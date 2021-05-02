MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Boston    17    12    .586    —    —    5-5    L-2    8-8    9-4

Toronto    14    12    .538    1½    ½    7-3    W-3    7-4    7-8

New York    14    14    .500    2½    1½    7-3    W-3    7-7    7-7

Tampa Bay    14    15    .483    3    2    4-6    W-1    7-10    7-5

Baltimore    13    15    .464    3½    2½    5-5    L-1    4-10    9-5

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Kansas City    16    10    .615    —    —    7-3    L-1    8-5    8-5

Chicago    15    12    .556    1½    —    7-3    L-1    9-6    6-6

Cleveland    13    13    .500    3    1½   5-5    W-1    7-6    6-7

Minnesota    10    16    .385    6    4½    4-6    W-1    5-8    5-8

Detroit    8    21    .276    9½    8    1-9    L-5    4-9    4-12

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Oakland    17    12    .586    —    —    5-5    W-1    9-8    8-4

Seattle    16    13    .552    1    —    4-6    W-1    8-6    8-7

Houston    15    13    .536    1½    ½   7-3    L-1    7-7    8-6

Los Angeles    13    13    .500    2½    1½    4-6    L-1    6-4    7-9

Texas    13    16    .448    4    3    4-6    W-2    7-9    6-7

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Washington    12    12    .500    —    —    7-3    W-4    8-5    4-7

New York    11    11    .500    —    2    4-6    W-2    6-4    5-7

Philadelphia    13    15    .464    1    3    4-6    L-2    9-6    4-9

Atlanta    12    16    .429    2    4    4-6    L-4    7-7    5-9

Miami    11    16    .407    2½    4½    3-6    L-3    4-7    7-9

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Milwaukee    17    11    .607    —    —    6-4    L-1    8-8    9-3

St. Louis    16    12    .571    1    —    8-2    W-4    7-6    9-6

Cincinnati    13    14    .481    3½   2½    4-6    W-1    9-6    4-8

Pittsburgh    12    15    .444    4½    3½    4-6    L-4    5-7    7-8

Chicago    12    16    .429    5    4    3-7    L-1    8-7    4-9

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Francisco    17    11    .607    —    —    6-4    W-1    10-3    7-8

Los Angeles    17    12    .586    ½    —    3-7    W-1    8-5    9-7

San Diego    16    13    .552    1½    ½    6-4    L-1    7-9    9-4

Arizona    15    13    .536    2    1    7-3    W-1    6-5    9-8

Colorado    10    18    .357    7    6    4-6    L-1    8-7    2-11

American League

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0

Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 5, Boston 3

Oakland 7, Baltimore 5

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

Today’s Games

Texas (Dunning 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-2), 4:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 4-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 6:38 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-2) at Seattle (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Washington 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 13, Chicago Cubs 12, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 7, San Diego 1

Arizona 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

Today’s Games

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 4:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3), 4:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Marquez 1-2), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2) at San Diego (Diaz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Dodgers 16, Brewers 4

    Los Angeles    Milwaukee

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Betts rf    4    0    0    0    Wong 2b    1    0    0    0

Barnes 2b    1    0    0    0    Vogelbch 1b    2    0    0    0

Seager ss    2    2    1    0    T.Taylor lf-cf    4    0    1    0

Rios 3b-1b    2    0    0    0    Garcia rf    4    0    2    1

Turner 3b    3    2    2    0    Hiura 1b-2b    4    0    0    0

Neuse 2b    3    0    1    0    L.Urias ss    3    0    1    0

Smith c    6    2    2    0    Bradley Jr. cf    3    0    0    0

C.Taylor cf    3    5    3    0    Weigel p    0    0    0    0

Beaty 1b-rf    6    3    4    7    Maile ph    1    0    1    0

Pollock lf    6    2    3    8    Reyes 3b    4    1    1    0

Lux 2b-ss    4    0    2    1    Nottingham c    4    2    2    3

J.Urias p    4    0    0    0    Bettinger p    1    0    0    0

Kickham p    0    0    0    0    Zimmrmnn p    1    0    0    0

                    McKinney lf    2    1    1    0

Totals    44    16    18    16    Totals    34    4    9    4

Los Angeles    540    203    020    —    16

Milwaukee    001    000    030    —    4

DP—Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB—Los Angeles 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B—Smith (6), Pollock (4), McKinney (2). HR—Pollock 2 (4), Beaty (1), Nottingham 2 (2). S—J.Urias (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

