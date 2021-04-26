MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Boston    14    9    .609    —    —    5-5    W-1    8-8    6-1

Tampa Bay    11    11    .500    21/2    11/2    6-4    L-1    4-6    7-5

Toronto    10    11    .476    3    2    5-5    W-1    3-3    7-8

Baltimore    9    12    .429    4    3    4-6    W-1    2-8    7-4

New York    9    12    .429    4    3    4-6    L-1    4-7    5-5

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Kansas City    13    7    .650    —    —    7-3    W-4    8-5    5-2

Chicago    12    9    .571    11/2    —    7-3    W-4    6-3    6-6

Cleveland    9    11    .450    4    21/2    3-7    W-1    5-5    4-6

Minnesota    7    13    .350    6    41/2    2-8    L-2    3-7    4-6

Detroit    7    15    .318    7    51/2    1-9    L-4    4-8    3-7

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Oakland    14    8    .636    —    —    9-1    L-1    8-6    6-2

Seattle    13    9    .591    1    —    6-4    L-1    6-5    7-4

Los Angeles    10    10    .500    3    11/2    3-7    W-1    6-4    4-6

Houston    10    11    .476    31/2    2    4-6    L-1    4-6    6-5

Texas    9    13    .409    5    31/2    4-6    L-3    3-6    6-7

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

New York    9    8    .529    —    —    5-5    W-1    6-2    3-6

Philadelphia    10    11    .476    1    11/2    4-6    L-1    8-4    2-7

Atlanta    9    12    .429    2    21/2    5-5    L-2    4-6    5-6

Miami    9    12    .429    2    21/2    4-5    L-1    4-7    5-5

Washington    8    11    .421    2    21/2    5-5    L-1    5-5    3-6

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Milwaukee    13    8    .619    —    —    7-3    W-2    4-5    9-3

St. Louis    11    10    .524    2    1/2    5-5    W-3    5-4    6-6

Pittsburgh    11    11    .500    21/2    1    6-4    W-2    4-3    7-8

Chicago    10    11    .476    3    11/2    5-5    L-2    8-7    2-4

Cincinnati    9    12    .429    4    21/2    2-8    L-7    7-5    2-7

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Los Angeles    15    7    .682    —    —    5-5    L-1    7-3    8-4

San Francisco    14    8    .636    1    —    6-4    W-1    8-2    6-6

San Diego    13    11    .542    3    —    4-6    W-1    5-8    8-3

Arizona    11    11    .500    4    1    7-3    W-2    2-3    9-8

Colorado    8    13    .381    61/2    31/2    5-5    W-1    8-7    0-6

American League

Sunday’s Results

Boston 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 4

Today’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-0), 10:10 a.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 1-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-2), 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Arizona 5, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 7, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 12, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Today’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 4:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2), 4:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 4:35 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Pirates 6, Twins 2

    Pittsburgh    Minnesota

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

A.Frazier 2b    5    1    3    1    Arraez 2b    3    1    2    0

Evans lf    5    1    1    0    Donaldsn 3b    4    0    1    0

Reynolds cf    4    0    2    2    Cruz dh    4    1    1    1

Moran 1b    3    0    1    1    Buxton cf    4    0    1    1

Gonzalez 3b    4    0    0    0    Kirilloff lf    4    0    0    0

T.Frazier dh    4    0    0    0    J.Polanco ss    3    0    1    0

G.Polanco rf    4    2    3    1    Garver c    4    0    0    0

Stallings c    4    1    1    0    Cave rf    3    0    0    0

Newman ss    4    1    1    1    Astudillo 1b    4    0    1    0

Totals    37    6    12    6    Totals    33    2    7    2

Pittsburgh    200    000    310    —    6

Minnesota    100    000    010    —    2

DP—Pittsburgh 1, Minnesota 0. LOB—Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 7. 2B—Reynolds 2 (6), Stallings (6). HR—G.Polanco (3), Cruz (6). SF—Moran (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Pittsburgh

Crowe    4    4    1    1    2    3

Holmes W,1-0    11/3    0    0    0    1    1

Howard H,4    2/3    0    0    0    0    1

Stratton    2    3    1    1    0    4

Bednar    1    0    0    0    0    2

Minnesota

Shoemaker L,1-2    51/3    6    2    2    1    2

Stashak    2/3    3    3    3    0    1

Thielbar    1    2    0    0    0    2

Alcala    2    1    1    1    0    5

Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T—3:31. A—9,396 (38,544).

