MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Tampa Bay    71    47    .602    —    —    7-3    L-2    35-22    36-25

Boston    69    51    .575    3    —    5-5    W-3    37-24    32-27

New York    65    52    .556    5½    2½    7-3    W-2    32-25    33-27

Toronto    63    54    .538    7½   4½   5-5    W-1    31-25    32-29

Baltimore    38    78    .328    32    29    0-10    L-11    17-37    21-41

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    68    50    .576    —    —    5-5    L-2    39-22    29-28

Cleveland    57    59    .491    10    10    5-5    W-1    29-27    28-32

Detroit    58    62    .483    11    11    6-4    L-1    33-27    25-35

Minnesota    52    66    .441    16    16    7-3    W-2    28-32    24-34

Kansas City    49    67    .422    18    18    3-7    L-4    29-30    20-37

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Houston    70    47    .598    —    —    5-5    L-1    37-23    33-24

Oakland    68    50    .576    2½    —    8-2    L-1    34-25    34-25

Seattle    63    56    .529    8    5½    5-5    L-1    37-25    26-31

Los Angeles    59    60    .496    12    9½   4-6    W-1    32-30    27-30

Texas    42    76    .356    28½    26    3-7    W-1    28-31    14-45

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Atlanta    62    56    .525    —    —    8-2    W-3    31-29    31-27

Philadelphia    61    57    .517    1    5    6-4    L-1    36-25    25-32

New York    59    58    .504    2½    6½    3-7    L-3    36-23    23-35

Miami    51    67    .432    11    15    5-5    W-4    30-27    21-40

Washington    50    68    .424    12    16    1-9    L-7    29-33    21-35

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Milwaukee    72    47    .605    —    —    7-3    W-2    32-27    40-20

Cincinnati    64    55    .538    8    2½   6-4    W-1    31-27    33-28

St. Louis    61    56    .521    10    4½    8-2    W-6    32-25    29-31

Chicago    52    68    .433    20½    15    0-10    L-11    31-28    21-40

Pittsburgh    42    76    .356    29½    24    1-9    L-2    24-35    18-41

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San  Francisco    76    42    .644    —    —    8-2    W-1    40-18    36-24

Los  Angeles    72    46    .610    4    —    8-2    W-3    36-20    36-26

San  Diego    67    53    .558    10    —    5-5    W-1    40-24    27-29

Colorado    52    66    .441    24    14    5-5    L-1    38-21    14-45

Arizona    38    81    .319    38½    28½    4-6    L-1    24-36    14-45

American League

Sunday’s Results

Cleveland 11, Detroit 0

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

Texas 7, Oakland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

Toronto 8, Seattle 3

Today’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-11) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-1), 5:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 5-6) at Kansas City (Hernandez 3-1), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-6), 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 10:05 a.m., 1st game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 6, Washington 5

Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 14, N.Y. Mets 4

Today’s Games

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2) at Miami (Garrett 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-9), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at San Francisco (Gausman 11-5), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Yankees 5, White Sox 3

    New York    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

LeMahiu 2b    5    1    1    0    Anderson ss    5    0    2    1

Gardner cf    3    0    1    0    Hernandz 2b    4    0    0    0

Judge rf    2    0    0    0    J.Abreu 1b    3    0    1    0

Gallo dh    5    0    1    0    Jimenez lf    4    0    2    0

Stanton lf    3    0    1    0    Vaughn rf    4    1    1    1

Davis pr-lf    0    1    0    0    Moncada dh    3    1    1    0

Voit 1b    5    2    3    2    Robert cf    4    1    1    0

Velazquez ss    0    0    0    0    Mendick 3b    2    0    1    0

Odor 3b-2b    5    1    2    2    Lamb ph-3b    1    0    0    0

Higashioka c    5    0    0    0    Zavala c    2    0    0    0

Wade ss-3b    5    0    0    0    Collins ph-c    2    0    1    1

Totals    38    5    9    4    Totals    34    3    10    3

New York    030    000    002    —    5

Chicago    000    001    002    —    3

E—Judge (3), Hernandez 3 (3). DP—New York 3, Chicago 0. LOB—New York 14, Chicago 8. 2B—Gardner (10), Stanton (13), Collins (11). HR—Odor (14), Voit (5), Vaughn (14). SB—Judge (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Cortes Jr. W,1-1    6    7    1    1    1    7

Ridings H,1    1    0    0    0    2    1

Loaisiga H,16    1    0    0    0    0    1

Luetge    ⅓    2    2    2    1    0

Peralta S,2-2    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Chicago

Giolito L,9-9    4    6    3    2    3    8

Tepera    1    0    0    0    1    2

Ruiz    1⅓    0    0    0    2    2

Bummer    1⅔    0    0    0    2    3

Foster    1    3    2    2    0    1

Ridings pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP—Tepera, Bummer.

Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T—3:48. A—37,696 (40,615).

Twins 5, Rays 4

    Tampa Bay    Minnesota

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Arozarena rf    5    0    2    1    Kepler rf    3    3    2    0

Cruz dh    5    0    0    0    Polanco ss    1    2    0    1

Meadows lf    3    1    0    0    Donaldsn dh    4    0    2    3

Franco ss    4    1    2    2    Arraez 2b-3b    3    0    0    0

Margot cf    3    0    0    0    Garver c    3    0    0    0

Luplow 1b    3    1    0    0    Larnach lf    3    0    0    1

Zunino c    4    1    2    1    Refsnyder pr    0    0    0    0

Brosseau 2b    3    0    1    0    Sano 1b    3    0    0    0

Lowe ph-2b    1    0    0    0    Cave cf    4    0    0    0

Wendle 3b    3    0    0    0    Astudillo 3b    2    0    0    0

                    Simmons ss    1    0    0    0

Totals    34    4    7    4    Totals    27    5    4    5

Tampa Bay    000    012    100    —    4

Minnesota    200    200    001    —    5

E—Meadows (2), Simmons (9). DP—Tampa Bay 1, Minnesota 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 8. 2B—Brosseau (9), Franco (6), Kepler 2 (15), Donaldson (16). HR—Zunino (25), Franco (6). SF—Polanco (5). S—Margot (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Tampa Bay

Patino    3    2    2    2    5    2

Sherriff   ⅔    0    2    2    2    0

Kittredge   ⅓    1    0    0    0    0

Conley    2    0    0    0    1    4

Chargois    2    0    0    0    1    3

Wisler L,2-3    ⅓    1    1    0    0    0

Minnesota

Barnes    5    3    1    1    0    3

Garcia H,1    1    1    2    2    1    2

Duffey BS,2-4    ⅔    1    1    0    2    1

Thielbar    1⅓    1    0    0    0    0

Colome W,3-4    1    1    0    0    0    0

HBP—Conley (Astudillo). WP—Sherriff.

Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T—3:21. A—22,467 (38,544).

Rangers 7, Athletics 4

    Oakland    Texas

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Canha lf    4    1    1    1    Hernandz 3b    3    2    2    1

Marte cf    5    0    1    0    Kinr-Falfa ss    4    1    1    1

Olson 1b    3    1    0    0    Garcia rf    4    1    1    1

Gomes dh    3    0    0    0    Peters cf    4    2    2    4

Moreland dh    1    0    0    0    Lowe 1b    4    0    0    0

Murphy c    4    0    1    1    Pozo dh    4    0    0    0

Chapman 3b    4    2    3    1    Culberson lf    3    1    1    0

Piscotty rf    3    0    1    0    Ibanez 2b    3    0    1    0

Brown ph    1    0    0    0    Trevino c    3    0    0    0

Kemp 2b-ss    4    0    1    1            

Machin ss    2    0    1    0            

Lowrie 2b    2    0    1    0            

Totals    36    4    10    4    Totals    32    7    8    7

Oakland    010    001    110    —    4

Texas    311    020    00x    —    7

DP—Oakland 0, Texas 1. LOB—Oakland 7, Texas 2. 2B—Murphy (22), Kiner-Falefa (21), Culberson (12), Hernandez (1). HR—Chapman (17), Canha (12), Peters 2 (3), Garcia (26). SB—Marte (11).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Oakland

Manaea L,8-8    5    7    7    7    1    5

Smith    2    1    0    0    0    1

Diekman    1    0    0    0    0    1

Texas

Allard W,3-10    6⅓   7    3    3    0    2

B.Martin    ⅔    1    0    0    0    1

Patton    1    1    1    1    1    1

Barlow S,2-2    1    1    0    0    1    0

Umpires—Home, Ed Hickox; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T—2:39. A—24,990 (40,300).

