MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 14 9 .609 — — 5-5 W-1 8-8 6-1
Tampa Bay 11 11 .500 21/2 11/2 6-4 L-1 4-6 7-5
Toronto 10 11 .476 3 2 5-5 W-1 3-3 7-8
Baltimore 9 12 .429 4 3 4-6 W-1 2-8 7-4
New York 9 12 .429 4 3 4-6 L-1 4-7 5-5
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 13 7 .650 — — 7-3 W-4 8-5 5-2
Chicago 12 9 .571 11/2 — 7-3 W-4 6-3 6-6
Cleveland 9 11 .450 4 21/2 3-7 W-1 5-5 4-6
Minnesota 7 13 .350 6 41/2 2-8 L-2 3-7 4-6
Detroit 7 15 .318 7 51/2 1-9 L-4 4-8 3-7
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 14 8 .636 — — 9-1 L-1 8-6 6-2
Seattle 13 9 .591 1 — 6-4 L-1 6-5 7-4
Los Angeles 10 10 .500 3 11/2 3-7 W-1 6-4 4-6
Houston 10 11 .476 31/2 2 4-6 L-1 4-6 6-5
Texas 9 13 .409 5 31/2 4-6 L-3 3-6 6-7
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 9 8 .529 — — 5-5 W-1 6-2 3-6
Philadelphia 10 11 .476 1 11/2 4-6 L-1 8-4 2-7
Atlanta 9 12 .429 2 21/2 5-5 L-2 4-6 5-6
Miami 9 12 .429 2 21/2 4-5 L-1 4-7 5-5
Washington 8 11 .421 2 21/2 5-5 L-1 5-5 3-6
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 13 8 .619 — — 7-3 W-2 4-5 9-3
St. Louis 11 10 .524 2 1/2 5-5 W-3 5-4 6-6
Pittsburgh 11 11 .500 21/2 1 6-4 W-2 4-3 7-8
Chicago 10 11 .476 3 11/2 5-5 L-2 8-7 2-4
Cincinnati 9 12 .429 4 21/2 2-8 L-7 7-5 2-7
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 15 7 .682 — — 5-5 L-1 7-3 8-4
San Francisco 14 8 .636 1 — 6-4 W-1 8-2 6-6
San Diego 13 11 .542 3 — 4-6 W-1 5-8 8-3
Arizona 11 11 .500 4 1 7-3 W-2 2-3 9-8
Colorado 8 13 .381 61/2 31/2 5-5 W-1 8-7 0-6
American League
Sunday’s Results
Boston 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 4
Today’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-0), 10:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 5:05 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 1-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-2), 5:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 4:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Arizona 5, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 0
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 7, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado 12, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 4, Miami 3
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Today’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 4:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2), 4:45 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 4:35 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Pirates 6, Twins 2
Pittsburgh Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Frazier 2b 5 1 3 1 Arraez 2b 3 1 2 0
Evans lf 5 1 1 0 Donaldsn 3b 4 0 1 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 2 2 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1
Moran 1b 3 0 1 1 Buxton cf 4 0 1 1
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 0 0 Kirilloff lf 4 0 0 0
T.Frazier dh 4 0 0 0 J.Polanco ss 3 0 1 0
G.Polanco rf 4 2 3 1 Garver c 4 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 1 1 0 Cave rf 3 0 0 0
Newman ss 4 1 1 1 Astudillo 1b 4 0 1 0
Totals 37 6 12 6 Totals 33 2 7 2
Pittsburgh 200 000 310 — 6
Minnesota 100 000 010 — 2
DP—Pittsburgh 1, Minnesota 0. LOB—Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 7. 2B—Reynolds 2 (6), Stallings (6). HR—G.Polanco (3), Cruz (6). SF—Moran (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Crowe 4 4 1 1 2 3
Holmes W,1-0 11/3 0 0 0 1 1
Howard H,4 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Stratton 2 3 1 1 0 4
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Shoemaker L,1-2 51/3 6 2 2 1 2
Stashak 2/3 3 3 3 0 1
Thielbar 1 2 0 0 0 2
Alcala 2 1 1 1 0 5
Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T—3:31. A—9,396 (38,544).
