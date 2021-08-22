MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Tampa Bay    77    48    .616    —    —    7-3    W-2    41-23    36-25

New York    72    52    .581    4½   —    9-1    W-9    39-25    33-27

Boston    70    55    .560    7    —    5-5    L-1    38-25    32-30

Toronto    64    58    .525    11½    4½    3-7    L-1    32-27    32-31

Baltimore    38    85    .309    38    31    0-10    L-18    17-40    21-45

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    72    53    .576    —    —    5-5    L-2    42-23    30-30

Cleveland    61    61    .500    9½   7½   6-4    W-3    32-27    29-34

Detroit    60    66    .476    12½   10½    4-6    W-1    33-30    27-36

Kansas City    55    68    .447    16    14    6-4    W-3    32-31    23-37

Minnesota    54    70    .435    17½    15½    5-5    L-3    30-33    24-37

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Houston    73    51    .589    —    —    5-5    L-1    39-24    34-27

Oakland    70    55    .560    3½    —    3-7    L-2    35-27    35-28

Seattle    67    58    .536    6½    3    7-3    W-1    37-25    30-33

Los  Angeles    62    64    .492    12    8½   4-6    L-3    32-30    30-34

Texas    43    80    .350    29½    26    3-7    W-1    28-34    15-46

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Atlanta    68    56    .548    —    —    9-1    W-9    31-29    37-27

Philadelphia    63    61    .508    5    5    4-6    W-1    36-25    27-36

New York    61    63    .492    7    7    2-8    W-1    36-23    25-40

Washington    53    70    .431    14½    14½    3-7    L-2    31-33    22-37

Miami    51    74    .408    17½   17½    3-7    L-7    30-30    21-44

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Milwaukee    76    49    .608    —    —    7-3    W-2    34-28    42-21

Cincinnati    69    57    .548    7½    —    7-3    W-4    36-29    33-28

St. Louis    63    60    .512    12    4½   6-4    W-1    34-29    29-31

Chicago    54    72    .429    22½    15    2-8    L-3    31-31    23-41

Pittsburgh    44    80    .355    31½    24    3-7    L-1    24-35    20-45

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Francisco    80    44    .645    —    —    7-3    W-2    42-19    38-25

Los Angeles    78    47    .624    2½    —    9-1    L-1    42-21    36-26

San Diego    68    58    .540    13    1    2-8    L-1    41-26    27-32

Colorado    57    67    .460    23    11    6-4    L-1    43-22    14-45

Arizona    42    83    .336    38½    26½    7-3    W-1    27-36    15-47

American League

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 5, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 6, Houston 3, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Texas at Boston, ppd.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Today’s Games

Texas (Allard 3-10) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 10:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-2), 4:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-3) at Houston (Greinke 11-3), 5:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Oakland, 12:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 3

Arizona 8, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 4

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Today’s Games

Arizona (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-2), 4:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5), 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Mariners 6, Astros 3

    Seattle    Houston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Crawford ss    5    1    1    1    Altuve 2b    6    0    3    0

Haniger rf    4    1    0    0    Brantley rf-lf    5    0    0    0

France 1b    5    2    2    2    Correa ss    5    0    1    0

Seager 3b    5    1    1    3    Alvarez lf    4    1    1    1

Toro 2b    5    0    1    0    McCormck rf    0    0    0    0

Torrens dh    5    0    1    0    Castro ph-c    1    0    0    0

Murphy c    1    0    1    0    Gurriel 1b    4    2    1    0

Fraley ph-lf    3    0    0    0    Diaz 3b-lf    5    0    1    0

Kelenic cf    4    0    0    0    Meyers cf    5    0    3    1

Moore lf    2    0    0    0    Jones dh    5    0    2    1

Bauers ph    1    1    1    0    Maldonado c    4    0    0    0

Raleigh c    1    0    1    0    McCllrs Jr. pr    0    0    0    0

                    Wilson 3b    0    0    0    0

Totals    41    6    9    6    Totals    44    3    12    3

Seattle    000    000    011    04    —    6

Houston    020    000    000    01    —    3

E—Kelenic (2). DP—Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB—Seattle 6, Houston 13. 2B—Bauers (6), Crawford (27), Raleigh (6), Jones (8), Meyers (3). HR—France (15), Seager (29), Alvarez (25).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Seattle