White Sox 8, Rangers 4

    Texas    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Calhoun dh    3    1    1    0    Anderson ss    4    1    1    1

Kinr-Falfa ss    5    1    3    0    Eaton rf    4    1    1    2

Gallo rf    4    1    2    0    Moncada 3b    3    1    0    0

Lowe 1b    4    0    1    1    Abreu 1b    4    1    2    3

A.Garcia cf    4    0    1    1    Mercedes dh    4    0    1    0

Dahl lf    3    1    1    1    Robert cf    3    0    0    0

Solak 2b    4    0    2    1    Collins c    3    1    3    0

Holt 3b    4    0    0    0    L.Garcia lf    4    1    1    0

Heim c    4    0    0    0    Madrigal 2b    4    2    2    2

Totals    35    4    11    4    Totals    33    8    11    8

Texas    010    003    000    —    4

Chicago    233    000    00x    —    8

E—Gallo (1), Kiner-Falefa (2). DP—Texas 1, Chicago 3. LOB—Texas 7, Chicago 9. 2B—Anderson (2). 3B—Eaton (1), Madrigal (2). HR—Dahl (2), Abreu (5). SB—Kiner-Falefa (4). SF—Abreu (2). S—Eaton (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Texas

Arihara L,2-2    2    6    5    5    4    0

de Geus    1    3    3    3    2    2

Martin    2    1    0    0    0    2

Sborz    2    1    0    0    0    0

Hearn    1    0    0    0    0    1

Chicago

Kopech W,2-0    5    4    1    1    0    10

Stiever    0    4    3    3    0    0

Crochet H,3    3    3    0    0    1    1

Ruiz    1    0    0    0    1    1

Stiever pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Crochet (Calhoun). WP—de Geus.

Umpires—Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal.

T—3:32. A—9,285 (40,615).

Angels 4, Astros 2

    Los Angeles    Houston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Fletcher 2b    5    0    1    2    Straw cf    3    0    0    0

Ohtani dh    5    1    1    1    Brantley lf    4    0    1    0

Upton lf    4    0    1    0    Bregman 3b    4    0    0    0

Walsh rf    3    0    0    0    Alvarez dh    3    1    0    0

Pujols 1b    2    1    0    0    Gurriel 1b    4    1    1    2

Schebler cf    4    0    0    0    Tucker rf    4    0    1    0

J.Iglesias ss    4    1    1    0    Diaz ss    2    0    0    0

Rojas 3b    3    1    2    0    Garcia 2b    3    0    0    0

Bemboom c    4    0    1    1    Maldonado c    2    0    1    0

Totals    34    4    7    4    Totals    29    2    4    2

Los Angeles    000    020    011    —    4

Houston    000    000    200    —    2

DP—Los Angeles 2, Houston 0. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Houston 5. 2B—Rojas 2 (5), Brantley (9). HR—Ohtani (7), Gurriel (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Bundy    6    3    2    2    1    6

Rodriguez W,1-0    1    0    0    0    1    2

Mayers H,3    1    0    0    0    0    2

R.Iglesias S,3-5    1    1    0    0    0    1

Houston

McCullers Jr.    6    3    2    2    2    5

Garcia L,0-2    12/3    2    1    1    0    0

Raley    11/3    2    1    1    0    2

Bundy pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP—Bundy 2 (Diaz,Alvarez), McCullers Jr. (Pujols), Rodriguez (Diaz), Garcia (Walsh).

Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.

T—3:04. A—21,781 (41,168).

