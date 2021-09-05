MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Tampa Bay    86    51    .628    —    —    7-3    L-1    45-26    41-25

New York    78    58    .574    7½    —    4-6    L-2    40-27    38-31

Boston    79    60    .568    8    —    6-4    L-1    43-27    36-33

Toronto    73    62    .541    12    4    7-3    W-4    39-30    34-32

Baltimore    43    92    .319    42    34    4-6    W-2    19-44    24-48

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    79    58    .577    —    —    6-4    L-1    46-24    33-34

Cleveland    68    66    .507    9½    8½    6-4    W-1    35-30    33-36

Detroit    65    73    .471    14½    13½    4-6    W-1    35-35    30-38

Kansas City    61    75    .449    17½    16½    5-5    W-1    34-35    27-40

Minnesota    59    77    .434    19½   18½    4-6    W-1    32-36    27-41

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Houston    79    57    .581    —    —    5-5    L-2    41-25    38-32

Seattle    75    62    .547    4½    3    6-4    W-5    40-29    35-33

Oakland    74    63    .540    5½    4    4-6    L-3    37-31    37-32

Los Angeles    68    69    .496    11½    10    5-5    L-1    37-33    31-36

Texas    48    88    .353    31    29½    4-6    W-1    31-37    17-51

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Atlanta    72    64    .529    —    —    4-6    W-1    33-32    39-32

Philadelphia    70    66    .515    2    2½    7-3    W-1    39-28    31-38

New York    69    68    .504    3½    4    8-2    W-1    41-27    28-41

Miami    57    80    .416    15½    16    5-5    L-1    36-33    21-47

Washington    56    80    .412    16    16½    2-8    L-1    32-39    24-41

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Milwaukee    84    54    .609    —    —    6-4    W-2    38-30    46-24

Cincinnati    73    65    .529    11    ½    4-6    L-1    38-33    35-32

St. Louis    69    66    .511    13½    3    5-5    L-2    35-30    34-36

Chicago    63    75    .457    21    10½   7-3    W-6    37-32    26-43

Pittsburgh    48    89    .350    35½    25    2-8    L-6    28-38    20-51

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Francisco    87    50    .635    —    —    4-6    W-1    45-23    42-27

Los Angeles    86    51    .628    1    —    6-4    L-1    46-23    40-28

San Diego    73    64    .533    14    —    5-5    W-2    43-30    30-34

Colorado    63    74    .460    24    10    5-5    L-1    45-24    18-50

Arizona    45    93    .326    42½    28½    2-8    L-3    28-41    17-52

American League

Sunday’s Results

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 8, Oakland 0

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 11, Boston 5

San Diego 4, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings

Today’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-1), 10:05 a.m.

Toronto (Ryu 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-5), 10:05 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 10:10 a.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 10:35 a.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-5), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Alexy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-2), 6:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 6

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8

San Diego 4, Houston 3

Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Today’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-14), 10:05 a.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 10:35 a.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-7), 11:10 a.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 11:20 a.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Colorado (Freeland 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Indians 11, Red Sox 5

    Cleveland    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Straw cf    3    2    1    1    Schwarber lf    4    0    0    0

Rosario ss    5    2    2    1    Renfroe rf    5    2    3    0

Reyes dh    4    2    4    3    Martinez dh    5    2    3    3

Bradley 1b    3    2    1    1    Verdugo cf    4    1    1    0

Chang 1b    0    0    0    0    Plawecki c    5    0    2    1

Ramirez lf    4    1    2    2    T.Shaw 1b    4    0    1    1

Mercado pr    0    0    0    0    Dalbec 3b    5    0    2    0

Zimmer rf    5    0    1    2    Lopez 2b    2    0    1    0

Miller 3b    5    1    2    1    Devers ph    1    0    0    0

Hedges c    5    0    1    0    Motter 2b    1    0    0    0

Gimenez 2b    4    1    1    0    Arauz ss    4    0    0    0

Totals    38    11    15    11    Totals    40    5    13    5

Cleveland    213    000    005    —    11

Boston    000    032    000    —    5

E—Miller (4), Arauz (3). DP—Cleveland 0, Boston 3. LOB—Cleveland 6, Boston 12. 2B—Miller (4), Ramirez (19), Hedges (5), Reyes (15), Dalbec (17), Lopez (2), Renfroe (27), Martinez (36), T.Shaw (2), Verdugo (29). HR—Reyes (26), Martinez (25). SB—Straw (23), Gimenez (10). SF—Bradley (2), Ramirez (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cleveland

Plesac W,10-4    5    8    3    3    3    5

Wittgren H,10    1    3    2    2    0    0

Stephan H,2    1    0    0    0    1    1

Parker H,2    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Clase S,21-25    1⅓    1    0    0    0    0

Boston

Crawford L,0-1    2    5    5    5    2    2

Schreiber    3    4    1    1    1    5

Gonsalves    1    0    0    0    0    1

Brasier    1    1    0    0    0    0

Robles    1    0    0    0    0    2

Valdez    1    5    5    5    1    0

Crawford pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd, Schreiber pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.

