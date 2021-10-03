Final Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

x-Tampa Bay    100    62    .617    —    —    7-3    L-1    52-29    48-33

y-Boston    92    70    .568    8    —    5-5    W-3    49-32    43-38

y-New York    92    70    .568    8    —    7-3    W-1    46-35    46-35

Toronto    91    71    .562    9    1    6-4    W-3    47-33    44-38

Baltimore    52    110    .321    48    40    4-6    L-3    27-54    25-56

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

x-Chicago    93    69    .574    —    —    7-3    L-1    53-28    40-41

Cleveland    80    82    .494    13    12    5-5    W-1    40-41    40-41

Detroit    77    85    .475    16    15    3-7    W-1    42-39    35-46

Kansas City    74    88    .457    19    18    5-5    L-2    39-42    35-46

Minnesota    73    89    .451    20    19    6-4    W-2    38-43    35-46

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

x-Houston    95    67    .586    —    —    4-6    W-2    51-30    44-37

Seattle    90    72    .556    5    2    7-3    L-1    46-35    44-37

Oakland    86    76    .531    9    6    4-6    L-2    43-38    43-38

Los Angeles    77    85    .475    18    15    5-5    W-1    40-42    37-43

Texas    60    102    .370    35    32    5-5    L-1    36-45    24-57

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

x-Atlanta    88    73    .547    —    —    8-2    W-2    42-38    46-35

Philadelphia    82    80    .506    6½    8    4-6    L-2    47-34    35-46

New York    77    85    .475    11½    13    4-6    L-2    47-34    30-51

Miami    67    95    .414    21½    23    3-7    W-2    42-39    25-56

Washington    65    97    .401    23½    25    2-8    L-5    35-46    30-51

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

x-Milwaukee    95    67    .586    —    —    4-6    L-4    45-36    50-31

y-St. Louis    90    72    .556    5    —    7-3    L-2    45-36    45-36

Cincinnati    83    79    .512    12    7    5-5    W-1    44-37    39-42

Chicago    71    91    .438    24    19    4-6    W-2    39-42    32-49

Pittsburgh    61    101    .377    34    29    4-6    L-1    37-44    24-57

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

x-San Fran.    107    55    .660    —    —    8-2    W-1    54-27    53-28

y-L.A.    106    56    .654    1    —    9-1    W-7    58-23    48-33

San Diego    79    83    .488    28    11    2-8    L-1    45-36    34-47

Colorado    74    87    .460    32½    15½    3-7    L-2    48-33    26-54

Arizona    52    110    .321    55    38    4-6    W-2    32-49    20-61

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

American League

Sunday’s Results

Cleveland 6, Texas 0

Houston 7, Oakland 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

National League

Sunday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2, 7 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 11, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

Sunday's box scores

Marlins 5, Phillies 4

    Philadelphia    Miami

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Herrera cf-lf    5    0    1    0    Bri.Miller lf-rf    4    1    1    0

Bohm 3b    4    0    1    0    Alvarez 2b    4    1    2    1

Harper rf    1    1    1    0    Chshlm Jr. ss    4    0    1    1

Jankowski cf    2    1    1    0    De La Crz rf    4    0    1    0

Bra.Miller 1b    3    0    1    1    Floro p    0    0    0    0

McCutchn lf    2    1    1    2    Diaz 1b    4    0    0    0

Alvarado p    0    0    0    0    Marrero 3b    2    1    0    0

Neris p    0    0    0    0    Leon c    0    0    0    0

Bedrosian p    0    0    0    0    Fortes pr-c    2    2    1    2

Torreyes 2b    2    0    0    0    Sierra cf    3    0    1    0

Gregorius ss    2    0    1    0    Lopez p    0    0    0    0

Domingez p    0    0    0    0    Okert p    1    0    0    0

Kennedy p    0    0    0    0    Thompson p    1    0    0    0

Realmuto ph    1    0    0    0    Pop p    0    0    0    0

Galvis 2b-ss    4    1    1    1    Bass p    0    0    0    0

Medina p    0    0    0    0    Bleier p    0    0    0    0

Knapp c    4    0    0    0    Jackson ph    1    0    0    0

Falter p    1    0    0    0    Bender p    0    0    0    0

Vierling rf    3    0    0    0    Brinson lf    0    0    0    0

Totals    34    4    8    4    Totals    30    5    7    4

Philadelphia    012    000    010    —    4

Miami    210    200    00x    —    5

DP—Philadelphia 1, Miami 0. LOB—Philadelphia 6, Miami 3. 2B—Harper (42), Gregorius (16). 3B—Alvarez (1). HR—Galvis (5), McCutchen (27), Fortes (4). SB—Jankowski (5), Alvarez (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Philadelphia