Royals 4, Tigers 0

    Kansas City    Detroit

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Brentz p-p    0    0    0    0    Grossman lf    4    0    0    0

Merrifield 2b    5    1    2    1    Goodrum ss    4    0    1    0

C.Santna 1b    4    0    1    2    Cabrera 1b    4    0    0    0

Perez c    5    0    0    0    Candelrio 3b    3    0    2    0

Soler rf    2    0    0    0    Ramos c    4    0    1    0

Alberto ph    1    0    0    0    W.Castro 2b    3    0    1    0

Davis p    0    0    0    0    Schoop dh    3    0    0    0

O’Hearn dh    4    0    0    0    Reyes rf    3    0    0    0

Dyson dh    1    0    0    0    Jones cf    3    0    0    0

Dozier 3b    4    1    1    1            

Benintendi lf    4    0    2    0            

Taylor cf    4    1    2    0            

Lopez ss    2    1    1    0            

Totals    36    4    9    4    Totals    31    0    5    0

Kansas City    000    011    002    —    4

Detroit    000    000    000    —    0

E—Cabrera (0). LOB—Kansas City 10, Detroit 5. HR—Dozier (2). SB—Taylor (3), Merrifield 2 (8), Benintendi (4). S—Lopez (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Kansas City

Duffy W,3-1    5    4    0    0    0    8

Zimmer H,2    1    0    0    0    0    1

Brentz H,3    2    1    0    0    0    3

Davis    1    0    0    0    1    1

Detroit

Fulmer    3    1    0    0    2    2

Skubal L,0-3    22/3    4    2    2    0    3

Garcia    11/3    0    0    0    1    1

Lange    1    1    0    0    0    1

Farmer    2/3    3    2    2    0    1

Norris    1/3    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Skubal (Soler). WP—Fulmer, Garcia, Farmer.

Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ben May; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T—3:23. A—8,000 (41,083).

Blue Jays 1, Rays 0

    Toronto    Tampa Bay

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Biggio rf    2    0    0    0    Diaz 1b    3    0    0    0

Davis cf    0    0    0    0    Arozarena lf    3    0    0    0

Bichette dh    4    0    0    0    Meadows dh    4    0    0    0

Gurrro Jr. 1b    3    0    0    0    Brosseau 3b    3    0    1    0

Grichuk cf-rf    4    0    0    0    Lowe 2b    3    0    0    0

Semien ss    4    1    1    0    Margot rf    4    0    1    0

Gurriel Jr. lf    4    0    2    0    Wendle ss    4    0    0    0

Panik 2b    4    0    1    0    Mejia c    4    0    1    0

Espinal 3b    4    0    2    1    Kiermaier cf    4    0    2    0

Jansen c    4    0    0    0            

Totals    33    1    6    1    Totals    32    0    5    0

Toronto    000    010    000    —    1

Tampa Bay    000    000    000    —    0

LOB—Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 9.

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Toronto

Ryu    32/3    3    0    0    1    5

Mayza W,1-0    1/3    2    0    0    0    0

Chatwood H,2    1    0    0    0    0    1

Borucki H,1    12/3    0    0    0    0    1

Phelps H,4    1    0    0    0    1    2

Dolis S,2-2    11/3    0    0    0    0    0

Tampa Bay

Patino    22/3    0    0    0    1    3

Fleming L,1-2    41/3    4    1    1    2    3

Head    1    0    0    0    0    0

Strickland    1    2    0    0    0    1

Chatwood pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Phelps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP—Chatwood (Brosseau), Phelps (Diaz).

Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T—3:13. A—6,372 (25,000).

Indians 7, Yankees 3

    New York    Cleveland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Gardner cf    3    0    0    0    A.Rosario cf    4    0    0    0

Frazier ph    1    0    0    0    Hernandz 2b    4    1    2    0

Stanton dh    5    0    1    0    Ramirez 3b    3    1    1    1

Judge rf    5    0    1    0    E.Rosario lf    4    1    1    1

Odor 2b    3    0    0    0    Reyes dh    4    2    3    3

Torres ss    3    1    1    0    Naylor 1b    4    0    0    0

Urshela 3b    4    1    1    2    Bauers 1b    0    0    0    0

Ford 1b    4    1    1    1    Luplow rf    4    1    1    1

Sanchez c    2    0    0    0    Gimenez ss    3    0    0    0

Tauchman lf    3    0    1    0    Hedges c    2    1    1    1

Totals    33    3    6    3    Totals    32    7    9    7

New York    000    300    000    —    3

Cleveland    000    412    00x    —    7

E—Naylor (3). DP—New York 0, Cleveland 1. LOB—New York 9, Cleveland 3. 2B—Tauchman (1), Luplow (3). 3B—Reyes (2). HR—Urshela (3), Ford (1), Reyes (5). SB—Reyes (1). SF—Ramirez (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Taillon L,0-2    4    5    4    4    0    6

