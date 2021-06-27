MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Boston    47    31    .603    —    —    6-4    W-3    23-17    24-14

Tampa Bay    47    32    .595    ½    —    4-6    L-1    23-16    24-16

Toronto    40    36    .526    6    5    7-3    W-2    16-17    24-19

New York    40    37    .519    6½    5½    5-5    L-3    21-18    19-19

Baltimore    24    54    .308    23    22    2-8    L-2    12-26    12-28

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    45    32    .584    —    —    3-7    W-1    28-14    17-18

Cleveland    41    33    .554    2½    3    5-5    L-2    20-13    21-20

Detroit    34    44    .436    11½    12    5-5    W-1    19-21    15-23

Kansas City    33    43    .434    11½    12    3-7    L-5    18-19    15-24

Minnesota    33    43    .434    11½   12    7-3    W-2    17-23    16-20

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Houston    48    30    .615    —    —    8-2    L-1    26-13    22-17

Oakland    47    33    .588    2    —    4-6    W-1    25-18    22-15

Seattle    41    38    .519    7½    5½    7-3    L-1    24-16    17-22

Los Angeles    37    40    .481    10½    8½    4-6    W-1    21-19    16-21

Texas    30    48    .385    18    16    5-5    W-3    20-21    10-27

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

New York    40    33    .548    —    —    4-6    L-1    24-11    16-22

Washington    37    38    .493    4    7½    7-3    W-1    21-18    16-20

Atlanta    37    40    .481    5    8½    5-5    W-1    20-20    17-20

Philadelphia    36    39    .480    5    8½    4-6    W-1    21-14    15-25

Miami    33    44    .429    9    12½    4-6    L-1    18-18    15-26

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Milwaukee    45    33    .577    —    —    7-3    W-5    23-18    22-15

Chicago    42    36    .538    3    4    4-6    L-3    26-13    16-23

Cincinnati    38    38    .500    6    7    3-7    L-1    18-18    20-20

St. Louis    37    41    .474    8    9    2-8    L-1    20-18    17-23

Pittsburgh    29    47    .382    15    16    6-4    W-1    16-21    13-26

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Francisco    50    27    .649    —    —    8-2    L-1    26-11    24-16

Los Angeles    47    31    .603    3½    —    6-4    W-3    26-13    21-18

San Diego    47    33    .588    4½    —    9-1    W-1    30-15    17-18

Colorado    31    47    .397    19½    15    4-6    L-3    25-16    6-31

Arizona    22    57    .278    29    24½    2-8    L-1    12-24    10-33

American League

Sunday’s Results

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 2

Texas 4, Kansas City 1

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Seattle 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Today’s Games

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Washington 5, Miami 1

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Today’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 6-4), 4:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-2), 5:10 p.m.

Arizona (Faria 0-0) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1), 5:15 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4

    Arizona    San Diego

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

VanMeter 2b    2    0    0    0    Pham lf    4    2    2    1

Escobar 2b    2    0    0    1    Grisham cf    4    2    3    1

P.Smith cf    4    1    1    0    Crnnwrth 2b    3    0    2    2

Cabrera 3b    3    0    1    1    Tatis Jr. ss    3    0    1    1

Peralta lf    4    0    1    0    Hosmer 1b    4    0    0    0

Walker 1b    4    0    1    0    Myers rf    4    0    0    0

Reddick rf    3    0    1    0    Kim 3b    4    0    1    0

Peacock p    0    0    0    0    Caratini c    4    0    1    0

Locastro ph    1    0    0    0    Darvish p    2    0    0    0

de Geus p    0    0    0    0    Hill p    0    0    0    0

Varsho c    4    1    1    0    Profar ph    1    1    1    0

Ahmed ss    4    1    2    0    Pagan p    0    0    0    0

Gallen p    2    0    0    0    Machado ph    1    0    0    0

Buchter p    0    0    0    0    Melancon p    0    0    0    0

Rojas rf    1    1    0    0            

Totals    34    4    8    2    Totals    34    5    11    5

Arizona    000    100    300    —    4

San Diego    200    000    30x    —    5

E—Tatis Jr. (17). DP—Arizona 1, San Diego 1. LOB—Arizona 6, San Diego 8. 2B—Reddick (10), P.Smith (15), Ahmed (15), Grisham 3 (13), Tatis Jr. (14). HR—Pham (8). SB—Tatis Jr. (16). SF—Cabrera (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Arizona