T—3:59. A—27,578 (37,755).

Orioles 8, Yankees 7

    Baltimore    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Mullins cf    4    1    2    2    LeMahiu 2b    4    1    2    0

Santander rf    5    0    0    0    Gallo lf    3    0    0    0

Mancini 1b    2    1    0    0    Judge cf    5    0    0    0

Stewart dh    4    1    1    0    Stanton rf    4    0    0    0

Hays lf    5    2    2    1    Rizzo 1b    4    0    1    1

Urias ss    2    1    1    0    Voit dh    3    1    0    0

Jones 2b    2    1    1    2    Torres ss    4    2    2    0

Severino c    5    0    1    0    Odor 3b    2    1    0    0

Mateo 2b-ss    4    0    1    2    Urshela ph    1    0    0    0

Gutierrez 3b    3    1    2    1    Sanchez c    4    2    2    6

Totals    36    8    11    8    Totals    34    7    7    7

Baltimore    010    102    400    —    8

New York    040    012    000    —    7

E—Sanchez (6). DP—Baltimore 0, New York 1. LOB—Baltimore 9, New York 7. 2B—Severino (17), Jones (3). HR—Hays (15), Mullins (25), Sanchez 2 (20). SF—Mateo (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

Akin    4    3    4    4    2    5

Greene    ⅔    0    1    1    2    1

Abad    ⅔    2    1    1    0    0

Diplan W,1-0    1    1    1    1    1    0

Scott H,16    1⅔   1    0    0    1    2

T.Wells S,1-2    1    0    0    0    0    0

New York

Kluber    3⅔    4    2    2    3    5

Rodriguez   ⅔   0    0    0    2    1

Abreu H,2    1⅔    2    2    2    0    1

Heaney L,8-9    ⅓    4    4    4    0    0

Peralta   ⅔   1    0    0    0    0

Green    2    0    0    0    0    3

Diplan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP—Akin (Odor), Kluber (Gutierrez), Heaney (Mancini). WP—Diplan.

Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T—4:01. A—33,091 (47,309).

Royals 6, White Sox 0

    Chicago    Kansas City

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Robert cf    4    0    1    0    Merrifield 2b    3    1    2    1

Moncada 3b    4    0    0    0    Lopez ss    4    2    2    0

Abreu dh    4    0    0    0    Perez c    3    1    1    3

Jimenez lf    4    0    1    0    Benintendi lf    3    0    0    0

Goodwin rf    3    0    1    0    C.Santna dh    3    0    0    0

Garcia 2b    4    0    2    0    Mondesi 3b    4    1    1    0

Sheets 1b    4    0    0    0    Taylor cf    4    0    0    0

Mendick ss    3    0    1    0    Olivares rf    3    1    0    0

Zavala c    3    0    0    0    Dozier 1b    3    0    0    1

Totals    33    0    6    0    Totals    30    6    6    5

Chicago    000    000    000    —    0

Kansas City    301    002    00x    —    6

E—Sheets (2), Merrifield (7). DP—Chicago 0, Kansas City 1. LOB—Chicago 7, Kansas City 6. 2B—Lopez (15). HR—Perez (41). SB—Lopez (19), Mondesi 2 (5). SF—Dozier (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Cease L,11-7    5    4    4    3    3    9

Foster   ⅔    2    2    2    1    1

Crochet    ⅓   0    0    0    0    0

Burr    1    0    0    0    1    1

Ruiz    1    0    0    0    0    0

Kansas City

Singer W,4-9    7    4    0    0    0    6

Tapia    1    1    0    0    0    2

Davis    1    1    0    0    1    2

Umpires—Home, Brennan Miller; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.

T—2:54. A—19,696 (37,903).

