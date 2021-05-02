MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 17 12 .586 — — 5-5 L-2 8-8 9-4
Toronto 14 12 .538 1½ ½ 7-3 W-3 7-4 7-8
New York 14 14 .500 2½ 1½ 7-3 W-3 7-7 7-7
Tampa Bay 14 15 .483 3 2 4-6 W-1 7-10 7-5
Baltimore 13 15 .464 3½ 2½ 5-5 L-1 4-10 9-5
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 16 10 .615 — — 7-3 L-1 8-5 8-5
Chicago 15 12 .556 1½ — 7-3 L-1 9-6 6-6
Cleveland 13 13 .500 3 1½ 5-5 W-1 7-6 6-7
Minnesota 10 16 .385 6 4½ 4-6 W-1 5-8 5-8
Detroit 8 21 .276 9½ 8 1-9 L-5 4-9 4-12
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 17 12 .586 — — 5-5 W-1 9-8 8-4
Seattle 16 13 .552 1 — 4-6 W-1 8-6 8-7
Houston 15 13 .536 1½ ½ 7-3 L-1 7-7 8-6
Los Angeles 13 13 .500 2½ 1½ 4-6 L-1 6-4 7-9
Texas 13 16 .448 4 3 4-6 W-2 7-9 6-7
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Washington 12 12 .500 — — 7-3 W-4 8-5 4-7
New York 11 11 .500 — 2 4-6 W-2 6-4 5-7
Philadelphia 13 15 .464 1 3 4-6 L-2 9-6 4-9
Atlanta 12 16 .429 2 4 4-6 L-4 7-7 5-9
Miami 11 16 .407 2½ 4½ 3-6 L-3 4-7 7-9
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 17 11 .607 — — 6-4 L-1 8-8 9-3
St. Louis 16 12 .571 1 — 8-2 W-4 7-6 9-6
Cincinnati 13 14 .481 3½ 2½ 4-6 W-1 9-6 4-8
Pittsburgh 12 15 .444 4½ 3½ 4-6 L-4 5-7 7-8
Chicago 12 16 .429 5 4 3-7 L-1 8-7 4-9
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 17 11 .607 — — 6-4 W-1 10-3 7-8
Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½ — 3-7 W-1 8-5 9-7
San Diego 16 13 .552 1½ ½ 6-4 L-1 7-9 9-4
Arizona 15 13 .536 2 1 7-3 W-1 6-5 9-8
Colorado 10 18 .357 7 6 4-6 L-1 8-7 2-11
American League
Sunday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2
Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4
Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 5, Boston 3
Oakland 7, Baltimore 5
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0
Today’s Games
Texas (Dunning 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-2), 4:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 4-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 6:38 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-2) at Seattle (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Washington 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 13, Chicago Cubs 12, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4
San Francisco 7, San Diego 1
Arizona 8, Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
Today’s Games
Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3), 4:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Marquez 1-2), 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2) at San Diego (Diaz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Dodgers 16, Brewers 4
Los Angeles Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Wong 2b 1 0 0 0
Barnes 2b 1 0 0 0 Vogelbch 1b 2 0 0 0
Seager ss 2 2 1 0 T.Taylor lf-cf 4 0 1 0
Rios 3b-1b 2 0 0 0 Garcia rf 4 0 2 1
Turner 3b 3 2 2 0 Hiura 1b-2b 4 0 0 0
Neuse 2b 3 0 1 0 L.Urias ss 3 0 1 0
Smith c 6 2 2 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
C.Taylor cf 3 5 3 0 Weigel p 0 0 0 0
Beaty 1b-rf 6 3 4 7 Maile ph 1 0 1 0
Pollock lf 6 2 3 8 Reyes 3b 4 1 1 0
Lux 2b-ss 4 0 2 1 Nottingham c 4 2 2 3
J.Urias p 4 0 0 0 Bettinger p 1 0 0 0
Kickham p 0 0 0 0 Zimmrmnn p 1 0 0 0
McKinney lf 2 1 1 0
Totals 44 16 18 16 Totals 34 4 9 4
Los Angeles 540 203 020 — 16
Milwaukee 001 000 030 — 4
DP—Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB—Los Angeles 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B—Smith (6), Pollock (4), McKinney (2). HR—Pollock 2 (4), Beaty (1), Nottingham 2 (2). S—J.Urias (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
J.Urias W,4-0 7 4 1 1 0 10
Kickham 2 5 3 3 1 2
Milwaukee
Bettinger L,0-1 4 11 11 11 2 0
Zimmermann 3⅔ 5 5 5 2 0
Weigel 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 3
HBP—Bettinger (C.Taylor), Zimmermann (C.Taylor), Weigel (Barnes), Kickham (L.Urias). WP—Bettinger.
Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T—3:11. A—12,130 (41,900).
Rangers 5, Red Sox 3
Boston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernandz 2b 3 0 1 1 Calhoun dh 4 0 2 0
Verdugo cf 4 0 2 0 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 2 1 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 1 Gallo rf 3 1 1 0
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 White cf 1 0 0 0
Gonzalez 1b 4 0 1 0 Garcia cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 Dahl lf 4 1 1 2
Cordero lf 3 0 0 0 Kinr-Falfa ss 3 2 2 1
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Holt 3b 4 0 1 1
Heim c 3 0 1 0
Trevino c 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 9 3 Totals 33 5 9 4
Boston 010 100 100 — 3
Texas 000 100 13x — 5
E—Plawecki (1), Verdugo (1), Heim (2). DP—Boston 0, Texas 2. LOB—Boston 5, Texas 7. 2B—Gonzalez (4), Plawecki (2), Gallo (2). HR—Bogaerts (5), Kiner-Falefa (5). SB—Lowe (3). S—Cordero (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Richards 5 4 1 1 1 7
Hernandez H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Whitlock H,4 1 2 1 1 0 1
Ottavino L,2-2 ⅔ 1 3 2 2 0
Barnes ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Texas
Foltynewicz 6 7 2 2 1 5
Martin 1 2 1 1 0 0
Sborz W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kennedy S,7-7 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Foltynewicz (Hernandez). WP—Richards, Foltynewicz.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora First, Ryan Wills Second, D.J. Reyburn Third, Ron Kulpa.
T—2:57. A—29,190 (40,300).
Indians 5, White Sox 0
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernande 2b 5 2 2 1 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0
Johnson lf 5 0 0 0 Robert cf 1 0 1 0
Ramirez 3b 2 1 2 2 Eaton pr-rf 2 0 0 0
E.Rosario dh 5 1 2 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0
Naylor rf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
A.Rosario cf 4 1 3 1 Lamb dh 3 0 0 0
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 Collins c 3 0 0 0
Gimenez ss 4 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 4 0 2 0
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Garcia rf-cf 4 0 0 0
Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 0
Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 31 0 4 0
Cleveland 001 100 300 — 5
Chicago 000 000 000 — 0
E—Plesac (1), Moncada (3). DP—Cleveland 0, Chicago 1. LOB—Cleveland 8, Chicago 9. 2B—Ramirez (4). 3B—A.Rosario (1). HR—Hernandez (2), Ramirez (8). SB—A.Rosario (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac W,2-3 5⅔ 3 0 0 4 6
Shaw H,4 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 3
Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Giolito L,1-3 5⅓ 5 2 1 3 8
Ruiz ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Heuer 1 4 3 3 0 1
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2
Foster 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Plesac (Abreu), Foster (Ramirez). WP—Clase, Ruiz.
Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ben May.
T—3:19. A—9,471 (40,615).
Twins 13, Royals 4
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 1 Arraez 2b 4 3 3 1
C.Santna 1b 4 0 3 0 Donaldsn 3b 5 2 2 1
O’Hearn 1b 0 0 0 0 Buxton cf 5 1 2 1
Perez dh 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 2 1 0
Soler rf 4 1 0 0 Kirilloff 1b 4 1 1 4
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 Garver c 5 1 2 3
Dozier 3b 4 1 2 3 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Cave lf 2 1 0 0
Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 2 2 2
Dyson ph 0 0 0 0
Lopez ss 1 1 0 0
Alberto ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 37 13 14 12
Kansas City 000 310 000 — 4
Minnesota 007 003 03x — 13
E—Dozier 2 (2), Simmons (2). DP—Kansas City 1, Minnesota 2. LOB—Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5. 2B—Merrifield (6), Dozier (2), Kepler (5), Donaldson 2 (3), Buxton (9). 3B—Arraez (1). HR—Dozier (3), Simmons (1), Garver (5), Kirilloff (4). SF—Kirilloff (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller L,2-3 4⅓ 6 7 2 1 3
Bubic 1 3 2 2 0 1
Barlow ⅔ 2 1 1 0 2
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 1
Newberry 1 3 3 3 0 1
Minnesota
Berrios W,3-2 6 6 4 4 1 9
Robles 1 1 0 0 1 0
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 2
Alcala 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bubic pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Keller 2 (Arraez,Cave). WP—Keller.
Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Tom Hallion.
T—3:02. A—9,997 (38,544).
Reds 13, Cubs 12
Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Happ cf 5 3 3 3 Winker lf 4 4 1 0
Contreras c 0 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 6 4 5 4
Bryant lf-cf 5 2 3 3 Votto 1b 4 0 1 1
Baez ss 5 1 2 2 Moustakas 3b 4 1 2 2
Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 1 Suarez ss 5 1 3 3
Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 Naquin cf 3 0 1 0
Heyward rf 5 1 0 0 Antone p 0 0 0 0
Hoernr 2b-lf 4 1 2 1 Stephnsn ph 1 0 0 0
Wolters c-2b 4 1 1 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0
Williams p 1 0 0 1 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Maples p 0 0 0 0 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0
Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 Senzel 2b-cf 3 1 1 0
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart c 5 2 2 2
Mills p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 2 0 0 0
Bote ph 1 0 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0
Steele p 0 0 0 0 Blandino ph 1 0 0 0
Marisnick ph 1 1 1 1 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Farmer 2b 2 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Arrieta ph 1 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
Totals 42 12 14 12 Totals 40 13 16 12
Chicago 112 011 240 0 — 12
Cincinnati 204 003 300 1 — 13
E—Baez (5), Bryant (2). DP—Chicago 3, Cincinnati 0. LOB—Chicago 4, Cincinnati 8. 2B—Happ (1), Bryant (10), Duffy (2), Hoerner (6), Moustakas (5). HR—Bryant 2 (9), Rizzo (5), Baez (7), Happ (2), Castellanos 2 (9), Moustakas (3), Suarez (5), Barnhart (3). SB—Wolters (1), Hoerner (3), Duffy (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Williams 2⅔ 6 6 6 4 2
Maples 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Thompson 1 2 0 0 1 0
Mills 1 3 3 3 0 2
Steele 1 3 3 3 0 1
Winkler 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel L,0-1 0 1 1 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Mahle 5 9 6 6 0 5
Doolittle BS,1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Sims H,3 ⅔ 2 2 2 0 0
Antone BS,1-3 1⅓ 2 4 4 2 1
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett ⅔ 0 0 0 1 2
Hendrix W,2-0 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel pitched to 1 batter in the 10th, Mahle pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP—Mills 2 (Winker, Moustakas).
Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T—3:57. A—16,755 (42,319).
Rays 5, Astros 4
Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 1 Arozarena dh 2 1 0 0
Brantley lf 3 0 1 1 Meadows lf 3 2 1 3
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 2b 0 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 2 2 1 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Y.Diaz ph-3b 1 0 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0
Tucker rf 3 1 2 0 Margot ph-lf 1 0 1 1
Straw cf 4 1 2 1 Kiermaier cf 4 1 3 0
Maldnado c 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Castro ph 1 0 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 3 1 0 0
Mejia c 3 0 0 0
Phillips rf 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 31 5 7 4
Houston 000 121 000 — 4
Tampa Bay 000 031 10x — 5
E—Maldonado (1), Bregman (2). DP—Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Houston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Straw (3), Alvarez (8), Castro (3), Kiermaier (2). HR—Alvarez (3), Meadows (5). SB—Arozarena (3). SF—Altuve (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier 5 4 3 3 2 4
Abreu BS,0-2 1 1 1 0 0 3
Raley L,0-1 ⅓ 1 1 0 0 0
Stanek ⅔ 1 0 0 0 2
Emanuel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Hill 3 1 0 0 1 4
Wacha 2⅔ 5 4 4 0 3
Thompson ⅔ 1 0 0 1 0
Springs W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge H,1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo S,7-9 1 1 0 0 0 2
Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP—Javier (Arozarena), Abreu (Mejia), Raley (Meadows). WP—Abreu, Stanek.