J.Urias W,4-0    7    4    1    1    0    10

Kickham    2    5    3    3    1    2

Milwaukee

Bettinger L,0-1    4    11    11    11    2    0

Zimmermann    3⅔    5    5    5    2    0

Weigel    1⅓   2    0    0    0    3

HBP—Bettinger (C.Taylor), Zimmermann (C.Taylor), Weigel (Barnes), Kickham (L.Urias). WP—Bettinger.

Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T—3:11. A—12,130 (41,900).

Rangers 5, Red Sox 3

    Boston    Texas

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hernandz 2b    3    0    1    1    Calhoun dh    4    0    2    0

Verdugo cf    4    0    2    0    Solak 2b    4    0    0    0

Martinez dh    4    0    0    0    Lowe 1b    2    1    0    0

Bogaerts ss    4    2    3    1    Gallo rf    3    1    1    0

Devers 3b    3    0    0    0    White cf    1    0    0    0

Gonzalez 1b    4    0    1    0    Garcia cf-rf    4    0    1    0

Renfroe rf    4    1    1    1    Dahl lf    4    1    1    2

Cordero lf    3    0    0    0    Kinr-Falfa ss    3    2    2    1

Plawecki c    3    0    1    0    Holt 3b    4    0    1    1

                    Heim c    3    0    1    0

                    Trevino c    1    0    0    0

Totals    32    3    9    3    Totals    33    5    9    4

Boston    010    100    100    —    3

Texas    000    100    13x    —    5

E—Plawecki (1), Verdugo (1), Heim (2). DP—Boston 0, Texas 2. LOB—Boston 5, Texas 7. 2B—Gonzalez (4), Plawecki (2), Gallo (2). HR—Bogaerts (5), Kiner-Falefa (5). SB—Lowe (3). S—Cordero (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Boston

Richards    5    4    1    1    1    7

Hernandez H,4    1    1    0    0    0    2

Whitlock H,4    1    2    1    1    0    1

Ottavino L,2-2    ⅔    1    3    2    2    0

Barnes    ⅓    1    0    0    0    0

Texas

Foltynewicz    6    7    2    2    1    5

Martin    1    2    1    1    0    0

Sborz W,3-1    1    0    0    0    0    2

Kennedy S,7-7    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Foltynewicz (Hernandez). WP—Richards, Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora     First, Ryan Wills     Second, D.J. Reyburn     Third, Ron Kulpa.

T—2:57. A—29,190 (40,300).

Indians 5, White Sox 0

    Cleveland    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hernande 2b    5    2    2    1    Anderson ss    4    0    0    0

Johnson lf    5    0    0    0    Robert cf    1    0    1    0

Ramirez 3b    2    1    2    2    Eaton pr-rf    2    0    0    0

E.Rosario dh    5    1    2    0    Moncada 3b    3    0    0    0

Naylor rf    4    0    0    0    Abreu 1b    3    0    0    0

A.Rosario cf    4    1    3    1    Lamb dh    3    0    0    0

Bauers 1b    3    0    0    0    Collins c    3    0    0    0

Gimenez ss    4    0    0    0    Vaughn lf    4    0    2    0

Hedges c    4    0    0    0    Garcia rf-cf    4    0    0    0

                    Madrigal 2b    4    0    1    0

Totals    36    5    9    4    Totals    31    0    4    0

Cleveland    001    100    300    —    5

Chicago    000    000    000    —    0

E—Plesac (1), Moncada (3). DP—Cleveland 0, Chicago 1. LOB—Cleveland 8, Chicago 9. 2B—Ramirez (4). 3B—A.Rosario (1). HR—Hernandez (2), Ramirez (8). SB—A.Rosario (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cleveland

Plesac W,2-3    5⅔    3    0    0    4    6

Shaw H,4    1⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Karinchak    1    0    0    0    0    3

Clase    1    1    0    0    0    1

Chicago

Giolito L,1-3    5⅓    5    2    1    3    8

Ruiz    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Heuer    1    4    3    3    0    1

Hendriks    1    0    0    0    0    2

Foster    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Plesac (Abreu), Foster (Ramirez). WP—Clase, Ruiz.

Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ben May.

T—3:19. A—9,471 (40,615).

Twins 13, Royals 4

    Kansas City    Minnesota

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Merrifield 2b    5    0    1    1    Arraez 2b    4    3    3    1

C.Santna 1b    4    0    3    0    Donaldsn 3b    5    2    2    1

O’Hearn 1b    0    0    0    0    Buxton cf    5    1    2    1

Perez dh    4    0    0    0    Cruz dh    4    2    1    0

Soler rf    4    1    0    0    Kirilloff 1b    4    1    1    4

Benintendi lf    4    1    2    0    Garver c    5    1    2    3

Dozier 3b    4    1    2    3    Kepler rf    4    0    1    0

Taylor cf    4    0    0    0    Cave lf    2    1    0    0

Gallagher c    3    0    0    0    Simmons ss    4    2    2    2

Dyson ph    0    0    0    0            

Lopez ss    1    1    0    0            

Alberto ss    1    0    0    0            

Totals    34    4    8    4    Totals    37    13    14    12

Kansas City    000    310    000    —    4

Minnesota    007    003    03x    —    13

E—Dozier 2 (2), Simmons (2). DP—Kansas City 1, Minnesota 2. LOB—Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5. 2B—Merrifield (6), Dozier (2), Kepler (5), Donaldson 2 (3), Buxton (9). 3B—Arraez (1). HR—Dozier (3), Simmons (1), Garver (5), Kirilloff (4). SF—Kirilloff (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Kansas City

Keller L,2-3    4⅓   6    7    2    1    3

Bubic    1    3    2    2    0    1

Barlow    ⅔    2    1    1    0    2

Holland    1    0    0    0    1    1

Newberry    1    3    3    3    0    1

Minnesota

Berrios W,3-2    6    6    4    4    1    9

Robles    1    1    0    0    1    0

Thielbar    1    1    0    0    0    2

Alcala    1    0    0    0    1    0

Bubic pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Keller 2 (Arraez,Cave). WP—Keller.

Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Tom Hallion.

T—3:02. A—9,997 (38,544).

Reds 13, Cubs 12

    Chicago    Cincinnati

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Happ cf    5    3    3    3    Winker lf    4    4    1    0

Contreras c    0    0    0    0    Castellanos rf    6    4    5    4

Bryant lf-cf    5    2    3    3    Votto 1b    4    0    1    1

Baez ss    5    1    2    2    Moustakas 3b    4    1    2    2

Rizzo 1b    5    1    1    1    Suarez ss    5    1    3    3

Duffy 3b    4    1    1    0    Naquin cf    3    0    1    0

Heyward rf    5    1    0    0    Antone p    0    0    0    0

Hoernr 2b-lf    4    1    2    1    Stephnsn ph    1    0    0    0

Wolters c-2b    4    1    1    0    Hembree p    0    0    0    0

Williams p    1    0    0    1    Garrett p    0    0    0    0

Maples p    0    0    0    0    Hendrix p    0    0    0    0

Sogard ph    1    0    0    0    Senzel 2b-cf    3    1    1    0

Thompson p    0    0    0    0    Barnhart c    5    2    2    2

Mills p    0    0    0    0    Mahle p    2    0    0    0

Bote ph    1    0    0    0    Doolittle p    0    0    0    0

Steele p    0    0    0    0    Blandino ph    1    0    0    0

Marisnick ph    1    1    1    1    Sims p    0    0    0    0

Winkler p    0    0    0    0    Farmer 2b    2    0    0    0

Chafin p    0    0    0    0            

Arrieta ph    1    0    0    0            

Kimbrel p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    42    12    14    12    Totals    40    13    16    12