Phillies 4, Marlins 3

    Philadelphia    Miami

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Herrera cf    5    0    1    1    Rojas ss    4    0    0    0

Realmuto c    5    0    1    0    Marrero ss    1    0    0    0

Harper rf    3    1    1    1    Chshlm Jr. 2b    4    1    0    0

McCutchn lf    3    0    0    0    Brinson cf    3    0    0    0

Gregorius ss    4    1    1    0    Sanchez rf    3    1    0    0

Galvis 2b    3    2    1    2    De La Cruz lf    3    1    1    2

Miller 1b    3    0    0    0    Panik 1b    4    0    0    0

Kennedy p    0    0    0    0    Jackson c    4    0    1    0

Torreyes 3b    4    0    1    0    Diaz 3b    2    0    0    1

Coonrod p    0    0    0    0    Hernandez p    1    0    0    0

Falter p    1    0    0    0    Sierra ph    1    0    0    0

Rosso p    0    0    0    0    Thompson p    0    0    0    0

Jankwski ph    1    0    0    0    Bass p    0    0    0    0

Brogdon p    0    0    0    0    Aguilar ph    1    0    0    0

Alvarado p    0    0    0    0    Bender p    0    0    0    0

Neris p    0    0    0    0    Okert p    0    0    0    0

Segura ph    1    0    0    0    Floro p    0    0    0    0

Bedrosian p    0    0    0    0    Leon ph    1    0    0    0

Bradley p    0    0    0    0            

Vierling 1b    1    0    0    0            

Totals    34    4    6    4    Totals    32    3    2    3

Philadelphia    000    300    000    1    —    4

Miami    010    101    000    0    —    3

E—Miller (5), Jackson (3). DP—Philadelphia 0, Miami 1. LOB—Philadelphia 5, Miami 5. 2B—Realmuto (22). HR—Harper (27), Galvis (2), De La Cruz (3). S—Harper (2), Diaz (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Philadelphia

Coonrod    1⅓  1    1    1    1    3

Falter    2⅓    1    1    1    0    2

Rosso H,1   ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Brogdon H,11    1    0    0    0    0    0

Alvarado H,12    ⅓    0    1    0    1    0

Neris BS,12-19    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Bedrosian    1    0    0    0    1    1

Bradley    1    0    0    0    0    1

Kennedy W,1-0    2    0    0    0    0    4

Miami

Hernandez    5    3    3    3    1    6

Thompson    1    1    0    0    0    0

Bass    1    1    0    0    0    0

Bender    1⅔   0    0    0    2    1

Okert    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Floro L,5-6    1    1    1    0    0    1

HBP—Coonrod (De La Cruz). WP—Okert.

Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.

T—3:40. A—8,082 (36,742).

Mets 13, Nationals 6

    New York    Washington

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Villar 3b    6    2    2    1    Thomas cf    5    2    2    1

Lindor ss    3    2    1    1    Escobar ss    4    2    1    0

Alonso 1b    5    2    3    0    Soto rf    4    0    1    2

Conforto rf    5    2    2    3    Bell 1b-lf    2    1    1    2

Baez 2b    4    3    4    2    Kieboom 3b    4    0    0    0

Y.Diaz p    0    0    0    0    Stevenson lf    2    0    0    0

McNeil lf-2b    3    1    2    1    Thompson p    0    0    0    0

Pillar cf-lf    4    1    2    4    Machado p    0    0    0    0

Mazeika c    4    0    0    1    Baldonado p    0    0    0    0

Walker p    2    0    0    0    Zimmrmn ph    0    0    0    0

Familia p    0    0    0    0    Adams c    4    0    0    0

Davis ph    1    0    0    0    Garcia 2b    4    0    0    0

Castro p    0    0    0    0    Gray p    1    0    0    0

Loup p    0    0    0    0    Murphy p    0    0    0    0

Guillorme ph    1    0    0    0    Hernandez lf    3    1    1    0

May p    0    0    0    0    Voth p    0    0    0    0

Almra Jr. ph    1    0    0    0    Suero p    0    0    0    0

Totals    39    13    16    13    Totals    33    6    6    5

New York    411    000    016    —    13

Washington    300    030    000    —    6

DP—New York 0, Washington 1. LOB—New York 6, Washington 6. 2B—Villar (16), Alonso 2 (22). HR—Villar (18), Baez (28), Lindor (13), Pillar (14), Thomas (3), Bell (24). SB—Baez (14), Pillar (4). SF—McNeil (1), Mazeika (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Walker    4⅓    6    6    6    3    6

Familia    ⅔    0    0    0    0    2

Castro    1    0    0    0    0    1

Loup W,5-0    1    0    0    0    1    0

May H,13    1    0    0    0    1    0

Y.Diaz    1    0    0    0    0    0

Washington

Gray    3    7    6    6    1    2

Murphy    2    1    0    0    0    2

Thompson    2    0    0    0    2    1

Machado L,1-2    ⅓    3    1    1    0    0

Baldonado    ⅔   0    0    0    0    1

Voth    0    5    6    6    1    0

Suero    1    0    0    0    0    2

Voth pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.

