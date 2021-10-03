Standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44
Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94
New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111
Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97
Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93
West W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72
Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49
L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60
Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97
Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122
N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106
South W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92
Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 115 99
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 103 100
Sunday’s Results
Buffalo 40, Houston 0
Chicago 24, Detroit 14
Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7
Dallas 36, Carolina 28
Indianapolis 27, Miami 17
Kansas City 42, Philadelphia 30
N.Y. Giants 27, New Orleans 21, OT
N.Y. Jets 27, Tennessee 24, OT
Washington 34, Atlanta 30
Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20
Seattle 28, San Francisco 21
Baltimore 23, Denver 7
Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17
Tampa Bay 19, New England 17
Today’s Game
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT)
Tennessee 3 6 0 15 0— 24
N.Y. Jets 0 7 3 14 3— 27
First Quarter
Ten: FG Bullock 44, 7:06.
Second Quarter
Ten: FG Bullock 46, 12:53.
Ten: FG Bullock 36, 10:29.
NYJ: M.Carter 2 run (Ammendola kick), 4:49.
Third Quarter
NYJ: FG Ammendola 27, :19.
Fourth Quarter
Ten: Henry 1 run (Pruitt pass from Tannehill), 13:14.
NYJ: Crowder 3 pass from Z.Wilson (Ammendola kick), 11:30.
NYJ: C.Davis 53 pass from Z.Wilson (Ammendola kick), 9:06.
Ten: Batson 2 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), :16.
Overtime
NYJ: FG Ammendola 22, 4:31.
A: 70,232.
Ten NYJ
First downs 30 16
Total Net Yards 430 355
Rushes-yards 37-177 25-66
Passing 253 289
Punt Returns 3-44 2-32
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-81
Interceptions Ret. 1-13 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 30-49-0 21-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 7-45 1-8
Punts 5-37.6 6-46.167
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-0
Penalties-Yards 8-98 6-65
Time of Possession 40:42 29:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Tennessee, Henry 33-157, McNichols 1-11, Tannehill 3-9. N.Y. Jets, Carter 13-38, Berrios 2-15, Coleman 4-14, T.Johnson 3-1, Z.Wilson 3-(minus 2).
PASSING: Tennessee, Tannehill 30-49-0-298. N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 21-34-1-297.
RECEIVING: Tennessee, McNichols 8-74, Reynolds 6-59, Rogers 5-63, Westbrook-Ikhine 3-29, Firkser 3-23, Henry 2-20, Hudson 1-14, Pruitt 1-14, Batson 1-2. N.Y. Jets, Crowder 7-61, C.Davis 4-111, Cole 3-92, Coleman 2-17, T.Johnson 2-12, Griffin 1-8, Berrios 1-0, Carter 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Tennessee, Bullock 49.
Browns 14, Vikings 7
Cleveland 0 11 0 3 — 14
Minnesota 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
Min: Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:26.
Second Quarter
Cle: Hunt 1 run (Janovich pass from Mayfield), 1:16.
Cle: FG McLaughlin 48, :02.
Fourth Quarter
Cle: FG McLaughlin 53, 6:16.
A: 66,703.
Cle Min
First downs 20 16
Total Net Yards 327 255
Rushes-yards 38-184 23-65
Passing 143 190
Punt Returns 5-25 2-11
Kickoff Returns 1-26 1-26
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-33-0 20-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-12 2-13
Punts 7-39.857 6-48.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-73 7-42
Time of Possession 35:32 24:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Cleveland, Chubb 21-100, Hunt 14-69, Mayfield 2-11, Beckham 1-4. Minnesota, Cook 9-34, Mattison 10-20, Osborn 1-10, Ham 1-1, Cousins 2-0.
PASSING: Cleveland, Mayfield 15-33-0-155. Minnesota, Cousins 20-38-1-203.
RECEIVING: Cleveland, Higgins 4-63, Beckham 2-27, Hunt 2-17, Njoku 2-17, Felton 2-12, Hooper 1-11, Chubb 1-5, Bryant 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 6-84, Conklin 4-18, Thielen 3-46, Osborn 3-26, Cook 2-10, Westbrook 1-17, Abdullah 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Bears 24, Lions 14
Detroit 0 0 7 7 — 14
Chicago 7 7 10 0 — 24
First Quarter
Chi: Montgomery 4 run (Santos kick), 8:49.
