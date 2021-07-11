MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 55 36 .604 — — 5-5 L-2 28-19 27-17
Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 1½ — 6-4 L-1 28-17 25-20
New York 46 43 .517 8 4½ 5-5 L-1 23-22 23-21
Toronto 45 42 .517 8 4½ 4-6 W-1 19-20 26-22
Baltimore 28 61 .315 26 22½ 3-7 L-4 13-30 15-31
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 54 35 .607 — — 7-3 W-5 31-14 23-21
Cleveland 45 42 .517 8 4½ 3-7 W-3 24-19 21-23
Detroit 40 51 .440 15 11½ 4-6 L-4 21-22 19-29
Minnesota 39 50 .438 15 11½ 6-4 W-4 22-25 17-25
Kansas City 36 53 .404 18 14½ 3-7 L-4 21-22 15-31
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 55 36 .604 — — 7-3 W-1 29-19 26-17
Oakland 52 40 .565 3½ — 4-6 W-2 27-22 25-18
Seattle 48 43 .527 7 3½ 6-4 L-1 29-20 19-23
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9 5½ 7-3 W-1 26-20 19-24
Texas 35 55 .389 19½ 16 4-6 L-2 22-25 13-30
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 47 40 .540 — — 6-4 L-1 28-14 19-26
Philadelphia 44 44 .500 3½ 6½ 7-3 W-2 24-16 20-28
Atlanta 44 45 .494 4 7 6-4 L-1 24-22 20-23
Washington 42 47 .472 6 9 2-8 L-4 24-22 18-25
Miami 39 50 .438 9 12 5-5 W-1 22-21 17-29
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 53 39 .576 — — 4-6 L-3 27-21 26-18
Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4 3½ 8-2 W-3 23-20 25-22
Chicago 44 46 .489 8 7½ 2-8 L-1 28-17 16-29
St. Louis 44 46 .489 8 7½ 5-5 W-1 23-18 21-28
Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18 17½ 5-5 W-1 19-25 15-31
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 57 32 .640 — — 7-3 W-4 30-13 27-19
Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2 — 6-4 W-2 30-14 26-21
San Diego 53 40 .570 6 — 4-6 L-2 33-19 20-21
Colorado 40 51 .440 18 12 6-4 W-2 31-17 9-34
Arizona 26 66 .283 32½ 26½ 4-6 L-2 15-28 11-38
American League
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 5, Boston 4
Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Texas 1
Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Minnesota 12, Detroit 9, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Tuesday’s Game
AL at NL, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday's Game
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:08 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Miami 7, Atlanta 4
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Philadelphia 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 3, Washington 1
Colorado 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Tuesday’s Game
AL at NL, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Dodgers 7, D-backs 4
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss-lf 4 1 3 0 Betts rf 4 3 3 1
VanMetr 2b 4 0 2 1 Muncy 1b 5 2 3 3
Fairchild lf 1 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 1 1
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 W.Smith c 2 0 0 1
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Taylor 2b-ss 4 0 2 1
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 0 1 0
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Lux ss 2 0 0 0
Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 Pujols ph-1b 2 0 1 0
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Reks pr 0 1 0 0
Bukausks p 0 0 0 0 Gonsolin p 1 0 0 0
Vogt c 4 2 2 1 Nunez p 0 0 0 0
Varsho cf 4 1 1 2 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 Vesia p 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 Alexander p 0 0 0 0
Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0
McKinstry ph 0 1 0 0
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 33 7 11 7
Arizona 000 110 200 — 4
Los Angeles 100 000 033 — 7
E—Turner (8). DP—Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Arizona 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Rojas (18), VanMeter (6), Pollock (13), Muncy (15). HR—Vogt (5), Varsho (1), Betts (13), Muncy (19). S—McKinstry (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly 5⅓ 4 1 1 1 3
de Geus H,2 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 1
Mantiply H,4 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez BS,0-1 1 4 3 3 1 1
Bukauskas L,1-2 ⅓ 2 3 3 1 0
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 4 4 1 1 1 6
Nunez 1 2 1 1 0 1
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alexander ⅔ 3 2 2 1 0
Bickford ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen W,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
HBP—Ramirez (W.Smith).
Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T—3:40. A—40,464 (56,000).
Angels 7, Mariners 1
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fletcher 2b 5 2 4 4 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 France 1b 2 0 0 1
J.Iglesias ss 5 0 1 0 Torrens dh 4 0 1 0
Gosselin lf 4 0 1 1 Fraley cf 3 0 1 0
Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0
Ward rf 4 1 0 0 Long Jr. 2b-lf 4 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 2 1 0 Moore 3b 3 0 0 0
Mayfield 3b 3 0 0 0 Bauers lf 2 0 0 0
Murphy ph 0 0 0 0
Walton pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 11 6 Totals 30 1 4 1
Los Angeles 001 020 103 — 7
Seattle 100 000 000 — 1
LOB—Los Angeles 9, Seattle 7. 2B—Ohtani (19), Lagares (16). HR—Fletcher (2). SF—Gosselin (1), France (4). S—Mayfield (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Suarez W,4-2 5 3 1 0 2 4
Cishek H,11 1 0 0 0 1 1
Watson H,10 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1
R.Iglesias S,19-22 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Santiago 3 2 1 1 1 1
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez L,0-1 ⅓ 1 2 2 1 0
Misiewicz ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1
Middleton 1⅓ 3 1 1 0 1
Swanson ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Montero 2 4 3 2 2 2
Santiago pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
HBP—Ramirez (Ward). WP—Misiewicz.
Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T—3:32. A—23,348 (47,929).
Rockies 3, Padres 1
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Diaz c 5 0 2 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Story ss 4 0 0 0 Crnnwrth 2b 4 0 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0
Cron 1b 4 1 3 1 Grisham cf 3 1 1 0
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0
Fuentes 3b 4 0 2 0 Myers rf 2 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 4 1 2 0 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
Gray p 1 0 0 0 Weathers p 1 0 0 0
Owings ph 1 1 1 1 Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Chacin p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 0 0 0 0
M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0
Pagan p 0 0 0 0
Profar ph 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 11 2 Totals 30 1 4 0
Colorado 000 100 101 — 3
San Diego 010 000 000 — 1
E—Diaz (4), Weathers (2), Machado (5), Cronenworth (7). DP—Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB—Colorado 8, San Diego 6. 2B—Cron 2 (12), Grisham (14). 3B—Cronenworth (3). HR—Cron (12), Owings (1). SB—Grisham (8). S—Gray (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray, W, 6-6 6 3 1 1 3 7
Chacin, H, 4 2 0 0 0 1 1
Bard, S, 14-19 1 1 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Weathers 2 2 0 0 1 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Paddack, BS, 0-1 2 4 1 1 0 4
Stammen, L, 3-2 1⅓ 2 1 1 0 0
Hill ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Melancon 1 2 1 0 0 0
Weathers pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
WP—Gray.
Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T—3:13. A—38,235 (40,209).
Giants 3, Nationals 1
Washington San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 Wade Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 Yastrzmski rf 4 0 2 0
Soto rf 2 1 1 0 Flores 3b 4 0 0 0
Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0
Castro 3b 4 0 3 0 Slater lf 0 0 0 0
Harrison lf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 3 0
Barrera c 2 0 0 0 Solano 2b 4 0 0 0
Zimmrmn ph 1 0 0 0 Duggar cf 4 1 1 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Casali c 2 1 1 3
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Gausman p 1 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0
Fedde p 1 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Hernandz ph 1 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0
Reetz c 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 0 Totals 30 3 8 3
Washington 000 000 100 — 1
San Francisco 030 000 00x — 3
E—Wade Jr. (3). DP—Washington 1, San Francisco 1. LOB—Washington 5, San Francisco 8. 2B—Castro (20), Dickerson (5). HR—Casali (4). S—Gausman (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde L,4-6 5 8 3 3 3 7
Voth 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 3
San Francisco
Gausman W,9-3 6 4 1 1 3 9
Leone H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
McGee S,19-21 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP—Gausman.
Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Ryan Additon.
T—2:53. A—26,639 (41,915).
Twins 12, Tigers 9
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Baddoo cf 5 2 2 3 Arraez lf 5 1 1 0
Schoop 1b 5 0 2 2 Donaldsn 3b 4 2 1 1
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 Larnach rf 5 1 0 0
Cabrera dh 5 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 3 1 0
Candelrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Kirilloff 1b 5 1 2 2
Haase lf 5 1 1 0 Polanco 2b 6 1 3 5
H.Castro 2b 3 1 1 0 Kepler cf 4 1 2 2
W.Castro 2b 2 1 1 0 Jeffers c 0 0 0 0
Short ss 2 2 0 0 Rortvedt c 3 1 1 1
J.Rogers c 2 2 1 4 Simmons ss 4 1 1 0
Totals 37 9 8 9 Totals 39 12 12 11
Detroit 000 040 014 0 — 9
Minnesota 000 011 421 3 — 12
DP—Detroit 1, Minnesota 1. LOB—Detroit 5, Minnesota 12. 2B—W.Castro (10), Donaldson (14). HR—Baddoo (6), J.Rogers (6), Kepler (10), Rortvedt (2), Polanco (12). SB—Polanco (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Peralta 5 3 1 1 2 2
Alexander, H, 3 ⅔ 1 1 1 3 0
Norris, H, 6 ⅔ 0 1 1 1 0
Jimenez, H, 2 ⅓ 0 2 2 2 1
Soto, BS, 7-8 ⅓ 3 1 1 0 0
Farmer ⅔ 2 2 2 1 1
Holland, L, 1-2 1⅔ 3 4 3 3 1
Minnesota
Berrios 7 3 4 4 4 8
Alcala, H, 4 ⅔ 2 1 1 0 1
Robles, H, 13 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
T.Rogers, BS, 8-11 1 3 4 4 1 3
Duffey, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2
WP—Soto.
Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.
T—4:09. A—20,744 (38,544).
Reds 3, Brewers 1
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
India 2b 3 0 1 0 Urias 3b 4 0 1 0
Winker lf 5 1 1 0 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0
Castellans rf 5 0 2 2 Adames ss 3 0 1 0
Votto 1b 5 0 2 1 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0
Stephensn c 4 0 2 0 Garcia rf 4 0 1 0
Naquin cf 4 0 0 0 Cousins p 0 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 3 1 0 0 Peterson 2b 2 1 0 0
Freeman ss 3 0 2 0 Tellez 1b 1 0 0 0
Farmer ph 1 1 1 0 Hiura ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Castillo p 2 0 1 0 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 1 1
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Woodruff p 2 0 0 0
Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 Reyes ph 1 0 0 0
Warren p 0 0 0 0 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor rf 1 0 0 0
Osich p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 12 3 Totals 30 1 5 1
Cincinnati 100 000 002 — 3
Milwaukee 000 001 000 — 1
DP—Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB—Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B—Castellanos (29). SB—Peterson (5), Adames (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo 5⅓ 3 1 1 6 6
Garrett BS,6-9 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 2
Warren ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hendrix W,5-1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 2
Osich S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Woodruff 6 9 1 1 0 4
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 1 3
Williams 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hader L,3-2 ⅔ 2 2 2 1 2
Cousins ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP—Hader (Suarez).
Umpires_Home, John Libka First, Brian O’Nora Second, Doug Eddings Third, Gabe Morales.
T—3:48. A—32,135 (41,900).
