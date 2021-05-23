MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 29 19 .604 — — 7-3 L-1 13-12 16-7
Tampa Bay 29 19 .604 — — 10-0 W-10 11-12 18-7
New York 28 19 .596 ½ — 8-2 W-6 14-9 14-10
Toronto 23 22 .511 4½ 4 4-6 L-5 10-10 13-12
Baltimore 17 29 .370 11 10½ 1-9 L-6 6-18 11-11
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 26 19 .578 — — 4-6 L-3 14-8 12-11
Cleveland 24 20 .545 1½ 2½ 4-6 L-1 11-9 13-11
Kansas City 22 23 .489 4 5 6-4 W-2 12-13 10-10
Detroit 18 28 .391 8½ 9½ 6-4 L-2 9-12 9-16
Minnesota 17 29 .370 9½ 10½ 5-5 W-1 8-15 9-14
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 28 20 .583 — — 5-5 L-1 14-13 14-7
Houston 26 21 .553 1½ 2 6-4 L-3 15-9 11-12
Texas 22 27 .449 6½ 7 4-6 W-3 13-13 9-14
Seattle 21 26 .447 6½ 7 3-7 L-6 12-12 9-14
Los Angeles 20 27 .426 7½ 8 4-6 W-1 11-14 9-13
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 21 19 .525 — — 4-6 L-2 11-4 10-15
Atlanta 23 24 .489 1½ 5 6-4 W-3 13-14 10-10
Philadelphia 23 24 .489 1½ 5 3-7 W-1 15-10 8-14
Miami 22 24 .478 2 5½ 5-4 W-2 10-10 12-14
Washington 20 23 .465 2½ 6 6-4 W-3 12-10 8-13
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 26 20 .565 — — 4-6 L-1 15-10 11-10
Chicago 24 22 .522 2 3½ 7-3 W-1 16-9 8-13
Milwaukee 23 23 .500 3 4½ 4-6 W-2 10-12 13-11
Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5½ 7 3-7 L-2 11-13 9-12
Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 8 9½ 3-7 L-3 8-11 10-17
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 30 17 .638 — — 9-1 W-9 18-10 12-7
Los Angeles 29 18 .617 1 — 9-1 W-7 16-6 13-12
San Francisco 28 19 .596 2 — 5-5 L-3 14-7 14-12
Colorado 18 29 .383 12 10 5-5 W-3 16-12 2-17
Arizona 18 30 .375 12½ 10½ 1-9 L-8 9-9 9-21
American League
Sunday’s Results
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 6, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
San Diego 9, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5
Today’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Toronto (Stripling 0-3), 10:07 a.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 4:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 6, Boston 2
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 4, Arizona 3
San Diego 9, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Today’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-2), 4:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 4:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 5:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Angels 6, Athletics 5
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kemp 2b 4 1 2 0 Upton lf 4 1 2 1
Laureano cf 5 0 0 0 Gosselin dh 2 0 0 0
Lowrie dh 5 0 1 1 Rojas ph-dh 2 1 1 1
Olson 1b 3 2 2 1 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 Lagares cf 3 1 1 0
Brown rf 2 1 1 2 Ohtani ph-rf 0 0 0 1
Piscotty ph 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 3 1
Pinder ss-lf 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 2
Murphy c 4 0 2 0 Ward rf-cf 3 1 0 0
Barrera lf 3 0 1 0 Butera c 1 0 0 0
Andrus ph 1 0 0 0 Suzuki ph-c 2 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 2 1 1 0
Totals 34 5 9 4 Totals 29 6 9 6
Oakland 031 000 010 — 5
Los Angeles 000 101 31x — 6
E—Watson (2). DP—Oakland 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Oakland 7, Los Angeles 8. 3B—Kemp (1). HR—Olson (12), Brown (8), Walsh (10). SF—Ohtani (1), Upton (2). S—Kemp (2), Suzuki (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea 5 4 1 1 2 6
Smith H,3 1 1 1 1 0 3
Romo H,4 ⅓ 2 3 3 2 1
Guduan BS,0-1 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
D.Guerra L,1-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Los Angeles
Bundy 2⅓ 5 4 4 1 2
Slegers 1 2 0 0 1 1
Cishek 2⅓ 0 0 0 0 4
Mayers 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 2
Watson BS,0-2 ⅔ 1 1 0 2 0
R.Iglesias W,3-2 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2
Slegers pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP—Manaea (Gosselin).
Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T—3:21. A—15,154 (45,517).
Dodgers 11, Giants 5
Los Angeles San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lux ss 5 1 2 4 Slater cf 4 2 1 2
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 Solano 2b 4 0 2 1
Price p 1 0 0 0 Yastrzmski rf 5 0 1 2
Uceta p 0 0 0 0 Ruf 1b 4 0 0 0
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 Dubon 3b 4 0 0 0
Muncy 2b 3 2 1 1 Casali c 3 0 0 0
Smith c 5 2 2 0 Tauchman lf 2 2 1 0
Beaty 1b-rf 4 2 1 1 DeSclafani p 0 0 0 0
Taylor cf 3 1 1 1 Selman p 1 0 0 0
Barnes ph 1 0 1 0 Baragar p 1 0 0 0
Tsutsugo lf 4 1 1 1 Littell p 0 0 0 0
Peters rf-cf 3 1 0 0 Tropeano p 0 0 0 0
Urias p 3 1 2 3 Duggar ph 1 1 1 0
Neuse 3b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0
Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 11 11 11 Totals 33 5 7 5
Los Angeles 037 100 000 — 11
San Francisco 000 002 030 — 5
DP—Los Angeles 0, San Francisco 1. LOB—Los Angeles 3, San Francisco 7. 2B—Urias (1), Barnes (4), Duggar (3), Yastrzemski (11). HR—Lux (3), Muncy (10), Slater (5). SB—Lux (1). SF—Solano (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urias W,7-1 6 3 2 2 0 10
Price 1 1 0 0 0 1
Uceta ⅓ 2 3 3 2 0
Bickford ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Santana 1 1 0 0 2 0
San Francisco
DeSclafani L,4-2 2⅔ 9 10 10 3 3
Selman 2⅓ 1 1 1 0 1
Baragar 1 0 0 0 1 1
Littell 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tropeano 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Bickford (Crawford).
Umpires—Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T—3:06. A—13,346 (41,915).
Padres 9, Mariners 2
Seattle San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Walton ss 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 5 1 1 0
Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 Profar cf 4 2 1 0
Mills p 0 0 0 0 Crnnwrth 2b 3 2 1 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 3 3 6
Lewis cf 3 0 2 0 Nola 2b 0 0 0 0
Godoy c 4 0 1 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
Haggerty lf 4 1 1 0 Myers rf 2 0 0 1
Nttnghm 1b 4 0 1 0 Caratini c 3 1 0 1
Mayfield 2b 4 0 0 0 Kim 3b 3 0 1 1
Dunn p 2 0 1 1 Darvish p 2 0 0 0
Misiewicz p 0 0 0 0 Mateo ph 1 0 0 0
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 Crismatt p 1 0 0 0
Dugger p 0 0 0 0
Kelenic ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 31 9 8 9
Seattle 000 010 001 — 2
San Diego 010 003 41x — 9
E—Godoy (1). DP—Seattle 0, San Diego 2. LOB—Seattle 6, San Diego 5. 2B—Haggerty (3), Dunn (1), Haniger (11), Profar (4). 3B—Pham (2), Kim (1). HR—Tatis Jr. 2 (13). SB—Lewis (2). SF—Myers (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Dunn 5 1 1 1 3 4
Misiewicz L,2-3 0 4 3 3 0 0
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dugger 1 2 4 3 1 2
Mills 1 1 1 1 0 2
San Diego
Darvish W,5-1 7 7 1 1 0 5
Crismatt 2 2 1 1 0 4
Misiewicz pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Mills (Caratini), Crismatt (Lewis).
Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T—2:55. A—15,250 (40,209).
