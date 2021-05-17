MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 25 17 .595 — — 6-4 L-1 13-12 12-5
Toronto 22 17 .564 1½ — 7-3 W-2 9-5 13-12
New York 22 18 .550 2 ½ 6-4 L-1 11-9 11-9
Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2 ½ 6-4 W-4 11-12 12-7
Baltimore 17 23 .425 7 5½ 3-7 W-1 6-15 11-8
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 24 15 .615 — — 8-2 W-1 14-8 10-7
Cleveland 21 17 .553 2½ ½ 6-4 L-3 10-7 11-10
Kansas City 18 22 .450 6½ 4½ 2-8 L-1 8-12 10-10
Detroit 14 26 .350 10½ 8½ 6-4 L-1 9-12 5-14
Minnesota 13 25 .342 10½ 8½ 2-8 L-1 7-13 6-12
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 25 17 .595 — — 6-4 W-1 13-11 12-6
Houston 24 17 .585 ½ — 8-2 W-6 15-9 9-8
Seattle 21 20 .512 3½ 2 4-6 W-3 12-9 9-11
Los Angeles 17 22 .436 6½ 5 4-6 W-1 8-9 9-13
Texas 18 24 .429 7 5½ 3-7 L-6 9-10 9-14
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 16 .529 — — 7-3 L-3 11-4 7-12
Philadelphia 21 20 .512 ½ 1½ 5-5 L-2 13-6 8-14
Atlanta 19 21 .475 2 3 5-5 L-1 9-11 10-10
Miami 18 22 .450 3 4 3-6 W-1 8-9 10-13
Washington 16 20 .444 3 4 4-6 W-1 9-10 7-10
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 23 18 .561 — — 5-5 L-3 12-8 11-10
Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2 1½ 4-6 W-1 10-12 11-8
Cincinnati 19 19 .500 2½ 2 6-4 W-2 10-7 9-12
Chicago 19 20 .487 3 2½ 6-4 W-1 13-8 6-12
Pittsburgh 17 23 .425 5½ 5 4-6 L-1 8-11 9-12
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 24 16 .600 — — 6-4 W-1 14-4 10-12
San Diego 24 17 .585 ½ — 7-3 W-3 12-10 12-7
Los Angeles 22 18 .550 2 — 5-5 L-1 12-6 10-12
Arizona 18 23 .439 6½ 4½ 3-7 L-1 9-9 9-14
Colorado 15 26 .366 9½ 7½ 3-7 L-2 13-12 2-14
American League
Sunday’s Results
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6
L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5
Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8
Houston 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 7, Minnesota 6
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2
Today’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Minnesota (Happ 2-1), 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 6:38 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 4:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1
San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8
Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9
Washington 3, Arizona 0
Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6
Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 5, St. Louis 3
Today’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Lester 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-3), 4:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Mariners 3, Indians 2
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernandz 2b 5 0 2 0 Kelenic lf 5 0 0 0
E.Rosario lf 3 1 0 0 Haniger rf 2 2 2 0
Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 0 Seager dh 3 1 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Lewis cf 2 0 2 1
Naylor rf 4 0 0 1 Crawford ss 3 0 1 2
Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0
Bauers 1b 3 0 1 0 Marmlejs 1b 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Torrens c 3 0 0 0
Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 Walton 3b 4 0 0 0
Gimenez ss 2 0 1 0
A.Rosario ss 2 0 1 0
Totals 33 2 7 1 Totals 28 3 5 3
Cleveland 000 002 000 — 2
Seattle 102 000 00x — 3
E—Walton (1). DP—Cleveland 1, Seattle 1. LOB—Cleveland 9, Seattle 10. 2B—Reyes (7), Ramirez (8), Bauers (3), Haniger 2 (9). SB—Moore (8). S—E.Rosario (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber L,4-3 4⅔ 5 3 3 4 7
Maton 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 1
Shaw 1 0 0 0 2 1
Clase 1 0 0 0 2 2
Seattle
Dugger 3 0 0 0 1 4
Sewald W,1-0 2 2 0 0 1 4
Montero H,2 ⅔ 2 2 1 1 1
Vest H,5 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz H,8 1 2 0 0 1 0
Swanson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Graveman S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1
WP—Dugger.
Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T—3:36. A—10,287 (47,929).
Marlins 3, Dodgers 2
Miami Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Chshlm Jr. ss 5 1 2 0 Betts cf 5 0 2 1
Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 4 0 1 0
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0
Brinson lf 0 0 0 0 Beaty lf 4 0 3 0
Duvall rf 4 1 1 3 Lux ss 3 0 1 0
Diaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Raley rf 4 0 0 0
Anderson 3b 3 0 1 0 Neuse 2b 4 1 1 0
Sierra cf 4 0 1 0 Barnes c 4 1 2 1
Wallach c 3 0 0 0 Nelson p 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 2 1 0 0 Vesia p 1 0 0 0
Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 Santana p 1 0 0 0
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 Uceta p 0 0 0 0
Bass p 0 0 0 0 Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Leon ph 1 0 0 0 White p 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 36 2 10 2
Miami 000 030 000 — 3
Los Angeles 020 000 000 — 2
E—Neuse (2). LOB—Miami 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Cooper (5), Anderson (4), Neuse (1), Barnes (3), Betts (13). HR—Duvall (8). SB—Anderson (2), Chisholm Jr. (8).
IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Lopez W,1-3 5 7 2 2 1 3
Bleier H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bass H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Floro H,6 1 2 0 0 0 1
Garcia S,7-8 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Nelson 1⅔ 1 0 0 2 3
Vesia 1 0 0 0 1 3
Santana H,2 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 1
Uceta L,0-2 BS,0-1 3 4 3 0 0 4
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 0
White 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vesia pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.
Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T—3:23. A—15,976 (56,000).
Reds 7, Rockies 6
Cincinnati Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Senzel 3b 5 1 1 0 Tapia lf 3 0 0 1
Castellans rf 3 1 1 0 Joe 1b 5 0 3 1
Naquin cf 4 1 1 2 Story ss 5 0 0 0
Suarez ss 2 1 1 1 McMahon 2b 5 1 2 0
T.Stphnsn c 5 0 1 0 Hampson cf 4 1 0 0
Akiyama lf 4 0 3 2 Fuentes 3b 4 2 3 2
Farmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Daza rf 4 0 2 0
Warren p 0 0 0 0 Nunez c 2 1 0 0
Winker ph 1 0 0 0 Senzatela p 2 1 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Almonte p 0 0 0 0
Antone p 0 0 0 0 Lawrence p 0 0 0 0
India 2b 2 1 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 Blackmn ph 1 0 0 0
Blandino ph 0 0 0 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Barnhart 1b 2 2 1 0
Totals 32 7 9 5 Totals 35 6 10 4
Cincinnati 010 000 042 — 7
Colorado 000 510 000 — 6
E—Hoffman (2), Akiyama (1). DP—Cincinnati 1, Colorado 2. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Colorado 8. 2B—Suarez (6), McMahon (10), Fuentes (4), Joe 2 (3). SB—McMahon (2), Daza (2). SF—Suarez (2), Tapia (2). S—Senzatela (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Hoffman 4 5 5 2 3 5
Hendrix 1 2 1 0 1 0
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Doolittle W,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Antone S,2-4 1 2 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Senzatela 7 4 1 1 1 3
Almonte ⅓ 1 3 3 2 0
Lawrence H,1 ⅓ 3 1 1 0 0
Kinley H,1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Givens L,1-2 BS,0-1 ⅔ 1 2 2 2 0
Sheffield ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Senzatela 2 (Suarez,Blandino), Givens (India). WP—Senzatela, Sheffield.
Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T—3:56. A—15,541 (50,445).
Nationals 3, D-backs 0
Washington Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Turner ss 4 0 3 1 P.Smith 1b 3 0 1 0
Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Rojas rf-2b 4 0 1 0
Zmmrmn 1b 4 1 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0
Schwarber lf 4 0 2 1 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 Vogt c 3 0 1 0
Avila c 4 0 0 0 Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0
Mercer 2b 4 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Hernandz ph 1 1 1 1 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Locastro cf 3 0 0 0
Stevensn ph 1 0 1 0 Weaver p 1 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Al.Young p 1 0 0 0
Robles cf 2 1 1 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0
Heath cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 30 0 4 0
Washington 000 000 030 — 3
Arizona 000 000 000 — 0
DP—Washington 1, Arizona 1. LOB—Washington 5, Arizona 5. 2B—Robles (6), Turner (8), Vogt (3). HR—Hernandez (2). SB—Robles (4), Schwarber (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde W,3-4 7 3 0 0 2 4
Hudson H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hand S,4-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Weaver 4 1 0 0 2 3
Al.Young 2 1 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 1 0 0 0 2
Crichton L,0-2 1 4 3 3 0 0
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.
