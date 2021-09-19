Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Tampa Bay    92    58    .613    —    —    4-6    L-2    47-28    45-30

Boston    86    65    .570    6½    —    7-3    W-5    47-29    39-36

Toronto    84    65    .564    7½    —    7-3    W-2    43-31    41-34

New York    83    67    .553    9    1½    5-5    L-2    42-33    41-34

Baltimore    47    102    .315    44½    37    2-8    L-3    23-51    24-51

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    85    64    .570    —    —    5-5    W-1    49-27    36-37

Cleveland    73    74    .497    11    10    5-5    W-2    36-36    37-38

Detroit    72    78    .480    13½    12½   7-3    W-2    39-36    33-42

Kansas City    67    82    .450    18    17    5-5    L-1    36-39    31-43

Minnesota    65    85    .433    20½   19½  3-7    L-2    34-40    31-45

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Houston    88    61    .591    —    —    7-3    W-1    47-28    41-33

Oakland    82    67    .550    6    2    7-3    W-5    40-34    42-33

Seattle    80    69    .537    8    4    5-5    W-1    42-33    38-36

Los Angeles    72    77    .483    16    12    3-7    L-3    38-37    34-40

Texas    55    94    .369    33    29    4-6    L-1    33-42    22-52

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Atlanta    77    70    .524    —    —    4-6    W-1    37-36    40-34

Philadelphia    76    73    .510    2    3½    5-5    L-1    42-32    34-41

New York    73    77    .487    5½    7    3-7    W-1    44-33    29-44

Miami    63    86    .423    15    16½    5-5    W-1    39-36    24-50

Washington    61    88    .409    17    18½    3-7    W-1    35-43    26-45

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

z-Milwaukee    91    58    .611    —    —    7-3    L-1    42-32    49-26

St. Louis    79    69    .534    11½    —    9-1    W-8    42-33    37-36

Cincinnati    77    73    .513    14½   3    3-7    L-2    39-35    38-38

Chicago    67    83    .447    24½    13    3-7    W-1    39-36    28-47

Pittsburgh    56    93    .376    35    23½    6-4    L-1    34-41    22-52

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

z-San Fran.    97    53    .647    —    —    7-3    L-1    49-26    48-27

z-Los Angeles    96    54    .640    1    —    8-2    W-2    52-23    44-31

San Diego    76    73    .510    20½    3½    2-8    L-3    44-31    32-42

Colorado    70    79    .470    26½    9½    7-3    L-1    45-27    25-52

Arizona    48    101    .322    48½    31½    3-7    L-1    28-43    20-58

z-clinched playoff berth

American League

Sunday’s Results

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Houston 7, Arizona 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Today’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 4-10) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 4:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suarez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 6:38 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Washington 3, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Houston 7, Arizona 6

St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

Today’s Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 4:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 4:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suarez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 4:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

White Sox 7, Rangers 2

    Chicago    Texas

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

T.Andersn ss    5    1    2    0    Kiner-Falefa ss    3    1    2    1

Moncada 3b    4    0    0    0    Calhoun lf    4    0    2    0

Abreu dh    4    1    2    2    A.Garcia rf    3    0    0    1

Grandal 1b    4    1    1    1    Ibanez 2b    3    0    0    0

Sheets lf    2    1    1    0    Lowe 1b    4    0    1    0

Hamilton cf    1    1    0    0    Solak dh    4    0    0    0

L.Garcia cf-lf    5    1    2    2    Peters cf    4    1    1    0

Gonzalez rf    4    0    0    0    Y.Hernndz 3b    4    0    1    0

C.Hrnndz 2b    3    1    1    2    Trevino c    3    0    0    0

Collins c    4    0    1    0            

Totals    36    7    10    7    Totals    32    2    7    2

Chicago    000    500    200    —    7

Texas    000    010    010    —    2

DP—Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB—Chicago 8, Texas 6. 2B—Collins (12), Sheets (8), L.Garcia (20), Lowe (23). HR—Grandal (22). SB—Kiner-Falefa 2 (19). SF—A.Garcia (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Giolito W,10-9    5⅓    6    1    1    1    4

Bummer    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Kopech    1    0    0    0    0    1

Wright    2    1    1    1    1    1

Texas

Lyles L,9-12    3⅔   8    5    5    3    3

Santana    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Foltynewicz    3    2    2    2    2    0

Sborz    1    0    0    0    0    1

Martin    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Lyles (Abreu). WP—Lyles.

Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione.

T—3:06. A—24,918 (40,300).

Cubs 6, Brewers 4

    Chicago    Milwaukee

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Duffy 3b    4    1    2    1    Wong 2b    5    2    1    1

Schwindl 1b    5    1    2    1    Escobar 3b    2    1    1    1

Wick p    0    0    0    0    Yelich lf    5    0    1    2

Rucker p    0    0    0    0    Narvaez c    5    0    1    0

Bote 2b    3    1    0    0    Urias ss    3    0    0    0

Wisdom lf    5    1    1    3    Peterson rf    5    0    1    0

Hoerner ss    4    0    0    0    Vogelbch 1b    2    0    1    0

T.Thompsn rf    3    1    1    1    Cousins p    0    0    0    0

Ortega cf    3    0    0    0    Boxberger p    0    0    0    0

Romine c    3    0    0    0    Gustave p    0    0    0    0

K.Thompson p    0    0    0    0    Lopes ph    1    0    0    0

Sampson p    1    0    0    0    Sanchez p    0    0    0    0

Morgan p    0    0    0    0    Bradley Jr. cf    3    1    0    0

Contreras ph    0    1    0    0    Lauer p    1    0    0    0

Heuer p    0    0    0    0    Strickland p    0    0    0    0

Rivas ph-1b    1    0    1    0    Reyes 3b    1    0    1    0

Totals    32    6    7    6    Totals    33    4    7    4

Chicago    000    010    050    —    6

Milwaukee    000    020    002    —    4

E—Schwindel (1), Bote (4), Duffy (4). DP—Chicago 3, Milwaukee 0. LOB—Chicago 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B—Duffy (7), Schwindel (12), Wong (29), Escobar (21). HR—T.Thompson (1), Wisdom (27). SB—Bradley Jr. (7), Schwindel (1), T.Thompson (2), Reyes (4). S—K.Thompson (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

K.Thompson    2    1    0    0    2    0

Sampson    4    4    2    2    1    1

Morgan W,1-0    1    0    0    0    1    0

Heuer    1    0    0    0    0    0

Wick    ⅔   2    2    2    3    1

Rucker S,1-1    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Milwaukee

Lauer    5⅓   1    1    1    3    6

Strickland H,1   ⅔   1    0    0    0    2

Cousins H,7    1    0    0    0    1    2

Boxberger L,5-4    0    2    3    3    1    0

Gustave    1    1    2    2    1    2

Sanchez    1    2    0    0    1    2

Sampson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Boxberger pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP—K.Thompson (Lauer), Sampson (Urias). WP—Wick.

Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chad Whitson.

T—3:46. A—34,213 (41,900).

Cardinals 8, Padres 7

    San Diego    St. Louis

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tatis Jr. cf    5    0    1    1    Edman 2b    4    1    1    0

