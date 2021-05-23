MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Boston    29    19    .604    —    —    7-3    L-1    13-12    16-7

Tampa Bay    29    19    .604    —    —    10-0    W-10    11-12    18-7

New  York    28    19    .596    ½    —    8-2    W-6    14-9    14-10

Toronto    23    22    .511    4½    4    4-6    L-5    10-10    13-12

Baltimore    17    29    .370    11    10½    1-9    L-6    6-18    11-11

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    26    19    .578    —    —    4-6    L-3    14-8    12-11

Cleveland    24    20    .545    1½    2½    4-6    L-1    11-9    13-11

Kansas City    22    23    .489    4    5    6-4    W-2    12-13    10-10

Detroit    18    28    .391    8½    9½   6-4    L-2    9-12    9-16

Minnesota    17    29    .370    9½    10½    5-5    W-1    8-15    9-14

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Oakland    28    20    .583    —    —    5-5    L-1    14-13    14-7

Houston    26    21    .553    1½    2    6-4    L-3    15-9    11-12

Texas    22    27    .449    6½    7    4-6    W-3    13-13    9-14

Seattle    21    26    .447    6½    7    3-7    L-6    12-12    9-14

Los Angeles    20    27    .426    7½    8    4-6    W-1    11-14    9-13

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

New York    21    19    .525    —    —    4-6    L-2    11-4    10-15

Atlanta    23    24    .489    1½    5    6-4    W-3    13-14    10-10

Philadelphia    23    24    .489    1½    5    3-7    W-1    15-10    8-14

Miami    22    24    .478    2    5½    5-4    W-2    10-10    12-14

Washington    20    23    .465    2½    6    6-4    W-3    12-10    8-13

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

St. Louis    26    20    .565    —    —    4-6    L-1    15-10    11-10

Chicago    24    22    .522    2    3½    7-3    W-1    16-9    8-13

Milwaukee    23    23    .500    3    4½    4-6    W-2    10-12    13-11

Cincinnati    20    25    .444    5½    7    3-7    L-2    11-13    9-12

Pittsburgh    18    28    .391    8    9½    3-7    L-3    8-11    10-17

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Diego    30    17    .638    —    —    9-1    W-9    18-10    12-7

Los Angeles    29    18    .617    1    —    9-1    W-7    16-6    13-12

San Francisco    28    19    .596    2    —    5-5    L-3    14-7    14-12

Colorado    18    29    .383    12    10    5-5    W-3    16-12    2-17

Arizona    18    30    .375    12½    10½    1-9    L-8    9-9    9-21

American League

Sunday’s Results

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5

Today’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Toronto (Stripling 0-3), 10:07 a.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 4:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 5:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Today’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-2), 4:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 4:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Angels 6, Athletics 5

    Oakland    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Kemp 2b    4    1    2    0    Upton lf    4    1    2    1

Laureano cf    5    0    0    0    Gosselin dh    2    0    0    0

Lowrie dh    5    0    1    1    Rojas ph-dh    2    1    1    1

Olson 1b    3    2    2    1    Rendon 3b    2    0    0    0

Chapman 3b    3    1    0    0    Lagares cf    3    1    1    0

Brown rf    2    1    1    2    Ohtani ph-rf    0    0    0    1

Piscotty ph    0    0    0    0    J.Iglesias ss    4    0    3    1

Pinder ss-lf    4    0    0    0    Walsh 1b    4    1    1    2

Murphy c    4    0    2    0    Ward rf-cf    3    1    0    0

Barrera lf    3    0    1    0    Butera c    1    0    0    0

Andrus ph    1    0    0    0    Suzuki ph-c    2    0    0    0

                    Fletcher 2b    2    1    1    0

Totals    34    5    9    4    Totals    29    6    9    6

Oakland    031    000    010    —    5

Los Angeles    000    101    31x    —    6

E—Watson (2). DP—Oakland 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Oakland 7, Los Angeles 8. 3B—Kemp (1). HR—Olson (12), Brown (8), Walsh (10). SF—Ohtani (1), Upton (2). S—Kemp (2), Suzuki (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Oakland

