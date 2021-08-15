MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 71 47 .602 — — 7-3 L-2 35-22 36-25
Boston 69 51 .575 3 — 5-5 W-3 37-24 32-27
New York 65 52 .556 5½ 2½ 7-3 W-2 32-25 33-27
Toronto 63 54 .538 7½ 4½ 5-5 W-1 31-25 32-29
Baltimore 38 78 .328 32 29 0-10 L-11 17-37 21-41
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 68 50 .576 — — 5-5 L-2 39-22 29-28
Cleveland 57 59 .491 10 10 5-5 W-1 29-27 28-32
Detroit 58 62 .483 11 11 6-4 L-1 33-27 25-35
Minnesota 52 66 .441 16 16 7-3 W-2 28-32 24-34
Kansas City 49 67 .422 18 18 3-7 L-4 29-30 20-37
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 70 47 .598 — — 5-5 L-1 37-23 33-24
Oakland 68 50 .576 2½ — 8-2 L-1 34-25 34-25
Seattle 63 56 .529 8 5½ 5-5 L-1 37-25 26-31
Los Angeles 59 60 .496 12 9½ 4-6 W-1 32-30 27-30
Texas 42 76 .356 28½ 26 3-7 W-1 28-31 14-45
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 62 56 .525 — — 8-2 W-3 31-29 31-27
Philadelphia 61 57 .517 1 5 6-4 L-1 36-25 25-32
New York 59 58 .504 2½ 6½ 3-7 L-3 36-23 23-35
Miami 51 67 .432 11 15 5-5 W-4 30-27 21-40
Washington 50 68 .424 12 16 1-9 L-7 29-33 21-35
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 72 47 .605 — — 7-3 W-2 32-27 40-20
Cincinnati 64 55 .538 8 2½ 6-4 W-1 31-27 33-28
St. Louis 61 56 .521 10 4½ 8-2 W-6 32-25 29-31
Chicago 52 68 .433 20½ 15 0-10 L-11 31-28 21-40
Pittsburgh 42 76 .356 29½ 24 1-9 L-2 24-35 18-41
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 76 42 .644 — — 8-2 W-1 40-18 36-24
Los Angeles 72 46 .610 4 — 8-2 W-3 36-20 36-26
San Diego 67 53 .558 10 — 5-5 W-1 40-24 27-29
Colorado 52 66 .441 24 14 5-5 L-1 38-21 14-45
Arizona 38 81 .319 38½ 28½ 4-6 L-1 24-36 14-45
American League
Sunday’s Results
Cleveland 11, Detroit 0
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2
Texas 7, Oakland 4
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1
Toronto 8, Seattle 3
Today’s Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-11) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-1), 5:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 5-6) at Kansas City (Hernandez 3-1), 5:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-6), 5:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 10:05 a.m., 1st game
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 6, Washington 5
Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 14, N.Y. Mets 4
Today’s Games
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2) at Miami (Garrett 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 9-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 4-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-9), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at San Francisco (Gausman 11-5), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Yankees 5, White Sox 3
New York Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LeMahiu 2b 5 1 1 0 Anderson ss 5 0 2 1
Gardner cf 3 0 1 0 Hernandz 2b 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
Gallo dh 5 0 1 0 Jimenez lf 4 0 2 0
Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 Vaughn rf 4 1 1 1
Davis pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Moncada dh 3 1 1 0
Voit 1b 5 2 3 2 Robert cf 4 1 1 0
Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 Mendick 3b 2 0 1 0
Odor 3b-2b 5 1 2 2 Lamb ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Higashioka c 5 0 0 0 Zavala c 2 0 0 0
Wade ss-3b 5 0 0 0 Collins ph-c 2 0 1 1
Totals 38 5 9 4 Totals 34 3 10 3
New York 030 000 002 — 5
Chicago 000 001 002 — 3
E—Judge (3), Hernandez 3 (3). DP—New York 3, Chicago 0. LOB—New York 14, Chicago 8. 2B—Gardner (10), Stanton (13), Collins (11). HR—Odor (14), Voit (5), Vaughn (14). SB—Judge (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cortes Jr. W,1-1 6 7 1 1 1 7
Ridings H,1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Loaisiga H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
Luetge ⅓ 2 2 2 1 0
Peralta S,2-2 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Giolito L,9-9 4 6 3 2 3 8
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 2
Ruiz 1⅓ 0 0 0 2 2
Bummer 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 3
Foster 1 3 2 2 0 1
Ridings pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP—Tepera, Bummer.
Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.
T—3:48. A—37,696 (40,615).
Twins 5, Rays 4
Tampa Bay Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arozarena rf 5 0 2 1 Kepler rf 3 3 2 0
Cruz dh 5 0 0 0 Polanco ss 1 2 0 1
Meadows lf 3 1 0 0 Donaldsn dh 4 0 2 3
Franco ss 4 1 2 2 Arraez 2b-3b 3 0 0 0
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Garver c 3 0 0 0
Luplow 1b 3 1 0 0 Larnach lf 3 0 0 1
Zunino c 4 1 2 1 Refsnyder pr 0 0 0 0
Brosseau 2b 3 0 1 0 Sano 1b 3 0 0 0
Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Cave cf 4 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 Astudillo 3b 2 0 0 0
Simmons ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 27 5 4 5
Tampa Bay 000 012 100 — 4
Minnesota 200 200 001 — 5
E—Meadows (2), Simmons (9). DP—Tampa Bay 1, Minnesota 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 8. 2B—Brosseau (9), Franco (6), Kepler 2 (15), Donaldson (16). HR—Zunino (25), Franco (6). SF—Polanco (5). S—Margot (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Patino 3 2 2 2 5 2
Sherriff ⅔ 0 2 2 2 0
Kittredge ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Conley 2 0 0 0 1 4
Chargois 2 0 0 0 1 3
Wisler L,2-3 ⅓ 1 1 0 0 0
Minnesota
Barnes 5 3 1 1 0 3
Garcia H,1 1 1 2 2 1 2
Duffey BS,2-4 ⅔ 1 1 0 2 1
Thielbar 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Colome W,3-4 1 1 0 0 0 0
HBP—Conley (Astudillo). WP—Sherriff.
Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T—3:21. A—22,467 (38,544).
Rangers 7, Athletics 4
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Canha lf 4 1 1 1 Hernandz 3b 3 2 2 1
Marte cf 5 0 1 0 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 1 1 1
Olson 1b 3 1 0 0 Garcia rf 4 1 1 1
Gomes dh 3 0 0 0 Peters cf 4 2 2 4
Moreland dh 1 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 1 Pozo dh 4 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 2 3 1 Culberson lf 3 1 1 0
Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 Ibanez 2b 3 0 1 0
Brown ph 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Kemp 2b-ss 4 0 1 1
Machin ss 2 0 1 0
Lowrie 2b 2 0 1 0
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 32 7 8 7
Oakland 010 001 110 — 4
Texas 311 020 00x — 7
DP—Oakland 0, Texas 1. LOB—Oakland 7, Texas 2. 2B—Murphy (22), Kiner-Falefa (21), Culberson (12), Hernandez (1). HR—Chapman (17), Canha (12), Peters 2 (3), Garcia (26). SB—Marte (11).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea L,8-8 5 7 7 7 1 5
Smith 2 1 0 0 0 1
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Allard W,3-10 6⅓ 7 3 3 0 2
B.Martin ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Patton 1 1 1 1 1 1
Barlow S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Umpires—Home, Ed Hickox; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T—2:39. A—24,990 (40,300).
Cardinals 7, Royals 2
St. Louis Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman 2b 5 2 2 0 Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0
Gldschmdt 1b 5 2 2 1 Alberto 2b 2 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 5 2 2 3 C.Santna 1b 4 1 1 0
O’Neill lf 4 1 1 1 Perez dh 4 1 1 2
Bader cf 5 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0
Nootbaar rf 3 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0
Rondon dh 4 0 1 2 Dozier rf 4 0 0 0
Sosa ss 3 0 2 0 Rivera 3b 4 0 2 0
Knizner c 4 0 0 0 Lopez ss 3 0 0 0
Gallagher c 4 0 1 0
Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 35 2 9 2
St. Louis 340 000 000 — 7
Kansas City 000 000 020 — 2
DP—St. Louis 1, Kansas City 1. LOB—St. Louis 7, Kansas City 8. 2B—Rondon (2), Goldschmidt (20), Nootbaar (1), C.Santana (11). HR—Arenado (25), O’Neill (20), Perez (30). SB—Goldschmidt (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Happ W,2-0 5⅔ 5 0 0 2 2
Garcia 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
J.Miller 1 3 2 2 0 1
McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Bubic L,3-6 1⅓ 9 7 7 1 1
Tapia 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2
E.Santana 3 2 0 0 0 2
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brentz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 1
HBP—Bubic (Sosa). WP—Happ.
Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.
T—3:04. A—18,317 (37,903).
Reds 7, Phillies 4
Cincinnati Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
India 2b 5 3 3 1 Segura 2b 5 1 1 0
Winker lf 2 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0
Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 Harper rf 1 0 0 2
Castellans rf 1 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 1
Akiyama cf 4 0 2 2 McCutchn lf 5 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Miller 1b 1 0 0 0
Moustaks 3b 4 0 0 0 Falter p 0 0 0 0
Naquin cf-rf 3 0 1 1 Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0
Farmer ss 3 1 1 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Barnhart c 4 1 1 1 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Gray p 2 1 1 0 Williams ph 1 0 0 0
Sims p 1 0 0 0 De Ls Snts p 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 4 1 1 0
Stephnsn ph 1 1 1 2 Herrera cf 4 0 3 0
Cessa p 0 0 0 0 Nola p 1 0 0 0
Givens p 0 0 0 0 Bohm 1b 2 1 1 1
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 32 4 7 4
Cincinnati 102 010 030 — 7
Philadelphia 000 120 010 — 4
E—Gregorius (13), Bohm (17). DP—Cincinnati 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 10. 2B—Akiyama (7), Barnhart (19), Bohm (15). 3B—Realmuto (3). HR—India (15), Stephenson (9). SF—Harper (2), Gregorius (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gray 4⅔ 4 3 3 3 2
Sims W,5-2 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2
Lorenzen H,5 1 0 0 0 2 1
Cessa ⅔ 3 1 1 0 0
Givens S,3-3 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 2
Philadelphia
Nola L,7-7 4⅓ 6 4 4 3 4
Falter 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2
Brogdon 1⅔ 2 2 2 0 2
Neris ⅓ 1 1 1 0 1
De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 3
HBP—Nola (Farmer), Gray (Realmuto).
Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.
T—3:54. A—28,544 (42,792).
Marlins 4, Cubs 1
Chicago Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ortega cf 5 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0
Schwindl 1b 4 1 1 1 Chshlm Jr. 2b 4 2 2 1
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 2
Duffy 3b-2b 4 0 2 0 Brinson lf-cf 4 0 2 0
Bote 2b 3 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c-lf 4 1 1 0
Megill p 0 0 0 0 De La Cruz rf 3 0 0 0
Jewell p 0 0 0 0 Sierra cf 3 0 1 1
Alcantara ph 1 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0
Meisinger p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 Hernandez p 2 0 0 0
Chirinos c 2 0 2 0 Campbell p 0 0 0 0
An.Rmine ss 3 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0
Mills p 1 0 0 0 Leon c 1 0 0 0
Wisdom 3b 2 0 1 0
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 33 4 9 4
Chicago 000 001 000 — 1
Miami 000 011 20x — 4
E—Wisdom (6). DP—Chicago 1, Miami 0. LOB—Chicago 9, Miami 6. 2B—Chirinos (4), Alfaro (13). HR—Schwindel (4), Chisholm Jr. (12), Aguilar (22). SB—Sierra (7), Alfaro (7). S—Mills (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Mills L,5-5 5⅔ 7 2 2 1 4
Morgan ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Megill ⅔ 1 1 1 0 2
Jewell ⅓ 1 1 1 0 0
Meisinger 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Hernandez 5⅓ 4 1 1 1 4
Campbell W,1-2 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Bleier H,14 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 2
Bass H,16 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 3
Floro S,5-9 1 1 0 0 1 2
HBP—Hernandez (Chirinos).
Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Joe West.
T—3:21. A—10,262 (36,742).
