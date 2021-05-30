MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 34 20 .630 — — 9-1 W-4 15-13 19-7
Boston 32 20 .615 1 — 7-3 W-3 16-13 16-7
New York 29 24 .547 4½ — 5-5 L-3 15-11 14-13
Toronto 27 25 .519 6 1½ 4-6 L-1 10-11 17-14
Baltimore 17 36 .321 16½ 12 0-10 L-13 6-18 11-18
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 32 20 .615 — — 6-4 W-4 20-9 12-11
Cleveland 28 23 .549 3½ — 5-5 W-1 12-11 16-12
Kansas City 25 26 .490 6½ 3 6-4 W-1 12-13 13-13
Detroit 22 31 .415 10½ 7 5-5 W-3 13-15 9-16
Minnesota 21 31 .404 11 7½ 7-3 L-1 12-17 9-14
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 31 24 .564 — — 5-5 L-2 17-17 14-7
Houston 28 24 .538 1½ ½ 4-6 W-1 17-12 11-12
Seattle 27 27 .500 3½ 2½ 6-4 W-4 16-12 11-15
Los Angeles 24 29 .453 6 5 5-5 W-2 13-14 11-15
Texas 22 33 .400 9 8 3-7 L-6 13-13 9-20
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 25 20 .556 — — 6-4 W-4 15-5 10-15
Atlanta 24 26 .480 3½ 5½ 5-5 L-2 13-14 11-12
Philadelphia 25 28 .472 4 6 3-7 L-2 15-10 10-18
Miami 24 28 .462 4½ 6½ 5-5 L-3 12-12 12-16
Washington 21 28 .429 6 8 4-6 L-4 13-15 8-13
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 30 23 .566 — — 5-5 L-1 15-10 15-13
Chicago 29 23 .558 ½ 1½ 8-2 L-1 18-10 11-13
Milwaukee 28 25 .528 2 3 7-3 W-4 12-14 16-11
Cincinnati 23 28 .451 6 7 4-6 W-1 11-13 12-15
Pittsburgh 20 32 .385 9½ 10½ 3-7 L-1 10-15 10-17
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 34 20 .630 — — 7-3 L-1 18-10 16-10
San Francisco 33 20 .623 ½ — 6-4 W-3 14-7 19-13
Los Angeles 31 22 .585 2½ — 6-4 L-3 17-9 14-13
Colorado 20 34 .370 14 11½ 5-5 W-1 16-12 4-22
Arizona 19 35 .352 15 12½ 1-9 W-1 10-14 9-21
American League
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 4, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1
Houston 7, San Diego 4
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 4, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2
Miami at Boston, ppd.
Today’s Games
Minnesota (Berrios 5-2) at Baltimore (Lopez 1-6), 10:05 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 10:05 a.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 11:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 5:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Milwaukee 3, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3
Houston 7, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 9, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Miami at Boston, ppd.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Today’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 11:10 a.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-4), 11:10 a.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 11:20 a.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-4) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Angels 4, Athletics 2
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gosselin lf 3 0 1 1 Canha cf 5 1 0 0
Rojas ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 2 0 0 1
Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 Pinder lf-ss 4 0 1 0
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 Murphy c 3 0 0 1
Suzuki c 4 1 1 0 Moreland dh 4 0 1 0
Ward rf 4 1 2 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 2 0 0 0
Fletcher ss 4 1 2 2 Brown ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 31 2 4 2
Los Angeles 040 000 000 — 4
Oakland 002 000 000 — 2
E—Fletcher (4), Olson (4). LOB—Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B—Fletcher 2 (6), Lowrie (13), Piscotty (5), Pinder (5). HR—Walsh (12). SB—Canha (7). SF—Murphy (1). S—Wong (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Quintana 3 2 2 0 4 5
Suarez W,2-0 3 0 0 0 1 4
Cishek H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mayers H,9 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Iglesias S,9-11 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Irvin L,3-7 6 6 4 4 0 3
Smith 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 1 1
Luzardo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Suarez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T—3:20. A—10,029 (46,847).
