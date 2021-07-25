MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 61 39 .610 — — 6-4 W-1 31-20 30-19
Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1 — 7-3 L-1 30-18 30-22
New York 51 47 .520 9 3½ 5-5 L-1 27-23 24-24
Toronto 49 46 .516 9½ 4 5-5 L-1 22-22 27-24
Baltimore 34 64 .347 26 20½ 6-4 W-3 16-30 18-34
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 59 40 .596 — — 5-5 W-1 35-17 24-23
Cleveland 49 48 .505 9 5 4-6 W-1 25-22 24-26
Detroit 47 54 .465 13 9 7-3 L-3 28-22 19-32
Kansas City 42 55 .433 16 12 6-4 W-5 25-24 17-31
Minnesota 42 58 .420 17½ 13½ 3-7 L-2 23-28 19-30
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 61 39 .610 — — 7-3 W-3 34-20 27-19
Oakland 56 45 .554 5½ — 5-5 L-3 30-24 26-21
Seattle 54 46 .540 7 1½ 6-4 W-3 32-21 22-25
Los Angeles 49 49 .500 11 5½ 5-5 W-2 27-22 22-27
Texas 35 65 .350 26 20½ 0-10 L-12 22-25 13-40
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 52 44 .542 — — 5-5 W-1 30-15 22-29
Philadelphia 49 49 .500 4 7 5-5 W-1 29-19 20-30
Atlanta 48 50 .490 5 8 4-5 L-1 26-25 22-25
Washington 45 53 .459 8 11 3-7 L-4 27-25 18-28
Miami 43 57 .430 11 14 4-6 W-2 24-23 19-34
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 58 42 .580 — — 5-5 L-1 29-24 29-18
Cincinnati 51 48 .515 6½ 5½ 4-6 L-1 26-26 25-22
St. Louis 50 50 .500 8 7 6-4 W-1 28-20 22-30
Chicago 49 51 .490 9 8 5-5 W-1 30-18 19-33
Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½ 18½ 5-5 L-1 21-26 17-35
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 62 37 .626 — — 5-5 W-1 31-15 31-22
Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2 — 5-5 W-2 33-18 28-22
San Diego 58 44 .569 5½ — 5-4 L-2 33-19 25-25
Colorado 43 56 .434 19 13½ 5-5 L-2 33-20 10-36
Arizona 31 70 .307 32 26½ 5-5 L-1 19-30 12-40
American League
Sunday’s Results
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Baltimore 5, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4
Kansas City 6, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2
Houston 3, Texas 1
Seattle 4, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1
Today’s Games
Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 5:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 2-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 5:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 6:38 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (McCaughan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 9, San Diego 3
Baltimore 5, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1
Today’s Games
Atlanta (Muller 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-8), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Ross 5-8) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4), 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wilson 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 6:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1
Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Varsho cf 4 0 1 0 Contreras c 2 1 0 0
P.Smith 1b 5 0 2 0 Bryant rf 4 1 1 2
Escobar 2b 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 Baez ss 4 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 Wisdom lf 2 1 0 0
Peralta lf 3 1 1 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Holaday c 3 0 1 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 Happ ph 1 0 0 0
C.Smith p 2 0 0 0 Maples p 0 0 0 0
Faria p 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 4 0 1 0
Fairchild ph 0 0 0 0 Bote 3b 3 1 1 2
R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 2 0 0 0
Young ph 1 0 1 1 Williams p 2 0 0 0
Ortega lf 1 0 1 0
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 29 5 6 5
Arizona 000 000 001 — 1
Chicago 300 200 00x — 5
LOB—Arizona 10, Chicago 5. 2B—P.Smith (20), Holaday (2). HR—Bryant (17), Rizzo (12), Bote (6). SB—Contreras (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
C.Smith L,3-7 6 3 5 5 3 8
Faria ⅔ 1 0 0 2 1
Mantiply ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
R.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Williams W,4-2 6⅓ 5 0 0 0 6
Tepera ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan ⅓ 1 0 0 1 1
Winkler ⅔ 0 0 0 1 1
Maples ⅔ 1 1 1 2 0
Kimbrel S,23-25 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T—3:13. A—32,602 (41,649).