Nelson    2    4    3    3    1    2

Cessa    2    0    0    0    0    2

Cleveland

McKenzie    4    4    3    3    4    5

Hentges W,1-0    12/3    2    0    0    0    1

Quantrill H,1    11/3    0    0    0    1    0

Karinchak    1    0    0    0    0    3

Clase    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Karinchak (Sanchez). WP—Nelson, Hentges, Quantrill.

Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T—3:07. A—8,766 (34,788).

Orioles 8, Athletics 1

    Oakland    Baltimore

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Canha lf    4    0    0    0    Mullins cf    5    0    3    0

Lowrie dh    4    0    1    0    Mancini dh    4    0    1    2

Olson 1b    4    0    0    0    Franco 3b    4    1    1    1

Laureano cf    4    1    1    1    Severino c    4    0    0    0

Chapman 3b    2    0    0    0    Montcstle 1b    3    2    0    0

Piscotty rf    2    0    1    0    Hays lf    3    3    2    3

Brown ph-rf    1    0    0    0    Galvis ss    4    0    1    0

Andrus ss    3    0    0    0    Urias 2b    3    1    0    0

Garcia c    3    0    0    0    McKenna rf    3    1    1    1

Kemp 2b    0    0    0    0            

Machin 2b    1    0    0    0            

Murphy ph-c    1    0    0    0            

Totals    29    1    3    1    Totals    33    8    9    7

Oakland    000    100    000    —    1

Baltimore    010    200    05x    —    8

E—Andrus (3). DP—Oakland 0, Baltimore 1. LOB—Oakland 4, Baltimore 8. 2B—Galvis (5). HR—Laureano (3), Hays 2 (2), Franco (2). SB—Mountcastle (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Oakland

Luzardo L,1-2    62/3    7    3    3    2    8

Romo    1/3    0    0    0    0    0

Guerra    2/3    1    5    2    4    0

Kolarek    1/3    1    0    0    1    1

Baltimore

Means W,2-0    61/3    2    1    1    3    6

Plutko H,3    2/3    0    0    0    0    1

Fry H,3    1    0    0    0    0    2

Lowther    1    1    0    0    0    1

Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T—2:56. A—8,107 (45,971).

Red Sox 5, Mariners 3

    Seattle    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Haniger dh    3    1    1    0    Hernandz cf    3    2    1    0

France 2b    4    0    1    1    Devers 3b    2    1    0    0

Seager 3b    4    0    0    0    Martinez lf    3    1    2    0

Lewis cf    4    0    0    0    Bogaerts dh    4    0    1    1

White 1b    4    0    0    0    Vazquez c    4    1    1    1

Moore rf    4    0    1    0    Renfroe rf    3    0    0    1

Haggerty lf    3    1    1    0    Gonzalez ss    2    0    0    1

Murphy c    3    1    1    1    Arroyo 2b    2    0    0    1

Crawford ss    3    0    1    1    Dalbec 1b    3    0    0    0

Totals    32    3    6    3    Totals    26    5    5    5

Seattle    100    020    000    —    3

Boston    410    000    00x    —    5

DP—Seattle 2, Boston 1. LOB—Seattle 3, Boston 5. 2B—Haniger (7), France (8), Moore (4), Murphy (1), Crawford (2), Bogaerts (8), Martinez 2 (10).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Seattle

Margevicius L,0-2    1/3    2    4    4    4    1

Steckenrider    12/3    1    1    1    2    1

Sadler    2    0    0    0    1    0

Newsome    4    2    0    0    0    4

Boston

Rodriguez W,4-0    7    6    3    3    0    8

Ottavino H,4    1    0    0    0    1    1

Barnes S,4-4    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Steckenrider (Arroyo).

Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T—2:44. A—4,510 (37,755).

Giants 4, Marlins 3

    Miami    San Francisco

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Chshlm Jr. 2b    5    0    0    0    Slater cf    3    0    0    0

Rojas ss    3    1    1    0    Yastrzmski rf    2    1    1    0

Aguilar 1b    3    1    1    2    A.Dickrson lf    1    0    0    0

Cooper rf    3    0    0    0    Ruf lf-rf    3    0    0    0

Cimber p    0    0    0    0    Belt 1b    3    0    0    1

C.Dickersn lf    3    0    2    0    Flores 3b    0    1    0    0

Duvall cf-rf    4    0    1    0    Vosler 3b    3    0    1    0

Berti 3b    3    1    0    0    La Stella 2b    4    1    1    0

Wallach c    3    0    1    0    Casali c    4    0    1    0

Leon ph    1    0    1    0    Dubon ss    4    1    2    1

Detwiler p    1    0    0    0    Webb p    3    0    1    2

Campbell p    0    0    0    0    Wisler p    0    0    0    0

Sierra ph    1    0    0    0    Ty.Rogers p    0    0    0    0

Bleier p    0    0    0    0            

Curtiss p    0    0    0    0            

Pop p    0    0    0    0            

Brinson cf    2    0    1    1            

Totals    32    3    8    3    Totals    30    4    7    4

Miami    000    000    021    —    3

San Francisco    030    010    00x    —    4

DP—Miami 0, San Francisco 3. LOB—Miami 7, San Francisco 7. 2B—Dubon (2), Yastrzemski (6). 3B—Webb (1). HR—Aguilar (3). SB—Slater 2 (4), Duvall (1), Vosler (1). SF—Belt (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Miami

Detwiler    1    0    0    0    1    1

Campbell L,0-1    3    4    3    3    2    5

Bleier    1    2    1    1    0    0

Curtiss    1    0    0    0    0    1

Pop    1    0    0    0    0    2

Cimber    1    1    0    0    0    1

San Francisco

Webb W,1-1    7    3    0    0    3    8

Wisler    1    2    2    2    0    2

Ty.Rogers S,2-4    1    3    1    1    0    1

HBP—Webb 2 (Cooper,Berti), Pop (Ruf). WP—Campbell.

Umpires—Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T—3:10. A—7,572 (41,915).

Rockies 12, Phillies 2

    Philadelphia    Colorado

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

McCutchn lf    4    0    0    0    Tapia lf    5    1    2    2

Hoskins 1b    4    0    0    0    Hampson cf    4    1    0    0

Falter p    0    0    0    0    Story ss    4    2    2    4

Harper rf    4    2    2    2    Hilliard cf    0    0    0    0

Kingery rf    0    0    0    0    McMahon 2b    3    2    1    0

Realmuto c    2    0    0    0    Cron 1b    5    2    4    2

Knapp c    1    0    0    0    Daza rf    4    0    2    1

Gregorius ss    4    0    1    0    Fuentes 3b    4    1    2    1

Bohm 3b    4    0    0    0    Nunez c    4    2    2    1

Maton 2b    3    0    2    0    Gray p    3    1    1    1

Moniak cf    4    0    1    0    Estevez p    0    0    0    0

Anderson p    1    0    0    0    Trejo ph    1    0    0    0

Hale p    0    0    0    0    Stephensn p    0    0    0    0

Quinn ph    1    0    0    0    Sheffield p    0    0    0    0

Howard p    0    0    0    0            

Miller ph-1b    2    0    1    0            

Totals    34    2    7    2    Totals    37    12    16    12

Philadelphia    101    000    000    —    2

Colorado    000    721    02x    —    12

E—Gregorius (5). DP—Philadelphia 1, Colorado 0. LOB—Philadelphia 7, Colorado 8. 3B—Nunez (2). HR—Harper 2 (6), Story (2), Cron (3). SF—Fuentes (1). S—Daza (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Philadelphia

Anderson L,0-3    32/3    6    6    6    3    2

Hale    1/3    2    1    1    1    0

Howard    2    4    3    3    1    4

Falter    2    4    2    2    0    2

Colorado

Gray W,3-1    6    4    2    2    2    6

Estevez    1    2    0    0    0    2

Stephenson    1    0    0    0    0    1

Sheffield    1    1    0    0    0    2

Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, CB Bucknor.