Giants 5, Dodgers 4
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Slater rf 3 2 2 1 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0
Ystrzmski ph 1 0 0 0 Muncy 2b 4 1 1 2
Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 Beaty rf 4 0 1 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 Vesia p 0 0 0 0
Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0
Wade Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0 Lux ss 4 0 1 0
Longoria 3b 5 0 1 1 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 2
Dubon ss-2b 3 2 2 2 McKinstry 3b 3 0 0 0
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Casali c 4 0 0 0 Barnes c 4 1 1 0
Tauchman lf 2 0 0 0 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0
Gausman p 3 0 1 1 Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez p 0 0 0 0
Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 Turner ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Littell p 0 0 0 0
Crawford ss 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 34 4 5 4
San Francisco 301 100 000 — 5
Los Angeles 000 000 022 — 4
E—Dubon (1), Longoria (1), McGee (1). LOB—San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B—Lux (5), Barnes (5). HR—Dubon (3), Slater (7), Muncy (13), Pujols (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Gausman W,6-0 6 2 0 0 0 7
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0
Littell 1 2 2 2 0 2
McGee S,12-14 1 1 2 1 0 2
Los Angeles
Kershaw L,7-4 6 7 5 5 3 6
Kelly ⅔ 1 0 0 2 2
Gonzalez 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Gonzalez (Tauchman). WP—Kershaw.
Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T—3:07. A—18,155 (56,000).
Mariners 4, Rangers 2
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 0 0 Kelenic rf 3 0 0 0
Solak 2b 4 1 1 0 Haniger dh 4 0 0 0
Garcia cf 4 0 0 0 Lewis cf 4 2 1 0
Gallo rf 4 1 1 2 Seager 3b 3 2 2 1
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 2 3
Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Culbersn 3b 2 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Mayfield 2b 4 0 1 0
Calhoun lf 3 0 1 0 Walton lf 3 0 1 0
Trevino c 2 0 0 0
J.Martin ph 1 0 1 0
Heim c 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 33 4 9 4
Texas 000 000 200 — 2
Seattle 102 010 00x — 4
E—Garcia (3), Holt (4), Crawford (5). DP—Texas 2, Seattle 1. LOB—Texas 3, Seattle 7. 2B—France (11), Walton (1). HR—Gallo (9), Seager (10). SB—J.Martin (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Yang L,0-3 3 5 3 2 1 2
Evans 2 2 1 1 1 3
B.Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hearn 1 1 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Kikuchi W,3-3 6⅔ 3 2 2 1 5
Chargois H,3 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Sewald H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Middleton S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 0
WP—Chargois.
Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T—3:00. A—11,198 (47,929).
D-backs 9, Cardinals 2
St. Louis Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Carpentr 2b 4 0 2 0 Rojas 2b 3 1 0 0
Carlson cf 4 1 2 1 Leyba 2b 0 0 0 0
Gldschmdt 1b 4 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 2 2 3
O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 4 1 2 1
Sosa ss 4 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1
Rondon 3b 4 1 2 0 Walker 1b 5 0 1 1
Knizner c 4 0 2 1 Reddick rf 5 1 3 1
Thomas rf 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 1
Kim p 2 0 0 0 Locastro lf 4 0 1 1
Webb p 0 0 0 0 R.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Woodford p 0 0 0 0 Peacock p 2 1 0 0
Williams ph 1 0 0 0 P.Smith ph-lf 2 1 1 0
Fernandez p 0 0 0 0
Edman ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 10 2 Totals 37 9 13 9
St. Louis 110 000 000 — 2
Arizona 011 205 00x — 9
E—Sosa 2 (3), Rondon (1). DP—St. Louis 2, Arizona 2. LOB—St. Louis 7, Arizona 9. 2B—Knizner (4), Carpenter 2 (3), Reddick (5). 3B—Ahmed (1). HR—Carlson (4), Marte (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Kim L,1-3 5 9 4 4 1 1
Webb ⅓ 2 5 3 2 0
Woodford ⅔ 2 0 0 0 0
Fernandez 2 0 0 0 2 0
Arizona
Peacock W,2-1 6 6 2 2 0 6
R.Smith S,1-1 3 4 0 0 1 4
Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T—2:59. A—16,681 (48,686).
