Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 — — 4-6 L-2 47-28 45-30
Boston 86 65 .570 6½ — 7-3 W-5 47-29 39-36
Toronto 84 65 .564 7½ — 7-3 W-2 43-31 41-34
New York 83 67 .553 9 1½ 5-5 L-2 42-33 41-34
Baltimore 47 102 .315 44½ 37 2-8 L-3 23-51 24-51
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 85 64 .570 — — 5-5 W-1 49-27 36-37
Cleveland 73 74 .497 11 10 5-5 W-2 36-36 37-38
Detroit 72 78 .480 13½ 12½ 7-3 W-2 39-36 33-42
Kansas City 67 82 .450 18 17 5-5 L-1 36-39 31-43
Minnesota 65 85 .433 20½ 19½ 3-7 L-2 34-40 31-45
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 88 61 .591 — — 7-3 W-1 47-28 41-33
Oakland 82 67 .550 6 2 7-3 W-5 40-34 42-33
Seattle 80 69 .537 8 4 5-5 W-1 42-33 38-36
Los Angeles 72 77 .483 16 12 3-7 L-3 38-37 34-40
Texas 55 94 .369 33 29 4-6 L-1 33-42 22-52
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 77 70 .524 — — 4-6 W-1 37-36 40-34
Philadelphia 76 73 .510 2 3½ 5-5 L-1 42-32 34-41
New York 73 77 .487 5½ 7 3-7 W-1 44-33 29-44
Miami 63 86 .423 15 16½ 5-5 W-1 39-36 24-50
Washington 61 88 .409 17 18½ 3-7 W-1 35-43 26-45
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 91 58 .611 — — 7-3 L-1 42-32 49-26
St. Louis 79 69 .534 11½ — 9-1 W-8 42-33 37-36
Cincinnati 77 73 .513 14½ 3 3-7 L-2 39-35 38-38
Chicago 67 83 .447 24½ 13 3-7 W-1 39-36 28-47
Pittsburgh 56 93 .376 35 23½ 6-4 L-1 34-41 22-52
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Fran. 97 53 .647 — — 7-3 L-1 49-26 48-27
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1 — 8-2 W-2 52-23 44-31
San Diego 76 73 .510 20½ 3½ 2-8 L-3 44-31 32-42
Colorado 70 79 .470 26½ 9½ 7-3 L-1 45-27 25-52
Arizona 48 101 .322 48½ 31½ 3-7 L-1 28-43 20-58
z-clinched playoff berth
American League
Sunday’s Results
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 7, Kansas City 1
Houston 7, Arizona 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Today’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 4-10) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 4:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suarez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 6:38 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Washington 3, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Houston 7, Arizona 6
St. Louis 8, San Diego 7
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2
Today’s Games
Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 4:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 4:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suarez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 4:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
White Sox 7, Rangers 2
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Andersn ss 5 1 2 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 2 1
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 2 0
Abreu dh 4 1 2 2 A.Garcia rf 3 0 0 1
Grandal 1b 4 1 1 1 Ibanez 2b 3 0 0 0
Sheets lf 2 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0
Hamilton cf 1 1 0 0 Solak dh 4 0 0 0
L.Garcia cf-lf 5 1 2 2 Peters cf 4 1 1 0
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 Y.Hernndz 3b 4 0 1 0
C.Hrnndz 2b 3 1 1 2 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Collins c 4 0 1 0
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 32 2 7 2
Chicago 000 500 200 — 7
Texas 000 010 010 — 2
DP—Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB—Chicago 8, Texas 6. 2B—Collins (12), Sheets (8), L.Garcia (20), Lowe (23). HR—Grandal (22). SB—Kiner-Falefa 2 (19). SF—A.Garcia (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,10-9 5⅓ 6 1 1 1 4
Bummer ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Kopech 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wright 2 1 1 1 1 1
Texas
Lyles L,9-12 3⅔ 8 5 5 3 3
Santana ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Foltynewicz 3 2 2 2 2 0
Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Lyles (Abreu). WP—Lyles.
Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione.
T—3:06. A—24,918 (40,300).