Second Quarter
Chi: Montgomery 9 run (Santos kick), 14:51.
Third Quarter
Chi: D.Williams 4 run (Santos kick), 10:33.
Det: Raymond 4 pass from Goff (Santoso kick), 3:19.
Chi: FG Santos 33, :10.
Fourth Quarter
Det: Raymond 25 pass from Goff (Santoso kick), 11:17.
A: 61,468.
Det Chi
First downs 23 20
Total Net Yards 348 373
Rushes-yards 25-90 39-188
Passing 258 185
Punt Returns 3-29 1-6
Kickoff Returns 4-94 1-33
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-38-0 11-17-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-41 1-24
Punts 3-55.333 3-53.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-26 7-61
Time of Possession 31:17 28:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Detroit, J.Williams 14-66, Swift 8-16, Goff 3-8. Chicago, Montgomery 23-106, Williams 8-55, Mooney 1-10, Fields 3-9, Herbert 3-7, Goodwin 1-1.
PASSING: Detroit, Goff 24-38-0-299. Chicago, Fields 11-17-1-209.
RECEIVING: Detroit, St. Brown 6-70, Cephus 4-83, Hockenson 4-42, Swift 4-33, Raymond 3-46, Benson 2-12, Hodge 1-13. Chicago, Mooney 5-125, Robinson 3-63, Williams 2-15, Kmet 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Bills 40, Texans 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 — 0
Buffalo 7 9 3 21 — 40
First Quarter
Buf: Knox 25 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:58.
Second Quarter
Buf: FG Bass 33, 13:05.
Buf: FG Bass 26, 7:12.
Buf: FG Bass 21, :23.
Third Quarter
Buf: FG Bass 28, 8:45.
Fourth Quarter
Buf: Knox 1 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 13:26.
Buf: Moss 4 run (Bass kick), 10:44.
Buf: Trubisky 4 run (Bass kick), 3:36.
A: 68,087.
Hou Buf
First downs 6 26
Total Net Yards 109 450
Rushes-yards 18-48 40-199
Passing 61 251
Punt Returns 1-6 4-24
Kickoff Returns 4-67 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 1-32 4-44
Comp-Att-Int 11-21-4 21-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-26 1-5
Punts 5-50.2 1-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-0
Penalties-Yards 10-100 3-30
Time of Possession 21:45 38:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Houston, Ingram 6-24, D.Johnson 5-21, Akins 1-3, Mills 1-2, Burkhead 1-(minus 1), Lindsay 4-(minus 1). Buffalo, Singletary 14-79, Moss 14-61, Allen 6-41, Trubisky 4-10, Sanders 1-7, Gilliam 1-1.
PASSING: Houston, Mills 11-21-4-87. Buffalo, Allen 20-29-1-248, Trubisky 1-1-0-8.
RECEIVING: Houston, Cooks 5-47, D.Johnson 3-27, Brown 1-6, Akins 1-4, Miller 1-3. Buffalo, Diggs 7-114, Sanders 5-74, Knox 5-37, Beasley 2-16, Gilliam 1-8, Singletary 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Washington 34, Falcons 30
Washington 0 13 9 12 — 34
Atlanta 3 14 6 7 — 30
First Quarter
Atl: FG Koo 25, 7:00.
Second Quarter
Atl: C.Patterson 42 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 11:07.
Was: McLaurin 33 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 7:55.
Was: Gibson 2 run (kick failed), 2:04.
Atl: C.Patterson 12 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), :14.
Third Quarter
Was: Carter 101 kickoff return (kick failed), 14:49.
Atl: C.Patterson 14 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 11:09.
Was: FG Hopkins 21, 5:31.
Fourth Quarter
Atl: M.Davis 7 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 14:52.
Was: McLaurin 17 pass from Heinicke (pass failed), 3:52.
