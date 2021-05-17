MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Boston    25    17    .595    —    —    6-4    L-1    13-12    12-5

Toronto    22    17    .564    1½    —    7-3    W-2    9-5    13-12

New York    22    18    .550    2    ½    6-4    L-1    11-9    11-9

Tampa  Bay    23    19    .548    2    ½    6-4    W-4    11-12    12-7

Baltimore    17    23    .425    7    5½    3-7    W-1    6-15    11-8

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    24    15    .615    —    —    8-2    W-1    14-8    10-7

Cleveland    21    17    .553    2½    ½    6-4    L-3    10-7    11-10

Kansas City    18    22    .450    6½    4½    2-8    L-1    8-12    10-10

Detroit    14    26    .350    10½    8½    6-4    L-1    9-12    5-14

Minnesota    13    25    .342    10½    8½    2-8    L-1    7-13    6-12

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Oakland    25    17    .595    —    —    6-4    W-1    13-11    12-6

Houston    24    17    .585    ½    —    8-2    W-6    15-9    9-8

Seattle    21    20    .512    3½   2    4-6    W-3    12-9    9-11

Los Angeles    17    22    .436    6½    5    4-6    W-1    8-9    9-13

Texas    18    24    .429    7    5½    3-7    L-6    9-10    9-14

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

New York    18    16    .529    —    —    7-3    L-3    11-4    7-12

Philadelphia    21    20    .512    ½    1½    5-5    L-2    13-6    8-14

Atlanta    19    21    .475    2    3    5-5    L-1    9-11    10-10

Miami    18    22    .450    3    4    3-6    W-1    8-9    10-13

Washington    16    20    .444    3    4    4-6    W-1    9-10    7-10

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

St. Louis    23    18    .561    —    —    5-5    L-3    12-8    11-10

Milwaukee    21    20    .512    2    1½    4-6    W-1    10-12    11-8

Cincinnati    19    19    .500    2½    2    6-4    W-2    10-7    9-12

Chicago    19    20    .487    3    2½    6-4    W-1    13-8    6-12

Pittsburgh    17    23    .425    5½    5    4-6    L-1    8-11    9-12

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Francisco    24    16    .600    —    —    6-4    W-1    14-4    10-12

San Diego    24    17    .585    ½    —    7-3    W-3    12-10    12-7

Los Angeles    22    18    .550    2    —    5-5    L-1    12-6    10-12

Arizona    18    23    .439    6½    4½    3-7    L-1    9-9    9-14

Colorado    15    26    .366    9½    7½    3-7    L-2    13-12    2-14

American League

Sunday’s Results

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Houston 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Today’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Minnesota (Happ 2-1), 4:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 5:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 6:38 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 4:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9

Washington 3, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Today’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 4:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-3), 4:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Mariners 3, Indians 2

    Cleveland    Seattle

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hernandz 2b    5    0    2    0    Kelenic lf    5    0    0    0

E.Rosario lf    3    1    0    0    Haniger rf    2    2    2    0

Ramirez 3b    3    1    1    0    Seager dh    3    1    0    0

Reyes dh    4    0    1    0    Lewis cf    2    0    2    1

Naylor rf    4    0    0    1    Crawford ss    3    0    1    2

Luplow cf    3    0    0    0    Moore 2b    3    0    0    0

Bauers 1b    3    0    1    0    Marmlejs 1b    3    0    0    0

Hedges c    3    0    0    0    Torrens c    3    0    0    0

Ramirez ph    1    0    0    0    Walton 3b    4    0    0    0

Gimenez ss    2    0    1    0            

A.Rosario ss    2    0    1    0            

Totals    33    2    7    1    Totals    28    3    5    3

Cleveland    000    002    000    —    2

Seattle    102    000    00x    —    3

E—Walton (1). DP—Cleveland 1, Seattle 1. LOB—Cleveland 9, Seattle 10. 2B—Reyes (7), Ramirez (8), Bauers (3), Haniger 2 (9). SB—Moore (8). S—E.Rosario (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cleveland

Bieber L,4-3    4⅔    5    3    3    4    7

Maton    1⅓    0    0    0    1    1

Shaw    1    0    0    0    2    1

Clase    1    0    0    0    2    2

Seattle

Dugger    3    0    0    0    1    4

Sewald W,1-0    2    2    0    0    1    4

Montero H,2    ⅔    2    2    1    1    1

Vest H,5    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Misiewicz H,8    1    2    0    0    1    0

Swanson H,1    1    0    0    0    0    2

Graveman S,5-5    1    1    0    0    0    1

WP—Dugger.

Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T—3:36. A—10,287 (47,929).

Marlins 3, Dodgers 2

    Miami    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Chshlm Jr. ss    5    1    2    0    Betts cf    5    0    2    1

Cooper 1b    3    0    1    0    Muncy 1b    4    0    1    0

Dickerson lf    4    0    0    0    Turner 3b    4    0    0    0

Brinson lf    0    0    0    0    Beaty lf    4    0    3    0

Duvall rf    4    1    1    3    Lux ss    3    0    1    0

Diaz 2b    4    0    0    0    Raley rf    4    0    0    0

Anderson 3b    3    0    1    0    Neuse 2b    4    1    1    0

Sierra cf    4    0    1    0    Barnes c    4    1    2    1

Wallach c    3    0    0    0    Nelson p    0    0    0    0

Lopez p    2    1    0    0    Vesia p    1    0    0    0

Aguilar ph    1    0    0    0    Santana p    1    0    0    0

Bleier p    0    0    0    0    Uceta p    0    0    0    0

Bass p    0    0    0    0    Ruiz ph    1    0    0    0

Floro p    0    0    0    0    Kelly p    0    0    0    0

Leon ph    1    0    0    0    White p    0    0    0    0

Garcia p    0    0    0    0    Smith ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    34    3    6    3    Totals    36    2    10    2

Miami    000    030    000    —    3

Los Angeles    020    000    000    —    2

E—Neuse (2). LOB—Miami 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Cooper (5), Anderson (4), Neuse (1), Barnes (3), Betts (13). HR—Duvall (8). SB—Anderson (2), Chisholm Jr. (8).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Miami

Lopez W,1-3    5    7    2    2    1    3

Bleier H,4    1    0    0    0    0    1

Bass H,3    1    0    0    0    0    2

Floro H,6    1    2    0    0    0    1

Garcia S,7-8    1    1    0    0    0    1

Los Angeles

Nelson    1⅔   1    0    0    2    3

Vesia    1    0    0    0    1    3

Santana H,2    1⅓    1    0    0    0    1

Uceta L,0-2 BS,0-1    3    4    3    0    0    4

Kelly    1    0    0    0    0    0

White    1    0    0    0    0    1

Vesia pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.

Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T—3:23. A—15,976 (56,000).

Reds 7, Rockies 6

    Cincinnati    Colorado

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Senzel 3b    5    1    1    0    Tapia lf    3    0    0    1

Castellans rf    3    1    1    0    Joe 1b    5    0    3    1

Naquin cf    4    1    1    2    Story ss    5    0    0    0

Suarez ss    2    1    1    1    McMahon 2b    5    1    2    0

T.Stphnsn c    5    0    1    0    Hampson cf    4    1    0    0

Akiyama lf    4    0    3    2    Fuentes 3b    4    2    3    2

Farmer 1b    3    0    0    0    Daza rf    4    0    2    0

Warren p    0    0    0    0    Nunez c    2    1    0    0

Winker ph    1    0    0    0    Senzatela p    2    1    0    0

Doolittle p    0    0    0    0    Almonte p    0    0    0    0

Antone p    0    0    0    0    Lawrence p    0    0    0    0

India 2b    2    1    0    0    Kinley p    0    0    0    0

Hoffman p    1    0    0    0    Blackmn ph    1    0    0    0

Blandino ph    0    0    0    0    Givens p    0    0    0    0

Hendrix p    0    0    0    0    Sheffield p    0    0    0    0

Garrett p    0    0    0    0            

Barnhart 1b    2    2    1    0            

Totals    32    7    9    5    Totals    35    6    10    4

Cincinnati    010    000    042    —    7

Colorado    000    510    000    —    6

E—Hoffman (2), Akiyama (1). DP—Cincinnati 1, Colorado 2. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Colorado 8. 2B—Suarez (6), McMahon (10), Fuentes (4), Joe 2 (3). SB—McMahon (2), Daza (2). SF—Suarez (2), Tapia (2). S—Senzatela (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cincinnati

