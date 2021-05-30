MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Tampa Bay    34    20    .630    —    —    9-1    W-4    15-13    19-7

Boston    32    20    .615    1    —    7-3    W-3    16-13    16-7

New York    29    24    .547    4½    —    5-5    L-3    15-11    14-13

Toronto    27    25    .519    6    1½    4-6    L-1    10-11    17-14

Baltimore    17    36    .321    16½    12    0-10    L-13    6-18    11-18

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    32    20    .615    —    —    6-4    W-4    20-9    12-11

Cleveland    28    23    .549    3½    —    5-5    W-1    12-11    16-12

Kansas City    25    26    .490    6½    3    6-4    W-1    12-13    13-13

Detroit    22    31    .415    10½    7    5-5    W-3    13-15    9-16

Minnesota    21    31    .404    11    7½   7-3    L-1    12-17    9-14

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Oakland    31    24    .564    —    —    5-5    L-2    17-17    14-7

Houston    28    24    .538    1½    ½    4-6    W-1    17-12    11-12

Seattle    27    27    .500    3½    2½    6-4    W-4    16-12    11-15

Los Angeles    24    29    .453    6    5    5-5    W-2    13-14    11-15

Texas    22    33    .400    9    8    3-7    L-6    13-13    9-20

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

New York    25    20    .556    —    —    6-4    W-4    15-5    10-15

Atlanta    24    26    .480    3½    5½    5-5    L-2    13-14    11-12

Philadelphia    25    28    .472    4    6    3-7    L-2    15-10    10-18

Miami    24    28    .462    4½    6½    5-5    L-3    12-12    12-16

Washington    21    28    .429    6    8    4-6    L-4    13-15    8-13

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

St. Louis    30    23    .566    —    —    5-5    L-1    15-10    15-13

Chicago    29    23    .558    ½    1½    8-2    L-1    18-10    11-13

Milwaukee    28    25    .528    2    3    7-3    W-4    12-14    16-11

Cincinnati    23    28    .451    6    7    4-6    W-1    11-13    12-15

Pittsburgh    20    32    .385    9½    10½    3-7    L-1    10-15    10-17

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Diego    34    20    .630    —    —    7-3    L-1    18-10    16-10

San Francisco    33    20    .623    ½    —    6-4    W-3    14-7    19-13

Los Angeles    31    22    .585    2½   —    6-4    L-3    17-9    14-13

Colorado    20    34    .370    14    11½    5-5    W-1    16-12    4-22

Arizona    19    35    .352    15    12½    1-9    W-1    10-14    9-21

American League

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 4, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1

Houston 7, San Diego 4

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 4, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Miami at Boston, ppd.

Today’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 5-2) at Baltimore (Lopez 1-6), 10:05 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 10:05 a.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Milwaukee 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 7, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 9, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Miami at Boston, ppd.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Today’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 11:10 a.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-4), 11:10 a.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 11:20 a.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-4) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 4:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Angels 4, Athletics 2

    Los Angeles    Oakland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Gosselin lf    3    0    1    1    Canha cf    5    1    0    0

Rojas ph-lf    2    0    0    0    Chapman 3b    3    1    0    0

Ohtani dh    4    0    0    0    Lowrie 2b    3    0    1    0

Rendon 3b    4    0    0    0    Olson 1b    2    0    0    1

Lagares cf    4    0    1    0    Pinder lf-ss    4    0    1    0

Walsh 1b    3    1    1    1    Murphy c    3    0    0    1

Suzuki c    4    1    1    0    Moreland dh    4    0    1    0

Ward rf    4    1    2    0    Piscotty rf    3    0    1    0

Wong 2b    3    0    0    0    Andrus ss    2    0    0    0

Fletcher ss    4    1    2    2    Brown ph-lf    2    0    0    0

Totals    35    4    8    4    Totals    31    2    4    2

Los Angeles    040    000    000    —    4

Oakland    002    000    000    —    2

E—Fletcher (4), Olson (4). LOB—Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B—Fletcher 2 (6), Lowrie (13), Piscotty (5), Pinder (5). HR—Walsh (12). SB—Canha (7). SF—Murphy (1). S—Wong (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Quintana    3    2    2    0    4    5

