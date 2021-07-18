MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 56 38 .596 — — 4-6 L-2 28-19 28-19
Tampa Bay 55 38 .591 ½ — 8-2 W-1 28-17 27-21
Toronto 48 42 .533 6 2½ 6-4 W-4 22-20 26-22
New York 48 44 .522 7 3½ 7-3 W-2 25-23 23-21
Baltimore 30 62 .326 25 21½ 3-7 W-2 13-30 17-32
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 56 36 .609 — — 7-3 W-2 33-15 23-21
Cleveland 47 43 .522 8 3½ 5-5 W-2 24-19 23-24
Detroit 43 51 .457 14 9½ 5-5 W-3 24-22 19-29
Minnesota 39 53 .424 17 12½ 5-5 L-3 22-25 17-28
Kansas City 37 55 .402 19 14½ 2-8 L-2 22-24 15-31
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 56 38 .596 — — 5-5 L-2 29-19 27-19
Oakland 53 42 .558 3½ — 4-6 L-2 28-24 25-18
Seattle 50 44 .532 6 2½ 6-4 W-1 29-20 21-24
Los Angeles 46 46 .500 9 5½ 5-5 L-1 27-22 19-24
Texas 35 58 .376 20½ 17 2-8 L-5 22-25 13-33
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 48 42 .533 — — 5-5 W-1 28-14 20-28
Philadelphia 47 45 .511 2 6 7-3 W-2 27-17 20-28
Atlanta 45 47 .489 4 8 5-5 L-1 25-24 20-23
Washington 43 49 .467 6 10 3-7 W-1 25-24 18-25
Miami 40 53 .430 91/2 131/2 4-6 L-2 22-21 18-32
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 56 39 .589 — — 5-5 W-3 27-21 29-18
Cincinnati 48 45 .516 7 5½ 5-5 L-3 23-23 25-22
Chicago 46 47 .495 9 7½ 4-6 L-1 28-17 18-30
St. Louis 46 47 .495 9 7½ 5-5 W-2 25-19 21-28
Pittsburgh 36 57 .387 19 17½ 6-4 L-1 21-26 15-31
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 58 34 .630 — — 6-4 L-2 30-13 28-21
Los Angeles 58 36 .617 1 — 5-5 L-1 30-14 28-22
San Diego 55 41 .573 5 — 5-5 L-1 33-19 22-22
Colorado 41 53 .436 18 13 5-5 W-1 32-19 9-34
Arizona 27 68 .284 32½ 27½ 4-6 W-1 16-30 11-38
American League
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 7, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0
Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0
Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Oakland 2
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1
Today’s Games
Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejia 1-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-3), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 12:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game
San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 6
St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 7, Miami 4, 2nd game
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings
Washington 8, San Diego 7, 2nd game
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Today’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 4:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 1-1), 5:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Cardinals 2, Giants 1
San Francisco St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Slater cf 4 0 0 0 Carlson rf 4 0 0 0
Solano 2b 5 0 2 0 Gldschmdt 1b 3 0 1 0
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 2 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Ruf 1b 1 1 1 1 O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0
Wade Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 0 0
Flores 3b 3 0 0 0 Carpenter 2b 3 0 1 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Rondon pr 0 1 0 0
Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Tromp c 3 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Dickersn ph 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 1 1 1
Cueto p 2 0 0 0 Bader cf 2 0 1 1
Leone p 0 0 0 0 LeBlanc p 2 0 0 0
Estrada ph 1 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Edman ph 1 0 0 0
Duggar ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 29 2 5 2
San Francisco 000 100 000 — 1
St. Louis 001 000 10x — 2
LOB—San Francisco 10, St. Louis 5. 2B—Carpenter (8). HR—Ruf (10), DeJong (13).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cueto 5 2 1 1 1 5
Leone 1 1 0 0 1 0
Brebbia, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
LeBlanc 5 5 1 1 1 3
Helsley 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cabrera, W, 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Gallegos, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 3
Reyes, S, 22-22 1 0 0 0 2 0
LeBlanc pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Gallegos (Flores).
Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T—3:02. A—29,425 (45,494).