Chicago    112    011    240    0    —    12

Cincinnati    204    003    300    1    —    13

E—Baez (5), Bryant (2). DP—Chicago 3, Cincinnati 0. LOB—Chicago 4, Cincinnati 8. 2B—Happ (1), Bryant (10), Duffy (2), Hoerner (6), Moustakas (5). HR—Bryant 2 (9), Rizzo (5), Baez (7), Happ (2), Castellanos 2 (9), Moustakas (3), Suarez (5), Barnhart (3). SB—Wolters (1), Hoerner (3), Duffy (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Williams    2⅔    6    6    6    4    2

Maples    1⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Thompson    1    2    0    0    1    0

Mills    1    3    3    3    0    2

Steele    1    3    3    3    0    1

Winkler    1    1    0    0    0    2

Chafin    1    0    0    0    0    1

Kimbrel L,0-1    0    1    1    0    0    0

Cincinnati

Mahle    5    9    6    6    0    5

Doolittle BS,1-3    1    1    0    0    0    0

Sims H,3    ⅔    2    2    2    0    0

Antone BS,1-3    1⅓   2    4    4    2    1

Hembree    1    0    0    0    0    0

Garrett    ⅔    0    0    0    1    2

Hendrix W,2-0    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Kimbrel pitched to 1 batter in the 10th, Mahle pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP—Mills 2 (Winker, Moustakas).

Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T—3:57. A—16,755 (42,319).

Rays 5, Astros 4

    Houston    Tampa Bay

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Altuve 2b    4    0    0    1    Arozarena dh    2    1    0    0

Brantley lf    3    0    1    1    Meadows lf    3    2    1    3

Bregman 3b    4    0    0    0    Brosseau 2b    0    0    0    0

Alvarez dh    4    2    2    1    Wendle 3b    3    0    0    0

Gurriel 1b    4    0    0    0    Y.Diaz ph-3b    1    0    1    0

Correa ss    4    0    0    0    Lowe 2b    3    0    1    0

Tucker rf    3    1    2    0    Margot ph-lf    1    0    1    1

Straw cf    4    1    2    1    Kiermaier cf    4    1    3    0

Maldnado c    3    0    0    0    Adames ss    4    0    0    0

Castro ph    1    0    1    0    Tsutsugo 1b    3    1    0    0

                    Mejia c    3    0    0    0

                    Phillips rf    4    0    0    0

Totals    34    4    8    4    Totals    31    5    7    4

Houston    000    121    000    —    4

Tampa Bay    000    031    10x    —    5

E—Maldonado (1), Bregman (2). DP—Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Houston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Straw (3), Alvarez (8), Castro (3), Kiermaier (2). HR—Alvarez (3), Meadows (5). SB—Arozarena (3). SF—Altuve (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Houston

Javier    5    4    3    3    2    4

Abreu BS,0-2    1    1    1    0    0    3

Raley L,0-1    ⅓   1    1    0    0    0

Stanek    ⅔    1    0    0    0    2

Emanuel    1    0    0    0    0    2

Tampa Bay

Hill    3    1    0    0    1    4

Wacha    2⅔    5    4    4    0    3

Thompson    ⅔    1    0    0    1    0

Springs W,2-0    1    0    0    0    0    1

Kittredge H,1    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Castillo S,7-9    1    1    0    0    0    2

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP—Javier (Arozarena), Abreu (Mejia), Raley (Meadows). WP—Abreu, Stanek.

Umpires—Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T—3:21. A—6,933 (25,000).

Blue Jays 7, Braves 2

    Atlanta    Toronto

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Acuna Jr. rf    4    0    0    1    Springer dh    3    0    0    0

