punts 7-56.714 2-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-44 7-98
Time of Possession 20:26 39:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chicago, Montgomery 10-34, Fields 3-12. Cleveland, Chubb 22-84, Hunt 10-81, Mayfield 4-31, Beckham 1-10, D.Johnson 2-9, Keenum 3-0.
PASSING: Chicago, Fields 6-20-0-68. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-31-0-246.
RECEIVING: Chicago, Robinson 2-27, Montgomery 2-21, Kmet 1-11, Mooney 1-9. Cleveland, Hunt 6-74, Beckham 5-77, Peoples-Jones 2-39, Higgins 2-24, Hooper 2-19, Felton 2-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Titans 25, Colts 16
Indianapolis 0 10 3 3 — 16
Tennessee 7 7 0 11 — 25
First Quarter
Ten: Rogers 6 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 6:34.
Second Quarter
Ind: Hines 9 run (Blankenship kick), 10:19.
Ten: Westbrook-Ikhine 18 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 5:56.
Ind: FG Blankenship 43, :00.
Third Quarter
Ind: FG Blankenship 28, 6:26.
Fourth Quarter
Ten: McNichols 10 pass from Tannehill (Henry run), 12:56.
Ind: FG Blankenship 24, 10:20.
Ten: FG Bullock 32, 2:58.
A: 67,914.
Ind Ten
First downs 19 24
Total Net Yards 265 368
Rushes-yards 18-87 37-180
Passing 178 188
Punt Returns 0-0 3-44
Kickoff Returns 2-33 2-31
Interceptions Ret. 2-36 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-37-0 18-27-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 1-9
Punts 4-49.25 1-42.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-66 4-24
Time of Possession 25:54 34:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Indianapolis, Taylor 10-64, Hines 6-25, Pittman 1-5, Dulin 1-(minus 7). Tennessee, Henry 28-113, Tannehill 5-56, McNichols 2-6, A.Brown 1-3, Sargent 1-2.
PASSING: Indianapolis, Wentz 19-37-0-194. Tennessee, Tannehill 18-27-2-197.
RECEIVING: Indianapolis, Pittman 6-68, Hines 5-54, Pascal 2-31, Alie-Cox 2-14, Campbell 2-9, Doyle 1-10, Taylor 1-8. Tennessee, Westbrook-Ikhine 4-53, Ju.Jones 3-47, Henry 3-31, Swaim 3-27, Batson 1-13, McNichols 1-10, Pruitt 1-7, Rogers 1-6, Hudson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Indianapolis, Blankenship 51.
Raiders 31, Dolphins 28 (OT)
Miami 14 0 0 11 3—28
Las Vegas 2 10 7 6 6 — 31
First Quarter
Mia: Roberts 85 interception return (Sanders kick), 6:34.
Mia: M.Brown 24 run (Sanders kick), 3:07.
Las: safety, :32.
Second Quarter
Las: FG Carlson 50, 11:36.
Las: Ingold 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:56.
Third Quarter
Las: Renfrow 12 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 7:17.
Fourth Quarter
Las: Barber 1 run (kick failed), 13:47.
Mia: FG Sanders 46, 8:30.
Mia: Brissett 1 run (Fuller pass from Brissett), :02.
Overtime
Las: FG Carlson 38, 6:27.
Mia: FG Sanders 50, 2:49.
Las: FG Carlson 22, :00.
A: 59,311.
Mia Las
First downs 22 28
Total Net Yards 330 497
Rushes-yards 27-133 35-140
Passing 197 357
Punt Returns 3-27 2-9
Kickoff Returns 1-15 1-15
Interceptions Ret. 1-85 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 32-49-0 26-43-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 3-29
Punts 4-38.75 4-54.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 8-68 8-104
Time of Possession 31:05 38:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Miami, Gaskin 13-65, Brissett 7-37, Brown 7-31. Las Vegas, Barber 23-111, Drake 8-24, Ruggs 1-7, Ingold 1-0, Carr 2-(minus 2).
PASSING: Miami, Brissett 32-49-0-215. Las Vegas, Carr 26-43-1-386.
RECEIVING: Miami, Waddle 12-58, Gesicki 10-86, Parker 4-42, Fuller 3-20, Gaskin 3-9. Las Vegas, Renfrow 5-77, Waller 5-54, Ruggs 4-78, Edwards 3-89, Drake 3-33, Barber 3-31, Jones 1-15, Moreau 1-8, Ingold 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Miami, Sanders 48.
Rams 34, Buccaneers 24
Tampa Bay 0 7 10 7 — 24
L.A. Rams 0 14 17 3 — 34
Second Quarter
LAR: Higbee 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:20.
TB: Godwin 2 run (Succop kick), 4:03.
LAR: Kupp 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :51.
Third Quarter
LAR: D.Jackson 75 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02.
TB: Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 9:57.
LAR: Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 7:23.
LAR: FG Gay 48, 3:09.
TB: FG Succop 26, 1:14.
Fourth Quarter
LAR: FG Gay 26, 8:14.
TB: Bernard 7 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:10.
A: 73,205.
TB LAR
First downs 27 22
Total Net Yards 446 407
Rushes-yards 13-35 24-76
Passing 411 331
Punt Returns 1-4 1-9
Kickoff Returns 2-48 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 41-55-0 27-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-21 1-12
Punts 4-36.25 3-39.667
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-41 1-4
Time of Possession 29:50 30:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Tampa Bay, Brady 3-14, Jones 5-11, Fournette 4-8, Godwin 1-2. L.A. Rams, Michel 20-67, Funk 1-6, Woods 1-5, Stafford 2-(minus 2).