Orioles 5, Royals 0
Baltimore Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0
Hays rf 5 2 2 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1 Perez dh 3 0 0 0
Stewart dh 2 0 0 0 C.Santna 1b 3 0 1 0
Mntcastle dh 2 0 0 0 O’Hearn rf 4 0 0 0
Urias ss 5 0 2 2 Dozier 3b 4 0 4 0
Leyba 2b 3 1 1 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
McKenna lf 3 1 1 0 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 1 Soler ph 1 0 0 0
Wynns c 3 1 1 1 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 36 5 8 5 Totals 33 0 6 0
Baltimore 002 011 010 — 5
Kansas City 000 000 000 — 0
E—Holland (1), Dozier (3). LOB—Baltimore 9, Kansas City 9. 2B—Hays (11), Wynns (2), Leyba (1), Dozier 2 (17). S—McKenna (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Harvey, W, 4-10 6 3 0 0 1 2
Plutko ⅓ 1 0 0 1 0
Scott, H, 13 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Hernandez, L, 1-1 4 3 2 2 2 6
Zimmer 1 2 1 1 0 1
Staumont 1 2 1 1 0 0
Brentz 1 0 0 0 1 2
Holland 1 1 1 1 0 0
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Hernandez (Leyba), Harvey (Perez).
Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.
T—3:06. A—13,706 (37,903).
Mets 7, Pirates 6
New York Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 2 1 0 0 Frazier 2b-lf 5 0 1 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 2 0 Difo 3b-2b 5 1 2 0
McNeil 2b 4 1 1 0 Reynolds cf 5 1 1 1
J.Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 Gamel lf-rf 3 1 2 0
Do.Smith lf 5 1 3 1 Nogowski 1b 5 1 1 2
Conforto rf 4 1 1 2 Polanco rf 3 1 1 0
Villar ss 5 1 1 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
Nido c 5 1 2 0 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0
Walker p 0 0 0 0 Stallings ph 1 0 0 0
Dr.Smith p 1 0 0 0 Perez c 4 1 1 0
Blnknhrn ph 1 1 1 3 Newman ss 4 0 2 1
Castro p 0 0 0 0 Brubaker p 1 0 0 0
Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 A.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 Evans ph 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0
Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 1 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 11 6 Totals 37 6 11 4
New York 001 301 002 — 7
Pittsburgh 600 000 000 — 6
E—Nido (3), Walker (1), Polanco (3). DP—New York 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB—New York 11, Pittsburgh 10. 2B—Do.Smith (13), Difo (6), Nogowski (4), Gamel (10), Polanco (8). HR—Blankenhorn (1), Conforto (4). SB—Polanco (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Walker ⅓ 4 6 5 4 0
Dr.Smith 2⅔ 1 0 0 0 2
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 0
Loup 2 3 0 0 0 3
Familia, W, 5-1 2 3 0 0 0 1
May, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pittsburgh
Brubaker 3⅔ 6 4 4 3 5
Stratton 2 1 1 0 3 1
A.Davis, H, 2 ⅓ 1 0 0 0 1
Holmes, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bednar, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rodriguez, L, 4-2 1 2 2 2 0 1
Stratton pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Brubaker (J.Davis), Loup (Evans).
Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T—3:49. A—17,837 (38,747).
White Sox 4, Astros 0
Houston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 1 1 1
Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 Engel rf 4 0 2 1
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 4 0 1 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Moncada dh 4 1 1 1
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Burger 3b 3 0 0 0
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 4 1 0 0
Toro 3b 3 0 1 0 Zavala c 2 0 0 0
Maldnado c 2 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 2 1 1 1
Castro ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 1 0 Totals 30 4 7 4
Houston 000 000 000 — 0
Chicago 010 110 10x — 4
DP—Houston 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Houston 1, Chicago 6. 2B—J.Abreu (15). HR—Moncada (6), Anderson (8).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez, L, 5-2 6⅓ 7 4 4 2 4
Stanek ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Rodon, W, 8-3 7 1 0 0 0 10
Kopech 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Valdez 2 (J.Abreu,Zavala).
Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T—2:28. A—34,148 (40,615).
