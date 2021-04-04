MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 3 0 1.000 — — 3-0 W-3 0-0 3-0
Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 1 — 2-1 L-1 0-0 2-1
Toronto 2 1 .667 1 — 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
New York 1 2 .333 2 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Boston 0 3 .000 3 2 0-3 L-3 0-3 0-0
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Detroit 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Kansas City 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Minnesota 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Cleveland 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Chicago 1 3 .250 11/2 11/2 1-3 L-2 0-0 1-3
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 0 1.000 — — 4-0 W-4 0-0 4-0
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 1 — 3-1 W-2 3-1 0-0
Seattle 2 1 .667 11/2 — 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0
Texas 1 2 .333 21/2 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Oakland 0 4 .000 4 21/2 0-4 L-4 0-4 0-0
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 3 0 1.000 — — 3-0 W-3 3-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 11/2 1/2 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 11/2 1/2 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 1 2 .333 2 1 1-2 W-1 1-2 0-0
Atlanta 0 3 .000 3 2 0-3 L-3 0-0 0-3
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-2 2-1 0-0
Cincinnati 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-2 2-1 0-0
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2
St. Louis 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 — — 3-1 W-3 0-0 3-1
San Diego 3 1 .750 — — 3-1 L-1 3-1 0-0
San Francisco 1 2 .333 11/2 1 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2
Arizona 1 3 .250 2 11/2 1-3 W-1 0-0 1-3
Colorado 1 3 .250 2 11/2 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0
American League
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 9, Detroit 3
Baltimore 11, Boston 3
Texas 7, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2
Houston 9, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Today's Games
Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-0) at Detroit (Urena 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Toronto (Matz 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Lopez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-0), 6:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 10:10 a.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2
Arizona 3, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Today’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, ppd.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Cincinnati (De Leon 0-0), 4:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 0-0), 4:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at San Diego (Morejon 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Twins 8, Brewers 2
Minnesota Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arraez 3b 3 1 3 0 Wong 2b 3 0 1 0
Polanco 2b 4 2 0 0 Hiura 1b 4 0 0 0
Buxton cf 1 0 1 0 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0
Rooker ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0
Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 2 1 1
Kepler rf 5 1 1 3 Urias ss 2 0 1 0
Sano 1b 5 1 1 2 Pina c 3 0 0 1
Cave lf-cf 4 1 1 0 Arcia 3b 4 0 0 0
Garver c 3 1 2 1 Houser p 1 0 0 0
Simmons ss 3 1 1 1 McKinney ph 1 0 1 0
Pineda p 2 0 0 0 Rasmussen p 0 0 0 0
Stashak p 0 0 0 0 Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0
Jeffers ph 1 0 1 0 Lindblom p 0 0 0 0
Robles p 0 0 0 0 Yardley p 0 0 0 0
Cruz ph 0 0 0 1 Shaw ph 1 0 0 0
Alcala p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 8 11 8 Totals 32 2 5 2
Minnesota 100 014 020 — 8
Milwaukee 010 001 000 — 2
E—Polanco (1), Hiura (1). DP—Minnesota 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB—Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B—Buxton (1), Simmons (1), Arraez (1), Urias (1). HR—Garver (1), Sano (1), Bradley Jr. (1). SB—Kepler (1). SF—Cruz (1), Pina (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Pineda W,1-0 5 4 1 0 2 5
Stashak 1 1 1 1 1 2
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alcala 2 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Houser L,0-1 5 4 2 2 2 4
Rasmussen 1 3 4 3 1 1
Lindblom 2 4 2 2 2 0
Yardley 1 0 0 0 0 2
WP—Rasmussen.
Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, CB Bucknor.
T—3:29. A—10,666 (41,900).
Astros 9, Athletics 2
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 Canha cf 4 2 2 0
Tucker rf 5 1 1 1 Olson 1b 4 0 0 1
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 1
Garcia 3b 1 0 1 0 Moreland dh 2 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 1 0 0 Kemp lf 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 2 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Pinder rf 0 0 0 0
Straw cf 1 2 0 1 Piscotty ph-rf 4 0 0 0
Castro c 4 2 1 2 Tom lf-p 3 0 0 0
McCormick lf 4 1 1 3 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 9 11 9 Totals 31 2 4 2
Houston 122 004 000 — 9
Oakland 100 010 000 — 2
E—Chapman (1). DP—Houston 0, Oakland 2. LOB—Houston 4, Oakland 4. 2B—Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Canha (1), Lowrie (1). 3B—Canha (1). HR—Tucker (1), Castro (1), McCormick (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy 41/3 4 2 2 2 5
Bielak W,1-0 42/3 0 0 0 0 4
Oakland
Manaea L,0-1 42/3 6 5 5 3 4
Tom 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 2/3 2 3 2 0 0
Petit 12/3 2 1 1 0 0
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 1
WP—Urquidy.
Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T—3:15. A—4,504 (46,847).
Rangers 7, Royals 3
Texas Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinr-Falfa ss 4 1 3 3 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0
Dahl lf 4 1 0 1 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0
Gallo rf 5 1 2 0 Santana 1b 4 0 2 0
Lowe dh 4 1 2 3 Perez c 4 1 1 2
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0
Holt 3b 2 1 0 0 Isbel rf 4 0 0 0
Heim c 3 1 1 0 Alberto 3b 4 0 1 1
Taveras cf 3 1 0 0 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0
McBroom ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 7 8 7 Totals 36 3 8 3
Texas 003 300 001 — 7
Kansas City 000 002 001 — 3
E—Heim (1), Benintendi (1). DP—Texas 0, Kansas City 1. LOB—Texas 5, Kansas City 6. 2B—Heim (1), Merrifield (1), Alberto (3). HR—Lowe (1), Kiner-Falefa (1), Perez (1). SB—Isbel (1), Heim (1), Holt (1). SF—Dahl (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles W,1-0 52/3 5 2 2 0 8
Benjamin 21/3 1 0 0 0 3
Kennedy 1 2 1 1 0 3
Kansas City
Singer L,0-1 31/3 5 6 5 3 5
Brentz 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Junis 1 1 0 0 0 1
Zimmer 3 1 0 0 1 2
Davis 1 1 1 1 0 0
HBP—Singer (Kiner-Falefa). WP—Zimmer.
Umpires—Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T—2:53. A—8,869 (37,903).
Orioles 11, Red Sox 3
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 5 3 5 0 Hernandez cf 2 1 0 1
Mancini 1b 6 2 2 2 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0
Santander rf 5 1 3 2 Cordero lf 1 0 0 0
Montcstle dh 4 1 1 1 Martinez dh 4 1 2 2
Ruiz 2b 6 1 2 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 1 0 1 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Hays lf 2 0 1 2 Vazquez c 4 1 3 0
Valaika pr-lf 3 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0
Sisco c 5 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0
Totals 44 11 17 10 Totals 32 3 6 3
Baltimore 307 000 001 — 11
Boston 001 101 000 — 3
LOB—Baltimore 14, Boston 5. 2B—Mullins 3 (3), Franco (1), Hays (1), Mancini (1), Vazquez (1), Martinez (3). HR—Martinez (1). SF—Hernandez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann W,1-0 6 4 3 3 1 5
Sulser 2 1 0 0 0 3
Wells 1 1 0 0 1 0
Boston
Richards L,0-1 2 7 6 6 2 2
Taylor 2/3 5 4 4 1 2
Whitlock 31/3 3 0 0 0 5
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 2 2
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2
Ottavino 1 2 1 1 2 2
Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.
WP—Whitlock 2.
Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T—3:28. A—4,458 (37,755).
Blue Jays 3, Yankees 1
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0
Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0
Hernandez rf 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 0 1 0
Gurrro Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 Bruce 1b 3 0 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Frazier rf 3 1 1 0
Grichuk cf-rf 3 1 1 2 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Panik dh 4 0 1 0 Gardner lf 3 0 1 1
Kirk c 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 5 3 Totals 31 1 5 1
Toronto 030 000 000 — 3
New York 000 010 000 — 1
E—Torres (1), Sanchez (2). DP—Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB—Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B—Bichette (1), Frazier (2), Torres (1). HR—Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Zeuch 4 3 0 0 1 1
Thornton 11/3 2 1 1 1 0
Borucki W,1-0 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Phelps H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romano H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Merryweather S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
German L,0-1 3 4 3 3 1 2
King 6 1 0 0 1 3
WP—German.
Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T—2:41. A—10,066 (47,309).