Freeman 1b    4    0    0    0    Panik ph-dh    2    0    1    1

Ozuna lf    4    0    1    0    Bichette ss    5    1    2    1

Albies 2b    4    1    1    0    Gurrro Jr. 1b    3    1    0    0

Sandoval dh    4    0    0    0    Hernandez rf    4    0    1    0

Swanson ss    4    0    1    0    Grichuk cf    4    2    2    0

Riley 3b    4    1    4    0    Semien 2b    4    1    2    4

Contreras c    3    0    1    1    Gurriel Jr. lf    4    1    1    0

Pache cf    3    0    1    0    Biggio 3b    3    0    0    0

                    Jansen c    3    1    2    1

Totals    34    2    9    2    Totals    35    7    11    7

Atlanta    010    010    000    —    2

Toronto    012    100    03x    —    7

E—Riley (4), Bichette (7). DP—Atlanta 1, Toronto 1. LOB—Atlanta 8, Toronto 7. 2B—Albies (10), Semien (1), Bichette (6), Gurriel Jr. (3), Panik (4). HR—Semien (6). SF—Acuna Jr. (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

Anderson L,2-1    4    6    4    4    2    5

Tomlin    3    1    0    0    1    1

Newcomb    ⅓    3    3    3    0    1

Webb    ⅔    1    0    0    0    1

Toronto

Stripling    4⅓    5    2    2    1    4

Borucki W,3-1    1⅔    0    0    0    0    3

Chatwood H,4    1    1    0    0    0    1

Phelps H,5    1    1    0    0    0    3

Payamps    ⅔    2    0    0    0    1

Dolis S,3-3    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Payamps (Pache). WP—Anderson(2), Webb.

Umpires—Home, Paul Clemons; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T—3:09. A—1,554 (8,500).

Cardinals 3, Pirates 0

    St. Louis    Pittsburgh

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Edman 2b    3    0    0    0    A.Frazier 2b    4    0    1    0

Carlson rf    4    0    0    0    Reynolds cf    4    0    1    0

Carpentr 1b    2    0    0    0    Moran 1b    3    0    0    0

Arenado 3b    4    0    0    0    T.Frazier 3b    3    0    0    0

DeJong ss    3    0    1    0    Polanco rf    4    0    0    0

O’Neill lf    4    1    2    0    Gonzalez ss    4    0    1    0

Knizner c    3    1    0    0    Stallings c    2    0    1    0

Bader cf    3    1    1    3    Tom lf    3    0    0    0

Martinez p    3    0    0    0    Crowe p    1    0    1    0

Williams ph    1    0    0    0    Oviedo p    0    0    0    0

Reyes p    0    0    0    0    Difo ph    1    0    0    0

                    Crick p    0    0    0    0

                    Rodriguez p    0    0    0    0

Totals    30    3    4    3    Totals    29    0    5    0

St. Louis    030    000    000    —    3

Pittsburgh    000    000    000    —    0

E—Polanco (1). DP—St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1. LOB—St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B—DeJong (1), O’Neill (2), Stallings (7), Reynolds (8). HR—Bader (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

St. Louis

Martinez W,2-4    8    5    0    0    2    3

Reyes S,7-7    1    0    0    0    0    1

Pittsburgh

Crowe L,0-1    5    3    3    3    4    2

Oviedo    2    1    0    0    2    2

Crick    1    0    0    0    0    0

Rodriguez    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Crowe (Knizner), Martinez 2 (Stallings,T.Frazier).

Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Brennan Miller; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jordan Baker.

T—2:41. A—7,343 (38,747).

Nationals 3, Marlins 1

    Miami    Washington

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Diaz 2b    4    1    2    1    Robles cf    3    0    1    0

Berti 3b    4    0    0    0    J.Harrison lf    2    1    1    0

Cooper 1b    4    0    0    0    Turner ss    3    1    1    0

Dickerson lf    3    0    1    0    Zimmrmn 1b    4    1    1    3

Brinson rf    3    0    0    0    Castro 3b    4    0    1    0

Leon c    3    0    0    0    Gomes c    4    0    2    0

Devers ss    3    0    1    0    Hernandez rf    2    0    0    0

M.Harrisn cf    3    0    1    0    Stevenson rf    1    0    0    0

Rogers p    1    0    0    0    Mercer 2b    3    0    1    0

Sierra ph    1    0    0    0    Scherzer p    3    0    0    0

Pop p    0    0    0    0            

Curtiss p    0    0    0    0            

Duvall ph    1    0    0    0            

Cimber p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    30    1    5    1    Totals    29    3    8    3

