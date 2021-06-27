MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 47 31 .603 — — 6-4 W-3 23-17 24-14
Tampa Bay 47 32 .595 ½ — 4-6 L-1 23-16 24-16
Toronto 40 36 .526 6 5 7-3 W-2 16-17 24-19
New York 40 37 .519 6½ 5½ 5-5 L-3 21-18 19-19
Baltimore 24 54 .308 23 22 2-8 L-2 12-26 12-28
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 45 32 .584 — — 3-7 W-1 28-14 17-18
Cleveland 41 33 .554 2½ 3 5-5 L-2 20-13 21-20
Detroit 34 44 .436 11½ 12 5-5 W-1 19-21 15-23
Kansas City 33 43 .434 11½ 12 3-7 L-5 18-19 15-24
Minnesota 33 43 .434 11½ 12 7-3 W-2 17-23 16-20
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 48 30 .615 — — 8-2 L-1 26-13 22-17
Oakland 47 33 .588 2 — 4-6 W-1 25-18 22-15
Seattle 41 38 .519 7½ 5½ 7-3 L-1 24-16 17-22
Los Angeles 37 40 .481 10½ 8½ 4-6 W-1 21-19 16-21
Texas 30 48 .385 18 16 5-5 W-3 20-21 10-27
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 40 33 .548 — — 4-6 L-1 24-11 16-22
Washington 37 38 .493 4 7½ 7-3 W-1 21-18 16-20
Atlanta 37 40 .481 5 8½ 5-5 W-1 20-20 17-20
Philadelphia 36 39 .480 5 8½ 4-6 W-1 21-14 15-25
Miami 33 44 .429 9 12½ 4-6 L-1 18-18 15-26
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 45 33 .577 — — 7-3 W-5 23-18 22-15
Chicago 42 36 .538 3 4 4-6 L-3 26-13 16-23
Cincinnati 38 38 .500 6 7 3-7 L-1 18-18 20-20
St. Louis 37 41 .474 8 9 2-8 L-1 20-18 17-23
Pittsburgh 29 47 .382 15 16 6-4 W-1 16-21 13-26
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 50 27 .649 — — 8-2 L-1 26-11 24-16
Los Angeles 47 31 .603 3½ — 6-4 W-3 26-13 21-18
San Diego 47 33 .588 4½ — 9-1 W-1 30-15 17-18
Colorado 31 47 .397 19½ 15 4-6 L-3 25-16 6-31
Arizona 22 57 .278 29 24½ 2-8 L-1 12-24 10-33
American League
Sunday’s Results
Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 2, Houston 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 2
Texas 4, Kansas City 1
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Seattle 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Today’s Games
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 5:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Washington 5, Miami 1
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
San Diego 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Today’s Games
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 6-4), 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-2), 5:10 p.m.
Arizona (Faria 0-0) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1), 5:15 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 2 2 1
Escobar 2b 2 0 0 1 Grisham cf 4 2 3 1
P.Smith cf 4 1 1 0 Crnnwrth 2b 3 0 2 2
Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 1 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 1
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Myers rf 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 Kim 3b 4 0 1 0
Peacock p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 0 1 0
Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 Darvish p 2 0 0 0
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
Varsho c 4 1 1 0 Profar ph 1 1 1 0
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 Pagan p 0 0 0 0
Gallen p 2 0 0 0 Machado ph 1 0 0 0
Buchter p 0 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Rojas rf 1 1 0 0
Totals 34 4 8 2 Totals 34 5 11 5
Arizona 000 100 300 — 4
San Diego 200 000 30x — 5
E—Tatis Jr. (17). DP—Arizona 1, San Diego 1. LOB—Arizona 6, San Diego 8. 2B—Reddick (10), P.Smith (15), Ahmed (15), Grisham 3 (13), Tatis Jr. (14). HR—Pham (8). SB—Tatis Jr. (16). SF—Cabrera (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen 4⅔ 6 2 2 3 3
Buchter ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Peacock L,2-6 2 5 3 3 0 3
de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Darvish 6 6 1 1 1 7
Hill W,5-3 1 2 3 1 1 0
Pagan H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Melancon S,24-27 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Darvish.
Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T—3:27. A—34,905 (40,209).
Athletics 6, Giants 2
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 Slater lf 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 Flores 3b 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 3 1 1 0 Yastrzmski rf 3 1 0 0
Chapmn 3b 5 1 2 2 Posey c 4 0 2 0
Pinder lf 4 1 0 0 Ruf 1b 4 0 2 0
Kemp 2b 3 1 0 0 Solano 2b 4 1 1 0
Garcia c 4 1 2 2 Duggar cf 3 0 1 1
Bolt cf 4 0 1 0 Dubon ss 3 0 0 0
Irvin p 3 0 0 1 Crawford ph 1 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Long p 1 0 0 0
Trivino p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0
Tauchmn ph 0 0 0 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0
Littell p 0 0 0 0
Wade Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 31 2 6 1
Oakland 200 003 100 — 6
San Francisco 000 000 002 — 2
E—Dubon (5). DP—Oakland 2, San Francisco 0. LOB—Oakland 9, San Francisco 6. 2B—Solano (10), Duggar (10). SB—Olson (3), Andrus (6). SF—Andrus (3). S—Irvin (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin W,6-7 8 3 0 0 2 8
Guerra ⅔ 3 2 2 0 0
Trivino ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Long L,1-1 5 4 4 4 3 3
Brebbia 1 1 1 1 0 2
Sherfy 1 2 1 1 1 1
Littell 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Long pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Long (Pinder), Brebbia (Laureano), Irvin (Slater), Guerra (Yastrzemski).
Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T—2:57. A—35,920 (41,915).
Pirates 7, Cardinals 2
Pittsburgh St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 4 2 3 0 Carlson cf 4 1 1 0
Hayes 3b 5 1 2 1 Gldschmdt 1b 4 0 0 0
Reynolds cf 5 1 2 2 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 1
Moran 1b 4 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 Molina c 4 1 1 0
Polanco rf 4 1 1 1 Edman 2b 3 0 0 0
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 Nootbaar rf 2 0 0 0
Gamel lf 3 2 3 2 DeJong ss 3 0 1 1
Kranick p 3 0 0 0 Oviedo p 1 0 0 0
Undrwd Jr. p 1 0 0 0 Woodford p 0 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Rondon ph 1 0 0 0
Fernandez p 0 0 0 0
Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0
Elledge p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 7 12 6 Totals 29 2 3 2
Pittsburgh 300 220 000 — 7
St. Louis 000 000 110 — 2
DP—Pittsburgh 0, St. Louis 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 3. 2B—Carlson (14), Molina (13). HR—Polanco (9), Gamel (2). SB—Reynolds (2). SF—Arenado (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Kranick W,1-0 5 0 0 0 0 3
Underwood Jr. H,2 3 3 2 2 1 3
Bednar 1 0 0 0 1 0
St. Louis
Oviedo L,0-4 4 6 5 5 4 5
Woodford 2 3 2 2 0 1
Fernandez 2 3 0 0 1 2
Elledge 1 0 0 0 0 3
Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T—2:53. A—25,163 (45,494).
Rangers 4, Royals 1
Kansas City Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Merrifield 2b 4 0 3 1 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 1 0 0
C.Santna dh 3 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Garcia dh 4 1 2 1
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 2 0 Gallo rf 3 1 1 2
Soler rf 4 0 0 0 Ibanez 2b 4 0 0 0
Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 0 0 0
Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 White cf 3 1 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 4 1 1 0 Heim c 2 0 0 0
Lopez ss 3 0 2 0 J.Martin lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 29 4 4 3
Kansas City 000 010 000 — 1
Texas 300 001 00x — 4
E—Singer (5), Gutierrez 2 (9). DP—Kansas City 1, Texas 1. LOB—Kansas City 7, Texas 6. 3B—Garcia (2). HR—Gallo (16).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer L,3-6 5 4 3 2 3 5
Brentz 1 0 1 0 1 0
S.Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 3
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Lyles W,3-5 7 7 1 1 0 4
Patton H,2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kennedy S,13-14 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Brentz (White).
Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ben May; Third, Chris Conroy.
T—2:49. A—29,046 (40,300).
Brewers 5, Rockies 0
Colorado Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 Urias 3b 4 1 1 0
Daza lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 1 1 2
Story ss 4 0 1 0 Yelich lf 3 1 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 2 0 0 0
Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 Taylor rf 4 0 1 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Peterson 2b 2 1 1 0
McMahn ph 1 0 0 0 Hiura 1b 4 1 2 3
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0
Fuentes 3b 3 0 0 0 Lauer p 2 0 0 0
Owings rf-3b 2 0 0 0 Richards p 0 0 0 0
Diaz c 2 0 1 0 Robertson ph 1 0 0 0
Gonzalez p 2 0 1 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 Weber p 0 0 0 0
Tapia lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 29 5 7 5
Colorado 000 000 000 — 0
Milwaukee 001 004 00x — 5
DP—Colorado 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB—Colorado 5, Milwaukee 5. 2B—Peterson (3), Hiura (6). HR—Hiura (3), Narvaez (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gonzalez L,2-5 5 3 1 1 2 4
Gilbreath 0 2 3 3 1 0
Lawrence 2 1 1 1 1 4
Almonte 1 1 0 0 1 1
Milwaukee
Lauer W,2-3 6 2 0 0 2 6
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 3
Weber 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher First, Scott Barry Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP Third, John Libka.
T—3:09. A—25,016 (41,900).
Twins 8, Indians 2
Cleveland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernandz dh 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 4 2 1 0
A.Rosario ss 3 0 2 0 Donaldsn 3b 5 1 2 1
Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 3
Chang 3b 0 0 0 0 Larnach rf 3 1 1 1
E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 1 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0
Bradley 1b 4 0 0 0 Sano 1b 2 1 1 0
Ramirez cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Arraez lf 3 0 0 1
Naylor rf 2 0 0 0 Celestino cf 4 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 2 1 2
Rivera c 3 1 1 1
Clement 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 8 7 8
Cleveland 001 001 000 — 2
Minnesota 121 300 10x — 8
DP—Cleveland 1, Minnesota 0. LOB—Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6. 2B—A.Rosario (6), Ramirez (16). HR—Rivera (2), Simmons (3), Donaldson (11), Cruz (17).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Hentges L,1-2 3⅓ 6 6 6 4 1
Garza 2⅔ 1 1 1 0 3
Maton ⅔ 0 1 1 3 2
Nelson 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 1
Minnesota
Happ W,4-3 6 6 2 2 0 7
Duffey 1 0 0 0 1 2
Thielbar 2 0 0 0 2 1
Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Guccione.
T—2:58. A—20,215 (38,544).
Tigers 2, Astros 1
Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0 Baddoo cf 4 1 1 1
Straw cf 4 0 2 0 Schoop 1b 5 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Grossman lf 3 0 0 1
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Candelrio 3b 3 0 1 0
Correa ss 2 0 0 1 Mazara dh 3 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Cameron rf 4 0 1 0
Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 2 1 0 0
McCormck lf 3 0 0 0 Short ss 3 0 0 0
J.Castro c 2 0 1 0 Rogers c 4 0 1 0
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 31 2 4 2
Houston 000 100 000 0 — 1
Detroit 000 000 100 1 — 2
DP—Houston 0, Detroit 2. LOB—Houston 8, Detroit 10. SB—Baddoo (9), Straw (11). SF—Correa (2). S_J.Castro (2), W.Castro (2), Grossman (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Odorizzi 5 2 0 0 1 3
Javier H,2 1⅔ 0 1 1 4 3
Raley BS,1-2 ⅓ 1 0 0 1 1
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor L,0-2 ⅓ 0 1 0 0 0
Detroit
Skubal 7 1 1 1 3 9
Cisnero 1 2 0 0 1 1
Soto W,4-1 2 0 0 0 1 1
HBP—Skubal 2 (Altuve,J.Castro). WP—Skubal.
