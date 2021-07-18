MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Boston    56    38    .596    —    —    4-6    L-2    28-19    28-19

Tampa Bay    55    38    .591    ½    —    8-2    W-1    28-17    27-21

Toronto    48    42    .533    6    2½    6-4    W-4    22-20    26-22

New  York    48    44    .522    7    3½   7-3    W-2    25-23    23-21

Baltimore    30    62    .326    25    21½    3-7    W-2    13-30    17-32

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    56    36    .609    —    —    7-3    W-2    33-15    23-21

Cleveland    47    43    .522    8    3½    5-5    W-2    24-19    23-24

Detroit    43    51    .457    14    9½    5-5    W-3    24-22    19-29

Minnesota    39    53    .424    17    12½    5-5    L-3    22-25    17-28

Kansas City    37    55    .402    19    14½    2-8    L-2    22-24    15-31

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Houston    56    38    .596    —    —    5-5    L-2    29-19    27-19

Oakland    53    42    .558    3½   —    4-6    L-2    28-24    25-18

Seattle    50    44    .532    6    2½    6-4    W-1    29-20    21-24

Los Angeles    46    46    .500    9    5½    5-5    L-1    27-22    19-24

Texas    35    58    .376    20½    17    2-8    L-5    22-25    13-33

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

New York    48    42    .533    —    —    5-5    W-1    28-14    20-28

Philadelphia    47    45    .511    2    6    7-3    W-2    27-17    20-28

Atlanta    45    47    .489    4    8    5-5    L-1    25-24    20-23

Washington    43    49    .467    6    10    3-7    W-1    25-24    18-25

Miami    40    53    .430    91/2    131/2    4-6    L-2    22-21    18-32

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Milwaukee    56    39    .589    —    —    5-5    W-3    27-21    29-18

Cincinnati    48    45    .516    7    5½    5-5    L-3    23-23    25-22

Chicago    46    47    .495    9    7½   4-6    L-1    28-17    18-30

St. Louis    46    47    .495    9    7½    5-5    W-2    25-19    21-28

Pittsburgh    36    57    .387    19    17½    6-4    L-1    21-26    15-31

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Francisco    58    34    .630    —    —    6-4    L-2    30-13    28-21

Los Angeles    58    36    .617    1    —    5-5    L-1    30-14    28-22

San Diego    55    41    .573    5    —    5-5    L-1    33-19    22-22

Colorado    41    53    .436    18    13    5-5    W-1    32-19    9-34

Arizona    27    68    .284    32½   27½    4-6    W-1    16-30    11-38

American League

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 7, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0

Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Oakland 2

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1

Today’s Games

Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejia 1-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-3), 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 12:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game

San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 7, Miami 4, 2nd game

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Washington 8, San Diego 7, 2nd game

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Today’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 4:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 1-1), 5:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Cardinals 2, Giants 1

    San Francisco    St. Louis

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Slater cf    4    0    0    0    Carlson rf    4    0    0    0

Solano 2b    5    0    2    0    Gldschmdt 1b    3    0    1    0

Yastrzemski rf    4    0    2    0    Arenado 3b    4    0    0    0

Ruf 1b    1    1    1    1    O’Neill lf    4    0    1    0

Wade Jr. 1b    2    0    0    0    Molina c    3    0    0    0

Flores 3b    3    0    0    0    Carpenter 2b    3    0    1    0

Crawford ss    3    0    0    0    Rondon pr    0    1    0    0

Tauchman lf    4    0    0    0    Gallegos p    0    0    0    0

Tromp c    3    0    0    0    Reyes p    0    0    0    0

Dickersn ph    0    0    0    0    DeJong ss    3    1    1    1

Cueto p    2    0    0    0    Bader cf    2    0    1    1

Leone p    0    0    0    0    LeBlanc p    2    0    0    0

Estrada ph    1    0    0    0    Helsley p    0    0    0    0

Brebbia p    0    0    0    0    Cabrera p    0    0    0    0

Jackson p    0    0    0    0    Edman ph    1    0    0    0

Duggar ph    0    0    0    0            

Totals    32    1    5    1    Totals    29    2    5    2

San Francisco    000    100    000    —    1

St. Louis    001    000    10x    —    2

LOB—San Francisco 10, St. Louis 5. 2B—Carpenter (8). HR—Ruf (10), DeJong (13).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Francisco

Cueto    5    2    1    1    1    5

Leone    1    1    0    0    1    0

Brebbia, L, 0-1    1    2    1    1    0    1

Jackson    1    0    0    0    0    2

St. Louis

LeBlanc    5    5    1    1    1    3

Helsley    1    0    0    0    1    2

Cabrera, W, 2-3    1    0    0    0    1    2

Gallegos, H, 15    1    0    0    0    0    3

Reyes, S, 22-22    1    0    0    0    2    0

LeBlanc pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Gallegos (Flores).

Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T—3:02. A—29,425 (45,494).

Orioles 5, Royals 0

    Baltimore    Kansas City

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Mullins cf    5    0    0    0    Merrifield 2b    4    0    0    0

Hays rf    5    2    2    0    Benintendi lf    4    0    0    0

Mancini 1b    4    0    1    1    Perez dh    3    0    0    0

Stewart dh    2    0    0    0    C.Santna 1b    3    0    1    0

Mntcastle dh    2    0    0    0    O’Hearn rf    4    0    0    0

Urias ss    5    0    2    2    Dozier 3b    4    0    4    0

Leyba 2b    3    1    1    0    Taylor cf    3    0    0    0

McKenna lf    3    1    1    0    Gallagher c    3    0    0    0

Gutierrez 3b    4    0    0    1    Soler ph    1    0    0    0

Wynns c    3    1    1    1    Lopez ss    4    0    1    0

Totals    36    5    8    5    Totals    33    0    6    0

Baltimore    002    011    010    —    5

Kansas City    000    000    000    —    0

E—Holland (1), Dozier (3). LOB—Baltimore 9, Kansas City 9. 2B—Hays (11), Wynns (2), Leyba (1), Dozier 2 (17). S—McKenna (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

Harvey, W, 4-10    6    3    0    0    1    2

Plutko    ⅓    1    0    0    1    0

Scott, H, 13    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Sulser    1    1    0    0    0    2

Tate    1    1    0    0    0    2

Kansas City

Hernandez, L, 1-1    4    3    2    2    2    6

Zimmer    1    2    1    1    0    1

Staumont    1    2    1    1    0    0

Brentz    1    0    0    0    1    2

Holland    1    1    1    1    0    0

Davis    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Hernandez (Leyba), Harvey (Perez).

Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T—3:06. A—13,706 (37,903).

Mets 7, Pirates 6

    New York    Pittsburgh

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Nimmo cf    2    1    0    0    Frazier 2b-lf    5    0    1    0

Alonso 1b    5    0    2    0    Difo 3b-2b    5    1    2    0

McNeil 2b    4    1    1    0    Reynolds cf    5    1    1    1

J.Davis 3b    3    0    0    0    Gamel lf-rf    3    1    2    0

Do.Smith lf    5    1    3    1    Nogowski 1b    5    1    1    2

Conforto rf    4    1    1    2    Polanco rf    3    1    1    0

Villar ss    5    1    1    0    Bednar p    0    0    0    0

Nido c    5    1    2    0    Rodriguez p    0    0    0    0

Walker p    0    0    0    0    Stallings ph    1    0    0    0

Dr.Smith p    1    0    0    0    Perez c    4    1    1    0

Blnknhrn ph    1    1    1    3    Newman ss    4    0    2    1

Castro p    0    0    0    0    Brubaker p    1    0    0    0

Guillorme ph    1    0    0    0    Stratton p    0    0    0    0

Loup p    0    0    0    0    A.Davis p    0    0    0    0

Pillar ph    1    0    0    0    Evans ph    0    0    0    0

Familia p    0    0    0    0    Holmes p    0    0    0    0

Peraza ph    1    0    0    0    Hayes 3b    1    0    0    0

May p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    38    7    11    6    Totals    37    6    11    4

New York    001    301    002    —    7

Pittsburgh    600    000    000    —    6

E—Nido (3), Walker (1), Polanco (3). DP—New York 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB—New York 11, Pittsburgh 10. 2B—Do.Smith (13), Difo (6), Nogowski (4), Gamel (10), Polanco (8). HR—Blankenhorn (1), Conforto (4). SB—Polanco (9).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Walker    ⅓    4    6    5    4    0

Dr.Smith    2⅔   1    0    0    0    2

Castro    1    0    0    0    0    0

Loup    2    3    0    0    0    3

Familia, W, 5-1    2    3    0    0    0    1

May, S, 2-4    1    0    0    0    1    1

Pittsburgh

Brubaker    3⅔   6    4    4    3    5

Stratton    2    1    1    0    3    1

A.Davis, H, 2    ⅓    1    0    0    0    1

Holmes, H, 6    1    0    0    0    0    1

Bednar, H, 8    1    1    0    0    0    2

Rodriguez, L, 4-2    1    2    2    2    0    1

Stratton pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Brubaker (J.Davis), Loup (Evans).

Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T—3:49. A—17,837 (38,747).

