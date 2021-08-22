MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 — — 7-3 W-2 41-23 36-25
New York 72 52 .581 4½ — 9-1 W-9 39-25 33-27
Boston 70 55 .560 7 — 5-5 L-1 38-25 32-30
Toronto 64 58 .525 11½ 4½ 3-7 L-1 32-27 32-31
Baltimore 38 85 .309 38 31 0-10 L-18 17-40 21-45
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 72 53 .576 — — 5-5 L-2 42-23 30-30
Cleveland 61 61 .500 9½ 7½ 6-4 W-3 32-27 29-34
Detroit 60 66 .476 12½ 10½ 4-6 W-1 33-30 27-36
Kansas City 55 68 .447 16 14 6-4 W-3 32-31 23-37
Minnesota 54 70 .435 17½ 15½ 5-5 L-3 30-33 24-37
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 73 51 .589 — — 5-5 L-1 39-24 34-27
Oakland 70 55 .560 3½ — 3-7 L-2 35-27 35-28
Seattle 67 58 .536 6½ 3 7-3 W-1 37-25 30-33
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 12 8½ 4-6 L-3 32-30 30-34
Texas 43 80 .350 29½ 26 3-7 W-1 28-34 15-46
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 68 56 .548 — — 9-1 W-9 31-29 37-27
Philadelphia 63 61 .508 5 5 4-6 W-1 36-25 27-36
New York 61 63 .492 7 7 2-8 W-1 36-23 25-40
Washington 53 70 .431 14½ 14½ 3-7 L-2 31-33 22-37
Miami 51 74 .408 17½ 17½ 3-7 L-7 30-30 21-44
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 76 49 .608 — — 7-3 W-2 34-28 42-21
Cincinnati 69 57 .548 7½ — 7-3 W-4 36-29 33-28
St. Louis 63 60 .512 12 4½ 6-4 W-1 34-29 29-31
Chicago 54 72 .429 22½ 15 2-8 L-3 31-31 23-41
Pittsburgh 44 80 .355 31½ 24 3-7 L-1 24-35 20-45
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 80 44 .645 — — 7-3 W-2 42-19 38-25
Los Angeles 78 47 .624 2½ — 9-1 L-1 42-21 36-26
San Diego 68 58 .540 13 1 2-8 L-1 41-26 27-32
Colorado 57 67 .460 23 11 6-4 L-1 43-22 14-45
Arizona 42 83 .336 38½ 26½ 7-3 W-1 27-36 15-47
American League
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 5, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Seattle 6, Houston 3, 11 innings
San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0
Texas at Boston, ppd.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Today’s Games
Texas (Allard 3-10) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 10:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-2), 4:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 3-3) at Houston (Greinke 11-3), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 5-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Oakland, 12:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Cincinnati 3, Miami 1
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 7, Washington 3
Arizona 8, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 7, San Diego 4
San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Today’s Games
Arizona (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-2), 4:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 4:45 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Mariners 6, Astros 3
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 6 0 3 0
Haniger rf 4 1 0 0 Brantley rf-lf 5 0 0 0
France 1b 5 2 2 2 Correa ss 5 0 1 0
Seager 3b 5 1 1 3 Alvarez lf 4 1 1 1
Toro 2b 5 0 1 0 McCormck rf 0 0 0 0
Torrens dh 5 0 1 0 Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0
Murphy c 1 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 2 1 0
Fraley ph-lf 3 0 0 0 Diaz 3b-lf 5 0 1 0
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Meyers cf 5 0 3 1
Moore lf 2 0 0 0 Jones dh 5 0 2 1
Bauers ph 1 1 1 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0
Raleigh c 1 0 1 0 McCllrs Jr. pr 0 0 0 0
Wilson 3b 0 0 0 0
Totals 41 6 9 6 Totals 44 3 12 3
Seattle 000 000 011 04 — 6
Houston 020 000 000 01 — 3
E—Kelenic (2). DP—Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB—Seattle 6, Houston 13. 2B—Bauers (6), Crawford (27), Raleigh (6), Jones (8), Meyers (3). HR—France (15), Seager (29), Alvarez (25).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Anderson 5⅓ 8 2 2 1 4
Smith ⅔ 1 0 0 0 2
Misiewicz 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Sewald W,8-3 1 1 0 0 1 3
Middleton ⅓ 2 1 0 1 0
Ramirez S,1-1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Valdez 7 3 0 0 1 6
Graveman H,8 1 2 1 1 0 2
Pressly BS,19-21 1 1 1 1 0 2
Raley 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stanek L,1-3 1 2 4 3 1 0
WP—Anderson, Stanek.
