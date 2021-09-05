MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 86 51 .628 — — 7-3 L-1 45-26 41-25
New York 78 58 .574 7½ — 4-6 L-2 40-27 38-31
Boston 79 60 .568 8 — 6-4 L-1 43-27 36-33
Toronto 73 62 .541 12 4 7-3 W-4 39-30 34-32
Baltimore 43 92 .319 42 34 4-6 W-2 19-44 24-48
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 79 58 .577 — — 6-4 L-1 46-24 33-34
Cleveland 68 66 .507 9½ 8½ 6-4 W-1 35-30 33-36
Detroit 65 73 .471 14½ 13½ 4-6 W-1 35-35 30-38
Kansas City 61 75 .449 17½ 16½ 5-5 W-1 34-35 27-40
Minnesota 59 77 .434 19½ 18½ 4-6 W-1 32-36 27-41
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 79 57 .581 — — 5-5 L-2 41-25 38-32
Seattle 75 62 .547 4½ 3 6-4 W-5 40-29 35-33
Oakland 74 63 .540 5½ 4 4-6 L-3 37-31 37-32
Los Angeles 68 69 .496 11½ 10 5-5 L-1 37-33 31-36
Texas 48 88 .353 31 29½ 4-6 W-1 31-37 17-51
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 72 64 .529 — — 4-6 W-1 33-32 39-32
Philadelphia 70 66 .515 2 2½ 7-3 W-1 39-28 31-38
New York 69 68 .504 3½ 4 8-2 W-1 41-27 28-41
Miami 57 80 .416 15½ 16 5-5 L-1 36-33 21-47
Washington 56 80 .412 16 16½ 2-8 L-1 32-39 24-41
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 84 54 .609 — — 6-4 W-2 38-30 46-24
Cincinnati 73 65 .529 11 ½ 4-6 L-1 38-33 35-32
St. Louis 69 66 .511 13½ 3 5-5 L-2 35-30 34-36
Chicago 63 75 .457 21 10½ 7-3 W-6 37-32 26-43
Pittsburgh 48 89 .350 35½ 25 2-8 L-6 28-38 20-51
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 87 50 .635 — — 4-6 W-1 45-23 42-27
Los Angeles 86 51 .628 1 — 6-4 L-1 46-23 40-28
San Diego 73 64 .533 14 — 5-5 W-2 43-30 30-34
Colorado 63 74 .460 24 10 5-5 L-1 45-24 18-50
Arizona 45 93 .326 42½ 28½ 2-8 L-3 28-41 17-52
American League
Sunday’s Results
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1
Toronto 8, Oakland 0
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Cleveland 11, Boston 5
San Diego 4, Houston 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings
Today’s Games
Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-1), 10:05 a.m.
Toronto (Ryu 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-5), 10:05 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 10:10 a.m.
Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 10:35 a.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-5), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Alexy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-2), 6:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 6
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 10 innings
Atlanta 9, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8
San Diego 4, Houston 3
Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings
San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Today’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-14), 10:05 a.m.
Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 10:35 a.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-7), 11:10 a.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 11:20 a.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Colorado (Freeland 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Indians 11, Red Sox 5
Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Straw cf 3 2 1 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
Rosario ss 5 2 2 1 Renfroe rf 5 2 3 0
Reyes dh 4 2 4 3 Martinez dh 5 2 3 3
Bradley 1b 3 2 1 1 Verdugo cf 4 1 1 0
Chang 1b 0 0 0 0 Plawecki c 5 0 2 1
Ramirez lf 4 1 2 2 T.Shaw 1b 4 0 1 1
Mercado pr 0 0 0 0 Dalbec 3b 5 0 2 0
Zimmer rf 5 0 1 2 Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0
Miller 3b 5 1 2 1 Devers ph 1 0 0 0
Hedges c 5 0 1 0 Motter 2b 1 0 0 0
Gimenez 2b 4 1 1 0 Arauz ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 38 11 15 11 Totals 40 5 13 5
Cleveland 213 000 005 — 11
Boston 000 032 000 — 5
E—Miller (4), Arauz (3). DP—Cleveland 0, Boston 3. LOB—Cleveland 6, Boston 12. 2B—Miller (4), Ramirez (19), Hedges (5), Reyes (15), Dalbec (17), Lopez (2), Renfroe (27), Martinez (36), T.Shaw (2), Verdugo (29). HR—Reyes (26), Martinez (25). SB—Straw (23), Gimenez (10). SF—Bradley (2), Ramirez (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac W,10-4 5 8 3 3 3 5
Wittgren H,10 1 3 2 2 0 0
Stephan H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Parker H,2 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Clase S,21-25 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Crawford L,0-1 2 5 5 5 2 2
Schreiber 3 4 1 1 1 5
Gonsalves 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2
Valdez 1 5 5 5 1 0
Crawford pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd, Schreiber pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.