Suarez W,2-0    3    0    0    0    1    4

Cishek H,4    1    0    0    0    0    1

Mayers H,9    ⅔    1    0    0    0    1

Iglesias S,9-11    1⅓    1    0    0    0    2

Oakland

Irvin L,3-7    6    6    4    4    0    3

Smith    1    1    0    0    1    0

Bedrosian    1    1    0    0    1    1

Luzardo    1    0    0    0    0    1

Suarez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T—3:20. A—10,029 (46,847).

Giants 5, Dodgers 4

    San Francisco    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Slater rf    3    2    2    1    Taylor lf    4    0    0    0

Ystrzmski ph    1    0    0    0    Muncy 2b    4    1    1    2

Solano 2b    4    1    1    0    Beaty rf    4    0    1    0

McGee p    0    0    0    0    Vesia p    0    0    0    0

Flores 1b    3    0    0    0    Bellinger cf    3    1    0    0

Wade Jr. 1b    2    0    1    0    Lux ss    4    0    1    0

Longoria 3b    5    0    1    1    Pujols 1b    4    1    1    2

Dubon ss-2b    3    2    2    2    McKinstry 3b    3    0    0    0

Duggar cf    3    0    0    0    Smith ph    1    0    0    0

Casali c    4    0    0    0    Barnes c    4    1    1    0

Tauchman lf    2    0    0    0    Kershaw p    2    0    0    0

Gausman p    3    0    1    1    Kelly p    0    0    0    0

Garcia p    0    0    0    0    Gonzalez p    0    0    0    0

Dickerson ph    1    0    0    0    Turner ph-3b    1    0    0    0

Littell p    0    0    0    0            

Crawford ss    0    0    0    0            

Totals    34    5    8    5    Totals    34    4    5    4

San Francisco    301    100    000    —    5

Los Angeles    000    000    022    —    4

E—Dubon (1), Longoria (1), McGee (1). LOB—San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B—Lux (5), Barnes (5). HR—Dubon (3), Slater (7), Muncy (13), Pujols (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Francisco

Gausman W,6-0    6    2    0    0    0    7

Garcia    1    0    0    0    1    0

Littell    1    2    2    2    0    2

McGee S,12-14    1    1    2    1    0    2

Los Angeles

Kershaw L,7-4    6    7    5    5    3    6

Kelly    ⅔    1    0    0    2    2

Gonzalez    1⅓    0    0    0    0    2

Vesia    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Gonzalez (Tauchman). WP—Kershaw.

Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T—3:07. A—18,155 (56,000).

Mariners 4, Rangers 2

    Texas    Seattle

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Kinr-Falfa ss    4    0    0    0    Kelenic rf    3    0    0    0

Solak 2b    4    1    1    0    Haniger dh    4    0    0    0

Garcia cf    4    0    0    0    Lewis cf    4    2    1    0

Gallo rf    4    1    1    2    Seager 3b    3    2    2    1

Davis dh    4    0    0    0    France 1b    4    0    2    3

Lowe 1b    2    0    0    0    Crawford ss    4    0    1    0

Culbersn 3b    2    0    0    0    Murphy c    4    0    1    0

Holt ph-3b    1    0    0    0    Mayfield 2b    4    0    1    0

Calhoun lf    3    0    1    0    Walton lf    3    0    1    0

Trevino c    2    0    0    0            

J.Martin ph    1    0    1    0            

Heim c    0    0    0    0            

Totals    31    2    4    2    Totals    33    4    9    4

Texas    000    000    200    —    2

Seattle    102    010    00x    —    4

E—Garcia (3), Holt (4), Crawford (5). DP—Texas 2, Seattle 1. LOB—Texas 3, Seattle 7. 2B—France (11), Walton (1). HR—Gallo (9), Seager (10). SB—J.Martin (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Texas

Yang L,0-3    3    5    3    2    1    2

Evans    2    2    1    1    1    3

B.Martin    1    1    0    0    0    0

Sborz    1    0    0    0    0    2

Hearn    1    1    0    0    0    1

Seattle

Kikuchi W,3-3    6⅔    3    2    2    1    5

Chargois H,3    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Sewald H,2    1    1    0    0    0    2

Middleton S,4-4    1    0    0    0    0    0

WP—Chargois.

Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T—3:00. A—11,198 (47,929).

D-backs 9, Cardinals 2

    St. Louis    Arizona

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Carpentr 2b    4    0    2    0    Rojas 2b    3    1    0    0

Carlson cf    4    1    2    1    Leyba 2b    0    0    0    0

Gldschmdt 1b    4    0    0    0    Marte cf    4    2    2    3

O’Neill lf    4    0    1    0    C.Kelly c    4    1    2    1

Sosa ss    4    0    1    0    Escobar 3b    4    1    1    1

Rondon 3b    4    1    2    0    Walker 1b    5    0    1    1

Knizner c    4    0    2    1    Reddick rf    5    1    3    1

Thomas rf    3    0    0    0    Ahmed ss    4    1    2    1

Kim p    2    0    0    0    Locastro lf    4    0    1    1

Webb p    0    0    0    0    R.Smith p    0    0    0    0

Woodford p    0    0    0    0    Peacock p    2    1    0    0

Williams ph    1    0    0    0    P.Smith ph-lf    2    1    1    0

Fernandez p    0    0    0    0            

Edman ph    1    0    0    0            

Totals    35    2    10    2    Totals    37    9    13    9

St. Louis    110    000    000    —    2

Arizona    011    205    00x    —    9

E—Sosa 2 (3), Rondon (1). DP—St. Louis 2, Arizona 2. LOB—St. Louis 7, Arizona 9. 2B—Knizner (4), Carpenter 2 (3), Reddick (5). 3B—Ahmed (1). HR—Carlson (4), Marte (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

St. Louis

Kim L,1-3    5    9    4    4    1    1

Webb    ⅓    2    5    3    2    0

Woodford    ⅔    2    0    0    0    0

Fernandez    2    0    0    0    2    0

Arizona

Peacock W,2-1    6    6    2    2    0    6

R.Smith S,1-1    3    4    0    0    1    4

Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T—2:59. A—16,681 (48,686).

Reds 5, Cubs 1

    Cincinnati    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Suarez 3b    5    1    1    1    Pederson lf    3    0    1    0

Winker lf    3    1    1    0    Bryant 1b    4    0    1    1

Castellans rf    5    1    2    0    Baez ss    4    0    0    0

Stephnsn 1b    4    2    0    0    Happ cf    2    0    0    0

Naquin cf    4    0    1    2    Contreras c    4    0    1    0

Farmer ss    5    0    0    0    Ortega rf    4    0    0    0

Barnhart c    1    0    0    1    Wisdom 3b    3    0    1    0

India 2b    4    0    2    1    Sogard 2b    3    0    0    0

Mahle p    3    0    0    0    Arrieta p    1    0    0    0

Garrett p    0    0    0    0    Wieck p    0    0    0    0

Sims p    0    0    0    0    Brothers p    0    0    0    0

Akiyama ph    0    0    0    0    Alcantara ph    1    0    0    0

Perez p    0    0    0    0    Maples p    0    0    0    0

Antone p    0    0    0    0    Higgins ph    0    1    0    0

                    Winkler p    0    0    0    0

Totals    34    5    7    5    Totals    29    1    4    1

Cincinnati    300    200    000    —    5

Chicago    000    000    010    —    1

E—Bryant (3), Wisdom (1). DP—Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1. LOB—Cincinnati 10, Chicago 5. HR—Suarez (12). SB—Naquin (4), Akiyama (1). SF—Naquin (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cincinnati

Mahle W,4-2    5    1    0    0    1    8

Garrett    1    0    0    0    1    0

Sims    1    0    0    0    1    2

Perez    ⅔    3    1    1    1    0

Antone S,3-5    1⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Chicago

Arrieta L,5-5    3⅔    6    5    2    4    3

Wieck    1⅓   1    0    0    0    1

Brothers    1    0    0    0    0    0

Maples    2    0    0    0    2    2

Winkler    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Arrieta (Barnhart). WP—Arrieta, Maples.

Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Dan Bellino.

T—3:27. A—24,824 (41,649).

Royals 6, Twins 3

    Kansas City    Minnesota

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Merrifield 2b    5    2    2    1    Polanco 2b    4    0    0    0

C.Santna 1b    4    0    1    0    Donaldsn 3b    4    2    1    0

Benintendi lf    3    0    1    2    Kirilloff rf    4    0    3    0

Perez c    4    0    1    1    Cruz dh    3    0    0    0

Mondesi ss    4    0    0    0    Sano 1b    4    0    0    0

Olivares rf    4    1    2    0    Larnach lf    2    0    0    1

Gutierrez 3b    4    0    1    0    Refsnyder cf    4    0    0    0

Dozier dh    4    2    1    2    Rortvedt c    3    1    1    1

Dyson cf    4    1    2    0    Garver ph-c    0    0    0    0

                    Simmons ss    4    0    0    0

Totals    36    6    11    6    Totals    32    3    5    2

Kansas City    100    040    001    —    6

Minnesota    110    010    000    —    3

E—Gutierrez (3), Shoemaker (1). DP—Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1. LOB—Kansas City 5, Minnesota 10. 2B—Merrifield (12), Donaldson (8). HR—Dozier (6), Rortvedt (1). SB—Merrifield (15). SF—Benintendi (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Kansas City

Keller W,5-4    5    5    3    3    4    6

Zimmer H,3    1⅓    0    0    0    2    1

Barlow H,9    1⅔    0    0    0    1    4

Holland S,3-5    1    0    0    0    0    1

Minnesota

Shoemaker L,2-6    4⅓    6    5    5    1    5

Thielbar    1⅔    2    0    0    0    0

Farrell    1    1    0    0    0    0

Colome    1    0    0    0    0    0

Minaya    1    2    1    1    0    0

HBP—Barlow (Larnach). WP—Minaya.

Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.

T—3:19. A—17,923 (38,544).

Astros 7, Padres 4

    San Diego    Houston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Pham dh    4    0    1    0    Altuve 2b    4    1    1    0

Profar lf    4    0    1    0    McCormick lf    4    1    1    0

Myers rf    4    1    1    1    Bregman 3b    3    1    0    1

Tatis Jr. ss    3    0    1    0    Correa ss    2    2    0    0

Hosmer 1b    3    1    1    0    Tucker rf    4    1    1    3

Kim 3b    4    1    1    2    Diaz 1b    3    1    1    2

Marcano 2b    4    0    0    0    Jones dh    3    0    1    1

Rivas c    4    1    2    1    Straw cf    3    0    0    0

Mateo cf    4    0    1    0    Maldonado c    3    0    0    0

Totals    34    4    9    4    Totals    29    7    5    7

San Diego    000    010    003    —    4

Houston    403    000    00x    —    7

DP—San Diego 0, Houston 2. LOB—San Diego 5, Houston 2. 2B—Diaz (8). HR—Rivas (1), Myers (6), Kim (3), Tucker (11).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Diego

Snell L,1-2    3    5    7    7    3    3

Musgrove    5    0    0    0    0    3

Houston

Greinke W,5-2    8    6    1    1    1    4

Scrubb    1    3    3    3    1    2

HBP—Musgrove (Diaz). WP—Snell(2).

Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jordan Baker.

T—2:47. A—29,019 (41,168).

