MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Tampa Bay    82    48    .631    —    —    9-1    W-7    41-23    41-25

New York    76    54    .585    6    —    8-2    L-2    39-25    37-29

Boston    75    57    .568    8    —    6-4    L-1    41-26    34-31

Toronto    68    61    .527    13½    5½    5-5    W-2    34-29    34-32

Baltimore    40    89    .310    41½    33½   2-8    L-3    19-44    21-45

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    76    56    .576    —    —    5-5    W-1    44-24    32-32

Cleveland    64    64    .500    10    9    6-4    W-1    35-30    29-34

Detroit    62    69    .473    13½    12½    4-6    L-2    34-32    28-37

Kansas City    59    71    .454    16    15    7-3    L-1    32-31    27-40

Minnesota    57    73    .438    18    17    4-6    L-1    32-34    25-39

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Houston    77    53    .592    —    —    7-3    L-1    41-25    36-28

Oakland    72    59    .550    5½    2½   4-6    W-2    37-31    35-28

Seattle    70    61    .534    7½    4½    5-5    W-1    38-28    32-33

Los Angeles    64    67    .489    13½    10½    4-6    W-1    33-31    31-36

Texas    45    85    .346    32    29    3-7    W-1    29-36    16-49

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Atlanta    70    59    .543    —    —    7-3    W-1    33-32    37-27

Philadelphia    66    64    .508    4½    4    5-5    W-3    39-28    27-36

New York    63    67    .485    7½   7    3-7    W-2    38-27    25-40

Washington    55    74    .426    15    14½    4-6    L-2    31-33    24-41

Miami    55    76    .420    16    15½    4-6    W-2    34-32    21-44

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Milwaukee    79    52    .603    —    —    5-5    W-1    36-29    43-23

Cincinnati    71    61    .538    8½    —    6-4    L-2    36-29    35-32

St. Louis    66    63    .512    12    3½    5-5    L-1    35-30    31-33

Chicago    57    75    .432    22½    14    4-6    L-1    33-32    24-43

Pittsburgh    48    83    .366    31    22½    6-4    W-1    28-38    20-45

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Francisco    84    46    .646    —    —    6-4    L-1    42-19    42-27

Los Angeles    82    49    .626    2½    —    7-3    L-1    43-23    39-26

San Diego    69    62    .527    15½    1½    2-8    L-1    41-29    28-33

Colorado    60    70    .462    24    10    6-4    W-1    43-22    17-48

Arizona    44    88    .333    41    27    3-7    L-3    27-36    17-52

American League

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8

Cleveland 7, Boston 5

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 13, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Today’s Games

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Detroit (Mize 7-6), 11:10 a.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Patino 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at Texas (Alexy 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 6:38 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 10-6) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Today’s Games

St. Louis (Lester 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-13), 4:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-9) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at Texas (Alexy 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-6), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 14-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 10:10 a.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Rangers 13, Astros 2

    Houston    Texas

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Altuve 2b    3    0    0    0    Hernandz 3b    4    2    2    1

Brantley lf    2    0    0    0    Kinr-Falfa ss    5    2    2    1

Jones ph-lf    2    0    0    0    Dorow 3b    0    0    0    0

Gurriel 1b    4    0    0    0    A.Garcia dh    4    3    3    5

Alvarez dh    4    1    1    1    Lowe 1b    4    1    1    1

Bregman 3b    4    0    2    0    Peters rf    4    1    3    3

Diaz ss    3    0    0    0    Solak 2b    4    1    2    1

Tucker rf    4    1    2    0    J.Martin lf    5    1    1    0

Meyers cf    3    0    1    1    Trevino c    5    2    2    1

Maldondo c    2    0    0    0    Taveras cf    3    0    0    0

Stubbs c    1    0    0    0            

Totals    32    2    6    2    Totals    38    13    16    13

Houston    000    020    000    —    2

Texas    301    180    00x    —    13

E—Maldonado (6), Taylor (1). DP—Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB—Houston 5, Texas 8. 2B—Meyers (5), Peters (3), A.Garcia (21), Trevino (12), Hernandez (3), Lowe (19). 3B—Tucker (2). HR—Alvarez (28), Peters (6), A.Garcia (29). SB—Taveras (4). SF—Lowe (3), Peters (3). S—Taveras (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Houston

Greinke L,11-5    4    9    6    6    2    1

Abreu    ⅔   5    7    7    1    1

Taylor    1⅓   1    0    0    0    2

Maton    1    1    0    0    0    2

Raley    1    0    0    0    0    1

Texas

Hearn W,4-4    6⅔    6    2    2    0    6

Santana    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Cotton    1    0    0    0    1    1

Evans    1    0    0    0    1    0

Greinke pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP—Abreu (Hernandez).

Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T—3:12. A—31,062 (40,300).

White Sox 13, Cubs 1

    Chicago (N)    Chicago (A)    

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Ortega cf    4    0    1    0    Hernandz 2b    4    1    1    0

Schwindl dh    4    1    1    1    Robert cf    4    3    2    3

Happ lf    4    0    0    0    Abreu dh    4    1    2    2

Wisdom 3b    3    0    0    0    Zavala ph-dh    1    0    0    0

Duffy 2b    3    0    0    0    Jimenez lf    4    1    1    3

Heyward rf    3    0    1    0    Lamb 3b    3    2    1    0

Hermosillo rf    1    0    0    0    Grandal c    4    1    2    2

Au.Rmine c    3    0    0    0    Vaughn 1b    3    1    1    0

Rivas 1b    3    0    2    0    Goodwin rf    3    2    1    3

Alcantara ss    2    0    0    0    Garcia ss    3    1    0    0

An.Rmine ss    1    0    0    0            

Totals    31    1    5    1    Totals    33    13    11    13

Chicago (N)    000    100    000    —    1

Chicago (A)    120    072    10x    —    13

DP—Chicago (N) 2, Chicago (A) 1. LOB—Chicago (N) 5, Chicago (A) 2. 2B—Rivas (1), Ortega (10), Abreu (24). HR—Schwindel (5), Robert 2 (6), Goodwin (8), Jimenez (8), Grandal (17).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago (N)

Hendricks L,14-6    4⅔   7    8    8    2    4

Morgan    ⅔   2    2    2    0    1

Effross    ⅔    1    2    2    0    1

Wick    1    1    1    1    2    1

Rodriguez    1    0    0    0    0    1

Chicago (A)

Cease W,11-6    6    4    1    1    2    11

Tepera    1    0    0    0    0    0

Kopech    1    1    0    0    0    2

Hendriks    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Hendricks (Robert), Effross (Garcia). WP—Effross.

Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T—3:00. A—38,565 (40,615).

Brewers 6, Twins 2

    Milwaukee    Minnesota

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Wong 2b    5    0    2    2    Buxton cf    4    0    0    0

Adames dh    4    0    0    0    Polanco 2b    4    0    1    0

Yelich lf    4    1    2    0    Refsnyder rf    2    1    0    0

Narvaez c    4    1    0    0    Gordon ph-lf    1    0    0    0

Tellez 1b    4    1    1    3    Donaldsn dh    4    0    2    0

Urias ss    3    1    1    1    Sano 1b    4    1    2    2

Peterson rf    3    1    0    0    Rooker lf-rf    4    0    0    0

Bradly Jr. cf    4    0    2    0    Jeffers c    4    0    0    0

Reyes 3b    4    1    1    0    Astudillo 3b    3    0    1    0

                    Simmons ss    2    0    0    0

                    Arraez ph-2b    1    0    0    0

Totals    35    6    9    6    Totals    33    2    6    2

Milwaukee    013    200    000    —    6

Minnesota    000    200    000    —    2

DP—Milwaukee 0, Minnesota 1. LOB—Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 5. 2B—Bradley Jr. (13), Yelich (15), Reyes (4), Wong 2 (25), Polanco (27). HR—Urias (18), Tellez (7), Sano (23).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Milwaukee

Ashby W,1-0    5    3    2    2    1    4

Strickland    1    1    0    0    0    1

Boxberger    1    1    0    0    0    2

Williams    1    0    0    0    0    3

Hader    1    1    0    0    0    3

Minnesota

Jax L,3-3    5    6    6    6    3    5

Gibaut    3    3    0    0    1    2

Garza Jr.    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Jax (Peterson).

Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T—2:52. A—26,186 (38,544).