T—3:59. A—27,578 (37,755).
Orioles 8, Yankees 7
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 1 2 2 LeMahiu 2b 4 1 2 0
Santander rf 5 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 2 1 0 0 Judge cf 5 0 0 0
Stewart dh 4 1 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0
Hays lf 5 2 2 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 1
Urias ss 2 1 1 0 Voit dh 3 1 0 0
Jones 2b 2 1 1 2 Torres ss 4 2 2 0
Severino c 5 0 1 0 Odor 3b 2 1 0 0
Mateo 2b-ss 4 0 1 2 Urshela ph 1 0 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 3 1 2 1 Sanchez c 4 2 2 6
Totals 36 8 11 8 Totals 34 7 7 7
Baltimore 010 102 400 — 8
New York 040 012 000 — 7
E—Sanchez (6). DP—Baltimore 0, New York 1. LOB—Baltimore 9, New York 7. 2B—Severino (17), Jones (3). HR—Hays (15), Mullins (25), Sanchez 2 (20). SF—Mateo (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Akin 4 3 4 4 2 5
Greene ⅔ 0 1 1 2 1
Abad ⅔ 2 1 1 0 0
Diplan W,1-0 1 1 1 1 1 0
Scott H,16 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 2
T.Wells S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Kluber 3⅔ 4 2 2 3 5
Rodriguez ⅔ 0 0 0 2 1
Abreu H,2 1⅔ 2 2 2 0 1
Heaney L,8-9 ⅓ 4 4 4 0 0
Peralta ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Green 2 0 0 0 0 3
Diplan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Akin (Odor), Kluber (Gutierrez), Heaney (Mancini). WP—Diplan.
Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T—4:01. A—33,091 (47,309).
Royals 6, White Sox 0
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 Merrifield 2b 3 1 2 1
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Lopez ss 4 2 2 0
Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 Perez c 3 1 1 3
Jimenez lf 4 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 3 0 1 0 C.Santna dh 3 0 0 0
Garcia 2b 4 0 2 0 Mondesi 3b 4 1 1 0
Sheets 1b 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0
Mendick ss 3 0 1 0 Olivares rf 3 1 0 0
Zavala c 3 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 3 0 0 1
Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 30 6 6 5
Chicago 000 000 000 — 0
Kansas City 301 002 00x — 6
E—Sheets (2), Merrifield (7). DP—Chicago 0, Kansas City 1. LOB—Chicago 7, Kansas City 6. 2B—Lopez (15). HR—Perez (41). SB—Lopez (19), Mondesi 2 (5). SF—Dozier (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease L,11-7 5 4 4 3 3 9
Foster ⅔ 2 2 2 1 1
Crochet ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Burr 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Singer W,4-9 7 4 0 0 0 6
Tapia 1 1 0 0 0 2
Davis 1 1 0 0 1 2
Umpires—Home, Brennan Miller; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.
T—2:54. A—19,696 (37,903).