Falter    2    4    3    3    1    0

Alvarado    1    1    0    0    0    2

Neris L,4-7    1⅔    1    2    2    1    3

Bedrosian    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Dominguez    1    0    0    0    0    1

Kennedy    1    0    0    0    0    2

Medina    1    1    0    0    0    2

Miami

Lopez    1⅔   4    1    1    1    4

Okert    1⅓    1    2    2    1    3

Thompson W,3-7    1    0    0    0    0    1

Pop H,3    1    0    0    0    0    1

Bass H,19    1    1    0    0    0    0

Bleier H,20    1    0    0    0    0    2

Bender H,12    1    2    1    1    0    0

Floro S,15-21    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Okert (Gregorius).

Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Lance Barrett.

T—2:46. A—9,149 (36,742).

Braves 5, Mets 0

    New York    Atlanta

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Nimmo cf    4    0    0    0    Soler rf    3    2    1    1

Lindor ss    4    0    0    0    Heredia cf    0    0    0    0

Conforto rf    3    0    1    0    Freeman 1b    3    1    1    0

Alonso 1b    2    0    0    0    Matzek p    0    0    0    0

D.Smith lf    3    0    0    0    Jackson p    0    0    0    0

Villar 3b    3    0    1    0    Arcia ss    1    0    0    0

Peraza 2b    3    0    1    0    Albies 2b    4    1    1    1

Mazeika c    3    0    0    0    Riley 3b-1b    4    1    2    2

Syndergrd p    0    0    0    0    Duvall cf-rf    4    0    1    1

Williams p    2    0    0    0    Rosario lf    3    0    0    0

Hembree p    0    0    0    0    d’Arnaud c    3    0    1    0

Gsellman p    0    0    0    0    Swanson ss    2    0    0    0

Guillorme ph    1    0    0    0    Martin p    0    0    0    0

                    W.Smith p    0    0    0    0

                    Morton p    0    0    0    0

                    Strider p    1    0    0    0

                    Adrianza 3b    1    0    0    0

Totals    28    0    3    0    Totals    29    5    7    5

New York    000    000    000    —    0

Atlanta    203    000    00x    —    5

DP—New York 0, Atlanta 2. LOB—New York 2, Atlanta 3. 2B—Albies (40), Riley (33). HR—Soler (14). SB—Peraza (1). S—Strider (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Syndergaard L,0-1    1    3    2    2    0    0

Williams    5    4    3    3    2    5

Hembree    1    0    0    0    0    0

Gsellman    1    0    0    0    0    1

Atlanta

Morton    2⅔    1    0    0    0    3

Strider W,1-0    1⅓    0    0    0    1    0

Matzek    1    1    0    0    0    1

Jackson    1    0    0    0    0    0

Martin    2    1    0    0    0    1

W.Smith    1    0    0    0    0    1

Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brian Knight.

T—2:26. A—33,202 (41,084).

Yankees 1, Rays 0

    Tampa Bay    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Lowe 2b    4    0    1    0    Torres 2b    3    0    1    0

Arozarena rf    4    0    1    0    Rizzo 1b    3    0    1    0

Franco ss    4    0    1    0    Judge rf    4    0    1    1

Cruz dh    4    0    0    0    Stanton dh    3    0    0    0

Meadows lf    4    0    1    0    Gallo lf    2    0    0    0

Phillips lf-cf    0    0    0    0    Urshela ss    3    0    0    0

Choi 1b    3    0    1    0    Velazquez ss    0    0    0    0

Zunino c    4    0    0    0    Gardner cf    3    0    0    0

Wendle 3b    3    0    0    0    Sanchez c    3    0    0    0

Kiermaier cf    1    0    0    0    Odor 3b    3    0    1    0

Margot ph-lf    1    0    0    0    Wade pr    0    1    0    0

Totals    32    0    5    0    Totals    27    1    4    1

Tampa Bay    000    000    000    —    0

New York    000    000    001    —    1

DP—Tampa Bay 2, New York 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 9, New York 4. 2B—Meadows (29), Choi (14). SB—Arozarena (20), Wendle (8).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Tampa Bay

Wacha    5    1    0    0    1    2

Chargois    1    0    0    0    1    2

McHugh    1    0    0    0    0    1

Robertson    1    0    0    0    0    0

Fleming L,10-8    ⅓    2    1    1    0    0

Kittredge    0    1    0    0    0    0

New York

Taillon    3⅓    2    0    0    1    2

Peralta    1⅓    1    0    0    1    2

Holmes    1    0    0    0    0    1

Green    1    1    0    0    1    1

Loaisiga    1⅓    1    0    0    0    1

Chapman W,6-4    1    0    0    0    1    2

Kittredge pitched to 1 batter in the 9th, Holmes pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Green pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP—Wacha (Rizzo). WP—Peralta.

Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T—3:03. A—40,409 (47,309).

Reds 6, Pirates 3

    Cincinnati    Pittsburgh

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

India 2b    4    2    1    0    Newman 2b    4    1    1    0

Schrock lf    5    1    2    0    Tsutsugo rf    4    0    1    0

Castellans rf    1    0    1    1    Chavis 3b    4    0    3    0

Aquino rf    3    2    2    2    Moran 1b    4    0    0    0

Votto 1b    5    1    1    3    Alford lf    3    0    0    1

Suarez 3b    3    0    1    0    Gamel cf    4    1    1    0

Stephensn c    4    0    2    0    Cruz ss    4    1    1    2

Barrero ss    4    0    1    0    Perez c    4    0    1    0

Friedl cf    4    0    0    0    M.Keller p    1    0    0    0

Sanmartin p    3    0    0    0    Ponce p    0    0    0    0

Garrett p    0    0    0    0    Howard p    0    0    0    0

DeShilds ph    1    0    0    0    Tucker ph    1    0    1    0

Warren p    0    0    0    0    Banda p    0    0    0    0

Givens p    0    0    0    0    Kuhl p    0    0    0    0

                    Difo ph    1    0    0    0

                    K.Keller p    0    0    0    0

                    Spitzbarth p    0    0    0    0

                    Reynolds ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    37    6    11    6    Totals    35    3    9    3

Cincinnati    001    041    000    —    6

Pittsburgh    100    000    002    —    3

DP—Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB—Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B—India (34), Castellanos (38), Schrock (7), Tsutsugo (12), Perez (8). HR—Votto (36), Aquino (10), Cruz (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cincinnati

Sanmartin W,2-0    6    7    1    1    1    6

Garrett    1    0    0    0    0    1

Warren    1    0    0    0    0    1

Givens    1    2    2    2    0    1

Pittsburgh

M.Keller    3    3    1    1    1    3

Ponce L,0-6    1⅓    6    4    4    1    2

Howard    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Banda    1    1    1    1    0    1

Kuhl    1    1    0    0    0    2

K.Keller    1    0    0    0    0    2

Spitzbarth    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—M.Keller (Suarez), Ponce (India).

Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T—2:59. A—13,011 (38,747).

Astros 7, Athletics 6

    Oakland    Houston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Kemp 2b    3    1    1    2    Altuve 2b    5    1    2    1

Canha lf    2    0    0    0    Brantley lf    2    0    0    0

Olson dh    4    0    0    0    Alvarez lf    3    0    1    0

Pinder 3b    4    1    1    0    Correa ss    4    1    1    1

Brown 1b    4    2    2    3    Gurriel 1b    1    0    1    1

Gomes c    4    0    0    0    Tucker rf    4    1    2    2

Bolt cf-rf    4    0    0    0    Diaz 3b-ss    4    0    0    0

Barrera rf    3    1    1    0    McCormck cf    2    1    1    1

Davis ph    1    1    1    1    Gonzalez 1b    4    0    1    0

Marte cf    0    0    0    0    Meyers dh    4    2    2    1

Kozma ss    4    0    1    0    Maldonado c    2    0    0    0

                    Castro c    1    1    1    0

Totals    33    6    7    6    Totals    36    7    12    7

Oakland    011    010    003    —    6

Houston    011    002    111    —    7

E—Maldonado (8). DP—Oakland 1, Houston 0. LOB—Oakland 3, Houston 7. 2B—Altuve 2 (32), Alvarez (35). HR—Brown 2 (20), Kemp (8), Davis (3), McCormick (14), Meyers (6), Tucker (30), Correa (26). SF—Kemp (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Oakland

Irvin    6    5    4    4    1    4

Romo    1    2    1    1    1    2

Acevedo    1    2    1    1    1    0

Trivino L,7-8    ⅓    3    1    1    0    0

Houston

Urquidy    6    4    3    3    1    3

Greinke H,1    2⅓    2    2    2    0    3

Taylor W,4-4    ⅔   1    1    1    0    0

HBP—Urquidy (Canha).