Mets 9, Nationals 4

    Washington    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Thomas cf    5    0    0    0    Villar 3b    5    3    3    2

Escobar ss    4    0    0    0    Nimmo cf    1    0    0    0

Soto rf    2    2    1    1    Lindor ss    5    1    1    2

Bell 1b    4    2    2    3    Alonso 1b    4    0    3    1

Hernandez lf    3    0    0    0    Conforto rf    5    1    0    0

Kieboom 3b    3    0    0    0    Baez 2b    4    1    1    2

Garcia 2b    4    0    0    0    Pillar lf    4    1    1    0

Barrera c    2    0    0    0    Mazeika c    2    1    0    0

Fedde p    2    0    0    0    Megill p    2    0    1    0

McGowin p    0    0    0    0    Loup p    0    0    0    0

Parra ph    1    0    0    0    Smith ph    1    1    1    1

Voth p    0    0    0    0    Castro p    0    0    0    0

Clay p    0    0    0    0    Familia p    0    0    0    0

Robles ph    1    0    0    0    Drury ph    1    0    0    0

                    Hembree p    0    0    0    0

Totals    31    4    3    4    Totals    34    9    11    8

Washington    000    201    010    —    4

New York    100    213    02x    —    9

E—Mazeika (1), Lindor (6). DP—Washington 1, New York 0. LOB—Washington 6, New York 8. 2B—Lindor (12). 3B—Villar (2). HR—Bell 2 (23), Soto (22), Baez (26), Villar (15). SB—Pillar (3), Nimmo (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Washington

Fedde L,6-9    5⅓    8    6    5    1    6

McGowin   ⅔    1    1    1    1    1

Voth    1    0    0    0    0    1

Clay    1    2    2    2    2    0

New York

Megill W,2-3    5    1    2    2    3    5

Loup H,14    1    1    1    1    0    1

Castro    1    0    0    0    1    1

Familia    1    1    1    1    2    1

Hembree    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Fedde 2 (Mazeika, Nimmo), Clay (Nimmo).

Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T—3:26. A—24,247 (41,922).

Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 4

    Arizona    Philadelphia

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Ahmed ss    5    0    2    3    Segura 2b    4    2    2    0

Marte cf    4    0    1    0    Realmuto 1b    2    1    1    0

Rojas lf-3b    5    0    1    0    Miller 1b    2    0    0    0

Kelly c    5    1    1    0    Harper rf    4    1    2    0

Walker 1b    4    0    0    0    McCutchn lf    2    1    1    1

Young 2b    4    0    1    0    Bonifacio cf    3    0    0    1

Ellis 3b    2    0    0    0    Bradley p    0    0    0    0

Peralta ph-lf    1    1    1    0    Neris p    0    0    0    0

McCarthy rf    4    1    2    1    Kennedy p    0    0    0    0

Bumgarnr p    2    0    0    0    Galvis ss    3    1    1    3

Ramirez p    0    0    0    0    Torreyes 3b    4    0    0    0

P.Smith ph    1    1    1    0    Marchan c    4    1    2    1

Faria p    0    0    0    0    Suarez p    2    0    0    0

VanMeter ph    0    0    0    0    Hammer p    0    0    0    0

Mantiply p    0    0    0    0    Herrera ph    1    0    1    0

                    Brogdon p    0    0    0    0

                    Jankowski cf    1    0    1    1

Totals    37    4    10    4    Totals    32    7    11    7

Arizona    010    000    120    —    4

Philadelphia    200    030    02x    —    7

E—Rojas (10). DP—Arizona 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—Arizona 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B—McCarthy (1), P.Smith (23), Ahmed (27), Harper (31). 3B—Marchan (1), Jankowski (2). SB—Herrera (5). SF—Galvis (1). S—Harper (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Arizona

Bumgarner L,7-9    5    7    5    5    4    3

Ramirez    1    1    0    0    0    0

Faria    1    1    0    0    0    0

Mantiply    1    2    2    1    1    0

Philadelphia

Suarez W,6-4    5⅓    5    1    1    2    5

Hammer    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Brogdon    1    2    1    1    1    1

Bradley H,9   ⅔    3    2    2    1    1

Neris H,7    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Kennedy S,5-6    1    0    0    0    0    2

Umpires—Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T—3:25. A—22,237 (42,792).