Astros 8, Yankees 7
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LeMahiu 2b 2 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 3
Judge rf 4 1 0 0 Brantley dh 4 0 2 0
Sanchez c 5 2 1 3 Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 1 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0
Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 2 2 1
Torres ss 4 1 1 1 McCormck cf 3 1 1 2
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 1 Toro 3b 3 1 1 1
Locastro lf 5 1 1 1 Garcia ss 3 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 Castro ph 1 0 1 0
Straw pr 0 1 0 0
Maldonado c 4 1 1 1
Totals 34 7 8 6 Totals 34 8 10 8
New York 001 110 130 — 7
Houston 001 001 006 — 8
E—Garcia (1). DP—New York 1, Houston 1. LOB—New York 14, Houston 4. 2B—Tucker (21), McCormick (7), Toro (1). HR—Locastro (1), Sanchez (15), Maldonado (6), Tucker (15), Altuve (20). SB—Tucker 2 (7), Toro (3), Torres (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon 6 3 2 2 2 4
German, H, 2 2 3 2 2 0 2
Green, L, 3-5 ⅓ 4 4 4 0 0
Houston
Valdez 4 6 3 2 6 5
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
B.Abreu 1 1 1 1 1 1
Taylor ⅓ 1 3 3 4 0
Garza Jr., W, 1-2 1⅔ 0 0 0 3 3
German pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Valdez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP—Taillon (McCormick). WP—Valdez 2, Taylor.
Umpires—Home, John Bacon; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.
T—3:38. A—37,928 (41,168).
Athletics 4, Rangers 1
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 Holt 3b 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 Garcia dh 3 0 0 0
Chapmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 Hicks c 4 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 Dahl rf 4 1 3 0
Murphy c 4 1 2 1 White cf 3 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Heim ph 1 0 0 0
Wilson lf 2 0 0 0 J.Martin lf 3 0 1 0
Brown ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Solak 2b 3 0 1 1
Schwindl dh 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 31 1 5 1
Oakland 020 101 000 — 4
Texas 000 010 000 — 1
E—Lowe (5). DP—Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB—Oakland 2, Texas 6. 2B—Andrus (19), Solak (11). HR—Lowrie (10), Murphy (12), Olson 2 (23). SB—J.Martin (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt, W, 10-2 7 4 1 1 1 3
Petit, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino, S, 14-16 1 1 0 0 1 1
Texas
Allard, L, 2-6 6 5 4 4 0 3
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 0
B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Bassitt (Garcia).
Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.
T—2:39. A—30,531 (40,300).
White Sox 7, Orioles 5
Chicago Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Andersn ss 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 3 1 1 1
Moncada 3b 2 1 0 0 Hays rf 4 1 1 2
Abreu dh 4 0 1 0 Santandr dh 5 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 5 0 0 0 Muntcstle 1b 0 0 0 0
Engel cf 4 2 2 3 Valaika 1b 2 0 0 0
Garcia 2b 3 1 1 0 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0
Vaughn lf-1b 4 2 2 4 Urias ss 4 0 0 0
Sheets 1b 4 0 0 0 McKenna lf 2 1 1 0
Hamilton lf 0 0 0 0 Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0
Zavala c 4 0 1 0 Mancini ph 1 1 1 2
Severino c 4 1 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0
Totals 35 7 8 7 Totals 34 5 5 5
Chicago 000 103 000 3 — 7
Baltimore 200 000 002 1 — 5
E—Zavala (1). DP—Chicago 0, Baltimore 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Baltimore 6. 2B—Zavala (2). HR—Vaughn 2 (10), Engel (5), Hays (9), Mancini (16). SB—Mullins (16). SF—Mullins (3). S—Garcia (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease 5 2 2 2 2 6
Kopech, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 3
Heuer, H, 14 1 0 0 0 1 0
Crochet, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hendriks, W, 4-2 1 2 2 2 0 3
Ruiz, H, 3 ⅓ 1 1 0 1 0
Foster, S, 1-2 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Watkins 4⅓ 4 1 1 3 4
P.Fry 1 1 2 2 1 2
Sulser, BS, 3-4 ⅔ 1 1 1 0 0
Scott 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Wells, L, 2-1 2 1 3 2 1 4
Tate ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
P.Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Wells pitched to 4 batters in the 10th.
HBP—Cease (Mountcastle), P.Fry (Engel). WP—Cease, Heuer, Watkins.
Umpires—Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T—3:47. A—11,600 (45,971).