Umpires—Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T—2:52. A—29,752 (41,168).

Giants 11, Padres 4

    San Diego    San Francisco

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Grisham cf    4    1    2    1    La Stella 2b    5    1    1    1

Tatis Jr. ss    3    0    0    0    Flores 1b    5    2    2    2

Profar 1b    1    0    0    0    Wade Jr. rf    3    0    0    1

Machado 3b    2    0    0    1    Posey c    4    0    2    3

Kim 3b    0    0    0    0    Crawford ss    4    1    1    0

Crnnwrth 1b    3    0    1    1    Bryant lf    2    3    1    0

Myers rf    3    0    0    0    Yastrzmski cf    3    1    1    2

Frazier 2b    4    0    1    0    Longoria 3b    4    0    0    0

Marisnick lf    3    1    1    0    Webb p    3    3    2    2

Rivas c    4    1    1    0    Castro p    0    0    0    0

Knehr p    1    0    0    0    Garcia p    0    0    0    0

Lamet p    0    0    0    0    Leone p    0    0    0    0

Stammen p    0    0    0    0            

Pham ph    1    0    0    0            

Crismatt p    0    0    0    0            

Caratini ph    1    1    1    1            

Norwood p    0    0    0    0            

Hosmer ph    1    0    0    0            

Totals    31    4    7    4    Totals    33    11    10    11

San Diego    000    100    030    —    4

San Francisco    002    520    20x    —    11

LOB—San Diego 5, San Francisco 5. 2B—Grisham (28), Frazier (36), Cronenworth (33), Flores (16), Yastrzemski (28). HR—Webb (1). SF—Machado (11), Cronenworth (3), Wade Jr. (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Diego

Knehr L,1-2    3    3    2    2    2    2

Lamet    ⅓    1    4    4    3    1

Stammen    ⅔    2    1    1    0    1

Crismatt    3    4    4    4    1    2

Norwood    1    0    0    0    0    0

San Francisco

Webb W,11-3    7    6    4    4    0    8

Castro   ⅔    1    0    0    2    1

Garcia    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Leone    1    0    0    0    0    2

Webb pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP—Webb (Marisnick). WP—Knehr.

Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T—2:56. A—36,901 (41,915).

Indians 6, Rangers 0

    Cleveland    Texas

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Straw cf    5    1    1    0    Calhoun lf    3    0    0    0

Rosario ss    4    1    1    1    Taveras ph    1    0    0    0

Ramirez 3b    5    1    1    0    Kinr-Falfa ss    4    0    0    0

Reyes dh    3    1    0    0    Garcia rf    4    0    0    0

Chang 1b    4    1    1    2    Lowe 1b    4    0    0    0

Zimmer rf    4    1    2    1    Ibanez 2b    4    0    1    0

Mercado lf    4    0    1    1    Peters cf-lf    3    0    0    0

Hedges c    3    0    0    0    Solak dh    2    0    2    0

Gimenez 2b    3    0    0    0    Trevino c    3    0    1    0

                    Hernandz 3b    3    0    0    0

Totals    35    6    7    5    Totals    31    0    4    0

Cleveland    103    020    000    —    6

Texas    000    000    000    —    0

E—Kiner-Falefa (19). LOB—Cleveland 6, Texas 5. 2B—Ramirez (32), Mercado (11). HR—Chang (9). SB—Straw (30), Rosario (13), Zimmer 2 (15).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cleveland

Civale W,12-5    6    3    0    0    1    4

Wittgren    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Shaw    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Gose    1    0    0    0    0    2

Clase    1    0    0    0    0    1

Texas

Dunning L,5-10    3    5    4    4    1    3

Foltynewicz    2    2    2    2    1    2

Bush    1    0    0    0    0    1

Santana    1    0    0    0    0    2

Cotton    1    0    0    0    1    0

Anderson    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Dunning (Gimenez). WP—Dunning.

Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T—2:54. A—28,396 (40,300).