Anderson    5⅓    8    2    2    1    4

Smith    ⅔   1    0    0    0    2

Misiewicz    1⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Steckenrider    1⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Sewald W,8-3    1    1    0    0    1    3

Middleton    ⅓    2    1    0    1    0

Ramirez S,1-1    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Houston

Valdez    7    3    0    0    1    6

Graveman H,8    1    2    1    1    0    2

Pressly BS,19-21    1    1    1    1    0    2

Raley    1    1    0    0    0    2

Stanek L,1-3    1    2    4    3    1    0

WP—Anderson, Stanek.

Umpires—Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T—3:58. A—27,526 (41,168).

Brewers 7, Nationals 3

    Washington    Milwaukee

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Thomas cf    4    0    3    0    Wong 2b    4    2    2    3

A.Escobr ss    5    0    1    0    Adames ss    4    0    1    0

Soto rf    4    0    0    0    Yelich lf    5    0    2    1

Bell 1b    2    0    1    0    A.Garcia rf    3    0    1    0

Hernandz lf    4    0    1    0    E.Escobr 1b    3    0    0    0

Kieboom 3b    4    1    1    1    Boxberger p    0    0    0    0

Adams c    3    2    1    0    Milner p    0    0    0    0

L.Garcia 2b    4    0    1    0    Hader p    0    0    0    0

Nolin p    1    0    0    0    Urias 3b    3    1    1    0

Parra ph    1    0    0    0    Cain cf    5    1    1    2

Harper p    0    0    0    0    Pina c    1    2    1    0

Klobosits p    0    0    0    0    Houser p    0    0    0    0

Sanchez ph    1    0    0    0    Strickland p    0    0    0    0

Rodriguez p    0    0    0    0    Bradly Jr. ph    0    1    0    0

Voth p    0    0    0    0    Ashby p    0    0    0    0

Zimmrmn ph    1    0    0    0    Tellez ph-1b    2    0    0    0

Totals    34    3    9    1    Totals    30    7    9    6

Washington    001    000    002    —    3

Milwaukee    100    202    20x    —    7

E—Bell (4), Pina (3), Adames (10). DP—Washington 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB—Washington 9, Milwaukee 12. 2B—Thomas (3), Adams (3), A.Garcia (16). 3B—Wong (2). HR—Kieboom (4), Wong (10), Cain (5). SB—A.Garcia (7). S_Houser (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Washington

Nolin L,0-2    4    6    3    3    3    5

Harper    1    0    0    0    2    1

Klobosits    1    0    2    1    3    1

Rodriguez    1    1    2    2    2    0

Voth    1    2    0    0    1    0

Milwaukee

Houser    3⅓   3    1    0    2    2

Strickland W,2-1    ⅔   0    0    0    0    2

Ashby H,1    2    2    0    0    1    4

Boxberger    1    0    0    0    0    2

Milner    1⅔    4    2    1    1    2

Hader S,26-27    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Houser (Adams), Klobosits (Pina). WP—Rodriguez.

Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal.

T—3:53. A—33,507 (41,900).

Royals 9, Cubs 1

    Kansas City    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Merrifield 2b    4    2    2    1    Ortega cf    4    0    0    0