Phillies 4, Marlins 3
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Herrera cf 5 0 1 1 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0
Realmuto c 5 0 1 0 Marrero ss 1 0 0 0
Harper rf 3 1 1 1 Chshlm Jr. 2b 4 1 0 0
McCutchn lf 3 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 Sanchez rf 3 1 0 0
Galvis 2b 3 2 1 2 De La Cruz lf 3 1 1 2
Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 Panik 1b 4 0 0 0
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 Jackson c 4 0 1 0
Torreyes 3b 4 0 1 0 Diaz 3b 2 0 0 1
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez p 1 0 0 0
Falter p 1 0 0 0 Sierra ph 1 0 0 0
Rosso p 0 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Jankwski ph 1 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Bender p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Okert p 0 0 0 0
Segura ph 1 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 Leon ph 1 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Vierling 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 6 4 Totals 32 3 2 3
Philadelphia 000 300 000 1 — 4
Miami 010 101 000 0 — 3
E—Miller (5), Jackson (3). DP—Philadelphia 0, Miami 1. LOB—Philadelphia 5, Miami 5. 2B—Realmuto (22). HR—Harper (27), Galvis (2), De La Cruz (3). S—Harper (2), Diaz (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Coonrod 1⅓ 1 1 1 1 3
Falter 2⅓ 1 1 1 0 2
Rosso H,1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Brogdon H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado H,12 ⅓ 0 1 0 1 0
Neris BS,12-19 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kennedy W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 4
Miami
Hernandez 5 3 3 3 1 6
Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bender 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 1
Okert ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Floro L,5-6 1 1 1 0 0 1
HBP—Coonrod (De La Cruz). WP—Okert.
Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.
T—3:40. A—8,082 (36,742).
Mets 13, Nationals 6
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 3b 6 2 2 1 Thomas cf 5 2 2 1
Lindor ss 3 2 1 1 Escobar ss 4 2 1 0
Alonso 1b 5 2 3 0 Soto rf 4 0 1 2
Conforto rf 5 2 2 3 Bell 1b-lf 2 1 1 2
Baez 2b 4 3 4 2 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0
Y.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson lf 2 0 0 0
McNeil lf-2b 3 1 2 1 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Pillar cf-lf 4 1 2 4 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Mazeika c 4 0 0 1 Baldonado p 0 0 0 0
Walker p 2 0 0 0 Zimmrmn ph 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Adams c 4 0 0 0
Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0
Castro p 0 0 0 0 Gray p 1 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 Murphy p 0 0 0 0
Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 3 1 1 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0
Almra Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 13 16 13 Totals 33 6 6 5
New York 411 000 016 — 13
Washington 300 030 000 — 6
DP—New York 0, Washington 1. LOB—New York 6, Washington 6. 2B—Villar (16), Alonso 2 (22). HR—Villar (18), Baez (28), Lindor (13), Pillar (14), Thomas (3), Bell (24). SB—Baez (14), Pillar (4). SF—McNeil (1), Mazeika (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Walker 4⅓ 6 6 6 3 6
Familia ⅔ 0 0 0 0 2
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1
Loup W,5-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
May H,13 1 0 0 0 1 0
Y.Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Gray 3 7 6 6 1 2
Murphy 2 1 0 0 0 2
Thompson 2 0 0 0 2 1
Machado L,1-2 ⅓ 3 1 1 0 0
Baldonado ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Voth 0 5 6 6 1 0
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 2
Voth pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.
HBP—Murphy (Baez), Familia (Stevenson). WP—Walker.
Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.
T—3:35. A—22,162 (41,339).