Cardinals 10, Reds 6
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Carlson rf 4 1 1 2 India 2b 3 0 0 0
Gldschmdt 1b 5 0 0 0 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 5 3 3 1 Lopez ph 1 0 1 0
O’Neill lf 3 2 2 2 Osich p 0 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 1 1 0 Suarez ph 1 0 0 0
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 Santillan p 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Akiyama cf 1 0 0 0
Carpentr ph 1 0 0 0 Winker lf 4 1 2 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Stephenson c 3 1 3 1
Edman 2b 5 1 1 1 Votto 1b 3 1 1 3
Bader cf 4 1 3 3 Naquin cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Knizner c 2 1 1 0 Aquino rf 3 1 0 0
Oviedo p 3 0 0 0 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 1 1 0
A.Miller p 0 0 0 0 Freeman 3b 5 1 1 0
J.Miller p 0 0 0 0 Gray p 1 0 0 0
Sosa ss 2 0 0 0 E.Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Schrock 2b 3 0 1 2
Totals 38 10 12 9 Totals 36 6 10 6
St. Louis 200 700 001 — 10
Cincinnati 300 001 200 — 6
DP—St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 13. 2B—Edman (22), Knizner (6), Winker (22), Schrock (4). 3B—Arenado (2). HR—O’Neill (17), Bader (8), Carlson (10), Arenado (20), Votto (14).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Oviedo 4⅓ 5 3 3 6 6
Helsley W,5-4 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
A.Miller 1 3 1 1 0 2
J.Miller ⅓ 0 2 2 1 1
Cabrera ⅔ 1 0 0 1 1
Gallegos H,16 1 1 0 0 1 1
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Gray L,2-6 3⅓ 8 8 8 1 3
E.Garcia ⅔ 1 1 1 0 1
Hoffman 2 1 0 0 1 3
Osich 1 0 0 0 1 0
Santillan 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hendrix 1 2 1 1 2 1
HBP—J.Miller (Farmer), Santillan (Carlson). WP—A.Miller, Cabrera, E.Garcia, Hendrix.
Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Adam Hamari.
T—4:04. A—21,947 (42,319).
Astros 3, Rangers 1
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0
Ibanez 2b 4 0 1 0 Brantley lf 2 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0
Heim c 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1
Dahl lf 4 0 2 0 McCormck cf 3 1 0 0
Terry dh 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 0 0 0 0
Holt 3b 2 0 0 0 Toro 1b-3b 3 1 1 2
Culbersn 3b 0 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
White cf 2 1 1 1 R.Garcia 3b 3 0 0 0
Straw cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 25 3 4 3
Texas 000 010 000 — 1
Houston 000 021 00x — 3
DP—Texas 2, Houston 1. LOB—Texas 6, Houston 4. HR—White (6), Toro (5). SB—Brantley (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hearn 3 0 0 0 1 3
Martin 1⅓ 2 1 1 0 0
Santana, L, 0-1 ⅔ 1 1 1 2 0
Rodriguez ⅔ 1 1 1 2 0
Barlow ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Patton 2 0 0 0 1 3
Houston
Greinke, W, 10-3 6 5 1 1 2 4
Javier, H, 5 2 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly, S, 18-19 1 0 0 0 0 1
Greinke pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Greinke (Terry).
Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T—2:59. A—35,627 (41,168).