Lopez ss    3    2    2    1    Schwindl 1b    4    0    2    0

Perez c    5    0    0    0    Happ lf    3    1    1    0

Gallagher c    0    0    0    0    Wisdom 3b    4    0    1    0

Benintndi lf    4    2    3    3    Duffy 2b    4    0    1    1

C.Santna 1b    5    1    3    1    Heyward rf    3    0    0    0

Payamps p    0    0    0    0    Au.Romine c    4    0    0    0

Davis p    0    0    0    0    Alcantara ss    2    0    0    0

Dozier rf    5    0    2    2    Mills p    1    0    0    0

Taylor cf    4    1    2    1    Meisinger p    0    0    0    0

Rivera 3b    4    1    2    0    Hermsillo ph    1    0    0    0

Hernandez p    4    0    0    0    Wick p    0    0    0    0

O’Hearn 1b    1    0    0    0    Sampson p    0    0    0    0

                    An.Rmine ph    1    0    0    0

                    Brothers p    0    0    0    0

                    Rucker p    0    0    0    0

Totals    39    9    16    9    Totals    31    1    5    1

Kansas City    012    222    000    —    9

Chicago    000    100    000    —    1

E—Duffy (3). DP—Kansas City 1, Chicago 2. LOB—Kansas City 9, Chicago 6. 2B—Benintendi (16), C.Santana (14), Dozier (21), Happ (12). SB—Lopez (18), Rivera (1). SF—Merrifield (10), Taylor (4), Benintendi (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Kansas City

Hernandez W,4-1    7    4    1    1    3    8

Payamps    1    0    0    0    0    0

Davis    1    1    0    0    0    0

Chicago

Mills L,5-6    4    11    7    6    0    5

Meisinger    1    0    0    0    0    1

Wick    1    2    2    2    1    2

Sampson    1    2    0    0    0    1

Brothers    1    1    0    0    1    2

Rucker    1    0    0    0    1    1

Mills pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

WP—Hernandez.

Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jerry Meals.

T—3:25. A—29,640 (41,649).

Cardinals 3, Pirates 0

    Pittsburgh    St. Louis

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tsutsugo lf    4    0    0    0    Edman 2b    5    0    0    0

Hayes 3b    4    0    1    0    Gldschmdt 1b    4    2    2    1

Reynolds cf    4    0    1    0    O’Neill lf    2    0    1    0

Moran 1b    4    0    0    0    Arenado 3b    4    0    0    0

Polanco rf    3    0    1    0    Molina c    4    1    2    1

Newman ss    3    0    1    0    Nootbaar rf    4    0    2    0

Perez c    3    0    0    0    Sosa ss    2    0    0    0

Park 2b    2    0    0    0    Bader cf    4    0    1    1

K.Keller p    0    0    0    0    Wainwright p    2    0    1    0

Mears p    0    0    0    0    DeJong ph    1    0    0    0

Gamel ph    1    0    0    0    Reyes p    0    0    0    0

Banda p    0    0    0    0            

Brault p    1    0    0    0            

Difo 2b    2    0    0    0            

Totals    31    0    4    0    Totals    32    3    9    3

Pittsburgh    000    000    000    —    0

St. Louis    100    010    01x    —    3

DP—Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 0. LOB—Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 10. 2B—Newman (18), Goldschmidt (25), Wainwright (2), Nootbaar (2). HR—Goldschmidt (19).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Pittsburgh

Brault L,0-2    4    5    1    1    2    1

K.Keller    2    1    1    1    1    3

Mears    1    0    0    0    0    0

Banda    1    3    1    1    0    0

St. Louis

Wainwright W,12-7    8    2    0    0    0    9

Reyes S,28-30    1    2    0    0    0    1

HBP—K.Keller 2 (O’Neill,Sosa).

Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T—2:55. A—34,431 (45,494).

Tigers 5, Blue Jays 3

    Detroit    Toronto

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hill cf    5    0    1    0    Bichette ss    6    1    3    0

Schoop 1b    4    0    0    1    Semien 2b    5    0    1    0

Grossman lf    4    1    0    0    Gurrro Jr. 1b    4    1    0    0

Cabrera dh    5    1    1    1    Hernandz rf    5    0    0    0

Candelrio 3b    5    0    1    0    Dickerson dh    4    1    1    0

Cameron rf    5    1    1    1    Espinal ph    0    0    0    0

W.Castro 2b    5    1    2    1    Kirk c    4    0    1    1

Garneau c    3    0    2    0    Gurriel Jr. lf    5    0    3    1

H.Castro ph    1    0    0    0    Grichuk cf    4    0    1    0

Greiner c    0    0    0    0    Smith 3b    5    0    0    0

Short ss    5    1    1    0            

Totals    42    5    9    4    Totals    42    3    10    2

Detroit    000    001    001    12    —    5

Toronto    001    000    010    10    —    3

E—Candelario (9), Funkhouser (1), Semien (7). DP—Detroit 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Detroit 9, Toronto 14. 2B—Candelario (33), Short (4), Garneau (1), W.Castro 2 (14), Cameron (3), Bichette (21), Grichuk (21). HR—Cabrera (13). SF—Schoop (7), Kirk (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Detroit

