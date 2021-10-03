Final Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Tampa Bay 100 62 .617 — — 7-3 L-1 52-29 48-33
y-Boston 92 70 .568 8 — 5-5 W-3 49-32 43-38
y-New York 92 70 .568 8 — 7-3 W-1 46-35 46-35
Toronto 91 71 .562 9 1 6-4 W-3 47-33 44-38
Baltimore 52 110 .321 48 40 4-6 L-3 27-54 25-56
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Chicago 93 69 .574 — — 7-3 L-1 53-28 40-41
Cleveland 80 82 .494 13 12 5-5 W-1 40-41 40-41
Detroit 77 85 .475 16 15 3-7 W-1 42-39 35-46
Kansas City 74 88 .457 19 18 5-5 L-2 39-42 35-46
Minnesota 73 89 .451 20 19 6-4 W-2 38-43 35-46
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 95 67 .586 — — 4-6 W-2 51-30 44-37
Seattle 90 72 .556 5 2 7-3 L-1 46-35 44-37
Oakland 86 76 .531 9 6 4-6 L-2 43-38 43-38
Los Angeles 77 85 .475 18 15 5-5 W-1 40-42 37-43
Texas 60 102 .370 35 32 5-5 L-1 36-45 24-57
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 88 73 .547 — — 8-2 W-2 42-38 46-35
Philadelphia 82 80 .506 6½ 8 4-6 L-2 47-34 35-46
New York 77 85 .475 11½ 13 4-6 L-2 47-34 30-51
Miami 67 95 .414 21½ 23 3-7 W-2 42-39 25-56
Washington 65 97 .401 23½ 25 2-8 L-5 35-46 30-51
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Milwaukee 95 67 .586 — — 4-6 L-4 45-36 50-31
y-St. Louis 90 72 .556 5 — 7-3 L-2 45-36 45-36
Cincinnati 83 79 .512 12 7 5-5 W-1 44-37 39-42
Chicago 71 91 .438 24 19 4-6 W-2 39-42 32-49
Pittsburgh 61 101 .377 34 29 4-6 L-1 37-44 24-57
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-San Fran. 107 55 .660 — — 8-2 W-1 54-27 53-28
y-L.A. 106 56 .654 1 — 9-1 W-7 58-23 48-33
San Diego 79 83 .488 28 11 2-8 L-1 45-36 34-47
Colorado 74 87 .460 32½ 15½ 3-7 L-2 48-33 26-54
Arizona 52 110 .321 55 38 4-6 W-2 32-49 20-61
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
American League
Sunday’s Results
Cleveland 6, Texas 0
Houston 7, Oakland 6
N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 12, Baltimore 4
Boston 7, Washington 5
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
National League
Sunday’s Results
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2, 7 innings
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 11, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 5, Colorado 4
Boston 7, Washington 5
Sunday's box scores
Marlins 5, Phillies 4
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Herrera cf-lf 5 0 1 0 Bri.Miller lf-rf 4 1 1 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Alvarez 2b 4 1 2 1
Harper rf 1 1 1 0 Chshlm Jr. ss 4 0 1 1
Jankowski cf 2 1 1 0 De La Crz rf 4 0 1 0
Bra.Miller 1b 3 0 1 1 Floro p 0 0 0 0
McCutchn lf 2 1 1 2 Diaz 1b 4 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Marrero 3b 2 1 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Leon c 0 0 0 0
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 Fortes pr-c 2 2 1 2
Torreyes 2b 2 0 0 0 Sierra cf 3 0 1 0
Gregorius ss 2 0 1 0 Lopez p 0 0 0 0
Domingez p 0 0 0 0 Okert p 1 0 0 0
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 Thompson p 1 0 0 0
Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 Pop p 0 0 0 0
Galvis 2b-ss 4 1 1 1 Bass p 0 0 0 0
Medina p 0 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 Jackson ph 1 0 0 0
Falter p 1 0 0 0 Bender p 0 0 0 0
Vierling rf 3 0 0 0 Brinson lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 30 5 7 4
Philadelphia 012 000 010 — 4
Miami 210 200 00x — 5
DP—Philadelphia 1, Miami 0. LOB—Philadelphia 6, Miami 3. 2B—Harper (42), Gregorius (16). 3B—Alvarez (1). HR—Galvis (5), McCutchen (27), Fortes (4). SB—Jankowski (5), Alvarez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Falter 2 4 3 3 1 0
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 2
Neris L,4-7 1⅔ 1 2 2 1 3
Bedrosian ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 2
Medina 1 1 0 0 0 2
Miami
Lopez 1⅔ 4 1 1 1 4
Okert 1⅓ 1 2 2 1 3
Thompson W,3-7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pop H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bass H,19 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bleier H,20 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bender H,12 1 2 1 1 0 0
Floro S,15-21 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Okert (Gregorius).
Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Lance Barrett.
T—2:46. A—9,149 (36,742).
Braves 5, Mets 0
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 2 1 1
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0
Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0
Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0
D.Smith lf 3 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Villar 3b 3 0 1 0 Arcia ss 1 0 0 0
Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1
Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b-1b 4 1 2 2
Syndergrd p 0 0 0 0 Duvall cf-rf 4 0 1 1
Williams p 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0
Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Morton p 0 0 0 0
Strider p 1 0 0 0
Adrianza 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 29 5 7 5
New York 000 000 000 — 0
Atlanta 203 000 00x — 5
DP—New York 0, Atlanta 2. LOB—New York 2, Atlanta 3. 2B—Albies (40), Riley (33). HR—Soler (14). SB—Peraza (1). S—Strider (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Syndergaard L,0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0
Williams 5 4 3 3 2 5
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gsellman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Morton 2⅔ 1 0 0 0 3
Strider W,1-0 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 0
Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 2 1 0 0 0 1
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brian Knight.
T—2:26. A—33,202 (41,084).
Yankees 1, Rays 0
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0
Arozarena rf 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0
Franco ss 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 1
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 2 0 0 0
Phillips lf-cf 0 0 0 0 Urshela ss 3 0 0 0
Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 Odor 3b 3 0 1 0
Margot ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Wade pr 0 1 0 0
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 27 1 4 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 — 0
New York 000 000 001 — 1
DP—Tampa Bay 2, New York 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 9, New York 4. 2B—Meadows (29), Choi (14). SB—Arozarena (20), Wendle (8).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Wacha 5 1 0 0 1 2
Chargois 1 0 0 0 1 2
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fleming L,10-8 ⅓ 2 1 1 0 0
Kittredge 0 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Taillon 3⅓ 2 0 0 1 2
Peralta 1⅓ 1 0 0 1 2
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Green 1 1 0 0 1 1
Loaisiga 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 1
Chapman W,6-4 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kittredge pitched to 1 batter in the 9th, Holmes pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Green pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Wacha (Rizzo). WP—Peralta.
Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T—3:03. A—40,409 (47,309).
Reds 6, Pirates 3
Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
India 2b 4 2 1 0 Newman 2b 4 1 1 0
Schrock lf 5 1 2 0 Tsutsugo rf 4 0 1 0
Castellans rf 1 0 1 1 Chavis 3b 4 0 3 0
Aquino rf 3 2 2 2 Moran 1b 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 5 1 1 3 Alford lf 3 0 0 1
Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 Gamel cf 4 1 1 0
Stephensn c 4 0 2 0 Cruz ss 4 1 1 2
Barrero ss 4 0 1 0 Perez c 4 0 1 0
Friedl cf 4 0 0 0 M.Keller p 1 0 0 0
Sanmartin p 3 0 0 0 Ponce p 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
DeShilds ph 1 0 0 0 Tucker ph 1 0 1 0
Warren p 0 0 0 0 Banda p 0 0 0 0
Givens p 0 0 0 0 Kuhl p 0 0 0 0
Difo ph 1 0 0 0
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0
Spitzbarth p 0 0 0 0
Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 35 3 9 3
Cincinnati 001 041 000 — 6
Pittsburgh 100 000 002 — 3
DP—Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB—Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B—India (34), Castellanos (38), Schrock (7), Tsutsugo (12), Perez (8). HR—Votto (36), Aquino (10), Cruz (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Sanmartin W,2-0 6 7 1 1 1 6
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 2 2 2 0 1
Pittsburgh
M.Keller 3 3 1 1 1 3
Ponce L,0-6 1⅓ 6 4 4 1 2
Howard ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Banda 1 1 1 1 0 1
Kuhl 1 1 0 0 0 2
K.Keller 1 0 0 0 0 2
Spitzbarth 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—M.Keller (Suarez), Ponce (India).
Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T—2:59. A—13,011 (38,747).
Astros 7, Athletics 6
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kemp 2b 3 1 1 2 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1
Canha lf 2 0 0 0 Brantley lf 2 0 0 0
Olson dh 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 1 0
Pinder 3b 4 1 1 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 1
Brown 1b 4 2 2 3 Gurriel 1b 1 0 1 1
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 2 2
Bolt cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Diaz 3b-ss 4 0 0 0
Barrera rf 3 1 1 0 McCormck cf 2 1 1 1
Davis ph 1 1 1 1 Gonzalez 1b 4 0 1 0
Marte cf 0 0 0 0 Meyers dh 4 2 2 1
Kozma ss 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Castro c 1 1 1 0
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 36 7 12 7
Oakland 011 010 003 — 6
Houston 011 002 111 — 7
E—Maldonado (8). DP—Oakland 1, Houston 0. LOB—Oakland 3, Houston 7. 2B—Altuve 2 (32), Alvarez (35). HR—Brown 2 (20), Kemp (8), Davis (3), McCormick (14), Meyers (6), Tucker (30), Correa (26). SF—Kemp (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin 6 5 4 4 1 4
Romo 1 2 1 1 1 2
Acevedo 1 2 1 1 1 0
Trivino L,7-8 ⅓ 3 1 1 0 0
Houston
Urquidy 6 4 3 3 1 3
Greinke H,1 2⅓ 2 2 2 0 3
Taylor W,4-4 ⅔ 1 1 1 0 0
HBP—Urquidy (Canha).
Umpires—Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T—2:52. A—29,752 (41,168).
Giants 11, Padres 4
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grisham cf 4 1 2 1 La Stella 2b 5 1 1 1
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Flores 1b 5 2 2 2
Profar 1b 1 0 0 0 Wade Jr. rf 3 0 0 1
Machado 3b 2 0 0 1 Posey c 4 0 2 3
Kim 3b 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Crnnwrth 1b 3 0 1 1 Bryant lf 2 3 1 0
Myers rf 3 0 0 0 Yastrzmski cf 3 1 1 2
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0
Marisnick lf 3 1 1 0 Webb p 3 3 2 2
Rivas c 4 1 1 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Knehr p 1 0 0 0 Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Lamet p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Pham ph 1 0 0 0
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0
Caratini ph 1 1 1 1
Norwood p 0 0 0 0
Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 33 11 10 11
San Diego 000 100 030 — 4
San Francisco 002 520 20x — 11
LOB—San Diego 5, San Francisco 5. 2B—Grisham (28), Frazier (36), Cronenworth (33), Flores (16), Yastrzemski (28). HR—Webb (1). SF—Machado (11), Cronenworth (3), Wade Jr. (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Knehr L,1-2 3 3 2 2 2 2
Lamet ⅓ 1 4 4 3 1
Stammen ⅔ 2 1 1 0 1
Crismatt 3 4 4 4 1 2
Norwood 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Webb W,11-3 7 6 4 4 0 8
Castro ⅔ 1 0 0 2 1
Garcia ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 2
Webb pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Webb (Marisnick). WP—Knehr.
Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T—2:56. A—36,901 (41,915).
Indians 6, Rangers 0
Cleveland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Straw cf 5 1 1 0 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 1 1 1 Taveras ph 1 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 5 1 1 0 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 0 0
Reyes dh 3 1 0 0 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0
Chang 1b 4 1 1 2 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Zimmer rf 4 1 2 1 Ibanez 2b 4 0 1 0
Mercado lf 4 0 1 1 Peters cf-lf 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Solak dh 2 0 2 0
Gimenez 2b 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 1 0
Hernandz 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 7 5 Totals 31 0 4 0
Cleveland 103 020 000 — 6
Texas 000 000 000 — 0
E—Kiner-Falefa (19). LOB—Cleveland 6, Texas 5. 2B—Ramirez (32), Mercado (11). HR—Chang (9). SB—Straw (30), Rosario (13), Zimmer 2 (15).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale W,12-5 6 3 0 0 1 4
Wittgren ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Shaw ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Gose 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Dunning L,5-10 3 5 4 4 1 3
Foltynewicz 2 2 2 2 1 2
Bush 1 0 0 0 0 1
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cotton 1 0 0 0 1 0
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Dunning (Gimenez). WP—Dunning.
Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T—2:54. A—28,396 (40,300).
Tigers 5, White Sox 2
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Baddoo cf 4 1 1 1 Anderson ss 4 0 2 0
Paredes 3b 5 0 0 0 Sheets ph 1 0 0 0
H.Castro 1b 4 1 2 1 Robert dh 2 1 1 1
Haase lf 5 0 1 1 Hamilton ph 1 0 0 0
Goodrum dh 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0
Cameron rf 3 1 1 1 Grandal c 2 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 4 1 3 0 Collins c 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 4 1 1 1 E.Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0
Short ss 2 0 0 0 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0
Engel cf 4 1 2 0
Vaughn 1b 4 0 1 1
Hernandz 2b 4 0 2 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 34 2 8 2
Detroit 100 010 003 — 5
Chicago 100 000 100 — 2
E—Short (5), Moncada (16). DP—Detroit 2, Chicago 0. LOB—Detroit 8, Chicago 9. 2B—Haase (12), Garneau (5), Engel (9). 3B—H.Castro (1), W.Castro (6). HR—Cameron (4), Robert (13). SB—W.Castro (9), H.Castro (1), Cameron (6), Baddoo (18). SF—H.Castro (5), Baddoo (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Alexander 6 4 1 1 2 4
Hutchison BS,0-1 1 3 1 1 1 0
J.Jimenez W,6-1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Fulmer S,14-18 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Cease 4 4 1 1 2 5
Kopech 3 2 1 1 0 6
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lopez L,4-4⅓ 3 3 3 1 0
Foster ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
WP—Cease, Lopez.
Umpires—Home, Ben May; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Malachi Moore.
T—3:16. A—30,722 (40,615).
Cubs 3, Cardinals 2
Chicago St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ortega cf 4 1 1 0 Edman 2b 3 1 1 1
Schwindl 1b 3 2 2 1 Gldschmdt 1b 1 0 0 0
I.Happ lf 2 0 0 0 Carpenter 1b 3 0 1 0
Biagini p 0 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 2 0 1 0
Duffy 3b 3 0 2 2 Knizner pr-c 1 0 0 0
Thompson rf 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 1 0 0 0
Alcantara ss 3 0 1 0 Rondon 3b-lf 2 0 0 0
Gimbrne 2b 3 0 0 0 Carlson rf 2 1 1 0
Castillo c 2 0 0 0 Molina c-1b 3 0 1 0
Deichmnn lf 1 0 0 0 Sosa ss 2 0 0 0
Mills p 1 0 0 0 Bader cf 2 0 1 0
Payne ph-c 2 0 0 0 Woodford p 1 0 0 0
Flaherty p 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 3 6 3 Totals 24 2 6 1
Chicago 100 020 00 — 3
St. Louis 110 000 0x — 2
E—Sosa (11). DP—Chicago 2, St. Louis 0. LOB—Chicago 4, St. Louis 6. 2B—Schwindel 2 (19). HR—Edman (11). SB—Duffy (8). S_Woodford (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Mills 4 4 2 2 2 1
Biagini W,1-0 3 2 0 0 1 2
St. Louis
Woodford L,3-4 5 6 3 3 1 4
Flaherty 1 0 0 0 0 2
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 3
Reyes 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP—Biagini (Bader).
Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Gerry Davis.
T—2:11. A—46,525 (45,494).
Twins 7, Royals 3
Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arraez 3b 4 2 3 0 Merrifield rf 5 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 2 2 2 Lopez ss 2 0 1 0
Polanco 2b 4 1 1 3 Isbel pr-lf 3 1 1 0
Donaldsn dh 3 1 0 0 Perez dh 2 1 0 0
Kepler rf 4 1 1 0 C.Santna 1b 4 0 3 1
Sano 1b 4 0 1 1 Dozier lf-rf 3 0 0 0
Rooker lf 3 0 0 0 Mondesi 3b 4 1 0 0
Simmons ss 1 0 1 0 Taylor cf 4 0 2 1
Gordon ss-lf 4 0 0 1 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0
Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn p 1 0 0 0
Gallagher c 0 0 0 0
Rivero c 3 0 1 0
Benintndi ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 35 3 9 2
Minnesota 500 020 000 — 7
Kansas City 003 000 000 — 3
E—Jeffers (4). DP—Minnesota 0, Kansas City 1. LOB—Minnesota 2, Kansas City 8. 2B—Buxton (23), Alberto (20). HR—Polanco (33), Buxton (19).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Barnes 2⅔ 7 3 2 1 3
Minaya 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 2
Vincent W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Barraclough 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 4
Alcala S,1-5 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 3
Kansas City
Kowar L,0-6 4 5 5 5 1 6
Payamps 1 2 2 2 0 1
Coleman 2 1 0 0 0 3
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 2
Staumont 1 1 0 0 0 0
HBP—Barnes (Perez). WP—Minaya.
Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.
T—3:10. A—17,158 (37,903).
Blue Jays 12, Orioles 4
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 5 1 1 0 Springer cf 4 3 3 5
McKenna cf 0 0 0 0 Semien 2b 5 2 2 1
Mntcstle 1b 5 0 1 0 Gurrro Jr. 1b 3 2 1 2
Hays rf 3 1 1 1 Bichette ss 5 2 2 0
Mancini dh 4 0 2 0 Hernandez lf 5 1 3 3
Severino c 4 0 1 1 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 5 0 3 0 Espinal 3b 2 1 1 1
Nevin lf 4 1 1 1 Jansen c 3 1 0 0
Valaika 2b 5 0 2 0 Grichuk rf 1 0 0 0
Martin ss 4 1 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 39 4 13 3 Totals 35 12 12 12
Baltimore 001 010 110 — 4
Toronto 324 210 00x — 12
E—Semien (9). DP—Baltimore 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Baltimore 13, Toronto 5. 2B—Bichette (30). HR—Nevin (1), Springer 2 (22), Guerrero Jr. (48), Semien (45). SB—Hernandez (12). SF—Severino (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann L,4-5 ⅔ 5 3 3 0 1
Diplan 1⅓ 1 2 2 1 1
Hanhold 1 2 4 4 1 0
Krehbiel 2 3 3 3 2 1
Tate 2 0 0 0 0 0
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Ryu W,14-10 5 6 2 2 1 7
Pearson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Merryweather 1 2 1 1 0 0
Barnes 1 3 1 1 0 2
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1
HBP—Hanhold (Jansen), Ryu (Hays), Merryweather (Hays), Greene (Guerrero Jr.). WP—Hanhold, Pearson.
Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T—3:22. A—29,942 (53,506).
Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tapia lf 5 0 1 0 Rojas 3b 4 0 2 1
Hampsn 2b 5 0 0 0 VanMeter 2b 5 1 2 1
Rodgers ss 4 0 2 1 Varsho c 4 0 1 0
McMahn 3b 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0
Hilliard rf 3 1 1 0 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0
Welker 1b 4 1 1 0 Ramos lf 3 0 1 1
Daza cf 3 0 0 0 McCarthy cf 3 1 0 1
Nunez c 3 1 1 2 Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0
Goudeau p 1 0 0 0 Mejia p 1 0 0 0
Bard p 1 1 1 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Cron ph 1 0 1 0 Poppen p 0 0 0 0
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Widener p 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Peralta ph 0 0 0 0
Blackmn ph 1 0 1 0 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0
Marte ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 3 Totals 33 5 8 4
Colorado 030 010 000 — 4
Arizona 000 010 121 — 5
E—Nunez (3), Ramos 2 (2). LOB—Colorado 7, Arizona 7. 2B—Nunez (12), Cron (31), Perdomo (3). 3B—Rodgers (3). HR—VanMeter (6). SB—Hilliard (5). S_Daza (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Goudeau 3 1 0 0 2 0
Bard 2 0 1 1 1 1
Gilbreath H,4 1 2 0 0 0 2
Sheffield H,4 ⅔ 2 1 1 1 1
Kinley BS,0-4 1⅓ 2 2 2 1 0
Estevez L,3-5 ⅔ 1 1 1 0 0
Arizona
Mejia 4⅔ 6 4 3 1 5
Mantiply ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Poppen 1 0 0 0 0 2
Widener 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Wendelken W,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0
WP—Bard.
Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T—3:21. A—12,565 (48,686).
Dodgers 10, Brewers 3
Milwaukee Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Peterson 2b 5 0 0 0 Betts rf-2b 3 1 0 1
Adames ss 4 1 1 0 Jackson p 1 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 3 2 2 1 Seager ss 3 1 3 1
Garcia rf 4 0 1 1 Lux rf 1 0 0 0
L.Urias 3b 3 0 0 0 T.Turner 2b 3 1 1 4
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 2 0 1 0
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 J.Turner 3b 3 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Escobar ph 1 0 1 1 Bruihl p 0 0 0 0
Norris p 0 0 0 0 Barnes 2b 1 0 0 0
T.Taylor lf 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 1 0 0 0
Bradly Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 Smith c 3 2 1 0
Gustave p 1 0 0 0 Pollock lf 3 1 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 C.Taylor cf 2 2 1 0
Vogelbch ph 1 0 0 0 Buehler p 1 0 0 0
Ashby p 0 0 0 0 Beaty ph-rf 3 2 3 4
Suter p 0 0 0 0
Pina c 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 7 3 Totals 33 10 10 10
Milwaukee 000 100 020 — 3
Los Angeles 000 061 03x — 10
E—C.Taylor (12). DP—Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Milwaukee 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B—T.Taylor (9), Tellez 2 (10), Garcia (18), Adames (26), Escobar (26), Smith (19). HR—T.Turner (28), Beaty (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gustave 2 0 0 0 0 2
Strickland H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ashby L,3-2 BS,1-2 ⅔ 3 6 6 3 1
Suter 1 2 1 1 1 0
Boxberger ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Hader 1 1 0 0 0 3
Norris 1 2 3 3 2 0
Los Angeles
Buehler W,16-4 5 3 1 1 1 11
Bickford ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Bruihl ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson S,1-1 3 4 2 2 0 3
Suter pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Buehler (L.Urias).
Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ted Barrett.
T—3:20. A—43,170 (56,000).
