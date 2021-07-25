MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Boston    61    39    .610    —    —    6-4    W-1    31-20    30-19

Tampa Bay    60    40    .600    1    —    7-3    L-1    30-18    30-22

New York    51    47    .520    9    3½    5-5    L-1    27-23    24-24

Toronto    49    46    .516    9½    4    5-5    L-1    22-22    27-24

Baltimore    34    64    .347    26    20½    6-4    W-3    16-30    18-34

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    59    40    .596    —    —    5-5    W-1    35-17    24-23

Cleveland    49    48    .505    9    5    4-6    W-1    25-22    24-26

Detroit    47    54    .465    13    9    7-3    L-3    28-22    19-32

Kansas City    42    55    .433    16    12    6-4    W-5    25-24    17-31

Minnesota    42    58    .420    17½    13½    3-7    L-2    23-28    19-30

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Houston    61    39    .610    —    —    7-3    W-3    34-20    27-19

Oakland    56    45    .554    5½    —    5-5    L-3    30-24    26-21

Seattle    54    46    .540    7    1½   6-4    W-3    32-21    22-25

Los Angeles    49    49    .500    11    5½    5-5    W-2    27-22    22-27

Texas    35    65    .350    26    20½    0-10    L-12    22-25    13-40

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

New York    52    44    .542    —    —    5-5    W-1    30-15    22-29

Philadelphia    49    49    .500    4    7    5-5    W-1    29-19    20-30

Atlanta    48    50    .490    5    8    4-5    L-1    26-25    22-25

Washington    45    53    .459    8    11    3-7    L-4    27-25    18-28

Miami    43    57    .430    11    14    4-6    W-2    24-23    19-34

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Milwaukee    58    42    .580    —    —    5-5    L-1    29-24    29-18

Cincinnati    51    48    .515    6½    5½    4-6    L-1    26-26    25-22

St. Louis    50    50    .500    8    7    6-4    W-1    28-20    22-30

Chicago    49    51    .490    9    8    5-5    W-1    30-18    19-33

Pittsburgh    38    61    .384    19½    18½    5-5    L-1    21-26    17-35

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Francisco    62    37    .626    —    —    5-5    W-1    31-15    31-22

Los Angeles    61    40    .604    2    —    5-5    W-2    33-18    28-22

San Diego    58    44    .569    5½    —    5-4    L-2    33-19    25-25

Colorado    43    56    .434    19    13½   5-5    L-2    33-20    10-36

Arizona    31    70    .307    32    26½    5-5    L-1    19-30    12-40

American League

Sunday’s Results

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 5, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City 6, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2

Houston 3, Texas 1

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1

Today’s Games

Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 5:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 5:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 6:38 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (McCaughan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 9, San Diego 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1

Today’s Games

Atlanta (Muller 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-8), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Ross 5-8) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4), 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 6:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1

    Arizona    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Varsho cf    4    0    1    0    Contreras c    2    1    0    0

P.Smith 1b    5    0    2    0    Bryant rf    4    1    1    2

Escobar 2b    3    0    0    0    Rizzo 1b    4    1    2    1

Calhoun rf    4    0    1    0    Baez ss    4    0    0    0

Cabrera 3b    4    0    0    0    Wisdom lf    2    1    0    0

Peralta lf    3    1    1    0    Tepera p    0    0    0    0

Ahmed ss    4    0    0    0    Morgan p    0    0    0    0

Holaday c    3    0    1    0    Winkler p    0    0    0    0

Reddick ph    1    0    0    0    Happ ph    1    0    0    0

C.Smith p    2    0    0    0    Maples p    0    0    0    0

Faria p    0    0    0    0    Kimbrel p    0    0    0    0

Mantiply p    0    0    0    0    Marisnick cf    4    0    1    0

Fairchild ph    0    0    0    0    Bote 3b    3    1    1    2

R.Smith p    0    0    0    0    Hoerner 2b    2    0    0    0

Young ph    1    0    1    1    Williams p    2    0    0    0

                    Ortega lf    1    0    1    0

Totals    34    1    7    1    Totals    29    5    6    5

Arizona    000    000    001    —    1

Chicago    300    200    00x    —    5

LOB—Arizona 10, Chicago 5. 2B—P.Smith (20), Holaday (2). HR—Bryant (17), Rizzo (12), Bote (6). SB—Contreras (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Arizona