Was: McKissic 30 pass from Heinicke (run failed), :33.
A: 68,333.
Was Atl
First downs 26 24
Total Net Yards 412 374
Rushes-yards 28-122 28-99
Passing 290 275
Punt Returns 1-6 2-6
Kickoff Returns 3-152 3-78
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-33-0 25-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 1-8
Punts 2-42.0 4-41.75
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-85 7-36
Time of Possession 29:17 30:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington, Gibson 14-63, Heinicke 5-43, McKissic 7-15, Patterson 2-1. Atlanta, Patterson 6-34, Gallman 6-29, Ryan 1-17, Davis 13-14, Franks 1-3, K.Smith 1-2.
PASSING: Washington, Heinicke 23-33-0-290. Atlanta, Ryan 25-42-0-283.
RECEIVING: Washington, McLaurin 6-123, McKissic 5-44, Samuel 4-19, Seals-Jones 2-19, Gibson 2-12, Carter 1-24, Brown 1-19, Humphries 1-19, Patterson 1-11. Atlanta, Ridley 7-80, Patterson 5-82, Pitts 4-50, Hurst 4-29, Sharpe 2-15, Davis 2-12, Zaccheaus 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Cowboys 36, Panthers 28
Carolina 7 7 0 14 — 28
Dallas 7 6 20 3 — 36
First Quarter
Dal: Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:27.
Car: Darnold 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 2:41.
Second Quarter
Dal: Jarwin 18 pass from Prescott (pass failed), 14:09.
Car: Darnold 11 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:02.
Third Quarter
Dal: Cooper 35 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 10:49.
Dal: Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (pass failed), 7:21.
Dal: C.Wilson 23 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 2:17.
Fourth Quarter
Dal: FG Zuerlein 37, 14:56.
Car: Moore 6 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 8:58.
Car: Moore 8 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 4:31.
A: 93,262.
Car Dal
First downs 24 24
Total Net Yards 379 433
Rushes-yards 24-113 34-245
Passing 266 188
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-14
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-23
Comp-Att-Int 26-39-2 14-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-35 0-0
Punts 3-45.333 4-47.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-32 7-50
Time of Possession 33:36 26:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Carolina, Hubbard 13-57, Darnold 6-35, Freeman 3-12, Moore 1-6, Anderson 1-3. Dallas, Elliott 20-143, Pollard 10-67, Prescott 4-35.
PASSING: Carolina, Darnold 26-39-2-301. Dallas, Prescott 14-22-0-188.
RECEIVING: Carolina, Moore 8-113, R.Smith 5-48, Anderson 5-46, Thomas 3-15, Zylstra 2-63, Hubbard 2-14, Marshall 1-2. Dallas, Schultz 6-58, Cooper 3-69, C.Wilson 2-30, Lamb 2-13, Jarwin 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Carolina, Gonzalez 54.
Colts 27, Dolphins 17
Indianapolis 0 7 10 10 — 27
Miami 3 0 0 14 — 17
First Quarter
Mia: FG Sanders 38, 9:54.
Second Quarter
Ind: Taylor 23 run (Blankenship kick), 2:47.
Third Quarter
Ind: Alie-Cox 3 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 8:29.
Ind: FG Blankenship 34, :54.
Fourth Quarter
Ind: FG Blankenship 43, 13:17.
Mia: Gesicki 1 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 10:40.
Ind: Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 6:15.
Mia: Parker 3 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 4:31.
A: 64,571.
Ind Mia
First downs 20 13
Total Net Yards 349 203
Rushes-yards 33-139 16-35
Passing 210 168
Punt Returns 2--1 3-13
Kickoff Returns 2-44 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-32-0 20-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 3-31
Punts 4-50.0 5-47.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-2
Penalties-Yards 8-86 5-32
Time of Possession 37:09 22:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Indianapolis, Taylor 16-103, Mack 10-22, Wentz 5-8, Hines 2-6. Miami, Brown 8-23, Brissett 3-8, Gaskin 2-3, Ahmed 3-1.
PASSING: Indianapolis, Wentz 24-32-0-228. Miami, Brissett 20-30-0-199.