Manaea    5    4    1    1    2    6

Smith H,3    1    1    1    1    0    3

Romo H,4    ⅓    2    3    3    2    1

Guduan BS,0-1    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

D.Guerra L,1-1    1    1    1    1    1    0

Los Angeles

Bundy    2⅓   5    4    4    1    2

Slegers    1    2    0    0    1    1

Cishek    2⅓    0    0    0    0    4

Mayers    1⅓    1    0    0    0    2

Watson BS,0-2    ⅔    1    1    0    2    0

R.Iglesias W,3-2    1⅓    0    0    0    0    2

Slegers pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP—Manaea (Gosselin).

Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T—3:21. A—15,154 (45,517).

Dodgers 11, Giants 5

    Los Angeles    San Francisco

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Lux ss    5    1    2    4    Slater cf    4    2    1    2

Turner 3b    4    0    0    0    Solano 2b    4    0    2    1

Price p    1    0    0    0    Yastrzmski rf    5    0    1    2

Uceta p    0    0    0    0    Ruf 1b    4    0    0    0

Bickford p    0    0    0    0    Crawford ss    3    0    1    0

Santana p    0    0    0    0    Dubon 3b    4    0    0    0

Muncy 2b    3    2    1    1    Casali c    3    0    0    0

Smith c    5    2    2    0    Tauchman lf    2    2    1    0

Beaty 1b-rf    4    2    1    1    DeSclafani p    0    0    0    0

Taylor cf    3    1    1    1    Selman p    1    0    0    0

Barnes ph    1    0    1    0    Baragar p    1    0    0    0

Tsutsugo lf    4    1    1    1    Littell p    0    0    0    0

Peters rf-cf    3    1    0    0    Tropeano p    0    0    0    0

Urias p    3    1    2    3    Duggar ph    1    1    1    0

Neuse 3b    1    0    0    0    Alvarez p    0    0    0    0

                    Dickerson ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    37    11    11    11    Totals    33    5    7    5

Los Angeles    037    100    000    —    11

San Francisco    000    002    030    —    5

DP—Los Angeles 0, San Francisco 1. LOB—Los Angeles 3, San Francisco 7. 2B—Urias (1), Barnes (4), Duggar (3), Yastrzemski (11). HR—Lux (3), Muncy (10), Slater (5). SB—Lux (1). SF—Solano (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Urias W,7-1    6    3    2    2    0    10

Price    1    1    0    0    0    1

Uceta    ⅓    2    3    3    2    0

Bickford    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Santana    1    1    0    0    2    0

San Francisco

DeSclafani L,4-2    2⅔    9    10    10    3    3

Selman    2⅓    1    1    1    0    1

Baragar    1    0    0    0    1    1

Littell    1    1    0    0    0    1

Tropeano    1    0    0    0    0    0

Alvarez    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Bickford (Crawford).

Umpires—Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T—3:06. A—13,346 (41,915).

Padres 9, Mariners 2

    Seattle    San Diego

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Walton ss    4    0    1    0    Pham lf    5    1    1    0

Haniger rf    4    0    1    0    Profar cf    4    2    1    0

Mills p    0    0    0    0    Crnnwrth 2b    3    2    1    0

Seager 3b    4    1    1    0    Tatis Jr. ss    3    3    3    6

Lewis cf    3    0    2    0    Nola 2b    0    0    0    0

Godoy c    4    0    1    1    Hosmer 1b    4    0    1    0

Haggerty lf    4    1    1    0    Myers rf    2    0    0    1

Nttnghm 1b    4    0    1    0    Caratini c    3    1    0    1

Mayfield 2b    4    0    0    0    Kim 3b    3    0    1    1

Dunn p    2    0    1    1    Darvish p    2    0    0    0

Misiewicz p    0    0    0    0    Mateo ph    1    0    0    0

Chargois p    0    0    0    0    Crismatt p    1    0    0    0

Dugger p    0    0    0    0            

Kelenic ph-rf    1    0    0    0            

Totals    34    2    9    2    Totals    31    9    8    9

Seattle    000    010    001    —    2

San Diego    010    003    41x    —    9

E—Godoy (1). DP—Seattle 0, San Diego 2. LOB—Seattle 6, San Diego 5. 2B—Haggerty (3), Dunn (1), Haniger (11), Profar (4). 3B—Pham (2), Kim (1). HR—Tatis Jr. 2 (13). SB—Lewis (2). SF—Myers (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Seattle