Angels 6, Twins 2
Los Angeles Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fletcher 2b 5 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 1 2 1
Ohtani dh 3 1 2 1 Rooker lf 4 1 1 1
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Donaldsn dh 2 0 0 0
Lagares lf 0 0 0 0 Sano 1b 4 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Cave cf 4 0 1 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 Astudillo 3b 4 0 0 0
Marsh cf 3 2 1 1 Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0
Stassi c 4 1 3 3 Garver c 1 0 0 0
Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0
Mayfield 3b 3 0 1 1 Polanco ph 1 0 0 0
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 31 2 4 2
Los Angeles 010 011 003 — 6
Minnesota 200 000 000 — 2
E—Fletcher (6). DP—Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 0. LOB—Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 5. 2B—Marsh (2), Mayfield (2). 3B—Stassi (1). HR—Stassi (8), Ohtani (35), Kepler (13), Rooker (2). SB—Ohtani (13), Eaton (1). S_Mayfield (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Barria W,1-0 7 4 2 2 2 4
Cishek H,13 1 0 0 0 1 2
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Ober 5⅓ 3 2 2 1 4
Coulombe L,1-1 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 1
Colome 1 0 0 0 1 0
Alcala 1 4 3 3 0 0
Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tom Hallion.
T—2:42. A—23,158 (38,544).
Mets 5, Blue Jays 4
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Springer cf 4 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0
Gurrro Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 Conforto rf 3 1 1 0
Semien 2b 4 2 2 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2
Bichette ss 4 0 2 2 Do.Smith lf 4 0 0 0
Hernandz lf 4 0 1 2 E.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Davis 3b 3 2 2 0
Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0 Villar ss 4 1 2 1
Borucki p 0 0 0 0 Nido c 2 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 McNeil ph 1 0 1 2
Mayza p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Thornton p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. ph 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Dolis p 0 0 0 0 Pillar lf 0 0 0 0
Kirk c 4 0 2 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0
Stripling p 2 0 0 0 Hill p 2 0 0 0
Biggio 3b 2 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
McCann c 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 30 5 9 5
Toronto 000 003 010 — 4
New York 010 004 00x — 5
DP—Toronto 2, New York 0. LOB—Toronto 9, New York 4. 2B—Springer (3), Kirk (2), Semien 2 (24), Davis (4), McNeil (6). HR—Alonso (22). SB—Nimmo (2), McCann (0).
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling 5 5 1 1 0 6
Borucki BS,0-1 ⅔ 1 2 2 1 0
Barnes L,1-1 0 2 2 2 1 0
Mayza ⅔ 1 0 0 1 0
Thornton ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Hill 5 5 3 3 2 1
Lugo W,3-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Familia H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2
May H,9 ⅔ 3 1 1 1 0
Loup H,11 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
E.Diaz S,21-25 1 0 0 0 1 3
Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Hill (Springer). WP—Borucki, E.Diaz.
Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora ; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney ; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T—3:18. A—23,675 (41,922).
Royals 6, Tigers 1
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Baddoo lf 4 0 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0
Schoop 1b 4 1 1 0 C.Santna 1b 4 1 1 0
Haase c 4 0 1 1 Perez dh 4 1 1 3
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Soler rf 4 2 3 2
Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0
Candelrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Alberto ss 3 0 0 0
Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0
W.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 Gallagher c 2 0 0 0
Short ss 3 0 1 0 Dyson lf 3 0 1 1
Hill cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 31 6 8 6
Detroit 000 000 001 — 1
Kansas City 401 000 10x — 6
DP—Detroit 1, Kansas City 2. LOB—Detroit 5, Kansas City 2. 2B—W.Castro (11), Schoop (16), Merrifield (22). HR—Perez (23), Soler 2 (11).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal L,6-9 5 5 5 5 0 4
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1
D.Holland 1 2 1 1 1 1
Krol 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Lynch W,1-2 8 5 0 0 0 4
E.Santana 0 3 1 1 0 0
Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 1
E.Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.
T—2:22. A—12,703 (37,903).