White Sox 8, Rangers 4
Texas Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Calhoun dh 3 1 1 0 Anderson ss 4 1 1 1
Kinr-Falfa ss 5 1 3 0 Eaton rf 4 1 1 2
Gallo rf 4 1 2 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 3
A.Garcia cf 4 0 1 1 Mercedes dh 4 0 1 0
Dahl lf 3 1 1 1 Robert cf 3 0 0 0
Solak 2b 4 0 2 1 Collins c 3 1 3 0
Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 L.Garcia lf 4 1 1 0
Heim c 4 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 4 2 2 2
Totals 35 4 11 4 Totals 33 8 11 8
Texas 010 003 000 — 4
Chicago 233 000 00x — 8
E—Gallo (1), Kiner-Falefa (2). DP—Texas 1, Chicago 3. LOB—Texas 7, Chicago 9. 2B—Anderson (2). 3B—Eaton (1), Madrigal (2). HR—Dahl (2), Abreu (5). SB—Kiner-Falefa (4). SF—Abreu (2). S—Eaton (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Arihara L,2-2 2 6 5 5 4 0
de Geus 1 3 3 3 2 2
Martin 2 1 0 0 0 2
Sborz 2 1 0 0 0 0
Hearn 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Kopech W,2-0 5 4 1 1 0 10
Stiever 0 4 3 3 0 0
Crochet H,3 3 3 0 0 1 1
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 1 1
Stiever pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Crochet (Calhoun). WP—de Geus.
Umpires—Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal.
T—3:32. A—9,285 (40,615).
Angels 4, Astros 2
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 2 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 5 1 1 1 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Walsh rf 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0
Pujols 1b 2 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 2
Schebler cf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 Diaz ss 2 0 0 0
Rojas 3b 3 1 2 0 Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0
Bemboom c 4 0 1 1 Maldonado c 2 0 1 0
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 29 2 4 2
Los Angeles 000 020 011 — 4
Houston 000 000 200 — 2
DP—Los Angeles 2, Houston 0. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Houston 5. 2B—Rojas 2 (5), Brantley (9). HR—Ohtani (7), Gurriel (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy 6 3 2 2 1 6
Rodriguez W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Mayers H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
R.Iglesias S,3-5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
McCullers Jr. 6 3 2 2 2 5
Garcia L,0-2 12/3 2 1 1 0 0
Raley 11/3 2 1 1 0 2
Bundy pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Bundy 2 (Diaz,Alvarez), McCullers Jr. (Pujols), Rodriguez (Diaz), Garcia (Walsh).
Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.
T—3:04. A—21,781 (41,168).
Royals 4, Tigers 0
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Brentz p-p 0 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0
Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 1 Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0
C.Santna 1b 4 0 1 2 Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0
Perez c 5 0 0 0 Candelrio 3b 3 0 2 0
Soler rf 2 0 0 0 Ramos c 4 0 1 0
Alberto ph 1 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 Schoop dh 3 0 0 0
O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0
Dyson dh 1 0 0 0 Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Dozier 3b 4 1 1 1
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0
Taylor cf 4 1 2 0
Lopez ss 2 1 1 0
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 31 0 5 0
Kansas City 000 011 002 — 4
Detroit 000 000 000 — 0
E—Cabrera (0). LOB—Kansas City 10, Detroit 5. HR—Dozier (2). SB—Taylor (3), Merrifield 2 (8), Benintendi (4). S—Lopez (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy W,3-1 5 4 0 0 0 8
Zimmer H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brentz H,3 2 1 0 0 0 3
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1
Detroit
Fulmer 3 1 0 0 2 2
Skubal L,0-3 22/3 4 2 2 0 3
Garcia 11/3 0 0 0 1 1
Lange 1 1 0 0 0 1
Farmer 2/3 3 2 2 0 1
Norris 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Skubal (Soler). WP—Fulmer, Garcia, Farmer.
Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ben May; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T—3:23. A—8,000 (41,083).
Blue Jays 1, Rays 0
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Biggio rf 2 0 0 0 Diaz 1b 3 0 0 0
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0
Bichette dh 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Gurrro Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 Margot rf 4 0 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 Wendle ss 4 0 0 0
Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 Mejia c 4 0 1 0
Espinal 3b 4 0 2 1 Kiermaier cf 4 0 2 0
Jansen c 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 32 0 5 0
Toronto 000 010 000 — 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 — 0
LOB—Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 9.