Rockies 4, D-backs 3
Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Marte cf 3 0 0 1 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0
P.Smith 1b 4 1 1 2 Story ss 5 1 2 2
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 3 1 1 0
Peralta lf 4 0 2 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0
Rojas ss-2b 3 0 1 0 McMahn 2b 4 1 1 0
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Fuentes 3b 4 0 2 1
Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0 Daza cf 4 0 0 1
Soria p 0 0 0 0 Nunez c 2 1 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Gray p 2 0 0 0
Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 Joe ph 1 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0
Varsho c 2 1 0 0 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0
Widener p 0 0 0 0 Hampson ph 1 0 1 0
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0
Bumgrnr ph 1 0 0 0
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0
An.Young ph 0 1 0 0
Al.Young p 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 33 4 8 4
Arizona 000 003 000 — 3
Colorado 010 010 011 — 4
E—Rojas (5), Peralta (1), Nunez (2). LOB—Arizona 4, Colorado 10. 2B—Rojas (10), Peralta (10), Fuentes 2 (9), Hampson (9). HR—P.Smith (4), Story (5). SF—Marte (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Widener 1⅔ 1 1 0 2 2
Mantiply ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
C.Smith 3 4 1 1 0 2
Al.Young H,3 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Soria H,2 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Crichton L,0-3 0 1 1 1 0 0
Colorado
Gray 6 2 3 3 2 3
Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sheffield 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bard W,2-3 1 1 0 0 1 3
Crichton pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP—Widener 2 (Blackmon, Cron).
Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.
T—3:20. A—19,221 (50,445).
Rangers 3, Astros 2
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 0 Calhoun dh 3 1 1 0
Correa ss 5 0 0 0 Solak 2b 5 1 1 1
Bregman 3b 5 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1
Brantley dh 5 0 1 1 Garcia cf 5 0 1 1
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Gallo rf 2 0 1 0
Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 1 0
McCormck lf 4 0 0 0 Dahl lf 4 0 0 0
Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Holt 3b 3 1 0 0
Alvarez ph 1 0 0 0 Heim c 1 0 0 0
Jones lf 0 0 0 0 Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 0 0 0 0
Castro ph-c 2 1 1 0
Totals 37 2 7 1 Totals 32 3 6 3
Houston 000 000 020 0 — 2
Texas 000 010 100 1 — 3
E—Holt (3). DP—Houston 2, Texas 0. LOB—Houston 9, Texas 10. 2B—Solak (8). SB—Tucker (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier 4⅔ 1 1 1 6 5
Raley 1⅓ 2 0 0 1 3
Abreu 1 2 1 1 0 1
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 0
Pressly L,2-1 1⅓ 1 1 0 0 0
Texas
Foltynewicz 7 3 0 0 2 2
Sborz H,2 ⅓ 3 2 2 0 1
Martin BS,0-1 ⅔ 0 0 0 1 1
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 2
King W,5-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
WP—Martin.
Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T—3:39. A—36,444 (40,300).
Royals 3, Tigers 2
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grossman rf 4 1 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0
Schoop 2b 5 0 2 0 C.Santna dh 4 1 1 2
Candelrio 3b 4 1 2 1 Benintendi lf 2 1 1 0
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 Perez c 3 0 2 0
Haase lf 4 0 1 1 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0
Goodrum ss 2 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0
Ramos dh 4 0 0 0 Alberto ph 0 0 0 1
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 0 0
Rogers c 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Lopez ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 26 3 5 3
Detroit 200 000 000 — 2
Kansas City 000 000 102 — 3
DP—Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB—Detroit 9, Kansas City 2. 2B—Grossman (9), Schoop (4). HR—C.Santana (9). SF—Alberto (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Mize 6⅓ 3 1 1 1 6
Soto H,4 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Cisnero H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fulmer L,3-3 BS,4-5 0 2 2 2 0 0
Kansas City
Bubic 5 6 2 2 3 3
Zuber 1 0 0 0 2 2
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1
Zimmer W,3-0 2 0 0 0 0 3
Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Barlow pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Mize (Lopez). WP—Soto, Barlow.
Umpires—Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.
T—2:50. A—15,540 (37,903).
