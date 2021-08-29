MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 82 48 .631 — — 9-1 W-7 41-23 41-25
New York 76 54 .585 6 — 8-2 L-2 39-25 37-29
Boston 75 57 .568 8 — 6-4 L-1 41-26 34-31
Toronto 68 61 .527 13½ 5½ 5-5 W-2 34-29 34-32
Baltimore 40 89 .310 41½ 33½ 2-8 L-3 19-44 21-45
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 76 56 .576 — — 5-5 W-1 44-24 32-32
Cleveland 64 64 .500 10 9 6-4 W-1 35-30 29-34
Detroit 62 69 .473 13½ 12½ 4-6 L-2 34-32 28-37
Kansas City 59 71 .454 16 15 7-3 L-1 32-31 27-40
Minnesota 57 73 .438 18 17 4-6 L-1 32-34 25-39
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 77 53 .592 — — 7-3 L-1 41-25 36-28
Oakland 72 59 .550 5½ 2½ 4-6 W-2 37-31 35-28
Seattle 70 61 .534 7½ 4½ 5-5 W-1 38-28 32-33
Los Angeles 64 67 .489 13½ 10½ 4-6 W-1 33-31 31-36
Texas 45 85 .346 32 29 3-7 W-1 29-36 16-49
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 70 59 .543 — — 7-3 W-1 33-32 37-27
Philadelphia 66 64 .508 4½ 4 5-5 W-3 39-28 27-36
New York 63 67 .485 7½ 7 3-7 W-2 38-27 25-40
Washington 55 74 .426 15 14½ 4-6 L-2 31-33 24-41
Miami 55 76 .420 16 15½ 4-6 W-2 34-32 21-44
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 79 52 .603 — — 5-5 W-1 36-29 43-23
Cincinnati 71 61 .538 8½ — 6-4 L-2 36-29 35-32
St. Louis 66 63 .512 12 3½ 5-5 L-1 35-30 31-33
Chicago 57 75 .432 22½ 14 4-6 L-1 33-32 24-43
Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31 22½ 6-4 W-1 28-38 20-45
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 84 46 .646 — — 6-4 L-1 42-19 42-27
Los Angeles 82 49 .626 2½ — 7-3 L-1 43-23 39-26
San Diego 69 62 .527 15½ 1½ 2-8 L-1 41-29 28-33
Colorado 60 70 .462 24 10 6-4 W-1 43-22 17-48
Arizona 44 88 .333 41 27 3-7 L-3 27-36 17-52
American League
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8
Cleveland 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 13, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Today’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Detroit (Mize 7-6), 11:10 a.m.
Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Patino 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at Texas (Alexy 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 6:38 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 10-6) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Miami 2, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Today’s Games
St. Louis (Lester 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-13), 4:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-9) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at Texas (Alexy 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-6), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 14-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 10:10 a.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Rangers 13, Astros 2
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 Hernandz 3b 4 2 2 1
Brantley lf 2 0 0 0 Kinr-Falfa ss 5 2 2 1
Jones ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Dorow 3b 0 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Garcia dh 4 3 3 5
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 Peters rf 4 1 3 3
Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 Solak 2b 4 1 2 1
Tucker rf 4 1 2 0 J.Martin lf 5 1 1 0
Meyers cf 3 0 1 1 Trevino c 5 2 2 1
Maldondo c 2 0 0 0 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0
Stubbs c 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 38 13 16 13
Houston 000 020 000 — 2
Texas 301 180 00x — 13
E—Maldonado (6), Taylor (1). DP—Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB—Houston 5, Texas 8. 2B—Meyers (5), Peters (3), A.Garcia (21), Trevino (12), Hernandez (3), Lowe (19). 3B—Tucker (2). HR—Alvarez (28), Peters (6), A.Garcia (29). SB—Taveras (4). SF—Lowe (3), Peters (3). S—Taveras (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke L,11-5 4 9 6 6 2 1
Abreu ⅔ 5 7 7 1 1
Taylor 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 2
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 2
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Hearn W,4-4 6⅔ 6 2 2 0 6
Santana ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Cotton 1 0 0 0 1 1
Evans 1 0 0 0 1 0
Greinke pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP—Abreu (Hernandez).
Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T—3:12. A—31,062 (40,300).