Miami    000    000    001    —    1

Washington    003    000    00x    —    3

E—Mercer (1). DP—Miami 2, Washington 1. LOB—Miami 3, Washington 7. 2B—Robles (2), Gomes (2), Mercer (1). HR—Diaz (1), Zimmerman (4). SB—Berti (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Miami

Rogers L,3-2    5    4    3    3    3    6

Pop    1⅔    3    0    0    1    2

Curtiss    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Cimber    1    1    0    0    0    1

Washington

Scherzer W,2-2    9    5    1    1    0    9

HBP—Scherzer (Dickerson), Rogers (J.Harrison).

Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T—2:37. A—8,482 (41,339).

Yankees 2, Tigers 0

    Detroit    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Grossman rf    4    0    0    0    LeMahieu 3b    4    0    0    0

Candelrio 3b    4    0    1    0    Stanton dh    3    0    1    0

Cabrera 1b    4    0    0    0    Judge rf    3    0    0    0

Schoop dh    3    0    0    0    Odor 2b    3    0    0    0

H.Castro 2b    3    0    0    0    Urshela ss    3    1    1    0

Goodrum ss    3    0    0    0    Hicks cf    2    1    0    0

Ramos c    2    0    0    0    Ford 1b    3    0    0    0

Baddoo lf    3    0    0    0    Wade ss    0    0    0    0

Jones cf    3    0    1    0    Higashioka c    3    0    1    1

                    Gardner lf    2    0    0    1

Totals    29    0    2    0    Totals    26    2    3    2

Detroit    000    000    000    —    0

New York    020    000    00x    —    2

LOB—Detroit 3, New York 2. 2B—Higashioka (3). SF—Gardner (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Detroit

Urena L,1-4    7    3    2    2    1    7

Soto    1    0    0    0    0    2

New York

Kluber W,2-2    8    2    0    0    1    10

Chapman S,6-6    1    0    0    0    0    2

WP—Kluber.

Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T—2:14. A—10,021 (47,309).

Athletics 7, Orioles 5

    Baltimore    Oakland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Mullins cf    5    0    0    0    Canha lf    4    1    1    0

Hays lf    4    2    2    1    Laureano cf    5    2    2    2

Mancini 1b    5    0    2    3    Murphy c    2    1    0    0

Franco 3b    5    0    0    0    Olson 1b    5    2    3    2

Severino c    4    1    1    0    Chapman 3b    3    1    1    0

Montcstle dh    4    0    2    0    Lowrie 2b    4    0    3    2

Galvis ss    4    0    1    1    Moreland dh    3    0    0    0

Stewart rf    4    1    1    0    Piscotty rf    2    0    0    0

Urias 2b    2    1    0    0    Brown rf    2    0    0    0

Ruiz ph    1    0    1    0    Andrus ss    4    0    1    0

Totals    38    5    10    5    Totals    34    7    11    6

Baltimore    011    020    100    —    5

Oakland    202    000    12x    —    7

E—Stewart (1), Urias 2 (3), Andrus (4). LOB—Baltimore 8, Oakland 9. 2B—Severino (3), Mountcastle (6), Ruiz (3), Olson (6). HR—Hays (4), Olson (7), Laureano (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

Zimmermann    4⅔    7    4    3    2    4

Plutko    1⅓    0    0    0    1    1

Fry BS,1-3    1⅓    2    1    1    0    2

Lakins Sr. L,1-2    ⅔    2    2    2    1    0

Oakland

Manaea    5    7    4    4    0    5

Weems    1    0    0    0    0    0

Diekman    1    1    1    0    1    2

Petit W,4-0    1    1    0    0    0    0

Trivino S,5-5    1    1    0    0    1    0

HBP—Zimmermann 2 (Canha, Murphy). WP—Manaea 2.

Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T—3:03. A—5,862 (46,847).