Braves 6, Nationals 5
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Robles cf 5 1 2 1
Soler rf 5 0 0 0 Thomas lf 4 0 2 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 1 0 1
Smith p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0
Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1 Kieboom 3b 5 0 2 2
Riley 3b 5 2 3 1 Adams c 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 5 2 2 2 Garcia ss 2 1 1 0
Duvall lf 3 1 0 0 Sanchez 2b 4 1 1 0
Pederson cf 4 0 2 0 Espino p 1 0 0 0
Vogt c 3 0 0 1 Klobosits p 0 0 0 0
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 Hernandz ph 1 0 0 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 Harper p 0 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Stevensn ph 1 0 0 0
Heredia ph 1 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 6 10 5 Totals 33 5 10 4
Atlanta 012 030 000 — 6
Washington 003 020 000 — 5
E—Garcia (3). DP—Atlanta 1, Washington 0. LOB—Atlanta 8, Washington 9. 2B—Pederson (5), Bell (16), Robles (21). HR—Swanson (24), Freeman (25), Riley (25). SB—Albies (15). SF—Soto (3). S—Espino (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Smyly 4 6 3 3 1 4
Chavez W,3-2 1 3 2 2 1 0
Rodriguez H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Matzek H,19 1 0 0 0 1 1
Jackson H,19 1 0 0 0 1 1
Smith S,25-29 1 0 0 0 2 2
Washington
Espino L,3-4 4 8 5 5 2 3
Klobosits 1 2 1 1 1 1
Machado 1 0 0 0 0 1
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 1
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Espino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP—Smyly, Chavez, Klobosits 2.
Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.
T—3:19. A—27,488 (41,339).
Brewers 2, Pirates 1
Milwaukee Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong 2b 5 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 0 1 1
Adames ss 3 2 1 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0
Escobar 1b 4 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0
Yelich lf 4 0 2 1 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0
Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 0
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0
Urias 3b 4 0 1 0 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0 Newman ss 3 1 1 0
Pina c 3 0 0 0 Peters p 0 0 0 0
Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0
Lauer p 1 0 0 0 Nogowski ph 1 0 0 0
Suter p 0 0 0 0 Undrwd Jr. p 0 0 0 0
Tellez ph 0 0 0 0 Park ph 1 0 0 0
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0
Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 6 1 Totals 31 1 4 1
Milwaukee 101 000 000 — 2
Pittsburgh 001 000 000 — 1
E—Adames (9), Castro (3). LOB—Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 5. 2B—Yelich 2 (11), Newman (17). SB—Adames (4), Hayes (3). S—Peters (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lauer 4 3 1 1 0 6
Suter W,12-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cousins H,5 1 1 0 0 1 2
Boxberger H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Williams H,18 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hader S,23-24 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
Peters L,0-1 4⅔ 5 2 1 3 3
K.Keller ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Underwood Jr. 2 1 0 0 1 3
Stratton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Underwood Jr..
Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T—3:09. A—12,001 (38,747).
Red Sox 6, Orioles 2
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 Hernandz 2b 5 0 2 1
Hays rf 3 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 1
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 1
Santandr dh 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0
Urias 2b 3 0 0 0 Martinez lf 3 1 1 3
Severino c 3 1 0 0 Schwarbr dh 4 1 2 0
McKenna lf 1 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0
Stewart ph 1 0 1 0 Verdugo cf 3 1 1 0
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Vazquez c 3 1 1 0
Mateo ss 4 0 2 1
Totals 31 2 6 1 Totals 32 6 9 6
Baltimore 100 000 100 — 2
Boston 300 003 00x — 6
E—Martinez (1), Devers (16). DP—Baltimore 1, Boston 1. LOB—Baltimore 8, Boston 8. 2B—Stewart (9), Devers (32), Schwarber 2 (2). HR—Martinez (23). S—McKenna (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Akin L,0-7 4 6 3 3 3 2
Diplan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Abad ⅓ 1 3 3 2 1
Scott ⅔ 1 0 0 1 0
Wade 2 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Rodriguez W,9-6 6 3 1 0 3 6
Ottavino ⅓ 1 1 1 1 0
Whitlock H,11 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 3
Barnes 1 2 0 0 0 0
HBP—Ottavino (Severino). WP—Akin, Ottavino(2).
Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Will Little.
T—3:07. A—28,935 (37,755).