White Sox 3, Orioles 1

    Baltimore    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Mullins cf    4    0    2    0    Anderson ss    4    1    2    0

Galvis ss    3    0    0    0    Madrigal 2b    4    1    2    1

Mancini dh    3    0    0    0    Moncada 3b    4    0    2    1

Santander rf    4    0    0    0    Abreu 1b    3    0    1    0

Franco 3b    4    0    0    0    Mercedes dh    4    0    0    0

Wilkerson 2b    4    0    0    0    Vaughn lf    3    0    0    0

Nevin 1b    3    0    0    0    Garcia rf    3    0    0    0

Stewart lf    2    1    1    1    Collins c    3    0    0    0

Severino c    3    0    0    0    Hamilton cf    4    1    1    1

Totals    30    1    3    1    Totals    32    3    8    3

Baltimore    001    000    000    —    1

Chicago    001    000    20x    —    3

E—Tate (1). LOB—Baltimore 5, Chicago 9. 3B—Mullins (2), Madrigal (4). HR—Stewart (5), Hamilton (2). SB—Mullins (8), Anderson (9).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

Akin    4⅔    5    1    1    2    4

Plutko    ⅔    0    0    0    1    1

Sulser    ⅔    0    0    0    1    2

Tate L,0-3    1    3    2    2    0    0

Fry    1    0    0    0    0    2

Chicago

Giolito W,5-4    7    3    1    1    3    12

Crochet H,5    1    0    0    0    0    0

Hendriks S,13-15    1    0    0    0    0    0

WP—Giolito.

Umpires—Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T—2:41. A—21,067 (40,615).

Rockies 4, Pirates 3

    Colorado    Pittsburgh

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tapia lf    5    0    1    0    Frazier 2b    4    0    1    2

Daza cf    4    1    2    0    Newman ss    4    0    1    0

McMahn 2b    3    1    0    0    Rodriguez p    0    0    0    0

Blackmon rf    4    2    3    2    Reynolds cf    2    0    0    0

Fuentes 3b    3    0    0    0    Stallings c    4    0    0    0

Adams 1b    4    0    1    1    Polanco rf    3    1    1    0

Rodgers ss    4    0    0    0    Craig 1b    4    1    1    0

Nunez c    4    0    0    0    E.Gonzalz 3b    3    0    0    0

Freeland p    1    0    0    0    Tom lf    3    1    1    1

Joe ph    1    0    0    0    De Jong p    1    0    0    0

Sheffield p    0    0    0    0    Howard p    0    0    0    0

Hampson ph    1    0    0    0    Holmes p    0    0    0    0

Estevez p    0    0    0    0    Shreve p    0    0    0    0

Cron ph    0    0    0    1    Difo ph    1    0    0    0

Bard p    0    0    0    0    Crick p    0    0    0    0

                    Tucker ss    1    0    0    0

Totals    34    4    7    4    Totals    30    3    5    3

Colorado    000    100    012    —    4

Pittsburgh    001    200    000    —    3

DP—Colorado 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB—Colorado 12, Pittsburgh 6. 2B—Blackmon 2 (10), Frazier (16). 3B—Blackmon (1). S—De Jong (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Colorado

Freeland    4    5    3    3    4    1

Sheffield    2    0    0    0    0    0

Estevez    1    0    0    0    0    1

Bard W,3-3    2    0    0    0    1    3

Pittsburgh

De Jong    5    3    1    1    2    5

Howard H,9    ⅔   0    0    0    2    2

Holmes H,2    1    1    0    0    1    2

Shreve H,1    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Crick H,4    ⅔    1    1    1    2    2

Rodriguez L,3-1    1⅓   2    2    2    1    1

De Jong pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Holmes pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP—Crick (Rodgers). WP—Howard, Crick, Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn     First, Ryan Blakney     Second, Brian O’Nora     Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T—3:36. A—7,917 (38,747).

Rays 6, Phillies 2

    Philadelphia    Tampa Bay

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Herrera cf    5    1    1    0    Arozarena dh    3    2    1    0