HBP—Murphy (Baez), Familia (Stevenson). WP—Walker.

Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T—3:35. A—22,162 (41,339).

Twins 6, Rays 5

    Minnesota    Tampa Bay

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Arraez 3b    5    0    3    2    Lowe 2b    4    2    2    2

Buxton cf    5    1    2    0    Margot pr    0    0    0    0

Polanco ss    4    0    0    0    Franco ss    5    0    2    0

Donaldsn dh    5    2    2    0    Cruz dh    5    1    1    1

Kepler rf    3    0    0    0    Meadows lf    4    1    1    2

Gordon 2b    5    1    3    2    Arozarena rf    2    0    1    0

Cave lf    3    1    2    2    Wendle 3b    4    0    2    0

Refsnyder lf    2    0    0    0    Diaz 1b    3    0    0    0

Rortvedt c    2    1    1    0    Kiermaier cf    4    1    2    0

Jeffers ph-c    2    0    0    0    Zunino c    4    0    0    0

Astudillo 1b    4    0    0    0            

Totals    40    6    13    6    Totals    35    5    11    5

Minnesota    031    000    101    —    6

Tampa Bay    002    030    000    —    5

DP—Minnesota 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Minnesota 12, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Gordon (6), Buxton (13), Donaldson (20), Franco (15). HR—Lowe (33), Meadows (23). SB—Arozarena (13), Gordon (6), Margot (12).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Minnesota

Jax    4⅔   6    4    4    1    3

Thielbar    ⅔    1    1    1    2    1

Alcala    1⅔    1    0    0    0    1

Duffey W,3-3    1    1    0    0    0    0

Colome S,11-17    1    2    0    0    1    0

Tampa Bay

Patino    2⅔   6    4    4    3    4

Feyereisen    1⅓   2    0    0    0    0

Conley    1⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Chargois H,12    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Fairbanks BS,5-7    1    2    1    1    1    0

Robertson    1    1    0    0    0    1

Kittredge L,8-3    1    2    1    1    1    0

WP—Jax, Patino, Kittredge.

Umpires—Home, Jim Wolf; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T—3:32. A—14,165 (25,000).

Blue Jays 8, Athletics 0

    Oakland    Toronto

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Harrison 2b    4    0    0    0    Springer dh    4    0    0    0

Marte cf    4    0    0    0    Lamb ph    1    0    0    0

Olson 1b    3    0    0    0    Semien 2b    3    1    1    1

Chapmn 3b    2    0    0    0    Gurrro Jr. 1b    5    2    3    0

Allen ph    1    0    0    0    Bichette ss    4    2    4    1

Canha lf    3    0    0    0    K.Smith ph    1    0    0    0

Gomes c    3    0    0    0    Hernandez rf    5    0    0    0

Davis dh    3    0    1    0    Kirk c    4    2    3    3

Pinder rf    3    0    1    0    Gurriel Jr. lf    4    1    1    2

Andrus ss    3    0    0    0    Grichuk cf    3    0    1    1

                    Valera 3b-2b    3    0    0    0

Totals    29    0    2    0    Totals    37    8    13    8

Oakland    000    000    000    —    0

Toronto    034    100    00x    —    8

LOB—Oakland 5, Toronto 9. 2B—Davis (3), Grichuk (22), Bichette (25), Kirk (8). 3B—Gurriel Jr. (1). HR—Semien (35), Kirk (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Oakland

Irvin L,9-13    2⅓    8    7    7    0    2

Guerra    1⅔    2    1    1    2    0

Moll    2    1    0    0    1    2

B.Smith    1    1    0    0    0    1

Puk    1    1    0    0    0    1

Toronto

Ray W,11-5    6⅔   1    0    0    3    10

Richards    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Baker    1    1    0    0    0    1

Pearson    1    0    0    0    0    3

HBP—Puk (Semien). WP—Baker 2.

Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel.

T—3:02. A—14,988 (53,506).