Reds 5, Cubs 1
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Suarez 3b 5 1 1 1 Pederson lf 3 0 1 0
Winker lf 3 1 1 0 Bryant 1b 4 0 1 1
Castellans rf 5 1 2 0 Baez ss 4 0 0 0
Stephnsn 1b 4 2 0 0 Happ cf 2 0 0 0
Naquin cf 4 0 1 2 Contreras c 4 0 1 0
Farmer ss 5 0 0 0 Ortega rf 4 0 0 0
Barnhart c 1 0 0 1 Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 0
India 2b 4 0 2 1 Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0
Mahle p 3 0 0 0 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0
Sims p 0 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Akiyama ph 0 0 0 0 Alcantara ph 1 0 0 0
Perez p 0 0 0 0 Maples p 0 0 0 0
Antone p 0 0 0 0 Higgins ph 0 1 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 29 1 4 1
Cincinnati 300 200 000 — 5
Chicago 000 000 010 — 1
E—Bryant (3), Wisdom (1). DP—Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1. LOB—Cincinnati 10, Chicago 5. HR—Suarez (12). SB—Naquin (4), Akiyama (1). SF—Naquin (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle W,4-2 5 1 0 0 1 8
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0
Sims 1 0 0 0 1 2
Perez ⅔ 3 1 1 1 0
Antone S,3-5 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Arrieta L,5-5 3⅔ 6 5 2 4 3
Wieck 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 1
Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Maples 2 0 0 0 2 2
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Arrieta (Barnhart). WP—Arrieta, Maples.
Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Dan Bellino.
T—3:27. A—24,824 (41,649).
Royals 6, Twins 3
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Merrifield 2b 5 2 2 1 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0
C.Santna 1b 4 0 1 0 Donaldsn 3b 4 2 1 0
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 2 Kirilloff rf 4 0 3 0
Perez c 4 0 1 1 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 Sano 1b 4 0 0 0
Olivares rf 4 1 2 0 Larnach lf 2 0 0 1
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0 Refsnyder cf 4 0 0 0
Dozier dh 4 2 1 2 Rortvedt c 3 1 1 1
Dyson cf 4 1 2 0 Garver ph-c 0 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 32 3 5 2
Kansas City 100 040 001 — 6
Minnesota 110 010 000 — 3
E—Gutierrez (3), Shoemaker (1). DP—Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1. LOB—Kansas City 5, Minnesota 10. 2B—Merrifield (12), Donaldson (8). HR—Dozier (6), Rortvedt (1). SB—Merrifield (15). SF—Benintendi (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller W,5-4 5 5 3 3 4 6
Zimmer H,3 1⅓ 0 0 0 2 1
Barlow H,9 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 4
Holland S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Shoemaker L,2-6 4⅓ 6 5 5 1 5
Thielbar 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 0
Farrell 1 1 0 0 0 0
Colome 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minaya 1 2 1 1 0 0
HBP—Barlow (Larnach). WP—Minaya.
Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.
T—3:19. A—17,923 (38,544).
Astros 7, Padres 4
San Diego Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pham dh 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0
Profar lf 4 0 1 0 McCormick lf 4 1 1 0
Myers rf 4 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 1 0 1
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 2 2 0 0
Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 3
Kim 3b 4 1 1 2 Diaz 1b 3 1 1 2
Marcano 2b 4 0 0 0 Jones dh 3 0 1 1
Rivas c 4 1 2 1 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Mateo cf 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 29 7 5 7
San Diego 000 010 003 — 4
Houston 403 000 00x — 7
DP—San Diego 0, Houston 2. LOB—San Diego 5, Houston 2. 2B—Diaz (8). HR—Rivas (1), Myers (6), Kim (3), Tucker (11).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Snell L,1-2 3 5 7 7 3 3
Musgrove 5 0 0 0 0 3
Houston
Greinke W,5-2 8 6 1 1 1 4
Scrubb 1 3 3 3 1 2
HBP—Musgrove (Diaz). WP—Snell(2).
Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jordan Baker.
T—2:47. A—29,019 (41,168).
White Sox 3, Orioles 1
Baltimore Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 1
Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 1
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0
Wilkerson 2b 4 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0
Nevin 1b 3 0 0 0 Garcia rf 3 0 0 0
Stewart lf 2 1 1 1 Collins c 3 0 0 0
Severino c 3 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 4 1 1 1
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 32 3 8 3
Baltimore 001 000 000 — 1
Chicago 001 000 20x — 3
E—Tate (1). LOB—Baltimore 5, Chicago 9. 3B—Mullins (2), Madrigal (4). HR—Stewart (5), Hamilton (2). SB—Mullins (8), Anderson (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Akin 4⅔ 5 1 1 2 4
Plutko ⅔ 0 0 0 1 1
Sulser ⅔ 0 0 0 1 2
Tate L,0-3 1 3 2 2 0 0
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Giolito W,5-4 7 3 1 1 3 12
Crochet H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hendriks S,13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0
WP—Giolito.