Umpires—Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T—3:58. A—27,526 (41,168).
Brewers 7, Nationals 3
Washington Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Thomas cf 4 0 3 0 Wong 2b 4 2 2 3
A.Escobr ss 5 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 5 0 2 1
Bell 1b 2 0 1 0 A.Garcia rf 3 0 1 0
Hernandz lf 4 0 1 0 E.Escobr 1b 3 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 4 1 1 1 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0
Adams c 3 2 1 0 Milner p 0 0 0 0
L.Garcia 2b 4 0 1 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Nolin p 1 0 0 0 Urias 3b 3 1 1 0
Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Cain cf 5 1 1 2
Harper p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 1 2 1 0
Klobosits p 0 0 0 0 Houser p 0 0 0 0
Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 Bradly Jr. ph 0 1 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0 Ashby p 0 0 0 0
Zimmrmn ph 1 0 0 0 Tellez ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 9 1 Totals 30 7 9 6
Washington 001 000 002 — 3
Milwaukee 100 202 20x — 7
E—Bell (4), Pina (3), Adames (10). DP—Washington 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB—Washington 9, Milwaukee 12. 2B—Thomas (3), Adams (3), A.Garcia (16). 3B—Wong (2). HR—Kieboom (4), Wong (10), Cain (5). SB—A.Garcia (7). S_Houser (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Nolin L,0-2 4 6 3 3 3 5
Harper 1 0 0 0 2 1
Klobosits 1 0 2 1 3 1
Rodriguez 1 1 2 2 2 0
Voth 1 2 0 0 1 0
Milwaukee
Houser 3⅓ 3 1 0 2 2
Strickland W,2-1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 2
Ashby H,1 2 2 0 0 1 4
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milner 1⅔ 4 2 1 1 2
Hader S,26-27 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Houser (Adams), Klobosits (Pina). WP—Rodriguez.
Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal.
T—3:53. A—33,507 (41,900).
Royals 9, Cubs 1
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 1 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0
Lopez ss 3 2 2 1 Schwindl 1b 4 0 2 0
Perez c 5 0 0 0 Happ lf 3 1 1 0
Gallagher c 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0
Benintndi lf 4 2 3 3 Duffy 2b 4 0 1 1
C.Santna 1b 5 1 3 1 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0
Payamps p 0 0 0 0 Au.Romine c 4 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 Alcantara ss 2 0 0 0
Dozier rf 5 0 2 2 Mills p 1 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 1 2 1 Meisinger p 0 0 0 0
Rivera 3b 4 1 2 0 Hermsillo ph 1 0 0 0
Hernandez p 4 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 1 0 0 0 Sampson p 0 0 0 0
An.Rmine ph 1 0 0 0
Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Rucker p 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 9 16 9 Totals 31 1 5 1
Kansas City 012 222 000 — 9
Chicago 000 100 000 — 1
E—Duffy (3). DP—Kansas City 1, Chicago 2. LOB—Kansas City 9, Chicago 6. 2B—Benintendi (16), C.Santana (14), Dozier (21), Happ (12). SB—Lopez (18), Rivera (1). SF—Merrifield (10), Taylor (4), Benintendi (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Hernandez W,4-1 7 4 1 1 3 8
Payamps 1 0 0 0 0 0
Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Mills L,5-6 4 11 7 6 0 5
Meisinger 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wick 1 2 2 2 1 2
Sampson 1 2 0 0 0 1
Brothers 1 1 0 0 1 2
Rucker 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mills pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
WP—Hernandez.
Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jerry Meals.
T—3:25. A—29,640 (41,649).
Cardinals 3, Pirates 0
Pittsburgh St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tsutsugo lf 4 0 0 0 Edman 2b 5 0 0 0
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Gldschmdt 1b 4 2 2 1
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 2 0 1 0
Moran 1b 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Polanco rf 3 0 1 0 Molina c 4 1 2 1
Newman ss 3 0 1 0 Nootbaar rf 4 0 2 0
Perez c 3 0 0 0 Sosa ss 2 0 0 0
Park 2b 2 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 0 1 1
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 Wainwright p 2 0 1 0
Mears p 0 0 0 0 DeJong ph 1 0 0 0
Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Banda p 0 0 0 0
Brault p 1 0 0 0
Difo 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 32 3 9 3
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0
St. Louis 100 010 01x — 3
DP—Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 0. LOB—Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 10. 2B—Newman (18), Goldschmidt (25), Wainwright (2), Nootbaar (2). HR—Goldschmidt (19).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Brault L,0-2 4 5 1 1 2 1
K.Keller 2 1 1 1 1 3
Mears 1 0 0 0 0 0
Banda 1 3 1 1 0 0
St. Louis
Wainwright W,12-7 8 2 0 0 0 9
Reyes S,28-30 1 2 0 0 0 1
HBP—K.Keller 2 (O’Neill,Sosa).
Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T—2:55. A—34,431 (45,494).
Tigers 5, Blue Jays 3
Detroit Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hill cf 5 0 1 0 Bichette ss 6 1 3 0
Schoop 1b 4 0 0 1 Semien 2b 5 0 1 0
Grossman lf 4 1 0 0 Gurrro Jr. 1b 4 1 0 0
Cabrera dh 5 1 1 1 Hernandz rf 5 0 0 0
Candelrio 3b 5 0 1 0 Dickerson dh 4 1 1 0
Cameron rf 5 1 1 1 Espinal ph 0 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 5 1 2 1 Kirk c 4 0 1 1
Garneau c 3 0 2 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 3 1
H.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0
Greiner c 0 0 0 0 Smith 3b 5 0 0 0
Short ss 5 1 1 0
Totals 42 5 9 4 Totals 42 3 10 2
Detroit 000 001 001 12 — 5
Toronto 001 000 010 10 — 3
E—Candelario (9), Funkhouser (1), Semien (7). DP—Detroit 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Detroit 9, Toronto 14. 2B—Candelario (33), Short (4), Garneau (1), W.Castro 2 (14), Cameron (3), Bichette (21), Grichuk (21). HR—Cabrera (13). SF—Schoop (7), Kirk (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Hutchison 4⅓ 4 1 0 1 1
Funkhouser ⅔ 1 0 0 1 1
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fulmer 1 2 1 1 0 1
Soto W,6-3 2 2 1 0 2 1
Jimenez S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Matz 6 5 1 1 0 1
Thornton 1 1 0 0 0 2
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber H,3 ⅔ 1 1 0 0 0
Saucedo BS,0-2 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Hand 1 0 1 0 0 0
Snead L,0-1 ⅔ 2 2 1 0 1
Overton ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0
HBP—Matz (Grossman), Cisnero (Semien). WP—Overton.
Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nic Lentz.
T—3:59. A—14,865 (53,506).
Rays 9, White Sox 0
Chicago Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernandz 2b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 0 0
Robert cf 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 1 1 1 0
Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 Diaz 1b 3 1 2 0
Jimenez lf 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 5 3 2 1
Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 3 3
Vaughn dh 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 3 1 0 0
Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0
Mendick ss 4 0 2 0 Phillips rf 3 2 1 0
Collins c 3 0 1 0 Mejia c 4 0 2 3
Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 1
Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 34 9 12 8
Chicago 000 000 000 — 0
Tampa Bay 102 003 21x — 9
E—Franco (8). DP—Chicago 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB—Chicago 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B—Moncada (22), Choi (10), Franco 2 (10), Mejia (12), Meadows (27), Phillips (9). SF—Kiermaier (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lopez L,2-1 4 6 3 3 0 4
Crochet 1⅔ 1 3 3 2 2
Ruiz 1⅓ 2 2 2 2 2
Burr 1 3 1 1 0 0
Tampa Bay
Archer 2 1 0 0 1 4
Armstrong W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 4
Conley H,1 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Mazza H,1 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 2
Fleming S,1-1 3 3 0 0 0 0
Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Gerry Davis.
T—3:05. A—16,696 (25,000).
Braves 3, Orioles 1
Atlanta Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0
Soler dh 4 1 2 1 Mntcastle 1b 3 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 2 1 1 0 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0
Duvall lf 4 0 2 2 Hays ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Urias 3b 4 0 2 1
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 Mateo 2b 3 0 1 0
Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 Wynns c 2 0 0 0
Severino ph 1 0 0 0
R.Martin ss 3 0 2 0
Franco ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 32 1 8 1
Atlanta 000 300 000 — 3
Baltimore 000 100 000 — 1
DP—Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2. LOB—Atlanta 4, Baltimore 8. 2B—Freeman (17), Duvall (14), Mullins (30), Mancini (28), Urias 2 (10). HR—Soler (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Toussaint W,3-2 5⅓ 5 1 1 3 5
Minter H,21 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
C.Martin H,13 ⅔ 2 0 0 0 0
Matzek H,21 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 1
Jackson H,22 1 0 0 0 0 3
Smith S,28-32 1 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Means L,5-6 6 4 3 3 2 5
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Means pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T—2:55. A—11,180 (45,971).