White Sox 4, Astros 0

    Houston    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Altuve 2b    4    0    0    0    Anderson ss    4    1    1    1

Alvarez lf    3    0    0    0    Engel rf    4    0    2    1

Gurriel 1b    3    0    0    0    J.Abreu 1b    3    0    1    0

Brantley dh    3    0    0    0    Vaughn lf    4    0    1    0

Correa ss    3    0    0    0    Moncada dh    4    1    1    1

Tucker rf    3    0    0    0    Burger 3b    3    0    0    0

Straw cf    3    0    0    0    Hamilton cf    4    1    0    0

Toro 3b    3    0    1    0    Zavala c    2    0    0    0

Maldnado c    2    0    0    0    Mendick 2b    2    1    1    1

Castro ph    1    0    0    0            

Totals    28    0    1    0    Totals    30    4    7    4

Houston    000    000    000    —    0

Chicago    010    110    10x    —    4

DP—Houston 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Houston 1, Chicago 6. 2B—J.Abreu (15). HR—Moncada (6), Anderson (8).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Houston

Valdez, L, 5-2    6⅓    7    4    4    2    4

Stanek    ⅔   0    0    0    0    0

Taylor    1    0    0    0    0    0

Chicago

Rodon, W, 8-3    7    1    0    0    0    10

Kopech    1    0    0    0    0    1

Hendriks    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Valdez 2 (J.Abreu,Zavala).

Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T—2:28. A—34,148 (40,615).

Brewers 8, Reds 0

    Milwaukee    Cincinnati

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Peterson 2b    4    0    0    0    India 2b    3    0    1    0

Urias 3b    4    2    2    0    Winker lf    4    0    1    0

Yelich lf    5    2    2    1    Votto 1b    4    0    1    0

Adames ss    2    2    2    2    Naquin rf    4    0    1    0

Tellez 1b    3    1    0    1    Suarez 3b    4    0    0    0

Taylor rf    5    1    2    2    Barnhart c    4    0    1    0

Bradly Jr. cf    5    0    2    2    Akiyama cf    2    0    0    0

Pina c    5    0    0    0    Perez p    0    0    0    0

Burnes p    4    0    1    0    Doolittle p    0    0    0    0

Perdomo p    0    0    0    0    Stephnsn ph    1    0    0    0

                    Santillan p    0    0    0    0

                    Freeman ss    3    0    0    0

                    Gray p    1    0    0    0

                    Hendrix p    0    0    0    0

                    Aquino ph-cf    2    0    0    0

Totals    37    8    11    8    Totals    32    0    5    0

Milwaukee    100    040    102    —    8

Cincinnati    000    000    000    —    0

E—Tellez (1), Akiyama (2). DP—Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 6. 3B—Bradley Jr. (3). HR—Yelich (6), Adames (11). SB—Peterson (6).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Milwaukee

Burnes W,5-4    8⅓    5    0    0    1    12

Perdomo    ⅔    0    0    0    0    2

Cincinnati

Gray L,2-5    4⅔   6    5    5    4    6

Hendrix    ⅓   0    0    0    0    1

Perez    2    2    1    1    1    3

Doolittle    1    0    0    0    0    1

Santillan    1    3    2    2    0    0

HBP—Gray 2 (Peterson, Tellez). WP—Santillan.

Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.

T—3:21. A—29,001 (42,319).

Rays 7, Braves 5

    Tampa Bay    Atlanta

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Brujan 2b    3    0    0    0    Pederson rf    4    0    2    2

Kittredge p    0    0    0    0    Swanson ss    5    0    0    0

Springs p    0    0    0    0    Freeman 1b    4    2    0    0

Mejia ph    1    1    1    0    Albies 2b    5    0    2    1

Phillips rf    1    0    0    0    Riley 3b    4    0    2    0

Diaz 1b    4    1    1    2    Arcia lf    5    1    0    0

Franco ss    3    1    1    1    Vogt c    4    2    3    1

Arozarena rf    4    0    0    0    Heredia cf    4    0    2    1

McHugh p    0    0    0    0    Smyly p    2    0    1    0

Walls ss    0    0    0    0    Chavez p    0    0    0    0

Lowe lf-2b-lf    4    1    2    0    Almonte ph    1    0    0    0

Zunino c    3    1    1    0    Minter p    0    0    0    0

Wendle 3b    4    1    1    0    Jackson p    0    0    0    0

Kiermaier cf    3    1    1    1    Tomlin p    0    0    0    0

Hill p    1    0    0    0    Adrianza ph    1    0    0    0

Meadows ph    1    0    0    2    Greene p    0    0    0    0

Fairbanks p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    32    7    8    6    Totals    39    5    12    5

Tampa Bay    000    021    400    —    7

Atlanta    100    201    100    —    5

E—Lowe (6). DP—Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 10. 2B—Zunino (6), Kiermaier (12), Mejia (10), Albies (27), Heredia 2 (21), Pederson (1). HR—Franco (3), Diaz (5). SB—Kiermaier (7). SF—Meadows 2 (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Tampa Bay

Hill    4    6    3    3    2    4

Kittredge    1⅓    2    1    1    1    0

Springs, W, 5-1    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

McHugh, H, 4    2    2    1    0    0    2

Fairbanks, S, 5-6    1    1    0    0    0    2

Atlanta

Smyly    5⅔   4    3    3    2    6

Chavez   ⅓   0    0    0    0    0

Minter, L, 1-4    ⅓   2    2    2    0    0

Jackson    ⅔    2    2    2    1    0

Tomlin    1    0    0    0    0    0

Greene    1    0    0    0    0    0

WP—Kittredge, Smyly.

Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Dave Rackley.

T—3:11. A—34,544 (41,084).

Tigers 7, Twins 0

    Minnesota    Detroit

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Arraez lf    4    0    2    0    Baddoo lf    4    1    2    0

Donaldsn 3b    2    0    1    0    Schoop 1b    3    2    2    3

Larnach rf    4    0    2    0    Grossman rf    3    1    0    0

Cruz dh    3    0    0    0    Cabrera dh    4    0    1    1

Kirilloff 1b    4    0    1    0    Candelrio 3b    4    1    2    3

Polanco 2b    3    0    0    0    Paredes 2b    4    0    1    0

Kepler cf    3    0    0    0    Short ss    4    0    0    0

Jeffers c    3    0    0    0    J.Rogers c    4    1    1    0

Simmons ss    3    0    0    0    Hill cf    4    1    2    0

Totals    29    0    6    0    Totals    34    7    11    7

Minnesota    000    000    000    —    0

Detroit    003    020    20x    —    7

E—Paredes (2). DP—Minnesota 0, Detroit 4. LOB—Minnesota 7, Detroit 5. 2B—Arraez (9), J.Rogers (5), Candelario (21). HR—Schoop (17), Candelario (6). SB—Baddoo (14), Hill (6). SF—Schoop (6).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Minnesota

Happ, L, 5-5    7    11    7    7    1    4

Minaya    1    0    0    0    0    1

Detroit

Peralta, W, 3-1    7    4    0    0    4    4

Farmer    1    1    0    0    0    1

Lange    1    1    0    0    1    1

WP—Peralta.

Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, John Libka; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T—2:30. A—15,854 (41,083).

Blue Jays 5-10, Rangers 0-0

Game 1

Texas    Toronto

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Kinr-Falfa ss    3    0    1    0    Semien 2b    3    0    0    1

Lowe 1b    2    0    1    0    Bichette ss    3    0    1    1

Garcia cf    3    0    0    0    Gurrro Jr. 1b    3    0    0    0

Gallo dh    3    0    1    0    Springer cf    2    1    1    0

Hicks c    3    0    0    0    Hernandz dh    3    1    1    0

White lf    3    0    0    0    Grichuk rf    2    0    0    1

Dahl rf    3    0    0    0    Gurriel Jr. lf    3    1    2    1

Solak 2b    2    0    0    0    Davis lf    0    0    0    0

Culbersn 3b    2    0    0    0    Espinal 3b    3    1    2    0

                    Jansen c    3    1    1    1

Totals    24    0    3    0    Totals    25    5    8    5

Texas    000    000    0    —    0

Toronto    002    012    x    —    5

LOB—Texas 4, Toronto 4. 2B—Lowe (10), Espinal (7). 3B—Gallo (1). HR—Jansen (5). SB—Springer (2), Hernandez (7). SF—Grichuk (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Texas

Allard, L, 2-7    5⅓   7    5    5    1    1

Sborz    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Toronto

Ryu, W, 9-5    7    3    0    0    1    4

Umpires—Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.

T—1:48.

Game 2

Texas    Toronto

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Kinr-Falfa ss    3    0    1    0    Semien 2b-ss    4    0    1    0

White cf    3    0    0    0    Bichette ss    3    1    0    0

Garcia dh    3    0    0    0    Valera 2b    1    0    0    0

Gallo rf    3    0    0    0    Gurrro Jr. 1b    3    1    1    1

Heim c    3    0    1    0    Espinal 3b    0    0    0    0

Ibanez 1b    3    0    0    0    Springer cf    3    2    2    1

Holt 3b    2    0    0    0    Davis cf    0    0    0    0

Solak 2b    2    0    1    0    Hernandez lf    1    2    1    1

J.Martin lf    1    0    0    0    Grichuk rf    3    2    2    3

                    Biggio 3b-1b    2    1    0    0

                    Gurriel Jr. dh    3    1    1    4

                    McGuire c    3    0    0    0

Totals    23    0    3    0    Totals    26    10    8    10

Texas    000    000    0    —    0

Toronto    640    000    x    —    10

DP—Texas 0, Toronto 1. LOB—Texas 3, Toronto 1. 2B—Kiner-Falefa (17), Hernandez (16). HR—Gurriel Jr. (11), Guerrero Jr. (31), Springer (6), Grichuk (18).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Texas

Foltynewicz, L, 2-9    1⅔    8    10    10    2    0

Hearn    1⅓    0    0    0    0    2

Evans    2    0    0    0    1    2

Patton    1    0    0    0    0    3

Toronto

Matz, W, 8-4    5    3    0    0    0    2

Dolis    1    0    0    0    1    1

Saucedo    1    0    0    0    0    1

Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T—1:51. A—12,335 (21,050).