Twins 6, Rays 5
Minnesota Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arraez 3b 5 0 3 2 Lowe 2b 4 2 2 2
Buxton cf 5 1 2 0 Margot pr 0 0 0 0
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 Franco ss 5 0 2 0
Donaldsn dh 5 2 2 0 Cruz dh 5 1 1 1
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 4 1 1 2
Gordon 2b 5 1 3 2 Arozarena rf 2 0 1 0
Cave lf 3 1 2 2 Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0
Refsnyder lf 2 0 0 0 Diaz 1b 3 0 0 0
Rortvedt c 2 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 0
Jeffers ph-c 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0
Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0
Totals 40 6 13 6 Totals 35 5 11 5
Minnesota 031 000 101 — 6
Tampa Bay 002 030 000 — 5
DP—Minnesota 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Minnesota 12, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Gordon (6), Buxton (13), Donaldson (20), Franco (15). HR—Lowe (33), Meadows (23). SB—Arozarena (13), Gordon (6), Margot (12).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Jax 4⅔ 6 4 4 1 3
Thielbar ⅔ 1 1 1 2 1
Alcala 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Duffey W,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Colome S,11-17 1 2 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Patino 2⅔ 6 4 4 3 4
Feyereisen 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 0
Conley 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Chargois H,12 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks BS,5-7 1 2 1 1 1 0
Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kittredge L,8-3 1 2 1 1 1 0
WP—Jax, Patino, Kittredge.
Umpires—Home, Jim Wolf; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T—3:32. A—14,165 (25,000).
Blue Jays 8, Athletics 0
Oakland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 Springer dh 4 0 0 0
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Lamb ph 1 0 0 0
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Semien 2b 3 1 1 1
Chapmn 3b 2 0 0 0 Gurrro Jr. 1b 5 2 3 0
Allen ph 1 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 2 4 1
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 K.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Hernandez rf 5 0 0 0
Davis dh 3 0 1 0 Kirk c 4 2 3 3
Pinder rf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 2
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 1
Valera 3b-2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 37 8 13 8
Oakland 000 000 000 — 0
Toronto 034 100 00x — 8
LOB—Oakland 5, Toronto 9. 2B—Davis (3), Grichuk (22), Bichette (25), Kirk (8). 3B—Gurriel Jr. (1). HR—Semien (35), Kirk (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin L,9-13 2⅓ 8 7 7 0 2
Guerra 1⅔ 2 1 1 2 0
Moll 2 1 0 0 1 2
B.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1
Puk 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Ray W,11-5 6⅔ 1 0 0 3 10
Richards ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Baker 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pearson 1 0 0 0 0 3
HBP—Puk (Semien). WP—Baker 2.
Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel.
T—3:02. A—14,988 (53,506).
Tigers 4, Reds 1
Detroit Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Baddoo cf-lf 3 2 2 0 India 2b 4 0 1 0
Schoop 1b 4 0 1 1 Naquin cf 3 0 2 0
Grossman lf 4 1 0 0 A.Cabrera ph 0 0 0 0
Soto p 0 0 0 0 Castellans rf 4 0 1 0
Candelrio 3b 3 1 2 2 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Haase c 3 0 1 1 Moustaks 3b 3 0 1 0
Goodrum ss 2 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 Suarez ph 1 0 0 0
Cisnero p 0 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0
Hill cf 1 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Aquino cf 1 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Schrock lf 2 1 0 0
Mize p 1 0 0 0 Castillo p 2 0 0 0
Urena p 1 0 0 0 Cessa p 0 0 0 0
H.Castro ss 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
Stephnsn ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 6 4 Totals 32 1 6 0
Detroit 000 003 010 — 4
Cincinnati 000 000 010 — 1
E—Votto (6). DP—Detroit 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Detroit 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B—Baddoo (20). 3B—Candelario (3). SB—Grossman (16). SF—Haase (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Mize 3 0 0 0 0 2
Urena W,3-8 2⅔ 5 0 0 0 1
Fulmer H,7 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Cisnero ⅓ 1 1 1 1 0
Soto S,18-19 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2
Cincinnati
Castillo L,7-15 6 4 3 1 2 7
Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brach 1 2 1 1 1 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Soto.
Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T—2:54. A—23,083 (42,319).