C.Smith L,3-7    6    3    5    5    3    8

Faria    ⅔   1    0    0    2    1

Mantiply    ⅓    1    0    0    0    0

R.Smith    1    1    0    0    0    0

Chicago

Williams W,4-2    6⅓    5    0    0    0    6

Tepera   ⅔     0    0    0    0    0

Morgan    ⅓    1    0    0    1    1

Winkler    ⅔   0    0    0    1    1

Maples    ⅔    1    1    1    2    0

Kimbrel S,23-25    ⅓   0    0    0    0    0

Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T—3:13. A—32,602 (41,649).

Cardinals 10, Reds 6

    St. Louis    Cincinnati

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Carlson rf    4    1    1    2    India 2b    3    0    0    0

Gldschmdt 1b    5    0    0    0    Hoffman p    0    0    0    0

Arenado 3b    5    3    3    1    Lopez ph    1    0    1    0

O’Neill lf    3    2    2    2    Osich p    0    0    0    0

DeJong ss    4    1    1    0    Suarez ph    1    0    0    0

Cabrera p    0    0    0    0    Santillan p    0    0    0    0

Gallegos p    0    0    0    0    Akiyama cf    1    0    0    0

Carpentr ph    1    0    0    0    Winker lf    4    1    2    0

Reyes p    0    0    0    0    Stephenson c    3    1    3    1

Edman 2b    5    1    1    1    Votto 1b    3    1    1    3

Bader cf    4    1    3    3    Naquin cf-rf    4    0    0    0

Knizner c    2    1    1    0    Aquino rf    3    1    0    0

Oviedo p    3    0    0    0    Hendrix p    0    0    0    0

Helsley p    0    0    0    0    Farmer ss    4    1    1    0

A.Miller p    0    0    0    0    Freeman 3b    5    1    1    0

J.Miller p    0    0    0    0    Gray p    1    0    0    0

Sosa ss    2    0    0    0    E.Garcia p    0    0    0    0

                    Schrock 2b    3    0    1    2

Totals    38    10    12    9    Totals    36    6    10    6

St. Louis    200    700    001    —    10

Cincinnati    300    001    200    —    6

DP—St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 13. 2B—Edman (22), Knizner (6), Winker (22), Schrock (4). 3B—Arenado (2). HR—O’Neill (17), Bader (8), Carlson (10), Arenado (20), Votto (14).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

St. Louis

Oviedo    4⅓   5    3    3    6    6

Helsley W,5-4   ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

A.Miller    1    3    1    1    0    2

J.Miller    ⅓    0    2    2    1    1

Cabrera    ⅔    1    0    0    1    1

Gallegos H,16    1    1    0    0    1    1

Reyes    1    0    0    0    0    0

Cincinnati

Gray L,2-6    3⅓    8    8    8    1    3

E.Garcia    ⅔   1    1    1    0    1

Hoffman    2    1    0    0    1    3

Osich    1    0    0    0    1    0

Santillan    1    0    0    0    1    2

Hendrix    1    2    1    1    2    1

HBP—J.Miller (Farmer), Santillan (Carlson). WP—A.Miller, Cabrera, E.Garcia, Hendrix.

Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T—4:04. A—21,947 (42,319).