Gallen    4⅔    6    2    2    3    3

Buchter    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Peacock L,2-6    2    5    3    3    0    3

de Geus    1    0    0    0    0    2

San Diego

Darvish    6    6    1    1    1    7

Hill W,5-3    1    2    3    1    1    0

Pagan H,10    1    0    0    0    0    2

Melancon S,24-27    1    0    0    0    0    1

WP—Darvish.

Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T—3:27. A—34,905 (40,209).

Athletics 6, Giants 2

    Oakland    San Francisco

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Laureano rf    4    0    0    0    Slater lf    3    0    0    0

Andrus ss    4    1    1    1    Flores 3b    4    0    0    0

Olson 1b    3    1    1    0    Yastrzmski rf    3    1    0    0

Chapmn 3b    5    1    2    2    Posey c    4    0    2    0

Pinder lf    4    1    0    0    Ruf 1b    4    0    2    0

Kemp 2b    3    1    0    0    Solano 2b    4    1    1    0

Garcia c    4    1    2    2    Duggar cf    3    0    1    1

Bolt cf    4    0    1    0    Dubon ss    3    0    0    0

Irvin p    3    0    0    1    Crawford ph    1    0    0    0

Guerra p    0    0    0    0    Long p    1    0    0    0

Trivino p    0    0    0    0    Brebbia p    0    0    0    0

                    Tauchmn ph    0    0    0    0

                    Sherfy p    0    0    0    0

                    Littell p    0    0    0    0

                    Wade Jr. ph    1    0    0    0

                    Alvarez p    0    0    0    0

Totals    34    6    7    6    Totals    31    2    6    1

Oakland    200    003    100    —    6

San Francisco    000    000    002    —    2

E—Dubon (5). DP—Oakland 2, San Francisco 0. LOB—Oakland 9, San Francisco 6. 2B—Solano (10), Duggar (10). SB—Olson (3), Andrus (6). SF—Andrus (3). S—Irvin (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Oakland

Irvin W,6-7    8    3    0    0    2    8

Guerra   ⅔   3    2    2    0    0

Trivino    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

San Francisco

Long L,1-1    5    4    4    4    3    3

Brebbia    1    1    1    1    0    2

Sherfy    1    2    1    1    1    1

Littell    1    0    0    0    0    0

Alvarez    1    0    0    0    0    0

Long pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Long (Pinder), Brebbia (Laureano), Irvin (Slater), Guerra (Yastrzemski).

Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T—2:57. A—35,920 (41,915).

Pirates 7, Cardinals 2

    Pittsburgh    St. Louis

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Frazier 2b    4    2    3    0    Carlson cf    4    1    1    0

Hayes 3b    5    1    2    1    Gldschmdt 1b    4    0    0    0

Reynolds cf    5    1    2    2    Arenado 3b    3    0    0    1

Moran 1b    4    0    1    0    O’Neill lf    3    0    0    0

Stallings c    4    0    0    0    Molina c    4    1    1    0

Polanco rf    4    1    1    1    Edman 2b    3    0    0    0

Newman ss    4    0    0    0    Nootbaar rf    2    0    0    0

Gamel lf    3    2    3    2    DeJong ss    3    0    1    1

Kranick p    3    0    0    0    Oviedo p    1    0    0    0

Undrwd Jr. p    1    0    0    0    Woodford p    0    0    0    0

Bednar p    0    0    0    0    Rondon ph    1    0    0    0

                    Fernandez p    0    0    0    0

                    Carpenter ph    1    0    0    0

                    Elledge p    0    0    0    0

Totals    37    7    12    6    Totals    29    2    3    2

Pittsburgh    300    220    000    —    7

St. Louis    000    000    110    —    2

DP—Pittsburgh 0, St. Louis 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 3. 2B—Carlson (14), Molina (13). HR—Polanco (9), Gamel (2). SB—Reynolds (2). SF—Arenado (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Pittsburgh

Kranick W,1-0    5    0    0    0    0    3

Underwood Jr. H,2    3    3    2    2    1    3

Bednar    1    0    0    0    1    0

St. Louis

Oviedo L,0-4    4    6    5    5    4    5

Woodford    2    3    2    2    0    1

Fernandez    2    3    0    0    1    2

Elledge    1    0    0    0    0    3

Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T—2:53. A—25,163 (45,494).