Red Sox 7, Nationals 5
Boston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernandz 2b 5 0 1 0 Thomas cf 4 1 0 0
Schwarbr 1b 3 2 1 0 Escobar ss 4 1 2 0
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 Soto rf 4 1 0 0
Devers 3b 5 3 4 4 Bell lf-1b 3 2 2 0
Martinez rf 1 0 0 0 Zimmrmn 1b 3 0 0 1
Iglesias 2b 3 1 2 0 Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 5 0 3 2 Mercer 2b 4 0 1 2
Renfroe cf-rf 5 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 1 2
Vazquez c 4 0 1 1 Ruiz c 0 0 0 0
Sale p 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 0
Sawamura p 0 0 0 0 Adon p 2 0 0 0
Arroyo ph 0 0 0 0 Murphy p 0 0 0 0
Richards p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Fedde p 0 0 0 0
Perez p 0 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Whitlock p 0 0 0 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Dalbec ph 1 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 Romero p 0 0 0 0
Pivetta p 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 7 13 7 Totals 33 5 7 5
Boston 000 101 302 — 7
Washington 011 030 000 — 5
E—Mercer (6). DP—Boston 1, Washington 1. LOB—Boston 9, Washington 7. 2B—Verdugo (32), Bell (24), Mercer (7), Kieboom (6), Escobar (21), Avila (9). HR—Devers 2 (38).
IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale 2⅓ 4 2 2 3 7
Sawamura 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Richards 1 2 3 3 2 1
Perez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Whitlock 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rodriguez W,13-8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pivetta S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Adon 5⅓ 6 2 2 3 9
Murphy H,4 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Fedde BS,0-1 ⅔ 4 3 3 0 1
Machado 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan L,5-9 ⅓ 1 2 1 0 1
Romero ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
HBP—Adon (Martinez). WP—Adon.
Umpires—Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, James Hoye; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T—3:46. A—33,986 (41,339).
Angels 7, Mariners 3
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ohtani dh 3 1 1 1 Crawford ss 5 0 2 2
Gosselin lf 5 2 3 0 France 1b 4 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 3 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Mayfield 3b 4 0 2 1 Walton 3b 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Toro 2b 4 0 1 0
Rojas rf 3 1 0 0 Torrens dh 4 2 2 0
Marsh cf 1 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 4 1 2 1
Rengifo ss 4 0 0 0 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 4 1 2 2 Moore lf 2 0 1 0
Fraley ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Totals 34 7 10 7 Totals 36 3 9 3
Los Angeles 220 210 000 — 7
Seattle 020 001 000 — 3
E—Anderson (1), Swanson (1). LOB—Los Angeles 10, Seattle 9. 2B—Fletcher (27), Torrens (16), Moore (11). 3B—Fletcher (3). HR—Ohtani (46), Walsh (29). SB—Mayfield 2 (5), Toro (6). SF—Walsh (3). S—Rengifo (3), Lagares (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Detmers 1⅔ 3 2 2 2 2
Ortega W,1-0 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Selman ⅔ 2 0 0 0 2
Mayers H,18 1⅔ 1 1 1 1 2
Quijada 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 2
Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Anderson L,2-3 1⅔ 5 4 3 2 0
Ramirez 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 2
Misiewicz ⅔ 2 2 2 1 1
Swanson 1⅓ 2 1 1 1 3
Munoz ⅔ 0 0 0 2 1
Doolittle 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2
Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 2
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1
WP—Detmers.
Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T—3:56. A—44,229 (47,929).
Postseason Glance
All Times Pacific
x-if necessary
WILD CARD
Tuesday’s Game: New York (Cole 16-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9) (ESPN), 5:08 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4) (TBS), 5:10 p.m.
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Tampa Bay vs. Boston-New York winner
Thursday’s Game: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)
Friday’s Game: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)
Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1)
Houston vs. Chicago
Thursday’s Game: Chicago at Houston (FS1 or MLB)
Friday’s Game: Chicago at Houston (FS1 or MLB)
Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston (FS1)
National League
San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner
Friday’s Game: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles (TBS)
Saturday’s Game: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)
Milwaukee vs. Atlanta
Friday’s Game: Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)
Saturday’s Game: Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)