Dunn    5    1    1    1    3    4

Misiewicz L,2-3    0    4    3    3    0    0

Chargois    1    0    0    0    0    1

Dugger    1    2    4    3    1    2

Mills    1    1    1    1    0    2

San Diego

Darvish W,5-1    7    7    1    1    0    5

Crismatt    2    2    1    1    0    4

Misiewicz pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Mills (Caratini), Crismatt (Lewis).

Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T—2:55. A—15,250 (40,209).

Rockies 4, D-backs 3

    Arizona    Colorado

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Marte cf    3    0    0    1    Tapia lf    4    0    1    0

P.Smith 1b    4    1    1    2    Story ss    5    1    2    2

Escobar 3b    4    0    0    0    Blackmon rf    3    1    1    0

Peralta lf    4    0    2    0    Cron 1b    3    0    0    0

Rojas ss-2b    3    0    1    0    McMahn 2b    4    1    1    0

Reddick rf    4    0    0    0    Fuentes 3b    4    0    2    1

Leyba 2b    3    0    0    0    Daza cf    4    0    0    1

Soria p    0    0    0    0    Nunez c    2    1    0    0

Clarke p    0    0    0    0    Gray p    2    0    0    0

Vogt ph    1    0    0    0    Joe ph    1    0    0    0

Crichton p    0    0    0    0    Gilbreath p    0    0    0    0

Varsho c    2    1    0    0    Sheffield p    0    0    0    0

Widener p    0    0    0    0    Hampson ph    1    0    1    0

Mantiply p    0    0    0    0    Bard p    0    0    0    0

Bumgrnr ph    1    0    0    0            

C.Smith p    0    0    0    0            

An.Young ph    0    1    0    0            

Al.Young p    0    0    0    0            

Ahmed ss    1    0    0    0            

Totals    30    3    4    3    Totals    33    4    8    4

Arizona    000    003    000    —    3

Colorado    010    010    011    —    4

E—Rojas (5), Peralta (1), Nunez (2). LOB—Arizona 4, Colorado 10. 2B—Rojas (10), Peralta (10), Fuentes 2 (9), Hampson (9). HR—P.Smith (4), Story (5). SF—Marte (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Arizona

Widener    1⅔    1    1    0    2    2

Mantiply    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

C.Smith    3    4    1    1    0    2

Al.Young H,3    1⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Soria H,2   ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Clarke BS,0-1    1    2    1    1    1    0

Crichton L,0-3    0    1    1    1    0    0

Colorado

Gray    6    2    3    3    2    3

Gilbreath    1    1    0    0    0    1

Sheffield    1    0    0    0    0    2

Bard W,2-3    1    1    0    0    1    3

Crichton pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP—Widener 2 (Blackmon, Cron).

Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T—3:20. A—19,221 (50,445).

Rangers 3, Astros 2

    Houston    Texas

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Altuve 2b    5    1    2    0    Calhoun dh    3    1    1    0

Correa ss    5    0    0    0    Solak 2b    5    1    1    1

Bregman 3b    5    0    1    0    Lowe 1b    4    0    1    1

Brantley dh    5    0    1    1    Garcia cf    5    0    1    1

Gurriel 1b    3    0    0    0    Gallo rf    2    0    1    0

Tucker rf    3    0    1    0    Kinr-Falfa ss    4    0    1    0

McCormck lf    4    0    0    0    Dahl lf    4    0    0    0

Straw cf    3    0    1    0    Holt 3b    3    1    0    0

Alvarez ph    1    0    0    0    Heim c    1    0    0    0

Jones lf    0    0    0    0    Davis ph    1    0    0    0

Maldonado c    1    0    0    0    Trevino c    0    0    0    0

Castro ph-c    2    1    1    0            

Totals    37    2    7    1    Totals    32    3    6    3

Houston    000    000    020    0    —    2

Texas    000    010    100    1    —    3

E—Holt (3). DP—Houston 2, Texas 0. LOB—Houston 9, Texas 10. 2B—Solak (8). SB—Tucker (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Houston