Rangers 4, Royals 1

    Kansas City    Texas

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Merrifield 2b    4    0    3    1    Kinr-Falfa ss    4    1    0    0

C.Santna dh    3    0    0    0    Lowe 1b    4    0    1    0

Perez c    4    0    0    0    Garcia dh    4    1    2    1

O’Hearn 1b    4    0    2    0    Gallo rf    3    1    1    2

Soler rf    4    0    0    0    Ibanez 2b    4    0    0    0

Dozier lf    4    0    0    0    Holt 3b    3    0    0    0

Dyson cf    4    0    0    0    White cf    3    1    0    0

Gutierrez 3b    4    1    1    0    Heim c    2    0    0    0

Lopez ss    3    0    2    0    J.Martin lf    2    0    0    0

Totals    34    1    8    1    Totals    29    4    4    3

Kansas City    000    010    000    —    1

Texas    300    001    00x    —    4

E—Singer (5), Gutierrez 2 (9). DP—Kansas City 1, Texas 1. LOB—Kansas City 7, Texas 6. 3B—Garcia (2). HR—Gallo (16).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Kansas City

Singer L,3-6    5    4    3    2    3    5

Brentz    1    0    1    0    1    0

S.Barlow    1    0    0    0    0    3

Holland    1    0    0    0    0    0

Texas

Lyles W,3-5    7    7    1    1    0    4

Patton H,2    1    1    0    0    1    0

Kennedy S,13-14    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Brentz (White).

Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ben May; Third, Chris Conroy.

T—2:49. A—29,046 (40,300).

Brewers 5, Rockies 0

    Colorado    Milwaukee

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hampson cf    4    0    0    0    Urias 3b    4    1    1    0

Daza lf-rf    4    0    0    0    Narvaez c    4    1    1    2

Story ss    4    0    1    0    Yelich lf    3    1    0    0

Cron 1b    3    0    0    0    Adames ss    2    0    0    0

Lawrence p    0    0    0    0    Taylor rf    4    0    1    0

Almonte p    0    0    0    0    Peterson 2b    2    1    1    0

McMahn ph    1    0    0    0    Hiura 1b    4    1    2    3

Rodgers 2b    4    0    1    0    Bradley Jr. cf    3    0    1    0

Fuentes 3b    3    0    0    0    Lauer p    2    0    0    0

Owings rf-3b    2    0    0    0    Richards p    0    0    0    0

Diaz c    2    0    1    0    Robertson ph    1    0    0    0

Gonzalez p    2    0    1    0    Strickland p    0    0    0    0

Gilbreath p    0    0    0    0    Weber p    0    0    0    0

Tapia lf    1    0    0    0            

Totals    30    0    4    0    Totals    29    5    7    5

Colorado    000    000    000    —    0

Milwaukee    001    004    00x    —    5

DP—Colorado 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB—Colorado 5, Milwaukee 5. 2B—Peterson (3), Hiura (6). HR—Hiura (3), Narvaez (7).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Colorado

Gonzalez L,2-5    5    3    1    1    2    4

Gilbreath    0    2    3    3    1    0

Lawrence    2    1    1    1    1    4

Almonte    1    1    0    0    1    1

Milwaukee

Lauer W,2-3    6    2    0    0    2    6

Richards    1    0    0    0    0    1

Strickland    1    1    0    0    0    3

Weber    1    1    0    0    0    0

Gilbreath pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher     First, Scott Barry     Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP     Third, John Libka.

T—3:09. A—25,016 (41,900).