Astros 3, Rangers 1

    Texas    Houston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Kinr-Falfa ss    4    0    1    0    Altuve 2b    3    0    1    0

Ibanez 2b    4    0    1    0    Brantley lf    2    0    0    0

Lowe 1b    4    0    0    0    Alvarez dh    3    1    0    0

Gallo rf    4    0    0    0    Correa ss    3    0    1    0

Heim c    4    0    0    0    Tucker rf    3    0    1    1

Dahl lf    4    0    2    0    McCormck cf    3    1    0    0

Terry dh    3    0    0    0    Gurriel 1b    0    0    0    0

Holt 3b    2    0    0    0    Toro 1b-3b    3    1    1    2

Culbersn 3b    0    0    0    0    Maldonado c    2    0    0    0

White cf    2    1    1    1    R.Garcia 3b    3    0    0    0

                    Straw cf    0    0    0    0

Totals    31    1    5    1    Totals    25    3    4    3

Texas    000    010    000    —    1

Houston    000    021    00x    —    3

DP—Texas 2, Houston 1. LOB—Texas 6, Houston 4. HR—White (6), Toro (5). SB—Brantley (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Texas

Hearn    3    0    0    0    1    3

Martin    1⅓    2    1    1    0    0

Santana, L, 0-1    ⅔    1    1    1    2    0

Rodriguez    ⅔    1    1    1    2    0

Barlow    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Patton    2    0    0    0    1    3

Houston

Greinke, W, 10-3    6    5    1    1    2    4

Javier, H, 5    2    0    0    0    0    2

Pressly, S, 18-19    1    0    0    0    0    1

Greinke pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP—Greinke (Terry).

Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T—2:59. A—35,627 (41,168).

Angels 6, Twins 2

    Los Angeles    Minnesota

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Fletcher 2b    5    0    0    0    Kepler rf    4    1    2    1

Ohtani dh    3    1    2    1    Rooker lf    4    1    1    1

Upton lf    4    0    0    0    Donaldsn dh    2    0    0    0

Lagares lf    0    0    0    0    Sano 1b    4    0    0    0

Walsh 1b    4    0    0    0    Cave cf    4    0    1    0

J.Iglesias ss    4    1    1    0    Astudillo 3b    4    0    0    0

Marsh cf    3    2    1    1    Gordon 2b    3    0    0    0

Stassi c    4    1    3    3    Garver c    1    0    0    0

Eaton rf    4    1    1    0    Jeffers c    2    0    0    0

Mayfield 3b    3    0    1    1    Polanco ph    1    0    0    0

                    Simmons ss    2    0    0    0

Totals    34    6    9    6    Totals    31    2    4    2

Los Angeles    010    011    003    —    6

Minnesota    200    000    000    —    2

E—Fletcher (6). DP—Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 0. LOB—Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 5. 2B—Marsh (2), Mayfield (2). 3B—Stassi (1). HR—Stassi (8), Ohtani (35), Kepler (13), Rooker (2). SB—Ohtani (13), Eaton (1). S_Mayfield (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Barria W,1-0    7    4    2    2    2    4

Cishek H,13    1    0    0    0    1    2

Watson    1    0    0    0    0    1

Minnesota

Ober    5⅓    3    2    2    1    4

Coulombe L,1-1    1⅔    2    1    1    0    1

Colome    1    0    0    0    1    0

Alcala    1    4    3    3    0    0

Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tom Hallion.

T—2:42. A—23,158 (38,544).

Mets 5, Blue Jays 4

    Toronto    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Springer cf    4    1    1    0    Nimmo cf    4    0    1    0

