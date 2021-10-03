Standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Buffalo    3    1    0    .750    134    44

Miami    1    3    0    .250    62    109

N.Y. Jets    1    3    0    .250    47    94

New England    1    3    0    .250    71    70

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Tennessee    2    2    0    .500    95    111

Houston    1    3    0    .250    67    116

Indianapolis    1    3    0    .250    83    97

Jacksonville    0    4    0    .000    74    115

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Baltimore    3    1    0    .750    105    92

Cincinnati    3    1    0    .750    92    75

Cleveland    3    1    0    .750    100    67

Pittsburgh    1    3    0    .250    67    93

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Las Vegas    3    0    0    1.000    90    72

Denver    3    1    0    .750    83    49

L.A. Chargers    2    1    0    .667    67    60

Kansas City    2    2    0    .500    134    125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Dallas    3    1    0    .750    126    97

Washington    2    2    0    .500    101    122

N.Y. Giants    1    3    0    .250    83    95

Philadelphia    1    3    0    .250    94    106

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Carolina    3    1    0    .750    97    66

Tampa Bay    3    1    0    .750    122    105

New Orleans    2    2    0    .500    94    69

Atlanta    1    3    0    .250    78    128

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Green Bay    3    1    0    .750    95    100

Chicago    2    2    0    .500    64    91

Minnesota    1    3    0    .250    94    92

Detroit    0    4    0    .000    81    119

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Arizona    4    0    0    1.000    140    85

L.A. Rams    3    1    0    .750    115    99

San Francisco    2    2    0    .500    107    102

Seattle    2    2    0    .500    103    100

Sunday’s Results

Buffalo 40, Houston 0

Chicago 24, Detroit 14

Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7

Dallas 36, Carolina 28

Indianapolis 27, Miami 17

Kansas City 42, Philadelphia 30

N.Y. Giants 27, New Orleans 21, OT

N.Y. Jets 27, Tennessee 24, OT

Washington 34, Atlanta 30

Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20

Seattle 28, San Francisco 21

Baltimore 23, Denver 7

Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17

Tampa Bay 19, New England 17

Today’s Game

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT)

Tennessee    3    6    0    15    0—    24

N.Y. Jets    0    7    3    14    3—    27

First Quarter

Ten: FG Bullock 44, 7:06.

Second Quarter

Ten: FG Bullock 46, 12:53.

Ten: FG Bullock 36, 10:29.

NYJ: M.Carter 2 run (Ammendola kick), 4:49.

Third Quarter

NYJ: FG Ammendola 27, :19.

Fourth Quarter

Ten: Henry 1 run (Pruitt pass from Tannehill), 13:14.

NYJ: Crowder 3 pass from Z.Wilson (Ammendola kick), 11:30.

NYJ: C.Davis 53 pass from Z.Wilson (Ammendola kick), 9:06.

Ten: Batson 2 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), :16.

Overtime

NYJ: FG Ammendola 22, 4:31.

A: 70,232.

    Ten    NYJ

First downs    30    16

Total Net Yards    430    355

Rushes-yards    37-177    25-66

Passing    253    289

Punt Returns    3-44    2-32

Kickoff Returns    0-0    4-81

Interceptions Ret.    1-13    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    30-49-0    21-34-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    7-45    1-8

Punts    5-37.6    6-46.167

Fumbles-Lost    1-0    3-0

Penalties-Yards    8-98    6-65

Time of Possession    40:42    29:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Tennessee, Henry 33-157, McNichols 1-11, Tannehill 3-9. N.Y. Jets, Carter 13-38, Berrios 2-15, Coleman 4-14, T.Johnson 3-1, Z.Wilson 3-(minus 2).

PASSING: Tennessee, Tannehill 30-49-0-298. N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 21-34-1-297.