Umpires—Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T—2:41. A—21,067 (40,615).
Rockies 4, Pirates 3
Colorado Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tapia lf 5 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 2
Daza cf 4 1 2 0 Newman ss 4 0 1 0
McMahn 2b 3 1 0 0 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 2 3 2 Reynolds cf 2 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 0
Adams 1b 4 0 1 1 Polanco rf 3 1 1 0
Rodgers ss 4 0 0 0 Craig 1b 4 1 1 0
Nunez c 4 0 0 0 E.Gonzalz 3b 3 0 0 0
Freeland p 1 0 0 0 Tom lf 3 1 1 1
Joe ph 1 0 0 0 De Jong p 1 0 0 0
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0
Cron ph 0 0 0 1 Difo ph 1 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0
Tucker ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 30 3 5 3
Colorado 000 100 012 — 4
Pittsburgh 001 200 000 — 3
DP—Colorado 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB—Colorado 12, Pittsburgh 6. 2B—Blackmon 2 (10), Frazier (16). 3B—Blackmon (1). S—De Jong (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland 4 5 3 3 4 1
Sheffield 2 0 0 0 0 0
Estevez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bard W,3-3 2 0 0 0 1 3
Pittsburgh
De Jong 5 3 1 1 2 5
Howard H,9 ⅔ 0 0 0 2 2
Holmes H,2 1 1 0 0 1 2
Shreve H,1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Crick H,4 ⅔ 1 1 1 2 2
Rodriguez L,3-1 1⅓ 2 2 2 1 1
De Jong pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Holmes pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Crick (Rodgers). WP—Howard, Crick, Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn First, Ryan Blakney Second, Brian O’Nora Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T—3:36. A—7,917 (38,747).
Rays 6, Phillies 2
Philadelphia Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Herrera cf 5 1 1 0 Arozarena dh 3 2 1 0
Segura 2b 4 1 2 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 1
Realmto dh 3 0 1 1 Meadows lf 1 1 1 0
Miller rf 4 0 2 1 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 1
McCutchn lf 4 0 1 0 Walls ss 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 1 2 2
Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Phillips rf 3 1 2 1
Knapp c 4 0 2 0
Totals 35 2 10 2 Totals 31 6 9 5
Philadelphia 000 002 000 — 2
Tampa Bay 020 020 20x — 6
E—Miller (1). DP—Philadelphia 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B—Miller (3), Knapp (1), Meadows (15), Choi (4), Zunino (4). HR—Zunino (12), Phillips (3). SB—Segura (4), Arozarena (7). SF—Realmuto (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin L,2-5 4⅔ 6 4 4 1 5
Suarez ⅓ 1 0 0 1 0
Brogdon 1⅔ 1 1 1 1 4
Bradley ⅓ 1 1 0 1 0
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
McHugh ⅔ 2 0 0 0 0
Fleming W,5-3 4⅔ 4 2 2 0 5
Kittredge H,3 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 1
Springs H,6 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 2 0 0 1 1
Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brian Gorman.
T—3:12. A—7,479 (25,000).
Tigers 6, Yankees 2
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LeMahiu 2b 5 1 2 0 Goodrum cf 5 1 1 0
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Candelrio 3b 3 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 1b 3 1 2 0
Torres ss 3 0 1 1 Mazara rf 4 0 1 2
Sanchez c 3 0 2 1 Haase c 4 1 0 0
Andujar 1b 4 0 1 0 Reyes lf 4 1 0 0
Frazier lf 4 0 2 0 Short ss 2 1 1 0
Wade cf 4 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 2 0 1 3
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 31 6 6 5
New York 000 000 020 — 2
Detroit 204 000 00x — 6
E—Urshela (5), Torres 2 (8). DP—New York 2, Detroit 1. LOB—New York 10, Detroit 11. 2B—Judge (7), Mazara (2), W.Castro (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
King L,0-2 2⅓ 3 4 2 2 2
Cortes Jr. 3⅔ 3 2 1 4 3
Nelson 2 0 0 0 2 2
Detroit
Skubal W,2-7 6 3 0 0 3 8
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1
Garcia ⅔ 2 2 2 1 1
Fulmer 1⅓ 3 0 0 1 2
HBP—King 2 (Cabrera, W.Castro). WP—Nelson, Garcia.