Reds 3, Marlins 1
Miami Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 Naquin lf 4 2 2 2
Chshlm Jr. 2b 4 1 0 0 Stephensn c 4 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Castellans rf 4 0 1 0
Sanchez rf 2 0 1 1 Votto 1b 2 0 1 0
Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0
Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Moustaks 3b 3 1 1 1
Leon c 3 0 0 0 Barrero 2b 3 0 0 0
De La Crz lf 3 0 0 0 Akiyama cf 2 0 0 0
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 Gutierrez p 1 0 0 0
Anderson ph 1 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Bass p 0 0 0 0 India ph 1 0 0 0
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 28 3 6 3
Miami 000 100 000 — 1
Cincinnati 100 010 01x — 3
E—Barrero (1). DP—Miami 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Miami 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B—Sanchez (5), Stephenson (17). HR—Naquin 2 (18), Moustakas (5). SB—Chisholm Jr. (13). S—Gutierrez (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara L,7-12 7 4 2 2 2 11
Bass 1 2 1 1 1 1
Cincinnati
Gutierrez W,9-4 7 3 1 1 1 8
Sims H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lorenzen S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Wolf.
T—2:43. A—17,797 (42,319).
Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 4
Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss 4 0 0 1 Joe lf 2 2 1 1
Marte cf 3 0 1 1 Rodgers 2b 5 1 1 0
P.Smith rf 4 0 1 1 McMahn 3b 3 0 2 2
Walker 1b 5 1 1 1 Story ss 4 0 0 0
Peralta lf 5 1 2 0 Cron 1b 2 0 0 1
VanMetr 2b 4 2 1 0 Hilliard rf 4 0 0 0
Ellis 3b 4 2 1 0 Hampson cf 4 0 0 0
Varsho c 4 2 3 4 Nunez c 2 1 1 0
Widener p 2 0 1 0 Gray p 2 0 0 0
Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0
C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 Stephensn p 0 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Motter ph 1 0 0 0
Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 Bowden p 0 0 0 0
Clippard p 0 0 0 0 Almonte p 0 0 0 0
Trejo ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 11 8 Totals 30 4 5 4
Arizona 030 002 111 — 8
Colorado 100 000 021 — 4
DP—Arizona 1, Colorado 0. LOB—Arizona 10, Colorado 7. 2B—Ellis (1), Marte (21), Varsho (9), Peralta (22), McMahon (23), Rodgers (12), Joe (7). 3B—Varsho (1), Nunez (3). HR—Varsho (8), Walker (6). SF—Cron (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Widener W,2-1 5 1 1 1 5 5
C.Smith 2 2 2 2 1 2
Clarke 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clippard 1 2 1 1 0 1
Colorado
Gray L,7-10 5⅓ 6 5 5 3 8
Gilbreath ⅓ 0 0 0 2 1
Stephenson 1⅓ 1 1 1 1 2
Bowden 1 2 1 1 1 0
Almonte 1 2 1 1 0 2
C.Smith pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Widener (Joe).
Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T—3:50. A—24,552 (50,445).
Phillies 7, Padres 4
Philadelphia San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Herrera lf 5 1 4 3 Grisham cf 5 1 1 0
Bonifacio lf 0 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. rf 4 0 1 0
Segura 2b 5 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 1
Harper rf 4 1 0 0 Cronnwrth ss 4 1 2 0
Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 Pham lf 4 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 3 2 2 2 Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0
Williams 1b 1 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 1 1 0
Torreyes 3b 4 1 1 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Jankowski cf 3 1 1 0 Profar ph 1 0 0 0
Gibson p 3 0 0 0 Weathers p 0 0 0 0
Falter p 0 0 0 0 Kim ph 1 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Myers ph 1 0 0 0
Knehr p 0 0 0 0
Au.Nola ph 1 0 1 3
Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 33 4 9 4
Philadelphia 000 310 300 — 7
San Diego 100 000 003 — 4
DP—Philadelphia 1, San Diego 1. LOB—Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6. 2B—Segura (22), Herrera (19), Grisham (19), Tatis Jr. (23), Hosmer (18), Au.Nola (8). HR—Hoskins 2 (26), Herrera (11), Realmuto (14). SB—Realmuto (8). SF—Machado (9). S—Gibson (1), Frazier (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Gibson W,3-2 8 6 1 1 1 3
Falter ⅔ 2 3 3 0 2
Neris ⅓ 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Stammen 2 2 0 0 2 1
Weathers L,4-6 2 5 3 3 0 2
Diaz 3 3 4 4 1 2
Knehr 2 1 0 0 1 0
HBP—Falter (Caratini).