Gurrro Jr. 1b    4    1    1    0    Conforto rf    3    1    1    0

Semien 2b    4    2    2    0    Alonso 1b    4    1    1    2

Bichette ss    4    0    2    2    Do.Smith lf    4    0    0    0

Hernandz lf    4    0    1    2    E.Diaz p    0    0    0    0

Grichuk rf    4    0    0    0    Davis 3b    3    2    2    0

Espinal 3b    3    0    0    0    Villar ss    4    1    2    1

Borucki p    0    0    0    0    Nido c    2    0    0    0

Barnes p    0    0    0    0    McNeil ph    1    0    1    2

Mayza p    0    0    0    0    Familia p    0    0    0    0

Thornton p    0    0    0    0    May p    0    0    0    0

Gurriel Jr. ph    0    0    0    0    Loup p    0    0    0    0

Dolis p    0    0    0    0    Pillar lf    0    0    0    0

Kirk c    4    0    2    0    Guillorme 2b    3    0    1    0

Stripling p    2    0    0    0    Hill p    2    0    0    0

Biggio 3b    2    0    0    0    Lugo p    0    0    0    0

                    McCann c    0    0    0    0

Totals    35    4    9    4    Totals    30    5    9    5

Toronto    000    003    010    —    4

New York    010    004    00x    —    5

DP—Toronto 2, New York 0. LOB—Toronto 9, New York 4. 2B—Springer (3), Kirk (2), Semien 2 (24), Davis (4), McNeil (6). HR—Alonso (22). SB—Nimmo (2), McCann (0).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Toronto

Stripling    5    5    1    1    0    6

Borucki BS,0-1   ⅔    1    2    2    1    0

Barnes L,1-1    0    2    2    2    1    0

Mayza    ⅔   1    0    0    1    0

Thornton    ⅔   0    0    0    0    0

Dolis    1    0    0    0    0    1

New York

Hill    5    5    3    3    2    1

Lugo W,3-1    1    1    0    0    0    1

Familia H,7    1    0    0    0    0    2

May H,9    ⅔    3    1    1    1    0

Loup H,11    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

E.Diaz S,21-25    1    0    0    0    1    3

Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Hill (Springer). WP—Borucki, E.Diaz.

Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora    ; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney    ; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T—3:18. A—23,675 (41,922).

Royals 6, Tigers 1

    Detroit    Kansas City

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Baddoo lf    4    0    1    0    Merrifield 2b    4    1    1    0

Schoop 1b    4    1    1    0    C.Santna 1b    4    1    1    0

Haase c    4    0    1    1    Perez dh    4    1    1    3

Cabrera dh    4    0    1    0    Soler rf    4    2    3    2

Reyes pr    0    0    0    0    Dozier 3b    4    0    0    0

Candelrio 3b    4    0    0    0    Alberto ss    3    0    0    0

Grossman rf    4    0    1    0    Taylor cf    3    1    1    0

W.Castro 2b    3    0    1    0    Gallagher c    2    0    0    0

Short ss    3    0    1    0    Dyson lf    3    0    1    1

Hill cf    3    0    1    0            

Totals    33    1    8    1    Totals    31    6    8    6

Detroit    000    000    001    —    1

Kansas City    401    000    10x    —    6

DP—Detroit 1, Kansas City 2. LOB—Detroit 5, Kansas City 2. 2B—W.Castro (11), Schoop (16), Merrifield (22). HR—Perez (23), Soler 2 (11).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Detroit

Skubal L,6-9    5    5    5    5    0    4

Ramirez    1    1    0    0    0    1

D.Holland    1    2    1    1    1    1

Krol    1    0    0    0    0    2

Kansas City

Lynch W,1-2    8    5    0    0    0    4

E.Santana    0    3    1    1    0    0

Brentz    1    0    0    0    0    1

E.Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T—2:22. A—12,703 (37,903).

Orioles 5, Nationals 4

    Washington    Baltimore

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Escobar 2b    3    2    2    0    Mullins cf    4    0    2    0

Turner ss    5    1    2    0    Mancini dh    4    1    2    1

Soto rf    3    0    0    0    Mntcastle 1b    4    0    0    0

Bell 1b    5    0    2    0    Stewart rf    4    0    1    0

Zimmrmn dh    4    1    1    4    Franco 3b    3    2    1    1

Harrison lf    2    0    0    0    McKenna lf    4    2    2    1

Kieboom 3b    3    0    0    0    Leyba 2b    2    0    0    0

Rivera c    3    0    0    0    Hays ph    0    0    0    0

Hernandz ph    1    0    0    0    Valaika ss    2    0    1    1

Barrera c    0    0    0    0    Wynns c    3    0    0    0

Robles cf    4    0    0    0    Urias ph    1    0    0    1

Totals    33    4    7    4    Totals    31    5    9    5

Washington    100    003    000    —    4

Baltimore    110    100    002    —    5

DP—Washington 2, Baltimore 1. LOB—Washington 9, Baltimore 6. 2B—Escobar (4). HR—Zimmerman (11), Mancini (18), Franco (10), McKenna (1). SF—Valaika (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Washington