Hoffman    4    5    5    2    3    5

Hendrix    1    2    1    0    1    0

Garrett    1    0    0    0    0    2

Warren    1    0    0    0    0    1

Doolittle W,3-0    1    1    0    0    0    2

Antone S,2-4    1    2    0    0    0    0

Colorado

Senzatela    7    4    1    1    1    3

Almonte    ⅓    1    3    3    2    0

Lawrence H,1    ⅓    3    1    1    0    0

Kinley H,1    ⅓   0    0    0    0    0

Givens L,1-2 BS,0-1    ⅔    1    2    2    2    0

Sheffield    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Senzatela 2 (Suarez,Blandino), Givens (India). WP—Senzatela, Sheffield.

Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T—3:56. A—15,541 (50,445).

Nationals 3, D-backs 0

    Washington    Arizona

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Turner ss    4    0    3    1    P.Smith 1b    3    0    1    0

Soto rf    3    0    0    0    Rojas rf-2b    4    0    1    0

Zmmrmn 1b    4    1    0    0    Escobar 3b    4    0    1    0

Schwarber lf    4    0    2    1    Peralta lf    4    0    0    0

Castro 3b    4    0    0    0    Vogt c    3    0    1    0

Avila c    4    0    0    0    Leyba 2b    3    0    0    0

Mercer 2b    4    0    0    0    Crichton p    0    0    0    0

Fedde p    2    0    0    0    Ginkel p    0    0    0    0

Hernandz ph    1    1    1    1    Ahmed ss    3    0    0    0

Hudson p    0    0    0    0    Locastro cf    3    0    0    0

Stevensn ph    1    0    1    0    Weaver p    1    0    0    0

Hand p    0    0    0    0    Al.Young p    1    0    0    0

Robles cf    2    1    1    0    Soria p    0    0    0    0

                    Heath cf    1    0    0    0

Totals    33    3    8    3    Totals    30    0    4    0

Washington    000    000    030    —    3

Arizona    000    000    000    —    0

DP—Washington 1, Arizona 1. LOB—Washington 5, Arizona 5. 2B—Robles (6), Turner (8), Vogt (3). HR—Hernandez (2). SB—Robles (4), Schwarber (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Washington

Fedde W,3-4    7    3    0    0    2    4

Hudson H,6    1    1    0    0    0    2

Hand S,4-6    1    0    0    0    0    2

Arizona

Weaver    4    1    0    0    2    3

Al.Young    2    1    0    0    0    1

Soria    1    1    0    0    0    2

Crichton L,0-2    1    4    3    3    0    0

Ginkel    1    1    0    0    0    1

Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T—2:49. A—11,619 (48,686).

Brewers 10, Braves 9

    Atlanta    Milwaukee

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Adrianza rf    5    1    0    1    Wong 2b    5    3    3    0

Freeman 1b    4    2    1    4    Narvaez c    4    0    3    1

Ozuna lf    5    0    0    0    Cain cf    4    2    3    2

Albies 2b    5    0    1    0    Shaw 3b-1b    3    2    1    0

Swanson ss    4    2    2    1    Garcia rf    4    2    1    2

Riley 3b    2    1    2    0    Vogelbch 1b    4    0    1    3

Contreras c    4    1    1    1    Williams p    0    0    0    0

Inciarte cf    3    1    1    2    Hader p    0    0    0    0

Ynoa p    2    0    0    0    Bradley Jr. lf    4    0    0    0

Biddle p    0    0    0    0    Suter p    0    0    0    0

Sandoval ph    1    1    0    0    Reyes 3b    1    0    0    0

Tomlin p    0    0    0    0    Urias ss    2    1    0    0

Newcomb p    0    0    0    0    Peralta p    3    0    0    0

Acuna Jr. ph    1    0    0    0    Feyereisen p    0    0    0    0

Jackson p    0    0    0    0    Taylor lf    2    0    0    0

Totals    36    9    8    9    Totals    36    10    12    8

Atlanta    000    000    711    —    9

Milwaukee    002    123    20x    —    10

E—Albies (2), Urias 2 (7), Narvaez (1). LOB—Atlanta 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B—Vogelbach (4), Narvaez (3). HR—Freeman (11), Garcia (6). SF—Swanson (2). S—Inciarte (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