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu 32/3 3 0 0 1 5
Mayza W,1-0 1/3 2 0 0 0 0
Chatwood H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Borucki H,1 12/3 0 0 0 0 1
Phelps H,4 1 0 0 0 1 2
Dolis S,2-2 11/3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Patino 22/3 0 0 0 1 3
Fleming L,1-2 41/3 4 1 1 2 3
Head 1 0 0 0 0 0
Strickland 1 2 0 0 0 1
Chatwood pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Phelps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Chatwood (Brosseau), Phelps (Diaz).
Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T—3:13. A—6,372 (25,000).
Indians 7, Yankees 3
New York Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 A.Rosario cf 4 0 0 0
Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 Hernandz 2b 4 1 2 0
Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 1
Judge rf 5 0 1 0 E.Rosario lf 4 1 1 1
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 2 3 3
Torres ss 3 1 1 0 Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 2 Bauers 1b 0 0 0 0
Ford 1b 4 1 1 1 Luplow rf 4 1 1 1
Sanchez c 2 0 0 0 Gimenez ss 3 0 0 0
Tauchman lf 3 0 1 0 Hedges c 2 1 1 1
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 32 7 9 7
New York 000 300 000 — 3
Cleveland 000 412 00x — 7
E—Naylor (3). DP—New York 0, Cleveland 1. LOB—New York 9, Cleveland 3. 2B—Tauchman (1), Luplow (3). 3B—Reyes (2). HR—Urshela (3), Ford (1), Reyes (5). SB—Reyes (1). SF—Ramirez (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon L,0-2 4 5 4 4 0 6
Nelson 2 4 3 3 1 2
Cessa 2 0 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
McKenzie 4 4 3 3 4 5
Hentges W,1-0 12/3 2 0 0 0 1
Quantrill H,1 11/3 0 0 0 1 0
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 3
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Karinchak (Sanchez). WP—Nelson, Hentges, Quantrill.
Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T—3:07. A—8,766 (34,788).
Orioles 8, Athletics 1
Oakland Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 5 0 3 0
Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0 Mancini dh 4 0 1 2
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 1
Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 Severino c 4 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 Montcstle 1b 3 2 0 0
Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0 Hays lf 3 3 2 3
Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Urias 2b 3 1 0 0
Garcia c 3 0 0 0 McKenna rf 3 1 1 1
Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0
Machin 2b 1 0 0 0
Murphy ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 33 8 9 7
Oakland 000 100 000 — 1
Baltimore 010 200 05x — 8
E—Andrus (3). DP—Oakland 0, Baltimore 1. LOB—Oakland 4, Baltimore 8. 2B—Galvis (5). HR—Laureano (3), Hays 2 (2), Franco (2). SB—Mountcastle (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Luzardo L,1-2 62/3 7 3 3 2 8
Romo 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra 2/3 1 5 2 4 0
Kolarek 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Means W,2-0 61/3 2 1 1 3 6
Plutko H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Fry H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lowther 1 1 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T—2:56. A—8,107 (45,971).
Red Sox 5, Mariners 3
Seattle Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger dh 3 1 1 0 Hernandz cf 3 2 1 0
France 2b 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 2 1 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Martinez lf 3 1 2 0
Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts dh 4 0 1 1
White 1b 4 0 0 0 Vazquez c 4 1 1 1
Moore rf 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 1
Haggerty lf 3 1 1 0 Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 1
Murphy c 3 1 1 1 Arroyo 2b 2 0 0 1
Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 26 5 5 5
Seattle 100 020 000 — 3
Boston 410 000 00x — 5
DP—Seattle 2, Boston 1. LOB—Seattle 3, Boston 5. 2B—Haniger (7), France (8), Moore (4), Murphy (1), Crawford (2), Bogaerts (8), Martinez 2 (10).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Margevicius L,0-2 1/3 2 4 4 4 1
Steckenrider 12/3 1 1 1 2 1
Sadler 2 0 0 0 1 0
Newsome 4 2 0 0 0 4
Boston
Rodriguez W,4-0 7 6 3 3 0 8
Ottavino H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Steckenrider (Arroyo).
Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T—2:44. A—4,510 (37,755).
Giants 4, Marlins 3
Miami San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Chshlm Jr. 2b 5 0 0 0 Slater cf 3 0 0 0
Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 Yastrzmski rf 2 1 1 0
Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 2 A.Dickrson lf 1 0 0 0
Cooper rf 3 0 0 0 Ruf lf-rf 3 0 0 0
Cimber p 0 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 1
C.Dickersn lf 3 0 2 0 Flores 3b 0 1 0 0
Duvall cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Vosler 3b 3 0 1 0
Berti 3b 3 1 0 0 La Stella 2b 4 1 1 0
Wallach c 3 0 1 0 Casali c 4 0 1 0
Leon ph 1 0 1 0 Dubon ss 4 1 2 1
Detwiler p 1 0 0 0 Webb p 3 0 1 2
Campbell p 0 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0
Sierra ph 1 0 0 0 Ty.Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Bleier p 0 0 0 0
Curtiss p 0 0 0 0
Pop p 0 0 0 0
Brinson cf 2 0 1 1
Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 30 4 7 4
Miami 000 000 021 — 3
San Francisco 030 010 00x — 4
DP—Miami 0, San Francisco 3. LOB—Miami 7, San Francisco 7. 2B—Dubon (2), Yastrzemski (6). 3B—Webb (1). HR—Aguilar (3). SB—Slater 2 (4), Duvall (1), Vosler (1). SF—Belt (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Detwiler 1 0 0 0 1 1
Campbell L,0-1 3 4 3 3 2 5
Bleier 1 2 1 1 0 0
Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pop 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Webb W,1-1 7 3 0 0 3 8
Wisler 1 2 2 2 0 2
Ty.Rogers S,2-4 1 3 1 1 0 1
HBP—Webb 2 (Cooper,Berti), Pop (Ruf). WP—Campbell.
Umpires—Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T—3:10. A—7,572 (41,915).
Rockies 12, Phillies 2
Philadelphia Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCutchn lf 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 5 1 2 2
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Hampson cf 4 1 0 0
Falter p 0 0 0 0 Story ss 4 2 2 4
Harper rf 4 2 2 2 Hilliard cf 0 0 0 0
Kingery rf 0 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 3 2 1 0
Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 Cron 1b 5 2 4 2
Knapp c 1 0 0 0 Daza rf 4 0 2 1
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Fuentes 3b 4 1 2 1
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Nunez c 4 2 2 1
Maton 2b 3 0 2 0 Gray p 3 1 1 1
Moniak cf 4 0 1 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Trejo ph 1 0 0 0
Hale p 0 0 0 0 Stephensn p 0 0 0 0
Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0
Miller ph-1b 2 0 1 0
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 37 12 16 12
Philadelphia 101 000 000 — 2
Colorado 000 721 02x — 12
E—Gregorius (5). DP—Philadelphia 1, Colorado 0. LOB—Philadelphia 7, Colorado 8. 3B—Nunez (2). HR—Harper 2 (6), Story (2), Cron (3). SF—Fuentes (1). S—Daza (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Anderson L,0-3 32/3 6 6 6 3 2
Hale 1/3 2 1 1 1 0
Howard 2 4 3 3 1 4
Falter 2 4 2 2 0 2
Colorado
Gray W,3-1 6 4 2 2 2 6
Estevez 1 2 0 0 0 2
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sheffield 1 1 0 0 0 2
Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, CB Bucknor.
T—3:16. A—20,244 (50,445).