Segura 2b    4    1    2    0    Lowe 2b    4    0    1    0

Hoskins 1b    4    0    1    0    Choi 1b    4    0    1    1

Realmto dh    3    0    1    1    Meadows lf    1    1    1    0

Miller rf    4    0    2    1    Wendle 3b    4    1    1    1

McCutchn lf    4    0    1    0    Walls ss    4    0    0    0

Bohm 3b    3    0    0    0    Zunino c    4    1    2    2

Torreyes ss    3    0    0    0    Kiermaier cf    4    0    0    0

Joyce ph    1    0    0    0    Phillips rf    3    1    2    1

Knapp c    4    0    2    0            

Totals    35    2    10    2    Totals    31    6    9    5

Philadelphia    000    002    000    —    2

Tampa Bay    020    020    20x    —    6

E—Miller (1). DP—Philadelphia 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B—Miller (3), Knapp (1), Meadows (15), Choi (4), Zunino (4). HR—Zunino (12), Phillips (3). SB—Segura (4), Arozarena (7). SF—Realmuto (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Philadelphia

Eflin L,2-5    4⅔    6    4    4    1    5

Suarez    ⅓    1    0    0    1    0

Brogdon    1⅔    1    1    1    1    4

Bradley    ⅓  1    1    0    1    0

Kintzler    1    0    0    0    0    1

Tampa Bay

McHugh    ⅔    2    0    0    0    0

Fleming W,5-3    4⅔    4    2    2    0    5

Kittredge H,3    1⅓    2    0    0    0    1

Springs H,6    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Fairbanks    1    0    0    0    0    1

Castillo    1    2    0    0    1    1

Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brian Gorman.

T—3:12. A—7,479 (25,000).

Tigers 6, Yankees 2

    New York    Detroit

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

LeMahiu 2b    5    1    2    0    Goodrum cf    5    1    1    0

Stanton dh    3    0    0    0    Candelrio 3b    3    0    0    0

Judge rf    4    1    1    0    Cabrera dh    4    1    0    0

Urshela 3b    4    0    0    0    Schoop 1b    3    1    2    0

Torres ss    3    0    1    1    Mazara rf    4    0    1    2

Sanchez c    3    0    2    1    Haase c    4    1    0    0

Andujar 1b    4    0    1    0    Reyes lf    4    1    0    0

Frazier lf    4    0    2    0    Short ss    2    1    1    0

Wade cf    4    0    0    0    W.Castro 2b    2    0    1    3

Totals    34    2    9    2    Totals    31    6    6    5

New York    000    000    020    —    2

Detroit    204    000    00x    —    6

E—Urshela (5), Torres 2 (8). DP—New York 2, Detroit 1. LOB—New York 10, Detroit 11. 2B—Judge (7), Mazara (2), W.Castro (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

King L,0-2    2⅓    3    4    2    2    2

Cortes Jr.    3⅔    3    2    1    4    3

Nelson    2    0    0    0    2    2

Detroit

Skubal W,2-7    6    3    0    0    3    8

Holland    1    1    0    0    0    1

Garcia    ⅔   2    2    2    1    1

Fulmer    1⅓    3    0    0    1    2

HBP—King 2 (Cabrera, W.Castro). WP—Nelson, Garcia.

Umpires—Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T—3:06. A—8,000 (41,083).

Brewers 3, Nationals 0

    Milwaukee    Washington

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Wong 2b    4    0    1    0    Soto rf    3    0    0    0

Vogelbch 1b    3    0    0    0    Turner ss    4    0    2    0

Robertsn 3b    0    0    0    0    Bell 1b    4    0    0    0

Yelich lf    4    1    0    0    Schwarber lf    4    0    1    0

A.Garcia rf    4    1    1    2    Harrison 2b    4    0    0    0

Narvaez c    3    1    1    1    Gomes c    3    0    0    0

Shaw 3b-1b    4    0    0    0    Stevenson cf    3    0    0    0

Adames ss    3    0    1    0    Mercer 3b    2    0    0    0

Bradley Jr. cf    3    0    0    0    Castro ph    0    0    0    0

Woodruff p    3    0    0    0    Scherzer p    1    0    0    0

Boxberger p    0    0    0    0    Hernandez ph    0    0    0    0

Hader p    0    0    0    0    Finnegan p    0    0    0    0

                    Suero p    0    0    0    0

                    Zmmrmn ph    1    0    0    0

                    Voth p    0    0    0    0

Totals    31    3    4    3    Totals    29    0    3    0

Milwaukee    200    000    001    —    3

Washington    000    000    000    —    0

LOB—Milwaukee 5, Washington 5. HR—A.Garcia (10), Narvaez (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Milwaukee

Woodruff W,4-2    7    2    0    0    2    10

Boxberger H,5    1    0    0    0    1    1

Hader S,12-12    1    1    0    0    0    1

Washington

Scherzer L,4-4    6    2    2    2    1    10

Finnegan    1    0    0    0    3    1

Suero    1    0    0    0    0    1

Voth    1    2    1    1    0    0

Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Adam Beck.