Braves 9, Giants 0

    San Francisco    Atlanta

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Wade Jr. rf    4    0    2    0    Albies 2b    5    2    2    1

La Stella 2b    4    0    0    0    Soler rf    4    2    2    1

Ruf lf    2    0    1    0    Minter p    0    0    0    0

Belt 1b    3    0    1    0    Adrianza ph    0    0    0    0

Crawford ss    3    0    0    0    Toussaint p    0    0    0    0

Flores 3b    4    0    1    0    Freeman 1b    5    1    2    1

Yastrzmski cf    4    0    0    0    Riley 3b    4    1    1    2

Casali c    3    0    0    0    Pederson cf    2    1    1    1

DeSclafani p    1    0    0    0    Swanson ss    3    1    1    0

Long p    2    0    0    0    Rosario lf    4    0    2    2

Slater p    1    0    0    0    Vogt c    4    0    0    0

                    Anderson p    2    0    0    0

                    Matzek p    0    0    0    0

                    Duvall ph    1    0    0    0

                    Rodriguez p    0    0    0    0

                    Heredia cf    1    1    1    0

Totals    31    0    5    0    Totals    35    9    12    8

San Francisco    000    000    000    —    0

Atlanta    000    302    22x    —    9

DP—San Francisco 0, Atlanta 1. LOB—San Francisco 9, Atlanta 6. 2B—Wade Jr. (10), Albies (34), Heredia (25). 3B—Rosario (1). HR—Soler (7), Riley (28), Albies (23). SB—Wade Jr. (5), Rosario (1), Freeman (8). SF—Pederson (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Francisco

DeSclafani L,11-6    3    6    3    3    0    4

Long    4⅔   6    6    6    2    3

Slater   ⅓    0    0    0    1    0

Atlanta

Anderson W,6-5    5⅔   4    0    0    2    0

Matzek H,22    ⅓    0    0    0    1    1

Rodriguez    1    0    0    0    0    0

Minter    1    1    0    0    1    2

Toussaint    1    0    0    0    1    0

DeSclafani pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.

WP—DeSclafani, Long 2, Anderson.

Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.

T—3:15. A—28,820 (41,084).

Blue Jays 2, Tigers 1

    Toronto    Detroit

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Semien 2b    4    0    1    0    Baddoo cf    4    0    1    0

Bichette ss    4    1    3    1    Schoop 1b    4    1    0    0

Gurrro Jr. 1b    4    0    2    0    Grossman lf    4    0    1    0

Hernandz rf    5    0    0    0    Cabrera dh    4    0    1    0

Kirk dh    3    0    1    0    Hill pr-dh    0    0    0    0

Gurriel Jr. lf    4    0    1    0    Candelrio 3b    4    0    1    0

Dyson pr-cf    1    0    0    0    H.Castro ss    3    0    1    1

Grichuk cf-rf    4    0    0    0    Short ph    1    0    0    0

Smith 3b    2    1    1    1    W.Castro 2b    4    0    0    0

McGuire c    4    0    1    0    Garneau c    3    0    0    0

                    Haase ph    1    0    1    0

                    Reyes rf    4    0    2    0

Totals    35    2    10    2    Totals    36    1    8    1

Toronto    100    100    000    —    2

Detroit    000    001    000    —    1

E—Bichette (21), Smith (1). DP—Toronto 1, Detroit 2. LOB—Toronto 13, Detroit 8. 2B—Reyes (7), Grossman (18). HR—Bichette (21), Smith (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Toronto

Berrios W,9-7    7    6    1    0    0    11

Cimber H,4    ⅔    1    0    0    0    1

Mayza S,1-3    1⅓   1    0    0    0    0

Detroit

Boyd L,3-7    4    4    2    2    2    5

Jimenez    1    1    0    0    0    0

Foley    1    0    0    0    2    0

Cisnero    1    2    0    0    1    0

Holland    2    3    0    0    1    1

HBP—Boyd (Smith).

Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Beck.

T—2:54. A—15,956 (41,083).