Crnnwrth ss    5    1    1    0    Gldschmdt 1b    4    2    2    0

Machado 3b    4    2    2    0    O’Neill lf    2    3    1    1

Pham lf    4    2    2    3    Arenado 3b    4    1    2    0

Nola c    4    1    1    0    Carlson rf    3    0    1    2

Hosmer 1b    3    0    0    2    Sosa ss    4    1    2    2

Myers rf    4    0    2    1    Bader cf    4    0    1    2

Frazier 2b    3    1    1    0    Knizner c    4    0    1    0

Arrieta p    0    0    0    0    Happ p    1    0    0    0

Stammen p    0    0    0    0    Carpenter ph    1    0    0    0

Grisham ph    1    0    0    0    Reyes p    0    0    0    0

Johnson p    0    0    0    0    Nootbaar ph    1    0    0    0

Crismatt p    0    0    0    0    McFarland p    0    0    0    0

Profar ph    1    0    0    0    Garcia p    0    0    0    0

Lamet p    0    0    0    0    Cabrera p    0    0    0    0

Hudson p    0    0    0    0    Rondon ph    1    0    0    0

Caratini ph    1    0    0    0    Gallegos p    0    0    0    0

Totals    35    7    10    7    Totals    33    8    11    7

San Diego    001    201    030    —    7

St. Louis    500    020    10x    —    8

E—Tatis Jr. (21), Sosa (10). DP—San Diego 2, St. Louis 1. LOB—San Diego 4, St. Louis 4. 2B—Nola (12), Pham (22), Myers (23), Edman (41), Sosa 2 (8), Bader (16), Goldschmidt (32). HR—Pham (14). SB—Nootbaar (1), O’Neill (13). SF—Carlson (8). S—Stammen (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Diego

Arrieta L,5-14   ⅓    3    5    4    1    0

Stammen    3⅔   2    0    0    0    3

Johnson    1    4    2    2    0    2

Crismatt    1    1    0    0    0    0

Lamet    1    1    1    1    1    0

Hudson    1    0    0    0    0    1

St. Louis

Happ    4    4    3    3    1    2

Reyes W,9-8    2    1    1    1    1    1

McFarland H,11    1    2    1    1    0    1

Garcia    ⅓    2    2    2    0    0

Cabrera H,26   ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Gallegos S,10-18    1    0    0    0    0    2

McFarland pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP—Cabrera.

Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T—3:16. A—35,326 (45,494).

Astros 7, Diamondbacks 6

    Arizona    Houston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Rojas ss    2    1    0    0    Altuve 2b    4    1    1    0

Marte 2b    3    0    1    0    Diaz 1b    4    0    1    0

Peralta lf    4    1    1    0    Bregman 3b    4    1    1    0

Calhoun dh    2    1    0    1    Alvarez dh    3    0    0    0

C.Kelly c    4    1    1    1    Correa ss    4    3    2    3

Varsho cf    4    1    1    1    Tucker rf    2    0    1    1

Walker 1b    4    0    1    2    Siri rf    2    1    1    2

Smith rf    4    1    1    1    McCormck lf    4    1    1    1

VanMetr 3b    4    0    0    0    Meyers cf    3    0    0    0

                    Maldnado c    3    0    1    0

Totals    31    6    6    6    Totals    33    7    9    7

Arizona    001    410    000    —    6

Houston    300    100    03x    —    7

E—Rojas (14). DP—Arizona 1, Houston 1. LOB—Arizona 3, Houston 7. 2B—Correa (33), Tucker (35). HR—Smith (11), Correa (24), Siri (3), McCormick (13). SF—Calhoun (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Arizona

Gallen    6    5    4    4    1    7

Frias H,1    ⅔   0    0    0    3    1

Ramirez H,9    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Sittinger L,0-1    ⅔    3    3    3    1    0

Poppen    ⅓    1    0    0    0    1

Houston

Greinke    4    5    5    5    1    3

Solomon W,1-0    4    1    1    1    3    3

Pressly S,25-27    1    0    0    0    0    3

WP—Solomon 2.

Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, John Libka; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T—3:17. A—23,888 (41,168).

Mariners 7, Royals 1

    Seattle    Kansas City

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Crawford ss    5    0    1    0    Merrifield 2b    4    1    1    0

France 1b    4    1    3    1    Lopez ss    3    0    1    1

Toro 2b    4    1    0    0    Alberto ss    1    0    0    0

Haniger dh    4    1    1    1    Perez dh    4    0    0    0

Kelenic cf    4    2    3    3    Benintndi lf    4    0    0    0

Fraley lf    3    0    0    0    C.Santna 1b    2    0    0    0

Bauers rf    5    1    1    1    Mondesi 3b    3    0    0    0

Moore 3b    3    1    2    1    Taylor cf    2    0    1    0

Raleigh c    4    0    0    0    Isbel cf    1    0    0    0

                    Dozier rf    3    0    0    0

                    Rivero c    3    0    0    0

Totals    36    7    11    7    Totals    30    1    3    1

Seattle    212    010    001    —    7

Kansas City    000    001    000    —    1

DP—Seattle 0, Kansas City 2. LOB—Seattle 9, Kansas City 3. 2B—France (29), Kelenic 2 (11), Merrifield (37). HR—Kelenic (13), Bauers (4), Haniger (34). SB—Moore (21), Taylor (13), Mondesi (11).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Seattle

Gilbert W,6-5    7    3    1    1    1    5

Smith    1    0    0    0    0    2

Ramirez    1    0    0    0    0    0

Kansas City

Kowar L,0-4    4    7    5    5    3    3

Blewett    2    2    1    1    3    1

Zimmer    2    1    0    0    1    0

Zuber    1    1    1    1    0    1

Blewett pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T—3:04. A—16,872 (37,903).