Brewers 8, Reds 0
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Peterson 2b 4 0 0 0 India 2b 3 0 1 0
Urias 3b 4 2 2 0 Winker lf 4 0 1 0
Yelich lf 5 2 2 1 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0
Adames ss 2 2 2 2 Naquin rf 4 0 1 0
Tellez 1b 3 1 0 1 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Taylor rf 5 1 2 2 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0
Bradly Jr. cf 5 0 2 2 Akiyama cf 2 0 0 0
Pina c 5 0 0 0 Perez p 0 0 0 0
Burnes p 4 0 1 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Stephnsn ph 1 0 0 0
Santillan p 0 0 0 0
Freeman ss 3 0 0 0
Gray p 1 0 0 0
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0
Aquino ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 32 0 5 0
Milwaukee 100 040 102 — 8
Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0
E—Tellez (1), Akiyama (2). DP—Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 6. 3B—Bradley Jr. (3). HR—Yelich (6), Adames (11). SB—Peterson (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes W,5-4 8⅓ 5 0 0 1 12
Perdomo ⅔ 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Gray L,2-5 4⅔ 6 5 5 4 6
Hendrix ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Perez 2 2 1 1 1 3
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Santillan 1 3 2 2 0 0
HBP—Gray 2 (Peterson, Tellez). WP—Santillan.
Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.
T—3:21. A—29,001 (42,319).
Rays 7, Braves 5
Tampa Bay Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Brujan 2b 3 0 0 0 Pederson rf 4 0 2 2
Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 5 0 0 0
Springs p 0 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 2 0 0
Mejia ph 1 1 1 0 Albies 2b 5 0 2 1
Phillips rf 1 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 2 0
Diaz 1b 4 1 1 2 Arcia lf 5 1 0 0
Franco ss 3 1 1 1 Vogt c 4 2 3 1
Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 2 1
McHugh p 0 0 0 0 Smyly p 2 0 1 0
Walls ss 0 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0
Lowe lf-2b-lf 4 1 2 0 Almonte ph 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 1 1 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 1 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Meadows ph 1 0 0 2 Greene p 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 7 8 6 Totals 39 5 12 5
Tampa Bay 000 021 400 — 7
Atlanta 100 201 100 — 5
E—Lowe (6). DP—Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 10. 2B—Zunino (6), Kiermaier (12), Mejia (10), Albies (27), Heredia 2 (21), Pederson (1). HR—Franco (3), Diaz (5). SB—Kiermaier (7). SF—Meadows 2 (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Hill 4 6 3 3 2 4
Kittredge 1⅓ 2 1 1 1 0
Springs, W, 5-1 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
McHugh, H, 4 2 2 1 0 0 2
Fairbanks, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Smyly 5⅔ 4 3 3 2 6
Chavez ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Minter, L, 1-4 ⅓ 2 2 2 0 0
Jackson ⅔ 2 2 2 1 0
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0
WP—Kittredge, Smyly.
Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Dave Rackley.
T—3:11. A—34,544 (41,084).
Tigers 7, Twins 0
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arraez lf 4 0 2 0 Baddoo lf 4 1 2 0
Donaldsn 3b 2 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 3 2 2 3
Larnach rf 4 0 2 0 Grossman rf 3 1 0 0
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 1
Kirilloff 1b 4 0 1 0 Candelrio 3b 4 1 2 3
Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 4 0 1 0
Kepler cf 3 0 0 0 Short ss 4 0 0 0
Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 J.Rogers c 4 1 1 0
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Hill cf 4 1 2 0
Totals 29 0 6 0 Totals 34 7 11 7
Minnesota 000 000 000 — 0
Detroit 003 020 20x — 7
E—Paredes (2). DP—Minnesota 0, Detroit 4. LOB—Minnesota 7, Detroit 5. 2B—Arraez (9), J.Rogers (5), Candelario (21). HR—Schoop (17), Candelario (6). SB—Baddoo (14), Hill (6). SF—Schoop (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Happ, L, 5-5 7 11 7 7 1 4
Minaya 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Peralta, W, 3-1 7 4 0 0 4 4
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lange 1 1 0 0 1 1
WP—Peralta.
Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, John Libka; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T—2:30. A—15,854 (41,083).