RECEIVING: Tennessee, McNichols 8-74, Reynolds 6-59, Rogers 5-63, Westbrook-Ikhine 3-29, Firkser 3-23, Henry 2-20, Hudson 1-14, Pruitt 1-14, Batson 1-2. N.Y. Jets, Crowder 7-61, C.Davis 4-111, Cole 3-92, Coleman 2-17, T.Johnson 2-12, Griffin 1-8, Berrios 1-0, Carter 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Tennessee, Bullock 49.

Browns 14, Vikings 7

Cleveland    0    11    0    3    —    14

Minnesota    7    0    0    0    —    7

First Quarter

Min: Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:26.

Second Quarter

Cle: Hunt 1 run (Janovich pass from Mayfield), 1:16.

Cle: FG McLaughlin 48, :02.

Fourth Quarter

Cle: FG McLaughlin 53, 6:16.

A: 66,703.

    Cle    Min

First downs    20    16

Total Net Yards    327    255

Rushes-yards    38-184    23-65

Passing    143    190

Punt Returns    5-25    2-11

Kickoff Returns    1-26    1-26

Interceptions Ret.    1-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    15-33-0    20-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    3-12    2-13

Punts    7-39.857    6-48.5

Fumbles-Lost    0-0    0-0

Penalties-Yards    7-73    7-42

Time of Possession    35:32    24:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Cleveland, Chubb 21-100, Hunt 14-69, Mayfield 2-11, Beckham 1-4. Minnesota, Cook 9-34, Mattison 10-20, Osborn 1-10, Ham 1-1, Cousins 2-0.

PASSING: Cleveland, Mayfield 15-33-0-155. Minnesota, Cousins 20-38-1-203.

RECEIVING: Cleveland, Higgins 4-63, Beckham 2-27, Hunt 2-17, Njoku 2-17, Felton 2-12, Hooper 1-11, Chubb 1-5, Bryant 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 6-84, Conklin 4-18, Thielen 3-46, Osborn 3-26, Cook 2-10, Westbrook 1-17, Abdullah 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Bears 24, Lions 14

Detroit    0    0    7    7    —    14

Chicago    7    7    10    0    —    24

First Quarter

Chi: Montgomery 4 run (Santos kick), 8:49.

Second Quarter

Chi: Montgomery 9 run (Santos kick), 14:51.

Third Quarter

Chi: D.Williams 4 run (Santos kick), 10:33.

Det: Raymond 4 pass from Goff (Santoso kick), 3:19.

Chi: FG Santos 33, :10.

Fourth Quarter

Det: Raymond 25 pass from Goff (Santoso kick), 11:17.

A: 61,468.

    Det    Chi

First downs    23    20

Total Net Yards    348    373

Rushes-yards    25-90    39-188

Passing    258    185

Punt Returns    3-29    1-6

Kickoff Returns    4-94    1-33

Interceptions Ret.    1-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    24-38-0    11-17-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    4-41    1-24

Punts    3-55.333    3-53.0

Fumbles-Lost    3-2    1-0

Penalties-Yards    4-26    7-61

Time of Possession    31:17    28:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Detroit, J.Williams 14-66, Swift 8-16, Goff 3-8. Chicago, Montgomery 23-106, Williams 8-55, Mooney 1-10, Fields 3-9, Herbert 3-7, Goodwin 1-1.

PASSING: Detroit, Goff 24-38-0-299. Chicago, Fields 11-17-1-209.

RECEIVING: Detroit, St. Brown 6-70, Cephus 4-83, Hockenson 4-42, Swift 4-33, Raymond 3-46, Benson 2-12, Hodge 1-13. Chicago, Mooney 5-125, Robinson 3-63, Williams 2-15, Kmet 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Bills 40, Texans 0

Houston    0    0    0    0    —    0

Buffalo    7    9    3    21    —    40

First Quarter

Buf: Knox 25 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:58.

Second Quarter

Buf: FG Bass 33, 13:05.

Buf: FG Bass 26, 7:12.

Buf: FG Bass 21, :23.

Third Quarter

Buf: FG Bass 28, 8:45.