Tigers 4, Reds 1

    Detroit    Cincinnati

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Baddoo cf-lf    3    2    2    0    India 2b    4    0    1    0

Schoop 1b    4    0    1    1    Naquin cf    3    0    2    0

Grossman lf    4    1    0    0    A.Cabrera ph    0    0    0    0

Soto p    0    0    0    0    Castellans rf    4    0    1    0

Candelrio 3b    3    1    2    2    Votto 1b    4    0    0    0

Haase c    3    0    1    1    Moustaks 3b    3    0    1    0

Goodrum ss    2    0    0    0    Garrett p    0    0    0    0

Fulmer p    0    0    0    0    Suarez ph    1    0    0    0

Cisnero p    0    0    0    0    Farmer ss    4    0    0    0

Hill cf    1    0    0    0    Barnhart c    3    0    1    0

Reyes rf    4    0    0    0    Aquino cf    1    0    0    0

W.Castro 2b    3    0    0    0    Schrock lf    2    1    0    0

Mize p    1    0    0    0    Castillo p    2    0    0    0

Urena p    1    0    0    0    Cessa p    0    0    0    0

H.Castro ss    1    0    0    0    Brach p    0    0    0    0

                    Stephnsn ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    30    4    6    4    Totals    32    1    6    0

Detroit    000    003    010    —    4

Cincinnati    000    000    010    —    1

E—Votto (6). DP—Detroit 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Detroit 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B—Baddoo (20). 3B—Candelario (3). SB—Grossman (16). SF—Haase (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Detroit

Mize    3    0    0    0    0    2

Urena W,3-8    2⅔    5    0    0    0    1

Fulmer H,7    1⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Cisnero    ⅓    1    1    1    1    0

Soto S,18-19    1⅔    0    0    0    1    2

Cincinnati

Castillo L,7-15    6    4    3    1    2    7

Cessa    1    0    0    0    0    1

Brach    1    2    1    1    1    1

Garrett    1    0    0    0    0    1

WP—Soto.

Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T—2:54. A—23,083 (42,319).

Braves 9, Rockies 2

    Atlanta    Colorado

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Albies 2b    5    1    1    1    Hampson cf    4    0    0    0

Soler rf    5    2    2    0    Tapia lf    4    1    2    0

Freeman 1b    3    2    1    1    Rodgers 2b    4    0    0    1

Riley 3b    2    1    1    3    Story ss    2    1    0    0

Duvall cf    4    1    1    3    Sheffield p    0    0    0    0

d’Arnaud c    3    1    1    1    Diaz ph    1    0    0    0

Swanson ss    4    0    0    0    Cron 1b    2    0    0    0

Rosario lf    4    0    1    0    McMahn 3b    2    0    0    1

Morton p    2    1    1    0    Hilliard rf    3    0    0    0

Arcia ph    1    0    0    0    Nunez c    3    0    0    0

Rodriguez p    0    0    0    0    Feltner p    0    0    0    0

Santana p    0    0    0    0    Goudeau p    1    0    0    0

                    Ruiz ph    1    0    0    0

                    Fernandez p    0    0    0    0

                    Bowden p    0    0    0    0

                    Fuentes ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    33    9    9    9    Totals    28    2    2    2

Atlanta    105    000    300    —    9

Colorado    000    100    100    —    2

E—Morton (3). DP—Atlanta 0, Colorado 1. LOB—Atlanta 3, Colorado 2. 2B—Soler (4). 3B—Tapia (1). HR—Albies (26), Duvall (31), d’Arnaud (6), Riley (29). SF—Riley (8), McMahon (5). S—Morton (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

Morton W,13-5    7    2    2    2    2    4

Rodriguez    1    0    0    0    0    0

Santana    1    0    0    0    0    0

Colorado

Feltner L,0-1    2⅔    5    6    6    2    0

Goudeau    2⅓    1    0    0    0    2

Fernandez    1⅔    3    3    3    0    1

Bowden    1⅓    0    0    0    1    1

Sheffield    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Feltner (Freeman). WP—Morton, Fernandez.

Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Ryan Additon.

T—2:38. A—33,957 (50,445).

Brewers 6, Cardinals 5

    St. Louis    Milwaukee

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Edman 2b    5    0    1    0    Urias ss    4    0    0    0