Ynoa L,4-2    4⅓    9    5    5    2    6

Biddle    1⅔    1    3    3    4    1

Tomlin    ⅓    1    2    2    1    0

Newcomb    ⅔    1    0    0    1    1

Jackson    1    0    0    0    0    2

Milwaukee

Peralta W,4-1    6    2    0    0    1    8

Feyereisen    ⅓    2    4    4    2    0

Suter    ⅔    1    3    2    0    1

Williams H,6    1    1    1    1    1    2

Hader S,9-9    1    2    1    1    1    2

HBP—Newcomb (Narvaez). WP—Biddle(2), Feyereisen.

Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Chris Segal.

T—3:45. A—16,044 (41,900).

Athletics 7, Twins 6

    Oakland    Minnesota

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Canha lf    5    1    2    0    Arraez lf    5    0    1    0

Brown rf    3    1    0    1    Donaldsn 3b    4    0    0    0

Piscotty ph    1    0    0    0    Polanco 2b    5    1    1    0

Laureano cf    4    1    1    0    Cruz dh    5    0    1    0

Olson 1b    4    1    2    0    Larnach rf    5    1    3    0

Chapman 3b    4    0    3    3    Sano 1b    3    1    1    0

Lowrie dh    5    0    0    0    Kepler cf    3    2    2    4

Pinder 2b    4    1    1    0    Refsnyder cf    0    0    0    0

Murphy c    4    1    2    1    Astudillo c    1    0    0    0

Andrus ss    3    1    1    0    Rortvedt c    1    0    1    0

                    Garver ph-c    1    0    0    0

                    Simmons ss    3    1    1    2

Totals    37    7    12    5    Totals    36    6    11    6

Oakland    010    040    101    —    7

Minnesota    031    000    020    —    6

E—Rortvedt (2), Donaldson (1). DP—Oakland 1, Minnesota 2. LOB—Oakland 8, Minnesota 9. 2B—Olson (8), Pinder (2), Murphy (6), Cruz (3), Kepler (6). HR—Kepler (4), Simmons (2). SB—Polanco (3). SF—Chapman (3), Kepler (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Oakland

Bassitt    5    6    4    4    2    4

Smith H,2    1    1    0    0    0    0

Romo H,3    1⅓    0    0    0    1    2

Diekman BS,5-7    ⅓    3    2    2    0    1

Trivino W,2-1    1⅓    1    0    0    0    0

Minnesota

Maeda    4    8    5    3    1    2

Duffey    2    0    0    0    1    3

Thielbar    1    2    1    1    2    1

Anderson    1    1    0    0    0    1

Rogers L,0-2    1    1    1    0    0    2

Maeda pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP—Bassitt 2 (Sano,Astudillo). WP—Diekman, Rogers.

Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T—3:33. A—10,270 (38,544).

White Sox 4, Royals 3

    Kansas City    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Merrifeld 2b    4    0    1    1    Anderson ss    5    2    3    0

C.Santna 1b    2    1    0    1    Eaton rf    2    1    1    2

Benintendi lf    4    0    2    0    Moncada 3b    4    0    1    1

Perez dh    2    0    1    1    Abreu 1b    4    1    2    0

Dyson pr-dh    0    0    0    0    Mercedes dh    4    0    1    0

Soler rf    3    0    0    0    Grandal c    4    0    1    0

Alberto 2b    0    0    0    0    Vaughn lf    4    0    0    0

Gutierrez 3b    4    0    0    0    Garcia cf    3    0    1    0

Taylor cf    4    1    1    0    Madrigal 2b    4    0    1    0

Gallagher c    3    1    1    0            

Lopez ss    3    0    0    0            

Totals    29    3    6    3    Totals    34    4    11    3

Kansas City    100    000    200    —    3

Chicago    000    020    002    —    4

E—Cease (1). DP—Kansas City 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Kansas City 6, Chicago 11. 2B—Anderson (5). HR—Eaton (4). SB—Anderson (7). SF—Perez (1), C.Santana (2). S—Lopez (5), Eaton (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Kansas City