RECEIVING: Indianapolis, Pittman 6-59, Pascal 4-44, Alie-Cox 3-42, Taylor 3-11, P.Campbell 2-22, Hines 2-5, Doyle 1-24, Dulin 1-17, Granson 1-3, Mack 1-1. Miami, Gesicki 5-57, Parker 4-77, Waddle 3-33, Ahmed 2-12, Smythe 2-6, Wilson 1-11, Fuller 1-6, Brown 1-4, Grant 1-(minus 7).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)
N.Y. Giants 0 7 3 11 6— 27
New Orleans 0 7 7 7 0— 21
Second Quarter
NYG: Ross 1 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 8:51.
NO: J.Johnson 15 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), :23.
Third Quarter
NO: Hill 8 run (Rosas kick), 13:24.
NYG: FG Gano 23, 8:36.
Fourth Quarter
NO: Hill 8 run (Rosas kick), 12:09.
NYG: Barkley 54 pass from D.Jones (D.Jones run), 6:52.
NYG: FG Gano 48, :31.
Overtime
NYG: Barkley 6 run, 4:54.
A: 69,170.
NYG NO
First downs 21 21
Total Net Yards 485 405
Rushes-yards 20-83 39-170
Passing 402 235
Punt Returns 1-26 1-9
Kickoff Returns 1-15 2-40
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-3
Comp-Att-Int 28-40-1 19-26-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 4-39.25 3-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 5-35
Time of Possession 27:35 37:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: N.Y. Giants, Barkley 13-52, D.Jones 4-27, Booker 1-6, Toney 1-1, Engram 1-(minus 3). New Orleans, Kamara 26-120, Hill 6-28, Jones 3-8, Montgomery 2-7, Washington 1-5, Armah 1-2.
PASSING: N.Y. Giants, D.Jones 28-40-1-402. New Orleans, J.Winston 17-23-0-226, Hill 2-3-1-9.
RECEIVING: N.Y. Giants, Golladay 6-116, Toney 6-78, Barkley 5-74, Engram 5-27, Ross 3-77, Rudolph 2-24, Booker 1-6. New Orleans, Harris 5-52, Montgomery 3-42, Callaway 2-74, Hill 2-26, Johnson 2-20, Hogan 2-15, Washington 1-6, Trautman 1-3, Jones 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: N.Y. Giants, Gano 35. New Orleans, Rosas 58.
Chiefs 42, Eagles 30
Kansas City 7 14 7 14 — 42
Philadelphia 10 3 3 14 — 30
First Quarter
Phi: FG Elliott 29, 11:38.
KC: Edwards-Helaire 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:02.
Phi: Goedert 3 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 1:57.
Second Quarter
KC: Hill 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:25.
Phi: FG Elliott 25, 3:35.
KC: Fortson 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :50.
Third Quarter
Phi: FG Elliott 31, 7:07.
KC: Darre.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), :51.
Fourth Quarter
Phi: Gainwell 7 run (Elliott kick), 12:42.
KC: Hill 12 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:44.
KC: Hill 44 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:30.
Phi: G.Ward 15 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :04.
A: 69,796.
KC Phi
First downs 31 30
Total Net Yards 471 461
Rushes-yards 32-200 19-103
Passing 271 358
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-109 3-58
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-7
Comp-Att-Int 24-30-1 32-48-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 3-29
Punts 0-0.0 0-0.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 7-46 9-49
Time of Possession 30:52 29:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-102, Darre.Williams 10-42, Mahomes 5-26, Hardman 2-25, Burton 1-5. Philadelphia, Hurts 8-47, Gainwell 3-31, Sanders 7-13, Reagor 1-12.
PASSING: Kansas City, Mahomes 24-30-1-278. Philadelphia, Hurts 32-48-0-387.