Fourth Quarter

Buf: Knox 1 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 13:26.

Buf: Moss 4 run (Bass kick), 10:44.

Buf: Trubisky 4 run (Bass kick), 3:36.

A: 68,087.

    Hou    Buf

First downs    6    26

Total Net Yards    109    450

Rushes-yards    18-48    40-199

Passing    61    251

Punt Returns    1-6    4-24

Kickoff Returns    4-67    1-20

Interceptions Ret.    1-32    4-44

Comp-Att-Int    11-21-4    21-30-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    3-26    1-5

Punts    5-50.2    1-44.0

Fumbles-Lost    2-1    3-0

Penalties-Yards    10-100    3-30

Time of Possession    21:45    38:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Houston, Ingram 6-24, D.Johnson 5-21, Akins 1-3, Mills 1-2, Burkhead 1-(minus 1), Lindsay 4-(minus 1). Buffalo, Singletary 14-79, Moss 14-61, Allen 6-41, Trubisky 4-10, Sanders 1-7, Gilliam 1-1.

PASSING: Houston, Mills 11-21-4-87. Buffalo, Allen 20-29-1-248, Trubisky 1-1-0-8.

RECEIVING: Houston, Cooks 5-47, D.Johnson 3-27, Brown 1-6, Akins 1-4, Miller 1-3. Buffalo, Diggs 7-114, Sanders 5-74, Knox 5-37, Beasley 2-16, Gilliam 1-8, Singletary 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Washington    0    13    9    12    —    34

Atlanta    3    14    6    7    —    30

First Quarter

Atl: FG Koo 25, 7:00.

Second Quarter

Atl: C.Patterson 42 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 11:07.

Was: McLaurin 33 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 7:55.

Was: Gibson 2 run (kick failed), 2:04.

Atl: C.Patterson 12 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), :14.

Third Quarter

Was: Carter 101 kickoff return (kick failed), 14:49.

Atl: C.Patterson 14 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 11:09.

Was: FG Hopkins 21, 5:31.

Fourth Quarter

Atl: M.Davis 7 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 14:52.

Was: McLaurin 17 pass from Heinicke (pass failed), 3:52.

Was: McKissic 30 pass from Heinicke (run failed), :33.

A: 68,333.

    Was    Atl

First downs    26    24

Total Net Yards    412    374

Rushes-yards    28-122    28-99

Passing    290    275

Punt Returns    1-6    2-6

Kickoff Returns    3-152    3-78

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    23-33-0    25-42-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    1-0    1-8

Punts    2-42.0    4-41.75

Fumbles-Lost    0-0    1-0

Penalties-Yards    6-85    7-36

Time of Possession    29:17    30:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Washington, Gibson 14-63, Heinicke 5-43, McKissic 7-15, Patterson 2-1. Atlanta, Patterson 6-34, Gallman 6-29, Ryan 1-17, Davis 13-14, Franks 1-3, K.Smith 1-2.

PASSING: Washington, Heinicke 23-33-0-290. Atlanta, Ryan 25-42-0-283.

RECEIVING: Washington, McLaurin 6-123, McKissic 5-44, Samuel 4-19, Seals-Jones 2-19, Gibson 2-12, Carter 1-24, Brown 1-19, Humphries 1-19, Patterson 1-11. Atlanta, Ridley 7-80, Patterson 5-82, Pitts 4-50, Hurst 4-29, Sharpe 2-15, Davis 2-12, Zaccheaus 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Cowboys 36, Panthers 28

Carolina    7    7    0    14    —    28

Dallas    7    6    20    3    —    36

First Quarter

Dal: Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:27.

Car: Darnold 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 2:41.

Second Quarter

Dal: Jarwin 18 pass from Prescott (pass failed), 14:09.

Car: Darnold 11 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:02.

Third Quarter

Dal: Cooper 35 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 10:49.

Dal: Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (pass failed), 7:21.

Dal: C.Wilson 23 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 2:17.