Javier    4⅔    1    1    1    6    5

Raley    1⅓    2    0    0    1    3

Abreu    1    2    1    1    0    1

Stanek    1    0    0    0    1    0

Pressly L,2-1    1⅓    1    1    0    0    0

Texas

Foltynewicz    7    3    0    0    2    2

Sborz H,2    ⅓    3    2    2    0    1

Martin BS,0-1    ⅔    0    0    0    1    1

Kennedy    1    0    0    0    0    2

King W,5-3    1    1    0    0    0    1

WP—Martin.

Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T—3:39. A—36,444 (40,300).

Royals 3, Tigers 2

    Detroit    Kansas City

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Grossman rf    4    1    1    0    Merrifield 2b    4    1    1    0

Schoop 2b    5    0    2    0    C.Santna dh    4    1    1    2

Candelrio 3b    4    1    2    1    Benintendi lf    2    1    1    0

Cabrera 1b    4    0    1    0    Perez c    3    0    2    0

Haase lf    4    0    1    1    Gutierrez 3b    3    0    0    0

Goodrum ss    2    0    0    0    O’Hearn 1b    2    0    0    0

Ramos dh    4    0    0    0    Alberto ph    0    0    0    1

Jones cf    3    0    0    0    Soler rf    3    0    0    0

Rogers c    3    0    0    0    Taylor cf    3    0    0    0

                    Lopez ss    2    0    0    0

Totals    33    2    7    2    Totals    26    3    5    3

Detroit    200    000    000    —    2

Kansas City    000    000    102    —    3

DP—Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB—Detroit 9, Kansas City 2. 2B—Grossman (9), Schoop (4). HR—C.Santana (9). SF—Alberto (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Detroit

Mize    6⅓    3    1    1    1    6

Soto H,4    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Cisnero H,6    1    0    0    0    0    2

Fulmer L,3-3 BS,4-5    0    2    2    2    0    0

Kansas City

Bubic    5    6    2    2    3    3

Zuber    1    0    0    0    2    2

Barlow    1    1    0    0    0    1

Zimmer W,3-0    2    0    0    0    0    3

Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Barlow pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP—Mize (Lopez). WP—Soto, Barlow.

Umpires—Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.

T—2:50. A—15,540 (37,903).

Twins 8, Indians 5

    Minnesota    Cleveland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Arraez 2b    5    2    1    0    Hernandz 2b    4    3    2    0

Donaldsn dh    4    2    1    0    A.Rosario ss    5    0    4    2

Kepler rf    4    1    2    3    Ramirez 3b    5    1    1    1

Garlick rf    1    1    1    3    Luplow cf    3    0    0    1

Sano 3b    4    0    0    0    E.Rosario lf    5    0    1    1

Kirilloff 1b    5    1    0    0    Miller dh    5    0    0    0

Garver c    2    1    1    0    Ramirez rf    5    0    2    0

Larnach lf    4    0    0    0    Chang 1b    4    1    1    0

Refsnyder cf    4    0    1    1    Bauers ph    0    0    0    0

Simmons ss    4    0    0    1    Hedges c    3    0    0    0

                    Naylor ph    1    0    0    0

                    Rivera c    1    0    0    0

Totals    37    8    7    8    Totals    41    5    11    5

Minnesota    000    500    000    3    —    8

Cleveland    210    010    001    0    —    5

E—Hernandez (2). LOB—Minnesota 6, Cleveland 12. 2B—Ramirez (9), Chang (4), Hernandez (8), A.Rosario (5), Ramirez (5). 3B—A.Rosario (3). HR—Kepler (5), Garlick (2). S—Luplow (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Minnesota