Brewers 6, Cubs 0
Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong 2b 5 2 2 1 Happ cf 3 0 0 0
Narvaez c 3 0 2 0 Adam p 0 0 0 0
Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 Maples p 0 0 0 0
Shaw 3b-1b 3 0 1 2 Bote 3b 3 0 1 0
Hiura 1b 4 0 0 0 Mills p 0 0 0 0
D.Williams p 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 1 0 0 0
Taylor ph 0 0 0 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0
McKinney lf 5 1 1 0 Bryant lf 4 0 0 0
Bradly Jr. cf 4 1 0 0 Baez ss 4 0 1 0
Robertsn ss 2 1 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0
Yardley p 0 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 2 0 0 0
Woodruff p 2 0 0 0 Romine c 2 0 0 0
Vogelbch ph 1 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 0 0 0
Feyereisn p 0 0 0 0 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0
Urias ss 1 1 1 2 Duffy ph-3b 2 0 1 0
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 30 0 4 0
Milwaukee 100 000 005 — 6
Chicago 000 000 000 — 0
E—Baez (4), Mills (1). DP—Milwaukee 1, Chicago 1. LOB—Milwaukee 10, Chicago 5. 2B—Wong 2 (3), McKinney (1), Rizzo (3). SB—Garcia (2). S—Robertson (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff W,2-0 6 2 0 0 2 8
Feyereisen H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2
D.Williams H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Yardley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Arrieta L,3-2 6 2 1 1 3 8
Mills 2 2 0 0 0 0
Adam 0 3 5 5 2 0
Maples 1 0 0 0 1 2
Adam pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.
HBP—Adam (Robertson), Maples (Shaw).
Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T—3:23. A—10,343 (41,649).
Cardinals 5, Reds 2
Cincinnati St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blandino 3b 4 0 0 0 Edman 2b 4 1 1 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Carlson cf-rf 4 1 3 1
Winker lf 4 1 2 1 Gldschmdt 1b 4 0 1 2
Castellans rf 4 0 2 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 1 0
Suarez ss 4 0 0 0 Williams rf 3 0 0 0
Senzel cf-2b 2 0 0 0 Hurst cf 1 0 0 0
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 3 2 2 2
India 2b 1 0 0 0 Knizner c 3 1 1 0
Farmr 2b-3b 1 1 0 0 Flaherty p 1 0 0 0
Castillo p 1 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0
Payton ph 1 0 0 0 Hicks p 0 0 0 0
Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Naquin ph 1 0 1 1
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 31 5 9 5
Cincinnati 000 000 110 — 2
St. Louis 110 020 01x — 5
E—Edman (1). DP—Cincinnati 1, St. Louis 2. LOB—Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 4. 2B—Castellanos (4), Carlson (3). HR—Winker (4), O’Neill 2 (3). SB—Goldschmidt (0). S—Flaherty (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo L,1-2 5 6 4 4 1 3
Fulmer 2 1 0 0 0 2
Doolittle 1 2 1 1 0 0
St. Louis
Flaherty W,4-0 7 3 1 1 0 6
Hicks H,2 1 1 1 1 1 1
Reyes S,5-5 1 1 0 0 2 1
HBP—Flaherty (India). WP—Hicks.
Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, John Libka.
T—2:49. A—13,348 (45,494).
Mets 4, Nationals 0
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Nimmo lf 3 0 0 0
Hernandz rf 2 0 2 0 Alonso 1b 2 2 1 1
Turner ss 2 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Zimmrmn ph 1 0 0 0 Davis 3b 4 2 3 2
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 0 0 0 0
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 1 1
S.Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 0 1 0
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 0 1 0 Walker p 3 0 0 0
Corbin p 1 0 0 0 M.Castro p 0 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Stevensn ph 1 0 1 0
Mercer ss 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 29 4 8 4
Washington 000 000 000 — 0
New York 200 110 00x — 4
DP—Washington 1, New York 0. LOB—Washington 7, New York 6. 2B—Robles (1), Conforto (4). HR—Davis (2), Alonso (5). SF—Conforto (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin L,0-3 4 7 4 4 3 3
Voth 3 1 0 0 0 4
Rainey 1 0 0 0 1 1
New York
Walker W,1-1 7 3 0 0 3 4
M.Castro 1 2 0 0 0 3
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP—Walker (Turner), Voth (Nimmo). WP—Walker, M.Castro.
Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T—2:42. A—7,784 (41,922).