Blue Jays 5-10, Rangers 0-0
Game 1
Texas Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinr-Falfa ss 3 0 1 0 Semien 2b 3 0 0 1
Lowe 1b 2 0 1 0 Bichette ss 3 0 1 1
Garcia cf 3 0 0 0 Gurrro Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0
Gallo dh 3 0 1 0 Springer cf 2 1 1 0
Hicks c 3 0 0 0 Hernandz dh 3 1 1 0
White lf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 2 0 0 1
Dahl rf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 1
Solak 2b 2 0 0 0 Davis lf 0 0 0 0
Culbersn 3b 2 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 3 1 2 0
Jansen c 3 1 1 1
Totals 24 0 3 0 Totals 25 5 8 5
Texas 000 000 0 — 0
Toronto 002 012 x — 5
LOB—Texas 4, Toronto 4. 2B—Lowe (10), Espinal (7). 3B—Gallo (1). HR—Jansen (5). SB—Springer (2), Hernandez (7). SF—Grichuk (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Allard, L, 2-7 5⅓ 7 5 5 1 1
Sborz ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Ryu, W, 9-5 7 3 0 0 1 4
Umpires—Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.
T—1:48.
Game 2
Texas Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinr-Falfa ss 3 0 1 0 Semien 2b-ss 4 0 1 0
White cf 3 0 0 0 Bichette ss 3 1 0 0
Garcia dh 3 0 0 0 Valera 2b 1 0 0 0
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Gurrro Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1
Heim c 3 0 1 0 Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0
Ibanez 1b 3 0 0 0 Springer cf 3 2 2 1
Holt 3b 2 0 0 0 Davis cf 0 0 0 0
Solak 2b 2 0 1 0 Hernandez lf 1 2 1 1
J.Martin lf 1 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 2 2 3
Biggio 3b-1b 2 1 0 0
Gurriel Jr. dh 3 1 1 4
McGuire c 3 0 0 0
Totals 23 0 3 0 Totals 26 10 8 10
Texas 000 000 0 — 0
Toronto 640 000 x — 10
DP—Texas 0, Toronto 1. LOB—Texas 3, Toronto 1. 2B—Kiner-Falefa (17), Hernandez (16). HR—Gurriel Jr. (11), Guerrero Jr. (31), Springer (6), Grichuk (18).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Foltynewicz, L, 2-9 1⅔ 8 10 10 2 0
Hearn 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2
Evans 2 0 0 0 1 2
Patton 1 0 0 0 0 3
Toronto
Matz, W, 8-4 5 3 0 0 0 2
Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 1
Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T—1:51. A—12,335 (21,050).
Phillies 4-7, Marlins 2-4
Completion of suspended game
Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Chshlm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 1 0 0
Marte cf 4 1 2 0 Realmuto c 5 1 1 2
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 2 Harper rf 3 1 1 0
Duvall rf 3 0 0 0 McCutchn lf 3 0 1 1
Harrison pr 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0
Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 4 0 0 0
Leon c 3 0 0 0 Jankowski cf 4 1 2 0
Berti lf 3 0 0 0 Velasquez p 1 0 0 0
Thompson p 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Cooper ph 1 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Bender p 0 0 0 0 Suarez p 0 0 0 0
Bass p 0 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 0 0 0
Alfaro ph 1 0 1 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0
Bleier p 0 0 0 0
Diaz ph 1 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 32 4 7 4
Miami 000 000 002 0 — 2
Philadelphia 200 000 000 2 — 4
E—Rojas (4), Curtiss (1). DP—Miami 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB—Miami 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B—Rojas (19), Hoskins (23), Harper (16). HR—Aguilar (17), Realmuto (9). SB—Marte (18), Harper (8). SF—McCutchen (7). S_Velasquez (3), Segura (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Thompson 4 2 2 0 2 2
Curtiss 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bender 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 0
Floro 1 1 0 0 1 1
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia L,3-7⅓ 1 2 1 0 0
Philadelphia
Velasquez 5 1 0 0 2 4
Neris H,1 2 1 0 0 0 3
Bradley H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Suarez BS,3-6 1 2 2 2 1 1
Alvarado W,6-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Velasquez (Berti). WP—Thompson.
Umpires—Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T—3:30. A—21,390 (42,792).