Happ    6    8    4    4    1    10

Thielbar H,3    1    1    0    0    1    0

Rogers H,5    1    1    0    0    0    2

Robles W,1-1    1    1    1    1    1    1

Duffey S,1-2    1    0    0    0    1    2

Cleveland

Plesac    3⅔    5    5    3    1    1

Nelson    1⅓    1    0    0    0    2

Maton    1    0    0    0    1    2

Wittgren    1    0    0    0    0    2

Shaw    1    0    0    0    1    1

Quantrill    1    0    0    0    0    2

Karinchak L,2-1    0    1    3    2    2    0

Stephan    1    0    0    0    1    0

Karinchak pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

Umpires—Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Adam Hamari.

T—3:44. A—9,805 (34,788).

Yankees 5, White Sox 4

    Chicago    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Anderson ss    4    0    1    0    LeMahiu 2b    4    1    1    0

Lamb rf    4    0    1    0    Voit 1b    3    1    0    0

Collins c    0    0    0    0    Wade 2b-lf    1    0    1    0

Moncada 3b    2    1    1    0    Judge dh    3    1    1    1

Abreu 1b    4    1    1    2    Urshela 3b    4    0    1    0

Merceds dh    3    0    0    0    Torres ss    4    0    3    2

Eaton lf    3    0    0    0    Sanchez c    3    1    0    0

Vaughn ph    1    1    1    1    Andujar lf    4    0    0    0

Grandal c    2    1    1    1    Odor 2b    0    0    0    0

Mendick pr    0    0    0    0    Frazier rf    4    1    3    0

Hamilton cf    2    0    0    0    Gardner cf    4    0    0    0

Garcia ph-cf    2    0    0    0            

Madrigal 2b    4    0    0    0            

Totals    31    4    6    4    Totals    34    5    10    3

Chicago    000    002    101    —    4

New York    200    011    001    —    5

E—Keuchel (1), Anderson (2). DP—Chicago 1, New York 2. LOB—Chicago 5, New York 9. HR—Abreu (9), Grandal (6), Vaughn (3). SB—Frazier 2 (2), Torres (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Keuchel    4    6    3    1    2    4

Marshall    1    0    0    0    0    1

Ruiz    1    1    1    0    1    0

Heuer    1    0    0    0    0    2

Bummer L,0-3    1⅓   3    1    1    1    2

Hendriks    0    0    0    0    1    0

New York

Taillon    5    2    0    0    2    4

Peralta H,2    ⅓    1    2    2    1    0

Green H,7    1⅔    1    1    1    0    1

Loaisiga H,6    1    1    0    0    0    1

Chapman W,4-0    1    1    1    1    1    1

Keuchel pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Hendriks pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP—Taillon (Mercedes). WP—Chapman.

Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T—3:37. A—14,007 (47,309).

Brewers 9, Reds 4

    Milwaukee    Cincinnati

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Wong 2b    5    2    3    2    Winker lf    5    2    2    1

Narvaez c    5    0    0    0    Castellnos rf    4    1    3    3

Yelich lf    4    2    2    2    Naquin cf    5    0    1    0

Garcia rf    4    2    2    2    Stephnsn 1b    3    0    0    0

Richards p    0    0    0    0    Barnhart c    2    0    0    0

Robertsn 3b    1    0    0    0    Suarez 3b    3    0    0    0

Vogelbch 1b    1    1    0    0    Goudeau p    0    0    0    0

Boxberger p    0    0    0    0    Payton ph    1    0    0    0

Taylor rf    2    0    0    0    Brach p    0    0    0    0

Shaw 3b-1b    3    0    0    1    Schrock 2b    4    0    0    0

Adames ss    3    1    1    2    Farmer ss    4    0    0    0

Bradly Jr. cf    4    0    0    0    Castillo p    1    0    0    0

Peralta p    2    0    0    0    Akiyama ph    1    1    1    0

Urias 3b    2    1    1    0    Feliz p    0    0    0    0

Bettinger p    0    0    0    0    Doolittle p    0    0    0    0

                    Blandino 3b    2    0    0    0

Totals    36    9    9    9    Totals    35    4    7    4

Milwaukee    302    003    001    —    9

Cincinnati    001    010    002    —    4

E—Adames (1). LOB—Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B—Wong (10), Akiyama (1), Castellanos 2 (13), Naquin (5). 3B—Wong (1). HR—Garcia (7), Yelich (1), Winker (13), Castellanos (12). SB—Garcia (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Milwaukee