Cubs 6, Brewers 4
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Duffy 3b 4 1 2 1 Wong 2b 5 2 1 1
Schwindl 1b 5 1 2 1 Escobar 3b 2 1 1 1
Wick p 0 0 0 0 Yelich lf 5 0 1 2
Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Narvaez c 5 0 1 0
Bote 2b 3 1 0 0 Urias ss 3 0 0 0
Wisdom lf 5 1 1 3 Peterson rf 5 0 1 0
Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 Vogelbch 1b 2 0 1 0
T.Thompsn rf 3 1 1 1 Cousins p 0 0 0 0
Ortega cf 3 0 0 0 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0
Romine c 3 0 0 0 Gustave p 0 0 0 0
K.Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Lopes ph 1 0 0 0
Sampson p 1 0 0 0 Sanchez p 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 0 0
Contreras ph 0 1 0 0 Lauer p 1 0 0 0
Heuer p 0 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0
Rivas ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Reyes 3b 1 0 1 0
Totals 32 6 7 6 Totals 33 4 7 4
Chicago 000 010 050 — 6
Milwaukee 000 020 002 — 4
E—Schwindel (1), Bote (4), Duffy (4). DP—Chicago 3, Milwaukee 0. LOB—Chicago 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B—Duffy (7), Schwindel (12), Wong (29), Escobar (21). HR—T.Thompson (1), Wisdom (27). SB—Bradley Jr. (7), Schwindel (1), T.Thompson (2), Reyes (4). S—K.Thompson (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
K.Thompson 2 1 0 0 2 0
Sampson 4 4 2 2 1 1
Morgan W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wick ⅔ 2 2 2 3 1
Rucker S,1-1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Lauer 5⅓ 1 1 1 3 6
Strickland H,1 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 2
Cousins H,7 1 0 0 0 1 2
Boxberger L,5-4 0 2 3 3 1 0
Gustave 1 1 2 2 1 2
Sanchez 1 2 0 0 1 2
Sampson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Boxberger pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP—K.Thompson (Lauer), Sampson (Urias). WP—Wick.
Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chad Whitson.
T—3:46. A—34,213 (41,900).
Cardinals 8, Padres 7
San Diego St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tatis Jr. cf 5 0 1 1 Edman 2b 4 1 1 0
Crnnwrth ss 5 1 1 0 Gldschmdt 1b 4 2 2 0
Machado 3b 4 2 2 0 O’Neill lf 2 3 1 1
Pham lf 4 2 2 3 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 0
Nola c 4 1 1 0 Carlson rf 3 0 1 2
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 2 Sosa ss 4 1 2 2
Myers rf 4 0 2 1 Bader cf 4 0 1 2
Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 Knizner c 4 0 1 0
Arrieta p 0 0 0 0 Happ p 1 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0
Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Profar ph 1 0 0 0 Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Lamet p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Rondon ph 1 0 0 0
Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 33 8 11 7
San Diego 001 201 030 — 7
St. Louis 500 020 10x — 8
E—Tatis Jr. (21), Sosa (10). DP—San Diego 2, St. Louis 1. LOB—San Diego 4, St. Louis 4. 2B—Nola (12), Pham (22), Myers (23), Edman (41), Sosa 2 (8), Bader (16), Goldschmidt (32). HR—Pham (14). SB—Nootbaar (1), O’Neill (13). SF—Carlson (8). S—Stammen (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Arrieta L,5-14 ⅓ 3 5 4 1 0
Stammen 3⅔ 2 0 0 0 3
Johnson 1 4 2 2 0 2
Crismatt 1 1 0 0 0 0
Lamet 1 1 1 1 1 0
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Happ 4 4 3 3 1 2
Reyes W,9-8 2 1 1 1 1 1
McFarland H,11 1 2 1 1 0 1
Garcia ⅓ 2 2 2 0 0
Cabrera H,26 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Gallegos S,10-18 1 0 0 0 0 2
McFarland pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP—Cabrera.
Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T—3:16. A—35,326 (45,494).