Cardinals 7, Royals 2

    St. Louis    Kansas City

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Edman 2b    5    2    2    0    Merrifield 2b    3    0    1    0

Gldschmdt 1b    5    2    2    1    Alberto 2b    2    0    0    0

Arenado 3b    5    2    2    3    C.Santna 1b    4    1    1    0

O’Neill lf    4    1    1    1    Perez dh    4    1    1    2

Bader cf    5    0    1    0    Benintendi lf    4    0    2    0

Nootbaar rf    3    0    1    0    Taylor cf    3    0    1    0

Rondon dh    4    0    1    2    Dozier rf    4    0    0    0

Sosa ss    3    0    2    0    Rivera 3b    4    0    2    0

Knizner c    4    0    0    0    Lopez ss    3    0    0    0

                    Gallagher c    4    0    1    0

Totals    38    7    12    7    Totals    35    2    9    2

St. Louis    340    000    000    —    7

Kansas City    000    000    020    —    2

DP—St. Louis 1, Kansas City 1. LOB—St. Louis 7, Kansas City 8. 2B—Rondon (2), Goldschmidt (20), Nootbaar (1), C.Santana (11). HR—Arenado (25), O’Neill (20), Perez (30). SB—Goldschmidt (9).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

St. Louis

Happ W,2-0    5⅔    5    0    0    2    2

Garcia    1⅓   0    0    0    0    0

J.Miller    1    3    2    2    0    1

McFarland    1    1    0    0    0    1

Kansas City

Bubic L,3-6    1⅓    9    7    7    1    1

Tapia    1⅔    0    0    0    0    2

E.Santana    3    2    0    0    0    2

Davis    1    0    0    0    0    1

Brentz    1    1    0    0    0    2

Barlow    1    0    0    0    1    1

HBP—Bubic (Sosa). WP—Happ.

Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T—3:04. A—18,317 (37,903).

Reds 7, Phillies 4

    Cincinnati    Philadelphia

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

India 2b    5    3    3    1    Segura 2b    5    1    1    0

Winker lf    2    0    0    0    Realmuto c    4    1    1    0

Aquino lf    2    0    0    0    Harper rf    1    0    0    2

Castellans rf    1    0    0    0    Gregorius ss    3    0    0    1

Akiyama cf    4    0    2    2    McCutchn lf    5    0    0    0

Votto 1b    4    0    0    0    Miller 1b    1    0    0    0

Moustaks 3b    4    0    0    0    Falter p    0    0    0    0

Naquin cf-rf    3    0    1    1    Jankowski ph    1    0    0    0

Farmer ss    3    1    1    0    Brogdon p    0    0    0    0

Barnhart c    4    1    1    1    Neris p    0    0    0    0

Gray p    2    1    1    0    Williams ph    1    0    0    0

Sims p    1    0    0    0    De Ls Snts p    0    0    0    0

Lorenzen p    0    0    0    0    Torreyes 3b    4    1    1    0

Stephnsn ph    1    1    1    2    Herrera cf    4    0    3    0

Cessa p    0    0    0    0    Nola p    1    0    0    0

Givens p    0    0    0    0    Bohm 1b    2    1    1    1

Totals    36    7    10    7    Totals    32    4    7    4

Cincinnati    102    010    030    —    7

Philadelphia    000    120    010    —    4

E—Gregorius (13), Bohm (17). DP—Cincinnati 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 10. 2B—Akiyama (7), Barnhart (19), Bohm (15). 3B—Realmuto (3). HR—India (15), Stephenson (9). SF—Harper (2), Gregorius (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cincinnati

Gray    4⅔  4    3    3    3    2

Sims W,5-2    1⅓    0    0    0    0    2

Lorenzen H,5    1    0    0    0    2    1

Cessa    ⅔    3    1    1    0    0

Givens S,3-3    1⅓    0    0    0    1    2

Philadelphia

Nola L,7-7    4⅓    6    4    4    3    4

Falter    1⅔   0    0    0    1    2

Brogdon    1⅔   2    2    2    0    2

Neris    ⅓    1    1    1    0    1

De Los Santos    1    1    0    0    0    3

HBP—Nola (Farmer), Gray (Realmuto).

Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.

T—3:54. A—28,544 (42,792).

Marlins 4, Cubs 1

    Chicago    Miami

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Ortega cf    5    0    0    0    Rojas ss    4    0    0    0

Schwindl 1b    4    1    1    1    Chshlm Jr. 2b    4    2    2    1

Happ lf    4    0    0    0    Aguilar 1b    4    1    3    2

Duffy 3b-2b    4    0    2    0    Brinson lf-cf    4    0    2    0

Bote 2b    3    0    0    0    Anderson 3b    4    0    0    0

Morgan p    0    0    0    0    Alfaro c-lf    4    1    1    0

Megill p    0    0    0    0    De La Cruz rf    3    0    0    0

Jewell p    0    0    0    0    Sierra cf    3    0    1    1

Alcantara ph    1    0    0    0    Bass p    0    0    0    0

Meisinger p    0    0    0    0    Floro p    0    0    0    0

Heyward rf    4    0    1    0    Hernandez p    2    0    0    0

Chirinos c    2    0    2    0    Campbell p    0    0    0    0

An.Rmine ss    3    0    0    0    Bleier p    0    0    0    0

Mills p    1    0    0    0    Leon c    1    0    0    0

Wisdom 3b    2    0    1    0            

Totals    33    1    7    1    Totals    33    4    9    4

Chicago    000    001    000    —    1

Miami    000    011    20x    —    4

E—Wisdom (6). DP—Chicago 1, Miami 0. LOB—Chicago 9, Miami 6. 2B—Chirinos (4), Alfaro (13). HR—Schwindel (4), Chisholm Jr. (12), Aguilar (22). SB—Sierra (7), Alfaro (7). S—Mills (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Mills L,5-5    5⅔    7    2    2    1    4

Morgan    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Megill    ⅔    1    1    1    0    2

Jewell    ⅓    1    1    1    0    0

Meisinger    1    0    0    0    0    1

Miami

Hernandez   5⅓   4    1    1    1    4

Campbell W,1-2    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Bleier H,14    ⅔    1    0    0    0    2

Bass H,16    1⅓    0    0    0    0    3

Floro S,5-9    1    1    0    0    1    2

HBP—Hernandez (Chirinos).

Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Joe West.

T—3:21. A—10,262 (36,742).

Braves 6, Nationals 5

    Atlanta    Washington

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Albies 2b    4    0    1    0    Robles cf    5    1    2    1

Soler rf    5    0    0    0    Thomas lf    4    0    2    0

Jackson p    0    0    0    0    Soto rf    2    1    0    1

Smith p    0    0    0    0    Bell 1b    4    1    1    0

Freeman 1b    5    1    2    1    Kieboom 3b    5    0    2    2

Riley 3b    5    2    3    1    Adams c    4    0    1    0

Swanson ss    5    2    2    2    Garcia ss    2    1    1    0

Duvall lf    3    1    0    0    Sanchez 2b    4    1    1    0

Pederson cf    4    0    2    0    Espino p    1    0    0    0

Vogt c    3    0    0    1    Klobosits p    0    0    0    0

Smyly p    2    0    0    0    Machado p    0    0    0    0

Almonte ph    1    0    0    0    Hernandz ph    1    0    0    0

Chavez p    0    0    0    0    Thompson p    0    0    0    0

Rodriguez p    0    0    0    0    Harper p    0    0    0    0

Matzek p    0    0    0    0    Stevensn ph    1    0    0    0

Heredia ph    1    0    0    0    Finnegan p    0    0    0    0

Totals    38    6    10    5    Totals    33    5    10    4

Atlanta    012    030    000    —    6

Washington    003    020    000    —    5

E—Garcia (3). DP—Atlanta 1, Washington 0. LOB—Atlanta 8, Washington 9. 2B—Pederson (5), Bell (16), Robles (21). HR—Swanson (24), Freeman (25), Riley (25). SB—Albies (15). SF—Soto (3). S—Espino (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

Smyly    4    6    3    3    1    4

Chavez W,3-2    1    3    2    2    1    0

Rodriguez H,4    1    1    0    0    0    1

Matzek H,19    1    0    0    0    1    1

Jackson H,19    1    0    0    0    1    1

Smith S,25-29    1    0    0    0    2    2

Washington

Espino L,3-4    4    8    5    5    2    3

Klobosits    1    2    1    1    1    1

Machado    1    0    0    0    0    1

Thompson    1    0    0    0    0    0

Harper    1    0    0    0    0    1

Finnegan    1    0    0    0    0    0

Espino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP—Smyly, Chavez, Klobosits 2.

Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.

T—3:19. A—27,488 (41,339).

Brewers 2, Pirates 1

    Milwaukee    Pittsburgh

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Wong 2b    5    0    0    0    Gamel lf    4    0    1    1

Adames ss    3    2    1    0    Hayes 3b    4    0    1    0

Escobar 1b    4    0    1    0    Reynolds cf    4    0    1    0

Yelich lf    4    0    2    1    Moran 1b    3    0    0    0

Garcia rf    3    0    0    0    Stallings c    4    0    0    0

Cain cf    4    0    1    0    Castro 2b    4    0    0    0

Urias 3b    4    0    1    0    Polanco rf    3    0    0    0

Hader p    0    0    0    0    Newman ss    3    1    1    0

Pina c    3    0    0    0    Peters p    0    0    0    0

Peterson ph    1    0    0    0    K.Keller p    0    0    0    0

Lauer p    1    0    0    0    Nogowski ph    1    0    0    0

Suter p    0    0    0    0    Undrwd Jr. p    0    0    0    0

Tellez ph    0    0    0    0    Park ph    1    0    0    0

Cousins p    0    0    0    0    Stratton p    0    0    0    0

Boxberger p    0    0    0    0    Bednar p    0    0    0    0

Williams p    0    0    0    0            

Narvaez ph    1    0    0    0            

Totals    33    2    6    1    Totals    31    1    4    1

Milwaukee    101    000    000    —    2

Pittsburgh    001    000    000    —    1

E—Adames (9), Castro (3). LOB—Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 5. 2B—Yelich 2 (11), Newman (17). SB—Adames (4), Hayes (3). S—Peters (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Milwaukee

Lauer    4    3    1    1    0    6

Suter W,12-5    1    0    0    0    0    2

Cousins H,5    1    1    0    0    1    2

Boxberger H,17    1    0    0    0    0    1

Williams H,18    1    0    0    0    0    0

Hader S,23-24    1    0    0    0    0    2

Pittsburgh

Peters L,0-1    4⅔    5    2    1    3    3

K.Keller    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Underwood Jr.    2    1    0    0    1    3

Stratton    1    0    0    0    0    0

Bednar    1    0    0    0    0    1

WP—Underwood Jr..

Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T—3:09. A—12,001 (38,747).

Red Sox 6, Orioles 2

    Baltimore    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Mullins cf    5    0    0    0    Hernandz 2b    5    0    2    1

Hays rf    3    1    1    0    Renfroe rf    4    0    0    1

Mancini 1b    4    0    1    0    Bogaerts ss    3    1    1    1

Santandr dh    4    0    1    0    Devers 3b    3    1    1    0

Urias 2b    3    0    0    0    Martinez lf    3    1    1    3

Severino c    3    1    0    0    Schwarbr dh    4    1    2    0

McKenna lf    1    0    0    0    Dalbec 1b    4    0    0    0

Stewart ph    1    0    1    0    Verdugo cf    3    1    1    0

Franco 3b    3    0    0    0    Vazquez c    3    1    1    0

Mateo ss    4    0    2    1            

Totals    31    2    6    1    Totals    32    6    9    6

Baltimore    100    000    100    —    2

Boston    300    003    00x    —    6

E—Martinez (1), Devers (16). DP—Baltimore 1, Boston 1. LOB—Baltimore 8, Boston 8. 2B—Stewart (9), Devers (32), Schwarber 2 (2). HR—Martinez (23). S—McKenna (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

Akin L,0-7    4    6    3    3    3    2

Diplan    1    0    0    0    0    1

Abad    ⅓    1    3    3    2    1

Scott   ⅔    1    0    0    1    0

Wade    2    1    0    0    0    1

Boston

Rodriguez W,9-6    6    3    1    0    3    6

Ottavino   ⅓   1    1    1    1    0

Whitlock H,11    1⅔    0    0    0    0    3

Barnes    1    2    0    0    0    0

HBP—Ottavino (Severino). WP—Akin, Ottavino(2).

Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Will Little.

T—3:07. A—28,935 (37,755).

Indians 11, Tigers 0

    Cleveland    Detroit

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Straw cf    4    1    2    1    Grossman rf    2    0    0    0

Rosario ss    5    1    2    3    Robson cf    2    0    0    0

J.Ramirez 3b    5    1    2    3    Schoop 2b    3    0    0    0

Chang 3b    0    0    0    0    Cabrera dh    3    0    0    0

F.Reyes dh    4    0    0    0    Candelrio 3b    3    0    0    0

Zimmer rf    5    1    1    0    Short ss    0    0    0    0

Mercado lf    5    1    2    0    Nunez 1b    3    0    0    0

Miller 1b    5    2    2    0    H.Castro ss    3    0    1    0

Gimenez 2b    3    2    1    0    W.Castro lf    3    0    0    0

Hedges c    5    2    2    2    Greiner c    3    0    0    0

                    V.Reyes cf-rf    3    0    0    0

Totals    41    11    14    9    Totals    28    0    1    0

Cleveland    065    000    000    —    11

Detroit    000    000    000    —    0

E—Greiner (2), Schoop (8). DP—Cleveland 0, Detroit 2. LOB—Cleveland 7, Detroit 1. 2B—Zimmer (5), Hedges (2), J.Ramirez (23). 3B—Rosario (6). HR—J.Ramirez (26).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cleveland

McKenzie W,2-5    8    1    0    0    0    11

Clase    1    0    0    0    0    2

Detroit

Hutchison L,0-1    1⅔    5    6    2    3    1

Krol    1⅓   5    5    4    0    2

Holland    3    4    0    0    0    4

E.Ramirez    2    0    0    0    0    3

Jimenez    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Jimenez (Gimenez).

Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T—2:51. A—25,684 (41,083).

Giants 5, Rockies 2

    Colorado    San Francisco

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Joe lf    4    0    2    0    Wade Jr. rf    3    0    1    0

Rodgers 2b    4    0    0    0    Ruf ph-lf    0    0    0    0

Story ss    4    0    1    0    La Stella 2b    4    0    3    2

Cron 1b    3    0    0    0    Flores 3b    4    0    1    1

McMahn 3b    4    0    1    0    Rogers p    0    0    0    0

Hampson cf    4    1    0    0    McGee p    0    0    0    0

Daza rf    4    1    1    0    Belt 1b    4    0    0    0

Nunez c    2    0    0    0    Crawford ss    4    0    1    0

Diaz ph-c    2    0    1    1    Ystrzemski cf    4    1    1    0

Gray p    1    0    0    0    Casali c    4    1    1    1

Kinley p    0    0    0    0    Dickerson lf    1    1    1    0

Motter ph    1    0    1    0    Bryant ph    1    1    0    0

Gilbreath p    0    0    0    0    Longoria 3b    1    0    0    0

Blackmon ph    1    0    1    1    Wood p    1    0    0    0

Bowden p    0    0    0    0    Leone p    0    0    0    0

Stephensn p    0    0    0    0    Slater ph-cf    2    1    1    1

Almonte p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    34    2    8    2    Totals    33    5    10    5

Colorado    000    000    200    —    2

San Francisco    000    030    20x    —    5

E—Joe (3). DP—Colorado 2, San Francisco 0. LOB—Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B—La Stella (5), Slater (10). SB—Yastrzemski (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Colorado

Gray L,7-9    4⅓    7    3    3    1    5

Kinley    ⅔   0    0    0    0    2

Gilbreath    1    0    0    0    0    1

Bowden    0    2    2    1    0    0

Stephenson    1    1    0    0    0    1

Almonte    1    0    0    0    0    1

San Francisco

Wood W,10-3    6⅔   6    2    2    1    6

Leone H,10    ⅓    1    0    0    0    0

Rogers H,21    1    1    0    0    0    0

McGee S,25-28    1    0    0    0    0    0

Bowden pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP—Gray (Dickerson), Bowden (Ruf). WP—Gray, Wood.

Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Bacon; Third, Bill Miller.

T—2:53. A—33,337 (41,915).

Angels 3, Astros 1

    Houston    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Altuve 2b    5    0    0    0    Ohtani dh    4    0    2    0

Brantley dh    4    1    2    1    Fletcher 2b    4    0    0    1

Correa ss    4    0    0    0    Walsh 1b    4    0    0    0

Alvarez lf    4    0    2    0    Gosselin 3b    4    2    2    1

Gurriel 1b    3    0    0    0    J.Iglesias ss    0    0    0    0

Diaz 3b    4    0    1    0    Upton lf    4    0    1    0

McCormck cf    3    0    1    0    Lagares rf    0    0    0    0

Meyers rf    4    0    1    0    Marsh cf    4    0    2    0

Maldonado c    2    0    0    0    Adell rf-lf    3    0    0    1

Castro ph    1    0    1    0    Suzuki c    3    0    0    0

                    Mayfield ss    2    1    1    0

Totals    34    1    8    1    Totals    32    3    8    3

Houston    001    000    000    —    1

Los Angeles    000    011    01x    —    3

DP—Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Alvarez (23), Castro (6), Gosselin (10). HR—Brantley (8), Gosselin (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Houston

McCullers Jr. L,9-4    5⅔    6    2    2    1    8

Stanek    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Javier    2    2    1    1    0    4

Los Angeles

Detmers W,1-2    6    3    1    1    2    6

Warren H,2    1    1    0    0    1    1

Quintana H,3    ⅔    2    0    0    0    0

R.Iglesias S,26-31    1⅓    2    0    0    0    3

HBP—McCullers Jr. (Adell). WP—McCullers Jr..

Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.

T—3:02. A—19,281 (45,517).

Blue Jays 8, Mariners 3

    Toronto    Seattle

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Semien ss    5    1    1    1    Crawford ss    4    1    2    0

Bichette dh    5    0    0    0    Haniger rf    5    1    1    0

Gurrro Jr. 1b    5    1    1    0    France 1b    4    0    0    0

Hernandez rf    4    2    3    1    Seager 3b    3    1    1    2

Dickerson lf    4    3    2    1    Toro 2b    4    0    1    0

Kirk c    4    0    1    2    Torrens dh    4    0    1    0

Grichuk cf    4    1    1    2    Kelenic cf    3    0    0    0

Valera 2b    4    0    0    0    Moore lf    2    0    0    0

Espinal 3b    4    0    3    0    Fraley ph    1    0    0    0

                    Raleigh c    4    0    1    0

Totals    39    8    12    7    Totals    34    3    7    2

Toronto    032    010    011    —    8

Seattle    100    000    020    —    3

E—Raleigh (1). LOB—Toronto 4, Seattle 8. 2B—Kirk (5), Hernandez (21), Raleigh (4). HR—Hernandez (20), Grichuk (20), Dickerson (1), Semien (27), Seager (26). SB—Moore (18), Espinal (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Toronto

Matz W,10-7    5    3    1    0    3    4

Hand    1    1    0    0    0    2

Saucedo    1    0    0    0    0    0

Cimber    1    2    2    2    0    0

Romano    1    1    0    0    1    2

Seattle

Gilbert L,5-4    4    8    5    5    0    3

Smith    1    1    1    0    0    2

Mills    2    1    0    0    0    3

Ramirez    2    2    2    2    0    3

WP—Matz 2.

Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T—3:05. A—22,679 (47,929).

