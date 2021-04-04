MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Baltimore    3    0    1.000    —    —    3-0    W-3    0-0    3-0

Tampa Bay    2    1    .667    1    —    2-1    L-1    0-0    2-1

Toronto    2    1    .667    1    —    2-1    W-1    0-0    2-1

New York    1    2    .333    2    1    1-2    L-1    1-2    0-0

Boston    0    3    .000    3    2    0-3    L-3    0-3    0-0

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Detroit    2    1    .667    —    —    2-1    L-1    2-1    0-0

Kansas  City    2    1    .667    —    —    2-1    L-1    2-1    0-0

Minnesota    2    1    .667    —    —    2-1    W-2    0-0    2-1

Cleveland    1    2    .333    1    1    1-2    W-1    0-0    1-2

Chicago    1    3    .250    11/2    11/2    1-3    L-2    0-0    1-3

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Houston    4    0    1.000    —    —    4-0    W-4    0-0    4-0

Los Angeles    3    1    .750    1    —    3-1    W-2    3-1    0-0

Seattle    2    1    .667    11/2    —    2-1    W-1    2-1    0-0

Texas    1    2    .333    21/2    1    1-2    W-1    0-0    1-2

Oakland    0    4    .000    4    21/2    0-4    L-4    0-4    0-0

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Philadelphia    3    0    1.000    —    —    3-0    W-3    3-0    0-0

New York    0    0    .000    11/2    1/2    0-0    0    0-0    0-0

Washington    0    0    .000    11/2    1/2    0-0    0    0-0    0-0

Miami    1    2    .333    2    1    1-2    W-1    1-2    0-0

Atlanta    0    3    .000    3    2    0-3    L-3    0-0    0-3

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    2    1    .667    —    —    2-1    W-2    2-1    0-0

Cincinnati    2    1    .667    —    —    2-1    W-2    2-1    0-0

Milwaukee    1    2    .333    1    1    1-2    L-2    1-2    0-0

Pittsburgh    1    2    .333    1    1    1-2    L-2    0-0    1-2

St. Louis    1    2    .333    1    1    1-2    L-2    0-0    1-2

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Los Angeles    3    1    .750    —    —    3-1    W-3    0-0    3-1

San Diego    3    1    .750    —    —    3-1    L-1    3-1    0-0

San Francisco    1    2    .333    11/2    1    1-2    L-1    0-0    1-2

Arizona    1    3    .250    2    11/2    1-3    W-1    0-0    1-3

Colorado    1    3    .250    2    11/2    1-3    L-3    1-3    0-0

American League

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 11, Boston 3

Texas 7, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2

Houston 9, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Today's Games

Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-0) at Detroit (Urena 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Toronto (Matz 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Lopez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-0), 6:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 10:10 a.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Today’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Cincinnati (De Leon 0-0), 4:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 4:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 0-0), 4:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at San Diego (Morejon 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Twins 8, Brewers 2

    Minnesota    Milwaukee

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Arraez 3b    3    1    3    0    Wong 2b    3    0    1    0

Polanco 2b    4    2    0    0    Hiura 1b    4    0    0    0

Buxton cf    1    0    1    0    Yelich lf    4    0    1    0

Rooker ph-lf    2    0    0    0    Garcia rf    4    0    0    0

Garlick lf    2    0    0    0    Bradley Jr. cf    4    2    1    1

Kepler rf    5    1    1    3    Urias ss    2    0    1    0

Sano 1b    5    1    1    2    Pina c    3    0    0    1

Cave lf-cf    4    1    1    0    Arcia 3b    4    0    0    0

Garver c    3    1    2    1    Houser p    1    0    0    0

Simmons ss    3    1    1    1    McKinney ph    1    0    1    0

Pineda p    2    0    0    0    Rasmussen p    0    0    0    0

Stashak p    0    0    0    0    Vogelbach ph    1    0    0    0

Jeffers ph    1    0    1    0    Lindblom p    0    0    0    0

Robles p    0    0    0    0    Yardley p    0    0    0    0

Cruz ph    0    0    0    1    Shaw ph    1    0    0    0

Alcala p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    35    8    11    8    Totals    32    2    5    2

Minnesota    100    014    020    —    8

Milwaukee    010    001    000    —    2

E—Polanco (1), Hiura (1). DP—Minnesota 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB—Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B—Buxton (1), Simmons (1), Arraez (1), Urias (1). HR—Garver (1), Sano (1), Bradley Jr. (1). SB—Kepler (1). SF—Cruz (1), Pina (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Minnesota

Pineda W,1-0    5    4    1    0    2    5

Stashak    1    1    1    1    1    2

Robles    1    0    0    0    0    2

Alcala    2    0    0    0    0    1

Milwaukee

Houser L,0-1    5    4    2    2    2    4

Rasmussen    1    3    4    3    1    1

Lindblom    2    4    2    2    2    0

Yardley    1    0    0    0    0    2

WP—Rasmussen.

Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, CB Bucknor.

T—3:29. A—10,666 (41,900).

Astros 9, Athletics 2

    Houston    Oakland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Altuve 2b    5    1    1    0    Canha cf    4    2    2    0

Tucker rf    5    1    1    1    Olson 1b    4    0    0    1

Bregman 3b    4    0    2    0    Lowrie 2b    4    0    1    1

Garcia 3b    1    0    1    0    Moreland dh    2    0    0    0

Alvarez dh    4    1    0    0    Kemp lf    1    0    0    0

Gurriel 1b    4    1    3    2    Chapman 3b    3    0    1    0

Correa ss    4    0    1    0    Pinder rf    0    0    0    0

Straw cf    1    2    0    1    Piscotty ph-rf    4    0    0    0

Castro c    4    2    1    2    Tom lf-p    3    0    0    0

McCormick lf    4    1    1    3    Andrus ss    3    0    0    0

                    A.Garcia c    3    0    0    0

Totals    36    9    11    9    Totals    31    2    4    2

Houston    122    004    000    —    9

Oakland    100    010    000    —    2

E—Chapman (1). DP—Houston 0, Oakland 2. LOB—Houston 4, Oakland 4. 2B—Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Canha (1), Lowrie (1). 3B—Canha (1). HR—Tucker (1), Castro (1), McCormick (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Houston

Urquidy    41/3    4    2    2    2    5

Bielak W,1-0    42/3    0    0    0    0    4

Oakland

Manaea L,0-1    42/3    6    5    5    3    4

Tom    1    1    0    0    0    0

Kolarek    2/3    2    3    2    0    0

Petit    12/3    2    1    1    0    0

Wendelken    1    0    0    0    1    1

WP—Urquidy.

Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T—3:15. A—4,504 (46,847).

Rangers 7, Royals 3

    Texas    Kansas City

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Kinr-Falfa ss    4    1    3    3    Merrifield 2b    4    0    1    0

Dahl lf    4    1    0    1    Benintendi lf    4    1    1    0

Gallo rf    5    1    2    0    Santana 1b    4    0    2    0

Lowe dh    4    1    2    3    Perez c    4    1    1    2

Solak 2b    4    0    0    0    Soler dh    4    0    0    0

Guzman 1b    4    0    0    0    Taylor cf    4    1    1    0

Holt 3b    2    1    0    0    Isbel rf    4    0    0    0

Heim c    3    1    1    0    Alberto 3b    4    0    1    1

Taveras cf    3    1    0    0    Lopez ss    3    0    1    0

                    McBroom ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    33    7    8    7    Totals    36    3    8    3

Texas    003    300    001    —    7

Kansas City    000    002    001    —    3

E—Heim (1), Benintendi (1). DP—Texas 0, Kansas City 1. LOB—Texas 5, Kansas City 6. 2B—Heim (1), Merrifield (1), Alberto (3). HR—Lowe (1), Kiner-Falefa (1), Perez (1). SB—Isbel (1), Heim (1), Holt (1). SF—Dahl (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Texas

Lyles W,1-0    52/3    5    2    2    0    8

Benjamin    21/3    1    0    0    0    3

Kennedy    1    2    1    1    0    3

Kansas City

Singer L,0-1    31/3    5    6    5    3    5

Brentz    2/3    0    0    0    0    1

Junis    1    1    0    0    0    1

Zimmer    3    1    0    0    1    2

Davis    1    1    1    1    0    0

HBP—Singer (Kiner-Falefa). WP—Zimmer.

Umpires—Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T—2:53. A—8,869 (37,903).