Tigers 5, White Sox 2

    Detroit    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Baddoo cf    4    1    1    1    Anderson ss    4    0    2    0

Paredes 3b    5    0    0    0    Sheets ph    1    0    0    0

H.Castro 1b    4    1    2    1    Robert dh    2    1    1    1

Haase lf    5    0    1    1    Hamilton ph    1    0    0    0

Goodrum dh    4    0    0    0    Moncada 3b    4    0    0    0

Cameron rf    3    1    1    1    Grandal c    2    0    0    0

W.Castro 2b    4    1    3    0    Collins c    1    0    0    0

Garneau c    4    1    1    1    E.Jimenez lf    3    0    0    0

Short ss    2    0    0    0    Garcia rf    4    0    0    0

                    Engel cf    4    1    2    0

                    Vaughn 1b    4    0    1    1

                    Hernandz 2b    4    0    2    0

Totals    35    5    9    5    Totals    34    2    8    2

Detroit    100    010    003    —    5

Chicago    100    000    100    —    2

E—Short (5), Moncada (16). DP—Detroit 2, Chicago 0. LOB—Detroit 8, Chicago 9. 2B—Haase (12), Garneau (5), Engel (9). 3B—H.Castro (1), W.Castro (6). HR—Cameron (4), Robert (13). SB—W.Castro (9), H.Castro (1), Cameron (6), Baddoo (18). SF—H.Castro (5), Baddoo (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Detroit

Alexander    6    4    1    1    2    4

Hutchison BS,0-1    1    3    1    1    1    0

J.Jimenez W,6-1    1    0    0    0    1    2

Fulmer S,14-18    1    1    0    0    0    0

Chicago

Cease    4    4    1    1    2    5

Kopech    3    2    1    1    0    6

Tepera    1    0    0    0    0    2

Lopez L,4-4⅓    3    3    3    1    0

Foster    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

WP—Cease, Lopez.

Umpires—Home, Ben May; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Malachi Moore.

T—3:16. A—30,722 (40,615).

Cubs 3, Cardinals 2

    Chicago    St. Louis

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Ortega cf    4    1    1    0    Edman 2b    3    1    1    1

Schwindl 1b    3    2    2    1    Gldschmdt 1b    1    0    0    0

I.Happ lf    2    0    0    0    Carpenter 1b    3    0    1    0

Biagini p    0    0    0    0    O’Neill lf    2    0    1    0

Duffy 3b    3    0    2    2    Knizner pr-c    1    0    0    0

Thompson rf    3    0    0    0    Arenado 3b    1    0    0    0

Alcantara ss    3    0    1    0    Rondon 3b-lf    2    0    0    0

Gimbrne 2b    3    0    0    0    Carlson rf    2    1    1    0

Castillo c    2    0    0    0    Molina c-1b    3    0    1    0

Deichmnn lf    1    0    0    0    Sosa ss    2    0    0    0

Mills p    1    0    0    0    Bader cf    2    0    1    0

Payne ph-c    2    0    0    0    Woodford p    1    0    0    0

                    Flaherty p    0    0    0    0

                    McFarland p    0    0    0    0

                    Nootbaar ph    1    0    0    0

                    Reyes p    0    0    0    0

Totals    27    3    6    3    Totals    24    2    6    1

Chicago    100    020    00    —    3

St. Louis    110    000    0x    —    2

E—Sosa (11). DP—Chicago 2, St. Louis 0. LOB—Chicago 4, St. Louis 6. 2B—Schwindel 2 (19). HR—Edman (11). SB—Duffy (8). S_Woodford (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Mills    4    4    2    2    2    1

Biagini W,1-0    3    2    0    0    1    2

St. Louis

Woodford L,3-4    5    6    3    3    1    4

Flaherty    1    0    0    0    0    2

McFarland    1    0    0    0    0    3

Reyes    0    0    0    0    0    0

Reyes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP—Biagini (Bader).

Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T—2:11. A—46,525 (45,494).

Twins 7, Royals 3

    Minnesota    Kansas City

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Arraez 3b    4    2    3    0    Merrifield rf    5    0    0    0

Buxton cf    4    2    2    2    Lopez ss    2    0    1    0

Polanco 2b    4    1    1    3    Isbel pr-lf    3    1    1    0

Donaldsn dh    3    1    0    0    Perez dh    2    1    0    0

Kepler rf    4    1    1    0    C.Santna 1b    4    0    3    1

Sano 1b    4    0    1    1    Dozier lf-rf    3    0    0    0

Rooker lf    3    0    0    0    Mondesi 3b    4    1    0    0

Simmons ss    1    0    1    0    Taylor cf    4    0    2    1

Gordon ss-lf    4    0    0    1    Alberto 2b    3    0    1    0

Jeffers c    4    0    0    0    O’Hearn p    1    0    0    0

                    Gallagher c    0    0    0    0

                    Rivero c    3    0    1    0

                    Benintndi ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    35    7    9    7    Totals    35    3    9    2