Indians 11, Tigers 0
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Straw cf 4 1 2 1 Grossman rf 2 0 0 0
Rosario ss 5 1 2 3 Robson cf 2 0 0 0
J.Ramirez 3b 5 1 2 3 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
Chang 3b 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0
F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Candelrio 3b 3 0 0 0
Zimmer rf 5 1 1 0 Short ss 0 0 0 0
Mercado lf 5 1 2 0 Nunez 1b 3 0 0 0
Miller 1b 5 2 2 0 H.Castro ss 3 0 1 0
Gimenez 2b 3 2 1 0 W.Castro lf 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 5 2 2 2 Greiner c 3 0 0 0
V.Reyes cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 41 11 14 9 Totals 28 0 1 0
Cleveland 065 000 000 — 11
Detroit 000 000 000 — 0
E—Greiner (2), Schoop (8). DP—Cleveland 0, Detroit 2. LOB—Cleveland 7, Detroit 1. 2B—Zimmer (5), Hedges (2), J.Ramirez (23). 3B—Rosario (6). HR—J.Ramirez (26).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
McKenzie W,2-5 8 1 0 0 0 11
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Hutchison L,0-1 1⅔ 5 6 2 3 1
Krol 1⅓ 5 5 4 0 2
Holland 3 4 0 0 0 4
E.Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 3
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Jimenez (Gimenez).
Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T—2:51. A—25,684 (41,083).
Giants 5, Rockies 2
Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Joe lf 4 0 2 0 Wade Jr. rf 3 0 1 0
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Ruf ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Story ss 4 0 1 0 La Stella 2b 4 0 3 2
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Flores 3b 4 0 1 1
McMahn 3b 4 0 1 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Hampson cf 4 1 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Daza rf 4 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0
Nunez c 2 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Diaz ph-c 2 0 1 1 Ystrzemski cf 4 1 1 0
Gray p 1 0 0 0 Casali c 4 1 1 1
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 1 1 1 0
Motter ph 1 0 1 0 Bryant ph 1 1 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 1 0 0 0
Blackmon ph 1 0 1 1 Wood p 1 0 0 0
Bowden p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0
Stephensn p 0 0 0 0 Slater ph-cf 2 1 1 1
Almonte p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 33 5 10 5
Colorado 000 000 200 — 2
San Francisco 000 030 20x — 5
E—Joe (3). DP—Colorado 2, San Francisco 0. LOB—Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B—La Stella (5), Slater (10). SB—Yastrzemski (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray L,7-9 4⅓ 7 3 3 1 5
Kinley ⅔ 0 0 0 0 2
Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bowden 0 2 2 1 0 0
Stephenson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Wood W,10-3 6⅔ 6 2 2 1 6
Leone H,10 ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers H,21 1 1 0 0 0 0
McGee S,25-28 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bowden pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Gray (Dickerson), Bowden (Ruf). WP—Gray, Wood.
Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Bacon; Third, Bill Miller.
T—2:53. A—33,337 (41,915).
Angels 3, Astros 1
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 2 0
Brantley dh 4 1 2 1 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 1
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 4 0 2 0 Gosselin 3b 4 2 2 1
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 0 0 0 0
Diaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0
McCormck cf 3 0 1 0 Lagares rf 0 0 0 0
Meyers rf 4 0 1 0 Marsh cf 4 0 2 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Adell rf-lf 3 0 0 1
Castro ph 1 0 1 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0
Mayfield ss 2 1 1 0
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 32 3 8 3
Houston 001 000 000 — 1
Los Angeles 000 011 01x — 3
DP—Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Alvarez (23), Castro (6), Gosselin (10). HR—Brantley (8), Gosselin (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. L,9-4 5⅔ 6 2 2 1 8
Stanek ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Javier 2 2 1 1 0 4
Los Angeles
Detmers W,1-2 6 3 1 1 2 6
Warren H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Quintana H,3 ⅔ 2 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias S,26-31 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 3
HBP—McCullers Jr. (Adell). WP—McCullers Jr..
Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.
T—3:02. A—19,281 (45,517).
Blue Jays 8, Mariners 3
Toronto Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 5 1 1 1 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0
Bichette dh 5 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 1 1 0
Gurrro Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0 France 1b 4 0 0 0
Hernandez rf 4 2 3 1 Seager 3b 3 1 1 2
Dickerson lf 4 3 2 1 Toro 2b 4 0 1 0
Kirk c 4 0 1 2 Torrens dh 4 0 1 0
Grichuk cf 4 1 1 2 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0
Valera 2b 4 0 0 0 Moore lf 2 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 4 0 3 0 Fraley ph 1 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0
Totals 39 8 12 7 Totals 34 3 7 2
Toronto 032 010 011 — 8
Seattle 100 000 020 — 3
E—Raleigh (1). LOB—Toronto 4, Seattle 8. 2B—Kirk (5), Hernandez (21), Raleigh (4). HR—Hernandez (20), Grichuk (20), Dickerson (1), Semien (27), Seager (26). SB—Moore (18), Espinal (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Matz W,10-7 5 3 1 0 3 4
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 2
Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber 1 2 2 2 0 0
Romano 1 1 0 0 1 2
Seattle
Gilbert L,5-4 4 8 5 5 0 3
Smith 1 1 1 0 0 2
Mills 2 1 0 0 0 3
Ramirez 2 2 2 2 0 3
WP—Matz 2.
Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.
T—3:05. A—22,679 (47,929).
Padres 8, Diamondbacks 2
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tatis Jr. rf 5 3 4 4 Rojas 2b 4 2 3 1
Marisnick lf 0 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 1 1
Frazier 2b 5 1 1 0 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Kelly c 4 0 1 0
Crnnwrth ss 3 1 1 3 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 P.Smith rf 4 0 1 0
Pagan p 0 0 0 0 Ellis 3b 4 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 Gallen p 2 0 0 0
Caratini c 5 1 1 0 de Geus p 0 0 0 0
Grisham cf 2 1 1 0 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 1 0 0 0 VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0
Knehr p 1 0 0 0 Aguilar p 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Poppen p 0 0 0 0
Kim ph 0 0 0 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Varsho ph 1 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0
Myers ph-rf 1 1 0 0
Totals 35 8 11 7 Totals 35 2 8 2
San Diego 001 030 040 — 8
Arizona 001 010 000 — 2
DP—San Diego 0, Arizona 2. LOB—San Diego 10, Arizona 7. 2B—Tatis Jr. (21), Hosmer (17), Pham (18), Rojas (25). 3B—Marte (1). HR—Tatis Jr. 2 (33), Cronenworth (17), Rojas (11).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Stammen 2 2 0 0 0 1
Knehr W,1-0 2 3 1 1 1 1
Johnson H,9 1 1 1 1 0 2
Hill H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hudson H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Gallen L,1-7 5 8 4 4 3 5
de Geus 1 0 0 0 2 1
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 0
Aguilar ⅓ 2 2 2 0 0
Poppen ⅔ 1 2 2 3 1
Faria 1 0 0 0 1 1
WP—Poppen.
Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Scott Barry.
T—3:19. A—17,722 (48,686).
Dodgers 14, Mets 4
Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Turner 2b 4 4 3 1 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0
Muncy 1b 4 3 2 4 Conforto rf 4 2 2 1
Beaty 1b 1 1 1 2 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0
J.Turner 3b 4 1 2 2 D.Smith lf 4 0 0 0
Seager ss 5 1 2 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 1
W.Smith c 4 1 2 3 Davis 3b 3 0 0 1
Taylor lf 6 0 1 1 Villar ss 4 1 2 0
Bellinger cf 5 1 1 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0
McKinney rf 5 1 1 0 Carrasco p 0 0 0 0
Scherzer p 2 0 0 1 Reed p 1 0 0 0
Nunez p 0 0 0 0 Y.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Uceta p 2 1 1 0 Blanknhrn ph 1 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0
Drury ph-p 1 0 0 0
Pillar p 0 0 0 0
Totals 42 14 16 14 Totals 34 4 6 3
Los Angeles 330 003 032 — 14
New York 001 100 200 — 4
E—T.Turner (2). LOB—Los Angeles 10, New York 10. 2B—Bellinger (6), T.Turner (3), Taylor (23), Alonso (17). 3B—McKinney (1). HR—J.Turner (21), W.Smith (18), Muncy 2 (25), Beaty (5). SB—T.Turner (2). SF—Scherzer (1), Davis (1). S—Carrasco (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Scherzer W,2-0 6 4 2 2 2 7
Nunez ⅓ 1 2 2 2 0
Uceta 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 3
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Carrasco L,0-1 2 6 6 6 1 3
Reed 3 2 0 0 0 3
Y.Diaz 1 2 3 3 2 1
Hartlieb 2 3 3 3 2 3
Drury ⅔ 3 2 2 1 0
Pillar ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Hartlieb (W.Smith), Drury (T.Turner). WP—Uceta, Hartlieb.
Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.
T—3:48. A—31,205 (41,922).