Espino    5    5    3    3    1    6

Finnegan H,9    1⅔   1    0    0    1    2

Hudson H,13    1⅓    2    0    0    0    2

Hand L,5-4    ⅓   1    2    2    1    0

Baltimore

Means    6⅔   5    4    4    1    2

Fry    1    1    0    0    1    3

Valdez    1    1    0    0    2    1

Sulser W,3-1    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Valdez pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP—Means 3 (Escobar, Escobar, Harrison), Hand (Franco). WP—Fry.

Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Joe West; Third, Nic Lentz.

T—3:18. A—15,690 (45,971).

Marlins 9, Padres 3

    San Diego    Miami

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Grisham cf    3    0    0    0    Sierra lf    3    1    1    1

Tatis Jr. ss    3    0    0    0    Bass p    0    0    0    0

Crnnwrth 2b    4    0    0    0    Rojas ph    1    0    0    0

Machado 3b    4    1    2    1    Bleier p    0    0    0    0

Pham lf    3    1    0    0    Hess p    1    0    0    0

Crismatt p    0    0    0    0    Marte cf    4    0    3    1

O’Grady ph    1    1    1    1    Aguilar 1b    5    0    1    0

Hosmer 1b    4    0    1    1    Duvall rf    4    1    1    0

Profar rf-lf    3    0    1    0    Anderson 3b    4    2    1    1

Caratini c    2    0    0    0    Panik 2b    3    0    0    0

Darvish p    2    0    0    0    Leon c    3    1    1    2

Adams p    0    0    0    0    Marrero ss    4    3    3    1

Myers rf    1    0    0    0    Curtiss p    0    0    0    0

                    Pop p    0    0    0    0

                    Okert p    0    0    0    0

                    Diaz ph    1    0    0    0

                    Bender p    0    0    0    0

                    Thompsn ph    0    0    0    0

                    Brinson lf    2    1    1    3

Totals    30    3    5    3    Totals    35    9    12    9

San Diego    010    100    001    —    3

Miami    001    125    00x    —    9

E—Aguilar (7). LOB—San Diego 3, Miami 8. 2B—Profar (13), Sierra (5), Leon (4), Duvall (10). HR—Machado (17), O’Grady (2), Marrero (1), Anderson (4), Brinson (3). SB—Marte 2 (21), Marrero (1). S—Panik (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Diego

Darvish, L, 7-5    5    5    4    4    1    6

Adams    ⅓    2    4    4    2    0

Crismatt    2⅔   5    1    1    0    4

Miami

Curtiss    1    0    0    0    0    2

Pop    1    2    1    0    1    0

Okert    1    0    0    0    0    2

Bender, W, 2-1    2    1    1    1    0    3

Bass, H, 11    1    1    0    0    1    1

Bleier    1    0    0    0    0    1

Hess    2    1    1    1    0    2

HBP—Okert (Grisham), Crismatt 2 (Leon,Brinson).

Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Doug Eddings.

T—3:04. A—12,765 (36,742).