Marlins 6, Pirates 5

    Pittsburgh    Miami

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hayes 3b    5    1    1    0    Chshlm Jr. ss    4    1    1    0

Newman ss    4    0    2    0    De La Crz cf    5    0    2    1

Gamel cf    4    0    0    1    Sanchez rf    4    2    2    1

Moran 1b    5    0    1    0    Brinson lf    4    0    0    0

Stallings c    4    0    0    0    Okert p    0    0    0    0

Tucker rf    3    3    2    0    Diaz 1b    4    2    2    2

Alford lf    4    0    1    1    Panik 2b    4    0    1    2

Park 2b    3    1    1    2    Jackson c    4    0    0    0

Kranick p    2    0    0    0    Alvarez 3b    2    0    0    0

Banda p    0    0    0    0    Alcantara p    3    0    0    0

Tsutsugo ph    1    0    0    0    Bender p    0    0    0    0

Mears p    0    0    0    0    Bleier p    0    0    0    0

Miller p    0    0    0    0    Floro p    0    0    0    0

Reynolds ph    1    0    0    0    Fortes ph    0    0    0    0

Stratton p    0    0    0    0    Sierra pr-cf    0    1    0    0

Kuhl p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    36    5    8    4    Totals    34    6    8    6

Pittsburgh    010    000    102    1    —    5

Miami    000    210    001    2    —    6

E—Park (1), Alcantara 2 (4). DP—Pittsburgh 0, Miami 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 6, Miami 9. 2B—Tucker (4), Newman (21), Sanchez (7), Panik (2). 3B—Alford (1). HR—Park (3), Diaz (6). SB—Tucker (2). SF—Gamel (3), Sanchez (1). S—Newman (6).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Pittsburgh

Kranick    5    4    3    3    4    6

Banda    1    0    0    0    0    2

Mears    1    0    0    0    0    0

Miller    1    1    0    0    0    2

Stratton BS,6-10    1    2    1    1    1    0

Kuhl L,5-7 BS,0-2    0    1    2    1    0    0

Miami

Alcantara    6    6    2    1    1    4

Bender H,10    1    1    0    0    0    0

Bleier H,17    1    0    0    0    0    1

Floro BS,12-18    1    1    2    2    1    2

Okert W,2-1    1    0    1    0    0    0

Kuhl pitched to 1 batter in the 10th, Alcantara pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Bender pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP—Kranick (Alvarez). WP—Kranick, Okert.

Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alex Tosi.

T—3:36. A—9,870 (36,742).

Indians 11, Yankees 1

    Cleveland    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Zimmer cf-rf    5    2    1    0    LeMahiu 3b    4    0    2    0

Mercado lf    5    0    0    0    Wade ss    0    0    0    0

Ramirez dh    4    4    4    3    Rizzo 1b    4    0    2    0

Bradley 1b    5    0    1    0    Judge cf    4    0    0    0

Ramirez rf    2    1    2    4    Florial cf    0    0    0    0

Straw cf    3    0    1    0    Stanton rf    4    0    0    0

Chang 3b    5    1    3    1    Voit dh    4    0    0    0

Perez c    5    1    2    2    Torres 2b    4    0    1    0

Gimenez ss    5    1    2    0    Gardner lf    3    0    0    0

Clement 2b    4    1    0    1    Urshela ss    3    1    2    1

                    Higashioka c    3    0    1    0

Totals    43    11    16    11    Totals    33    1    8    1

Cleveland    203    011    121    —    11

New York    001    000    000    —    1

E—LeMahieu (8), Rizzo (3). DP—Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB—Cleveland 9, New York 5. 2B—Gimenez (9), Torres (19), Higashioka (9). HR—Ramirez (35), Perez (7), Urshela (13).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cleveland

Morgan W,3-7    6    6    1    1    0    3

Stephan    1    0    0    0    0    3

Parker    1    2    0    0    0    2

Hentges    1    0    0    0    0    3

New York

Cole L,15-8    5⅔    10    7    7    1    7

Luetge    1⅓    2    1    0    0    1

Schmidt    2    4    3    2    2    4

HBP—Cole (Zimmer).

Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T—3:25. A—34,110 (47,309).

Dodgers 8, Reds 5

    Los Angeles    Cincinnati

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Betts rf    4    1    2    0    India 2b    4    1    1    1

T.Turner 2b    5    1    1    0    Farmer ss    4    0    0    0

J.Turner 3b    5    0    1    0    Castellans rf    3    1    2    1

Pujols 1b    3    1    0    0    Stephnsn 1b    4    0    1    1

Muncy ph    0    0    0    0    Suarez 3b    3    0    0    0

Seager ss    3    1    2    3    Aquino lf    2    0    0    0

Smith c    4    1    1    1    Warren p    0    0    0    0

Taylor cf    5    2    2    0    Schrock ph    1    0    0    0

Lux lf    4    1    3    3    Garrett p    0    0    0    0

Kershaw p    3    0    0    0    Hoffman p    0    0    0    0

Gonsolin p    0    0    0    0    Votto ph    1    1    1    1

Treinen p    0    0    0    0    Barrero cf    3    0    0    0

Beaty ph    1    0    0    0    Moustaks ph    1    0    0    0

Jansen p    0    0    0    0    Barnhart c    4    0    1    0

                    Miley p    0    0    0    0

                    DeShields ph    1    0    0    0

                    Santillan p    0    0    0    0

                    Wilson p    0    0    0    0

                    Friedl ph-lf    2    2    2    1

Totals    37    8    12    7    Totals    33    5    8    5

Los Angeles    033    000    002    —    8

Cincinnati    000    101    021    —    5

E—Farmer (6). DP—Los Angeles 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B—Taylor (25), Castellanos (36), India (29). HR—Smith (25), Lux (7), Seager (10), Friedl (1), Votto (31). SB—India (11).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Kershaw W,10-7    5    3    1    1    0    8

Gonsolin    2⅓    3    3    3    2    2

Treinen H,31    ⅔    1    0    0    0    2

Jansen    1    1    1    1    0    2

Cincinnati

Miley L,12-7    3    9    6    6    1    2

Santillan    2    0    0    0    1    3

Wilson    1    1    0    0    0    0

Warren    1    0    0    0    0    1

Garrett    1    0    0    0    1    1

Hoffman    1    2    2    2    2    1

HBP—Hoffman (Muncy). WP—Kershaw, Wilson.

Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T—3:09. A—26,621 (42,319).

Nationals 3, Rockies 0

    Colorado    Washington

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hampson cf    4    0    0    0    Thomas cf    4    0    0    0

Rodgers 2b    4    0    1    0    Escobar ss    4    1    1    0

Blackmon rf    3    0    2    0    Soto rf    4    1    1    1

Story ss    4    0    2    0    Bell 1b    2    1    2    0

Cron 1b    3    0    0    0    Hernandez lf    4    0    2    1

McMahn 3b    2    0    0    0    Finnegan p    0    0    0    0

Hilliard lf    4    0    0    0    Kieboom 3b    4    0    0    0

Nunez c    2    0    0    0    K.Ruiz c    2    0    0    0

Tapia ph    1    0    0    0    Garcia 2b    3    0    1    1

Jon.Gray p    1    0    0    0    Espino p    2    0    0    0

R.Ruiz ph    1    0    0    0    Voth p    0    0    0    0

Goudeau p    0    0    0    0    Adams ph    1    0    0    0

Gilbreath p    0    0    0    0    Rainey p    0    0    0    0

Welker ph    1    0    0    0    Thompson p    0    0    0    0

Kinley p    0    0    0    0    Machado p    0    0    0    0

Sheffield p    0    0    0    0    Stevenson lf    0    0    0    0

Totals    30    0    5    0    Totals    30    3    7    3

Colorado    000    000    000    —    0

Washington    101    001    00x    —    3

E—Cron (9). DP—Colorado 1, Washington 2. LOB—Colorado 8, Washington 6. 2B—Blackmon 2 (24). HR—Soto (26). SB—Escobar (3), Story (19).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Colorado