Umpires—Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T—3:29. A—13,532 (41,083).
Angels 6, Rays 4
Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fletcher ss 5 1 2 0 Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 2 3 3 Franco ss 3 1 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0
Walsh 1b 5 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0
Gosselin lf 4 1 3 2 Choi 1b 4 1 1 3
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 3 0 0 0
Ward rf 4 1 2 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1
Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 2 0
Lagares cf 3 1 1 1 Phillips pr 0 0 0 0
Mejia c 1 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 33 4 6 4
Los Angeles 000 101 211 — 6
Tampa Bay 000 013 000 — 4
E—Rengifo (5), Lowe (3). DP—Los Angeles 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B—Ward 2 (11), Ohtani (17), Lagares (11). 3B—Ohtani (4). HR—Gosselin (2), Ohtani (25), Lowe (15), Choi (3). SB—Ohtani (11).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Sandoval 5 4 3 3 2 6
Mayers BS,2-5 1⅔ 2 1 1 1 3
Watson W,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias S,13-16 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 6 6 2 2 1 4
Thompson H,11 ⅔ 2 2 2 0 0
Springs BS,2-4 ⅓ 1 0 0 1 1
Wisler L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 1 1
Sandoval pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Watson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Yarbrough (Lagares).
Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T—3:26. A—12,764 (25,000).
Phillies 4, Mets 2
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Herrera cf 4 0 1 1 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0
Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 1 2 0
McCutchn lf 5 1 3 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 3 1
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0
Jankowski rf 3 0 1 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 1 McKinney lf 4 0 1 0
Maton 2b 3 2 2 1 Pillar cf 3 1 1 1
Torreyes ss 4 0 3 0 Guillorme 3b 3 0 0 0
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 Stroman p 0 0 0 0
Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Blnknhrn ph 1 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Oswalt p 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Mazeika ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 10 3 Totals 33 2 7 2
Philadelphia 013 000 000 — 4
New York 000 000 011 — 2
E—McNeil (4), Guillorme (3). DP—Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB—Philadelphia 9, New York 7. 2B—Maton (7), Jankowski (2), Lindor 2 (11). HR—Pillar (8). SB—McCutchen (5). SF—Herrera (3). S—Wheeler (3), Jankowski (2), Oswalt (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,6-4 7 4 0 0 2 8
Alvarado 1 2 1 1 0 2
Bradley S,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 0
New York
Stroman L,6-6 3 5 4 2 3 3
Oswalt 4 4 0 0 0 4
Dr.Smith 2 1 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Doug Eddings.
T—3:21. A—25,488 (41,922).
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McKenna cf 5 0 2 0 Semien 2b 4 1 2 0
Santandr dh 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0
Mntcstle 1b 3 1 1 1 Gurrro Jr. 1b 4 1 2 2
Stewart lf 3 0 1 0 Hernandez lf 4 2 2 0
Mancini ph 1 0 0 0 Springer dh 2 0 0 0
Hays rf 4 0 1 0 Biggio rf 3 0 2 2
Leyba 2b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 Panik 3b 3 0 0 0
Urias ss 3 0 1 1 Espinal 3b 1 0 0 0
Wynns c 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 1 2 0
Mullins ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 32 5 12 4
Baltimore 100 010 000 — 2
Toronto 012 020 00x — 5
E—Panik (5). DP—Baltimore 3, Toronto 1. LOB—Baltimore 8, Toronto 7. 2B—Urias (3), Guerrero Jr. (14), Hernandez (12), Biggio (7). HR—Mountcastle (13).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Lopez L,2-10 4⅔ 10 5 5 4 2
T.Wells 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 1
Tate 2 0 0 0 0 5
Toronto
Stripling W,3-4 5 6 2 2 1 3
Murphy H,1 1⅔ 1 0 0 2 1
Mayza H,8 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Castro H,2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Romano S,6-7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stripling pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Joe West.