Twins 8, Indians 5
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arraez 2b 5 2 1 0 Hernandz 2b 4 3 2 0
Donaldsn dh 4 2 1 0 A.Rosario ss 5 0 4 2
Kepler rf 4 1 2 3 Ramirez 3b 5 1 1 1
Garlick rf 1 1 1 3 Luplow cf 3 0 0 1
Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 E.Rosario lf 5 0 1 1
Kirilloff 1b 5 1 0 0 Miller dh 5 0 0 0
Garver c 2 1 1 0 Ramirez rf 5 0 2 0
Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 Chang 1b 4 1 1 0
Refsnyder cf 4 0 1 1 Bauers ph 0 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 0 0 1 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Naylor ph 1 0 0 0
Rivera c 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 7 8 Totals 41 5 11 5
Minnesota 000 500 000 3 — 8
Cleveland 210 010 001 0 — 5
E—Hernandez (2). LOB—Minnesota 6, Cleveland 12. 2B—Ramirez (9), Chang (4), Hernandez (8), A.Rosario (5), Ramirez (5). 3B—A.Rosario (3). HR—Kepler (5), Garlick (2). S—Luplow (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Happ 6 8 4 4 1 10
Thielbar H,3 1 1 0 0 1 0
Rogers H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2
Robles W,1-1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Duffey S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cleveland
Plesac 3⅔ 5 5 3 1 1
Nelson 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 2
Maton 1 0 0 0 1 2
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 2
Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1
Quantrill 1 0 0 0 0 2
Karinchak L,2-1 0 1 3 2 2 0
Stephan 1 0 0 0 1 0
Karinchak pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
Umpires—Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Adam Hamari.
T—3:44. A—9,805 (34,788).
Yankees 5, White Sox 4
Chicago New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 LeMahiu 2b 4 1 1 0
Lamb rf 4 0 1 0 Voit 1b 3 1 0 0
Collins c 0 0 0 0 Wade 2b-lf 1 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 Judge dh 3 1 1 1
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 2 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0
Merceds dh 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 0 3 2
Eaton lf 3 0 0 0 Sanchez c 3 1 0 0
Vaughn ph 1 1 1 1 Andujar lf 4 0 0 0
Grandal c 2 1 1 1 Odor 2b 0 0 0 0
Mendick pr 0 0 0 0 Frazier rf 4 1 3 0
Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0
Garcia ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 34 5 10 3
Chicago 000 002 101 — 4
New York 200 011 001 — 5
E—Keuchel (1), Anderson (2). DP—Chicago 1, New York 2. LOB—Chicago 5, New York 9. HR—Abreu (9), Grandal (6), Vaughn (3). SB—Frazier 2 (2), Torres (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Keuchel 4 6 3 1 2 4
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ruiz 1 1 1 0 1 0
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bummer L,0-3 1⅓ 3 1 1 1 2
Hendriks 0 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Taillon 5 2 0 0 2 4
Peralta H,2 ⅓ 1 2 2 1 0
Green H,7 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 1
Loaisiga H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chapman W,4-0 1 1 1 1 1 1
Keuchel pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Hendriks pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP—Taillon (Mercedes). WP—Chapman.
Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T—3:37. A—14,007 (47,309).
Brewers 9, Reds 4
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong 2b 5 2 3 2 Winker lf 5 2 2 1
Narvaez c 5 0 0 0 Castellnos rf 4 1 3 3
Yelich lf 4 2 2 2 Naquin cf 5 0 1 0
Garcia rf 4 2 2 2 Stephnsn 1b 3 0 0 0
Richards p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0
Robertsn 3b 1 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0
Vogelbch 1b 1 1 0 0 Goudeau p 0 0 0 0
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 Payton ph 1 0 0 0
Taylor rf 2 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
Shaw 3b-1b 3 0 0 1 Schrock 2b 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 1 1 2 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0
Bradly Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Castillo p 1 0 0 0
Peralta p 2 0 0 0 Akiyama ph 1 1 1 0
Urias 3b 2 1 1 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Bettinger p 0 0 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0
Blandino 3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 9 9 9 Totals 35 4 7 4
Milwaukee 302 003 001 — 9
Cincinnati 001 010 002 — 4
E—Adames (1). LOB—Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B—Wong (10), Akiyama (1), Castellanos 2 (13), Naquin (5). 3B—Wong (1). HR—Garcia (7), Yelich (1), Winker (13), Castellanos (12). SB—Garcia (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Peralta 4⅔ 3 2 2 4 7
Boxberger W,1-1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Richards 2 1 0 0 0 1
Bettinger 2 3 2 2 0 1
Cincinnati
Castillo L,1-7 5 5 5 5 4 5
Feliz ⅓ 1 2 2 1 1
Doolittle ⅓ 2 1 1 0 1
Goudeau 2⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Brach 1 1 1 1 0 1
HBP—Boxberger (Barnhart). WP—Peralta, Richards.
Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T—3:30. A—16,171 (42,319).
Phillies 6, Red Sox 2
Boston Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernndz 2b 4 0 2 0 McCutchn lf 4 0 0 1
Santana cf 2 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 1 3 1
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0
Plawecki ph 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1
Valdez p 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Miller rf 4 2 2 3
Vazquez c 4 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Knapp c 4 1 1 0
Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0
Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 Wheeler p 3 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Cordero lf 3 1 1 1 Joyce ph-rf 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 1 0 0 0
Sawamura p 0 0 0 0
Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 31 6 10 6
Boston 000 000 011 — 2
Philadelphia 400 000 02x — 6
E—Torreyes (1), Bohm (8). LOB—Boston 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Herrera 2 (5). HR—Cordero (1), Devers (13), Miller (4). SB—Herrera (3), Hoskins (2). SF—McCutchen (4). S—Torreyes (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodriguez L,5-3 4 5 4 4 3 6
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 2
Andriese 2 2 0 0 0 1
Valdez 1 3 2 2 1 0
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,4-2 7⅓ 3 1 1 1 12
Alvarado H,5 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley 1 1 1 1 1 0
Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP—Rodriguez (Herrera), Wheeler (Gonzalez).
Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Scott Barry.
T—3:19. A—15,360 (42,792).
Nationals 6, Orioles 5
Baltimore Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hays cf-lf 4 1 2 0 Turner ss 4 1 2 1
Galvis ss 5 2 2 0 Soto rf 5 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 4 2 2 2 Bell 1b 4 1 2 1
Santander rf 5 0 2 1 Schwarber lf 3 1 1 2
Severino c 3 0 0 0 Castro 3b 4 1 0 0
Franco 3b 2 0 1 2 Harrison 2b 4 1 2 0
Sulser p 0 0 0 0 Avila c 3 1 2 1
Fry p 0 0 0 0 Stevensn cf 3 0 2 1
Mullins ph 1 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0
Montcstle lf 3 0 1 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Valdez p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0
Valaika 2b 4 0 1 0 Zimmrmn ph 1 0 0 0
Harvey p 1 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Wilkersn 2b 2 0 2 0
Totals 34 5 13 5 Totals 33 6 11 6
Baltimore 301 000 100 — 5
Washington 400 110 00x — 6
E—Galvis (3). DP—Baltimore 0, Washington 3. LOB—Baltimore 8, Washington 8. 2B—Franco (10), Santander (3), Galvis (9), Harrison (7), Avila 2 (4). HR—Schwarber (8). SF—Franco (1), Turner (2). S—Harvey (1), Hays (2), Corbin (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Harvey L,3-5 4⅔ 9 6 5 1 6
Sulser ⅓ 1 0 0 2 0
Fry 2 0 0 0 0 2
Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Corbin W,3-3 5⅔ 11 4 4 2 3
Suero H,2 1⅓ 1 1 1 0 1
Hudson H,9 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hand S,7-9 1 1 0 0 1 1
WP—Suero.
Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, John Tumpane.
T—3:14. A—14,618 (41,339).