Singer    6⅓    7    2    2    2    7

Holland H,3    1⅔    1    0    0    3    2

Davis L,0-2 BS,1-2    ⅔    3    2    2    0    0

Chicago

Cease    5⅔    3    1    0    3    3

Heuer H,7    ⅔    2    2    2    0    0

Bummer BS,0-3    1⅔    1    0    0    1    1

Foster W,2-1    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Davis (Abreu). WP—Davis.

Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T—3:21. A—9,928 (40,615).

Blue Jays 10, Phillies 8

    Philadelphia    Toronto

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

McCtchn dh    5    1    1    1    Semien 2b    5    2    3    3

Segura 2b    4    1    2    0    Bichette ss    5    2    2    2

Hoskins 1b    3    0    0    0    Gurrro Jr. 1b    5    2    3    2

Bohm 3b    5    1    2    1    Hernandez rf    4    0    1    0

Miller lf    5    2    2    1    Grichuk cf-rf    5    0    1    2

Marchan c    4    0    0    0    Tellez dh    4    1    1    0

Herrera cf    4    1    2    1    Biggio pr-dh    0    0    0    0

Kingery rf    3    0    0    0    Gurriel Jr. lf    5    1    2    0

Harper rf    2    0    0    0    Davis cf    0    0    0    0

Maton ss    4    2    3    4    Espinal 3b    4    1    1    0

                    Jansen c    3    1    2    1

Totals    39    8    12    8    Totals    40    10    16    10

Philadelphia    000    031    022    —    8

Toronto    251    000    11x    —    10

E—Segura 2 (4), Gurriel Jr. (1), Guerrero Jr. (1). DP—Philadelphia 2, Toronto 2. LOB—Philadelphia 9, Toronto 10. 2B—Semien 2 (7), Guerrero Jr. (7), Grichuk (8), Gurriel Jr. (6), Hernandez (2). 3B—Segura (1), Espinal (1). HR—Maton 2 (2), McCutchen (6), Semien (9), Bichette (9), Guerrero Jr. (11). SB—Espinal (1), Herrera (1), Miller 2 (2), Maton (2), Bohm (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Philadelphia

Anderson L,2-4    1⅓    8    7    7    1    0

Hale    3⅓    4    1    1    1    3

Suarez    2⅓    1    1    0    0    1

Kintzler    1    3    1    1    0    0

Toronto

Ray W,2-1    5⅔    7    4    4    1    9

Payamps    1⅓    0    0    0    1    0

Mayza    ⅔   3    2    2    0    0

Romano H,3    1    0    1    1    1    1

Beasley    ⅓    2    1    1    1    1

Romano pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP—Ray (Hoskins), Suarez 2 (Tellez,Jansen).

Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T—3:45. A—1,107 (8,500).

Astros 6, Rangers 2

    Texas    Houston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Kinr-Falfa ss    4    0    1    0    Altuve 2b    3    1    2    0

Solak 2b    4    0    1    0    Correa ss    4    1    1    1

Lowe 1b    4    0    1    0    Brantley dh    4    1    1    0

Gallo rf    4    0    1    0    Bregman 3b    4    1    2    1

A.Garcia cf    3    0    0    0    Gurriel 1b    3    0    0    1

Davis dh    3    1    1    0    Tucker rf    3    1    0    0

Dahl lf    4    1    2    2    McCormick lf    3    1    1    2

Culbersn 3b    4    0    1    0    Straw cf    4    0    1    1

Trevino c    3    0    0    0    Maldonado c    4    0    1    0

Totals    33    2    8    2    Totals    32    6    9    6

Texas    000    000    200    —    2

Houston    100    010    04x    —    6

E—Kiner-Falefa (5). DP—Texas 1, Houston 2. LOB—Texas 6, Houston 6. 2B—Solak (7). HR—Dahl (4). SF—Gurriel (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Texas

Gibson    7    4    2    2    2    3

Rodriguez L,1-2    ⅔    4    4    4    1    0

Martin    ⅓    1    0    0    0    1

Houston

McCullers Jr.    6    5    0    0    2    5

Scrubb BS,0-1    1    2    2    2    0    1

Raley W,2-2    1    0    0    0    0    3

Paredes    1    1    0    0    0    2

WP—Gibson, McCullers Jr..

Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T—3:03. A—26,069 (41,168).

Angels 6, Red Sox 5

    Los Angeles    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Rojas 2b    5    0    0    0    Chavis 2b    5    1    2    0

Trout cf    4    1    1    0    Devers 3b    4    1    1    3

Ohtani dh    5    1    1    2    Martinez lf    4    0    1    0

Rendon 3b    4    1    0    0    Bogaerts dh    4    0    0    0

Walsh 1b    4    0    3    0    Renfroe cf    4    0    0    0

Ward rf    3    1    1    1    Dalbec 1b    3    0    0    0

J.Iglesias ss    3    1    0    0    Verdugo ph    0    0    0    0

Gosselin lf    4    1    2    1    Gonzalez rf    4    1    1    0

Butera c    3    0    1    2    Plawecki c    3    1    2    1

Suzuki ph-c    1    0    0    0    Vazquez c    0    0    0    0

                    Arauz ss    4    1    2    1

Totals    36    6    9    6    Totals    35    5    9    5

Los Angeles    040    000    002    —    6

Boston    001    040    000    —    5

E—Devers (6). DP—Los Angeles 1, Boston 0. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Boston 5. 2B—Walsh 2 (8), Gosselin (3), Arauz (1), Chavis (3). HR—Ohtani (12), Plawecki (1), Devers (11).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Quintana    4⅓    5    3    3    0    7

Slegers    0    3    2    2    0    0

Cishek    1⅔   0    0    0    0    1

Strickland   ⅔    1    0    0    0    2

Watson    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

R.Iglesias W,2-2    1    0    0    0    0    1

Mayers S,2-4    1    0    0    0    2    3

Boston

Eovaldi    5    6    4    4    1    6

Valdez H,1    1    0    0    0    0    1

Taylor H,2    1    0    0    0    0    0

Ottavino H,9    ⅔   1    0    0    1    1

Barnes L,1-1     1⅓    2    2    2    0    2

Slegers pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP—Eovaldi (Rendon), Valdez (J.Iglesias). WP—Ottavino.

Umpires—Home, Ryan Wills; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T—3:19. A—9,316 (37,755).

Orioles 10, Yankees 6

    New York    Baltimore

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

LeMahiu 2b    3    1    1    1    Mullins cf    5    2    1    0

Voit 1b    5    0    2    0    Hays lf    4    2    1    0

Judge dh    3    2    2    1    Mancini dh    2    2    1    1

Urshela 3b    4    0    0    0    Montcstle 1b    4    1    2    4

Sanchez c    4    1    1    2    Severino c    3    1    1    1

Frazier rf    4    2    2    1    Franco 3b    4    2    3    3

Andujar lf    4    0    1    0    Galvis ss    4    0    1    1

LaMarre cf    3    0    0    0    Valaika 2b    4    0    0    0

Gardner ph    1    0    0    0    McKenna rf    4    0    1    0

Wade ss    3    0    1    0            

Ford ph    1    0    0    0            

Totals    35    6    10    5    Totals    34    10    11    10

New York    401    000    001    —    6

Baltimore    203    100    22x    —    10

DP—New York 0, Baltimore 2. LOB—New York 5, Baltimore 7. 2B—Mountcastle (8), Hays (6), Franco (8), Mullins (12), Mancini (9). HR—Sanchez (5), Frazier (4), Judge (12), Franco (4). SB—Mullins (5). SF—Mountcastle (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Montgomery    3    6    5    5    2    4

King L,0-1    2    2    1    1    1    0

Luetge    1    0    0    0    0    0

Peralta    1    1    2    2    1    0

Cessa    1    2    2    2    2    1

Baltimore

Plutko    1    4    4    4    1    0

Zimmermnn W,2-3    5⅔    2    1    1    1    6

Scott H,8    ⅓    1    0    0    1    1

Fry H,6    1    0    0    0    0    1

Valdez    1    3    1    1    0    2

WP—Montgomery 2, King.

Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T—3:13. A—11,070 (45,971).

Giants 4, Pirates 1

    San Francisco    Pittsburgh

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tauchman cf    3    2    0    0    Frazier 2b    4    0    2    0

Yastrzmski rf    5    1    1    2    Newman ss    3    0    0    0

Posey c    4    0    3    0    Reynolds cf    4    0    1    0

Dickerson lf    5    0    1    1    Stallings c    3    1    1    0

Duggar cf    0    0    0    0    Perez c    1    0    0    0

Longoria 3b    4    1    1    0    Craig 1b    4    0    1    0

Crawford ss    3    0    1    0    Gonzalez 3b    4    0    2    0

Ruf 1b    4    0    0    0    Tom lf    2    0    1    1

Dubon 2b    4    0    2    0    Stokes Jr. rf    4    0    0    0

Wood p    3    0    0    0    M.Keller p    2    0    0    0

Baragar p    0    0    0    0    Holmes p    0    0    0    0

Flores ph    1    0    0    0    Difo ph    1    0    0    0

Wisler p    0    0    0    0    Undrwd Jr. p    0    0    0    0

Rogers p    0    0    0    0    Bednar p    0    0    0    0

                    Polanco ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    36    4    9    3    Totals    33    1    8    1

San Francisco    100    001    002    —    4

Pittsburgh    000    100    000    —    1

LOB—San Francisco 10, Pittsburgh 9. 2B—Crawford (3). HR—Yastrzemski (5). SB—Tauchman (1), Newman (1). SF—Tom (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Francisco

Wood W,5-0    6    8    1    1    1    6

Baragar H,6    1    0    0    0    1    0

Wisler H,3    1    0    0    0    0    1

Rogers S,4-6    1    0    0    0    0    0

Pittsburgh

M.Keller L,2-5    5    6    2    2    3    8

Holmes    2    1    0    0    1    1

Underwood Jr.    1    1    0    0    0    0

Bednar    1    1    2    2    1    2

M.Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Rogers (Tom). WP—Wood, Holmes.

Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T—3:13. A—7,356 (38,747).

Cubs 5, Tigers 1

    Chicago    Detroit

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Contreras c    4    0    1    0    Grossman lf    4    0    1    0

Bryant rf    5    0    0    1    H.Castro 3b    4    1    2    0

Rizzo 1b    5    0    2    0    Cabrera dh    4    0    2    0

Baez ss    5    0    2    0    Mazara rf    4    0    0    0

Duffy 3b    3    2    1    0    Schoop 1b    4    0    1    1

Bote dh    5    1    1    1    Goodrum ss    4    0    0    0

Pederson lf    4    0    0    0    Haase c    3    0    1    0

Hoerner 2b    3    0    0    1    W.Castro 2b    3    0    1    0

Happ cf    4    2    3    2    Jones cf    3    0    0    0

Totals    38    5    10    5    Totals    33    1    8    1

Chicago    001    103    000    —    5

Detroit    000    000    001    —    1

E—Goodrum (5), H.Castro (1). DP—Chicago 1, Detroit 0. LOB—Chicago 10, Detroit 5. 2B—Happ (2), Bote (5), Contreras (3), Grossman (7), Schoop (3), Haase (2). HR—Happ (3). SF—Hoerner (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Hendricks W,3-4    8    8    1    1    0    8

Winkler    1    0    0    0    0    1

Detroit

Boyd L,2-4    6    6    5    4    1    8

Garcia    1    2    0    0    0    2

Jimenez    1    1    0    0    0    1

Lange    1    1    0    0    0    0

Hendricks pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP—Boyd (Duffy), Garcia (Duffy).

Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ben May; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Chris Conroy.

T—2:52. A—8,000 (41,083).