Indians 9, Tigers 3
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Luplow cf 4 1 1 2 Grossman dh 2 0 0 0
Hernandz 2b 4 1 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 5 1 2 0 W.Castro ss 3 1 0 0
E.Rosario lf 3 1 1 2 Mazara rf 3 1 1 2
F.Reyes dh 4 1 1 2 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
A.Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0
Gimenez ss 0 0 0 0 H.Castro 1b 3 0 0 0
Naylor rf 4 1 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0
Chang 1b 4 1 2 2 Baddoo lf 3 1 1 1
Hedges c 4 1 1 1
Totals 36 9 10 9 Totals 27 3 2 3
Cleveland 100 001 421 — 9
Detroit 201 000 000 — 3
E—Skubal (1). DP—Cleveland 2, Detroit 0. LOB—Cleveland 3, Detroit 0. 2B—Chang (1), Ramirez (1), Naylor (2). HR—Luplow (1), F.Reyes (1), Hedges (1), Mazara (1), Baddoo (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale W,1-0 7 2 3 3 3 6
Quantrill 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Skubal 51/3 4 2 2 2 4
Norris L,0-1 BS,0-1 12/3 4 4 4 0 1
Farmer 1 1 2 2 1 0
Alexander 1 1 1 1 0 1
Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T—2:38. A—8,000 (41,083).
Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas 2b 3 1 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1
Marte cf 3 1 1 0 Crnenwrth 2b 4 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 0 2 2 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 Pham cf 3 0 1 0
P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 0 0 0
Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 Campusano c 4 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 0 2 0 Profar lf 3 0 2 0
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 Paddack p 1 0 0 0
Widener p 2 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Marcano ph 1 0 0 0
Young p 0 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 Mateo ph 1 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Kela p 0 0 0 0
Devenski p 0 0 0 0 Kim ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 2 Totals 32 1 6 1
Arizona 201 000 000 — 3
San Diego 000 000 001 — 1
E—Tatis Jr. 2 (5). DP—Arizona 1, San Diego 2. LOB—Arizona 8, San Diego 10. 2B—C.Kelly (1), Hosmer (2). 3B—Peralta (1). HR—Tatis Jr. (1). SB—Pham (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Widener W,1-0 6 3 0 0 3 5
Crichton H,2 2/3 2 0 0 0 1
Young H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Soria H,1 2/3 0 0 0 2 0
Ginkel H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Devenski S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
San Diego
Paddack L,0-1 4 4 3 2 3 3
Williams 1 0 0 0 1 0
Crismatt 2 1 0 0 2 2
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kela 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Widener (Cronenworth). WP—Widener, Soria.
Umpires—Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T—3:19. A—10,350 (40,209).
Dodgers 4, Rockies 2
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 Owings 2b 3 1 1 0
Pollock lf 5 1 0 0 Hampson cf 3 0 1 2
Turner 3b 2 1 0 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0
Smith c 3 1 1 1 Story ss 4 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0
Taylor cf 1 0 0 1 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Lux ss 3 0 1 1 Diaz c 4 0 0 0
McKinstry 2b 4 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 3 1 1 0
Urias p 2 0 0 0 Daza lf-cf 3 0 0 0
Nelson p 0 0 0 0 Gomber p 1 0 1 0
Rios ph 1 0 0 0 C.Gonzalez p 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0
Tapia ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 27 4 4 3 Totals 31 2 4 2
Los Angeles 300 000 010 — 4
Colorado 000 000 020 — 2
E—Gomber (1). DP—Los Angeles 0, Colorado 1. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Colorado 4. 2B—McKinstry (2), Owings (1), Hampson (2). HR—Smith (1). SF—Lux (1). S—Urias (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urias W,1-0 7 3 1 1 1 6
Nelson 1 1 1 1 1 3
Knebel S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Gomber L,0-1 3 1 3 1 7 2
C.Gonzalez 3 0 0 0 2 2
Estevez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stephenson 1 2 1 1 0 1
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1
Urias pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP—Gomber.
Umpires—Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T—2:51. A—20,368 (50,445).
Cubs 4, Pirates 3
Pittsburgh Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 Happ cf-lf 2 2 1 1
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 0 0
Reynolds lf 4 2 2 0 Rizzo 1b 2 1 0 0
Moran 1b 4 1 2 2 Bryant 3b 3 1 2 1
Evans 3b 4 0 3 1 Pederson lf 4 0 0 1
Polanco rf 2 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Baez ss 4 0 0 1
Alford cf 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0
Keller p 1 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 2 0 0 0
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 Bote ph-2b 0 0 0 0
Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 Davies p 2 0 0 0
Undrwd Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 Duffy ph 1 0 0 0
Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0
Difo ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 27 4 3 4
Pittsburgh 000 002 010 — 3
Chicago 201 001 00x — 4
E—Evans (1). DP—Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 2. LOB—Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 6. 2B—Moran (1), Bryant (1). HR—Moran (1), Happ (1). SB—Rizzo (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Keller L,0-1 3 2 3 3 4 4
Stratton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Underwood Jr. 11/3 1 1 1 0 1
Howard 2/3 0 0 0 2 0
Crick 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Davies W,1-0 52/3 4 2 2 3 5
Winkler H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera H,1 11/3 0 0 0 1 0
Brothers H,1 2/3 3 1 1 0 0
Kimbrel S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
WP—Howard, Crick.
Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Guccione.
T—3:09. A—10,343 (41,649).
Reds 12, Cardinals 1
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman 2b 3 0 1 0 Naquin lf 5 1 1 3
Gldschmdt 1b 4 0 0 0 Castellans rf 4 2 2 3
Miller p 0 0 0 0 Aquino rf 1 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 1
Sosa ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Fulmer p 0 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Romano p 1 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 4 1 1 0 Suarez ss 3 1 0 0
Molina c 2 0 1 1 Moustkas 3b 3 1 0 0
Knizner ph-c 2 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 1 0 0
Carlson cf 2 0 0 0 India 2b 4 1 1 1
Williams rf 3 0 0 0 Stephenson c 4 3 3 1
Martinez p 1 0 0 0 Hoffman p 1 0 0 0
Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 Farmer ph 0 1 0 0
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Antone p 0 1 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 Blandino 1b 1 0 1 2
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0
Nogowski ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 34 12 9 11
St. Louis 000 010 000 — 1
Cincinnati 000 136 20x — 12
E—DeJong (2). DP—St. Louis 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB—St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B—Arenado (1), O’Neill (1), Blandino (1). 3B—Castellanos (1). HR—Castellanos (2), Naquin (1). S—Antone (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Martinez L,0-1 5 4 4 4 2 4
Helsley 1/3 2 4 4 2 0
Webb 2/3 1 2 2 0 0
Cabrera 1 2 2 2 1 1
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Hoffman W,1-0 5 3 1 1 0 6
Antone H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Fulmer 11/3 1 0 0 1 2
Romano 12/3 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Fulmer (Carlson). WP—Martinez, Helsley, Antone.
Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T—3:00. A—11,629 (42,319).
Phillies 2, Braves 1
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 0 1 0
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 1
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0
Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 Knapp c 3 1 2 1
Pache cf 3 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
I.Anderson p 1 0 1 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Haseley cf 2 0 1 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Eflin p 1 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 Quinn ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Dayton p 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 30 2 8 2
Atlanta 000 000 100 — 1
Philadelphia 010 000 01x — 2
E—Minter (1). DP—Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB—Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B—I.Anderson (1). HR—d’Arnaud (1), Knapp (1). SB—Bohm (1). S—Eflin (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
I.Anderson 5 4 1 1 2 7
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 3
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 3
Martin L,0-1 2/3 3 1 1 1 0
Dayton 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Eflin 7 4 1 1 1 8
Alvarado W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Neris S,1-1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T—2:40. A—10,773 (42,792).
Angels 7, White Sox 4
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Anderson ss 1 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 1
Garcia ss 3 1 1 0 Ohtani p 3 1 1 1
Eaton rf 4 1 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 3 1 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 Slegers p 0 0 0 0
Mercedes dh 5 0 1 0 Fowler rf 1 1 1 0
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 0
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0
Hamilton lf 4 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 2 2 4
Madrigal 2b 3 1 1 0 Upton lf 2 0 1 1
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0
Lagares rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Stassi c 2 0 1 0
Totals 33 4 5 0 Totals 33 7 10 7
Chicago 000 030 001 — 4
Los Angeles 200 110 003 — 7
E—Ohtani (1), Stassi (1), R.Iglesias (1). LOB—Chicago 10, Los Angeles 9. HR—Ohtani (2), Walsh 2 (2). SB—Hamilton (1), Garcia (1). SF—Upton (1). S—Garcia (1), Fletcher (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease 42/3 5 3 3 3 3
Heuer 11/3 3 1 1 0 0
Bummer 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ruiz L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Foster 1/3 1 2 2 1 1
Los Angeles
Ohtani 42/3 2 3 1 5 7
Cishek 11/3 1 0 0 0 1
Slegers H,1 11/3 2 0 0 0 2
R.Iglesias W,1-0 12/3 0 1 0 1 2
Ruiz pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP—Bummer (Upton), R.Iglesias (Madrigal). WP—Ohtani.
Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dave Rackley.
T—3:56. A—12,396 (45,517).