Astros 7, Diamondbacks 6
Arizona Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss 2 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0
Marte 2b 3 0 1 0 Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0
Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0
Calhoun dh 2 1 0 1 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 Correa ss 4 3 2 3
Varsho cf 4 1 1 1 Tucker rf 2 0 1 1
Walker 1b 4 0 1 2 Siri rf 2 1 1 2
Smith rf 4 1 1 1 McCormck lf 4 1 1 1
VanMetr 3b 4 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0
Maldnado c 3 0 1 0
Totals 31 6 6 6 Totals 33 7 9 7
Arizona 001 410 000 — 6
Houston 300 100 03x — 7
E—Rojas (14). DP—Arizona 1, Houston 1. LOB—Arizona 3, Houston 7. 2B—Correa (33), Tucker (35). HR—Smith (11), Correa (24), Siri (3), McCormick (13). SF—Calhoun (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen 6 5 4 4 1 7
Frias H,1 ⅔ 0 0 0 3 1
Ramirez H,9 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Sittinger L,0-1 ⅔ 3 3 3 1 0
Poppen ⅓ 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Greinke 4 5 5 5 1 3
Solomon W,1-0 4 1 1 1 3 3
Pressly S,25-27 1 0 0 0 0 3
WP—Solomon 2.
Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, John Libka; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T—3:17. A—23,888 (41,168).
Mariners 7, Royals 1
Seattle Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0
France 1b 4 1 3 1 Lopez ss 3 0 1 1
Toro 2b 4 1 0 0 Alberto ss 1 0 0 0
Haniger dh 4 1 1 1 Perez dh 4 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 2 3 3 Benintndi lf 4 0 0 0
Fraley lf 3 0 0 0 C.Santna 1b 2 0 0 0
Bauers rf 5 1 1 1 Mondesi 3b 3 0 0 0
Moore 3b 3 1 2 1 Taylor cf 2 0 1 0
Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 Isbel cf 1 0 0 0
Dozier rf 3 0 0 0
Rivero c 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 30 1 3 1
Seattle 212 010 001 — 7
Kansas City 000 001 000 — 1
DP—Seattle 0, Kansas City 2. LOB—Seattle 9, Kansas City 3. 2B—France (29), Kelenic 2 (11), Merrifield (37). HR—Kelenic (13), Bauers (4), Haniger (34). SB—Moore (21), Taylor (13), Mondesi (11).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert W,6-5 7 3 1 1 1 5
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Kowar L,0-4 4 7 5 5 3 3
Blewett 2 2 1 1 3 1
Zimmer 2 1 0 0 1 0
Zuber 1 1 1 1 0 1
Blewett pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T—3:04. A—16,872 (37,903).
Marlins 6, Pirates 5
Pittsburgh Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 Chshlm Jr. ss 4 1 1 0
Newman ss 4 0 2 0 De La Crz cf 5 0 2 1
Gamel cf 4 0 0 1 Sanchez rf 4 2 2 1
Moran 1b 5 0 1 0 Brinson lf 4 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 Okert p 0 0 0 0
Tucker rf 3 3 2 0 Diaz 1b 4 2 2 2
Alford lf 4 0 1 1 Panik 2b 4 0 1 2
Park 2b 3 1 1 2 Jackson c 4 0 0 0
Kranick p 2 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 2 0 0 0
Banda p 0 0 0 0 Alcantara p 3 0 0 0
Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0 Bender p 0 0 0 0
Mears p 0 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 Fortes ph 0 0 0 0
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 Sierra pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Kuhl p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 8 4 Totals 34 6 8 6
Pittsburgh 010 000 102 1 — 5
Miami 000 210 001 2 — 6
E—Park (1), Alcantara 2 (4). DP—Pittsburgh 0, Miami 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 6, Miami 9. 2B—Tucker (4), Newman (21), Sanchez (7), Panik (2). 3B—Alford (1). HR—Park (3), Diaz (6). SB—Tucker (2). SF—Gamel (3), Sanchez (1). S—Newman (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Kranick 5 4 3 3 4 6
Banda 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mears 1 0 0 0 0 0
Miller 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stratton BS,6-10 1 2 1 1 1 0
Kuhl L,5-7 BS,0-2 0 1 2 1 0 0
Miami
Alcantara 6 6 2 1 1 4
Bender H,10 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bleier H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Floro BS,12-18 1 1 2 2 1 2
Okert W,2-1 1 0 1 0 0 0
Kuhl pitched to 1 batter in the 10th, Alcantara pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Bender pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP—Kranick (Alvarez). WP—Kranick, Okert.
Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alex Tosi.
T—3:36. A—9,870 (36,742).
Indians 11, Yankees 1
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Zimmer cf-rf 5 2 1 0 LeMahiu 3b 4 0 2 0
Mercado lf 5 0 0 0 Wade ss 0 0 0 0
Ramirez dh 4 4 4 3 Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 0
Bradley 1b 5 0 1 0 Judge cf 4 0 0 0
Ramirez rf 2 1 2 4 Florial cf 0 0 0 0
Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0
Chang 3b 5 1 3 1 Voit dh 4 0 0 0
Perez c 5 1 2 2 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0
Gimenez ss 5 1 2 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
Clement 2b 4 1 0 1 Urshela ss 3 1 2 1
Higashioka c 3 0 1 0
Totals 43 11 16 11 Totals 33 1 8 1
Cleveland 203 011 121 — 11
New York 001 000 000 — 1
E—LeMahieu (8), Rizzo (3). DP—Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB—Cleveland 9, New York 5. 2B—Gimenez (9), Torres (19), Higashioka (9). HR—Ramirez (35), Perez (7), Urshela (13).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Morgan W,3-7 6 6 1 1 0 3
Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 3
Parker 1 2 0 0 0 2
Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 3
New York
Cole L,15-8 5⅔ 10 7 7 1 7
Luetge 1⅓ 2 1 0 0 1
Schmidt 2 4 3 2 2 4
HBP—Cole (Zimmer).
Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.
T—3:25. A—34,110 (47,309).
Dodgers 8, Reds 5
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 1 2 0 India 2b 4 1 1 1
T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 0 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0
J.Turner 3b 5 0 1 0 Castellans rf 3 1 2 1
Pujols 1b 3 1 0 0 Stephnsn 1b 4 0 1 1
Muncy ph 0 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 3 1 2 3 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0
Smith c 4 1 1 1 Warren p 0 0 0 0
Taylor cf 5 2 2 0 Schrock ph 1 0 0 0
Lux lf 4 1 3 3 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Kershaw p 3 0 0 0 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0
Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0 Votto ph 1 1 1 1
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Barrero cf 3 0 0 0
Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Moustaks ph 1 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0
Miley p 0 0 0 0
DeShields ph 1 0 0 0
Santillan p 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Friedl ph-lf 2 2 2 1
Totals 37 8 12 7 Totals 33 5 8 5
Los Angeles 033 000 002 — 8
Cincinnati 000 101 021 — 5
E—Farmer (6). DP—Los Angeles 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B—Taylor (25), Castellanos (36), India (29). HR—Smith (25), Lux (7), Seager (10), Friedl (1), Votto (31). SB—India (11).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,10-7 5 3 1 1 0 8
Gonsolin 2⅓ 3 3 3 2 2
Treinen H,31 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 2
Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 2
Cincinnati
Miley L,12-7 3 9 6 6 1 2
Santillan 2 0 0 0 1 3
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hoffman 1 2 2 2 2 1
HBP—Hoffman (Muncy). WP—Kershaw, Wilson.
Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T—3:09. A—26,621 (42,319).
Nationals 3, Rockies 0
Colorado Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 Escobar ss 4 1 1 0
Blackmon rf 3 0 2 0 Soto rf 4 1 1 1
Story ss 4 0 2 0 Bell 1b 2 1 2 0
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 4 0 2 1
McMahn 3b 2 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0
Nunez c 2 0 0 0 K.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0
Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 Garcia 2b 3 0 1 1
Jon.Gray p 1 0 0 0 Espino p 2 0 0 0
R.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0
Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Welker ph 1 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 30 3 7 3
Colorado 000 000 000 — 0
Washington 101 001 00x — 3
E—Cron (9). DP—Colorado 1, Washington 2. LOB—Colorado 8, Washington 6. 2B—Blackmon 2 (24). HR—Soto (26). SB—Escobar (3), Story (19).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Jon.Gray L,8-11 4 3 2 2 2 5
Goudeau 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 1
Gilbreath ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield 1 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Espino W,5-5 5⅔ 3 0 0 3 7
Voth H,6 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0
Rainey H,9 1 0 0 0 0 3
Thompson H,5 ⅔ 2 0 0 0 0
Machado H,10 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Finnegan S,10-14 1 0 0 0 1 1
HBP—Goudeau (K.Ruiz).
Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T—3:01. A—26,303 (41,339).
Red Sox 8, Orioles 6
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 2 1 0 Hernandz cf 3 2 2 2
Mntcstle 1b 3 2 2 0 Renfroe rf 4 2 2 1
Santander lf 4 2 1 1 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1
Mancini dh 5 0 1 3 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Hays rf 4 0 1 2 Martinez dh 4 1 1 1
Severino c 4 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 1
Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0 Plawecki c 4 0 1 2
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0
Martin ss 4 0 2 0 Iglesias 2b 4 1 1 0
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 33 8 10 8
Baltimore 003 000 300 — 6
Boston 311 000 30x — 8
LOB—Baltimore 7, Boston 4. 2B—Santander (24), Gutierrez (6), Mancini (32), Verdugo (30), Hernandez (34), Iglesias (1), Renfroe (32). HR—Martinez (27). SB—Hays (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
A.Wells 5 6 5 5 1 3
Hanhold 1 0 0 0 0 1
Greene L,1-1 ⅓ 3 3 3 0 0
Sulser ⅓ 1 0 0 1 0
Tate 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Eovaldi 5 7 3 3 1 8
Whitlock H,14 1 1 1 1 1 0
Sawamura W,5-1 1 1 2 2 2 2
Robles H,16 1 1 0 0 0 1
Richards S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Whitlock pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP—A.Wells (Dalbec).
Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adam Beck; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.
T—2:55. A—27,010 (37,755).
Blue Jays 5, Twins 3
Minnesota Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arraez 3b 4 0 0 0 Springer dh 4 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 3 1 2 0
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 Gurrro Jr. 1b 4 1 3 1
Donaldsn dh 2 1 0 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 2
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Hernandez rf 4 1 1 0
Sano 1b 4 1 1 0 Dickerson cf 2 1 1 0
Gordon ss 3 0 1 2 Kirk ph 1 0 0 0
Cave lf 4 0 0 0 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0
Rortvedt c 3 1 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 1
Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0
Valera 3b 4 0 1 1
Jansen c 4 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 4 3 Totals 34 5 11 5
Minnesota 000 200 100 — 3
Toronto 500 000 00x — 5
E—Berrios (4). DP—Minnesota 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Minnesota 5, Toronto 8. 2B—Buxton (16), Sano (21), Gordon (8), Semien (38), Guerrero Jr. (24), Gurriel Jr. (27). HR—Rortvedt (3), Bichette (26).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Farrell L,1-1 1 7 5 5 0 1
Vincent 2 1 0 0 1 1
Minaya 2 1 0 0 1 5
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 1 0
Coulombe 2 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Berrios W,12-8 6⅔ 4 3 3 1 6
Richards H,5 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 3
Romano S,19-20 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Berrios (Donaldson), Romano (Gordon).
Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.
T—2:58. A—14,601 (53,506).
Tigers 2, Rays 0
Detroit Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 Luplow ph 1 0 0 0
Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Margot ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Candelrio 3b 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 2 0 0 0
Haase lf 3 1 1 1 Kiermaier pr 0 0 0 0
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0
Garneau c 4 1 1 1 Arozarena rf 3 0 0 0
H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 Wendle ss 4 0 1 0
Diaz 3b-2b 3 0 0 0
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 3 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 28 0 5 0
Detroit 000 100 100 — 2
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 — 0
E—Garneau (2), Zunino (5). DP—Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Candelario (41). HR—Haase (22), Garneau (6). SB—Lowe (7). S—Reyes (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Peralta W,4-3 7 3 0 0 3 3
Holland H,4 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Foley H,2 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0
Funkhouser S,1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
McClanahan L,9-6 5 2 1 1 2 7
Fairbanks 1 2 0 0 0 2
Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 0
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 2
Conley 1 0 0 0 1 1
HBP—Peralta (Arozarena). WP—Foley(2), McClanahan.
Umpires—Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Junior Valentine.