Red Sox 5, Yankees 4

    New York    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

LeMaheu 1b    4    0    1    0    Hernandz 2b    4    1    1    1

Stanton dh    4    0    1    0    Duran cf    3    0    0    0

Odor 2b    5    1    2    2    Plawecki ph    1    0    0    1

Sanchez c    4    1    1    0    Chavis 2b    0    0    0    0

Torres ss    4    1    2    1    Bogaerts ss    3    0    0    1

Gardner cf    2    0    0    0    Devers 3b    4    0    0    0

Urshela 3b    3    0    1    1    Martinez dh    3    0    0    0

LaMarre lf    4    0    0    0    Verdugo lf    3    1    1    0

Allen rf    2    1    1    0    Renfroe rf    2    1    1    1

                    Vazquez c    3    1    1    1

                    Cordero 1b    3    1    1    0

                    Dalbec 1b    0    0    0    0

Totals    32    4    9    4    Totals    29    5    5    5

New York    001    101    010    —    4

Boston    000    000    05x    —    5

DP—New York 0, Boston 2. LOB—New York 8, Boston 2. 2B—LeMahieu (14), Torres (12), Verdugo (20), Renfroe (17), Hernandez (24). 3B—Sanchez (1). HR—Odor (12). SB—Torres (10), Stanton (1). SF—Bogaerts (6). S—Gardner (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

German    7    1    1    1    1    10

Loaisiga L,7-4    0    4    4    4    0    0

Britton    1    0    0    0    0    0

Boston

Perez    6    6    3    3    2    6

Rios    ⅓    0    0    0    2    0

Taylor    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Workman W,1-0    1    2    1    1    1    0

Barnes S,21-25    1    1    0    0    0    0

German pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Loaisiga pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP—Rios (Allen).

Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T—2:50. A—32,009 (37,755).

Indians 3, Rays 2

    Tampa Bay    Cleveland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Arozarena rf    4    1    1    0    Hernandz 2b    4    2    2    1

Choi 1b    3    0    0    0    Rosario ss    3    1    2    0

Cruz dh    3    1    1    1    Ramirez lf    4    0    1    1

Meadows lf    4    0    0    1    Bradley dh    3    0    0    1

Kiermaier cf    0    0    0    0    Mercado rf    3    0    1    0

Diaz 3b    4    0    0    0    Johnson ph    1    0    0    0

Franco ss    4    0    1    0    Perez c    3    0    0    0

Wendle 2b    4    0    1    0    Chang 1b    3    0    0    0

F.Mejia c    3    0    0    0    Zimmer cf    3    0    0    0

Lowe ph    1    0    0    0    Clement 3b    3    0    1    0

Phillips cf-lf    3    0    2    0            

Totals    33    2    6    2    Totals    30    3    7    3

Tampa Bay    100    001    000    —    2

Cleveland    100    000    02x    —    3

LOB—Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 6. 2B—Franco (3). HR—Cruz (2), Hernandez (17). SB—Phillips (12), Mercado (3). SF—Bradley (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Tampa Bay

Yarbrough    7    5    1    1    1    6

Wisler L,2-2 BS,0-2    ⅓    2    2    2    0    0

Poppen    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Cleveland

McKenzie    6    5    2    2    1    6

Shaw    1    1    0    0    0    0

Karinchak W,7-2    1    0    0    0    1    0

Clase S,12-16    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Wisler (Rosario).

Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T—2:46. A—18,614 (34,788).

Phillies 2, Braves 1

    Atlanta    Philadelphia

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Pederson rf    4    0    1    0    Segura 2b    4    1    1    1

Albies 2b    4    0    0    0    Realmuto c    4    0    0    0

Freeman 1b    4    0    0    0    Harper rf    3    0    1    0

Riley 3b    4    1    3    1    McCutchn lf    3    0    0    0

Swanson ss    4    0    0    0    Hoskins 1b    3    0    1    0

Almonte lf    3    0    0    0    Herrera cf    3    0    0    0

Heredia cf    3    0    0    0    Bohm 3b    3    0    1    0

K.Smith c    3    0    0    0    Torreyes ss    3    1    2    1

Toussaint p    2    0    0    0    Nola p    2    0    0    0

Sandoval ph    1    0    0    0    Suarez p    0    0    0    0

Martin p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    32    1    4    1    Totals    28    2    6    2

Atlanta    000    000    001    —    1

Philadelphia    000    100    01x    —    2

E—Bohm (12). DP—Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B—Riley 2 (18). HR—Riley (17), Segura (6), Torreyes (4). S—Nola (6).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

Toussaint, L, 1-1    7    5    1    1    0    10

Martin    1    1    1    1    0    2

Philadelphia

Nola, W, 7-6    8⅔    4    1    1    0    9

Suarez, S, 4-7    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T—2:30. A—19,370 (42,792).