T—2:49. A—11,619 (48,686).
Brewers 10, Braves 9
Atlanta Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Adrianza rf 5 1 0 1 Wong 2b 5 3 3 0
Freeman 1b 4 2 1 4 Narvaez c 4 0 3 1
Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 2 3 2
Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 Shaw 3b-1b 3 2 1 0
Swanson ss 4 2 2 1 Garcia rf 4 2 1 2
Riley 3b 2 1 2 0 Vogelbch 1b 4 0 1 3
Contreras c 4 1 1 1 Williams p 0 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 3 1 1 2 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Ynoa p 2 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 1 0 0 Reyes 3b 1 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Urias ss 2 1 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Peralta p 3 0 0 0
Acuna Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Feyereisen p 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Taylor lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 9 8 9 Totals 36 10 12 8
Atlanta 000 000 711 — 9
Milwaukee 002 123 20x — 10
E—Albies (2), Urias 2 (7), Narvaez (1). LOB—Atlanta 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B—Vogelbach (4), Narvaez (3). HR—Freeman (11), Garcia (6). SF—Swanson (2). S—Inciarte (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Ynoa L,4-2 4⅓ 9 5 5 2 6
Biddle 1⅔ 1 3 3 4 1
Tomlin ⅓ 1 2 2 1 0
Newcomb ⅔ 1 0 0 1 1
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milwaukee
Peralta W,4-1 6 2 0 0 1 8
Feyereisen ⅓ 2 4 4 2 0
Suter ⅔ 1 3 2 0 1
Williams H,6 1 1 1 1 1 2
Hader S,9-9 1 2 1 1 1 2
HBP—Newcomb (Narvaez). WP—Biddle(2), Feyereisen.
Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Chris Segal.
T—3:45. A—16,044 (41,900).
Athletics 7, Twins 6
Oakland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Canha lf 5 1 2 0 Arraez lf 5 0 1 0
Brown rf 3 1 0 1 Donaldsn 3b 4 0 0 0
Piscotty ph 1 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 5 1 1 0
Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 Cruz dh 5 0 1 0
Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 Larnach rf 5 1 3 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 3 3 Sano 1b 3 1 1 0
Lowrie dh 5 0 0 0 Kepler cf 3 2 2 4
Pinder 2b 4 1 1 0 Refsnyder cf 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 1 2 1 Astudillo c 1 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 Rortvedt c 1 0 1 0
Garver ph-c 1 0 0 0
Simmons ss 3 1 1 2
Totals 37 7 12 5 Totals 36 6 11 6
Oakland 010 040 101 — 7
Minnesota 031 000 020 — 6
E—Rortvedt (2), Donaldson (1). DP—Oakland 1, Minnesota 2. LOB—Oakland 8, Minnesota 9. 2B—Olson (8), Pinder (2), Murphy (6), Cruz (3), Kepler (6). HR—Kepler (4), Simmons (2). SB—Polanco (3). SF—Chapman (3), Kepler (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt 5 6 4 4 2 4
Smith H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Romo H,3 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 2
Diekman BS,5-7 ⅓ 3 2 2 0 1
Trivino W,2-1 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Maeda 4 8 5 3 1 2
Duffey 2 0 0 0 1 3
Thielbar 1 2 1 1 2 1
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers L,0-2 1 1 1 0 0 2
Maeda pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
HBP—Bassitt 2 (Sano,Astudillo). WP—Diekman, Rogers.
Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T—3:33. A—10,270 (38,544).