White Sox 13, Cubs 1
Chicago (N) Chicago (A)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ortega cf 4 0 1 0 Hernandz 2b 4 1 1 0
Schwindl dh 4 1 1 1 Robert cf 4 3 2 3
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 Abreu dh 4 1 2 2
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Zavala ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 4 1 1 3
Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 Lamb 3b 3 2 1 0
Hermosillo rf 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 1 2 2
Au.Rmine c 3 0 0 0 Vaughn 1b 3 1 1 0
Rivas 1b 3 0 2 0 Goodwin rf 3 2 1 3
Alcantara ss 2 0 0 0 Garcia ss 3 1 0 0
An.Rmine ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 33 13 11 13
Chicago (N) 000 100 000 — 1
Chicago (A) 120 072 10x — 13
DP—Chicago (N) 2, Chicago (A) 1. LOB—Chicago (N) 5, Chicago (A) 2. 2B—Rivas (1), Ortega (10), Abreu (24). HR—Schwindel (5), Robert 2 (6), Goodwin (8), Jimenez (8), Grandal (17).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago (N)
Hendricks L,14-6 4⅔ 7 8 8 2 4
Morgan ⅔ 2 2 2 0 1
Effross ⅔ 1 2 2 0 1
Wick 1 1 1 1 2 1
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago (A)
Cease W,11-6 6 4 1 1 2 11
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kopech 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Hendricks (Robert), Effross (Garcia). WP—Effross.
Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T—3:00. A—38,565 (40,615).
Brewers 6, Twins 2
Milwaukee Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong 2b 5 0 2 2 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0
Adames dh 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0
Yelich lf 4 1 2 0 Refsnyder rf 2 1 0 0
Narvaez c 4 1 0 0 Gordon ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 3 Donaldsn dh 4 0 2 0
Urias ss 3 1 1 1 Sano 1b 4 1 2 2
Peterson rf 3 1 0 0 Rooker lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Bradly Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0
Reyes 3b 4 1 1 0 Astudillo 3b 3 0 1 0
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0
Arraez ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 33 2 6 2
Milwaukee 013 200 000 — 6
Minnesota 000 200 000 — 2
DP—Milwaukee 0, Minnesota 1. LOB—Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 5. 2B—Bradley Jr. (13), Yelich (15), Reyes (4), Wong 2 (25), Polanco (27). HR—Urias (18), Tellez (7), Sano (23).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Ashby W,1-0 5 3 2 2 1 4
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 2
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 3
Hader 1 1 0 0 0 3
Minnesota
Jax L,3-3 5 6 6 6 3 5
Gibaut 3 3 0 0 1 2
Garza Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Jax (Peterson).
Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T—2:52. A—26,186 (38,544).
Mets 9, Nationals 4
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Thomas cf 5 0 0 0 Villar 3b 5 3 3 2
Escobar ss 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 1 0 0 0
Soto rf 2 2 1 1 Lindor ss 5 1 1 2
Bell 1b 4 2 2 3 Alonso 1b 4 0 3 1
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 Conforto rf 5 1 0 0
Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Baez 2b 4 1 1 2
Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 Pillar lf 4 1 1 0
Barrera c 2 0 0 0 Mazeika c 2 1 0 0
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 Megill p 2 0 1 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 1 1 1
Voth p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Robles ph 1 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 3 4 Totals 34 9 11 8
Washington 000 201 010 — 4
New York 100 213 02x — 9
E—Mazeika (1), Lindor (6). DP—Washington 1, New York 0. LOB—Washington 6, New York 8. 2B—Lindor (12). 3B—Villar (2). HR—Bell 2 (23), Soto (22), Baez (26), Villar (15). SB—Pillar (3), Nimmo (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde L,6-9 5⅓ 8 6 5 1 6
McGowin ⅔ 1 1 1 1 1
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clay 1 2 2 2 2 0
New York
Megill W,2-3 5 1 2 2 3 5
Loup H,14 1 1 1 1 0 1
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1
Familia 1 1 1 1 2 1
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Fedde 2 (Mazeika, Nimmo), Clay (Nimmo).
Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T—3:26. A—24,247 (41,922).
Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 4
Arizona Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ahmed ss 5 0 2 3 Segura 2b 4 2 2 0
Marte cf 4 0 1 0 Realmuto 1b 2 1 1 0
Rojas lf-3b 5 0 1 0 Miller 1b 2 0 0 0
Kelly c 5 1 1 0 Harper rf 4 1 2 0
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 McCutchn lf 2 1 1 1
Young 2b 4 0 1 0 Bonifacio cf 3 0 0 1
Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Peralta ph-lf 1 1 1 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
McCarthy rf 4 1 2 1 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0
Bumgarnr p 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 3
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 4 0 0 0
P.Smith ph 1 1 1 0 Marchan c 4 1 2 1
Faria p 0 0 0 0 Suarez p 2 0 0 0
VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Herrera ph 1 0 1 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Jankowski cf 1 0 1 1
Totals 37 4 10 4 Totals 32 7 11 7
Arizona 010 000 120 — 4
Philadelphia 200 030 02x — 7
E—Rojas (10). DP—Arizona 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—Arizona 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B—McCarthy (1), P.Smith (23), Ahmed (27), Harper (31). 3B—Marchan (1), Jankowski (2). SB—Herrera (5). SF—Galvis (1). S—Harper (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner L,7-9 5 7 5 5 4 3
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Faria 1 1 0 0 0 0
Mantiply 1 2 2 1 1 0
Philadelphia
Suarez W,6-4 5⅓ 5 1 1 2 5
Hammer ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Brogdon 1 2 1 1 1 1
Bradley H,9 ⅔ 3 2 2 1 1
Neris H,7 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Umpires—Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T—3:25. A—22,237 (42,792).
Braves 9, Giants 0
San Francisco Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wade Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 Albies 2b 5 2 2 1
La Stella 2b 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 4 2 2 1
Ruf lf 2 0 1 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 Adrianza ph 0 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Toussaint p 0 0 0 0
Flores 3b 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1
Yastrzmski cf 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 1 2
Casali c 3 0 0 0 Pederson cf 2 1 1 1
DeSclafani p 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0
Long p 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 2 2
Slater p 1 0 0 0 Vogt c 4 0 0 0
Anderson p 2 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0
Heredia cf 1 1 1 0
Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 35 9 12 8
San Francisco 000 000 000 — 0
Atlanta 000 302 22x — 9
DP—San Francisco 0, Atlanta 1. LOB—San Francisco 9, Atlanta 6. 2B—Wade Jr. (10), Albies (34), Heredia (25). 3B—Rosario (1). HR—Soler (7), Riley (28), Albies (23). SB—Wade Jr. (5), Rosario (1), Freeman (8). SF—Pederson (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
DeSclafani L,11-6 3 6 3 3 0 4
Long 4⅔ 6 6 6 2 3
Slater ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0
Atlanta
Anderson W,6-5 5⅔ 4 0 0 2 0
Matzek H,22 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 1
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minter 1 1 0 0 1 2
Toussaint 1 0 0 0 1 0
DeSclafani pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.
WP—DeSclafani, Long 2, Anderson.
Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.
T—3:15. A—28,820 (41,084).
Blue Jays 2, Tigers 1
Toronto Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Baddoo cf 4 0 1 0
Bichette ss 4 1 3 1 Schoop 1b 4 1 0 0
Gurrro Jr. 1b 4 0 2 0 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0
Hernandz rf 5 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0
Kirk dh 3 0 1 0 Hill pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Candelrio 3b 4 0 1 0
Dyson pr-cf 1 0 0 0 H.Castro ss 3 0 1 1
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Short ph 1 0 0 0
Smith 3b 2 1 1 1 W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0
McGuire c 4 0 1 0 Garneau c 3 0 0 0
Haase ph 1 0 1 0
Reyes rf 4 0 2 0
Totals 35 2 10 2 Totals 36 1 8 1
Toronto 100 100 000 — 2
Detroit 000 001 000 — 1
E—Bichette (21), Smith (1). DP—Toronto 1, Detroit 2. LOB—Toronto 13, Detroit 8. 2B—Reyes (7), Grossman (18). HR—Bichette (21), Smith (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Berrios W,9-7 7 6 1 0 0 11
Cimber H,4 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Mayza S,1-3 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Boyd L,3-7 4 4 2 2 2 5
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Foley 1 0 0 0 2 0
Cisnero 1 2 0 0 1 0
Holland 2 3 0 0 1 1
HBP—Boyd (Smith).
Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Beck.
T—2:54. A—15,956 (41,083).
Rays 12, Orioles 8
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lowe 2b 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 5 2 2 2
Arozarena lf 5 2 2 1 Mntcastle 1b 5 3 4 1
Franco ss 4 2 2 1 Mancini dh 5 0 3 1
Meadows dh 4 2 1 2 Stewart rf 4 0 1 1
Wendle 3b 4 2 3 6 Hays lf 4 1 2 1
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Mateo ss-2b 5 1 1 2
Phillips rf 4 0 1 0 Jones 2b 3 0 0 0
Luplow 1b 4 2 2 1 Urias ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Diaz 1b 0 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 Wynns c 3 1 0 0
Santandr ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 12 13 11 Totals 40 8 13 8
Tampa Bay 210 003 420 — 12
Baltimore 101 002 220 — 8
DP—Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 1. LOB—Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 10. 2B—Lowe (25). HR—Luplow (8), Meadows (22), Wendle 2 (9), Mountcastle (24), Mateo (1), Mullins (24). SB—Arozarena (12).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Archer 4 4 2 2 1 6
Chargois W,5-0 1 2 0 0 0 2
Fleming 1⅓ 5 4 4 1 1
Armstrong H,2 1⅔ 2 2 2 1 2
McHugh 1 0 0 0 1 0
Baltimore
Watkins L,2-7 5 7 6 6 1 4
Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fry ⅓ 2 4 4 2 0
Greene 1⅔ 3 2 2 0 2
Scott 1 0 0 0 1 1
Watkins pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Armstrong (Urias).
Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T—3:09. A—8,353 (45,971).
Pirates 4, Cardinals 3
St. Louis Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman 2b 4 2 2 2 Newman ss 4 0 0 0
Gldschmdt 1b 4 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 0
O’Neill lf 3 0 1 1 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Perez ph 1 0 0 0
Molina c 4 0 0 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0
Carlson rf 3 0 2 0 Reynolds cf 2 1 1 0
Sosa ss 2 0 1 0 Moran 1b 4 0 1 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 1 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Tsutsugo rf 3 1 1 4
Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0 Tucker 2b 2 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Alford lf 3 0 0 0
Bader cf 4 0 0 0 Crowe p 1 0 0 0
Kim p 1 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0
Carpentr ph 0 1 0 0 Kuhl p 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 Difo 3b 1 0 0 0
DeJong ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 6 3 Totals 28 4 4 4
St. Louis 001 020 000 — 3
Pittsburgh 000 100 003 — 4
DP—St. Louis 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB—St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B—Edman (35). 3B—O’Neill (1). HR—Edman (9), Tsutsugo (5). SF—Tsutsugo (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Kim 4 3 1 1 1 3
Garcia 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2
McFarland H,4 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1
Gallegos H,23 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reyes L,5-7 ⅓ 1 3 3 2 1
Pittsburgh
Crowe 5 5 3 3 3 4
Kuhl 2 1 0 0 1 3
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stratton W,5-0 1 0 0 0 0 3
HBP—Crowe (Carlson). WP—Kuhl.
Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Welke.
T—3:00. A—10,290 (38,747).
Marlins 2, Reds 1
Cincinnati Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
India 2b 3 1 1 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0
Stephensn c 3 0 1 0 Chshlm Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0
Akiyama pr 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 0
Castellans rf 4 0 0 0 Sanchez rf 3 1 1 2
Votto 1b 2 0 0 1 Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0
Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 Alfaro lf 3 0 1 0
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 De La Cruz lf 0 0 0 0
Schrock 3b 0 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
Naquin cf 2 0 0 0 Sierra cf 2 0 1 0
Aquino lf 3 0 0 0 Luzardo p 1 0 0 0
Mahle p 2 0 0 0 Bender p 0 0 0 0
A.Cabrra ph 1 0 0 0 Diaz ph 1 0 0 0
Sims p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 1 2 1 Totals 25 2 4 2
Cincinnati 000 000 001 — 1
Miami 200 000 00x — 2
E—Chisholm Jr. (20). DP—Cincinnati 2, Miami 2. LOB—Cincinnati 4, Miami 2. 2B—India (23). HR—Sanchez (6). SF—Votto (4). S—Luzardo (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle L,10-5 7 4 2 2 2 6
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Luzardo W,3-3 6 1 0 0 1 8
Bender H,8 2 0 0 0 1 2
Floro S,7-11 1 1 1 1 1 1
Luzardo pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP—Luzardo (Votto).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso First, Brian O’Nora Second, Ryan Blakney Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T—2:36. A—11,019 (36,742).
Mariners 4, Royals 3
Kansas City Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Lopez ss 4 1 3 0 Haniger rf 3 1 2 0
Perez c 4 1 2 2 Seager 3b 2 2 1 2
Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 1 1
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0
Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 Torrens dh 4 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 1 2 1 Kelenic cf 3 1 1 1
O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0
Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0
C.Santna ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 30 4 5 4
Kansas City 000 001 110 — 3
Seattle 100 001 20x — 4
E—Olivares (1). LOB—Kansas City 6, Seattle 6. HR—Perez (38), Taylor (11), Kelenic (7), Seager (31).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer 6 3 2 1 3 5
Zuber L,0-3 1 2 2 2 0 2
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Gonzales W,6-5 7 5 2 2 2 4
Sewald H,11 1 3 1 1 0 1
Steckenrider S,7-10 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Singer (Haniger).
Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T—2:51. A—20,044 (47,929).
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Joe lf 5 0 0 0 T.Turner 2b 4 0 1 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0
Rodgers 2b 5 1 2 0 Seager ss 3 0 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 2 1 0 Taylor 3b-cf 3 0 0 0
Story ss 4 1 2 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0
Cron 1b 4 1 2 3 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 1 Pujols 1b 1 0 0 0
Hilliard cf-lf 4 0 1 0 McKinney rf 2 0 0 0
Nunez c 3 0 1 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Senzatela p 2 0 1 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0
Hampson cf 0 0 0 0 J.Turner 3b 2 0 0 0
Barnes c 3 0 0 0
White p 1 0 0 0
Graterol p 0 0 0 0
Bruihl p 0 0 0 0
Betts rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 10 4 Totals 30 0 3 0
Colorado 300 000 200 — 5
Los Angeles 000 000 000 — 0
LOB—Colorado 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Blackmon (20), Rodgers (14), Story (30). HR—Cron (24). SB—Hilliard (2). SF—Ruiz (1). S—Senzatela 2 (10).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela W,3-9 7 2 0 0 1 5
Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 1
Estevez 1 0 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles
White L,1-2 3⅓ 6 3 3 2 6
Graterol 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Bruihl ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Kelly 1 1 2 2 3 1
Greene ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1
J.Turner 1 2 0 0 0 0
Kelly pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Senzatela (Seager). WP—Kinley 2, Greene.
Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Junior Valentine.
T—3:21. A—37,569 (56,000).
Indians 7, Red Sox 5
Boston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwarber lf 4 1 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 1 1
Devers 3b 5 2 2 2 Rosario ss 5 1 1 0
Martinez dh 4 0 2 1 Ramirez 3b 3 1 2 2
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Reyes dh 2 1 0 0
Verdugo rf 3 0 1 0 Zimmer rf 3 1 0 0
Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 Bradley 1b 4 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1 Ramos c 3 0 1 2
Duran cf 3 0 1 1 Hedges c 1 1 1 1
Arauz 2b 2 0 0 0 Johnson lf 1 0 0 0
Munoz 2b 1 0 0 0 Mercado lf 2 1 1 0
T.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Gimenez 2b 1 0 0 0
Chang ph-2b 2 1 1 0
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 31 7 8 6
Boston 110 110 100 — 5
Cleveland 000 003 13x — 7
E—Munoz (1). DP—Boston 1, Cleveland 1. LOB—Boston 6, Cleveland 7. 2B—Martinez (34), Plawecki (7), Ramirez (27), Chang (10). HR—Devers 2 (32), Dalbec (17), Ramirez (31), Hedges (7). SB—Straw (22), Verdugo (6), Zimmer (12), Duran (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Houck 5⅓ 1 3 3 4 3
Taylor H,14⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Robles H,15 1 2 1 1 0 2
Davis L,0-1 BS,0-1 ⅔ 3 3 3 0 1
Barnes ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Morgan 3 2 2 2 1 3
Garza 1 2 1 1 2 3
Stephan 2 3 1 1 1 5
Parker 1 2 1 1 0 1
B.Shaw W,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clase S,19-23 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Houck 3 (Gimenez, Reyes, Zimmer).
Umpires—Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T—3:22. A—22,883 (34,788).
Athletics 3, Yankees 1
New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LeMahiu 2b 3 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 2 0
Stanton dh 4 0 2 0 Marte cf 4 0 1 0
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Gallo lf 2 0 1 0 Gomes c 4 1 2 0
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0
Sanchez c 3 1 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 Canha lf-rf 4 1 1 1
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Pinder rf 2 0 0 0
Wade ss 1 0 1 0 Kemp ph-lf 2 1 2 2
Rizzo ph 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Velazquez pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 0 Totals 35 3 9 3
New York 000 000 100 — 1
Oakland 000 100 02x — 3
E—Urshela 2 (8), Gomes (1), M.Chapman (5). DP—New York 0, Oakland 2. LOB—New York 7, Oakland 9. 2B—Canha (20). HR—Kemp (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 6 6 1 0 0 3
Loaisiga 1 1 0 0 1 1
Green L,7-6 1 2 2 2 0 0
Oakland
Blackburn 5 5 0 0 1 1
Petit H,19 1 0 0 0 1 1
Diekman BS,7-13 1 0 1 0 1 2
Guerra W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chafin S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Blackburn (Wade). WP—Diekman.
Umpires—Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Will Little; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T—3:12. A—18,468 (46,847).