Phillies 4-7, Marlins 2-4

Completion of suspended game

    Miami    Philadelphia

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Chshlm Jr. 2b    4    0    0    0    Segura 2b    3    1    0    0

Marte cf    4    1    2    0    Realmuto c    5    1    1    2

Aguilar 1b    4    1    1    2    Harper rf    3    1    1    0

Duvall rf    3    0    0    0    McCutchn lf    3    0    1    1

Harrison pr    0    0    0    0    Hoskins 1b    3    0    1    1

Rojas ss    4    0    1    0    Gregorius ss    4    0    1    0

Panik 3b    4    0    0    0    Torreyes 3b    4    0    0    0

Leon c    3    0    0    0    Jankowski cf    4    1    2    0

Berti lf    3    0    0    0    Velasquez p    1    0    0    0

Thompson p    1    0    0    0    Neris p    0    0    0    0

Cooper ph    1    0    0    0    Miller ph    1    0    0    0

Curtiss p    0    0    0    0    Bradley p    0    0    0    0

Bender p    0    0    0    0    Suarez p    0    0    0    0

Bass p    0    0    0    0    Williams ph    1    0    0    0

Alfaro ph    1    0    1    0    Alvarado p    0    0    0    0

Floro p    0    0    0    0            

Bleier p    0    0    0    0            

Diaz ph    1    0    0    0            

Garcia p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    33    2    5    2    Totals    32    4    7    4

Miami    000    000    002    0    —    2

Philadelphia    200    000    000    2    —    4

E—Rojas (4), Curtiss (1). DP—Miami 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB—Miami 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B—Rojas (19), Hoskins (23), Harper (16). HR—Aguilar (17), Realmuto (9). SB—Marte (18), Harper (8). SF—McCutchen (7). S_Velasquez (3), Segura (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Miami

Thompson    4    2    2    0    2    2

Curtiss    1    1    0    0    0    1

Bender    1    1    0    0    0    1

Bass    1    1    0    0    0    0

Floro    1    1    0    0    1    1

Bleier    1    0    0    0    0    0

Garcia L,3-7⅓    1    2    1    0    0

Philadelphia

Velasquez    5    1    0    0    2    4

Neris H,1    2    1    0    0    0    3

Bradley H,5    1    1    0    0    0    1

Suarez BS,3-6    1    2    2    2    1    1

Alvarado W,6-0    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Velasquez (Berti). WP—Thompson.

Umpires—Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T—3:30. A—21,390 (42,792).

Regularly scheduled game

Miami    Philadelphia

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Chshlm Jr. 2b    0    0    0    0    Segura 2b    3    0    1    1

Sierra lf    4    1    1    0    Realmuto c    5    0    3    2

Marte cf    5    1    1    1    Harper rf    4    0    1    0

Cooper 1b    3    0    0    1    McCutchn lf    3    1    1    2

Leon c    1    0    0    0    Hoskins 1b    4    0    1    0

Duvall rf    3    1    2    2    Gregorius ss    4    1    1    1

Rojas ss    4    0    1    0    Torreyes 3b    4    1    1    0

Panik 3b-2b    2    0    0    0    Williams cf    1    1    1    0

Aguilar ph    1    0    1    0    Jankowski cf    2    2    2    0

Alfaro c-1b    4    0    0    0    Wheeler p    0    0    0    0

Berti lf-3b    4    0    1    0    Miller ph    1    1    1    0

Garrett p    2    1    1    0    Brogdon p    0    0    0    0

Curtiss p    0    0    0    0    Falter p    0    0    0    0

Bender p    0    0    0    0    Maton ph    0    0    0    0

Diaz ph    1    0    1    0    Neris p    0    0    0    0

Okert p    0    0    0    0            

Harrison ph    1    0    0    0            

Pop p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    35    4    9    4    Totals    31    7    13    6

Miami    004    000    000    —    4

Philadelphia    020    022    01x    —    7

E—Segura (8). DP—Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—Miami 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Marte (10), Diaz (3), Hoskins (24). HR—Duvall (20), McCutchen (16), Gregorius (8). SB—Marte (19), Jankowski (4). SF—Cooper (1), Segura (2). S—Wheeler 2 (5), Maton (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Miami

Garrett    4⅓    7    3    2    3    2

Curtiss    ⅔    1    1    1    0    0

Bender, L, 1-1    1    3    2    2    1    0

Okert    1    0    0    0    0    1

Pop    1    2    1    1    0    0

Philadelphia

Wheeler, W, 7-5    6    6    4    4    2    7

Brogdon, H, 8    1⅔   2    0    0    1    0

Falter, H, 2    ⅓   1    0    0    0    1

Neris, S, 12-18    1    0    0    0    0    2

WP—Garrett.

Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T—3:28. A—20,588 (42,792).

Rockies 6, Dodgers 5

    Los Angeles    Colorado

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Bellinger cf    4    0    0    0    Hampson cf    5    2    1    0

Muncy 1b    5    0    0    0    Rodgers 2b    5    0    0    0

Turner 3b    5    2    2    2    Story ss    4    0    0    1

Smith c    4    1    3    3    Blackmon rf    5    1    2    2

Taylor 2b-ss    4    0    1    0    Cron 1b    3    0    0    0

McKinstry rf    4    0    0    0    McMahn 3b    4    2    2    0

Pollock lf    4    0    2    0    Diaz c    4    0    0    0

Lux ss    4    0    0    0    Owings lf    3    1    2    1

Jansen p    0    0    0    0    Givens p    0    0    0    0

Bickford p    0    0    0    0    Gray p    1    0    0    0

Price p    2    1    1    0    Adams ph    1    0    1    1

Reed p    0    0    0    0    Estevez p    0    0    0    0

Vesia p    0    0    0    0    Bard p    0    0    0    0

Beaty ph    1    0    0    0    Hilliard ph-lf    1    0    0    0

Kelly p    0    0    0    0            

Treinen p    0    0    0    0            

Pujols ph-1b    1    1    0    0            

Totals    38    5    9    5    Totals    36    6    8    5

Los Angeles    002    000    020    1    —    5

Colorado    100    010    101    2    —    6

E—Turner (9), Taylor (8). DP—Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Colorado 6. 2B—Turner (16), McMahon (18). HR—Turner (16), Smith (11), Blackmon (5). SB—Blackmon (1), Smith (2). SF—Story (5). S—Gray (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Price    4    2    1    1    1    4

Reed    1⅓    1    1    0    0    1

Vesia    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Kelly    1    2    1    1    1    2

Treinen, H, 19    1    0    0    0    0    1

Jansen, BS, 21-24    1    2    1    1    0    0

Bickford, L, 0-1   ⅔    1    2    1    0    0

Colorado

Gray    7    6    2    2    2    7

Estevez, BS, 2-5    1    2    2    2    0    2

Bard    1    0    0    0    0    0

Givens, W, 3-2    1    1    1    0    1    3

WP—Kelly.

Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T—3:32. A—35,513 (50,445).

Padres 10-7, Nationals 4-8

Completion of suspended game

    San Diego    Washington

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Pham lf    3    2    3    1    Escobar 2b    5    0    2    0

Tatis Jr. ss    5    2    4    2    Turner ss    4    2    1    0

Crnnwrth 1b    4    0    2    2    Soto rf    4    1    0    0

M.Mchdo 3b    4    1    3    2    Zimmrmn 1b    4    1    1    3

Myers rf    3    1    1    0    Harrison lf    4    0    3    1

Grisham cf    5    0    0    0    Mercer 3b    3    0    0    0

Kim 2b    5    0    2    2    Rivera c    4    0    1    0

Rivas c    5    2    2    0    Robles cf    3    0    0    0

Snell p    2    1    1    0    Corbin p    1    0    0    0

Stammen p    0    0    0    0    Finnegan p    0    0    0    0

Profar ph    1    0    0    0    Hernandz ph    1    0    1    0

Johnson p    0    0    0    0    Clay p    0    0    0    0

Hosmer ph    0    1    0    0    A.Machado p    0    0    0    0

Hill p    0    0    0    0    Harper p    0    0    0    0

Adams p    0    0    0    0    Bell ph    1    0    1    0

O’Grady ph    1    0    0    0            

Diaz p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    38    10    18    9    Totals    34    4    10    4

San Diego    212    003    200    —    10

Washington    103    000    000    —    4

E—M.Machado (6), Rivera (2), Soto 2 (3). DP—San Diego 2, Washington 4. LOB—San Diego 8, Washington 9. 2B—M.Machado (16), Kim (8), Tatis Jr. (18), Harrison (14). HR—Zimmerman (10). SB—Turner (20), Robles (8), Tatis Jr. (22). SF—M.Machado (7). S—Corbin (6).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Diego

Snell    4    6    4    4    4    3

Stammen W,4-2    1    1    0    0    0    0

Johnson    1    1    0    0    0    1

Hill    1    0    0    0    0    1

Adams    1    0    0    0    0    3

Diaz    1    2    0    0    0    2

Washington

Corbin L,6-8    5⅓   10    6    6    4    3

Finnegan    ⅔   4    2    2    0    1

Clay    ⅔   2    2    1    1    1

A.Machado    1⅓    1    0    0    0    2

Harper    1    1    0    0    0    0

HBP—Snell (Robles).

Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T—3:37. A—33,232 (41,339).