Mariners 2, Angels 0

    Los Angeles    Seattle

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Fletcher 2b    3    0    1    0    Haniger dh    2    0    0    1

Ohtani dh    3    0    0    0    France 1b    4    0    0    0

Trout cf    3    0    0    0    Seager 3b    4    1    1    0

Rendon 3b    3    0    1    0    Lewis cf    3    0    1    0

Walsh rf    4    0    1    0    Marmlejos lf    3    0    0    0

Upton lf    4    0    1    0    Trammell lf    0    0    0    0

Pujols 1b    3    0    0    0    Moore 2b    4    0    1    1

J.Iglesias ss    4    0    1    0    Crawford ss    3    0    1    0

Stassi c    3    0    0    0    Torrens c    3    1    1    0

                    Haggerty rf    1    0    0    0

Totals    30    0    5    0    Totals    27    2    5    2

Los Angeles    000    000    000    —    0

Seattle    000    110    00x    —    2

E—Moore (2). DP—Los Angeles 0, Seattle 3. LOB—Los Angeles 8, Seattle 7. 2B—Fletcher (3), Torrens (4). SB—Ohtani 2 (6), Moore (6), Haggerty (5), Trammell (2). SF—Haniger (3). S—Haggerty (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Bundy L,0-3    6    5    2    2    1    6

Slegers    1    0    0    0    2    0

Mayers    1    0    0    0    1    2

Seattle

Sheffield W,2-2    6    2    0    0    3    4

Vest H,3    ⅔    2    0    0    0    0

Misiewicz H,5    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Graveman H,3    1    1    0    0    0    0

Montero S,4-8    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Sheffield 2 (Ohtani, Pujols).

Umpires—Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.

T—3:05. A—9,000 (47,929).

Giants 7, Padres 1

    San Francisco    San Diego

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

La Stella 2b    3    2    2    2    Grisham cf    4    0    2    0

Longoria 3b    2    0    0    0    Tatis Jr. ss    3    1    1    1

Tauchman rf    4    1    1    4    Machado 3b    4    0    0    0

Flores 3b-2b    4    0    0    1    Hosmer 1b    4    0    1    0

Belt 1b    4    0    0    0    Crnnwrth 2b    4    0    1    0

Dickerson lf    3    0    0    0    Pham lf    4    0    2    0

Rogers p    0    0    0    0    Profar rf    4    0    1    0

Doval p    0    0    0    0    Caratini c    4    0    0    0

Dubon ss    3    0    1    0    Musgrove p    1    0    0    0

Duggar cf    3    1    0    0    Mateo ph    1    0    0    0

Casali c    2    1    0    0    Kela p    0    0    0    0

Gausman p    1    2    1    0    Johnson p    0    0    0    0

Ruf ph    1    0    0    0    Myers ph    1    0    0    0

Baragar p    0    0    0    0    Northcraft p    0    0    0    0

Slater rf    1    0    0    0    Kim ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    31    7    5    7    Totals    35    1    8    1

San Francisco    004    020    001    —    7

San Diego    100    000    000    —    1

E—Musgrove (1). DP—San Francisco 0, San Diego 1. LOB—San Francisco 5, San Diego 8. 2B—Grisham (4). 3B—La Stella (1). HR—Tauchman (1), Tatis Jr. (8). S—Gausman (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Francisco

Gausman W,2-0    6    6    1    1    1    6

Baragar    1    1    0    0    0    1

Rogers    1    1    0    0    0    0

Doval    1    0    0    0    0    2

San Diego

Musgrove L,2-3    5    4    6    5    2    6

Kela    1    1    0    0    0    1

Johnson    1    0    0    0    0    1

Northcraft    2    0    1    1    5    2

Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Additon.

T—3:10. A—15,250 (40,209).