Hutchison    4⅓   4    1    0    1    1

Funkhouser    ⅔    1    0    0    1    1

Lange    1    0    0    0    0    0

Cisnero    1    1    0    0    0    1

Fulmer    1    2    1    1    0    1

Soto W,6-3    2    2    1    0    2    1

Jimenez S,1-2    1    0    0    0    0    2

Toronto

Matz    6    5    1    1    0    1

Thornton    1    1    0    0    0    2

Richards    1    0    0    0    0    0

Cimber H,3    ⅔   1    1    0    0    0

Saucedo BS,0-2    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Hand    1    0    1    0    0    0

Snead L,0-1    ⅔    2    2    1    0    1

Overton   ⅓    0    0    0    1    0

HBP—Matz (Grossman), Cisnero (Semien). WP—Overton.

Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nic Lentz.

T—3:59. A—14,865 (53,506).

Rays 9, White Sox 0

    Chicago    Tampa Bay

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hernandz 2b    4    0    0    0    Lowe 2b    4    1    0    0

Robert cf    4    0    0    0    Choi 1b    1    1    1    0

Abreu 1b    3    0    1    0    Diaz 1b    3    1    2    0

Jimenez lf    4    0    1    0    Franco ss    5    3    2    1

Moncada 3b    3    0    1    0    Meadows dh    4    0    3    3

Vaughn dh    4    0    0    0    Arozarena lf    3    1    0    0

Goodwin rf    4    0    1    0    Wendle 3b    4    0    0    0

Mendick ss    4    0    2    0    Phillips rf    3    2    1    0

Collins c    3    0    1    0    Mejia c    4    0    2    3

                    Kiermaier cf    3    0    1    1

Totals    33    0    7    0    Totals    34    9    12    8

Chicago    000    000    000    —    0

Tampa Bay    102    003    21x    —    9

E—Franco (8). DP—Chicago 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB—Chicago 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B—Moncada (22), Choi (10), Franco 2 (10), Mejia (12), Meadows (27), Phillips (9). SF—Kiermaier (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Lopez L,2-1    4    6    3    3    0    4

Crochet    1⅔    1    3    3    2    2

Ruiz    1⅓    2    2    2    2    2

Burr    1    3    1    1    0    0

Tampa Bay

Archer    2    1    0    0    1    4

Armstrong W,1-0    2    0    0    0    1    4

Conley H,1    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Mazza H,1    1⅓   2    0    0    0    2

Fleming S,1-1    3    3    0    0    0    0

Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Gerry Davis.

T—3:05. A—16,696 (25,000).

Braves 3, Orioles 1

    Atlanta    Baltimore

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Albies 2b    4    0    0    0    Mullins cf    3    0    1    0

Soler dh    4    1    2    1    Mntcastle 1b    3    0    0    0

Freeman 1b    4    1    1    0    Mancini dh    4    1    1    0

Riley 3b    4    0    0    0    Santander rf    4    0    1    0

Swanson ss    2    1    1    0    Stewart lf    2    0    0    0

Duvall lf    4    0    2    2    Hays ph-lf    2    0    0    0

Contreras c    4    0    0    0    Urias 3b    4    0    2    1

Heredia cf    3    0    1    0    Mateo 2b    3    0    1    0

Pederson rf    3    0    0    0    Wynns c    2    0    0    0

                    Severino ph    1    0    0    0

                    R.Martin ss    3    0    2    0

                    Franco ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    32    3    7    3    Totals    32    1    8    1