Rays 6, Blue Jays 4
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arozarna dh 5 1 1 0 Semien 2b 5 0 2 0
Diaz 3b 4 1 0 0 Bichette ss 5 1 1 0
Wendle 3b 0 0 0 0 Gurrro Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0
Meadows lf 3 0 0 1 Hernandz dh 4 2 3 2
Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 2 2
Margot rf 4 0 2 2 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0
Brosseau 2b 3 0 1 1 Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0
Choi 1b 4 1 1 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Mejia c 3 1 2 1 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0
Lowe ph 1 0 1 0 Davis cf 4 0 0 0
Zunino c 0 0 0 0
Walls ss 4 1 1 0
Phillips cf-lf 3 1 1 1
Totals 34 6 10 6 Totals 37 4 10 4
Tampa Bay 100 010 004 — 6
Toronto 000 110 020 — 4
E—Espinal (2). LOB—Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7. 2B—Arozarena (8), Choi (3). HR—Mejia (3), Hernandez (6), Grichuk (8). S—Phillips (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Wacha 2 1 0 0 0 1
Fleming W,4-3 6 8 4 4 1 2
Feyereisen S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Ryu 6⅔ 8 2 2 1 7
Dolis 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 1
Chatwood L,0-1 ⅔ 2 4 4 2 0
Bergen BS,0-1 ⅓ 0 0 0 3 0
Fleming pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T—3:03. A—1,496 (8,500).
Marlins 5, Mets 1
New York Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Chshlm Jr. 2b 4 0 1 1
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 1 0 1
McCann c 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 1
Do.Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0
Maybin lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 4 1 2 0
Fargas cf 3 1 1 0 Cooper rf 2 1 1 0
Drury 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 Leon c 3 1 0 0
Lee rf 2 0 0 0 Sierra cf 4 0 1 0
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 Poteet p 3 1 1 1
Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0
Y.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Bender p 0 0 0 0
Yamamoto p 1 0 1 0
Tovar 2b 2 0 1 1
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 31 5 7 4
New York 000 000 010 — 1
Miami 050 000 00x — 5
E—Lindor (3). DP—New York 0, Miami 1. LOB—New York 4, Miami 6. 2B—Fargas (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Yamamoto L,1-1 4 6 5 4 2 2
Gsellman 3 1 0 0 0 2
Y.Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 1
Miami
Poteet W,2-0 7 3 0 0 0 4
Curtiss 1 2 1 1 0 1
Bender 1 1 0 0 0 2
HBP—Yamamoto (Leon).
Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T—2:37. A—7,945 (36,742).
Braves 7, Pirates 1
Pittsburgh Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Acuna Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Newman ss 4 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Reynolds cf 3 0 1 1 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 3 2 0
Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 2 2 5
Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 2
Craig 1b 2 0 1 0 Contreras c 3 0 0 0
Vargas lf 3 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0
Brubaker p 2 0 0 0 Fried p 1 0 0 0
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0
Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0
Undrwd Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 29 7 7 7
Pittsburgh 100 000 000 — 1
Atlanta 302 002 00x — 7
DP—Pittsburgh 1, Atlanta 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 1. 2B—Reynolds (16). HR—Riley 2 (9), Swanson (8). S—Fried (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Brubaker L,3-4 5⅓ 7 7 7 0 7
Holmes ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 0
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Fried W,2-2 7 4 1 1 3 2
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Brubaker (Albies).
Umpires—Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T—2:30. A—39,874 (41,084).
Cubs 2, Cardinals 1
Chicago St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Edman 2b 5 0 1 0
Bryant rf 4 0 2 0 Gldschmdt 1b 4 1 0 0
Contreras c 3 1 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 0 0
Baez ss 4 1 1 2 Knizner pr 0 0 0 0
Happ cf 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 5 0 1 0
Bote 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Williams lf 5 0 1 0
Hoerner 2b 4 0 0 0 Sosa ss 4 0 2 0
Davies p 1 0 0 0 Thomas rf 2 0 0 0
Martini ph 1 0 0 0 Wainwright p 3 0 0 0
Nance p 0 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Sogard ph 1 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 3 2 Totals 35 1 6 1
Chicago 000 000 000 2 — 2
St. Louis 000 000 000 1 — 1
E—Tepera (1). DP—Chicago 1, St. Louis 0. LOB—Chicago 5, St. Louis 12. 2B—Edman (9), Arenado (14), Bader (2), Sosa (2). HR—Baez (11). SF—Arenado (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Davies 5 4 0 0 3 3
Nance 1 1 0 0 1 0
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1
Winkler 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chafin ⅔ 0 0 0 1 0
Kimbrel W,1-2 1⅓ 0 1 0 1 2
St. Louis
Wainwright 8 1 0 0 1 7
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 1
Reyes L,2-1 1 1 2 1 2 2
Nance pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T—3:38. A—24,082 (45,494).