Umpires—Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T—3:21. A—6,933 (25,000).
Blue Jays 7, Braves 2
Atlanta Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna Jr. rf 4 0 0 1 Springer dh 3 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Panik ph-dh 2 0 1 1
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 5 1 2 1
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 Gurrro Jr. 1b 3 1 0 0
Sandoval dh 4 0 0 0 Hernandez rf 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 2 2 0
Riley 3b 4 1 4 0 Semien 2b 4 1 2 4
Contreras c 3 0 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0
Pache cf 3 0 1 0 Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0
Jansen c 3 1 2 1
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 35 7 11 7
Atlanta 010 010 000 — 2
Toronto 012 100 03x — 7
E—Riley (4), Bichette (7). DP—Atlanta 1, Toronto 1. LOB—Atlanta 8, Toronto 7. 2B—Albies (10), Semien (1), Bichette (6), Gurriel Jr. (3), Panik (4). HR—Semien (6). SF—Acuna Jr. (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson L,2-1 4 6 4 4 2 5
Tomlin 3 1 0 0 1 1
Newcomb ⅓ 3 3 3 0 1
Webb ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Stripling 4⅓ 5 2 2 1 4
Borucki W,3-1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 3
Chatwood H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Phelps H,5 1 1 0 0 0 3
Payamps ⅔ 2 0 0 0 1
Dolis S,3-3 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Payamps (Pache). WP—Anderson(2), Webb.
Umpires—Home, Paul Clemons; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T—3:09. A—1,554 (8,500).
Cardinals 3, Pirates 0
St. Louis Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0
Carlson rf 4 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0
Carpentr 1b 2 0 0 0 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0
DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 4 1 2 0 Gonzalez ss 4 0 1 0
Knizner c 3 1 0 0 Stallings c 2 0 1 0
Bader cf 3 1 1 3 Tom lf 3 0 0 0
Martinez p 3 0 0 0 Crowe p 1 0 1 0
Williams ph 1 0 0 0 Oviedo p 0 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 29 0 5 0
St. Louis 030 000 000 — 3
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0
E—Polanco (1). DP—St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1. LOB—St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B—DeJong (1), O’Neill (2), Stallings (7), Reynolds (8). HR—Bader (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Martinez W,2-4 8 5 0 0 2 3
Reyes S,7-7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Crowe L,0-1 5 3 3 3 4 2
Oviedo 2 1 0 0 2 2
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Crowe (Knizner), Martinez 2 (Stallings,T.Frazier).
Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Brennan Miller; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jordan Baker.
T—2:41. A—7,343 (38,747).
Nationals 3, Marlins 1
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Diaz 2b 4 1 2 1 Robles cf 3 0 1 0
Berti 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Harrison lf 2 1 1 0
Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 Turner ss 3 1 1 0
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 Zimmrmn 1b 4 1 1 3
Brinson rf 3 0 0 0 Castro 3b 4 0 1 0
Leon c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 2 0
Devers ss 3 0 1 0 Hernandez rf 2 0 0 0
M.Harrisn cf 3 0 1 0 Stevenson rf 1 0 0 0
Rogers p 1 0 0 0 Mercer 2b 3 0 1 0
Sierra ph 1 0 0 0 Scherzer p 3 0 0 0
Pop p 0 0 0 0
Curtiss p 0 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0
Cimber p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 29 3 8 3
Miami 000 000 001 — 1
Washington 003 000 00x — 3
E—Mercer (1). DP—Miami 2, Washington 1. LOB—Miami 3, Washington 7. 2B—Robles (2), Gomes (2), Mercer (1). HR—Diaz (1), Zimmerman (4). SB—Berti (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Rogers L,3-2 5 4 3 3 3 6
Pop 1⅔ 3 0 0 1 2
Curtiss ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Washington
Scherzer W,2-2 9 5 1 1 0 9
HBP—Scherzer (Dickerson), Rogers (J.Harrison).
Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T—2:37. A—8,482 (41,339).
Yankees 2, Tigers 0
Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0
Candelrio 3b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 1 0
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Schoop dh 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
H.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Urshela ss 3 1 1 0
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Hicks cf 2 1 0 0
Ramos c 2 0 0 0 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0
Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 Wade ss 0 0 0 0
Jones cf 3 0 1 0 Higashioka c 3 0 1 1
Gardner lf 2 0 0 1
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 26 2 3 2
Detroit 000 000 000 — 0
New York 020 000 00x — 2
LOB—Detroit 3, New York 2. 2B—Higashioka (3). SF—Gardner (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Urena L,1-4 7 3 2 2 1 7
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Kluber W,2-2 8 2 0 0 1 10
Chapman S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
WP—Kluber.
Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T—2:14. A—10,021 (47,309).
Athletics 7, Orioles 5
Baltimore Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 1 1 0
Hays lf 4 2 2 1 Laureano cf 5 2 2 2
Mancini 1b 5 0 2 3 Murphy c 2 1 0 0
Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 Olson 1b 5 2 3 2
Severino c 4 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0
Montcstle dh 4 0 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 3 2
Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 Moreland dh 3 0 0 0
Stewart rf 4 1 1 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0
Urias 2b 2 1 0 0 Brown rf 2 0 0 0
Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 38 5 10 5 Totals 34 7 11 6
Baltimore 011 020 100 — 5
Oakland 202 000 12x — 7
E—Stewart (1), Urias 2 (3), Andrus (4). LOB—Baltimore 8, Oakland 9. 2B—Severino (3), Mountcastle (6), Ruiz (3), Olson (6). HR—Hays (4), Olson (7), Laureano (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann 4⅔ 7 4 3 2 4
Plutko 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 1
Fry BS,1-3 1⅓ 2 1 1 0 2
Lakins Sr. L,1-2 ⅔ 2 2 2 1 0
Oakland
Manaea 5 7 4 4 0 5
Weems 1 0 0 0 0 0
Diekman 1 1 1 0 1 2
Petit W,4-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Trivino S,5-5 1 1 0 0 1 0
HBP—Zimmermann 2 (Canha, Murphy). WP—Manaea 2.
Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T—3:03. A—5,862 (46,847).
Mariners 2, Angels 0
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fletcher 2b 3 0 1 0 Haniger dh 2 0 0 1
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 Lewis cf 3 0 1 0
Walsh rf 4 0 1 0 Marmlejos lf 3 0 0 0
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 Trammell lf 0 0 0 0
Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b 4 0 1 1
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Torrens c 3 1 1 0
Haggerty rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 27 2 5 2
Los Angeles 000 000 000 — 0
Seattle 000 110 00x — 2
E—Moore (2). DP—Los Angeles 0, Seattle 3. LOB—Los Angeles 8, Seattle 7. 2B—Fletcher (3), Torrens (4). SB—Ohtani 2 (6), Moore (6), Haggerty (5), Trammell (2). SF—Haniger (3). S—Haggerty (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy L,0-3 6 5 2 2 1 6
Slegers 1 0 0 0 2 0
Mayers 1 0 0 0 1 2
Seattle
Sheffield W,2-2 6 2 0 0 3 4
Vest H,3 ⅔ 2 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz H,5 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Graveman H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Montero S,4-8 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Sheffield 2 (Ohtani, Pujols).
Umpires—Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.
T—3:05. A—9,000 (47,929).
Giants 7, Padres 1
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
La Stella 2b 3 2 2 2 Grisham cf 4 0 2 0
Longoria 3b 2 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 1
Tauchman rf 4 1 1 4 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0
Flores 3b-2b 4 0 0 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Crnnwrth 2b 4 0 1 0
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 2 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Profar rf 4 0 1 0
Doval p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 0 0 0
Dubon ss 3 0 1 0 Musgrove p 1 0 0 0
Duggar cf 3 1 0 0 Mateo ph 1 0 0 0
Casali c 2 1 0 0 Kela p 0 0 0 0
Gausman p 1 2 1 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 Myers ph 1 0 0 0
Baragar p 0 0 0 0 Northcraft p 0 0 0 0
Slater rf 1 0 0 0 Kim ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 7 5 7 Totals 35 1 8 1
San Francisco 004 020 001 — 7
San Diego 100 000 000 — 1
E—Musgrove (1). DP—San Francisco 0, San Diego 1. LOB—San Francisco 5, San Diego 8. 2B—Grisham (4). 3B—La Stella (1). HR—Tauchman (1), Tatis Jr. (8). S—Gausman (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Gausman W,2-0 6 6 1 1 1 6
Baragar 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 0
Doval 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Musgrove L,2-3 5 4 6 5 2 6
Kela 1 1 0 0 0 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Northcraft 2 0 1 1 5 2
Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Additon.