Braves 9, Rockies 2
Atlanta Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Albies 2b 5 1 1 1 Hampson cf 4 0 0 0
Soler rf 5 2 2 0 Tapia lf 4 1 2 0
Freeman 1b 3 2 1 1 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 1
Riley 3b 2 1 1 3 Story ss 2 1 0 0
Duvall cf 4 1 1 3 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 1 Diaz ph 1 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 2 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 McMahn 3b 2 0 0 1
Morton p 2 1 1 0 Hilliard rf 3 0 0 0
Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 Nunez c 3 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 Feltner p 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 Goudeau p 1 0 0 0
Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0
Fernandez p 0 0 0 0
Bowden p 0 0 0 0
Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 9 9 9 Totals 28 2 2 2
Atlanta 105 000 300 — 9
Colorado 000 100 100 — 2
E—Morton (3). DP—Atlanta 0, Colorado 1. LOB—Atlanta 3, Colorado 2. 2B—Soler (4). 3B—Tapia (1). HR—Albies (26), Duvall (31), d’Arnaud (6), Riley (29). SF—Riley (8), McMahon (5). S—Morton (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Morton W,13-5 7 2 2 2 2 4
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Feltner L,0-1 2⅔ 5 6 6 2 0
Goudeau 2⅓ 1 0 0 0 2
Fernandez 1⅔ 3 3 3 0 1
Bowden 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 1
Sheffield 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Feltner (Freeman). WP—Morton, Fernandez.
Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Ryan Additon.
T—2:38. A—33,957 (50,445).
Brewers 6, Cardinals 5
St. Louis Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman 2b 5 0 1 0 Urias ss 4 0 0 0
Gldschmdt 1b 5 0 1 0 Peterson lf 5 1 2 0
Carlson rf 4 1 2 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 3 0
Arenado 3b 5 1 1 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 4 2 3 2 Gustave p 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 A.Garcia ph 0 0 0 0
A.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Ashby pr 0 0 0 0
Molina c 4 1 1 0 M.Sanchez p 0 0 0 0
Sosa ss 3 0 1 1 Vogelbch ph 1 1 1 4
Bader cf 5 0 2 2 Cain cf 3 0 1 0
Lester p 2 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 P.Reyes 2b 2 1 2 1
Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 Yelich ph-lf 1 0 0 0
L.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. rf 4 1 1 0
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 Burnes p 1 0 0 0
Nootbaar lf 1 0 0 0 Lopes ph 1 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0
Cousins p 0 0 0 0
Maile c 2 1 1 1
Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 35 6 12 6
St. Louis 000 300 200 — 5
Milwaukee 010 000 005 — 6
E—Tellez (4). DP—St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB—St. Louis 14, Milwaukee 9. 2B—Bader (12), Molina (17), Tellez (5), Escobar (19), Bradley Jr. (14), Peterson (11). HR—O’Neill (23), P.Reyes (1), Vogelbach (8). SB—Edman (23), Peterson (9), Sosa (4). SF—Sosa (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Lester 5⅓ 6 1 1 2 2
McFarland H,6 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
L.Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cabrera ⅓ 1 0 0 2 1
Gallegos H,24 1 3 4 4 1 2
A.Reyes L,5-8 0 1 1 1 0 0
Milwaukee
Burnes 5 6 3 3 2 7
Strickland 1 0 0 0 3 1
Cousins ⅔ 2 2 2 1 0
Gustave 1⅓ 3 0 0 1 3
M.Sanchez W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Gallegos pitched to 5 batters in the 9th, A.Reyes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Rob Drake.
T—4:08. A—33,845 (41,900).