Fourth Quarter

Dal: FG Zuerlein 37, 14:56.

Car: Moore 6 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 8:58.

Car: Moore 8 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 4:31.

A: 93,262.

    Car    Dal

First downs    24    24

Total Net Yards    379    433

Rushes-yards    24-113    34-245

Passing    266    188

Punt Returns    0-0    0-0

Kickoff Returns    0-0    1-14

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    2-23

Comp-Att-Int    26-39-2    14-22-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    5-35    0-0

Punts    3-45.333    4-47.5

Fumbles-Lost    0-0    1-0

Penalties-Yards    6-32    7-50

Time of Possession    33:36    26:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Carolina, Hubbard 13-57, Darnold 6-35, Freeman 3-12, Moore 1-6, Anderson 1-3. Dallas, Elliott 20-143, Pollard 10-67, Prescott 4-35.

PASSING: Carolina, Darnold 26-39-2-301. Dallas, Prescott 14-22-0-188.

RECEIVING: Carolina, Moore 8-113, R.Smith 5-48, Anderson 5-46, Thomas 3-15, Zylstra 2-63, Hubbard 2-14, Marshall 1-2. Dallas, Schultz 6-58, Cooper 3-69, C.Wilson 2-30, Lamb 2-13, Jarwin 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Carolina, Gonzalez 54.

Colts 27, Dolphins 17

Indianapolis    0    7    10    10    —    27

Miami    3    0    0    14    —    17

First Quarter

Mia: FG Sanders 38, 9:54.

Second Quarter

Ind: Taylor 23 run (Blankenship kick), 2:47.

Third Quarter

Ind: Alie-Cox 3 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 8:29.

Ind: FG Blankenship 34, :54.

Fourth Quarter

Ind: FG Blankenship 43, 13:17.

Mia: Gesicki 1 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 10:40.

Ind: Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 6:15.

Mia: Parker 3 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 4:31.

A: 64,571.

    Ind    Mia

First downs    20    13

Total Net Yards    349    203

Rushes-yards    33-139    16-35

Passing    210    168

Punt Returns    2--1    3-13

Kickoff Returns    2-44    0-0

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    24-32-0    20-30-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    2-18    3-31

Punts    4-50.0    5-47.8

Fumbles-Lost    1-1    3-2

Penalties-Yards    8-86    5-32

Time of Possession    37:09    22:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Indianapolis, Taylor 16-103, Mack 10-22, Wentz 5-8, Hines 2-6. Miami, Brown 8-23, Brissett 3-8, Gaskin 2-3, Ahmed 3-1.

PASSING: Indianapolis, Wentz 24-32-0-228. Miami, Brissett 20-30-0-199.

RECEIVING: Indianapolis, Pittman 6-59, Pascal 4-44, Alie-Cox 3-42, Taylor 3-11, P.Campbell 2-22, Hines 2-5, Doyle 1-24, Dulin 1-17, Granson 1-3, Mack 1-1. Miami, Gesicki 5-57, Parker 4-77, Waddle 3-33, Ahmed 2-12, Smythe 2-6, Wilson 1-11, Fuller 1-6, Brown 1-4, Grant 1-(minus 7).

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)

N.Y. Giants    0    7    3    11    6—    27

New Orleans    0    7    7    7    0—    21

Second Quarter

NYG: Ross 1 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 8:51.

NO: J.Johnson 15 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), :23.

Third Quarter

NO: Hill 8 run (Rosas kick), 13:24.

NYG: FG Gano 23, 8:36.

Fourth Quarter

NO: Hill 8 run (Rosas kick), 12:09.

NYG: Barkley 54 pass from D.Jones (D.Jones run), 6:52.

NYG: FG Gano 48, :31.

Overtime

NYG: Barkley 6 run, 4:54.

A: 69,170.