Rays 12, Orioles 8

    Tampa Bay    Baltimore

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Lowe 2b    5    1    1    0    Mullins cf    5    2    2    2

Arozarena lf    5    2    2    1    Mntcastle 1b    5    3    4    1

Franco ss    4    2    2    1    Mancini dh    5    0    3    1

Meadows dh    4    2    1    2    Stewart rf    4    0    1    1

Wendle 3b    4    2    3    6    Hays lf    4    1    2    1

Zunino c    4    0    0    0    Mateo ss-2b    5    1    1    2

Phillips rf    4    0    1    0    Jones 2b    3    0    0    0

Luplow 1b    4    2    2    1    Urias ph-ss    1    0    0    0

Diaz 1b    0    0    0    0    Gutierrez 3b    4    0    0    0

Kiermaier cf    4    1    1    0    Wynns c    3    1    0    0

                    Santandr ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    38    12    13    11    Totals    40    8    13    8

Tampa Bay    210    003    420    —    12

Baltimore    101    002    220    —    8

DP—Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 1. LOB—Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 10. 2B—Lowe (25). HR—Luplow (8), Meadows (22), Wendle 2 (9), Mountcastle (24), Mateo (1), Mullins (24). SB—Arozarena (12).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Tampa Bay

Archer    4    4    2    2    1    6

Chargois W,5-0    1    2    0    0    0    2

Fleming    1⅓   5    4    4    1    1

Armstrong H,2    1⅔   2    2    2    1    2

McHugh    1    0    0    0    1    0

Baltimore

Watkins L,2-7    5    7    6    6    1    4

Lopez    1    1    0    0    0    0

Fry    ⅓   2    4    4    2    0

Greene    1⅔    3    2    2    0    2

Scott    1    0    0    0    1    1

Watkins pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Armstrong (Urias).

Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T—3:09. A—8,353 (45,971).

Pirates 4, Cardinals 3

    St. Louis    Pittsburgh

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Edman 2b    4    2    2    2    Newman ss    4    0    0    0

Gldschmdt 1b    4    0    0    0    Hayes 3b    3    1    1    0

O’Neill lf    3    0    1    1    Bednar p    0    0    0    0

Arenado 3b    3    0    0    0    Perez ph    1    0    0    0

Molina c    4    0    0    0    Stratton p    0    0    0    0

Carlson rf    3    0    2    0    Reynolds cf    2    1    1    0

Sosa ss    2    0    1    0    Moran 1b    4    0    1    0

McFarland p    0    0    0    0    Stallings c    3    1    0    0

Gallegos p    0    0    0    0    Tsutsugo rf    3    1    1    4

Nootbaar ph    1    0    0    0    Tucker 2b    2    0    0    0

Reyes p    0    0    0    0    Alford lf    3    0    0    0

Bader cf    4    0    0    0    Crowe p    1    0    0    0

Kim p    1    0    0    0    Gamel ph    1    0    0    0

Carpentr ph    0    1    0    0    Kuhl p    0    0    0    0

Garcia p    0    0    0    0    Difo 3b    1    0    0    0

DeJong ss    1    0    0    0            

Totals    30    3    6    3    Totals    28    4    4    4

St. Louis    001    020    000    —    3

Pittsburgh    000    100    003    —    4

DP—St. Louis 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB—St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B—Edman (35). 3B—O’Neill (1). HR—Edman (9), Tsutsugo (5). SF—Tsutsugo (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

St. Louis

Kim    4    3    1    1    1    3

Garcia    1⅓   0    0    0    0    2

McFarland H,4    1⅔    0    0    0    1    1

Gallegos H,23    1    0    0    0    0    1

Reyes L,5-7    ⅓    1    3    3    2    1

Pittsburgh

Crowe    5    5    3    3    3    4

Kuhl    2    1    0    0    1    3

Bednar    1    0    0    0    0    1

Stratton W,5-0    1    0    0    0    0    3

HBP—Crowe (Carlson). WP—Kuhl.

Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Welke.

T—3:00. A—10,290 (38,747).