White Sox 4, Royals 3
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Merrifeld 2b 4 0 1 1 Anderson ss 5 2 3 0
C.Santna 1b 2 1 0 1 Eaton rf 2 1 1 2
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1
Perez dh 2 0 1 1 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0
Dyson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 0 1 0
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 1 0
Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 4 0 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 Garcia cf 3 0 1 0
Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 0
Gallagher c 3 1 1 0
Lopez ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 3 6 3 Totals 34 4 11 3
Kansas City 100 000 200 — 3
Chicago 000 020 002 — 4
E—Cease (1). DP—Kansas City 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Kansas City 6, Chicago 11. 2B—Anderson (5). HR—Eaton (4). SB—Anderson (7). SF—Perez (1), C.Santana (2). S—Lopez (5), Eaton (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer 6⅓ 7 2 2 2 7
Holland H,3 1⅔ 1 0 0 3 2
Davis L,0-2 BS,1-2 ⅔ 3 2 2 0 0
Chicago
Cease 5⅔ 3 1 0 3 3
Heuer H,7 ⅔ 2 2 2 0 0
Bummer BS,0-3 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 1
Foster W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Davis (Abreu). WP—Davis.
Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T—3:21. A—9,928 (40,615).
Blue Jays 10, Phillies 8
Philadelphia Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn dh 5 1 1 1 Semien 2b 5 2 3 3
Segura 2b 4 1 2 0 Bichette ss 5 2 2 2
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurrro Jr. 1b 5 2 3 2
Bohm 3b 5 1 2 1 Hernandez rf 4 0 1 0
Miller lf 5 2 2 1 Grichuk cf-rf 5 0 1 2
Marchan c 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 1 1 0
Herrera cf 4 1 2 1 Biggio pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Kingery rf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 0
Harper rf 2 0 0 0 Davis cf 0 0 0 0
Maton ss 4 2 3 4 Espinal 3b 4 1 1 0
Jansen c 3 1 2 1
Totals 39 8 12 8 Totals 40 10 16 10
Philadelphia 000 031 022 — 8
Toronto 251 000 11x — 10
E—Segura 2 (4), Gurriel Jr. (1), Guerrero Jr. (1). DP—Philadelphia 2, Toronto 2. LOB—Philadelphia 9, Toronto 10. 2B—Semien 2 (7), Guerrero Jr. (7), Grichuk (8), Gurriel Jr. (6), Hernandez (2). 3B—Segura (1), Espinal (1). HR—Maton 2 (2), McCutchen (6), Semien (9), Bichette (9), Guerrero Jr. (11). SB—Espinal (1), Herrera (1), Miller 2 (2), Maton (2), Bohm (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Anderson L,2-4 1⅓ 8 7 7 1 0
Hale 3⅓ 4 1 1 1 3
Suarez 2⅓ 1 1 0 0 1
Kintzler 1 3 1 1 0 0
Toronto
Ray W,2-1 5⅔ 7 4 4 1 9
Payamps 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 0
Mayza ⅔ 3 2 2 0 0
Romano H,3 1 0 1 1 1 1
Beasley ⅓ 2 1 1 1 1
Romano pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP—Ray (Hoskins), Suarez 2 (Tellez,Jansen).
Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T—3:45. A—1,107 (8,500).
Astros 6, Rangers 2
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 2 0
Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 1
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Brantley dh 4 1 1 0
Gallo rf 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1
A.Garcia cf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1
Davis dh 3 1 1 0 Tucker rf 3 1 0 0
Dahl lf 4 1 2 2 McCormick lf 3 1 1 2
Culbersn 3b 4 0 1 0 Straw cf 4 0 1 1
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 32 6 9 6
Texas 000 000 200 — 2
Houston 100 010 04x — 6
E—Kiner-Falefa (5). DP—Texas 1, Houston 2. LOB—Texas 6, Houston 6. 2B—Solak (7). HR—Dahl (4). SF—Gurriel (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gibson 7 4 2 2 2 3
Rodriguez L,1-2 ⅔ 4 4 4 1 0
Martin ⅓ 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
McCullers Jr. 6 5 0 0 2 5
Scrubb BS,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Raley W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 2
WP—Gibson, McCullers Jr..
Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T—3:03. A—26,069 (41,168).