T—3:10. A—15,250 (40,209).
D-backs 8, Rockies 4
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tapia lf 5 1 3 1 P.Smith 1b 4 1 1 2
Hampson cf 4 0 1 1 VanMeter 2b 2 2 0 0
Story ss 3 1 1 2 Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 1 2 0
McMahn 3b 3 0 0 0 Vogt c 3 1 1 2
Adams 1b 5 0 2 0 Rojas ss-2b 4 1 1 1
Daza rf 5 0 0 0 Varsho rf 4 2 2 1
Diaz c 5 1 2 0 Heath cf 4 0 1 1
Trejo 2b-ss 5 0 1 0 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0
Gonzalez p 2 1 1 0 Al.Young p 0 0 0 0
Bowden p 0 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Cron ph 1 0 1 0 An.Young ph 1 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Devenski p 0 0 0 0
Blackmn ph 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 4 12 4 Totals 33 8 9 8
Colorado 002 000 020 — 4
Arizona 010 030 04x — 8
E—Trejo (1), Escobar 2 (5). LOB—Colorado 14, Arizona 4. 2B—Diaz (2), Heath (1), Escobar (6), Rojas (3), Varsho (3). 3B—Vogt (1). HR—Story (4), P.Smith (3). SB—Tapia 2 (3), Story (3), Hampson (6). S—Hampson (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gonzalez 4⅔ 5 4 4 2 2
Bowden ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Kinley 2 0 0 0 0 3
Bard L,1-2 ⅓ 4 4 4 1 0
Sheffield ⅔ 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
M.Kelly 5⅔ 7 2 2 2 6
Al.Young H,2 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel H,6 1 1 0 0 1 0
Devenski W,1-0 1 3 2 2 0 2
Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 1
HBP—Devenski (Story).
Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T—3:29. A—11,395 (48,686).
Mets 8, Phillies 7
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil 2b 6 2 4 0 McCutchn lf 4 1 1 1
Lindor ss 5 1 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0
Conforto rf 4 1 3 2 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 3 Hale p 0 0 0 0
Smith lf 5 1 2 0 Joyce ph 0 1 0 0
Nimmo cf 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 2 2
Pillar cf-lf 5 1 3 1 Kingery pr 0 0 0 0
Villar 3b 5 1 2 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 0
McCann c 5 0 1 1 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0
Peterson p 2 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0
Almra Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 2 1 3
Castro p 0 0 0 0 Maton 2b 4 0 1 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Quinn cf 4 1 1 1
Peraza ph 1 1 1 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Romero p 0 0 0 0
Walker ph 1 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Herrera lf 1 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0
Totals 45 8 17 7 Totals 35 7 8 7
New York 001 001 060 — 8
Philadelphia 100 003 003 — 7
E—Castro (1), Bohm (4), Eflin (1). DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—New York 12, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Smith 2 (4), McNeil (3), Alonso (4), Hoskins (8). 3B—Quinn (1). HR—Pillar (1), McCutchen (2), Gregorius (3), Hoskins (8). SB—Harper (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Peterson 5 4 1 1 2 8
Castro BS,0-1 1 2 3 2 0 3
Barnes W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
May 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz ⅔ 2 3 3 2 1
Familia S,1-1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Eflin 6 10 2 2 0 7
Romero H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kintzler L,1-1 ⅓ 3 3 3 0 0
Alvarado 0 1 3 3 2 0
Hale 1⅔ 3 0 0 0 0
Alvarado pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T—3:54. A—10,964 (42,792).