D-backs 8, Rockies 4

    Colorado    Arizona

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tapia lf    5    1    3    1    P.Smith 1b    4    1    1    2

Hampson cf    4    0    1    1    VanMeter 2b    2    2    0    0

Story ss    3    1    1    2    Crichton p    0    0    0    0

Bard p    0    0    0    0    Escobar 3b    4    0    1    1

Sheffield p    0    0    0    0    Peralta lf    4    1    2    0

McMahn 3b    3    0    0    0    Vogt c    3    1    1    2

Adams 1b    5    0    2    0    Rojas ss-2b    4    1    1    1

Daza rf    5    0    0    0    Varsho rf    4    2    2    1

Diaz c    5    1    2    0    Heath cf    4    0    1    1

Trejo 2b-ss    5    0    1    0    M.Kelly p    2    0    0    0

Gonzalez p    2    1    1    0    Al.Young p    0    0    0    0

Bowden p    0    0    0    0    Ginkel p    0    0    0    0

Cron ph    1    0    1    0    An.Young ph    1    0    0    0

Kinley p    0    0    0    0    Devenski p    0    0    0    0

Blackmn ph    1    0    0    0    Ahmed ph-ss    1    0    0    0

Fuentes 3b    1    0    0    0            

Totals    40    4    12    4    Totals    33    8    9    8

Colorado    002    000    020    —    4

Arizona    010    030    04x    —    8

E—Trejo (1), Escobar 2 (5). LOB—Colorado 14, Arizona 4. 2B—Diaz (2), Heath (1), Escobar (6), Rojas (3), Varsho (3). 3B—Vogt (1). HR—Story (4), P.Smith (3). SB—Tapia 2 (3), Story (3), Hampson (6). S—Hampson (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Colorado

Gonzalez    4⅔    5    4    4    2    2

Bowden    ⅓   0    0    0    0    1

Kinley    2    0    0    0    0    3

Bard L,1-2    ⅓    4    4    4    1    0

Sheffield    ⅔    0    0    0    0    2

Arizona

M.Kelly    5⅔    7    2    2    2    6

Al.Young H,2 ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Ginkel H,6    1    1    0    0    1    0

Devenski W,1-0    1    3    2    2    0    2

Crichton    1    1    0    0    0    1

HBP—Devenski (Story).

Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T—3:29. A—11,395 (48,686).

Mets 8, Phillies 7

    New York    Philadelphia

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

McNeil 2b    6    2    4    0    McCutchn lf    4    1    1    1

Lindor ss    5    1    0    0    Kintzler p    0    0    0    0

Conforto rf    4    1    3    2    Alvarado p    0    0    0    0

Alonso 1b    5    0    1    3    Hale p    0    0    0    0

Smith lf    5    1    2    0    Joyce ph    0    1    0    0

Nimmo cf    0    0    0    0    Hoskins 1b    4    0    2    2

Pillar cf-lf    5    1    3    1    Kingery pr    0    0    0    0

Villar 3b    5    1    2    0    Harper rf    4    1    1    0

McCann c    5    0    1    1    Realmuto c    4    0    0    0

Peterson p    2    0    0    0    Bohm 3b    4    1    1    0

Almra Jr. ph    1    0    0    0    Gregorius ss    3    2    1    3

Castro p    0    0    0    0    Maton 2b    4    0    1    0

Barnes p    0    0    0    0    Quinn cf    4    1    1    1

Peraza ph    1    1    1    0    Eflin p    2    0    0    0

May p    0    0    0    0    Romero p    0    0    0    0

Walker ph    1    0    0    0    Miller ph    1    0    0    0

Diaz p    0    0    0    0    Herrera lf    1    0    0    0

Familia p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    45    8    17    7    Totals    35    7    8    7

New York    001    001    060    —    8

Philadelphia    100    003    003    —    7

E—Castro (1), Bohm (4), Eflin (1). DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—New York 12, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Smith 2 (4), McNeil (3), Alonso (4), Hoskins (8). 3B—Quinn (1). HR—Pillar (1), McCutchen (2), Gregorius (3), Hoskins (8). SB—Harper (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Peterson    5    4    1    1    2    8

Castro BS,0-1    1    2    3    2    0    3

Barnes W,1-0    1    0    0    0    0    0

May    1    0    0    0    0    1

Diaz    ⅔    2    3    3    2    1

Familia S,1-1    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Philadelphia

Eflin    6    10    2    2    0    7

Romero H,2    1    0    0    0    0    2

Kintzler L,1-1    ⅓   3    3    3    0    0

Alvarado    0    1    3    3    2    0

Hale    1⅔    3    0    0    0    0

Alvarado pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T—3:54. A—10,964 (42,792).