T—3:16. A—20,244 (50,445).

Brewers 6, Cubs 0

    Milwaukee    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Wong 2b    5    2    2    1    Happ cf    3    0    0    0

Narvaez c    3    0    2    0    Adam p    0    0    0    0

Garcia rf    4    0    0    0    Maples p    0    0    0    0

Shaw 3b-1b    3    0    1    2    Bote 3b    3    0    1    0

Hiura 1b    4    0    0    0    Mills p    0    0    0    0

D.Williams p    0    0    0    0    Contreras c    1    0    0    0

Taylor ph    0    0    0    1    Rizzo 1b    4    0    1    0

McKinney lf    5    1    1    0    Bryant lf    4    0    0    0

Bradly Jr. cf    4    1    0    0    Baez ss    4    0    1    0

Robertsn ss    2    1    0    0    Heyward rf    3    0    0    0

Yardley p    0    0    0    0    Hoerner 2b    2    0    0    0

Woodruff p    2    0    0    0    Romine c    2    0    0    0

Vogelbch ph    1    0    0    0    Sogard ph    1    0    0    0

Feyereisn p    0    0    0    0    Arrieta p    1    0    0    0

Urias ss    1    1    1    2    Duffy ph-3b    2    0    1    0

Totals    34    6    7    6    Totals    30    0    4    0

Milwaukee    100    000    005    —    6

Chicago    000    000    000    —    0

E—Baez (4), Mills (1). DP—Milwaukee 1, Chicago 1. LOB—Milwaukee 10, Chicago 5. 2B—Wong 2 (3), McKinney (1), Rizzo (3). SB—Garcia (2). S—Robertson (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Milwaukee

Woodruff W,2-0    6    2    0    0    2    8

Feyereisen H,5    1    1    0    0    0    2

D.Williams H,3    1    0    0    0    0    1

Yardley    1    1    0    0    0    0

Chicago

Arrieta L,3-2    6    2    1    1    3    8

Mills    2    2    0    0    0    0

Adam    0    3    5    5    2    0

Maples    1    0    0    0    1    2

Adam pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.

HBP—Adam (Robertson), Maples (Shaw).

Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T—3:23. A—10,343 (41,649).

Cardinals 5, Reds 2

    Cincinnati    St. Louis

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Blandino 3b    4    0    0    0    Edman 2b    4    1    1    0

Doolittle p    0    0    0    0    Carlson cf-rf    4    1    3    1

Winker lf    4    1    2    1    Gldschmdt 1b    4    0    1    2

Castellans rf    4    0    2    0    Arenado 3b    4    0    0    0

Votto 1b    3    0    0    0    DeJong ss    3    0    1    0

Suarez ss    4    0    0    0    Williams rf    3    0    0    0

Senzel cf-2b    2    0    0    0    Hurst cf    1    0    0    0

Barnhart c    4    0    0    0    O’Neill lf    3    2    2    2

India 2b    1    0    0    0    Knizner c    3    1    1    0

Farmr 2b-3b    1    1    0    0    Flaherty p    1    0    0    0

Castillo p    1    0    0    0    Carpenter ph    1    0    0    0

Payton ph    1    0    0    0    Hicks p    0    0    0    0

Fulmer p    0    0    0    0    Reyes p    0    0    0    0

Naquin ph    1    0    1    1            

Totals    30    2    5    2    Totals    31    5    9    5

Cincinnati    000    000    110    —    2

St. Louis    110    020    01x    —    5

E—Edman (1). DP—Cincinnati 1, St. Louis 2. LOB—Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 4. 2B—Castellanos (4), Carlson (3). HR—Winker (4), O’Neill 2 (3). SB—Goldschmidt (0). S—Flaherty (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cincinnati

Castillo L,1-2    5    6    4    4    1    3

Fulmer    2    1    0    0    0    2

Doolittle    1    2    1    1    0    0

St. Louis

Flaherty W,4-0    7    3    1    1    0    6

Hicks H,2    1    1    1    1    1    1

Reyes S,5-5    1    1    0    0    2    1

HBP—Flaherty (India). WP—Hicks.

Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, John Libka.

T—2:49. A—13,348 (45,494).

Mets 4, Nationals 0

    Washington    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Harrison 2b    4    0    1    0    Nimmo lf    3    0    0    0

Hernandz rf    2    0    2    0    Alonso 1b    2    2    1    1

Turner ss    2    0    0    0    Lindor ss    4    0    1    0

Zimmrmn ph    1    0    0    0    Davis 3b    4    2    3    2

Rainey p    0    0    0    0    Guillorme 3b    0    0    0    0

Bell 1b    4    0    0    0    Conforto rf    4    0    1    0

Schwarber lf    4    0    0    0    McCann c    3    0    1    1

S.Castro 3b    4    0    0    0    Villar 2b    4    0    1    0

Gomes c    4    0    0    0    Almora Jr. cf    2    0    0    0

Robles cf    3    0    1    0    Walker p    3    0    0    0

Corbin p    1    0    0    0    M.Castro p    0    0    0    0

Voth p    0    0    0    0    Diaz p    0    0    0    0

Stevensn ph    1    0    1    0            

Mercer ss    0    0    0    0            

Totals    30    0    5    0    Totals    29    4    8    4

Washington    000    000    000    —    0

New York    200    110    00x    —    4

DP—Washington 1, New York 0. LOB—Washington 7, New York 6. 2B—Robles (1), Conforto (4). HR—Davis (2), Alonso (5). SF—Conforto (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Washington

Corbin L,0-3    4    7    4    4    3    3

Voth    3    1    0    0    0    4

Rainey    1    0    0    0    1    1

New York

Walker W,1-1    7    3    0    0    3    4

M.Castro    1    2    0    0    0    3

Diaz    1    0    0    0    0    0

Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP—Walker (Turner), Voth (Nimmo). WP—Walker, M.Castro.

Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T—2:42. A—7,784 (41,922).

D-backs 5-7, Braves 0-0

Game 1

Arizona    Atlanta

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

P.Smith 1b    4    1    1    0    Acuna Jr. rf    1    0    0    0

Calhoun rf    3    2    2    1    Freeman 1b    3    0    1    0

Escobar 3b    4    0    1    1    Ozuna lf    3    0    0    0

Peralta lf    4    0    0    0    Albies 2b    3    0    0    0

VanMter 2b    2    1    1    1    Swanson ss    2    0    0    0

Vogt c    3    1    1    2    Dayton p    0    0    0    0

Ahmed ss    3    0    2    0    Biddle p    0    0    0    0

Heath cf    2    0    0    0    Sandoval ph    1    0    0    0

Gallen p    2    0    0    0    Heredia cf    3    0    0    0

                    Riley 3b    1    0    0    0

                    A.Jackson c    2    0    0    0

                    Wilson p    1    0    0    0

                    Adrianza ss    1    0    0    0

Totals    27    5    8    5    Totals    21    0    1    0

Arizona    021    020    0    —    5

Atlanta    000    000    0    —    0

E—Wilson 2 (2). DP—Arizona 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Arizona 5, Atlanta 3. 2B—Ahmed (1). 3B—P.Smith (1). HR—Vogt (3), Calhoun (2). S—Gallen (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Arizona

Gallen W,1-0    7    1    0    0    2    6

Atlanta

Wilson L,1-1    4    4    3    3    2    4

Dayton    1    3    2    2    1    0

Biddle    2    1    0    0    0    3

HBP—Gallen (Acuna Jr.).

Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T—2:10.