Twins 8, Indians 2

    Cleveland    Minnesota

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hernandz dh    4    0    0    0    Polanco 2b    4    2    1    0

A.Rosario ss    3    0    2    0    Donaldsn 3b    5    1    2    1

Ramirez 3b    4    1    1    0    Cruz dh    4    1    1    3

Chang 3b    0    0    0    0    Larnach rf    3    1    1    1

E.Rosario lf    4    0    1    1    Jeffers c    2    0    0    0

Bradley 1b    4    0    0    0    Sano 1b    2    1    1    0

Ramirez cf-rf    4    0    1    0    Arraez lf    3    0    0    1

Naylor rf    2    0    0    0    Celestino cf    4    0    0    0

Zimmer cf    1    0    0    0    Simmons ss    3    2    1    2

Rivera c    3    1    1    1            

Clement 2b    4    0    0    0            

Totals    33    2    6    2    Totals    30    8    7    8

Cleveland    001    001    000    —    2

Minnesota    121    300    10x    —    8

DP—Cleveland 1, Minnesota 0. LOB—Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6. 2B—A.Rosario (6), Ramirez (16). HR—Rivera (2), Simmons (3), Donaldson (11), Cruz (17).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cleveland

Hentges L,1-2    3⅓    6    6    6    4    1

Garza    2⅔    1    1    1    0    3

Maton   ⅔    0    1    1    3    2

Nelson    1⅓    0    0    0    1    1

Minnesota

Happ W,4-3    6    6    2    2    0    7

Duffey    1    0    0    0    1    2

Thielbar    2    0    0    0    2    1

Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Guccione.

T—2:58. A—20,215 (38,544).

Tigers 2, Astros 1

    Houston    Detroit

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Altuve 2b    4    1    0    0    Baddoo cf    4    1    1    1

Straw cf    4    0    2    0    Schoop 1b    5    0    0    0

Gurriel 1b    3    0    0    0    Grossman lf    3    0    0    1

Alvarez dh    3    0    0    0    Candelrio 3b    3    0    1    0

Correa ss    2    0    0    1    Mazara dh    3    0    0    0

Tucker rf    4    0    0    0    Cameron rf    4    0    1    0

Toro 3b    4    0    0    0    W.Castro 2b    2    1    0    0

McCormck lf    3    0    0    0    Short ss    3    0    0    0

J.Castro c    2    0    1    0    Rogers c    4    0    1    0

Totals    29    1    3    1    Totals    31    2    4    2

Houston    000    100    000    0    —    1

Detroit    000    000    100    1    —    2

DP—Houston 0, Detroit 2. LOB—Houston 8, Detroit 10. SB—Baddoo (9), Straw (11). SF—Correa (2). S_J.Castro (2), W.Castro (2), Grossman (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Houston

Odorizzi    5    2    0    0    1    3

Javier H,2    1⅔    0    1    1    4    3

Raley BS,1-2    ⅓    1    0    0    1    1

Stanek    1    1    0    0    0    0

Pressly    1    0    0    0    0    1

Taylor L,0-2    ⅓    0    1    0    0    0

Detroit

Skubal    7    1    1    1    3    9

Cisnero    1    2    0    0    1    1

Soto W,4-1    2    0    0    0    1    1

HBP—Skubal 2 (Altuve,J.Castro). WP—Skubal.

Umpires—Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T—3:29. A—13,532 (41,083).

Angels 6, Rays 4

    Los Angeles    Tampa Bay

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Fletcher ss    5    1    2    0    Diaz 3b    4    0    0    0