Minnesota    500    020    000    —    7

Kansas City    003    000    000    —    3

E—Jeffers (4). DP—Minnesota 0, Kansas City 1. LOB—Minnesota 2, Kansas City 8. 2B—Buxton (23), Alberto (20). HR—Polanco (33), Buxton (19).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Minnesota

Barnes    2⅔    7    3    2    1    3

Minaya    1⅓   1    0    0    0    2

Vincent W,1-0    2    0    0    0    0    2

Barraclough    1⅔   1    0    0    1    4

Alcala S,1-5    1⅓    0    0    0    0    3

Kansas City

Kowar L,0-6    4    5    5    5    1    6

Payamps    1    2    2    2    0    1

Coleman    2    1    0    0    0    3

Barlow    1    0    0    0    0    2

Staumont    1    1    0    0    0    0

HBP—Barnes (Perez). WP—Minaya.

Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.

T—3:10. A—17,158 (37,903).

Blue Jays 12, Orioles 4

    Baltimore    Toronto

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Mullins cf    5    1    1    0    Springer cf    4    3    3    5

McKenna cf    0    0    0    0    Semien 2b    5    2    2    1

Mntcstle 1b    5    0    1    0    Gurrro Jr. 1b    3    2    1    2

Hays rf    3    1    1    1    Bichette ss    5    2    2    0

Mancini dh    4    0    2    0    Hernandez lf    5    1    3    3

Severino c    4    0    1    1    Gurriel Jr. dh    4    0    0    0

Gutierrez 3b    5    0    3    0    Espinal 3b    2    1    1    1

Nevin lf    4    1    1    1    Jansen c    3    1    0    0

Valaika 2b    5    0    2    0    Grichuk rf    1    0    0    0

Martin ss    4    1    1    0    Dickerson lf    3    0    0    0

Totals    39    4    13    3    Totals    35    12    12    12

Baltimore    001    010    110    —    4

Toronto    324    210    00x    —    12

E—Semien (9). DP—Baltimore 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Baltimore 13, Toronto 5. 2B—Bichette (30). HR—Nevin (1), Springer 2 (22), Guerrero Jr. (48), Semien (45). SB—Hernandez (12). SF—Severino (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

Zimmermann L,4-5   ⅔   5    3    3    0    1

Diplan    1⅓    1    2    2    1    1

Hanhold    1    2    4    4    1    0

Krehbiel    2    3    3    3    2    1

Tate    2    0    0    0    0    0

Greene    1    1    0    0    0    1

Toronto

Ryu W,14-10    5    6    2    2    1    7

Pearson    1    1    0    0    1    1

Merryweather    1    2    1    1    0    0

Barnes    1    3    1    1    0    2

Cimber    1    1    0    0    0    1

HBP—Hanhold (Jansen), Ryu (Hays), Merryweather (Hays), Greene (Guerrero Jr.). WP—Hanhold, Pearson.

Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T—3:22. A—29,942 (53,506).

Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4

    Colorado    Arizona

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tapia lf    5    0    1    0    Rojas 3b    4    0    2    1

Hampsn 2b    5    0    0    0    VanMeter 2b    5    1    2    1

Rodgers ss    4    0    2    1    Varsho c    4    0    1    0

McMahn 3b    4    0    0    0    Calhoun rf    3    1    0    0

Hilliard rf    3    1    1    0    Walker 1b    4    1    1    0

Welker 1b    4    1    1    0    Ramos lf    3    0    1    1

Daza cf    3    0    0    0    McCarthy cf    3    1    0    1

Nunez c    3    1    1    2    Perdomo ss    4    1    1    0

Goudeau p    1    0    0    0    Mejia p    1    0    0    0

Bard p    1    1    1    0    Mantiply p    0    0    0    0

Gilbreath p    0    0    0    0    P.Smith ph    1    0    0    0

Cron ph    1    0    1    0    Poppen p    0    0    0    0

Sheffield p    0    0    0    0    Widener p    0    0    0    0

Kinley p    0    0    0    0    Peralta ph    0    0    0    0

Blackmn ph    1    0    1    0    Ramirez p    0    0    0    0

Estevez p    0    0    0    0    Wendelken p    0    0    0    0

                    Marte ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    35    4    9    3    Totals    33    5    8    4