Atlanta    000    300    000    —    3

Baltimore    000    100    000    —    1

DP—Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2. LOB—Atlanta 4, Baltimore 8. 2B—Freeman (17), Duvall (14), Mullins (30), Mancini (28), Urias 2 (10). HR—Soler (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

Toussaint W,3-2    5⅓    5    1    1    3    5

Minter H,21    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

C.Martin H,13    ⅔    2    0    0    0    0

Matzek H,21    ⅓   0    0    0    1    1

Jackson H,22    1    0    0    0    0    3

Smith S,28-32    1    1    0    0    0    2

Baltimore

Means L,5-6    6    4    3    3    2    5

Tate    1    1    0    0    0    0

Scott    1    1    0    0    0    1

Lopez    1    1    0    0    0    2

Means pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T—2:55. A—11,180 (45,971).

Reds 3, Marlins 1

    Miami    Cincinnati

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Rojas ss    4    0    2    0    Naquin lf    4    2    2    2

Chshlm Jr. 2b    4    1    0    0    Stephensn c    4    0    1    0

Aguilar 1b    4    0    0    0    Castellans rf    4    0    1    0

Sanchez rf    2    0    1    1    Votto 1b    2    0    1    0

Brinson cf    4    0    0    0    Farmer ss    4    0    0    0

Diaz 3b    3    0    0    0    Moustaks 3b    3    1    1    1

Leon c    3    0    0    0    Barrero 2b    3    0    0    0

De La Crz lf    3    0    0    0    Akiyama cf    2    0    0    0

Alcantara p    2    0    0    0    Gutierrez p    1    0    0    0

Anderson ph    1    0    0    0    Sims p    0    0    0    0

Bass p    0    0    0    0    India ph    1    0    0    0

                    Lorenzen p    0    0    0    0

Totals    30    1    3    1    Totals    28    3    6    3

Miami    000    100    000    —    1

Cincinnati    100    010    01x    —    3

E—Barrero (1). DP—Miami 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Miami 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B—Sanchez (5), Stephenson (17). HR—Naquin 2 (18), Moustakas (5). SB—Chisholm Jr. (13). S—Gutierrez (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Miami

Alcantara L,7-12    7    4    2    2    2    11

Bass    1    2    1    1    1    1

Cincinnati

Gutierrez W,9-4    7    3    1    1    1    8

Sims H,4    1    0    0    0    0    1

Lorenzen S,3-3    1    0    0    0    1    0

Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Wolf.

T—2:43. A—17,797 (42,319).

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 4

    Arizona    Colorado

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Rojas ss    4    0    0    1    Joe lf    2    2    1    1

Marte cf    3    0    1    1    Rodgers 2b    5    1    1    0

P.Smith rf    4    0    1    1    McMahn 3b    3    0    2    2

Walker 1b    5    1    1    1    Story ss    4    0    0    0

Peralta lf    5    1    2    0    Cron 1b    2    0    0    1

VanMetr 2b    4    2    1    0    Hilliard rf    4    0    0    0

Ellis 3b    4    2    1    0    Hampson cf    4    0    0    0

Varsho c    4    2    3    4    Nunez c    2    1    1    0

Widener p    2    0    1    0    Gray p    2    0    0    0

Kelly ph    1    0    0    0    Gilbreath p    0    0    0    0

C.Smith p    1    0    0    0    Stephensn p    0    0    0    0

Clarke p    0    0    0    0    Motter ph    1    0    0    0

Cabrera ph    1    0    0    0    Bowden p    0    0    0    0

Clippard p    0    0    0    0    Almonte p    0    0    0    0

                    Trejo ph    1    0    0    0

Totals    38    8    11    8    Totals    30    4    5    4

Arizona    030    002    111    —    8

Colorado    100    000    021    —    4

DP—Arizona 1, Colorado 0. LOB—Arizona 10, Colorado 7. 2B—Ellis (1), Marte (21), Varsho (9), Peralta (22), McMahon (23), Rodgers (12), Joe (7). 3B—Varsho (1), Nunez (3). HR—Varsho (8), Walker (6). SF—Cron (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Arizona

Widener W,2-1    5    1    1    1    5    5

C.Smith    2    2    2    2    1    2

Clarke    1    0    0    0    0    1

Clippard    1    2    1    1    0    1

Colorado

Gray L,7-10    5⅓   6    5    5    3    8

Gilbreath    ⅓   0    0    0    2    1

Stephenson    1⅓    1    1    1    1    2

Bowden    1    2    1    1    1    0

Almonte    1    2    1    1    0    2

C.Smith pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP—Widener (Joe).

Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T—3:50. A—24,552 (50,445).

Phillies 7, Padres 4

    Philadelphia    San Diego

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Herrera lf    5    1    4    3    Grisham cf    5    1    1    0

Bonifacio lf    0    0    0    0    Tatis Jr. rf    4    0    1    0

Segura 2b    5    0    1    0    Machado 3b    3    0    0    1

Harper rf    4    1    0    0    Cronnwrth ss    4    1    2    0

Realmuto c    4    1    2    2    Pham lf    4    0    1    0

Hoskins 1b    3    2    2    2    Hosmer 1b    3    1    1    0

Williams 1b    1    0    0    0    Frazier 2b    3    0    1    0

Gregorius ss    4    0    0    0    Caratini c    3    1    1    0

Torreyes 3b    4    1    1    0    Stammen p    0    0    0    0

Jankowski cf    3    1    1    0    Profar ph    1    0    0    0

Gibson p    3    0    0    0    Weathers p    0    0    0    0

Falter p    0    0    0    0    Kim ph    1    0    0    0

Neris p    0    0    0    0    Diaz p    0    0    0    0

                    Myers ph    1    0    0    0

                    Knehr p    0    0    0    0

                    Au.Nola ph    1    0    1    3

Totals    36    7    11    7    Totals    33    4    9    4

Philadelphia    000    310    300    —    7

San Diego    100    000    003    —    4

DP—Philadelphia 1, San Diego 1. LOB—Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6. 2B—Segura (22), Herrera (19), Grisham (19), Tatis Jr. (23), Hosmer (18), Au.Nola (8). HR—Hoskins 2 (26), Herrera (11), Realmuto (14). SB—Realmuto (8). SF—Machado (9). S—Gibson (1), Frazier (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Philadelphia

Gibson W,3-2    8    6    1    1    1    3

Falter    ⅔    2    3    3    0    2

Neris    ⅓   1    0    0    0    1

San Diego

Stammen    2    2    0    0    2    1

Weathers L,4-6    2    5    3    3    0    2

Diaz    3    3    4    4    1    2

Knehr    2    1    0    0    1    0

HBP—Falter (Caratini).

Umpires—Home, John Bacon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.

T—3:20. A—38,548 (40,209).

Giants 2, Athletics 1

    San Francisco    Oakland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Wade Jr. rf    3    0    0    0    Canha lf    4    0    1    1

Solano ph    1    1    1    2    Marte cf    4    0    3    0

Belt 1b    4    0    0    0    Olson 1b    4    0    1    0

Posey c    3    0    0    0    Lowrie dh    4    0    0    0

Crawford ss    3    0    0    0    Harrison ss    4    0    1    0

Bryant 3b-rf    4    0    1    0    Chapman 3b    4    0    0    0

Dickersn dh    3    0    0    0    Brown rf    3    0    0    0

Ystrzmski cf    2    0    1    0    Pinder ph    1    0    0    0

Flores ph-3b    2    0    0    0    Gomes c    3    0    1    0

Ruf lf    3    0    0    0    Andrus pr    0    0    0    0

La Stella 2b    2    0    1    0    Murphy c    0    0    0    0

Slater ph-cf    0    1    0    0    Kemp 2b    2    1    1    0

Totals    30    2    4    2    Totals    33    1    8    1

San Francisco    000    000    020    —    2

Oakland    000    001    000    —    1

LOB—San Francisco 5, Oakland 6. 2B—Kemp (14), Marte (8), Harrison (3). HR—Solano (6). SB—Marte 2 (17), Bryant (7), Crawford (10).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Francisco

Webb    6    5    1    1    1    7

Leone    1    0    0    0    0    2

Rogers W,5-1    1    2    0    0    0    0

McGee S,28-32    1    1    0    0    0    1

Oakland

Montas    7    2    0    0    2    9

Puk L,0-1 BS,0-1    1    1    2    2    1    1

Romo    1    1    0    0    1    3

WP—Montas.

Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T—3:10. A—30,345 (46,847).

Mets 7, Dodgers 2

    New York    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Nimmo cf    3    2    2    0    T.Turner 2b    4    0    0    0

Alonso 1b    4    1    1    0    Muncy 1b    4    0    0    0

Baez ss    4    2    2    1    J.Turner 3b    4    0    0    0

Davis 3b    3    2    2    4    Seager ss    4    1    1    0

Drury lf    2    0    0    0    W.Smith c    4    0    0    0

McNeil ph-lf    3    0    1    1    Taylor rf    3    1    1    0

Villar 2b    5    0    1    1    Pollock lf    2    0    1    0

Pillar rf    4    0    0    0    Bellinger cf    3    0    1    2

Mazeika c    3    0    0    0    Price p    1    0    1    0

Stroman p    3    0    0    0    McKinney ph    0    0    0    0

Familia p    0    0    0    0    Graterol p    1    0    0    0

May p    0    0    0    0    Bickford p    0    0    0    0

Conforto ph    1    0    0    0    Beaty ph    1    0    0    0

E.Diaz p    0    0    0    0    Feliz p    0    0    0    0

                    Greene p    0    0    0    0

                    Gonzalez p    0    0    0    0

Totals    35    7    9    7    Totals    31    2    5    2

New York    300    000    202    —    7

Los Angeles    000    200    000    —    2

E—W.Smith (7). DP—New York 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—New York 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B—Baez 2 (11), McNeil (15), Pollock (24). HR—Davis (5). SB—Taylor (12).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Stroman W,9-12    6    4    2    2    2    6

Familia H,9    1    1    0    0    0    1

May H,11    1    0    0    0    0    0

E.Diaz    1    0    0    0    0    1

Los Angeles

Price L,4-2    4    3    3    3    2    4

Graterol    2    3    0    0    1    1

Bickford    1    2    2    2    0    1

Feliz    1    0    0    0    0    1

Greene    ⅓    1    2    2    1    0

Gonzalez    ⅔   0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Graterol (Davis), Greene 2 (Alonso, Baez).

Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T—3:17. A—52,749 (56,000).

Indians 3, Angels 0

    Los Angeles    Cleveland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Ohtani dh    2    0    1    0    Straw cf    4    1    1    1

Fletcher 2b    4    0    1    0    Rosario ss    4    1    3    2

Upton lf    3    0    0    0    Ramirez 3b    4    0    0    0

Walsh 1b    4    0    1    0    Reyes dh    3    0    0    0

Stassi c    4    0    0    0    Mercado lf    3    0    0    0

J.Iglesias ss    4    0    0    0    Zimmer rf    4    0    0    0

Marsh cf    2    0    0    0    Miller 1b    2    0    0    0

Adell rf    3    0    1    0    Hedges c    2    1    1    0

Mayfield 3b    3    0    0    0    Gimenez 2b    3    0    1    0

Totals    29    0    4    0    Totals    29    3    6    3

Los Angeles    000    000    000    —    0

Cleveland    200    100    00x    —    3

DP—Los Angeles 0, Cleveland 2. LOB—Los Angeles 6, Cleveland 6. 2B—Straw (22), Hedges (4). HR—Rosario (8). SB—Ohtani (19). S—Hedges (7).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Suarez L,5-7    4    6    3    3    2    4

Warren    2    0    0    0    0    2

Cishek    2    0    0    0    0    0

Cleveland

Quantrill W,4-2    7    2    0    0    2    9

Karinchak H,12    ⅓    1    0    0    2    0

Shaw H,17    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Clase S,18-22    1    1    0    0    0    1

HBP—Suarez (Mercado).

Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Sean Barber.

T—2:47. A—1,832 (2,500).