Giants 6, Pirates 1

    Pittsburgh    San Francisco

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Frazier 2b    4    0    0    0    Wade Jr. rf    5    2    3    2

Mears p    0    0    0    0    Solano 2b    4    0    0    0

Hayes 3b    4    0    1    0    Dickerson lf    3    0    0    0

Reynolds cf    4    1    2    0    Slater ph-lf    0    0    0    0

Nogowski 1b    4    0    1    1    Ruf 1b    3    0    1    0

Stallings c    4    0    0    0    Flores 3b    3    1    1    1

Evans lf    2    0    0    0    Duggar cf    4    1    1    0

Shreve p    0    0    0    0    Estrada ss    4    2    2    1

Difo 2b    1    0    0    0    Casali c    4    0    1    1

Newman ss    3    0    1    0    Wood p    1    0    0    0

Oliva rf    3    0    0    0    Jackson p    0    0    0    0

Brubaker p    2    0    0    0    Tauchmn ph    1    0    0    0

Undrwd Jr. p    0    0    0    0    Garcia p    0    0    0    0

Gamel lf    1    0    0    0    Rogers p    0    0    0    0

                    Ystrzmski ph    1    0    0    0

                    McGee p    0    0    0    0

Totals    32    1    5    1    Totals    33    6    9    5

Pittsburgh    100    000    000    —    1

San Francisco    101    003    01x    —    6

E—Stallings (4), Estrada (2). DP—Pittsburgh 0, San Francisco 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 7. 2B—Nogowski (6), Hayes (10), Wade Jr. (7), Duggar (13). HR—Wade Jr. 2 (12), Flores (12), Estrada (3). SB—Estrada (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Pittsburgh

Brubaker, L, 4-10    4    3    2    2    1    6

Underwood Jr.    1⅓    5    3    2    1    2

Shreve    1⅔    0    0    0    2    1

Mears    1    1    1    1    0    2

San Francisco

Wood, W, 9-3    5⅓    5    1    1    2    8

Jackson, H, 1   ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Garcia    1    0    0    0    0    0

Rogers    1    0    0    0    0    1

McGee    1    0    0    0    0    1

Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.

T—2:54. A—30,303 (41,915).

Dodgers 3, Rockies 2

    Colorado    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tapia lf    3    1    1    0    Taylor ss    4    2    3    2

Rodgers 2b    4    0    2    0    McKinney rf    2    0    0    0

Estevez p    0    0    0    0    Turner 3b    4    0    1    0

Blackmon rf    4    0    0    0    Smith c    3    1    1    1

Story ss    4    0    1    1    Beaty 1b    4    0    0    0

Cron 1b    3    0    1    0    Pollock cf    4    0    2    0

Diaz c    3    1    1    1    McKinstry 2b    4    0    0    0

Hilliard cf    3    0    0    0    Raley lf    3    0    0    0

Fuentes 3b    4    0    0    0    Jos.Gray p    1    0    0    0

Jon.Gray p    2    0    0    0    Nelson p    0    0    0    0

Gilbreath p    0    0    0    0    Neuse ph    1    0    0    0

Joe ph    1    0    0    0    Graterol p    0    0    0    0

Kinley p    0    0    0    0    Bellinger ph    1    0    0    0

Hampsn 2b    0    0    0    0    Bickford p    0    0    0    0

                    Kelly p    0    0    0    0

Totals    31    2    6    2    Totals    31    3    7    3

Colorado    110    000    000    —    2

Los Angeles    100    010    01x    —    3

DP—Colorado 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Colorado 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Pollock (16). HR—Diaz (9), Taylor 2 (16), Smith (14). SB—Tapia 2 (18), Pollock (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Colorado

Jon.Gray    5    4    2    2    3    4

Gilbreath    1    0    0    0    0    1

Kinley    1    1    0    0    0    1

Estevez L,2-2    1    2    1    1    0    0

Los Angeles

Jos.Gray    4    3    2    2    4    6

Nelson    1    1    0    0    0    2

Graterol    2    0    0    0    0    2

Bickford W,1-1    1    1    0    0    0    0

Kelly S,1-2    1    1    0    0    0    1

WP—Jos.Gray.