Colorado    030    010    000    —    4

Arizona    000    010    121    —    5

E—Nunez (3), Ramos 2 (2). LOB—Colorado 7, Arizona 7. 2B—Nunez (12), Cron (31), Perdomo (3). 3B—Rodgers (3). HR—VanMeter (6). SB—Hilliard (5). S_Daza (6).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Colorado

Goudeau    3    1    0    0    2    0

Bard    2    0    1    1    1    1

Gilbreath H,4    1    2    0    0    0    2

Sheffield H,4    ⅔    2    1    1    1    1

Kinley BS,0-4    1⅓    2    2    2    1    0

Estevez L,3-5    ⅔  1    1    1    0    0

Arizona

Mejia    4⅔    6    4    3    1    5

Mantiply    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Poppen    1    0    0    0    0    2

Widener    1    1    0    0    0    1

Ramirez    1    1    0    0    0    2

Wendelken W,2-2    1    1    0    0    1    0

WP—Bard.

Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T—3:21. A—12,565 (48,686).

Dodgers 10, Brewers 3

    Milwaukee    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Peterson 2b    5    0    0    0    Betts rf-2b    3    1    0    1

Adames ss    4    1    1    0    Jackson p    1    0    0    0

Tellez 1b    3    2    2    1    Seager ss    3    1    3    1

Garcia rf    4    0    1    1    Lux rf    1    0    0    0

L.Urias 3b    3    0    0    0    T.Turner 2b    3    1    1    4

Narvaez c    3    0    0    0    Bellinger cf    2    0    1    0

Boxberger p    0    0    0    0    J.Turner 3b    3    0    0    0

Hader p    0    0    0    0    Bickford p    0    0    0    0

Escobar ph    1    0    1    1    Bruihl p    0    0    0    0

Norris p    0    0    0    0    Barnes 2b    1    0    0    0

T.Taylor lf    4    0    1    0    Muncy 1b    1    0    0    0

Bradly Jr. cf    4    0    1    0    Pujols 1b    3    0    0    0

Anderson p    0    0    0    0    Smith c    3    2    1    0

Gustave p    1    0    0    0    Pollock lf    3    1    0    0

Strickland p    0    0    0    0    C.Taylor cf    2    2    1    0

Vogelbch ph    1    0    0    0    Buehler p    1    0    0    0

Ashby p    0    0    0    0    Beaty ph-rf    3    2    3    4

Suter p    0    0    0    0            

Pina c    2    0    0    0            

Totals    35    3    7    3    Totals    33    10    10    10

Milwaukee    000    100    020    —    3

Los Angeles    000    061    03x    —    10

E—C.Taylor (12). DP—Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Milwaukee 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B—T.Taylor (9), Tellez 2 (10), Garcia (18), Adames (26), Escobar (26), Smith (19). HR—T.Turner (28), Beaty (7).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Milwaukee

Anderson    1    1    0    0    0    0

Gustave    2    0    0    0    0    2

Strickland H,2    1    1    0    0    0    1

Ashby L,3-2 BS,1-2    ⅔    3    6    6    3    1

Suter    1    2    1    1    1    0

Boxberger    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Hader    1    1    0    0    0    3

Norris    1    2    3    3    2    0

Los Angeles

Buehler W,16-4    5    3    1    1    1    11

Bickford    ⅔   0    0    0    0    1

Bruihl    ⅓   0    0    0    0    0

Jackson S,1-1    3    4    2    2    0    3

Suter pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Buehler (L.Urias).

Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ted Barrett.

T—3:20. A—43,170 (56,000).

Red Sox 7, Nationals 5

    Boston    Washington

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hernandz 2b    5    0    1    0    Thomas cf    4    1    0    0

Schwarbr 1b    3    2    1    0    Escobar ss    4    1    2    0

Bogaerts ss    5    1    1    0    Soto rf    4    1    0    0

Devers 3b    5    3    4    4    Bell lf-1b    3    2    2    0

Martinez rf    1    0    0    0    Zimmrmn 1b    3    0    0    1

Iglesias 2b    3    1    2    0    Stevenson lf    0    0    0    0

Verdugo lf    5    0    3    2    Mercer 2b    4    0    1    2

Renfroe cf-rf    5    0    0    0    Avila c    4    0    1    2

Vazquez c    4    0    1    1    Ruiz c    0    0    0    0

Sale p    1    0    0    0    Kieboom 3b    3    0    1    0

Sawamura p    0    0    0    0    Adon p    2    0    0    0

Arroyo ph    0    0    0    0    Murphy p    0    0    0    0

Richards p    0    0    0    0    Parra ph    1    0    0    0

Shaw ph    1    0    0    0    Fedde p    0    0    0    0

Perez p    0    0    0    0    Machado p    0    0    0    0

Whitlock p    0    0    0    0    Adams ph    1    0    0    0

Dalbec ph    1    0    0    0    Finnegan p    0    0    0    0

Rodriguez p    0    0    0    0    Romero p    0    0    0    0

Pivetta p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    39    7    13    7    Totals    33    5    7    5