Regularly scheduled game

San Diego    Washington

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Grisham cf    4    0    1    1    Escobar 2b    5    1    2    2

Tatis Jr. ss    4    1    0    0    Turner ss    4    2    1    0

Crnnwrth 2b    4    0    0    0    Soto rf    4    2    3    2

M.Mchdo 3b    5    2    2    2    Bell 1b    5    0    2    1

Pham lf    3    1    1    0    Harrison 3b    5    1    3    1

Pomeranz p    0    0    0    0    Stevenson cf    2    1    1    1

Myers ph    1    0    0    0    Mercer 3b    2    0    0    0

Pagan p    0    0    0    0    Hand p    0    0    0    0

Rivas c    0    0    0    0    Parra lf-cf    4    0    1    0

Hosmer 1b    3    1    1    3    Barrera c    4    1    2    1

Profar rf-lf    3    1    1    1    Scherzer p    3    0    0    0

Caratini c    3    0    0    0    Hudson p    0    0    0    0

Mateo pr-rf    0    1    0    0    Hernandz ph    1    0    0    0

Musgrove p    2    0    0    0    Robles cf    0    0    0    0

Stammen p    0    0    0    0            

O’Grady ph    1    0    0    0            

Kim ph    1    0    0    0            

Melancon p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    34    7    6    7    Totals    39    8    15    8

San Diego    000    300    121    —    7

Washington    004    000    031    —    8

E—Mercer (5). DP—San Diego 1, Washington 0. LOB—San Diego 6, Washington 13. 2B—Soto (10), Harrison 2 (16), Turner (16). HR—Hosmer (8), Profar (2), M.Machado (16), Escobar (1), Soto (14). SB—Stevenson (1), Mateo 2 (5), Grisham (9).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Diego

Musgrove    5    8    4    4    2    3

Stammen    1    1    0    0    1    0

Pomeranz    1    0    0    0    0    2

Pagan BS,0-3    1    4    3    3    0    2

Melancon L,2-2    ⅓    2    1    1    0    1

Washington

Scherzer    7    4    4    4    3    8

Hudson    1    1    2    1    0    3

Hand W,5-2    1    1    1    1    3    3

HBP—Musgrove 3 (Turner, Parra, Stevenson), Melancon (Robles).

Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jordan Baker.

T—3:40. A—27,221 (41,339).

Indians 4, Athletics 2

    Cleveland    Oakland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Zimmer cf    5    1    3    3    Canha lf    3    0    1    0

Rosario ss    5    0    2    0    Andrus ss    4    0    0    0

Ramirez 3b    5    0    0    0    Olson 1b    4    0    0    0

Reyes dh    3    0    0    0    Lowrie 2b    4    1    1    0

Bradley 1b    3    0    1    0    Moreland dh    3    0    0    0

Perez c    4    0    1    0    Chapman 3b    3    0    0    0

Mercado lf    4    1    0    0    Laureano cf    3    0    1    0

Da.Johnsn rf    4    2    2    1    Murphy c    3    0    0    0

Clement 2b    4    0    0    0    Brown rf    3    1    1    1

Totals    37    4    9    4    Totals    30    2    4    1

Cleveland    100    010    101    —    4

Oakland    010    010    000    —    2

E—Clement (1), Chapman (4). LOB—Cleveland 8, Oakland 3. 2B—Laureano (14). HR—Zimmer (2), Da.Johnson (1), Brown (11). SB—Zimmer (6), Rosario (9).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cleveland

Plesac, W, 5-3    6    4    2    2    1    3

Wittgren, H, 8    1    0    0    0    0    2

Maton, H, 1    1    0    0    0    0    2

Shaw, S, 2-4    1    0    0    0    0    1

Oakland

Bassitt, L, 10-3    7    6    3    3    0    8

Diekman    ⅔    1    0    0    2    1

Romo    ⅓   0    0    0    0    1

Petit    1    2    1    0    0    0

HBP—Plesac (Canha).

Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T—2:55. A—8,572 (46,847).

Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 4

    Chicago    Arizona

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Rizzo 1b    4    0    0    0    Rojas 2b    1    2    1    0

Bryant lf    4    2    2    1    Calhoun rf    5    0    1    1

Baez ss    4    1    2    2    Escobar 3b    3    3    1    2

Wisdom 3b    4    0    1    0    Walker 1b    4    1    2    0

Heyward rf    4    0    0    0    Peralta lf    3    0    0    0

Marisnick cf    3    0    0    0    P.Smith cf    3    0    1    1

Ortega ph    1    0    1    1    Ahmed ss    4    0    2    1

Hoerner 2b    2    0    0    0    Varsho c    2    0    0    0

Ryan p    0    0    0    0    Kelly p    3    0    0    0

Morgan p    0    0    0    0    Soria p    0    0    0    0

Happ ph    1    0    0    0            

Winkler p    0    0    0    0            

Brothers p    0    0    0    0            

Contreras ph    1    0    0    0            

Chirinos c    3    1    1    0            

Davies p    1    0    0    0            

Sogard 2b    2    0    0    0            

Totals    34    4    7    4    Totals    28    6    8    5

Chicago    000    002    002    —    4

Arizona    000    110    22x    —    6

E—Walker (4). DP—Chicago 2, Arizona 1. LOB—Chicago 3, Arizona 11. 2B—Chirinos (1), Bryant 2 (19), Ortega (4), Ahmed (16), Walker (11), Rojas (21). HR—Escobar (21). SB—Varsho (3), Rojas (6). S—Kelly (6).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Davies    4⅔    6    2    2    4    3