Orioles 5, Nationals 4
Washington Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Escobar 2b 3 2 2 0 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0
Turner ss 5 1 2 0 Mancini dh 4 1 2 1
Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Mntcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Bell 1b 5 0 2 0 Stewart rf 4 0 1 0
Zimmrmn dh 4 1 1 4 Franco 3b 3 2 1 1
Harrison lf 2 0 0 0 McKenna lf 4 2 2 1
Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Leyba 2b 2 0 0 0
Rivera c 3 0 0 0 Hays ph 0 0 0 0
Hernandz ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika ss 2 0 1 1
Barrera c 0 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Urias ph 1 0 0 1
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 31 5 9 5
Washington 100 003 000 — 4
Baltimore 110 100 002 — 5
DP—Washington 2, Baltimore 1. LOB—Washington 9, Baltimore 6. 2B—Escobar (4). HR—Zimmerman (11), Mancini (18), Franco (10), McKenna (1). SF—Valaika (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Espino 5 5 3 3 1 6
Finnegan H,9 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 2
Hudson H,13 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 2
Hand L,5-4 ⅓ 1 2 2 1 0
Baltimore
Means 6⅔ 5 4 4 1 2
Fry 1 1 0 0 1 3
Valdez 1 1 0 0 2 1
Sulser W,3-1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Valdez pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
HBP—Means 3 (Escobar, Escobar, Harrison), Hand (Franco). WP—Fry.
Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Joe West; Third, Nic Lentz.
T—3:18. A—15,690 (45,971).
Marlins 9, Padres 3
San Diego Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 Sierra lf 3 1 1 1
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0
Crnnwrth 2b 4 0 0 0 Rojas ph 1 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 Bleier p 0 0 0 0
Pham lf 3 1 0 0 Hess p 1 0 0 0
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 3 1
O’Grady ph 1 1 1 1 Aguilar 1b 5 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 Duvall rf 4 1 1 0
Profar rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Anderson 3b 4 2 1 1
Caratini c 2 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0
Darvish p 2 0 0 0 Leon c 3 1 1 2
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Marrero ss 4 3 3 1
Myers rf 1 0 0 0 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0
Pop p 0 0 0 0
Okert p 0 0 0 0
Diaz ph 1 0 0 0
Bender p 0 0 0 0
Thompsn ph 0 0 0 0
Brinson lf 2 1 1 3
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 35 9 12 9
San Diego 010 100 001 — 3
Miami 001 125 00x — 9
E—Aguilar (7). LOB—San Diego 3, Miami 8. 2B—Profar (13), Sierra (5), Leon (4), Duvall (10). HR—Machado (17), O’Grady (2), Marrero (1), Anderson (4), Brinson (3). SB—Marte 2 (21), Marrero (1). S—Panik (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Darvish, L, 7-5 5 5 4 4 1 6
Adams ⅓ 2 4 4 2 0
Crismatt 2⅔ 5 1 1 0 4
Miami
Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pop 1 2 1 0 1 0
Okert 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bender, W, 2-1 2 1 1 1 0 3
Bass, H, 11 1 1 0 0 1 1
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hess 2 1 1 1 0 2
HBP—Okert (Grisham), Crismatt 2 (Leon,Brinson).
Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Doug Eddings.
T—3:04. A—12,765 (36,742).
Red Sox 5, Yankees 4
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LeMaheu 1b 4 0 1 0 Hernandz 2b 4 1 1 1
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Duran cf 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 5 1 2 2 Plawecki ph 1 0 0 1
Sanchez c 4 1 1 0 Chavis 2b 0 0 0 0
Torres ss 4 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 1
Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0
LaMarre lf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0
Allen rf 2 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 2 1 1 1
Vazquez c 3 1 1 1
Cordero 1b 3 1 1 0
Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 9 4 Totals 29 5 5 5
New York 001 101 010 — 4
Boston 000 000 05x — 5
DP—New York 0, Boston 2. LOB—New York 8, Boston 2. 2B—LeMahieu (14), Torres (12), Verdugo (20), Renfroe (17), Hernandez (24). 3B—Sanchez (1). HR—Odor (12). SB—Torres (10), Stanton (1). SF—Bogaerts (6). S—Gardner (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
German 7 1 1 1 1 10
Loaisiga L,7-4 0 4 4 4 0 0
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Perez 6 6 3 3 2 6
Rios ⅓ 0 0 0 2 0
Taylor ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Workman W,1-0 1 2 1 1 1 0
Barnes S,21-25 1 1 0 0 0 0
German pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Loaisiga pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Rios (Allen).
Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.
T—2:50. A—32,009 (37,755).
Indians 3, Rays 2
Tampa Bay Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arozarena rf 4 1 1 0 Hernandz 2b 4 2 2 1
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 1 2 0
Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 1
Meadows lf 4 0 0 1 Bradley dh 3 0 0 1
Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 Mercado rf 3 0 1 0
Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Johnson ph 1 0 0 0
Franco ss 4 0 1 0 Perez c 3 0 0 0
Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 Chang 1b 3 0 0 0
F.Mejia c 3 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0
Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Clement 3b 3 0 1 0
Phillips cf-lf 3 0 2 0
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 3 7 3
Tampa Bay 100 001 000 — 2
Cleveland 100 000 02x — 3
LOB—Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 6. 2B—Franco (3). HR—Cruz (2), Hernandez (17). SB—Phillips (12), Mercado (3). SF—Bradley (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 7 5 1 1 1 6
Wisler L,2-2 BS,0-2 ⅓ 2 2 2 0 0
Poppen ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
McKenzie 6 5 2 2 1 6
Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 0
Karinchak W,7-2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Clase S,12-16 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Wisler (Rosario).
Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T—2:46. A—18,614 (34,788).
Phillies 2, Braves 1
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pederson rf 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 1 1 1
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 0 1 0
Riley 3b 4 1 3 1 McCutchn lf 3 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0
Almonte lf 3 0 0 0 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0
Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0
K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 3 1 2 1
Toussaint p 2 0 0 0 Nola p 2 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Suarez p 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 4 1 Totals 28 2 6 2
Atlanta 000 000 001 — 1
Philadelphia 000 100 01x — 2
E—Bohm (12). DP—Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B—Riley 2 (18). HR—Riley (17), Segura (6), Torreyes (4). S—Nola (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Toussaint, L, 1-1 7 5 1 1 0 10
Martin 1 1 1 1 0 2
Philadelphia
Nola, W, 7-6 8⅔ 4 1 1 0 9
Suarez, S, 4-7 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T—2:30. A—19,370 (42,792).
Giants 6, Pirates 1
Pittsburgh San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 Wade Jr. rf 5 2 3 2
Mears p 0 0 0 0 Solano 2b 4 0 0 0
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0
Reynolds cf 4 1 2 0 Slater ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Nogowski 1b 4 0 1 1 Ruf 1b 3 0 1 0
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 Flores 3b 3 1 1 1
Evans lf 2 0 0 0 Duggar cf 4 1 1 0
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 Estrada ss 4 2 2 1
Difo 2b 1 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 1 1
Newman ss 3 0 1 0 Wood p 1 0 0 0
Oliva rf 3 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Brubaker p 2 0 0 0 Tauchmn ph 1 0 0 0
Undrwd Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 1 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Ystrzmski ph 1 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 33 6 9 5
Pittsburgh 100 000 000 — 1
San Francisco 101 003 01x — 6
E—Stallings (4), Estrada (2). DP—Pittsburgh 0, San Francisco 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 7. 2B—Nogowski (6), Hayes (10), Wade Jr. (7), Duggar (13). HR—Wade Jr. 2 (12), Flores (12), Estrada (3). SB—Estrada (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Brubaker, L, 4-10 4 3 2 2 1 6
Underwood Jr. 1⅓ 5 3 2 1 2
Shreve 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 1
Mears 1 1 1 1 0 2
San Francisco
Wood, W, 9-3 5⅓ 5 1 1 2 8
Jackson, H, 1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.