Marlins 2, Reds 1

    Cincinnati    Miami

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

India 2b    3    1    1    0    Rojas ss    4    0    0    0

Stephensn c    3    0    1    0    Chshlm Jr. 2b    3    0    0    0

Akiyama pr    0    0    0    0    Aguilar 1b    3    1    1    0

Castellans rf    4    0    0    0    Sanchez rf    3    1    1    2

Votto 1b    2    0    0    1    Anderson 3b    2    0    0    0

Farmer ss    4    0    0    0    Alfaro lf    3    0    1    0

Suarez 3b    3    0    0    0    De La Cruz lf    0    0    0    0

Schrock 3b    0    0    0    0    Leon c    3    0    0    0

Naquin cf    2    0    0    0    Sierra cf    2    0    1    0

Aquino lf    3    0    0    0    Luzardo p    1    0    0    0

Mahle p    2    0    0    0    Bender p    0    0    0    0

A.Cabrra ph    1    0    0    0    Diaz ph    1    0    0    0

Sims p    0    0    0    0    Floro p    0    0    0    0

Totals    27    1    2    1    Totals    25    2    4    2

Cincinnati    000    000    001    —    1

Miami    200    000    00x    —    2

E—Chisholm Jr. (20). DP—Cincinnati 2, Miami 2. LOB—Cincinnati 4, Miami 2. 2B—India (23). HR—Sanchez (6). SF—Votto (4). S—Luzardo (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cincinnati

Mahle L,10-5    7    4    2    2    2    6

Sims    1    0    0    0    0    1

Miami

Luzardo W,3-3    6    1    0    0    1    8

Bender H,8    2    0    0    0    1    2

Floro S,7-11    1    1    1    1    1    1

Luzardo pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP—Luzardo (Votto).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso     First, Brian O’Nora     Second, Ryan Blakney     Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T—2:36. A—11,019 (36,742).

Mariners 4, Royals 3

    Kansas City    Seattle

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Merrifield 2b    4    0    0    0    Crawford ss    4    0    0    0

Lopez ss    4    1    3    0    Haniger rf    3    1    2    0

Perez c    4    1    2    2    Seager 3b    2    2    1    2

Olivares rf    3    0    0    0    France 1b    4    0    1    1

Benintendi lf    4    0    1    0    Toro 2b    4    0    0    0

Dozier 1b    4    0    0    0    Torrens dh    4    0    0    0

Taylor cf    4    1    2    1    Kelenic cf    3    1    1    1

O’Hearn dh    4    0    0    0    Raleigh c    3    0    0    0

Rivera 3b    2    0    0    0    Bauers lf    3    0    0    0

C.Santna ph    1    0    0    0            

Totals    34    3    8    3    Totals    30    4    5    4

Kansas City    000    001    110    —    3

Seattle    100    001    20x    —    4

E—Olivares (1). LOB—Kansas City 6, Seattle 6. HR—Perez (38), Taylor (11), Kelenic (7), Seager (31).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Kansas City

Singer    6    3    2    1    3    5

Zuber L,0-3    1    2    2    2    0    2

Staumont    1    0    0    0    0    1

Seattle

Gonzales W,6-5    7    5    2    2    2    4

Sewald H,11    1    3    1    1    0    1

Steckenrider S,7-10    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Singer (Haniger).

Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T—2:51. A—20,044 (47,929).

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

    Colorado    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Joe lf    5    0    0    0    T.Turner 2b    4    0    1    0

Kinley p    0    0    0    0    Muncy 1b    3    0    0    0

Estevez p    0    0    0    0    Pollock lf    3    0    0    0

Rodgers 2b    5    1    2    0    Seager ss    3    0    1    0

Blackmon rf    4    2    1    0    Taylor 3b-cf    3    0    0    0

Story ss    4    1    2    0    Bellinger cf    3    0    1    0

Cron 1b    4    1    2    3    Jansen p    0    0    0    0

Ruiz 3b    4    0    0    1    Pujols 1b    1    0    0    0

Hilliard cf-lf    4    0    1    0    McKinney rf    2    0    0    0

Nunez c    3    0    1    0    Kelly p    0    0    0    0

Senzatela p    2    0    1    0    Greene p    0    0    0    0

Hampson cf    0    0    0    0    J.Turner 3b    2    0    0    0

                    Barnes c    3    0    0    0

                    White p    1    0    0    0

                    Graterol p    0    0    0    0

                    Bruihl p    0    0    0    0

                    Betts rf    2    0    0    0

Totals    35    5    10    4    Totals    30    0    3    0

Colorado    300    000    200    —    5

Los Angeles    000    000    000    —    0

LOB—Colorado 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Blackmon (20), Rodgers (14), Story (30). HR—Cron (24). SB—Hilliard (2). SF—Ruiz (1). S—Senzatela 2 (10).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Colorado

Senzatela W,3-9    7    2    0    0    1    5

Kinley    1    1    0    0    1    1

Estevez    1    0    0    0    1    2

Los Angeles

White L,1-2    3⅓   6    3    3    2    6

Graterol    1⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Bruihl    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Kelly    1    1    2    2    3    1

Greene    ⅓    0    0    0    1    0

Jansen    1    0    0    0    0    1

J.Turner    1    2    0    0    0    0

Kelly pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.