T—2:44. A—17,948 (25,000).
Braves 3, Giants 0
Atlanta San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pederson rf 5 0 2 0 Ruf lf 4 0 0 0
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Slater cf 4 0 1 0
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Bryant rf 4 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 2 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 Posey c 3 0 0 0
Duvall cf-rf 4 1 1 2 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 1 4 1 Flores 1b 3 0 1 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Solano 2b 2 0 1 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Belt ph 1 0 0 0
Fried p 3 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 DeSclafani p 1 0 0 0
Soler ph 1 0 1 0 Littell p 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0
Doval p 0 0 0 0
La Stella ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 11 3 Totals 28 0 4 0
Atlanta 000 000 300 — 3
San Francisco 000 000 000 — 0
DP—Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1. LOB—Atlanta 7, San Francisco 3. 2B—Rosario (2), Pederson (17), Riley (27). 3B—Rosario (2). HR—Duvall (36), Rosario (5). SB—Slater (15). S—DeSclafani (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried W,12-7 7 3 0 0 1 5
L.Jackson H,27 1 1 0 0 0 0
Smith S,33-39 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
DeSclafani L,12-7 6 6 2 2 0 6
Littell 1 1 1 1 0 2
Alvarez ⅓ 2 0 0 0 0
Doval ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Castro 1 2 0 0 0 0
DeSclafani pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T—2:51. A—32,210 (41,915).
Athletics 3, Angels 2
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 Marsh cf 5 0 1 0
Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 Ohtani p 2 0 0 0
S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Olson 1b 3 1 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0
Canha lf 4 0 1 0 Iglesias p 0 0 0 0
Lowrie dh 4 0 1 1 Wong ph 1 0 0 0
Chapmn 3b 4 1 2 1 Gosselin lf 4 1 1 0
Brown rf 5 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0
Gomes c 4 1 1 1 Rengifo ss 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Rojas rf 3 0 1 1
Lagares pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Stassi c 3 0 0 0
Mayfield 3b 4 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 7 3 Totals 34 2 4 1
Oakland 001 100 000 1 — 3
Los Angeles 000 000 002 0 — 2
E—Brown (3), Mayfield (8). DP—Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Oakland 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Chapman (15), Brown (11), Marsh (10), Gosselin (12). HR—Gomes (5), Chapman (26). SF—Lowrie (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas 7 1 0 0 4 7
Diekman H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romo BS,3-7 ⅓ 3 2 1 0 0
Trivino W,6-7 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Ohtani 8 5 2 2 3 10
Cishek ⅓ 1 0 0 1 1
Quijada ⅔ 0 0 0 1 1
Iglesias L,7-5 1 1 1 0 1 0
HBP—Ohtani (Canha).
Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.
T—3:21. A—22,456 (45,517).
Mets 3, Phillies 2
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Galvis ss 4 1 2 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0
Segura 2b 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Harper rf 2 1 0 1 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Realmto 1b 4 0 1 1 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0
McCutchn lf 4 0 0 0 Baez 2b 3 0 1 0
Vierling cf 4 0 2 0 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0
Torreyes 3b 4 0 1 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Knapp c 2 0 0 0 Pillar ph 1 0 0 0
Miller ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Gibson p 3 0 0 0 McNeil lf 3 2 2 1
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 Nido c 3 1 1 0
Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 Hill p 1 0 1 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0
Smith ph 1 0 1 2
May p 0 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Villar 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 30 3 7 3
Philadelphia 100 010 000 — 2
New York 000 020 10x — 3
E—Nido (5). DP—Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB—Philadelphia 10, New York 6. 2B—Realmuto (24), Segura (26), Nido (5), Smith (18). HR—McNeil (7). SF—Harper (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Gibson L,4-5 6⅔ 7 3 3 1 9
Bedrosian 1⅓ 0 0 0 2 0
New York
Hill 4⅔ 6 2 2 1 7
Familia ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
May 1 0 0 0 0 3
Lugo ⅔ 1 0 0 1 2
Loup W,6-0 1⅓ 1 0 0 1 1
Diaz S,30-36 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Diaz (Galvis).
Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, CB Bucknor.
T—3:34. A—24,832 (41,922).