Regularly scheduled game
Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Chshlm Jr. 2b 0 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 0 1 1
Sierra lf 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 5 0 3 2
Marte cf 5 1 1 1 Harper rf 4 0 1 0
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 1 McCutchn lf 3 1 1 2
Leon c 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0
Duvall rf 3 1 2 2 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Torreyes 3b 4 1 1 0
Panik 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 Williams cf 1 1 1 0
Aguilar ph 1 0 1 0 Jankowski cf 2 2 2 0
Alfaro c-1b 4 0 0 0 Wheeler p 0 0 0 0
Berti lf-3b 4 0 1 0 Miller ph 1 1 1 0
Garrett p 2 1 1 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 Falter p 0 0 0 0
Bender p 0 0 0 0 Maton ph 0 0 0 0
Diaz ph 1 0 1 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Okert p 0 0 0 0
Harrison ph 1 0 0 0
Pop p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 31 7 13 6
Miami 004 000 000 — 4
Philadelphia 020 022 01x — 7
E—Segura (8). DP—Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—Miami 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Marte (10), Diaz (3), Hoskins (24). HR—Duvall (20), McCutchen (16), Gregorius (8). SB—Marte (19), Jankowski (4). SF—Cooper (1), Segura (2). S—Wheeler 2 (5), Maton (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Garrett 4⅓ 7 3 2 3 2
Curtiss ⅔ 1 1 1 0 0
Bender, L, 1-1 1 3 2 2 1 0
Okert 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pop 1 2 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia
Wheeler, W, 7-5 6 6 4 4 2 7
Brogdon, H, 8 1⅔ 2 0 0 1 0
Falter, H, 2 ⅓ 1 0 0 0 1
Neris, S, 12-18 1 0 0 0 0 2
WP—Garrett.
Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T—3:28. A—20,588 (42,792).
Rockies 6, Dodgers 5
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Hampson cf 5 2 1 0
Muncy 1b 5 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 5 0 0 0
Turner 3b 5 2 2 2 Story ss 4 0 0 1
Smith c 4 1 3 3 Blackmon rf 5 1 2 2
Taylor 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0
McKinstry rf 4 0 0 0 McMahn 3b 4 2 2 0
Pollock lf 4 0 2 0 Diaz c 4 0 0 0
Lux ss 4 0 0 0 Owings lf 3 1 2 1
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Gray p 1 0 0 0
Price p 2 1 1 0 Adams ph 1 0 1 1
Reed p 0 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0
Vesia p 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0
Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Hilliard ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0
Pujols ph-1b 1 1 0 0
Totals 38 5 9 5 Totals 36 6 8 5
Los Angeles 002 000 020 1 — 5
Colorado 100 010 101 2 — 6
E—Turner (9), Taylor (8). DP—Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Colorado 6. 2B—Turner (16), McMahon (18). HR—Turner (16), Smith (11), Blackmon (5). SB—Blackmon (1), Smith (2). SF—Story (5). S—Gray (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Price 4 2 1 1 1 4
Reed 1⅓ 1 1 0 0 1
Vesia ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 2 1 1 1 2
Treinen, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen, BS, 21-24 1 2 1 1 0 0
Bickford, L, 0-1 ⅔ 1 2 1 0 0
Colorado
Gray 7 6 2 2 2 7
Estevez, BS, 2-5 1 2 2 2 0 2
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 0
Givens, W, 3-2 1 1 1 0 1 3
WP—Kelly.
Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T—3:32. A—35,513 (50,445).