    NYG    NO

First downs    21    21

Total Net Yards    485    405

Rushes-yards    20-83    39-170

Passing    402    235

Punt Returns    1-26    1-9

Kickoff Returns    1-15    2-40

Interceptions Ret.    1-0    1-3

Comp-Att-Int    28-40-1    19-26-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    0-0    0-0

Punts    4-39.25    3-44.0

Fumbles-Lost    2-0    0-0

Penalties-Yards    3-25    5-35

Time of Possession    27:35    37:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: N.Y. Giants, Barkley 13-52, D.Jones 4-27, Booker 1-6, Toney 1-1, Engram 1-(minus 3). New Orleans, Kamara 26-120, Hill 6-28, Jones 3-8, Montgomery 2-7, Washington 1-5, Armah 1-2.

PASSING: N.Y. Giants, D.Jones 28-40-1-402. New Orleans, J.Winston 17-23-0-226, Hill 2-3-1-9.

RECEIVING: N.Y. Giants, Golladay 6-116, Toney 6-78, Barkley 5-74, Engram 5-27, Ross 3-77, Rudolph 2-24, Booker 1-6. New Orleans, Harris 5-52, Montgomery 3-42, Callaway 2-74, Hill 2-26, Johnson 2-20, Hogan 2-15, Washington 1-6, Trautman 1-3, Jones 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS: N.Y. Giants, Gano 35. New Orleans, Rosas 58.

Chiefs 42, Eagles 30

Kansas City    7    14    7    14    —    42

Philadelphia    10    3    3    14    —    30

First Quarter

Phi: FG Elliott 29, 11:38.

KC: Edwards-Helaire 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:02.

Phi: Goedert 3 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 1:57.

Second Quarter

KC: Hill 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:25.

Phi: FG Elliott 25, 3:35.

KC: Fortson 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :50.

Third Quarter

Phi: FG Elliott 31, 7:07.

KC: Darre.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), :51.

Fourth Quarter

Phi: Gainwell 7 run (Elliott kick), 12:42.

KC: Hill 12 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:44.

KC: Hill 44 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:30.

Phi: G.Ward 15 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :04.

A: 69,796.

    KC    Phi

First downs    31    30

Total Net Yards    471    461

Rushes-yards    32-200    19-103

Passing    271    358

Punt Returns    0-0    0-0

Kickoff Returns    4-109    3-58

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    1-7

Comp-Att-Int    24-30-1    32-48-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    1-7    3-29

Punts    0-0.0    0-0.0

Fumbles-Lost    1-0    2-0

Penalties-Yards    7-46    9-49

Time of Possession    30:52    29:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-102, Darre.Williams 10-42, Mahomes 5-26, Hardman 2-25, Burton 1-5. Philadelphia, Hurts 8-47, Gainwell 3-31, Sanders 7-13, Reagor 1-12.

PASSING: Kansas City, Mahomes 24-30-1-278. Philadelphia, Hurts 32-48-0-387.

RECEIVING: Kansas City, Hill 11-186, Kelce 4-23, Pringle 2-23, Hardman 2-16, Darre.Williams 2-16, Edwards-Helaire 2-12, Fortson 1-2. Philadelphia, Smith 7-122, Ertz 6-60, Gainwell 6-58, Goedert 5-56, Sanders 3-34, Watkins 3-33, Ward 1-15, Reagor 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Seahawks 28, 49ers 21

Seattle    0    7    14    7    —    28

San Francisco    7    0    6    8    —    21

First Quarter

SF: Dwelley 21 pass from Garoppolo (Wishnowsky kick), 9:35.

Second Quarter

Sea: Metcalf 12 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 1:54.

Third Quarter

Sea: R.Wilson 16 run (Myers kick), 5:22.

Sea: Swain 13 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 4:32.

SF: Samuel 76 pass from Lance (kick failed), 2:10.

Fourth Quarter

Sea: Collins 14 run (Myers kick), 12:07.

SF: Samuel 8 pass from Lance (Lance run), 1:20.

A: 68,912.