Gldschmdt 1b    5    0    1    0    Peterson lf    5    1    2    0

Carlson rf    4    1    2    0    Escobar 3b    4    1    3    0

Arenado 3b    5    1    1    0    Narvaez c    3    0    0    0

O’Neill lf    4    2    3    2    Gustave p    0    0    0    0

Gallegos p    0    0    0    0    A.Garcia ph    0    0    0    0

A.Reyes p    0    0    0    0    Ashby pr    0    0    0    0

Molina c    4    1    1    0    M.Sanchez p    0    0    0    0

Sosa ss    3    0    1    1    Vogelbch ph    1    1    1    4

Bader cf    5    0    2    2    Cain cf    3    0    1    0

Lester p    2    0    0    0    Tellez 1b    4    0    1    0

McFarland p    0    0    0    0    P.Reyes 2b    2    1    2    1

Carpenter ph    0    0    0    0    Yelich ph-lf    1    0    0    0

L.Garcia p    0    0    0    0    Bradley Jr. rf    4    1    1    0

Cabrera p    0    0    0    0    Burnes p    1    0    0    0

Nootbaar lf    1    0    0    0    Lopes ph    1    0    0    0

                    Strickland p    0    0    0    0

                    Cousins p    0    0    0    0

                    Maile c    2    1    1    1

Totals    38    5    12    5    Totals    35    6    12    6

St. Louis    000    300    200    —    5

Milwaukee    010    000    005    —    6

E—Tellez (4). DP—St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB—St. Louis 14, Milwaukee 9. 2B—Bader (12), Molina (17), Tellez (5), Escobar (19), Bradley Jr. (14), Peterson (11). HR—O’Neill (23), P.Reyes (1), Vogelbach (8). SB—Edman (23), Peterson (9), Sosa (4). SF—Sosa (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

St. Louis

Lester    5⅓    6    1    1    2    2

McFarland H,6    ⅔   0    0    0    0    0

L.Garcia    1    1    0    0    0    1

Cabrera    ⅓    1    0    0    2    1

Gallegos H,24    1    3    4    4    1    2

A.Reyes L,5-8    0    1    1    1    0    0

Milwaukee

Burnes    5    6    3    3    2    7

Strickland    1    0    0    0    3    1

Cousins    ⅔    2    2    2    1    0

Gustave    1⅓    3    0    0    1    3

M.Sanchez W,2-0    1    1    0    0    0    2

Gallegos pitched to 5 batters in the 9th, A.Reyes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Rob Drake.

T—4:08. A—33,845 (41,900).

Cubs 11, Pirates 8

    Pittsburgh    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hayes 3b    5    1    1    0    Ortega cf    3    2    0    0

Tsutsugo rf    4    2    1    1    Schwindl 1b    4    2    3    4

Reynolds cf    5    3    4    4    Happ lf-2b    5    1    3    1

Moran 1b    3    0    0    0    Wisdom 3b    3    1    0    0

Stallings c    3    0    2    2    Duffy 2b-ss    5    2    3    5

Gamel lf    3    1    1    0    Heyward rf    5    1    2    1

Tucker ss    2    0    0    0    Chirinos c    4    1    0    0

Spitzbarth p    0    0    0    0    Alcantara ss    3    0    1    0

Howard p    0    0    0    0    Alzolay p    0    0    0    0

Mears p    0    0    0    0    Rivas ph-lf    1    1    1    0

Oviedo p    0    0    0    0    Davies p    2    0    0    0

Perez ph    1    0    0    0    Brothers p    0    0    0    0

Park 2b    4    0    0    0    Rodriguez p    0    0    0    0

Crowe p    1    1    1    0    Morgan p    0    0    0    0

Evans ph    1    0    0    0    An.Rmine ss    1    0    0    0

K.Keller p    0    0    0    0    Contreras ph    1    0    0    0

Difo ph    0    0    0    0    Wick p    0    0    0    0

Banda p    0    0    0    0            

Newman ss    2    0    0    0            

Totals    34    8    10    7    Totals    37    11    13    11

Pittsburgh    104    021    000    —    8

Chicago    025    000    40x    —    11

DP—Pittsburgh 0, Chicago 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 10, Chicago 8. 2B—Reynolds (30), Crowe (1), Hayes (17). HR—Tsutsugo (7), Reynolds (22), Duffy 2 (3), Heyward (7), Schwindel (10). SB—Reynolds (5), Duffy (5). SF—Stallings (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Pittsburgh

Crowe    3    7    7    7    2    1

K.Keller    1    1    0    0    0    1

Banda    1⅔    2    0    0    1    3

Spitzbarth H,1    ⅔    0    1    1    1    1

Howard L,2-4 H,10    ⅓    1    2    2    1    0

Mears BS,0-2    ⅓    1    1    1    0    0

Oviedo    1    1    0    0    0    2

Chicago

Davies    4    8    6    6    3    3

Brothers   ⅔    0    1    1    2    1

Rodriguez BS,1-2    ⅓   0    0    0    1    0

Morgan    ⅓   1    1    0    1    0

Alzolay W,5-13    1⅔   1    0    0    0    2

Wick S,3-4    2    0    0    0    2    2

Davies pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP—Brothers (Gamel), Spitzbarth (Wisdom). WP—Banda, Brothers, Rodriguez.

Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Cory Blaser.

T—4:12. A—30,155 (41,649).

Padres 4, Astros 3

    Houston    San Diego

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Altuve 2b    4    1    2    0    Grisham cf    4    1    1    0

Brantley lf    4    0    0    0    Tatis Jr. rf    4    0    0    0

Bregman 3b    4    0    1    1    Machado 3b    4    1    1    0

Tucker rf    3    0    0    0    Crnnwrth ss    3    2    2    1

Gurriel 1b    3    1    1    1    Myers lf    2    0    0    1

Correa ss    4    1    1    1    Hosmer 1b    2    0    2    2

Meyers cf    3    0    1    0    Profar ph-1b    0    0    0    0

Stubbs c    3    0    0    0    Frazier 2b    3    0    1    0

Diaz ph    1    0    0    0    Caratini c    3    0    0    0

Stanek p    0    0    0    0    Paddack p    2    0    0    0

Garcia p    2    0    0    0    Stammen p    0    0    0    0

Raley p    0    0    0    0    Pagan p    0    0    0    0

Alvarez ph    1    0    0    0    Pham ph    1    0    1    0

Taylor p    0    0    0    0    Melancon p    0    0    0    0

Graveman p    0    0    0    0            

Maldondo c    0    0    0    0            

Totals    32    3    6    3    Totals    28    4    8    4

Houston    100    000    200    —    3

San Diego    300    000    001    —    4

E—Cronenworth (9). DP—Houston 3, San Diego 2. LOB—Houston 5, San Diego 2. 2B—Altuve (22), Meyers (6), Hosmer (22). HR—Gurriel (14), Correa (22), Cronenworth (20). SF—Myers (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Houston

Garcia    5⅔    6    3    3    1    5

Raley    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Taylor    1    0    0    0    1    0

Graveman    1    1    0    0    0    1

Stanek L,1-4    ⅓    1    1    1    0    0

San Diego

Paddack    6    6    3    3    0    0

Stammen    1    0    0    0    0    1

Pagan    1    0    0    0    0    1

Melancon W,4-2    1    0    0    0    3    1

Paddack pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T—2:58. A—35,007 (40,209).

Rangers 7, Angels 3

    Texas    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Taveras cf    5    0    1    0    Fletcher 2b    4    0    0    0

Kinr-Falfa ss    4    2    3    1    Ohtani dh    4    0    0    0

Garcia rf    4    1    1    0    Gosselin 1b    4    0    1    0

Lowe 1b    4    1    0    0    Mayfield 3b    4    1    2    0

Peters dh    5    2    4    4    Adell lf    3    2    3    3

Heim c    4    0    0    1    Stassi c    4    0    0    0

Solak 2b    4    0    0    0    Marsh cf    4    0    0    0

J.Martin lf    4    0    0    0    Lagares rf    4    0    0    0

Hernandz 3b    4    1    2    0    Rengifo ss    4    0    2    0

Totals    38    7    11    6    Totals    35    3    8    3

Texas    014    011    000    —    7

Los Angeles    000    102    000    —    3

E—Rengifo (8). DP—Texas 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Texas 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Garcia (22), Peters (4), Mayfield (8). HR—Peters 2 (9), Adell 2 (3). SB—Hernandez 2 (6), Ohtani (23).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Texas

Hearn W,5-4    7    7    3    3    0    4

Sborz    1    0    0    0    2    2

Barlow    1    1    0    0    1    1

Los Angeles

Junk L,0-1    3⅔    6    5    1    1    2

Herget    ⅔    1    1    1    1    1

Petricka    1    1    1    1    1    3

Peguero    ⅔    2    0    0    0    0

Tyler    3    1    0    0    0    2

Petricka pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Herget (Kiner-Falefa). WP—Hearn.

Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T—3:15. A—18,492 (45,517).