Ryan    ⅔    1    0    0    2    0

Morgan    ⅔    0    0    0    1    0

Winkler L,1-2    ⅔    0    2    2    2    0

Brothers    1⅓   1    2    2    2    1

Arizona

Kelly W,6-7    8    6    4    4    0    6

Soria S,4-6    1    1    0    0    0    2

Kelly pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP—Winkler (Walker). WP—Winkler, Brothers.

Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T—3:09. A—21,457 (48,686).

Mariners 7, Angels 4

    Seattle    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Crawford ss    5    0    0    0    Fletcher 2b    5    0    0    0

Haniger rf    3    3    1    0    Ohtani dh    3    1    2    2

France 1b    4    2    3    3    Walsh 1b    5    0    1    0

Seager 3b    5    0    0    0    Stassi c    4    1    1    0

Torrens dh    3    1    1    1    Eaton rf    4    0    0    0

Murphy c    3    0    0    1    Ward lf    3    1    1    0

Kelenic cf    4    0    1    0    Marsh cf    4    0    0    0

Moore 2b    4    1    1    0    J.Iglesias ss    4    1    3    2

Bauers lf    4    0    1    0    Mayfield 3b    3    0    1    0

Thomas lf    0    0    0    0            

Totals    35    7    8    5    Totals    35    4    9    4

Seattle    200    130    010    —    7

Los Angeles    000    002    002    —    4

E—Walsh (4). DP—Seattle 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Seattle 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B—Ward (14), J.Iglesias (13). HR—Torrens (10), France (9), Ohtani (34). SB—J.Iglesias (4). S—Ward (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Seattle

Gilbert W,4-2    5⅓    4    2    2    2    9

Chargois    1    1    0    0    0    1

Misiewicz    ⅔    1    0    0    0    2

Steckenrider    1    0    0    0    0    0

Sewald    1    3    2    2    0    3

Los Angeles

Sandoval L,2-4    7    6    6    4    1    9

Wantz    ⅓    0    1    1    2    1

Quintana    1⅔    2    0    0    0    3

Chargois pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP—Gilbert 2 (Stassi, Mayfield), Wantz 2 (Haniger, France). WP—Sewald, Sandoval.

Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T—3:20. A—23,434 (45,517).

Yankees 9, Red Sox 1

    Boston    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hernandz 2b    5    0    0    0    LeMahiu 3b    5    0    1    0

Verdugo lf    4    0    0    0    Stanton dh    5    0    0    1

Martinez dh    3    1    1    0    Sanchez c    3    0    0    0

Bogaerts ss    3    0    2    0    Torres ss    2    1    1    2

Chavis ph    1    0    0    0    Gittens 1b    3    0    0    1

Devers 3b    1    0    0    0    Amburgey rf    2    0    0    0

Renfroe rf    4    0    1    1    Gardner cf    2    1    1    0

Duran cf    4    0    0    0    Odor 2b    3    3    2    2

Vazquez c    2    0    1    0    LaMarre lf-rf    3    2    2    2

Plawecki c    1    0    0    0    Allen cf-lf    2    2    1    1

Arroyo 1b    1    0    0    0            

Dalbec 1b    3    0    0    0            

Totals    32    1    5    1    Totals    30    9    8    9

Boston    000    000    010    —    1

New York    011    010    42x    —    9

E—Renfroe (6), LaMarre (1). DP—Boston 1, New York 0. LOB—Boston 9, New York 5. 2B—Bogaerts 2 (29), Vazquez (14). HR—Torres (5), Odor (10), LaMarre (1). SB—LaMarre (1), Allen (1). SF—Allen (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Boston

Perez L,7-6    4    5    3    3    1    5

Whitlock    2    0    0    0    0    3

Hernandez    0    2    4    4    2    0

Workman    1    0    0    0    3    0

Rios    1    1    2    2    1    0

New York

Taillon W,5-4    5⅓    4    0    0    2    3

Green H,12    1⅔    0    0    0    1    3

Britton    ⅔    0    1    1    2    2

Luetge    ⅓   1    0    0    0    0

Chapman    1    0    0    0    0    1

Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Hernandez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T—3:44. A—40,309 (47,309).