Orioles 11, Red Sox 3

    Baltimore    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Mullins cf    5    3    5    0    Hernandez cf    2    1    0    1

Mancini 1b    6    2    2    2    Verdugo lf    3    0    0    0

Santander rf    5    1    3    2    Cordero lf    1    0    0    0

Montcstle dh    4    1    1    1    Martinez dh    4    1    2    2

Ruiz 2b    6    1    2    0    Bogaerts ss    4    0    0    0

Franco 3b    4    1    1    2    Gonzalez 3b    3    0    0    0

Galvis ss    4    1    0    1    Renfroe rf    4    0    0    0

Hays lf    2    0    1    2    Vazquez c    4    1    3    0

Valaika pr-lf    3    1    1    0    Dalbec 1b    4    0    0    0

Sisco c    5    0    1    0    Arroyo 2b    3    0    1    0

Totals    44    11    17    10    Totals    32    3    6    3

Baltimore    307    000    001    —    11

Boston    001    101    000    —    3

LOB—Baltimore 14, Boston 5. 2B—Mullins 3 (3), Franco (1), Hays (1), Mancini (1), Vazquez (1), Martinez (3). HR—Martinez (1). SF—Hernandez (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

Zimmermann W,1-0    6    4    3    3    1    5

Sulser    2    1    0    0    0    3

Wells    1    1    0    0    1    0

Boston

Richards L,0-1    2    7    6    6    2    2

Taylor    2/3    5    4    4    1    2

Whitlock    31/3    3    0    0    0    5

Sawamura    1    0    0    0    2    2

Barnes    1    0    0    0    1    2

Ottavino    1    2    1    1    2    2

Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.

WP—Whitlock 2.

Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T—3:28. A—4,458 (37,755).

Blue Jays 3, Yankees 1

    Toronto    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Semien 2b    4    0    0    0    LeMahieu 2b    3    0    1    0

Biggio 3b    3    0    0    0    Judge dh    4    0    0    0

Bichette ss    4    0    1    0    Hicks cf    4    0    0    0

Hernandez rf    4    0    0    0    Torres ss    4    0    1    0

Gurrro Jr. 1b    4    1    1    1    Bruce 1b    3    0    1    0

Gurriel Jr. lf    4    1    1    0    Sanchez c    4    0    0    0

Davis cf    0    0    0    0    Frazier rf    3    1    1    0

Grichuk cf-rf    3    1    1    2    Urshela 3b    3    0    0    0

Panik dh    4    0    1    0    Gardner lf    3    0    1    1

Kirk c    3    0    0    0            

Totals    33    3    5    3    Totals    31    1    5    1

Toronto    030    000    000    —    3

New York    000    010    000    —    1

E—Torres (1), Sanchez (2). DP—Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB—Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B—Bichette (1), Frazier (2), Torres (1). HR—Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Toronto

Zeuch    4    3    0    0    1    1

Thornton    11/3    2    1    1    1    0

Borucki W,1-0    2/3    0    0    0    0    0

Phelps H,1    1    0    0    0    0    2

Romano H,1    1    0    0    0    0    1

Merryweather S,2-2    1    0    0    0    0    2

New York

German L,0-1    3    4    3    3    1    2

King    6    1    0    0    1    3

WP—German.

Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T—2:41. A—10,066 (47,309).

Indians 9, Tigers 3

    Cleveland    Detroit

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Luplow cf    4    1    1    2    Grossman dh    2    0    0    0

Hernandz 2b    4    1    0    0    Candelario 3b    4    0    0    0

Ramirez 3b    5    1    2    0    W.Castro ss    3    1    0    0

E.Rosario lf    3    1    1    2    Mazara rf    3    1    1    2

F.Reyes dh    4    1    1    2    Schoop 2b    3    0    0    0

A.Rosario ss    4    1    1    0    V.Reyes cf    3    0    0    0

Gimenez ss    0    0    0    0    H.Castro 1b    3    0    0    0

Naylor rf    4    1    1    0    Greiner c    3    0    0    0

Chang 1b    4    1    2    2    Baddoo lf    3    1    1    1

Hedges c    4    1    1    1            

Totals    36    9    10    9    Totals    27    3    2    3

Cleveland    100    001    421    —    9

Detroit    201    000    000    —    3

E—Skubal (1). DP—Cleveland 2, Detroit 0. LOB—Cleveland 3, Detroit 0. 2B—Chang (1), Ramirez (1), Naylor (2). HR—Luplow (1), F.Reyes (1), Hedges (1), Mazara (1), Baddoo (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cleveland

Civale W,1-0    7    2    3    3    3    6

Quantrill    1    0    0    0    0    2

Clase    1    0    0    0    0    1

Detroit

Skubal    51/3    4    2    2    2    4

Norris L,0-1 BS,0-1    12/3    4    4    4    0    1

Farmer    1    1    2    2    1    0

Alexander    1    1    1    1    0    1

Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T—2:38. A—8,000 (41,083).

Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1

    Arizona    San Diego

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Rojas 2b    3    1    0    0    Tatis Jr. ss    4    1    2    1

Marte cf    3    1    1    0    Crnenwrth 2b    4    0    0    0

Walker 1b    4    1    1    0    Machado 3b    3    0    0    0

Peralta lf    4    0    2    2    Hosmer 1b    4    0    1    0

Cabrera 3b    4    0    0    0    Pham cf    3    0    1    0

P.Smith rf    3    0    0    0    Myers rf    3    0    0    0

Locastro ph    1    0    0    0    Campusano c    4    0    0    0

C.Kelly c    4    0    2    0    Profar lf    3    0    2    0

Perdomo ss    3    0    0    0    Paddack p    1    0    0    0

Widener p    2    0    0    0    Williams p    0    0    0    0

Crichton p    0    0    0    0    Marcano ph    1    0    0    0

Young p    0    0    0    0    Crismatt p    0    0    0    0

Soria p    0    0    0    0    Mateo ph    1    0    0    0

Ginkel p    0    0    0    0    Hill p    0    0    0    0

VanMeter ph    1    0    0    0    Kela p    0    0    0    0

Devenski p    0    0    0    0    Kim ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    32    3    6    2    Totals    32    1    6    1

Arizona    201    000    000    —    3

San Diego    000    000    001    —    1

E—Tatis Jr. 2 (5). DP—Arizona 1, San Diego 2. LOB—Arizona 8, San Diego 10. 2B—C.Kelly (1), Hosmer (2). 3B—Peralta (1). HR—Tatis Jr. (1). SB—Pham (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Arizona

Widener W,1-0    6    3    0    0    3    5

Crichton H,2    2/3    2    0    0    0    1

Young H,1    1/3    0    0    0    0    0

Soria H,1    2/3    0    0    0    2    0

Ginkel H,1    1/3    0    0    0    0    1

Devenski S,1-1    1    1    1    1    0    0

San Diego

Paddack L,0-1    4    4    3    2    3    3

Williams    1    0    0    0    1    0

Crismatt    2    1    0    0    2    2

Hill    1    1    0    0    0    1

Kela    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Widener (Cronenworth). WP—Widener, Soria.

Umpires—Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T—3:19. A—10,350 (40,209).

Dodgers 4, Rockies 2

    Los Angeles    Colorado

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Betts rf    3    1    1    0    Owings 2b    3    1    1    0

Pollock lf    5    1    0    0    Hampson cf    3    0    1    2

Turner 3b    2    1    0    0    Givens p    0    0    0    0

Smith c    3    1    1    1    Story ss    4    0    0    0

Muncy 1b    3    0    0    0    Blackmon rf    4    0    0    0

Taylor cf    1    0    0    1    Cron 1b    4    0    0    0

Lux ss    3    0    1    1    Diaz c    4    0    0    0

McKinstry 2b    4    0    1    0    McMahon 3b    3    1    1    0

Urias p    2    0    0    0    Daza lf-cf    3    0    0    0

Nelson p    0    0    0    0    Gomber p    1    0    1    0

Rios ph    1    0    0    0    C.Gonzalez p    0    0    0    0

Knebel p    0    0    0    0    Hilliard ph    1    0    0    0

                    Estevez p    0    0    0    0

                    Stephenson p    0    0    0    0

                    Tapia ph-lf    1    0    0    0

Totals    27    4    4    3    Totals    31    2    4    2

Los Angeles    300    000    010    —    4

Colorado    000    000    020    —    2

E—Gomber (1). DP—Los Angeles 0, Colorado 1. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Colorado 4. 2B—McKinstry (2), Owings (1), Hampson (2). HR—Smith (1). SF—Lux (1). S—Urias (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Urias W,1-0    7    3    1    1    1    6

Nelson    1    1    1    1    1    3

Knebel S,1-1    1    0    0    0    0    1

Colorado

Gomber L,0-1    3    1    3    1    7    2

C.Gonzalez    3    0    0    0    2    2

Estevez    1    1    0    0    0    2

Stephenson    1    2    1    1    0    1

Givens    1    0    0    0    0    1

Urias pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP—Gomber.