Padres 8, Diamondbacks 2

    San Diego    Arizona

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tatis Jr. rf    5    3    4    4    Rojas 2b    4    2    3    1

Marisnick lf    0    0    0    0    Marte cf    4    0    1    1

Frazier 2b    5    1    1    0    Cabrera 1b    4    0    1    0

Machado 3b    3    0    0    0    Kelly c    4    0    1    0

Crnnwrth ss    3    1    1    3    Peralta lf    4    0    1    0

Pham lf    5    0    1    0    P.Smith rf    4    0    1    0

Pagan p    0    0    0    0    Ellis 3b    4    0    0    0

Adams p    0    0    0    0    Ahmed ss    3    0    0    0

Hosmer 1b    4    0    2    0    Gallen p    2    0    0    0

Caratini c    5    1    1    0    de Geus p    0    0    0    0

Grisham cf    2    1    1    0    Wendelken p    0    0    0    0

Stammen p    1    0    0    0    VanMeter ph    1    0    0    0

Knehr p    1    0    0    0    Aguilar p    0    0    0    0

Johnson p    0    0    0    0    Poppen p    0    0    0    0

Kim ph    0    0    0    0    Faria p    0    0    0    0

Hill p    0    0    0    0    Varsho ph    1    0    0    0

Hudson p    0    0    0    0            

Myers ph-rf    1    1    0    0            

Totals    35    8    11    7    Totals    35    2    8    2

San Diego    001    030    040    —    8

Arizona    001    010    000    —    2

DP—San Diego 0, Arizona 2. LOB—San Diego 10, Arizona 7. 2B—Tatis Jr. (21), Hosmer (17), Pham (18), Rojas (25). 3B—Marte (1). HR—Tatis Jr. 2 (33), Cronenworth (17), Rojas (11).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Diego

Stammen    2    2    0    0    0    1

Knehr W,1-0    2    3    1    1    1    1

Johnson H,9    1    1    1    1    0    2

Hill H,15    1    1    0    0    0    1

Hudson H,1    1    1    0    0    0    1

Pagan    1    0    0    0    0    1

Adams    1    0    0    0    0    1

Arizona

Gallen L,1-7    5    8    4    4    3    5

de Geus    1    0    0    0    2    1

Wendelken    1    0    0    0    1    0

Aguilar   ⅓    2    2    2    0    0

Poppen    ⅔    1    2    2    3    1

Faria    1    0    0    0    1    1

WP—Poppen.

Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Scott Barry.

T—3:19. A—17,722 (48,686).

Dodgers 14, Mets 4

    Los Angeles    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

T.Turner 2b    4    4    3    1    Nimmo cf    3    1    1    0

Muncy 1b    4    3    2    4    Conforto rf    4    2    2    1

Beaty 1b    1    1    1    2    Alonso 1b    5    0    1    0

J.Turner 3b    4    1    2    2    D.Smith lf    4    0    0    0

Seager ss    5    1    2    0    McNeil 2b    4    0    0    1

W.Smith c    4    1    2    3    Davis 3b    3    0    0    1

Taylor lf    6    0    1    1    Villar ss    4    1    2    0

Bellinger cf    5    1    1    0    McCann c    4    0    0    0

McKinney rf    5    1    1    0    Carrasco p    0    0    0    0

Scherzer p    2    0    0    1    Reed p    1    0    0    0

Nunez p    0    0    0    0    Y.Diaz p    0    0    0    0

Uceta p    2    1    1    0    Blanknhrn ph    1    0    0    0

Greene p    0    0    0    0    Hartlieb p    0    0    0    0

                    Drury ph-p    1    0    0    0

                    Pillar p    0    0    0    0

Totals    42    14    16    14    Totals    34    4    6    3

Los Angeles    330    003    032    —    14

New York    001    100    200    —    4

E—T.Turner (2). LOB—Los Angeles 10, New York 10. 2B—Bellinger (6), T.Turner (3), Taylor (23), Alonso (17). 3B—McKinney (1). HR—J.Turner (21), W.Smith (18), Muncy 2 (25), Beaty (5). SB—T.Turner (2). SF—Scherzer (1), Davis (1). S—Carrasco (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Scherzer W,2-0    6    4    2    2    2    7

Nunez    ⅓    1    2    2    2    0

Uceta    1⅔    0    0    0    1    3

Greene    1    1    0    0    0    1

New York

Carrasco L,0-1    2    6    6    6    1    3

Reed    3    2    0    0    0    3

Y.Diaz    1    2    3    3    2    1

Hartlieb    2    3    3    3    2    3

Drury    ⅔    3    2    2    1    0

Pillar    ⅓   0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Hartlieb (W.Smith), Drury (T.Turner). WP—Uceta, Hartlieb.

Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.

T—3:48. A—31,205 (41,922).

Tags