Peralta    4⅔    3    2    2    4    7

Boxberger W,1-1    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Richards    2    1    0    0    0    1

Bettinger    2    3    2    2    0    1

Cincinnati

Castillo L,1-7    5    5    5    5    4    5

Feliz    ⅓    1    2    2    1    1

Doolittle   ⅓   2    1    1    0    1

Goudeau    2⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Brach    1    1    1    1    0    1

HBP—Boxberger (Barnhart). WP—Peralta, Richards.

Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T—3:30. A—16,171 (42,319).

Phillies 6, Red Sox 2

    Boston    Philadelphia

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hernndz 2b    4    0    2    0    McCutchn lf    4    0    0    1

Santana cf    2    0    0    0    Herrera cf    4    1    3    1

Andriese p    0    0    0    0    Segura 2b    3    0    1    0

Plawecki ph    1    0    0    0    Hoskins 1b    3    1    1    1

Valdez p    0    0    0    0    Bohm 3b    3    1    0    0

Devers 3b    4    1    1    1    Miller rf    4    2    2    3

Vazquez c    4    0    0    0    Bradley p    0    0    0    0

Renfroe rf    3    0    0    0    Knapp c    4    1    1    0

Gonzalez ss    2    0    0    0    Torreyes ss    3    0    1    0

Verdugo ph    1    0    0    0    Wheeler p    3    0    1    0

Dalbec 1b    4    0    0    0    Alvarado p    0    0    0    0

Cordero lf    3    1    1    1    Joyce ph-rf    0    0    0    0

Rodriguez p    1    0    0    0            

Sawamura p    0    0    0    0            

Chavis 2b    2    0    0    0            

Totals    31    2    4    2    Totals    31    6    10    6

Boston    000    000    011    —    2

Philadelphia    400    000    02x    —    6

E—Torreyes (1), Bohm (8). LOB—Boston 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Herrera 2 (5). HR—Cordero (1), Devers (13), Miller (4). SB—Herrera (3), Hoskins (2). SF—McCutchen (4). S—Torreyes (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Boston

Rodriguez L,5-3    4    5    4    4    3    6

Sawamura    1    0    0    0    0    2

Andriese    2    2    0    0    0    1

Valdez    1    3    2    2    1    0

Philadelphia

Wheeler W,4-2    7⅓    3    1    1    1    12

Alvarado H,5    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Bradley    1    1    1    1    1    0

Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP—Rodriguez (Herrera), Wheeler (Gonzalez).

Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Scott Barry.

T—3:19. A—15,360 (42,792).

Nationals 6, Orioles 5

    Baltimore    Washington

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hays cf-lf    4    1    2    0    Turner ss    4    1    2    1

Galvis ss    5    2    2    0    Soto rf    5    0    0    0

Mancini 1b    4    2    2    2    Bell 1b    4    1    2    1

Santander rf    5    0    2    1    Schwarber lf    3    1    1    2

Severino c    3    0    0    0    Castro 3b    4    1    0    0

Franco 3b    2    0    1    2    Harrison 2b    4    1    2    0

Sulser p    0    0    0    0    Avila c    3    1    2    1

Fry p    0    0    0    0    Stevensn cf    3    0    2    1

Mullins ph    1    0    0    0    Corbin p    2    0    0    0

Montcstle lf    3    0    1    0    Suero p    0    0    0    0

Valdez p    0    0    0    0    Hudson p    0    0    0    0

Valaika 2b    4    0    1    0    Zimmrmn ph    1    0    0    0

Harvey p    1    0    0    0    Hand p    0    0    0    0

Wilkersn 2b    2    0    2    0            

Totals    34    5    13    5    Totals    33    6    11    6

Baltimore    301    000    100    —    5

Washington    400    110    00x    —    6

E—Galvis (3). DP—Baltimore 0, Washington 3. LOB—Baltimore 8, Washington 8. 2B—Franco (10), Santander (3), Galvis (9), Harrison (7), Avila 2 (4). HR—Schwarber (8). SF—Franco (1), Turner (2). S—Harvey (1), Hays (2), Corbin (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