RECEIVING: Kansas City, Hill 11-186, Kelce 4-23, Pringle 2-23, Hardman 2-16, Darre.Williams 2-16, Edwards-Helaire 2-12, Fortson 1-2. Philadelphia, Smith 7-122, Ertz 6-60, Gainwell 6-58, Goedert 5-56, Sanders 3-34, Watkins 3-33, Ward 1-15, Reagor 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Seahawks 28, 49ers 21
Seattle 0 7 14 7 — 28
San Francisco 7 0 6 8 — 21
First Quarter
SF: Dwelley 21 pass from Garoppolo (Wishnowsky kick), 9:35.
Second Quarter
Sea: Metcalf 12 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 1:54.
Third Quarter
Sea: R.Wilson 16 run (Myers kick), 5:22.
Sea: Swain 13 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 4:32.
SF: Samuel 76 pass from Lance (kick failed), 2:10.
Fourth Quarter
Sea: Collins 14 run (Myers kick), 12:07.
SF: Samuel 8 pass from Lance (Lance run), 1:20.
A: 68,912.
Sea SF
First downs 14 23
Total Net Yards 234 457
Rushes-yards 28-105 29-143
Passing 129 314
Punt Returns 2-11 4-32
Kickoff Returns 2-51 4-50
Interceptions Ret. 1-5 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-23-0 23-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 2-8
Punts 8-50.6 6-43.7
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-27 8-78
Time of Possession 28:20 31:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Seattle, Collins 10-44, Carson 13-30, Wilson 4-26, Homer 1-5. San Francisco, Sermon 19-89, Lance 7-41, Patrick 2-12, Samuel 1-1.
PASSING: Seattle, Wilson 16-23-0-149. San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-23-1-165, Lance 9-18-0-157.
RECEIVING: Seattle, Metcalf 4-65, Lockett 4-24, Swain 3-20, Collins 2-34, Dissly 2-5, Carson 1-1. San Francisco, Samuel 8-156, Juszczyk 4-41, Kittle 4-40, Sanu 4-35, Dwelley 1-21, Aiyuk 1-15, Jennings 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: San Francisco, Wishnowsky 41.
Ravens 23, Broncos 7
Baltimore 0 17 0 6 — 23
Denver 0 7 0 0 — 7
Second Quarter
Den: Fant 3 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 14:16.
Bal: Murray 11 run (Tucker kick), 10:24.
Bal: Brown 49 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:06.
Bal: FG Tucker 40, :00.
Fourth Quarter
Bal: FG Tucker 46, 13:37.
Bal: FG Tucker 20, 1:51.
A: 76,490.
Bal Den
First downs 20 15
Total Net Yards 406 254
Rushes-yards 30-102 17-106
Passing 304 148
Punt Returns 3-64 3-22
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-36
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-37-0 19-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-12 5-30
Punts 7-47.9 10-49.1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-55 4-25
Time of Possession 33:07 26:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Baltimore, Murray 18-59, Jackson 7-28, Bell 4-11, Freeman 1-4. Denver, Gordon 9-56, J.Williams 7-48, Bridgewater 1-2.
PASSING: Baltimore, Jackson 22-37-0-316. Denver, Lock 12-21-1-113, Bridgewater 7-16-0-65.
RECEIVING: Baltimore, Proche 5-74, Andrews 5-67, Brown 4-91, Watkins 4-49, Duvernay 3-31, Ricard 1-4. Denver, Fant 6-46, Sutton 3-47, T.Patrick 3-39, J.Williams 3-11, Gordon 2-11, Hinton 1-13, Okwuegbunam 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Cardinals 37, Rams 20
Arizona 7 17 10 3 — 37
L.A. Rams 10 3 0 7 — 20
First Quarter
LAR: FG Gay 42, 11:18.
Ari: Green 41 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 5:45.
LAR: Jefferson 14 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :52.
Second Quarter
Ari: M.Williams 14 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 10:39.
Ari: Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 8:44.
LAR: FG Gay 22, 3:22.
Ari: FG Prater 23, :04.
Third Quarter
Ari: FG Prater 55, 10:15.
Ari: Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 1:14.
Fourth Quarter
Ari: FG Prater 23, 3:38.
LAR: Woods 14 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:14.
A: 70,003.