    Sea    SF

First downs    14    23

Total Net Yards    234    457

Rushes-yards    28-105    29-143

Passing    129    314

Punt Returns    2-11    4-32

Kickoff Returns    2-51    4-50

Interceptions Ret.    1-5    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    16-23-0    23-41-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    3-20    2-8

Punts    8-50.6    6-43.7

Fumbles-Lost    3-0    1-1

Penalties-Yards    5-27    8-78

Time of Possession    28:20    31:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Seattle, Collins 10-44, Carson 13-30, Wilson 4-26, Homer 1-5. San Francisco, Sermon 19-89, Lance 7-41, Patrick 2-12, Samuel 1-1.

PASSING: Seattle, Wilson 16-23-0-149. San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-23-1-165, Lance 9-18-0-157.

RECEIVING: Seattle, Metcalf 4-65, Lockett 4-24, Swain 3-20, Collins 2-34, Dissly 2-5, Carson 1-1. San Francisco, Samuel 8-156, Juszczyk 4-41, Kittle 4-40, Sanu 4-35, Dwelley 1-21, Aiyuk 1-15, Jennings 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: San Francisco, Wishnowsky 41.

Ravens 23, Broncos 7

Baltimore    0    17    0    6    —    23

Denver    0    7    0    0    —    7

Second Quarter

Den: Fant 3 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 14:16.

Bal: Murray 11 run (Tucker kick), 10:24.

Bal: Brown 49 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:06.

Bal: FG Tucker 40, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Bal: FG Tucker 46, 13:37.

Bal: FG Tucker 20, 1:51.

A: 76,490.

    Bal    Den

First downs    20    15

Total Net Yards    406    254

Rushes-yards    30-102    17-106

Passing    304    148

Punt Returns    3-64    3-22

Kickoff Returns    0-0    2-36

Interceptions Ret.    1-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    22-37-0    19-37-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    3-12    5-30

Punts    7-47.9    10-49.1

Fumbles-Lost    0-0    0-0

Penalties-Yards    6-55    4-25

Time of Possession    33:07    26:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Baltimore, Murray 18-59, Jackson 7-28, Bell 4-11, Freeman 1-4. Denver, Gordon 9-56, J.Williams 7-48, Bridgewater 1-2.

PASSING: Baltimore, Jackson 22-37-0-316. Denver, Lock 12-21-1-113, Bridgewater 7-16-0-65.

RECEIVING: Baltimore, Proche 5-74, Andrews 5-67, Brown 4-91, Watkins 4-49, Duvernay 3-31, Ricard 1-4. Denver, Fant 6-46, Sutton 3-47, T.Patrick 3-39, J.Williams 3-11, Gordon 2-11, Hinton 1-13, Okwuegbunam 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Cardinals 37, Rams 20

Arizona    7    17    10    3    —    37

L.A. Rams    10    3    0    7    —    20

First Quarter

LAR: FG Gay 42, 11:18.

Ari: Green 41 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 5:45.

LAR: Jefferson 14 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :52.

Second Quarter

Ari: M.Williams 14 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 10:39.

Ari: Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 8:44.

LAR: FG Gay 22, 3:22.

Ari: FG Prater 23, :04.

Third Quarter

Ari: FG Prater 55, 10:15.

Ari: Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 1:14.

Fourth Quarter

Ari: FG Prater 23, 3:38.

LAR: Woods 14 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:14.

A: 70,003.

    Ari    LAR

First downs    27    24

Total Net Yards    465    401

Rushes-yards    40-216    23-121

Passing    249    280

Punt Returns    0-0    2-4

Kickoff Returns    1-9    0-0

Interceptions Ret.    1-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    24-32-0    26-41-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    3-19    0-0

Punts    2-44.0    1-37.0

Fumbles-Lost    1-0    1-1

Penalties-Yards    7-63    5-36

Time of Possession    35:10    24:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Arizona, Edmonds 12-120, Conner 18-50, K.Murray 6-39, Moore 2-9, McCoy 2-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Henderson 14-89, Stafford 6-21, Michel 3-11.