Umpires—Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T—3:19. A—42,621 (56,000).

Mariners 4, Athletics 3

    Oakland    Seattle

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Canha lf    3    0    0    0    Crawford ss    4    1    1    0

Kemp 2b    4    0    0    0    Haniger rf    3    1    0    0

Olson 1b    4    1    2    1    France 1b    3    1    1    0

Laureano cf    4    0    1    0    Seager 3b    3    1    1    2

Lowrie dh    4    0    0    0    Torrens dh    4    0    1    1

S.Murphy c    3    0    0    0    T.Murphy c    3    0    2    1

Chapman 3b    3    1    1    0    Kelenic cf    4    0    1    0

Andrus ss    3    0    0    0    Moore 2b    3    0    0    0

Moreland ph    1    0    1    0    Bauers lf    3    0    0    0

Wilson pr    0    0    0    0            

Piscotty rf    2    0    1    1            

Brown ph-rf    2    1    1    1            

Totals    33    3    7    3    Totals    30    4    7    4

Oakland    011    000    100    —    3

Seattle    004    000    00x    —    4

DP—Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Oakland 6, Seattle 7. 2B—Piscotty (7). HR—Olson (26), Brown (11). SB—Chapman (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Oakland

Irvin L,7-8    4    5    4    4    1    3

Wendelken    1⅓    0    0    0    1    2

Moll    ⅔   0    0    0    1    2

Petit    1    1    0    0    1    0

Diekman    1    1    0    0    0    2

Seattle

Gonzales W,2-5    5⅔    5    2    2    2    4

Chargois H,8    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Sadler H,4    ⅔   1    1    1    0    1

Misiewicz H,12    1⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Steckenrider S,2-5    1    1    0    0    0    0

HBP—Irvin (France), Steckenrider (Chapman).

Umpires—Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T—3:07. A—21,501 (47,929).

White Sox 3, Brewers 1

    Chicago    Milwaukee

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

T.Andersn ss    4    0    1    0    Wong 2b    5    0    1    0

Sheets rf    4    0    1    0    Yelich lf    4    0    0    0

Hamilton cf    0    0    0    0    Adames ss    3    0    1    0

Abreu 1b    4    0    0    0    Narvaez c    4    0    0    0

Moncada 3b    4    0    1    0    Tellez 1b    4    0    1    0

Vaughn lf    4    0    1    0    Peterson 3b    4    0    0    0

Goodwin cf    3    1    0    0    Taylor rf    4    1    2    0

L.Garcia 2b    3    1    1    0    Bradley Jr. cf    4    0    2    1

Zavala c    3    1    1    1    Woodruff p    2    0    1    0

Lynn p    2    0    1    2    A.Garcia ph    0    0    0    0

Kopech p    1    0    0    0    Cousins p    0    0    0    0

Hendriks p    0    0    0    0    Boxberger p    0    0    0    0

                    Urias ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    32    3    7    3    Totals    35    1    8    1

Chicago    030    000    000    —    3

Milwaukee    000    010    000    —    1

DP—Chicago 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB—Chicago 4, Milwaukee 9. 2B—Vaughn (22), Bradley Jr. 2 (10). 3B—Taylor (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Lynn, W, 10-3    6    6    1    1    0    6

Kopech, H, 6    1    1    0    0    2    0

Hendriks, S, 24-28    2    1    0    0    0    3

Milwaukee

Woodruff, L, 7-5    7    5    3    3    2    9

Cousins    1    1    0    0    0    0

Boxberger    1    1    0    0    0    2

Kopech pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Libka; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T—3:13. A—36,887 (41,900).