T—2:54. A—30,303 (41,915).
Dodgers 3, Rockies 2
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tapia lf 3 1 1 0 Taylor ss 4 2 3 2
Rodgers 2b 4 0 2 0 McKinney rf 2 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Smith c 3 1 1 1
Story ss 4 0 1 1 Beaty 1b 4 0 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 Pollock cf 4 0 2 0
Diaz c 3 1 1 1 McKinstry 2b 4 0 0 0
Hilliard cf 3 0 0 0 Raley lf 3 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b 4 0 0 0 Jos.Gray p 1 0 0 0
Jon.Gray p 2 0 0 0 Nelson p 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 Neuse ph 1 0 0 0
Joe ph 1 0 0 0 Graterol p 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Bellinger ph 1 0 0 0
Hampsn 2b 0 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 31 3 7 3
Colorado 110 000 000 — 2
Los Angeles 100 010 01x — 3
DP—Colorado 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Colorado 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Pollock (16). HR—Diaz (9), Taylor 2 (16), Smith (14). SB—Tapia 2 (18), Pollock (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Jon.Gray 5 4 2 2 3 4
Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Estevez L,2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Jos.Gray 4 3 2 2 4 6
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Graterol 2 0 0 0 0 2
Bickford W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kelly S,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
WP—Jos.Gray.
Umpires—Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T—3:19. A—42,621 (56,000).
Mariners 4, Athletics 3
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 1 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 France 1b 3 1 1 0
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 2
Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 Torrens dh 4 0 1 1
S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 T.Murphy c 3 0 2 1
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0
Moreland ph 1 0 1 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0
Wilson pr 0 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 2 0 1 1
Brown ph-rf 2 1 1 1
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 4 7 4
Oakland 011 000 100 — 3
Seattle 004 000 00x — 4
DP—Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Oakland 6, Seattle 7. 2B—Piscotty (7). HR—Olson (26), Brown (11). SB—Chapman (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin L,7-8 4 5 4 4 1 3
Wendelken 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 2
Moll ⅔ 0 0 0 1 2
Petit 1 1 0 0 1 0
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Gonzales W,2-5 5⅔ 5 2 2 2 4
Chargois H,8 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Sadler H,4 ⅔ 1 1 1 0 1
Misiewicz H,12 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider S,2-5 1 1 0 0 0 0
HBP—Irvin (France), Steckenrider (Chapman).
Umpires—Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T—3:07. A—21,501 (47,929).
White Sox 3, Brewers 1
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Andersn ss 4 0 1 0 Wong 2b 5 0 1 0
Sheets rf 4 0 1 0 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0
Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 0
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0
Vaughn lf 4 0 1 0 Peterson 3b 4 0 0 0
Goodwin cf 3 1 0 0 Taylor rf 4 1 2 0
L.Garcia 2b 3 1 1 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 1
Zavala c 3 1 1 1 Woodruff p 2 0 1 0
Lynn p 2 0 1 2 A.Garcia ph 0 0 0 0
Kopech p 1 0 0 0 Cousins p 0 0 0 0
Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0
Urias ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 35 1 8 1
Chicago 030 000 000 — 3
Milwaukee 000 010 000 — 1
DP—Chicago 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB—Chicago 4, Milwaukee 9. 2B—Vaughn (22), Bradley Jr. 2 (10). 3B—Taylor (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lynn, W, 10-3 6 6 1 1 0 6
Kopech, H, 6 1 1 0 0 2 0
Hendriks, S, 24-28 2 1 0 0 0 3
Milwaukee
Woodruff, L, 7-5 7 5 3 3 2 9
Cousins 1 1 0 0 0 0
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kopech pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Libka; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T—3:13. A—36,887 (41,900).