Umpires—Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T—3:06. A—8,000 (41,083).
Brewers 3, Nationals 0
Milwaukee Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 Soto rf 3 0 0 0
Vogelbch 1b 3 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 0 2 0
Robertsn 3b 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0
Yelich lf 4 1 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0
A.Garcia rf 4 1 1 2 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0
Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 Gomes c 3 0 0 0
Shaw 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 Mercer 3b 2 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Castro ph 0 0 0 0
Woodruff p 3 0 0 0 Scherzer p 1 0 0 0
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 0 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0
Zmmrmn ph 1 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 4 3 Totals 29 0 3 0
Milwaukee 200 000 001 — 3
Washington 000 000 000 — 0
LOB—Milwaukee 5, Washington 5. HR—A.Garcia (10), Narvaez (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff W,4-2 7 2 0 0 2 10
Boxberger H,5 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hader S,12-12 1 1 0 0 0 1
Washington
Scherzer L,4-4 6 2 2 2 1 10
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 3 1
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Voth 1 2 1 1 0 0
Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Adam Beck.
T—3:01. A—15,326 (41,339).
Blue Jays 4-5, Indians 1-6
Game 1
Toronto Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien 2b 3 0 3 0 Hernandz dh 3 0 0 0
Bichette ss 3 0 0 1 A.Rosario ss 3 0 1 0
Gurrro Jr. dh 3 0 0 1 Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0
Hernandz rf 4 1 1 1 E.Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 3 0 1 0 Ramirez cf 3 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 3 1 2 1 Naylor rf 3 1 3 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Miller 2b 3 0 0 0
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0
Panik 3b 3 1 2 0 Hedges c 2 0 0 0
Espinal pr 0 1 0 0
McGuire c 2 0 1 0
Totals 27 4 10 4 Totals 25 1 4 1
Toronto 001 200 1 — 4
Cleveland 000 010 0 — 1
DP—Toronto 0, Cleveland 2. LOB—Toronto 6, Cleveland 4. 2B—Semien 2 (12), Grichuk (13), McGuire (1). HR—Hernandez (8), Tellez (3), Naylor (5). SF—Guerrero Jr. (1). S—McGuire (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling W,1-3 5 2 1 1 1 3
Dolis H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Romano S,3-4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Civale L,7-2 6 10 4 4 1 1
Maton 1 0 0 0 1 2
Civale pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP—Civale.
Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.
T—2:05.
Game 2
Toronto Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien 2b 3 1 1 1 Hernandz 2b 3 1 1 0
Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 A.Rosario ss 3 1 1 2
Gurrro Jr. 1b 2 1 0 0 Ramirez dh 3 0 1 2
Hernandz dh 3 1 1 3 Ramirez cf 2 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 2 0 1 1 E.Rosario lf 2 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Miller 3b 2 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 Bauers ph 1 0 0 0
Davis cf 2 1 0 0 Naylor rf 3 0 0 0
Jansen c 1 0 0 0 Chang 1b-3b 2 2 1 0
Rivera c 2 1 1 1
Zimmer ph 0 1 0 0
Totals 23 5 5 5 Totals 23 6 5 5
Toronto 004 000 1 — 5
Cleveland 000 004 2 — 6
E—Espinal (4). DP—Toronto 2, Cleveland 2. LOB—Toronto 3, Cleveland 4. 2B—Hernandez (5), Grichuk (14), Rivera (2). SB—E.Rosario (6). SF—Ramirez (3). S—Jansen (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Matz 5 4 4 2 0 4
Chatwood L,0-2 1⅓ 1 2 2 5 0
Castro ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Hentges 2⅓ 4 4 4 3 2
Mejia 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clase W,3-2 1 1 1 1 1 0
Matz pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Matz (Ramirez). WP—Hentges.
Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ryan Additon.
T—2:08. A—11,690 (34,788).