Jon.Gray L,8-11    4    3    2    2    2    5

Goudeau    1⅔    2    1    1    0    1

Gilbreath    ⅓    1    0    0    0    0

Kinley    1    0    0    0    0    0

Sheffield    1    1    0    0    0    0

Washington

Espino W,5-5    5⅔    3    0    0    3    7

Voth H,6    ⅓    0    0    0    1    0

Rainey H,9    1    0    0    0    0    3

Thompson H,5    ⅔    2    0    0    0    0

Machado H,10    ⅓  0    0    0    0    1

Finnegan S,10-14    1    0    0    0    1    1

HBP—Goudeau (K.Ruiz).

Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T—3:01. A—26,303 (41,339).

Red Sox 8, Orioles 6

    Baltimore    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Mullins cf    4    2    1    0    Hernandz cf    3    2    2    2

Mntcstle 1b    3    2    2    0    Renfroe rf    4    2    2    1

Santander lf    4    2    1    1    Devers 3b    4    1    2    1

Mancini dh    5    0    1    3    Bogaerts ss    3    0    0    0

Hays rf    4    0    1    2    Martinez dh    4    1    1    1

Severino c    4    0    1    0    Dalbec 1b    3    0    0    1

Valaika 2b    4    0    0    0    Plawecki c    4    0    1    2

Gutierrez 3b    4    0    1    0    Verdugo lf    4    1    1    0

Martin ss    4    0    2    0    Iglesias 2b    4    1    1    0

Totals    36    6    10    6    Totals    33    8    10    8

Baltimore    003    000    300    —    6

Boston    311    000    30x    —    8

LOB—Baltimore 7, Boston 4. 2B—Santander (24), Gutierrez (6), Mancini (32), Verdugo (30), Hernandez (34), Iglesias (1), Renfroe (32). HR—Martinez (27). SB—Hays (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

A.Wells    5    6    5    5    1    3

Hanhold    1    0    0    0    0    1

Greene L,1-1    ⅓  3    3    3    0    0

Sulser    ⅓    1    0    0    1    0

Tate    1⅓   0    0    0    0    1

Boston

Eovaldi    5    7    3    3    1    8

Whitlock H,14    1    1    1    1    1    0

Sawamura W,5-1    1    1    2    2    2    2

Robles H,16    1    1    0    0    0    1

Richards S,3-3    1    0    0    0    0    1

Whitlock pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP—A.Wells (Dalbec).

Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adam Beck; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T—2:55. A—27,010 (37,755).

Blue Jays 5, Twins 3

    Minnesota    Toronto

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Arraez 3b    4    0    0    0    Springer dh    4    0    0    0

Buxton cf    4    0    1    0    Semien 2b    3    1    2    0

Polanco 2b    4    0    0    0    Gurrro Jr. 1b    4    1    3    1

Donaldsn dh    2    1    0    0    Bichette ss    4    1    1    2

Kepler rf    4    0    0    0    Hernandez rf    4    1    1    0

Sano 1b    4    1    1    0    Dickerson cf    2    1    1    0

Gordon ss    3    0    1    2    Kirk ph    1    0    0    0

Cave lf    4    0    0    0    Dyson cf    0    0    0    0

Rortvedt c    3    1    1    1    Gurriel Jr. lf    4    0    2    1

                    Grichuk rf    0    0    0    0

                    Valera 3b    4    0    1    1

                    Jansen c    4    0    0    0

Totals    32    3    4    3    Totals    34    5    11    5

Minnesota    000    200    100    —    3

Toronto    500    000    00x    —    5

E—Berrios (4). DP—Minnesota 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Minnesota 5, Toronto 8. 2B—Buxton (16), Sano (21), Gordon (8), Semien (38), Guerrero Jr. (24), Gurriel Jr. (27). HR—Rortvedt (3), Bichette (26).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Minnesota

Farrell L,1-1    1    7    5    5    0    1

Vincent    2    1    0    0    1    1

Minaya    2    1    0    0    1    5

Thielbar    1    1    0    0    1    0

Coulombe    2    1    0    0    0    2

Toronto

Berrios W,12-8    6⅔    4    3    3    1    6

Richards H,5    1⅓    0    0    0    0    3

Romano S,19-20    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Berrios (Donaldson), Romano (Gordon).

Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.

T—2:58. A—14,601 (53,506).

Tigers 2, Rays 0

    Detroit    Tampa Bay

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Reyes cf    3    0    0    0    Lowe 2b    3    0    0    0

Schoop 1b    4    0    1    0    Luplow ph    1    0    0    0

Grossman rf    3    0    0    0    Meadows lf    3    0    1    0

Cabrera dh    4    0    1    0    Margot ph-rf    1    0    0    0

Candelrio 3b    4    0    1    0    Cruz dh    2    0    0    0

Haase lf    3    1    1    1    Kiermaier pr    0    0    0    0

Goodrum ss    3    0    0    0    Choi 1b    2    0    0    0

Garneau c    4    1    1    1    Arozarena rf    3    0    0    0

H.Castro 2b    4    0    1    0    Wendle ss    4    0    1    0

                    Diaz 3b-2b    3    0    0    0

                    Phillips cf    3    0    0    0

                    Zunino c    3    0    3    0

Totals    32    2    6    2    Totals    28    0    5    0

Detroit    000    100    100    —    2

Tampa Bay    000    000    000    —    0

E—Garneau (2), Zunino (5). DP—Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Candelario (41). HR—Haase (22), Garneau (6). SB—Lowe (7). S—Reyes (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Detroit

Peralta W,4-3    7    3    0    0    3    3

Holland H,4    ⅔    1    0    0    0    1

Foley H,2    ⅓    0    0    0    1    0

Funkhouser S,1-3    1    1    0    0    0    0

Tampa Bay

McClanahan L,9-6    5    2    1    1    2    7

Fairbanks    1    2    0    0    0    2

Anderson    1    1    1    1    0    0

Feyereisen    1    1    0    0    0    2

Conley    1    0    0    0    1    1

HBP—Peralta (Arozarena). WP—Foley(2), McClanahan.

Umpires—Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Junior Valentine.

T—2:44. A—17,948 (25,000).

Braves 3, Giants 0

    Atlanta    San Francisco

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Pederson rf    5    0    2    0    Ruf lf    4    0    0    0

Heredia cf    0    0    0    0    Slater cf    4    0    1    0

Albies 2b    4    0    1    0    Bryant rf    4    0    1    0

Freeman 1b    4    0    1    0    Longoria 3b    2    0    0    0

Riley 3b    4    1    1    0    Posey c    3    0    0    0

Duvall cf-rf    4    1    1    2    Crawford ss    3    0    0    0

Rosario lf    4    1    4    1    Flores 1b    3    0    1    0

d’Arnaud c    4    0    0    0    Solano 2b    2    0    1    0

Swanson ss    4    0    0    0    Belt ph    1    0    0    0

Fried p    3    0    0    0    Castro p    0    0    0    0

L.Jackson p    0    0    0    0    DeSclafani p    1    0    0    0

Soler ph    1    0    1    0    Littell p    0    0    0    0

Smith p    0    0    0    0    Alvarez p    0    0    0    0

                    Doval p    0    0    0    0

                    La Stella ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    37    3    11    3    Totals    28    0    4    0

Atlanta    000    000    300    —    3

San Francisco    000    000    000    —    0

DP—Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1. LOB—Atlanta 7, San Francisco 3. 2B—Rosario (2), Pederson (17), Riley (27). 3B—Rosario (2). HR—Duvall (36), Rosario (5). SB—Slater (15). S—DeSclafani (7).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

Fried W,12-7    7    3    0    0    1    5

L.Jackson H,27    1    1    0    0    0    0

Smith S,33-39    1    0    0    0    0    2

San Francisco

DeSclafani L,12-7    6    6    2    2    0    6

Littell    1    1    1    1    0    2

Alvarez    ⅓    2    0    0    0    0

Doval    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Castro    1    2    0    0    0    0

DeSclafani pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T—2:51. A—32,210 (41,915).