T—3:15.
Braves 4, Reds 0
Atlanta Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna Jr. rf 4 2 2 2 India 2b 4 0 0 0
F.Freman 1b 4 0 1 1 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Castellans rf 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 1 2 1 Stephensn c 4 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0
Almonte lf 2 0 0 0 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Naquin ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Farmer ss 1 0 0 0
Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Winker ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Heineman cf 3 0 1 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0
Heredia cf-lf 3 1 0 0 Perez p 0 0 0 0
K.Smith c 4 0 0 0 Mahle p 1 0 0 0
Muller p 2 0 0 0 Warren p 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 M.Freman ss 1 0 1 0
Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 29 0 2 0
Atlanta 002 011 000 — 4
Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0
DP—Atlanta 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B—Acuna Jr. (18), Swanson (15), Albies (23). HR—Acuna Jr. (21), Riley (13). SB—Riley (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Muller W,1-1 5 1 0 0 2 9
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson ⅔ 0 0 0 1 1
Minter ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Mahle L,7-3 6 6 4 4 1 7
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 3
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 1 0
Perez 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Mahle (Heredia). WP—Muller 2.
Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.
T—3:15. A—21,696 (42,319).
Red Sox 9, Yankees 2
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LeMahiu 2b 4 1 2 0 Hernandz cf 5 1 2 2
Judge cf 4 1 1 2 Verdugo lf 5 1 1 0
Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 Martinez dh 4 2 1 1
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 3 4
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
Andujar lf 3 0 0 0 Vazquez c 3 1 2 2
Frazier rf 3 0 1 0 Gonzalez 2b 3 1 0 0
Higashioka c 2 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 0 2 0
Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 35 9 13 9
New York 000 002 000 — 2
Boston 402 000 12x — 9
E—Torres (11). DP—New York 0, Boston 1. LOB—New York 7, Boston 6. 2B—Verdugo (15), Bogaerts (23), Hernandez (17). HR—Judge (17), Hernandez (7), Devers (19), Martinez (15), Vazquez (4). SB—Santana (3). SF—Vazquez (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole L,8-4 5 8 6 5 2 6
Cessa 2 2 1 1 0 0
Kriske 1 3 2 2 0 1
Boston
Rodriguez W,6-4 6 5 2 2 0 8
Hernandez ⅓ 1 0 0 1 1
Whitlock H,6 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 2
Rios 1 0 0 0 1 2
HBP—Kriske (Gonzalez). WP—Cole.
Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T—3:09. A—34,504 (37,755).
Nationals 5, Marlins 1
Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwarber lf 3 2 0 0 Chshlm Jr. 2b 3 1 1 0
Turner ss 4 1 1 2 Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Soto rf 3 1 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 1
Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 Cooper rf 3 0 1 0
Harrison 2b 4 0 2 1 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 Sanchez lf 2 0 0 0
Avila c 3 0 1 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0
Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 Berti 3b 4 0 2 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0 Cimber p 0 0 0 0
Zimmrmn ph 1 0 0 0 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Sierra ph 1 0 0 0
Robles cf 1 0 0 0 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0
Parra pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Pop p 0 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 5 6 5 Totals 32 1 6 1
Washington 100 004 000 — 5
Miami 100 000 000 — 1
E—Berti (6), Chisholm Jr. (11). DP—Washington 1, Miami 3. LOB—Washington 3, Miami 8. 2B—Avila (6), Aguilar (14). 3B—Chisholm Jr. (3). HR—Turner (12), Bell (11). SB—Berti (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer W,7-4 6 5 1 1 2 7
Rainey 1 0 0 0 1 1
Voth 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Alcantara L,4-7 5⅓ 6 5 4 3 3
Cimber ⅔ 0 0 0 1 0
Detwiler 1 0 0 0 0 0
Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pop 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Scherzer (Sanchez), Detwiler (Robles). WP—Alcantara.
Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T—3:06. A—7,349 (36,742).