Boston    000    101    302    —    7

Washington    011    030    000    —    5

E—Mercer (6). DP—Boston 1, Washington 1. LOB—Boston 9, Washington 7. 2B—Verdugo (32), Bell (24), Mercer (7), Kieboom (6), Escobar (21), Avila (9). HR—Devers 2 (38).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Boston

Sale    2⅓    4    2    2    3    7

Sawamura    1⅔    1    0    0    0    1

Richards    1    2    3    3    2    1

Perez    1    0    0    0    1    0

Whitlock    1    0    0    0    0    2

Rodriguez W,13-8    1    0    0    0    0    1

Pivetta S,1-1    1    0    0    0    0    1

Washington

Adon    5⅓    6    2    2    3    9

Murphy H,4    ⅔   1    0    0    0    1

Fedde BS,0-1   ⅔    4    3    3    0    1

Machado    1⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Finnegan L,5-9    ⅓    1    2    1    0    1

Romero    ⅔    1    0    0    0    1

HBP—Adon (Martinez). WP—Adon.

Umpires—Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, James Hoye; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T—3:46. A—33,986 (41,339).

Angels 7, Mariners 3

    Los Angeles    Seattle

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Ohtani dh    3    1    1    1    Crawford ss    5    0    2    2

Gosselin lf    5    2    3    0    France 1b    4    0    0    0

Walsh 1b    3    1    1    3    Haniger rf    4    0    0    0

Suzuki c    3    0    0    0    Seager 3b    4    0    0    0

Mayfield 3b    4    0    2    1    Walton 3b    0    0    0    0

Lagares cf-rf    4    1    1    0    Toro 2b    4    0    1    0

Rojas rf    3    1    0    0    Torrens dh    4    2    2    0

Marsh cf    1    0    0    0    Kelenic cf    4    1    2    1

Rengifo ss    4    0    0    0    Raleigh c    3    0    0    0

Fletcher 2b    4    1    2    2    Moore lf    2    0    1    0

                    Fraley ph-lf    2    0    1    0

Totals    34    7    10    7    Totals    36    3    9    3

Los Angeles    220    210    000    —    7

Seattle    020    001    000    —    3

E—Anderson (1), Swanson (1). LOB—Los Angeles 10, Seattle 9. 2B—Fletcher (27), Torrens (16), Moore (11). 3B—Fletcher (3). HR—Ohtani (46), Walsh (29). SB—Mayfield 2 (5), Toro (6). SF—Walsh (3). S—Rengifo (3), Lagares (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Detmers    1⅔    3    2    2    2    2

Ortega W,1-0    1⅓   1    0    0    0    0

Selman    ⅔    2    0    0    0    2

Mayers H,18    1⅔    1    1    1    1    2

Quijada    1⅔    1    0    0    0    1

Ramos    1    0    0    0    0    2

Iglesias    1    1    0    0    0    2

Seattle

Anderson L,2-3    1⅔    5    4    3    2    0

Ramirez    1⅓   0    0    0    1    2

Misiewicz    ⅔    2    2    2    1    1

Swanson    1⅓    2    1    1    1    3

Munoz   ⅔    0    0    0    2    1

Doolittle    1⅓    0    0    0    0    2

Sadler    1    0    0    0    0    2

Steckenrider    1    1    0    0    0    1

WP—Detmers.

Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T—3:56. A—44,229 (47,929).

Postseason Glance

All Times Pacific

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday’s Game: New York (Cole 16-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9) (ESPN), 5:08 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4) (TBS), 5:10 p.m.

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Boston-New York winner

Thursday’s Game: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)

Friday’s Game: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1)

Houston vs. Chicago

Thursday’s Game: Chicago at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

Friday’s Game: Chicago at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston (FS1)

National League

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner

Friday’s Game: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles (TBS)

Saturday’s Game: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Friday’s Game: Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)

Saturday’s Game: Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)