Umpires—Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T—2:51. A—20,368 (50,445).

Cubs 4, Pirates 3

    Pittsburgh    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Frazier 2b    3    0    0    0    Happ cf-lf    2    2    1    1

Newman ss    4    0    0    0    Contreras c    4    0    0    0

Reynolds lf    4    2    2    0    Rizzo 1b    2    1    0    0

Moran 1b    4    1    2    2    Bryant 3b    3    1    2    1

Evans 3b    4    0    3    1    Pederson lf    4    0    0    1

Polanco rf    2    0    0    0    Kimbrel p    0    0    0    0

Perez c    4    0    0    0    Baez ss    4    0    0    1

Alford cf    3    0    0    0    Heyward rf    3    0    0    0

Keller p    1    0    0    0    Sogard 2b    2    0    0    0

Stratton p    0    0    0    0    Bote ph-2b    0    0    0    0

Fowler ph    1    0    0    0    Davies p    2    0    0    0

Undrwd Jr. p    0    0    0    0    Winkler p    0    0    0    0

Howard p    0    0    0    0    Duffy ph    1    0    0    0

Gonzalez ph    1    0    0    0    Tepera p    0    0    0    0

Crick p    0    0    0    0    Brothers p    0    0    0    0

Bednar p    0    0    0    0    Marisnick cf    0    0    0    0

Difo ph    1    0    0    0            

Totals    32    3    7    3    Totals    27    4    3    4

Pittsburgh    000    002    010    —    3

Chicago    201    001    00x    —    4

E—Evans (1). DP—Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 2. LOB—Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 6. 2B—Moran (1), Bryant (1). HR—Moran (1), Happ (1). SB—Rizzo (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Pittsburgh

Keller L,0-1    3    2    3    3    4    4

Stratton    1    0    0    0    0    1

Underwood Jr.    11/3    1    1    1    0    1

Howard    2/3    0    0    0    2    0

Crick    1    0    0    0    1    1

Bednar    1    0    0    0    0    0

Chicago

Davies W,1-0    52/3    4    2    2    3    5

Winkler H,1    1/3    0    0    0    0    0

Tepera H,1    11/3    0    0    0    1    0

Brothers H,1    2/3    3    1    1    0    0

Kimbrel S,1-1    1    0    0    0    0    2

WP—Howard, Crick.

Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Guccione.

T—3:09. A—10,343 (41,649).

Reds 12, Cardinals 1

    St. Louis    Cincinnati

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Edman 2b    3    0    1    0    Naquin lf    5    1    1    3

Gldschmdt 1b    4    0    0    0    Castellans rf    4    2    2    3

Miller p    0    0    0    0    Aquino rf    1    0    0    0

Arenado 3b    3    0    1    0    Votto 1b    4    0    1    1

Sosa ph-3b    1    0    0    0    Fulmer p    0    0    0    0

DeJong ss    4    0    0    0    Romano p    1    0    0    0

O’Neill lf    4    1    1    0    Suarez ss    3    1    0    0

Molina c    2    0    1    1    Moustkas 3b    3    1    0    0

Knizner ph-c    2    0    0    0    Senzel cf    3    1    0    0

Carlson cf    2    0    0    0    India 2b    4    1    1    1

Williams rf    3    0    0    0    Stephenson c    4    3    3    1

Martinez p    1    0    0    0    Hoffman p    1    0    0    0

Carpenter ph    0    0    0    0    Farmer ph    0    1    0    0

Helsley p    0    0    0    0    Antone p    0    1    0    0

Webb p    0    0    0    0    Blandino 1b    1    0    1    2

Cabrera p    0    0    0    0            

Nogowski ph    1    0    1    0            

Totals    30    1    5    1    Totals    34    12    9    11

St. Louis    000    010    000    —    1

Cincinnati    000    136    20x    —    12

E—DeJong (2). DP—St. Louis 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB—St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B—Arenado (1), O’Neill (1), Blandino (1). 3B—Castellanos (1). HR—Castellanos (2), Naquin (1). S—Antone (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

St. Louis

Martinez L,0-1    5    4    4    4    2    4

Helsley    1/3    2    4    4    2    0

Webb    2/3    1    2    2    0    0

Cabrera    1    2    2    2    1    1

Miller    1    0    0    0    0    0

Cincinnati

Hoffman W,1-0    5    3    1    1    0    6

Antone H,1    1    1    0    0    1    1

Fulmer    11/3    1    0    0    1    2

Romano    12/3    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Fulmer (Carlson). WP—Martinez, Helsley, Antone.

Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T—3:00. A—11,629 (42,319).

Phillies 2, Braves 1

    Atlanta    Philadelphia

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Acuna Jr. rf    4    0    0    0    McCutchen lf    3    0    0    0

Albies 2b    4    0    0    0    Hoskins 1b    4    1    1    0

Freeman 1b    2    0    0    0    Harper rf    3    0    1    0

Ozuna lf    3    0    0    0    Bohm 3b    4    0    2    1

d’Arnaud c    4    1    1    1    Gregorius ss    4    0    1    0

Swanson ss    3    0    1    0    Segura 2b    3    0    0    0

Riley 3b    3    0    1    0    Knapp c    3    1    2    1

Pache cf    3    0    0    0    Alvarado p    0    0    0    0

I.Anderson p    1    0    1    0    Miller ph    1    0    0    0

Inciarte ph    1    0    0    0    Neris p    0    0    0    0

Matzek p    0    0    0    0    Haseley cf    2    0    1    0

Minter p    0    0    0    0    Realmuto ph    1    0    0    0

Camargo ph    1    0    0    0    Eflin p    1    0    0    0

Martin p    0    0    0    0    Quinn ph-cf    1    0    0    0

Dayton p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    29    1    4    1    Totals    30    2    8    2

Atlanta    000    000    100    —    1

Philadelphia    010    000    01x    —    2

E—Minter (1). DP—Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB—Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B—I.Anderson (1). HR—d’Arnaud (1), Knapp (1). SB—Bohm (1). S—Eflin (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

I.Anderson    5    4    1    1    2    7

Matzek    1    0    0    0    0    3

Minter    1    1    0    0    0    3

Martin L,0-1    2/3    3    1    1    1    0

Dayton    1/3    0    0    0    0    0

Philadelphia

Eflin    7    4    1    1    1    8

Alvarado W,1-0    1    0    0    0    0    2

Neris S,1-1    1    0    0    0    2    1

Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T—2:40. A—10,773 (42,792).

Angels 7, White Sox 4

    Chicago    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Anderson ss    1    0    0    0    Fletcher 2b    4    0    1    1

Garcia ss    3    1    1    0    Ohtani p    3    1    1    1

Eaton rf    4    1    0    0    Cishek p    0    0    0    0

Abreu 1b    3    1    0    0    Pujols ph    1    0    0    0

Moncada 3b    3    0    0    0    Slegers p    0    0    0    0

Mercedes dh    5    0    1    0    Fowler rf    1    1    1    0

Grandal c    3    0    0    0    Trout cf    4    1    1    0

Robert cf    4    0    1    0    Rendon 3b    4    1    1    0

Hamilton lf    4    0    1    0    Walsh 1b    4    2    2    4

Madrigal 2b    3    1    1    0    Upton lf    2    0    1    1

                    R.Iglesias p    0    0    0    0

                    J.Iglesias ss    4    1    1    0

                    Lagares rf-lf    4    0    0    0

                    Stassi c    2    0    1    0

Totals    33    4    5    0    Totals    33    7    10    7

Chicago    000    030    001    —    4

Los Angeles    200    110    003    —    7

E—Ohtani (1), Stassi (1), R.Iglesias (1). LOB—Chicago 10, Los Angeles 9. HR—Ohtani (2), Walsh 2 (2). SB—Hamilton (1), Garcia (1). SF—Upton (1). S—Garcia (1), Fletcher (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Cease    42/3    5    3    3    3    3

Heuer    11/3    3    1    1    0    0

Bummer    1    0    0    0    1    1

Ruiz L,0-1    1    1    1    1    0    0

Foster    1/3    1    2    2    1    1

Los Angeles

Ohtani    42/3    2    3    1    5    7

Cishek    11/3    1    0    0    0    1

Slegers H,1    11/3    2    0    0    0    2

R.Iglesias W,1-0    12/3    0    1    0    1    2

Ruiz pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP—Bummer (Upton), R.Iglesias (Madrigal). WP—Ohtani.

Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dave Rackley.

T—3:56. A—12,396 (45,517).