D-backs 5-7, Braves 0-0
Game 1
Arizona Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
P.Smith 1b 4 1 1 0 Acuna Jr. rf 1 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 3 2 2 1 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0
VanMter 2b 2 1 1 1 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0
Vogt c 3 1 1 2 Dayton p 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 2 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0
Heath cf 2 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
Gallen p 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0
Riley 3b 1 0 0 0
A.Jackson c 2 0 0 0
Wilson p 1 0 0 0
Adrianza ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 27 5 8 5 Totals 21 0 1 0
Arizona 021 020 0 — 5
Atlanta 000 000 0 — 0
E—Wilson 2 (2). DP—Arizona 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Arizona 5, Atlanta 3. 2B—Ahmed (1). 3B—P.Smith (1). HR—Vogt (3), Calhoun (2). S—Gallen (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen W,1-0 7 1 0 0 2 6
Atlanta
Wilson L,1-1 4 4 3 3 2 4
Dayton 1 3 2 2 1 0
Biddle 2 1 0 0 0 3
HBP—Gallen (Acuna Jr.).
Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T—2:10.
Game 2
Arizona Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
P.Smith cf 4 1 3 1 Acuna Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Heath cf 0 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 1 0 0 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 Albies 2b 2 0 0 0
Escobar 2b 4 1 2 1 d’Arnaud c 2 0 0 0
Mathisen 1b 4 0 0 1 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 1 1 2 Riley 3b 2 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 2 1 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0
Rojas rf 3 0 2 2 Smyly p 1 0 0 0
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Jones p 0 0 0 0
Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 7 10 7 Totals 21 0 0 0
Arizona 501 001 0 — 7
Atlanta 000 000 0 — 0
E—Ahmed (3), Riley (2). DP—Arizona 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Arizona 5, Atlanta 0. 2B—Cabrera (4), Rojas (2), Ahmed (2). HR—P.Smith (2), Peralta (3), Escobar (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner W,2-2 7 0 0 0 0 7
Atlanta
Smyly L,0-1 4 6 6 5 2 4
Tomlin 12/3 4 1 1 0 2
Jones 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 2
Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Paul Clemons.
T—2:11. A—20,693 (41,084).
Padres 8, Dodgers 7
San Diego Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tatis Jr. ss 4 4 2 1 Betts cf-rf 7 1 1 0
Grisham cf 5 0 1 1 Seager ss 7 2 2 0
Machado 3b 6 1 2 1 Turner 3b 5 0 1 2
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 2 Muncy 1b-2b 1 2 0 0
Crnnwrth 2b 5 1 2 0 Taylor 2b-lf 5 1 2 3
Pham lf 1 0 0 0 Beaty lf 0 0 0 0
Mateo rf 4 0 0 1 Pollock ph 1 0 1 0
Profar rf-lf 5 0 0 0 Price p 0 0 0 0
Caratini c 4 1 2 2 Graterol p 0 0 0 0
Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez p 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Smith ph 0 0 0 0
Kim ph 1 0 0 0 Nelson p 0 0 0 0
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw ph 1 0 0 0
Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Raley rf 3 0 0 0
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 Peters ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Campsno ph 1 0 0 0 Barnes c 5 0 2 1
Pagan p 0 0 0 0 May p 2 0 0 0
Weathers ph 1 0 0 0 Neuse ph-2b 2 1 1 1
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Rios ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Totals 43 8 11 8 Totals 43 7 10 7
San Diego 000 100 222 01 — 8
Los Angeles 011 005 000 00 — 7
E—Tatis Jr. (9), Neuse (1). DP—San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—San Diego 11, Los Angeles 18. 3B—Seager (1), Taylor (1). HR—Tatis Jr. (7), Neuse (2), Taylor (4). SB—Cronenworth (3), Tatis Jr. 2 (4), Smith (1), Machado (5), Grisham (5). SF—Hosmer (1), Turner (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Musgrove 3 3 2 2 2 4
Stammen 2 0 0 0 2 3
Ramirez 1 5 5 5 1 0
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 3
Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hill W,1-2 1 0 0 0 2 2
Melancon S,8-8 1 0 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
May 6 2 1 1 1 10
Price 1 3 2 1 0 1
Graterol 1/3 1 2 2 1 0
Gonzalez H,7 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
Nelson BS,0-1 2 4 2 2 2 3
Cleavinger L,0-1 1 0 1 0 1 1
HBP—Musgrove 2 (Beaty, Beaty), Stammen (Raley).
Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.
T—4:59. A—15,316 (56,000).