Mariners 3-5, White Sox 2-7
Game 1
Seattle Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0
Haniger rf 4 0 2 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0
France 1b 4 1 1 1 Abreu 1b 2 0 1 0
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Vaughn 1b 1 0 0 0
Long Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 1 1 1
Moore 2b 1 0 0 0 Collins pr 0 0 0 0
Torrens c 3 0 0 0 Lamb lf 4 0 0 0
Fraley dh 4 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 0 1 0
Trammell cf 3 2 2 2 Garcia 2b-rf 3 0 1 1
Gonzalez rf 1 0 0 0
Mendick ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 29 2 6 2
Seattle 000 011 001 — 3
Chicago 000 011 000 — 2
E—Garcia (3). DP—Seattle 3, Chicago 1. LOB—Seattle 7, Chicago 5. HR—Trammell 2 (8), France (7). SB—Vaughn (1). SF—Grandal (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert 2 1 0 0 0 3
Santiago 2⅓ 3 1 1 2 4
Chargois ⅔ 1 1 1 1 0
Steckenrider BS,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2
Sewald W,5-2 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Graveman S,7-8 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Lynn 3 0 0 0 2 4
Keuchel 5 6 2 2 1 4
Hendriks L,3-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
HBP—Chargois (Abreu).
Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.
T—3:17.
Game 2
Seattle Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0
Walton ss 0 1 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 0
Haniger dh 4 2 2 3 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0
Seager 3b 1 0 0 1 Grandal 1b 2 1 0 0
Long Jr. 2b 1 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 2 2 3
France 1b 4 0 0 0 Collins c 4 0 2 4
Bauers rf 3 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 2 0 0 0
Moore 2b 3 0 1 1 Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0
Fraley lf 2 0 1 0 Gonzalez rf 2 1 1 0
Murphy c 3 1 0 0
Trammell cf 1 1 0 0
Totals 24 5 4 5 Totals 26 7 8 7
Seattle 001 001 3 — 5
Chicago 201 400 x — 7
E—Seager (9). DP—Seattle 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Seattle 5, Chicago 8. 2B—Haniger (16), Mercedes (9), Collins 2 (9), Gonzalez (2). HR—Haniger (17). SB—Anderson (14).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Dugger L,0-2 2⅔ 5 3 2 2 2
Vest 1 1 2 2 2 2
Montero ⅓ 2 2 2 1 1
Middleton 1 0 0 0 2 1
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Burr 2 0 0 0 0 2
Crochet ⅓ 0 1 1 3 0
Marshall H,7 ⅔ 0 0 0 1 1
Heuer H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bummer W,1-4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lambert 1⅓ 4 4 4 2 2
Hendriks S,20-23 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Vest pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.
HBP—Lambert (Trammell). WP—Vest, Crochet.
Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Paul Clemons.
T—2:53. A—30,017 (40,615).
Dodgers 7, Cubs 1
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 2 1 0
Lobaton c 1 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 2 1 1 3
Bryant rf 3 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 2 0
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 2 1 0 0
Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 1 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 Taylor 2b 3 1 1 0
Alcantara 2b 2 0 0 0 Lux ss 3 1 1 0
Baez ss 3 1 1 1 McKinstry lf 4 1 2 4
Pederson lf 3 0 1 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 Barnes c 4 0 0 0
Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 0 Kershaw p 3 0 0 0
Sogard 2b 3 0 1 0 Souza Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
Alzolay p 1 0 0 0
Nance p 1 0 0 0
Ortega rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 7 8 7
Chicago 000 100 000 — 1
Los Angeles 060 001 00x — 7
E—Baez (14). DP—Chicago 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Chicago 3, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Pederson (8), Turner (14). 3B—Betts (3). HR—Baez (18), McKinstry (5), Bellinger (3). SB—Lux (2). SF—Bellinger (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Alzolay L,4-7 3 5 6 4 3 3
Nance 3 3 1 1 0 5
Brothers 2 0 0 0 0 4
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,9-7 8 4 1 1 1 13
Bickford 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Alzolay (Beaty). WP—Nance.
Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T—2:42. A—46,315 (56,000).