Padres 10-7, Nationals 4-8
Completion of suspended game
San Diego Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pham lf 3 2 3 1 Escobar 2b 5 0 2 0
Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 4 2 Turner ss 4 2 1 0
Crnnwrth 1b 4 0 2 2 Soto rf 4 1 0 0
M.Mchdo 3b 4 1 3 2 Zimmrmn 1b 4 1 1 3
Myers rf 3 1 1 0 Harrison lf 4 0 3 1
Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 Mercer 3b 3 0 0 0
Kim 2b 5 0 2 2 Rivera c 4 0 1 0
Rivas c 5 2 2 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0
Snell p 2 1 1 0 Corbin p 1 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Profar ph 1 0 0 0 Hernandz ph 1 0 1 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0
Hosmer ph 0 1 0 0 A.Machado p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Harper p 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Bell ph 1 0 1 0
O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 10 18 9 Totals 34 4 10 4
San Diego 212 003 200 — 10
Washington 103 000 000 — 4
E—M.Machado (6), Rivera (2), Soto 2 (3). DP—San Diego 2, Washington 4. LOB—San Diego 8, Washington 9. 2B—M.Machado (16), Kim (8), Tatis Jr. (18), Harrison (14). HR—Zimmerman (10). SB—Turner (20), Robles (8), Tatis Jr. (22). SF—M.Machado (7). S—Corbin (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Snell 4 6 4 4 4 3
Stammen W,4-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 3
Diaz 1 2 0 0 0 2
Washington
Corbin L,6-8 5⅓ 10 6 6 4 3
Finnegan ⅔ 4 2 2 0 1
Clay ⅔ 2 2 1 1 1
A.Machado 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 2
Harper 1 1 0 0 0 0
HBP—Snell (Robles).
Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T—3:37. A—33,232 (41,339).
Regularly scheduled game
San Diego Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grisham cf 4 0 1 1 Escobar 2b 5 1 2 2
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 0 0 Turner ss 4 2 1 0
Crnnwrth 2b 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 2 3 2
M.Mchdo 3b 5 2 2 2 Bell 1b 5 0 2 1
Pham lf 3 1 1 0 Harrison 3b 5 1 3 1
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson cf 2 1 1 1
Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Mercer 3b 2 0 0 0
Pagan p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Rivas c 0 0 0 0 Parra lf-cf 4 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 3 Barrera c 4 1 2 1
Profar rf-lf 3 1 1 1 Scherzer p 3 0 0 0
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0
Mateo pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Hernandz ph 1 0 0 0
Musgrove p 2 0 0 0 Robles cf 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0
O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0
Kim ph 1 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 6 7 Totals 39 8 15 8
San Diego 000 300 121 — 7
Washington 004 000 031 — 8
E—Mercer (5). DP—San Diego 1, Washington 0. LOB—San Diego 6, Washington 13. 2B—Soto (10), Harrison 2 (16), Turner (16). HR—Hosmer (8), Profar (2), M.Machado (16), Escobar (1), Soto (14). SB—Stevenson (1), Mateo 2 (5), Grisham (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Musgrove 5 8 4 4 2 3
Stammen 1 1 0 0 1 0
Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pagan BS,0-3 1 4 3 3 0 2
Melancon L,2-2 ⅓ 2 1 1 0 1
Washington
Scherzer 7 4 4 4 3 8
Hudson 1 1 2 1 0 3
Hand W,5-2 1 1 1 1 3 3
HBP—Musgrove 3 (Turner, Parra, Stevenson), Melancon (Robles).
Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jordan Baker.
T—3:40. A—27,221 (41,339).
Indians 4, Athletics 2
Cleveland Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Zimmer cf 5 1 3 3 Canha lf 3 0 1 0
Rosario ss 5 0 2 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 5 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 0
Bradley 1b 3 0 1 0 Moreland dh 3 0 0 0
Perez c 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Mercado lf 4 1 0 0 Laureano cf 3 0 1 0
Da.Johnsn rf 4 2 2 1 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Clement 2b 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 3 1 1 1
Totals 37 4 9 4 Totals 30 2 4 1
Cleveland 100 010 101 — 4
Oakland 010 010 000 — 2
E—Clement (1), Chapman (4). LOB—Cleveland 8, Oakland 3. 2B—Laureano (14). HR—Zimmer (2), Da.Johnson (1), Brown (11). SB—Zimmer (6), Rosario (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac, W, 5-3 6 4 2 2 1 3
Wittgren, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Maton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Shaw, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Bassitt, L, 10-3 7 6 3 3 0 8
Diekman ⅔ 1 0 0 2 1
Romo ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Petit 1 2 1 0 0 0
HBP—Plesac (Canha).
Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T—2:55. A—8,572 (46,847).
Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 4
Chicago Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Rojas 2b 1 2 1 0
Bryant lf 4 2 2 1 Calhoun rf 5 0 1 1
Baez ss 4 1 2 2 Escobar 3b 3 3 1 2
Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 4 1 2 0
Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 P.Smith cf 3 0 1 1
Ortega ph 1 0 1 1 Ahmed ss 4 0 2 1
Hoerner 2b 2 0 0 0 Varsho c 2 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Kelly p 3 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0
Happ ph 1 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Contreras ph 1 0 0 0
Chirinos c 3 1 1 0
Davies p 1 0 0 0
Sogard 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 28 6 8 5
Chicago 000 002 002 — 4
Arizona 000 110 22x — 6
E—Walker (4). DP—Chicago 2, Arizona 1. LOB—Chicago 3, Arizona 11. 2B—Chirinos (1), Bryant 2 (19), Ortega (4), Ahmed (16), Walker (11), Rojas (21). HR—Escobar (21). SB—Varsho (3), Rojas (6). S—Kelly (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Davies 4⅔ 6 2 2 4 3
Ryan ⅔ 1 0 0 2 0
Morgan ⅔ 0 0 0 1 0
Winkler L,1-2 ⅔ 0 2 2 2 0
Brothers 1⅓ 1 2 2 2 1
Arizona
Kelly W,6-7 8 6 4 4 0 6
Soria S,4-6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kelly pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP—Winkler (Walker). WP—Winkler, Brothers.
Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T—3:09. A—21,457 (48,686).
Mariners 7, Angels 4
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 5 0 0 0
Haniger rf 3 3 1 0 Ohtani dh 3 1 2 2
France 1b 4 2 3 3 Walsh 1b 5 0 1 0
Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 1 1 0
Torrens dh 3 1 1 1 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 1 Ward lf 3 1 1 0
Kelenic cf 4 0 1 0 Marsh cf 4 0 0 0
Moore 2b 4 1 1 0 J.Iglesias ss 4 1 3 2
Bauers lf 4 0 1 0 Mayfield 3b 3 0 1 0
Thomas lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 8 5 Totals 35 4 9 4
Seattle 200 130 010 — 7
Los Angeles 000 002 002 — 4
E—Walsh (4). DP—Seattle 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Seattle 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B—Ward (14), J.Iglesias (13). HR—Torrens (10), France (9), Ohtani (34). SB—J.Iglesias (4). S—Ward (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert W,4-2 5⅓ 4 2 2 2 9
Chargois 1 1 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz ⅔ 1 0 0 0 2
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald 1 3 2 2 0 3
Los Angeles
Sandoval L,2-4 7 6 6 4 1 9
Wantz ⅓ 0 1 1 2 1
Quintana 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 3
Chargois pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP—Gilbert 2 (Stassi, Mayfield), Wantz 2 (Haniger, France). WP—Sewald, Sandoval.
Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T—3:20. A—23,434 (45,517).
Yankees 9, Red Sox 1
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernandz 2b 5 0 0 0 LeMahiu 3b 5 0 1 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 0 0 1
Martinez dh 3 1 1 0 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 Torres ss 2 1 1 2
Chavis ph 1 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 3 0 0 1
Devers 3b 1 0 0 0 Amburgey rf 2 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 1 Gardner cf 2 1 1 0
Duran cf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 3 2 2
Vazquez c 2 0 1 0 LaMarre lf-rf 3 2 2 2
Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 Allen cf-lf 2 2 1 1
Arroyo 1b 1 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 30 9 8 9
Boston 000 000 010 — 1
New York 011 010 42x — 9
E—Renfroe (6), LaMarre (1). DP—Boston 1, New York 0. LOB—Boston 9, New York 5. 2B—Bogaerts 2 (29), Vazquez (14). HR—Torres (5), Odor (10), LaMarre (1). SB—LaMarre (1), Allen (1). SF—Allen (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Perez L,7-6 4 5 3 3 1 5
Whitlock 2 0 0 0 0 3
Hernandez 0 2 4 4 2 0
Workman 1 0 0 0 3 0
Rios 1 1 2 2 1 0
New York
Taillon W,5-4 5⅓ 4 0 0 2 3
Green H,12 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 3
Britton ⅔ 0 1 1 2 2
Luetge ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Hernandez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T—3:44. A—40,309 (47,309).