PASSING: Arizona, K.Murray 24-32-0-268. L.A. Rams, Stafford 26-41-1-280.

RECEIVING: Arizona, Green 5-67, Williams 5-66, Hopkins 4-67, Edmonds 4-19, Moore 3-28, Conner 2-16, Kirk 1-5. L.A. Rams, Jefferson 6-90, Kupp 5-64, Henderson 5-27, Woods 4-48, Higbee 4-36, Mundt 1-9, D.Jackson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: L.A. Rams, Gay 46.

Packers 27, Steelers 17

Pittsburgh    7    3    0    7    —    17

Green Bay    0    17    10    0    —    27

First Quarter

Pit: D.Johnson 45 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:04.

Second Quarter

GB: Aa.Rodgers 4 run (Crosby kick), 13:22.

GB: Cobb 23 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:55.

Pit: FG Boswell 52, 5:41.

GB: FG Crosby 26, :05.

Third Quarter

GB: FG Crosby 29, 9:31.

GB: Cobb 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:46.

Fourth Quarter

Pit: Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 4:04.

A: 78,281.

    Pit    GB

First downs    17    23

Total Net Yards    282    367

Rushes-yards    16-62    33-131

Passing    220    236

Punt Returns    1-14    1-0

Kickoff Returns    3-99    3-47

Interceptions Ret.    0-0    1-0

Comp-Att-Int    26-40-1    20-36-0

Sacked-Yards Lost    2-12    3-12

Punts    3-34.0    3-46.0

Fumbles-Lost    1-1    1-1

Penalties-Yards    5-34    3-25

Time of Possession    25:19    34:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Pittsburgh, Harris 15-62, Snell 1-0. Green Bay, Dillon 15-81, Jones 15-48, Aa.Rodgers 3-2.

PASSING: Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 26-40-1-232. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 20-36-0-248.

RECEIVING: Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-92, Harris 6-29, Washington 4-69, Smith-Schuster 2-11, Ebron 2-8, Freiermuth 1-11, Gentry 1-10, McCloud 1-2. Green Bay, Adams 6-64, Cobb 5-69, Jones 3-51, Lazard 2-33, Tonyan 2-8, Dillon 1-16, Lewis 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17

Tampa Bay    3    3    7    6    —    19

New England    0    7    0    10    —    17

First Quarter

TB: FG Succop 29, 4:49.

Second Quarter

NE: Henry 11 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 8:28.

TB: FG Succop 44, :13.

Third Quarter

TB: R.Jones 8 run (Succop kick), 3:29.

Fourth Quarter

NE: J.Smith 1 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 14:57.

TB: FG Succop 27, 7:58.

NE: FG Folk 27, 4:34.

TB: FG Succop 48, 1:57.

A: 65,878.

    TB    NE

First downs    22    20

Total Net Yards    380    294

Rushes-yards    30-119    8--1

Passing    261    295

Punt Returns    2-12    2-17

Kickoff Returns    2-23    1-25

Interceptions Ret.    1-0    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    22-43-0    33-42-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    1-8    4-25

Punts    4-42.5    4-47.0

Fumbles-Lost    0-0    1-1

Penalties-Yards    7-74    8-77

Time of Possession    33:55    26:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-91, Jones 6-25, Brady 4-3. New England, Agholor 1-4, Taylor 1-0, Bolden 1-0, M.Jones 1-(minus 1), Harris 4-(minus 4).

PASSING: Tampa Bay, Brady 22-43-0-269. New England, M.Jones 31-40-1-275, Meyers 2-2-0-45.

RECEIVING: Tampa Bay, Evans 7-75, Brown 7-63, Godwin 3-55, Fournette 3-47, Brate 2-29. New England, Meyers 8-70, Bolden 6-51, Bourne 5-58, Henry 4-32, Agholor 3-55, Smith 3-14, Harris 2-30, Harry 1-10, Taylor 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Tampa Bay, Succop 36. New England, Folk 56.