PASSING: Tampa Bay, Brady 41-55-0-432. L.A. Rams, Stafford 27-38-0-343.
RECEIVING: Tampa Bay, Bernard 9-51, Evans 8-106, Godwin 6-74, Gronkowski 4-55, Brate 4-35, Johnson 3-63, Fournette 3-26, Miller 2-11, Howard 1-11, Darden 1-0. L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-96, Higbee 5-40, Jefferson 4-42, D.Jackson 3-120, Woods 3-33, Michel 3-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Tampa Bay, Succop 55.
Vikings 30, Seahawks 17
Seattle 10 7 0 0 — 17
Minnesota 7 14 3 6 — 30
First Quarter
Sea: Metcalf 10 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 10:26.
Min: Conklin 7 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 6:37.
Sea: FG Myers 53, :27.
Second Quarter
Sea: Carson 30 run (Myers kick), 11:12.
Min: Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 5:28.
Min: Jefferson 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :16.
Third Quarter
Min: FG Joseph 43, 6:34.
Fourth Quarter
Min: FG Joseph 33, 13:47.
Min: FG Joseph 20, 4:31.
Sea Min
First downs 21 28
Total Net Yards 389 453
Rushes-yards 18-106 34-140
Passing 283 313
Punt Returns 0-0 2--1
Kickoff Returns 1-21 2-40
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-32-0 30-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 1-10
Punts 2-44.0 2-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-35 4-40
Time of Possession 24:07 35:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Seattle, Carson 12-80, Swain 1-11, Collins 2-8, Wilson 3-7. Minnesota, Mattison 26-112, Abdullah 5-24, Cousins 1-2, Ham 2-2.
PASSING: Seattle, Wilson 23-32-0-298. Minnesota, Cousins 30-38-0-323.
RECEIVING: Seattle, Metcalf 6-107, Everett 5-54, Lockett 4-31, Homer 3-48, Carson 2-2, Dissly 1-39, Swain 1-10, Hart 1-7. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-118, Conklin 7-70, Mattison 6-59, Thielen 6-50, Osborn 2-26.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Seattle, Myers 44.
Broncos 26, Jets 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 0 — 0
Denver 7 10 3 6 — 26
First Quarter
Den: J.Williams 1 run (McManus kick), 4:05.
Second Quarter
Den: FG McManus 45, 14:50.
Den: Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), :56.
Third Quarter
Den: FG McManus 47, 9:23.
Fourth Quarter
Den: FG McManus 21, 6:41.
Den: FG McManus 36, 1:00.
A: 75,882.
NYJ Den
First downs 11 22
Total Net Yards 162 344
Rushes-yards 13-43 37-121
Passing 119 223
Punt Returns 0-0 2-16
Kickoff Returns 1-21 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-81
Comp-Att-Int 19-35-2 19-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-41 2-12
Punts 6-46.7 3-40.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-89 6-50
Time of Possession 24:13 35:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: N.Y. Jets, Carter 9-24, T.Johnson 3-17, Z.Wilson 1-2. Denver, Gordon 18-61, J.Williams 12-29, Bridgewater 4-24, Crockett 3-7.
PASSING: N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 19-35-2-160. Denver, Bridgewater 19-25-0-235.
RECEIVING: N.Y. Jets, C.Davis 5-41, Moore 3-22, Cole 2-30, Berrios 2-26, Kroft 2-12, Carter 2-5, J.Smith 1-13, T.Johnson 1-6, Griffin 1-5. Denver, T.Patrick 5-98, Sutton 5-37, J.Williams 3-33, Fant 2-15, Hamler 1-28, Gordon 1-21, Okwuegbunam 1-6, D.Spencer 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Packers 30, 49ers 28
Green Bay 10 7 0 13 — 30
San Francisco 0 7 7 14 — 28
First Quarter
GB: FG Crosby 54, 10:06.
GB: Adams 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:19.
Second Quarter
GB: A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), 1:02.
SF: Lance 1 run (Gould kick), :00.
Third Quarter
SF: Aiyuk 8 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:41.
Fourth Quarter
GB: Valdes-Scantling 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:27.
SF: Sermon 1 run (Gould kick), 7:48.
GB: FG Crosby 38, 2:39.
SF: Juszczyk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :37.
GB: FG Crosby 51, :00.
A: 69,853.
GB SF
First downs 21 26
Total Net Yards 353 298
Rushes-yards 25-100 21-67
Passing 253 231
Punt Returns 1-6 2-23
Kickoff Returns 1-21 3-104
Interceptions Ret. 1-30 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-33-0 25-40-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 4-26
Punts 3-54.667 4-53.25
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-87 4-86
Time of Possession 30:08 29:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Green Bay, Jones 19-82, Dillon 6-18. San Francisco, Sermon 10-31, Juszczyk 5-14, Kittle 1-9, Aiyuk 1-8, Garoppolo 1-4, Lance 1-1, Samuel 2-0.
PASSING: Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-33-0-261. San Francisco, Garoppolo 25-40-1-257.
RECEIVING: Green Bay, Adams 12-132, Valdes-Scantling 3-59, Jones 2-14, Dillon 2-8, Lazard 1-42, Tonyan 1-6, Deguara 1-4, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 4). San Francisco, Kittle 7-92, Samuel 5-52, Aiyuk 4-37, Juszczyk 4-37, Sanu 3-36, Sermon 2-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.