Ohtani dh    4    2    3    3    Franco ss    3    1    1    0

Rendon 3b    3    0    0    0    Meadows dh    4    1    1    0

Walsh 1b    5    0    0    0    Arozarena lf    3    0    0    0

Gosselin lf    4    1    3    2    Choi 1b    4    1    1    3

Rengifo 2b    4    0    0    0    Margot rf    3    0    0    0

Ward rf    4    1    2    0    Lowe 2b    4    1    1    1

Suzuki c    4    0    0    0    Zunino c    3    0    2    0

Lagares cf    3    1    1    1    Phillips pr    0    0    0    0

                    Mejia c    1    0    0    0

                    Kiermaier cf    4    0    0    0

Totals    36    6    11    6    Totals    33    4    6    4

Los Angeles    000    101    211    —    6

Tampa Bay    000    013    000    —    4

E—Rengifo (5), Lowe (3). DP—Los Angeles 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B—Ward 2 (11), Ohtani (17), Lagares (11). 3B—Ohtani (4). HR—Gosselin (2), Ohtani (25), Lowe (15), Choi (3). SB—Ohtani (11).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Sandoval    5    4    3    3    2    6

Mayers BS,2-5    1⅔    2    1    1    1    3

Watson W,3-3    1    0    0    0    0    0

R.Iglesias S,13-16    1⅓    0    0    0    0    2

Tampa Bay

Yarbrough    6    6    2    2    1    4

Thompson H,11    ⅔    2    2    2    0    0

Springs BS,2-4    ⅓    1    0    0    1    1

Wisler L,0-1    1    1    1    1    0    1

Fairbanks    1    1    1    1    1    1

Sandoval pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Watson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP—Yarbrough (Lagares).

Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T—3:26. A—12,764 (25,000).

Phillies 4, Mets 2

    Philadelphia    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Herrera cf    4    0    1    1    McNeil 2b    4    0    0    0

Realmuto c    5    0    0    0    Lindor ss    4    1    2    0

McCutchn lf    5    1    3    0    Alonso 1b    4    0    3    1

Hoskins 1b    3    1    0    0    Conforto rf    4    0    0    0

Jankowski rf    3    0    1    0    McCann c    4    0    0    0

Bohm 3b    4    0    0    1    McKinney lf    4    0    1    0

Maton 2b    3    2    2    1    Pillar cf    3    1    1    1

Torreyes ss    4    0    3    0    Guillorme 3b    3    0    0    0

Wheeler p    2    0    0    0    Stroman p    0    0    0    0

Miller ph    1    0    0    0    Blnknhrn ph    1    0    0    0

Alvarado p    0    0    0    0    Oswalt p    0    0    0    0

Bradley p    0    0    0    0    Do.Smith ph    1    0    0    0

                    Dr.Smith p    0    0    0    0

                    Mazeika ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    34    4    10    3    Totals    33    2    7    2

Philadelphia    013    000    000    —    4

New York    000    000    011    —    2

E—McNeil (4), Guillorme (3). DP—Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB—Philadelphia 9, New York 7. 2B—Maton (7), Jankowski (2), Lindor 2 (11). HR—Pillar (8). SB—McCutchen (5). SF—Herrera (3). S—Wheeler (3), Jankowski (2), Oswalt (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Philadelphia

Wheeler W,6-4    7    4    0    0    2    8

Alvarado    1    2    1    1    0    2

Bradley S,1-2    1    1    1    1    0    0

New York

Stroman L,6-6    3    5    4    2    3    3

Oswalt    4    4    0    0    0    4

Dr.Smith    2    1    0    0    0    1

Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Doug Eddings.

T—3:21. A—25,488 (41,922).

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2

    Baltimore    Toronto

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

McKenna cf    5    0    2    0    Semien 2b    4    1    2    0

Santandr dh    4    0    0    0    Bichette ss    4    0    1    0

Mntcstle 1b    3    1    1    1    Gurrro Jr. 1b    4    1    2    2

Stewart lf    3    0    1    0    Hernandez lf    4    2    2    0

Mancini ph    1    0    0    0    Springer dh    2    0    0    0

Hays rf    4    0    1    0    Biggio rf    3    0    2    2

Leyba 2b    4    0    0    0    Grichuk cf    4    0    1    0

Franco 3b    4    1    1    0    Panik 3b    3    0    0    0

Urias ss    3    0    1    1    Espinal 3b    1    0    0    0

Wynns c    2    0    0    0    McGuire c    3    1    2    0

Mullins ph    1    0    0    0            

Totals    34    2    7    2    Totals    32    5    12    4

Baltimore    100    010    000    —    2

Toronto    012    020    00x    —    5

E—Panik (5). DP—Baltimore 3, Toronto 1. LOB—Baltimore 8, Toronto 7. 2B—Urias (3), Guerrero Jr. (14), Hernandez (12), Biggio (7). HR—Mountcastle (13).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