Game 2

Arizona    Atlanta

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

P.Smith cf    4    1    3    1    Acuna Jr. rf    3    0    0    0

Heath cf    0    0    0    0    Freeman 1b    3    0    0    0

C.Kelly c    3    1    0    0    Ozuna lf    3    0    0    0

Cabrera 3b    4    1    1    0    Albies 2b    2    0    0    0

Escobar 2b    4    1    2    1    d’Arnaud c    2    0    0    0

Mathisen 1b    4    0    0    1    Swanson ss    2    0    0    0

Peralta lf    4    1    1    2    Riley 3b    2    0    0    0

Ahmed ss    3    2    1    0    Heredia cf    2    0    0    0

Rojas rf    3    0    2    2    Smyly p    1    0    0    0

Bumgarner p    2    0    0    0    Tomlin p    0    0    0    0

                    Jones p    0    0    0    0

                    Adrianza ph    1    0    0    0

                    Webb p    0    0    0    0

Totals    31    7    10    7    Totals    21    0    0    0

Arizona    501    001    0    —    7

Atlanta    000    000    0    —    0

E—Ahmed (3), Riley (2). DP—Arizona 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Arizona 5, Atlanta 0. 2B—Cabrera (4), Rojas (2), Ahmed (2). HR—P.Smith (2), Peralta (3), Escobar (7).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Arizona

Bumgarner W,2-2    7    0    0    0    0    7

Atlanta

Smyly L,0-1    4    6    6    5    2    4

Tomlin    12/3    4    1    1    0    2

Jones    1/3    0    0    0    0    0

Webb    1    0    0    0    0    2

Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Paul Clemons.

T—2:11. A—20,693 (41,084).

Padres 8, Dodgers 7

    San Diego    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tatis Jr. ss    4    4    2    1    Betts cf-rf    7    1    1    0

Grisham cf    5    0    1    1    Seager ss    7    2    2    0

Machado 3b    6    1    2    1    Turner 3b    5    0    1    2

Hosmer 1b    4    1    2    2    Muncy 1b-2b    1    2    0    0

Crnnwrth 2b    5    1    2    0    Taylor 2b-lf    5    1    2    3

Pham lf    1    0    0    0    Beaty lf    0    0    0    0

Mateo rf    4    0    0    1    Pollock ph    1    0    1    0

Profar rf-lf    5    0    0    0    Price p    0    0    0    0

Caratini c    4    1    2    2    Graterol p    0    0    0    0

Musgrove p    1    0    0    0    Gonzalez p    0    0    0    0

Stammen p    0    0    0    0    Smith ph    0    0    0    0

Kim ph    1    0    0    0    Nelson p    0    0    0    0

Ramirez p    0    0    0    0    Kershaw ph    1    0    0    0

Myers ph    1    0    0    0    Cleavinger p    0    0    0    0

Adams p    0    0    0    0    Raley rf    3    0    0    0

Pomeranz p    0    0    0    0    Peters ph-cf    2    0    0    0

Campsno ph    1    0    0    0    Barnes c    5    0    2    1

Pagan p    0    0    0    0    May p    2    0    0    0

Weathers ph    1    0    0    0    Neuse ph-2b    2    1    1    1

Hill p    0    0    0    0    Rios ph-1b    2    0    0    0

Melancon p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    43    8    11    8    Totals    43    7    10    7

San Diego    000    100    222    01    —    8

Los Angeles    011    005    000    00    —    7

E—Tatis Jr. (9), Neuse (1). DP—San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—San Diego 11, Los Angeles 18. 3B—Seager (1), Taylor (1). HR—Tatis Jr. (7), Neuse (2), Taylor (4). SB—Cronenworth (3), Tatis Jr. 2 (4), Smith (1), Machado (5), Grisham (5). SF—Hosmer (1), Turner (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Diego

Musgrove    3    3    2    2    2    4

Stammen    2    0    0    0    2    3

Ramirez    1    5    5    5    1    0

Adams    1    0    0    0    0    2

Pomeranz    1    1    0    0    1    3

Pagan    1    1    0    0    0    1

Hill W,1-2    1    0    0    0    2    2

Melancon S,8-8    1    0    0    0    1    1

Los Angeles

May    6    2    1    1    1    10

Price    1    3    2    1    0    1

Graterol    1/3    1    2    2    1    0

Gonzalez H,7    2/3    1    0    0    1    1

Nelson BS,0-1    2    4    2    2    2    3

Cleavinger L,0-1    1    0    1    0    1    1

HBP—Musgrove 2 (Beaty, Beaty), Stammen (Raley).

Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T—4:59. A—15,316 (56,000).