Umpires—Home, John Bacon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.
T—3:20. A—38,548 (40,209).
Giants 2, Athletics 1
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wade Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 0 1 1
Solano ph 1 1 1 2 Marte cf 4 0 3 0
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0
Posey c 3 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Harrison ss 4 0 1 0
Bryant 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Dickersn dh 3 0 0 0 Brown rf 3 0 0 0
Ystrzmski cf 2 0 1 0 Pinder ph 1 0 0 0
Flores ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0
Ruf lf 3 0 0 0 Andrus pr 0 0 0 0
La Stella 2b 2 0 1 0 Murphy c 0 0 0 0
Slater ph-cf 0 1 0 0 Kemp 2b 2 1 1 0
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 33 1 8 1
San Francisco 000 000 020 — 2
Oakland 000 001 000 — 1
LOB—San Francisco 5, Oakland 6. 2B—Kemp (14), Marte (8), Harrison (3). HR—Solano (6). SB—Marte 2 (17), Bryant (7), Crawford (10).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb 6 5 1 1 1 7
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers W,5-1 1 2 0 0 0 0
McGee S,28-32 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Montas 7 2 0 0 2 9
Puk L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1
Romo 1 1 0 0 1 3
WP—Montas.
Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T—3:10. A—30,345 (46,847).
Mets 7, Dodgers 2
New York Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 3 2 2 0 T.Turner 2b 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0
Baez ss 4 2 2 1 J.Turner 3b 4 0 0 0
Davis 3b 3 2 2 4 Seager ss 4 1 1 0
Drury lf 2 0 0 0 W.Smith c 4 0 0 0
McNeil ph-lf 3 0 1 1 Taylor rf 3 1 1 0
Villar 2b 5 0 1 1 Pollock lf 2 0 1 0
Pillar rf 4 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 2
Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 Price p 1 0 1 0
Stroman p 3 0 0 0 McKinney ph 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Graterol p 1 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Conforto ph 1 0 0 0 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0
E.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 31 2 5 2
New York 300 000 202 — 7
Los Angeles 000 200 000 — 2
E—W.Smith (7). DP—New York 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—New York 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B—Baez 2 (11), McNeil (15), Pollock (24). HR—Davis (5). SB—Taylor (12).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stroman W,9-12 6 4 2 2 2 6
Familia H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1
May H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0
E.Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Price L,4-2 4 3 3 3 2 4
Graterol 2 3 0 0 1 1
Bickford 1 2 2 2 0 1
Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Greene ⅓ 1 2 2 1 0
Gonzalez ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Graterol (Davis), Greene 2 (Alonso, Baez).
Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T—3:17. A—52,749 (56,000).
Indians 3, Angels 0
Los Angeles Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ohtani dh 2 0 1 0 Straw cf 4 1 1 1
Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 1 3 2
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 Mercado lf 3 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 Zimmer rf 4 0 0 0
Marsh cf 2 0 0 0 Miller 1b 2 0 0 0
Adell rf 3 0 1 0 Hedges c 2 1 1 0
Mayfield 3b 3 0 0 0 Gimenez 2b 3 0 1 0
Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 29 3 6 3
Los Angeles 000 000 000 — 0
Cleveland 200 100 00x — 3
DP—Los Angeles 0, Cleveland 2. LOB—Los Angeles 6, Cleveland 6. 2B—Straw (22), Hedges (4). HR—Rosario (8). SB—Ohtani (19). S—Hedges (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Suarez L,5-7 4 6 3 3 2 4
Warren 2 0 0 0 0 2
Cishek 2 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Quantrill W,4-2 7 2 0 0 2 9
Karinchak H,12 ⅓ 1 0 0 2 0
Shaw H,17 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Clase S,18-22 1 1 0 0 0 1
HBP—Suarez (Mercado).
Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Sean Barber.
T—2:47. A—1,832 (2,500).