Lopez L,2-10    4⅔   10    5    5    4    2

T.Wells    1⅓    2    0    0    0    1

Tate    2    0    0    0    0    5

Toronto

Stripling W,3-4    5    6    2    2    1    3

Murphy H,1    1⅔    1    0    0    2    1

Mayza H,8    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Castro H,2    1    0    0    0    0    3

Romano S,6-7    1    0    0    0    0    1

Stripling pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Joe West.

T—3:15.

Braves 4, Reds 0

    Atlanta    Cincinnati

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Acuna Jr. rf    4    2    2    2    India 2b    4    0    0    0

F.Freman 1b    4    0    1    1    Votto 1b    4    0    0    0

Albies 2b    4    0    1    0    Castellans rf    4    0    0    0

Riley 3b    4    1    2    1    Stephensn c    4    0    0    0

Swanson ss    3    0    1    0    Suarez 3b    3    0    0    0

Almonte lf    2    0    0    0    Aquino lf    2    0    0    0

Jackson p    0    0    0    0    Naquin ph-cf    2    0    0    0

Minter p    0    0    0    0    Farmer ss    1    0    0    0

Adrianza ph    1    0    0    0    Winker ph-lf    0    0    0    0

Greene p    0    0    0    0    Heineman cf    3    0    1    0

W.Smith p    0    0    0    0    Doolittle p    0    0    0    0

Heredia cf-lf    3    1    0    0    Perez p    0    0    0    0

K.Smith c    4    0    0    0    Mahle p    1    0    0    0

Muller p    2    0    0    0    Warren p    0    0    0    0

Martin p    0    0    0    0    M.Freman ss    1    0    1    0

Inciarte cf    2    0    0    0            

Totals    33    4    7    4    Totals    29    0    2    0

Atlanta    002    011    000    —    4

Cincinnati    000    000    000    —    0

DP—Atlanta 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B—Acuna Jr. (18), Swanson (15), Albies (23). HR—Acuna Jr. (21), Riley (13). SB—Riley (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

Muller W,1-1    5    1    0    0    2    9

Martin    1    0    0    0    0    1

Jackson    ⅔    0    0    0    1    1

Minter    ⅓    0    0    0    1    0

Greene    1    1    0    0    0    1

W.Smith    1    0    0    0    0    2

Cincinnati

Mahle L,7-3    6    6    4    4    1    7

Warren    1    0    0    0    0    3

Doolittle    1    1    0    0    1    0

Perez    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Mahle (Heredia). WP—Muller 2.

Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T—3:15. A—21,696 (42,319).

Red Sox 9, Yankees 2

    New York    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

LeMahiu 2b    4    1    2    0    Hernandz cf    5    1    2    2

Judge cf    4    1    1    2    Verdugo lf    5    1    1    0

Voit 1b    4    0    1    0    Martinez dh    4    2    1    1

Stanton dh    4    0    0    0    Bogaerts ss    4    2    2    0

Urshela 3b    4    0    0    0    Devers 3b    4    1    3    4

Torres ss    4    0    1    0    Renfroe rf    3    0    0    0

Andujar lf    3    0    0    0    Vazquez c    3    1    2    2

Frazier rf    3    0    1    0    Gonzalez 2b    3    1    0    0

Higashioka c    2    0    1    0    Santana 1b    4    0    2    0

Sanchez ph    1    0    0    0            

Totals    33    2    7    2    Totals    35    9    13    9

New York    000    002    000    —    2

Boston    402    000    12x    —    9

E—Torres (11). DP—New York 0, Boston 1. LOB—New York 7, Boston 6. 2B—Verdugo (15), Bogaerts (23), Hernandez (17). HR—Judge (17), Hernandez (7), Devers (19), Martinez (15), Vazquez (4). SB—Santana (3). SF—Vazquez (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Cole L,8-4    5    8    6    5    2    6

Cessa    2    2    1    1    0    0

Kriske    1    3    2    2    0    1

Boston

Rodriguez W,6-4    6    5    2    2    0    8

Hernandez    ⅓    1    0    0    1    1

Whitlock H,6    1⅔    1    0    0    1    2

Rios    1    0    0    0    1    2

HBP—Kriske (Gonzalez). WP—Cole.

Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T—3:09. A—34,504 (37,755).

Nationals 5, Marlins 1

    Washington    Miami

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Schwarber lf    3    2    0    0    Chshlm Jr. 2b    3    1    1    0

Turner ss    4    1    1    2    Marte cf    4    0    0    0

Soto rf    3    1    1    0    Aguilar 1b    4    0    1    1

Bell 1b    4    1    1    2    Cooper rf    3    0    1    0

Harrison 2b    4    0    2    1    Rojas ss    4    0    0    0

Castro 3b    4    0    0    0    Sanchez lf    2    0    0    0

Avila c    3    0    1    0    Alfaro c    4    0    1    0

Scherzer p    3    0    0    0    Berti 3b    4    0    2    0

Rainey p    0    0    0    0    Alcantara p    2    0    0    0

Voth p    0    0    0    0    Cimber p    0    0    0    0

Zimmrmn ph    1    0    0    0    Detwiler p    0    0    0    0

Hand p    0    0    0    0    Sierra ph    1    0    0    0

Robles cf    1    0    0    0    Curtiss p    0    0    0    0

Parra pr-cf    0    0    0    0    Pop p    0    0    0    0

                    Duvall ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    30    5    6    5    Totals    32    1    6    1

Washington    100    004    000    —    5

Miami    100    000    000    —    1

E—Berti (6), Chisholm Jr. (11). DP—Washington 1, Miami 3. LOB—Washington 3, Miami 8. 2B—Avila (6), Aguilar (14). 3B—Chisholm Jr. (3). HR—Turner (12), Bell (11). SB—Berti (6).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Washington

Scherzer W,7-4    6    5    1    1    2    7

Rainey    1    0    0    0    1    1

Voth    1    1    0    0    0    1

Hand    1    0    0    0    0    1

Miami

Alcantara L,4-7    5⅓    6    5    4    3    3

Cimber    ⅔    0    0    0    1    0

Detwiler    1    0    0    0    0    0

Curtiss    1    0    0    0    0    1

Pop    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Scherzer (Sanchez), Detwiler (Robles). WP—Alcantara.

Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T—3:06. A—7,349 (36,742).

Mariners 3-5, White Sox 2-7

Game 1

Seattle    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Crawford ss    5    0    1    0    Anderson ss    4    0    0    0

Haniger rf    4    0    2    0    Goodwin cf    4    1    1    0

Seager 3b    4    0    1    0    Moncada 3b    3    0    1    0

France 1b    4    1    1    1    Abreu 1b    2    0    1    0

Bauers lf    3    0    0    0    Vaughn 1b    1    0    0    0

Long Jr. 2b    3    0    0    0    Grandal c    2    1    1    1

Moore 2b    1    0    0    0    Collins pr    0    0    0    0

Torrens c    3    0    0    0    Lamb lf    4    0    0    0

Fraley dh    4    0    0    0    Mercedes dh    4    0    1    0

Trammell cf    3    2    2    2    Garcia 2b-rf    3    0    1    1

                    Gonzalez rf    1    0    0    0

                    Mendick ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    34    3    7    3    Totals    29    2    6    2

Seattle    000    011    001    —    3

Chicago    000    011    000    —    2

E—Garcia (3). DP—Seattle 3, Chicago 1. LOB—Seattle 7, Chicago 5. HR—Trammell 2 (8), France (7). SB—Vaughn (1). SF—Grandal (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Seattle

Gilbert    2    1    0    0    0    3

Santiago    2⅓    3    1    1    2    4

Chargois    ⅔   1    1    1    1    0

Steckenrider BS,1-3    1    0    0    0    0    1

Misiewicz    1⅔    0    0    0    0    2

Sewald W,5-2    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Graveman S,7-8    1    1    0    0    0    0

Chicago

Lynn    3    0    0    0    2    4

Keuchel    5    6    2    2    1    4

Hendriks L,3-2    1    1    1    1    0    1

HBP—Chargois (Abreu).

Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T—3:17.

Game 2

Seattle    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Crawford ss    2    0    0    0    Anderson ss    4    1    2    0

Walton ss    0    1    0    0    Goodwin cf    4    1    1    0

Haniger dh    4    2    2    3    Moncada 3b    3    1    0    0

Seager 3b    1    0    0    1    Grandal 1b    2    1    0    0

Long Jr. 2b    1    0    0    0    Mercedes dh    4    2    2    3

France 1b    4    0    0    0    Collins c    4    0    2    4

Bauers rf    3    0    0    0    Vaughn lf    2    0    0    0

Moore 2b    3    0    1    1    Garcia 2b    1    0    0    0

Fraley lf    2    0    1    0    Gonzalez rf    2    1    1    0

Murphy c    3    1    0    0            

Trammell cf    1    1    0    0            

Totals    24    5    4    5    Totals    26    7    8    7

Seattle    001    001    3    —    5

Chicago    201    400    x    —    7

E—Seager (9). DP—Seattle 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Seattle 5, Chicago 8. 2B—Haniger (16), Mercedes (9), Collins 2 (9), Gonzalez (2). HR—Haniger (17). SB—Anderson (14).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Seattle

Dugger L,0-2    2⅔    5    3    2    2    2

Vest    1    1    2    2    2    2

Montero    ⅓    2    2    2    1    1

Middleton    1    0    0    0    2    1

Ramirez    1    0    0    0    0    1

Chicago

Burr    2    0    0    0    0    2

Crochet    ⅓    0    1    1    3    0

Marshall H,7    ⅔    0    0    0    1    1

Heuer H,11    1    0    0    0    0    1

Bummer W,1-4    1    0    0    0    0    2

Lambert    1⅓    4    4    4    2    2

Hendriks S,20-23    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Vest pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP—Lambert (Trammell). WP—Vest, Crochet.

Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Paul Clemons.

T—2:53. A—30,017 (40,615).

Dodgers 7, Cubs 1

    Chicago    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Contreras c    3    0    0    0    Betts rf    4    2    1    0

Lobaton c    1    0    0    0    Bellinger cf    2    1    1    3

Bryant rf    3    0    0    0    Turner 3b    4    0    2    0

Brothers p    0    0    0    0    Beaty 1b    2    1    0    0

Happ ph    1    0    0    0    Pujols 1b    1    0    0    0

Rizzo 1b    2    0    0    0    Taylor 2b    3    1    1    0

Alcantara 2b    2    0    0    0    Lux ss    3    1    1    0

Baez ss    3    1    1    1    McKinstry lf    4    1    2    4

Pederson lf    3    0    1    0    Bickford p    0    0    0    0

Marisnick cf    3    0    0    0    Barnes c    4    0    0    0

Wisdom 3b    3    0    1    0    Kershaw p    3    0    0    0

Sogard 2b    3    0    1    0    Souza Jr. ph    1    0    0    0

Alzolay p    1    0    0    0            

Nance p    1    0    0    0            

Ortega rf    1    0    0    0            

Totals    30    1    4    1    Totals    31    7    8    7

Chicago    000    100    000    —    1

Los Angeles    060    001    00x    —    7

E—Baez (14). DP—Chicago 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Chicago 3, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Pederson (8), Turner (14). 3B—Betts (3). HR—Baez (18), McKinstry (5), Bellinger (3). SB—Lux (2). SF—Bellinger (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Alzolay L,4-7    3    5    6    4    3    3

Nance    3    3    1    1    0    5

Brothers    2    0    0    0    0    4

Los Angeles

Kershaw W,9-7    8    4    1    1    1    13

Bickford    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Alzolay (Beaty). WP—Nance.

Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T—2:42. A—46,315 (56,000).