Athletics 3, Angels 2

    Oakland    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Kemp 2b    3    0    0    0    Marsh cf    5    0    1    0

Harrison ph    1    0    0    0    Ohtani p    2    0    0    0

S.Marte cf    4    0    0    0    Cishek p    0    0    0    0

Olson 1b    3    1    0    0    Quijada p    0    0    0    0

Canha lf    4    0    1    0    Iglesias p    0    0    0    0

Lowrie dh    4    0    1    1    Wong ph    1    0    0    0

Chapmn 3b    4    1    2    1    Gosselin lf    4    1    1    0

Brown rf    5    0    1    0    Walsh 1b    4    1    1    0

Gomes c    4    1    1    1    Rengifo ss    4    0    0    0

Andrus ss    4    0    1    0    Rojas rf    3    0    1    1

                    Lagares pr-rf    0    0    0    0

                    Stassi c    3    0    0    0

                    Mayfield 3b    4    0    0    0

                    Fletcher 2b    4    0    0    0

Totals    36    3    7    3    Totals    34    2    4    1

Oakland    001    100    000    1    —    3

Los Angeles    000    000    002    0    —    2

E—Brown (3), Mayfield (8). DP—Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Oakland 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Chapman (15), Brown (11), Marsh (10), Gosselin (12). HR—Gomes (5), Chapman (26). SF—Lowrie (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Oakland

Montas    7    1    0    0    4    7

Diekman H,13    1    0    0    0    0    1

Romo BS,3-7    ⅓    3    2    1    0    0

Trivino W,6-7    1⅔   0    0    0    0    2

Los Angeles

Ohtani    8    5    2    2    3    10

Cishek    ⅓    1    0    0    1    1

Quijada    ⅔    0    0    0    1    1

Iglesias L,7-5    1    1    1    0    1    0

HBP—Ohtani (Canha).

Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.

T—3:21. A—22,456 (45,517).

Mets 3, Phillies 2

    Philadelphia    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Galvis ss    4    1    2    0    Nimmo cf    4    0    0    0

Segura 2b    4    0    2    0    Lindor ss    4    0    1    0

Harper rf    2    1    0    1    Alonso 1b    3    0    0    0

Realmto 1b    4    0    1    1    Conforto rf    3    0    0    0

McCutchn lf    4    0    0    0    Baez 2b    3    0    1    0

Vierling cf    4    0    2    0    Davis 3b    3    0    0    0

Torreyes 3b    4    0    1    0    Loup p    0    0    0    0

Knapp c    2    0    0    0    Pillar ph    1    0    0    0

Miller ph-1b    2    0    0    0    Diaz p    0    0    0    0

Gibson p    3    0    0    0    McNeil lf    3    2    2    1

Bedrosian p    0    0    0    0    Nido c    3    1    1    0

Herrera ph    1    0    0    0    Hill p    1    0    1    0

                    Familia p    0    0    0    0

                    Smith ph    1    0    1    2

                    May p    0    0    0    0

                    Lugo p    0    0    0    0

                    Villar 3b    1    0    0    0

Totals    34    2    8    2    Totals    30    3    7    3

Philadelphia    100    010    000    —    2

New York    000    020    10x    —    3

E—Nido (5). DP—Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB—Philadelphia 10, New York 6. 2B—Realmuto (24), Segura (26), Nido (5), Smith (18). HR—McNeil (7). SF—Harper (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Philadelphia

Gibson L,4-5    6⅔    7    3    3    1    9

Bedrosian    1⅓   0    0    0    2    0

New York

Hill    4⅔    6    2    2    1    7

Familia    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

May    1    0    0    0    0    3

Lugo    ⅔    1    0    0    1    2

Loup W,6-0    1⅓    1    0    0    1    1

Diaz S,30-36    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Diaz (Galvis).

Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, CB Bucknor.

T—3:34. A—24,832 (41,922).

Tags