Harvey L,3-5    4⅔    9    6    5    1    6

Sulser    ⅓    1    0    0    2    0

Fry    2    0    0    0    0    2

Valdez    1    1    0    0    0    0

Washington

Corbin W,3-3    5⅔    11    4    4    2    3

Suero H,2    1⅓    1    1    1    0    1

Hudson H,9    1    0    0    0    0    2

Hand S,7-9    1    1    0    0    1    1

WP—Suero.

Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, John Tumpane.

T—3:14. A—14,618 (41,339).

Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

    Tampa Bay    Toronto

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Arozarna dh    5    1    1    0    Semien 2b    5    0    2    0

Diaz 3b    4    1    0    0    Bichette ss    5    1    1    0

Wendle 3b    0    0    0    0    Gurrro Jr. 1b    4    0    1    0

Meadows lf    3    0    0    1    Hernandz dh    4    2    3    2

Kiermaier cf    0    0    0    0    Grichuk rf    4    1    2    2

Margot rf    4    0    2    2    Gurriel Jr. lf    4    0    1    0

Brosseau 2b    3    0    1    1    Espinal 3b    3    0    0    0

Choi 1b    4    1    1    0    Jansen c    3    0    0    0

Mejia c    3    1    2    1    Tellez ph    1    0    0    0

Lowe ph    1    0    1    0    Davis cf    4    0    0    0

Zunino c    0    0    0    0            

Walls ss    4    1    1    0            

Phillips cf-lf    3    1    1    1            

Totals    34    6    10    6    Totals    37    4    10    4

Tampa Bay    100    010    004    —    6

Toronto    000    110    020    —    4

E—Espinal (2). LOB—Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7. 2B—Arozarena (8), Choi (3). HR—Mejia (3), Hernandez (6), Grichuk (8). S—Phillips (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Tampa Bay

Wacha    2    1    0    0    0    1

Fleming W,4-3    6    8    4    4    1    2

Feyereisen S,1-1    1    1    0    0    0    2

Toronto

Ryu    6⅔    8    2    2    1    7

Dolis    1⅓    0    0    0    1    1

Chatwood L,0-1    ⅔    2    4    4    2    0

Bergen BS,0-1    ⅓    0    0    0    3    0

Fleming pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T—3:03. A—1,496 (8,500).

Marlins 5, Mets 1

    New York    Miami

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Villar 2b-3b    4    0    0    0    Chshlm Jr. 2b    4    0    1    1

Lindor ss    4    0    0    0    Rojas ss    3    1    0    1

McCann c    4    0    1    0    Aguilar 1b    4    0    1    1

Do.Smith 1b    4    0    1    0    Dickerson lf    4    0    0    0

Maybin lf-rf    4    0    0    0    Anderson 3b    4    1    2    0

Fargas cf    3    1    1    0    Cooper rf    2    1    1    0

Drury 3b-1b    3    0    1    0    Leon c    3    1    0    0

Lee rf    2    0    0    0    Sierra cf    4    0    1    0

Gsellman p    0    0    0    0    Poteet p    3    1    1    1

Peraza ph    1    0    0    0    Curtiss p    0    0    0    0

Y.Diaz p    0    0    0    0    Bender p    0    0    0    0

Yamamoto p    1    0    1    0            

Tovar 2b    2    0    1    1            

Totals    32    1    6    1    Totals    31    5    7    4

New York    000    000    010    —    1

Miami    050    000    00x    —    5

E—Lindor (3). DP—New York 0, Miami 1. LOB—New York 4, Miami 6. 2B—Fargas (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Yamamoto L,1-1    4    6    5    4    2    2

Gsellman    3    1    0    0    0    2

Y.Diaz    1    0    0    0    1    1

Miami

Poteet W,2-0    7    3    0    0    0    4

Curtiss    1    2    1    1    0    1

Bender    1    1    0    0    0    2

HBP—Yamamoto (Leon).

Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T—2:37. A—7,945 (36,742).

Braves 7, Pirates 1

    Pittsburgh    Atlanta

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Frazier 2b    4    0    1    0    Acuna Jr. rf    3    0    0    0

Newman ss    4    1    0    0    Freeman 1b    4    0    0    0

Reynolds cf    3    0    1    1    Ozuna lf    4    1    1    0

Stallings c    4    0    0    0    Albies 2b    3    3    2    0

Gonzalez 3b    3    0    0    0    Riley 3b    4    2    2    5

Polanco rf    4    0    1    0    Swanson ss    3    1    1    2

Craig 1b    2    0    1    0    Contreras c    3    0    0    0

Vargas lf    3    0    0    0    Heredia cf    3    0    1    0

Brubaker p    2    0    0    0    Fried p    1    0    0    0

Holmes p    0    0    0    0    Inciarte ph    1    0    0    0

Difo ph    1    0    0    0    Martin p    0    0    0    0

Undrwd Jr. p    0    0    0    0    Santana p    0    0    0    0

Crick p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    30    1    4    1    Totals    29    7    7    7

Pittsburgh    100    000    000    —    1

Atlanta    302    002    00x    —    7

DP—Pittsburgh 1, Atlanta 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 1. 2B—Reynolds (16). HR—Riley 2 (9), Swanson (8). S—Fried (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Pittsburgh

Brubaker L,3-4    5⅓    7    7    7    0    7

Holmes   ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Underwood Jr.    1    0    0    0    1    0

Crick    1    0    0    0    0    1

Atlanta

Fried W,2-2    7    4    1    1    3    2

Martin    1    0    0    0    0    1

Santana    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Brubaker (Albies).

Umpires—Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T—2:30. A—39,874 (41,084).

Cubs 2, Cardinals 1

    Chicago    St. Louis

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Pederson lf    4    0    0    0    Edman 2b    5    0    1    0

Bryant rf    4    0    2    0    Gldschmdt 1b    4    1    0    0

Contreras c    3    1    0    0    Arenado 3b    4    0    1    1

Rizzo 1b    4    0    0    0    Molina c    3    0    0    0

Baez ss    4    1    1    2    Knizner pr    0    0    0    0

Happ cf    3    0    0    0    Bader cf    5    0    1    0

Bote 3b    3    0    0    0    J.Williams lf    5    0    1    0

Hoerner 2b    4    0    0    0    Sosa ss    4    0    2    0

Davies p    1    0    0    0    Thomas rf    2    0    0    0

Martini ph    1    0    0    0    Wainwright p    3    0    0    0

Nance p    0    0    0    0    Gallegos p    0    0    0    0

Tepera p    0    0    0    0    Carpenter ph    0    0    0    0

Winkler p    0    0    0    0    Reyes p    0    0    0    0

Sogard ph    1    0    0    0            

Chafin p    0    0    0    0            

Kimbrel p    1    0    0    0            

Totals    33    2    3    2    Totals    35    1    6    1

Chicago    000    000    000    2    —    2

St. Louis    000    000    000    1    —    1

E—Tepera (1). DP—Chicago 1, St. Louis 0. LOB—Chicago 5, St. Louis 12. 2B—Edman (9), Arenado (14), Bader (2), Sosa (2). HR—Baez (11). SF—Arenado (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Davies    5    4    0    0    3    3

Nance    1    1    0    0    1    0

Tepera    1    0    0    0    0    1

Winkler    1    1    0    0    0    1

Chafin    ⅔    0    0    0    1    0

Kimbrel W,1-2    1⅓    0    1    0    1    2

St. Louis

Wainwright    8    1    0    0    1    7

Gallegos    1    1    0    0    0    1

Reyes L,2-1    1    1    2    1    2    2

Nance pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T—3:38. A—24,082 (45,494).

Tags