Rays 7, Mets 1

    New York    Tampa Bay

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

McNeil dh    1    0    1    0    Arozarena lf    3    0    0    0

Mazeika dh    3    1    1    1    Meadows dh    4    1    1    0

Lindor ss    4    0    0    0    Choi 1b    4    1    3    1

Conforto rf    1    0    0    0    Padlo 1b    0    0    0    0

Hager rf    3    0    0    0    Lowe 2b    4    2    1    1

Alonso 1b    3    0    0    0    Margot rf    4    1    2    3

Do.Smith lf    3    0    0    0    Wendle 3b    4    0    0    0

Pillar cf    2    0    0    0    Mejia c    2    1    0    0

Villar 3b    3    0    0    0    Adames ss    3    1    2    2

McCann c    3    0    0    0    Phillips cf    3    0    1    0

Peraza 2b    3    0    0    0            

Totals    29    1    2    1    Totals    31    7    10    7

New York    000    001    000    —    1

Tampa Bay    000    221    02x    —    7

E—Wendle (2). DP—New York 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—New York 2, Tampa Bay 2. 2B—Choi (1). HR—Mazeika (1), Margot (4), Adames (5), Lowe (7). SB—Phillips (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Stroman L,3-4    6    6    5    5    1    1

Gsellman    1    1    0    0    0    2

E.Diaz    1    3    2    2    0    1

Tampa Bay

Fleming W,3-3    5    1    0    0    0    5

Castillo    1    1    1    1    0    1

Thompson    1    0    0    0    0    1

McHugh    1    0    0    0    1    2

Reed    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Stroman (Mejia). WP—McHugh.

Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T—2:32. A—7,355 (25,000).

Padres 5, Cardinals 3

    St. Louis    San Diego

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Edman 2b    5    0    0    0    Grisham cf    5    0    1    1

Carlson rf    4    1    2    0    Machado 3b    4    0    0    0

Gldschmdt 1b    4    1    1    0    Cronnwrth 1b    4    1    1    0

Arenado 3b    4    1    2    2    Pham lf    3    1    1    0

Molina c    4    0    1    0    Pagan p    0    0    0    0

O’Neill lf    2    0    1    0    Melancon p    0    0    0    0

Williams lf    1    0    0    0    Nola c    3    1    1    0

Reyes p    0    0    0    0    Marcano 2b    3    1    1    1

Bader cf    3    0    1    0    H.Kim ss    2    0    0    1

Sosa ss    2    0    0    0    Kivlehan rf    1    1    0    1

Cabrera p    0    0    0    0    Stammen p    0    0    0    0

Carpenter ph    1    0    0    0    Adams p    0    0    0    0

Helsley p    0    0    0    0    Andreoli lf    1    0    0    0

Gallegos p    0    0    0    0    Weathers p    1    0    1    0

Thomas lf    1    0    0    0    Castillo ph    1    0    1    1

K.Kim p    1    0    0    0    Lamet p    0    0    0    0

Moroff 2b    3    0    0    0    O’Grady ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    35    3    8    2    Totals    29    5    7    5

St. Louis    200    001    000    —    3

San Diego    000    401    00x    —    5

E—Arenado (4), H.Kim (3). DP—St. Louis 1, San Diego 1. LOB—St. Louis 7, San Diego 9. 2B—O’Neill (4), Goldschmidt (7), Grisham (6). HR—Arenado (9). SB—O’Neill (4), H.Kim (3), Grisham (7). SF—Kivlehan (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

St. Louis

K.Kim L,1-1    3⅓    2    4    1    3    3

Cabrera    1⅔    3    0    0    1    2

Helsley    ⅔    1    1    1    2    2

Gallegos    1⅓   1    0    0    0    1

Reyes    1    0    0    0    2    1

San Diego

Weathers    4    4    2    2    0    0

Lamet W,1-0    2    2    1    1    2    2

Stammen H,3    ⅔    1    0    0    0    1

Adams H,5    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Pagan H,5    1    0    0    0    0    0

Melancon S,14-14    1    1    0    0    0    0

Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Will Little.

T—3:32. A—15,250 (40,209).