T—3:01. A—15,326 (41,339).

Blue Jays 4-5, Indians 1-6

Game 1

Toronto    Cleveland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Semien 2b    3    0    3    0    Hernandz dh    3    0    0    0

Bichette ss    3    0    0    1    A.Rosario ss    3    0    1    0

Gurrro Jr. dh    3    0    0    1    Ramirez 3b    2    0    0    0

Hernandz rf    4    1    1    1    E.Rosario lf    3    0    0    0

Grichuk cf-rf    3    0    1    0    Ramirez cf    3    0    0    0

Tellez 1b    3    1    2    1    Naylor rf    3    1    3    1

Gurriel Jr. lf    3    0    0    0    Miller 2b    3    0    0    0

Davis cf    0    0    0    0    Bauers 1b    3    0    0    0

Panik 3b    3    1    2    0    Hedges c    2    0    0    0

Espinal pr    0    1    0    0            

McGuire c    2    0    1    0            

Totals    27    4    10    4    Totals    25    1    4    1

Toronto    001    200    1    —    4

Cleveland    000    010    0    —    1

DP—Toronto 0, Cleveland 2. LOB—Toronto 6, Cleveland 4. 2B—Semien 2 (12), Grichuk (13), McGuire (1). HR—Hernandez (8), Tellez (3), Naylor (5). SF—Guerrero Jr. (1). S—McGuire (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Toronto

Stripling W,1-3    5    2    1    1    1    3

Dolis H,2    1    1    0    0    0    0

Romano S,3-4    1    1    0    0    0    1

Cleveland

Civale L,7-2    6    10    4    4    1    1

Maton    1    0    0    0    1    2

Civale pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP—Civale.

Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.

T—2:05.

Game 2

Toronto    Cleveland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Semien 2b    3    1    1    1    Hernandz 2b    3    1    1    0

Bichette ss    4    1    1    0    A.Rosario ss    3    1    1    2

Gurrro Jr. 1b    2    1    0    0    Ramirez dh    3    0    1    2

Hernandz dh    3    1    1    3    Ramirez cf    2    0    0    0

Grichuk rf    2    0    1    1    E.Rosario lf    2    0    0    0

Gurriel Jr. lf    3    0    0    0    Miller 3b    2    0    0    0

Espinal 3b    3    0    1    0    Bauers ph    1    0    0    0

Davis cf    2    1    0    0    Naylor rf    3    0    0    0

Jansen c    1    0    0    0    Chang 1b-3b    2    2    1    0

                    Rivera c    2    1    1    1

                    Zimmer ph    0    1    0    0

Totals    23    5    5    5    Totals    23    6    5    5

Toronto    004    000    1    —    5

Cleveland    000    004    2    —    6

E—Espinal (4). DP—Toronto 2, Cleveland 2. LOB—Toronto 3, Cleveland 4. 2B—Hernandez (5), Grichuk (14), Rivera (2). SB—E.Rosario (6). SF—Ramirez (3). S—Jansen (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Toronto

Matz    5    4    4    2    0    4

Chatwood L,0-2    1⅓   1    2    2    5    0

Castro    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Cleveland

Hentges    2⅓    4    4    4    3    2

Mejia    1⅔    0    0    0    1    1

Wittgren    1    0    0    0    0    1

Stephan    1    0    0    0    0    2

Clase W,3-2    1    1    1    1    1    0

Matz pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Matz (Ramirez). WP—Hentges.

Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ryan Additon.

T—2:08. A—11,690 (34,788).