HBP—Senzatela (Seager). WP—Kinley 2, Greene.

Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Junior Valentine.

T—3:21. A—37,569 (56,000).

Indians 7, Red Sox 5

    Boston    Cleveland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Schwarber lf    4    1    0    0    Straw cf    4    0    1    1

Devers 3b    5    2    2    2    Rosario ss    5    1    1    0

Martinez dh    4    0    2    1    Ramirez 3b    3    1    2    2

Bogaerts ss    4    1    1    0    Reyes dh    2    1    0    0

Verdugo rf    3    0    1    0    Zimmer rf    3    1    0    0

Plawecki c    4    0    1    0    Bradley 1b    4    0    0    0

Dalbec 1b    3    1    1    1    Ramos c    3    0    1    2

Duran cf    3    0    1    1    Hedges c    1    1    1    1

Arauz 2b    2    0    0    0    Johnson lf    1    0    0    0

Munoz 2b    1    0    0    0    Mercado lf    2    1    1    0

T.Shaw ph    1    0    0    0    Gimenez 2b    1    0    0    0

                    Chang ph-2b    2    1    1    0

Totals    34    5    9    5    Totals    31    7    8    6

Boston    110    110    100    —    5

Cleveland    000    003    13x    —    7

E—Munoz (1). DP—Boston 1, Cleveland 1. LOB—Boston 6, Cleveland 7. 2B—Martinez (34), Plawecki (7), Ramirez (27), Chang (10). HR—Devers 2 (32), Dalbec (17), Ramirez (31), Hedges (7). SB—Straw (22), Verdugo (6), Zimmer (12), Duran (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Boston

Houck    5⅓   1    3    3    4    3

Taylor H,14⅔    1    0    0    0    1

Robles H,15    1    2    1    1    0    2

Davis L,0-1 BS,0-1    ⅔    3    3    3    0    1

Barnes    ⅓   1    0    0    0    0

Cleveland

Morgan    3    2    2    2    1    3

Garza    1    2    1    1    2    3

Stephan    2    3    1    1    1    5

Parker    1    2    1    1    0    1

B.Shaw W,6-6    1    0    0    0    0    0

Clase S,19-23    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Houck 3 (Gimenez, Reyes, Zimmer).

Umpires—Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T—3:22. A—22,883 (34,788).

Athletics 3, Yankees 1

    New York    Oakland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

LeMahiu 2b    3    0    0    0    Harrison 2b    4    0    2    0

Stanton dh    4    0    2    0    Marte cf    4    0    1    0

Judge rf    4    0    0    0    Olson 1b    3    0    0    0

Gallo lf    2    0    1    0    Gomes c    4    1    2    0

Voit 1b    4    0    0    0    Lowrie dh    4    0    1    0

Sanchez c    3    1    0    0    M.Chpmn 3b    4    0    0    0

Gardner cf    4    0    1    0    Canha lf-rf    4    1    1    1

Urshela 3b    4    0    0    0    Pinder rf    2    0    0    0

Wade ss    1    0    1    0    Kemp ph-lf    2    1    2    2

Rizzo ph    1    0    0    0    Andrus ss    4    0    0    0

Velazquez pr    0    0    0    0            

Totals    30    1    5    0    Totals    35    3    9    3

New York    000    000    100    —    1

Oakland    000    100    02x    —    3

E—Urshela 2 (8), Gomes (1), M.Chapman (5). DP—New York 0, Oakland 2. LOB—New York 7, Oakland 9. 2B—Canha (20). HR—Kemp (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Montgomery    6    6    1    0    0    3

Loaisiga    1    1    0    0    1    1

Green L,7-6    1    2    2    2    0    0

Oakland

Blackburn    5    5    0    0    1    1

Petit H,19    1    0    0    0    1    1

Diekman BS,7-13    1    0    1    0    1    2

Guerra W,2-1    1    0    0    0    1    1

Chafin S,2-3    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Blackburn (Wade). WP—Diekman.

Umpires—Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Will Little; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T—3:12. A—18,468 (46,847).