Cubs 11, Pirates 8
Pittsburgh Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 Ortega cf 3 2 0 0
Tsutsugo rf 4 2 1 1 Schwindl 1b 4 2 3 4
Reynolds cf 5 3 4 4 Happ lf-2b 5 1 3 1
Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 1 0 0
Stallings c 3 0 2 2 Duffy 2b-ss 5 2 3 5
Gamel lf 3 1 1 0 Heyward rf 5 1 2 1
Tucker ss 2 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 1 0 0
Spitzbarth p 0 0 0 0 Alcantara ss 3 0 1 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 Alzolay p 0 0 0 0
Mears p 0 0 0 0 Rivas ph-lf 1 1 1 0
Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 Davies p 2 0 0 0
Perez ph 1 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Park 2b 4 0 0 0 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0
Crowe p 1 1 1 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Evans ph 1 0 0 0 An.Rmine ss 1 0 0 0
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 Contreras ph 1 0 0 0
Difo ph 0 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0
Banda p 0 0 0 0
Newman ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 8 10 7 Totals 37 11 13 11
Pittsburgh 104 021 000 — 8
Chicago 025 000 40x — 11
DP—Pittsburgh 0, Chicago 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 10, Chicago 8. 2B—Reynolds (30), Crowe (1), Hayes (17). HR—Tsutsugo (7), Reynolds (22), Duffy 2 (3), Heyward (7), Schwindel (10). SB—Reynolds (5), Duffy (5). SF—Stallings (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Crowe 3 7 7 7 2 1
K.Keller 1 1 0 0 0 1
Banda 1⅔ 2 0 0 1 3
Spitzbarth H,1 ⅔ 0 1 1 1 1
Howard L,2-4 H,10 ⅓ 1 2 2 1 0
Mears BS,0-2 ⅓ 1 1 1 0 0
Oviedo 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Davies 4 8 6 6 3 3
Brothers ⅔ 0 1 1 2 1
Rodriguez BS,1-2 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0
Morgan ⅓ 1 1 0 1 0
Alzolay W,5-13 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2
Wick S,3-4 2 0 0 0 2 2
Davies pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP—Brothers (Gamel), Spitzbarth (Wisdom). WP—Banda, Brothers, Rodriguez.
Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Cory Blaser.
T—4:12. A—30,155 (41,649).
Padres 4, Astros 3
Houston San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0 Grisham cf 4 1 1 0
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. rf 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 Machado 3b 4 1 1 0
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Crnnwrth ss 3 2 2 1
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 1 Myers lf 2 0 0 1
Correa ss 4 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 2 0 2 2
Meyers cf 3 0 1 0 Profar ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Stubbs c 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0
Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 2 0 0 0
Garcia p 2 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Raley p 0 0 0 0 Pagan p 0 0 0 0
Alvarez ph 1 0 0 0 Pham ph 1 0 1 0
Taylor p 0 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Graveman p 0 0 0 0
Maldondo c 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 28 4 8 4
Houston 100 000 200 — 3
San Diego 300 000 001 — 4
E—Cronenworth (9). DP—Houston 3, San Diego 2. LOB—Houston 5, San Diego 2. 2B—Altuve (22), Meyers (6), Hosmer (22). HR—Gurriel (14), Correa (22), Cronenworth (20). SF—Myers (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia 5⅔ 6 3 3 1 5
Raley ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0
Graveman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Stanek L,1-4 ⅓ 1 1 1 0 0
San Diego
Paddack 6 6 3 3 0 0
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon W,4-2 1 0 0 0 3 1
Paddack pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T—2:58. A—35,007 (40,209).
Rangers 7, Angels 3
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Taveras cf 5 0 1 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0
Kinr-Falfa ss 4 2 3 1 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
Garcia rf 4 1 1 0 Gosselin 1b 4 0 1 0
Lowe 1b 4 1 0 0 Mayfield 3b 4 1 2 0
Peters dh 5 2 4 4 Adell lf 3 2 3 3
Heim c 4 0 0 1 Stassi c 4 0 0 0
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 Marsh cf 4 0 0 0
J.Martin lf 4 0 0 0 Lagares rf 4 0 0 0
Hernandz 3b 4 1 2 0 Rengifo ss 4 0 2 0
Totals 38 7 11 6 Totals 35 3 8 3
Texas 014 011 000 — 7
Los Angeles 000 102 000 — 3
E—Rengifo (8). DP—Texas 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Texas 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Garcia (22), Peters (4), Mayfield (8). HR—Peters 2 (9), Adell 2 (3). SB—Hernandez 2 (6), Ohtani (23).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hearn W,5-4 7 7 3 3 0 4
Sborz 1 0 0 0 2 2
Barlow 1 1 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Junk L,0-1 3⅔ 6 5 1 1 2
Herget ⅔ 1 1 1 1 1
Petricka 1 1 1 1 1 3
Peguero ⅔ 2 0 0 0 0
Tyler 3 1 0 0 0 2
Petricka pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Herget (Kiner-Falefa). WP—Hearn.
Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T—3:15. A—18,492 (45,517).
Mariners 10, D-backs 4
Seattle Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 Rojas ss 5 2 1 0
Haniger rf 4 2 1 1 Marte cf 5 0 1 1
France 1b 4 2 2 0 P.Smith 1b 4 1 1 1
Seager 3b 6 1 1 2 Peralta lf 5 1 1 2
Toro 2b 5 2 2 2 VanMeter 3b 4 0 1 0
Murphy c 3 1 2 2 Varsho c 4 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 5 0 0 0 Young 2b 3 0 0 0
Moore lf 5 0 0 0 McCarthy rf 3 0 0 0
Flexen p 2 0 0 0 T.Gilbert p 2 0 0 0
Swanson p 0 0 0 0 Ramos ph 1 0 1 0
Marmlejs ph 1 0 0 0 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 Clippard p 0 0 0 0
Stecknridr p 0 0 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0
Torrens ph 1 0 1 0 Walker ph 1 0 0 0
Y.Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0
Bauers ph 1 1 1 2 Poppen p 0 0 0 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 de Geus p 0 0 0 0
Totals 42 10 11 9 Totals 37 4 6 4
Seattle 000 200 100 07 — 10
Arizona 000 003 000 01 — 4
E—Crawford (12), Rojas (12). DP—Seattle 2, Arizona 1. LOB—Seattle 8, Arizona 5. 2B—Toro (8), Torrens (13), Seager (22), Bauers (7), Rojas (30), P.Smith (25). HR—Peralta (7). SB—Toro (5). SF—Murphy (3). S—McCarthy (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen 6 4 3 3 2 4
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 2
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 1
Y.Ramirez W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Andriese 1 1 1 0 0 1
Arizona
T.Gilbert 7 4 3 3 2 3
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 0
Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 0
Clarke L,1-3 0 1 4 3 2 0
Poppen ⅔ 3 3 3 0 1
de Geus ⅓ 2 0 0 0 0
Clarke pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.
HBP—de Geus (France).
Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alex Tosi.
T—3:49. A—14,408 (48,686).
Giants 6, Dodgers 4
Los Angeles San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Turner 2b 5 0 1 0 La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 5 0 1 0 Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0
Betts rf 4 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1
J.Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 1 0 0 0 Wade Jr. lf 4 1 1 0
Smith c 3 0 1 2 Crawford ss 3 2 2 1
Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 Yastrzmski rf 3 1 2 0
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 2 1
Barnes ph 1 1 0 0 Duggar cf 4 1 1 2
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0
Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0
McKinny ph 1 0 0 0 Littell p 0 0 0 0
Price p 0 0 0 0 Ruf ph 1 0 1 1
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Vasquez p 0 0 0 0 Quintana p 0 0 0 0
Pujols ph 1 1 1 2 Doval p 0 0 0 0
Longoria ph 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Dubon ph 1 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 6 4 Totals 32 6 10 6
Los Angeles 010 010 002 — 4
San Francisco 132 000 00x — 6
E—Bryant (7). DP—Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 0. LOB—Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 7. 2B—Yastrzemski (25), Wade Jr. (14), Crawford (25), Casali (11). 3B—Duggar (3). HR—Pujols (11), Belt (21).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler L,13-3 3 7 6 6 1 1
Bruihl 2 1 0 0 1 1
Price 1⅔ 2 0 0 3 1
Greene ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Vasquez 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez 0 2 1 1 1 0
Littell W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jackson H,4 ⅔ 1 0 0 1 0
Quintana H,1 2 1 1 1 3 3
Doval H,6 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 2
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0
McGee 1 2 2 1 0 1
Alvarez pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd, Quintana pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
WP—Littell.
Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T—3:22. A—41,155 (41,915).