Angels 6, Red Sox 5
Los Angeles Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 5 1 2 0
Trout cf 4 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 3
Ohtani dh 5 1 1 2 Martinez lf 4 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 Bogaerts dh 4 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 3 0 Renfroe cf 4 0 0 0
Ward rf 3 1 1 1 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 3 1 0 0 Verdugo ph 0 0 0 0
Gosselin lf 4 1 2 1 Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0
Butera c 3 0 1 2 Plawecki c 3 1 2 1
Suzuki ph-c 1 0 0 0 Vazquez c 0 0 0 0
Arauz ss 4 1 2 1
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 35 5 9 5
Los Angeles 040 000 002 — 6
Boston 001 040 000 — 5
E—Devers (6). DP—Los Angeles 1, Boston 0. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Boston 5. 2B—Walsh 2 (8), Gosselin (3), Arauz (1), Chavis (3). HR—Ohtani (12), Plawecki (1), Devers (11).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Quintana 4⅓ 5 3 3 0 7
Slegers 0 3 2 2 0 0
Cishek 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Strickland ⅔ 1 0 0 0 2
Watson ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mayers S,2-4 1 0 0 0 2 3
Boston
Eovaldi 5 6 4 4 1 6
Valdez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino H,9 ⅔ 1 0 0 1 1
Barnes L,1-1 1⅓ 2 2 2 0 2
Slegers pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP—Eovaldi (Rendon), Valdez (J.Iglesias). WP—Ottavino.
Umpires—Home, Ryan Wills; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T—3:19. A—9,316 (37,755).
Orioles 10, Yankees 6
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LeMahiu 2b 3 1 1 1 Mullins cf 5 2 1 0
Voit 1b 5 0 2 0 Hays lf 4 2 1 0
Judge dh 3 2 2 1 Mancini dh 2 2 1 1
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Montcstle 1b 4 1 2 4
Sanchez c 4 1 1 2 Severino c 3 1 1 1
Frazier rf 4 2 2 1 Franco 3b 4 2 3 3
Andujar lf 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 1 1
LaMarre cf 3 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0
Gardner ph 1 0 0 0 McKenna rf 4 0 1 0
Wade ss 3 0 1 0
Ford ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 10 5 Totals 34 10 11 10
New York 401 000 001 — 6
Baltimore 203 100 22x — 10
DP—New York 0, Baltimore 2. LOB—New York 5, Baltimore 7. 2B—Mountcastle (8), Hays (6), Franco (8), Mullins (12), Mancini (9). HR—Sanchez (5), Frazier (4), Judge (12), Franco (4). SB—Mullins (5). SF—Mountcastle (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 3 6 5 5 2 4
King L,0-1 2 2 1 1 1 0
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta 1 1 2 2 1 0
Cessa 1 2 2 2 2 1
Baltimore
Plutko 1 4 4 4 1 0
Zimmermnn W,2-3 5⅔ 2 1 1 1 6
Scott H,8 ⅓ 1 0 0 1 1
Fry H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Valdez 1 3 1 1 0 2
WP—Montgomery 2, King.
Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T—3:13. A—11,070 (45,971).
Giants 4, Pirates 1
San Francisco Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tauchman cf 3 2 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 2 0
Yastrzmski rf 5 1 1 2 Newman ss 3 0 0 0
Posey c 4 0 3 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0
Dickerson lf 5 0 1 1 Stallings c 3 1 1 0
Duggar cf 0 0 0 0 Perez c 1 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 Craig 1b 4 0 1 0
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 Gonzalez 3b 4 0 2 0
Ruf 1b 4 0 0 0 Tom lf 2 0 1 1
Dubon 2b 4 0 2 0 Stokes Jr. rf 4 0 0 0
Wood p 3 0 0 0 M.Keller p 2 0 0 0
Baragar p 0 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0
Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Undrwd Jr. p 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
Polanco ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 9 3 Totals 33 1 8 1
San Francisco 100 001 002 — 4
Pittsburgh 000 100 000 — 1
LOB—San Francisco 10, Pittsburgh 9. 2B—Crawford (3). HR—Yastrzemski (5). SB—Tauchman (1), Newman (1). SF—Tom (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Wood W,5-0 6 8 1 1 1 6
Baragar H,6 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wisler H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers S,4-6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
M.Keller L,2-5 5 6 2 2 3 8
Holmes 2 1 0 0 1 1
Underwood Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bednar 1 1 2 2 1 2
M.Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Rogers (Tom). WP—Wood, Holmes.
Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T—3:13. A—7,356 (38,747).
Cubs 5, Tigers 1
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Contreras c 4 0 1 0 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0
Bryant rf 5 0 0 1 H.Castro 3b 4 1 2 0
Rizzo 1b 5 0 2 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0
Baez ss 5 0 2 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0
Duffy 3b 3 2 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 1
Bote dh 5 1 1 1 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Haase c 3 0 1 0
Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 1 W.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0
Happ cf 4 2 3 2 Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 38 5 10 5 Totals 33 1 8 1
Chicago 001 103 000 — 5
Detroit 000 000 001 — 1
E—Goodrum (5), H.Castro (1). DP—Chicago 1, Detroit 0. LOB—Chicago 10, Detroit 5. 2B—Happ (2), Bote (5), Contreras (3), Grossman (7), Schoop (3), Haase (2). HR—Happ (3). SF—Hoerner (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hendricks W,3-4 8 8 1 1 0 8
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Boyd L,2-4 6 6 5 4 1 8
Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 2
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lange 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hendricks pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP—Boyd (Duffy), Garcia (Duffy).
Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ben May; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Chris Conroy.
T—2:52. A—8,000 (41,083).
Rays 7, Mets 1
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil dh 1 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0
Mazeika dh 3 1 1 1 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 1 3 1
Conforto rf 1 0 0 0 Padlo 1b 0 0 0 0
Hager rf 3 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 2 1 1
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 1 2 3
Do.Smith lf 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0
Pillar cf 2 0 0 0 Mejia c 2 1 0 0
Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 2 2
McCann c 3 0 0 0 Phillips cf 3 0 1 0
Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 31 7 10 7
New York 000 001 000 — 1
Tampa Bay 000 221 02x — 7
E—Wendle (2). DP—New York 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—New York 2, Tampa Bay 2. 2B—Choi (1). HR—Mazeika (1), Margot (4), Adames (5), Lowe (7). SB—Phillips (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stroman L,3-4 6 6 5 5 1 1
Gsellman 1 1 0 0 0 2
E.Diaz 1 3 2 2 0 1
Tampa Bay
Fleming W,3-3 5 1 0 0 0 5
Castillo 1 1 1 1 0 1
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1
McHugh 1 0 0 0 1 2
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Stroman (Mejia). WP—McHugh.
Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.
T—2:32. A—7,355 (25,000).
Padres 5, Cardinals 3
St. Louis San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman 2b 5 0 0 0 Grisham cf 5 0 1 1
Carlson rf 4 1 2 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0
Gldschmdt 1b 4 1 1 0 Cronnwrth 1b 4 1 1 0
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 2 Pham lf 3 1 1 0
Molina c 4 0 1 0 Pagan p 0 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 2 0 1 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Williams lf 1 0 0 0 Nola c 3 1 1 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Marcano 2b 3 1 1 1
Bader cf 3 0 1 0 H.Kim ss 2 0 0 1
Sosa ss 2 0 0 0 Kivlehan rf 1 1 0 1
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Andreoli lf 1 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Weathers p 1 0 1 0
Thomas lf 1 0 0 0 Castillo ph 1 0 1 1
K.Kim p 1 0 0 0 Lamet p 0 0 0 0
Moroff 2b 3 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 8 2 Totals 29 5 7 5
St. Louis 200 001 000 — 3
San Diego 000 401 00x — 5
E—Arenado (4), H.Kim (3). DP—St. Louis 1, San Diego 1. LOB—St. Louis 7, San Diego 9. 2B—O’Neill (4), Goldschmidt (7), Grisham (6). HR—Arenado (9). SB—O’Neill (4), H.Kim (3), Grisham (7). SF—Kivlehan (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
K.Kim L,1-1 3⅓ 2 4 1 3 3
Cabrera 1⅔ 3 0 0 1 2
Helsley ⅔ 1 1 1 2 2
Gallegos 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 0 0 0 2 1
San Diego
Weathers 4 4 2 2 0 0
Lamet W,1-0 2 2 1 1 2 2
Stammen H,3 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Adams H,5 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Pagan H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon S,14-14 1 1 0 0 0 0
Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Will Little.
T—3:32. A—15,250 (40,209).