Mariners 10, D-backs 4

    Seattle    Arizona

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Crawford ss    5    1    1    0    Rojas ss    5    2    1    0

Haniger rf    4    2    1    1    Marte cf    5    0    1    1

France 1b    4    2    2    0    P.Smith 1b    4    1    1    1

Seager 3b    6    1    1    2    Peralta lf    5    1    1    2

Toro 2b    5    2    2    2    VanMeter 3b    4    0    1    0

Murphy c    3    1    2    2    Varsho c    4    0    0    0

Kelenic cf    5    0    0    0    Young 2b    3    0    0    0

Moore lf    5    0    0    0    McCarthy rf    3    0    0    0

Flexen p    2    0    0    0    T.Gilbert p    2    0    0    0

Swanson p    0    0    0    0    Ramos ph    1    0    1    0

Marmlejs ph    1    0    0    0    Wendelken p    0    0    0    0

Sewald p    0    0    0    0    Clippard p    0    0    0    0

Stecknridr p    0    0    0    0    Mantiply p    0    0    0    0

Torrens ph    1    0    1    0    Walker ph    1    0    0    0

Y.Ramirez p    0    0    0    0    Clarke p    0    0    0    0

Bauers ph    1    1    1    2    Poppen p    0    0    0    0

Andriese p    0    0    0    0    de Geus p    0    0    0    0

Totals    42    10    11    9    Totals    37    4    6    4

Seattle    000    200    100    07    —    10

Arizona    000    003    000    01    —    4

E—Crawford (12), Rojas (12). DP—Seattle 2, Arizona 1. LOB—Seattle 8, Arizona 5. 2B—Toro (8), Torrens (13), Seager (22), Bauers (7), Rojas (30), P.Smith (25). HR—Peralta (7). SB—Toro (5). SF—Murphy (3). S—McCarthy (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Seattle

Flexen    6    4    3    3    2    4

Swanson    1    1    0    0    0    2

Sewald    1    0    0    0    0    2

Steckenrider    1    0    0    0    0    1

Y.Ramirez W,1-2    1    0    0    0    0    1

Andriese    1    1    1    0    0    1

Arizona

T.Gilbert    7    4    3    3    2    3

Wendelken    1    0    0    0    0    2

Clippard    1    0    0    0    1    0

Mantiply    1    1    0    0    0    0

Clarke L,1-3    0    1    4    3    2    0

Poppen    ⅔    3    3    3    0    1

de Geus    ⅓    2    0    0    0    0

Clarke pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.

HBP—de Geus (France).

Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alex Tosi.

T—3:49. A—14,408 (48,686).

Giants 6, Dodgers 4

    Los Angeles    San Francisco

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

T.Turner 2b    5    0    1    0    La Stella 2b    3    0    0    0

Muncy 1b    5    0    1    0    Estrada 2b    2    0    0    0

Betts rf    4    1    1    0    Belt 1b    4    1    1    1

J.Turner 3b    4    1    1    0    Bryant 3b    3    0    0    0

Seager ss    1    0    0    0    Wade Jr. lf    4    1    1    0

Smith c    3    0    1    2    Crawford ss    3    2    2    1

Taylor lf    4    0    0    0    Yastrzmski rf    3    1    2    0

Bellinger cf    3    0    0    0    Casali c    4    0    2    1

Barnes ph    1    1    0    0    Duggar cf    4    1    1    2

Buehler p    2    0    0    0    Leone p    0    0    0    0

Bruihl p    0    0    0    0    Alvarez p    0    0    0    0

McKinny ph    1    0    0    0    Littell p    0    0    0    0

Price p    0    0    0    0    Ruf ph    1    0    1    1

Greene p    0    0    0    0    Jackson p    0    0    0    0

Vasquez p    0    0    0    0    Quintana p    0    0    0    0

Pujols ph    1    1    1    2    Doval p    0    0    0    0

                    Longoria ph    0    0    0    0

                    Watson p    0    0    0    0

                    Rogers p    0    0    0    0

                    Dubon ph    1    0    0    0

                    McGee p    0    0    0    0

Totals    34    4    6    4    Totals    32    6    10    6

Los Angeles    010    010    002    —    4

San Francisco    132    000    00x    —    6

E—Bryant (7). DP—Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 0. LOB—Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 7. 2B—Yastrzemski (25), Wade Jr. (14), Crawford (25), Casali (11). 3B—Duggar (3). HR—Pujols (11), Belt (21).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Buehler L,13-3    3    7    6    6    1    1

Bruihl    2    1    0    0    1    1

Price    1⅔    2    0    0    3    1

Greene    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Vasquez    1    0    0    0    0    2

San Francisco

Leone    1    0    0    0    0    0

Alvarez    0    2    1    1    1    0

Littell W,2-0    1    0    0    0    0    2

Jackson H,4    ⅔    1    0    0    1    0

Quintana H,1    2    1    1    1    3    3

Doval H,6    1⅓    0    0    0    1    2

Watson    1    0    0    0    0    1

Rogers    1    0    0    0    0    0

McGee    1    2    2    1    0    1

Alvarez pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd, Quintana pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

WP—Littell.

Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T—3:22. A—41,155 (41,915).