Ari LAR
First downs 27 24
Total Net Yards 465 401
Rushes-yards 40-216 23-121
Passing 249 280
Punt Returns 0-0 2-4
Kickoff Returns 1-9 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-32-0 26-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-19 0-0
Punts 2-44.0 1-37.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-63 5-36
Time of Possession 35:10 24:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Arizona, Edmonds 12-120, Conner 18-50, K.Murray 6-39, Moore 2-9, McCoy 2-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Henderson 14-89, Stafford 6-21, Michel 3-11.
PASSING: Arizona, K.Murray 24-32-0-268. L.A. Rams, Stafford 26-41-1-280.
RECEIVING: Arizona, Green 5-67, Williams 5-66, Hopkins 4-67, Edmonds 4-19, Moore 3-28, Conner 2-16, Kirk 1-5. L.A. Rams, Jefferson 6-90, Kupp 5-64, Henderson 5-27, Woods 4-48, Higbee 4-36, Mundt 1-9, D.Jackson 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: L.A. Rams, Gay 46.
Packers 27, Steelers 17
Pittsburgh 7 3 0 7 — 17
Green Bay 0 17 10 0 — 27
First Quarter
Pit: D.Johnson 45 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:04.
Second Quarter
GB: Aa.Rodgers 4 run (Crosby kick), 13:22.
GB: Cobb 23 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:55.
Pit: FG Boswell 52, 5:41.
GB: FG Crosby 26, :05.
Third Quarter
GB: FG Crosby 29, 9:31.
GB: Cobb 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:46.
Fourth Quarter
Pit: Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 4:04.
A: 78,281.
Pit GB
First downs 17 23
Total Net Yards 282 367
Rushes-yards 16-62 33-131
Passing 220 236
Punt Returns 1-14 1-0
Kickoff Returns 3-99 3-47
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-40-1 20-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 3-12
Punts 3-34.0 3-46.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-34 3-25
Time of Possession 25:19 34:41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Pittsburgh, Harris 15-62, Snell 1-0. Green Bay, Dillon 15-81, Jones 15-48, Aa.Rodgers 3-2.
PASSING: Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 26-40-1-232. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 20-36-0-248.
RECEIVING: Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-92, Harris 6-29, Washington 4-69, Smith-Schuster 2-11, Ebron 2-8, Freiermuth 1-11, Gentry 1-10, McCloud 1-2. Green Bay, Adams 6-64, Cobb 5-69, Jones 3-51, Lazard 2-33, Tonyan 2-8, Dillon 1-16, Lewis 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17
Tampa Bay 3 3 7 6 — 19
New England 0 7 0 10 — 17
First Quarter
TB: FG Succop 29, 4:49.
Second Quarter
NE: Henry 11 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 8:28.
TB: FG Succop 44, :13.
Third Quarter
TB: R.Jones 8 run (Succop kick), 3:29.
Fourth Quarter
NE: J.Smith 1 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 14:57.
TB: FG Succop 27, 7:58.
NE: FG Folk 27, 4:34.
TB: FG Succop 48, 1:57.
A: 65,878.
TB NE
First downs 22 20
Total Net Yards 380 294
Rushes-yards 30-119 8--1
Passing 261 295
Punt Returns 2-12 2-17
Kickoff Returns 2-23 1-25
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-43-0 33-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 4-25
Punts 4-42.5 4-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-74 8-77
Time of Possession 33:55 26:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-91, Jones 6-25, Brady 4-3. New England, Agholor 1-4, Taylor 1-0, Bolden 1-0, M.Jones 1-(minus 1), Harris 4-(minus 4).
PASSING: Tampa Bay, Brady 22-43-0-269. New England, M.Jones 31-40-1-275, Meyers 2-2-0-45.
RECEIVING: Tampa Bay, Evans 7-75, Brown 7-63, Godwin 3-55, Fournette 3-47, Brate 2-29. New England, Meyers 8-70, Bolden 6-51, Bourne 5-58, Henry 4-32, Agholor 3-55, Smith 3-14, Harris 2-30, Harry 1-10, Taylor 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Tampa Bay, Succop 36. New England, Folk 56.