Phillies 5, Red Sox 4
Philadelphia Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Segura 2b 5 0 1 0 Hernandz cf 4 0 0 0
Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 Verdugo lf 5 0 0 1
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0
McCutchn lf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 2 0
Miller dh 3 1 0 0 Vazquez c 4 0 2 0
Torreyes 3b 4 2 3 3 Gonzalez 1b 1 0 0 0
Jankowski cf 2 1 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1
Arroyo 2b 3 1 3 1
Totals 33 5 6 4 Totals 37 4 11 4
Philadelphia 002 300 000 — 5
Boston 010 012 000 — 4
E—Sanchez (1), Renfroe (5), Devers (13), Ottavino (2). DP—Philadelphia 1, Boston 1. LOB—Philadelphia 5, Boston 10. 2B—Hoskins (22), Arroyo 2 (11), Martinez (23). HR—Torreyes (3), Bogaerts (15). SB—Torreyes (1), Gregorius (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Kintzler 1 1 1 1 0 0
Sanchez W,1-0 3 4 1 1 1 2
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarado H,11 ⅔ 4 2 2 0 1
Bradley H,4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Suarez S,2-4 2⅓ 1 0 0 2 4
Boston
Pivetta L,7-4 4 4 5 4 2 4
Rios 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 1
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sawamura ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kintzler pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd, Sanchez pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Bradley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Hernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jerry Meals.
T—3:35. A—32,586 (37,755).
Marlins 7, Braves 4
Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Adrianza rf 4 0 0 0 Chshlm Jr. 2b 5 0 2 0
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 Marte cf 4 2 1 0
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Cooper rf 3 2 1 1
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Bender p 0 0 0 0
Arcia lf 4 0 1 1 Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 4
Swanson ss 3 2 2 2 Sanchez lf 4 2 3 0
Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 3 1
K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 Leon c 4 0 0 1
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Panik 3b 2 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Lopez p 3 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Sierra ph 1 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0
Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 Harrison rf 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 35 7 12 7
Atlanta 000 201 001 — 4
Miami 301 201 00x — 7
E—K.Smith (1). DP—Atlanta 1, Miami 0. LOB—Atlanta 4, Miami 9. 2B—Freeman (14), K.Smith (2), Sanchez (3), Cooper (10), Chisholm Jr. (9). 3B—Sanchez (1). HR—Swanson 2 (15), Aguilar (15). SB—Marte (17).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson L,5-5 2⅓ 6 4 4 5 4
Tomlin 1⅔ 3 2 2 0 3
Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Greene 1 2 1 1 0 1
Santana 2 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Lopez W,5-5 6 5 3 3 2 9
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bender 1 1 1 1 0 1
WP—Anderson.
Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.
T—3:05. A—9,456 (36,742).
Pirates 6, Mets 5
Pittsburgh New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 5 0 3 0 Nimmo cf 5 1 1 0
Newman ss 5 1 2 0 Lindor ss 4 1 3 2
Reynolds cf 5 0 1 0 Do.Smith lf 3 1 0 0
Nogowski 1b 5 1 2 1 E.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 Nido c 0 0 0 0
Difo rf 4 1 3 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 2 1 1 0
R.Castro 3b 4 2 2 3 Conforto rf 4 1 2 3
Perez c 4 1 1 1 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0
De Jong p 2 0 0 0 M.Castro p 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 Pillar lf 1 0 0 0
Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Hayes ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 McKinney ph 1 0 0 0
Oliva rf 0 0 0 0 Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0
Guillorme 3b 1 0 1 0
Totals 40 6 15 6 Totals 33 5 8 5
Pittsburgh 000 022 002 — 6
New York 500 000 000 — 5
DP—Pittsburgh 2, New York 2. LOB—Pittsburgh 10, New York 6. 2B—Newman (8), Nimmo (9). HR—R.Castro 2 (3), Perez (6), Lindor (11), Conforto (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
De Jong 5 4 5 5 3 3
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stratton 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bednar, W, 2-1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez, S, 12-14 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Loup 2 2 0 0 0 2
Eickhoff 2⅔ 6 2 2 0 0
Familia, H, 6 1⅓ 1 2 2 1 0
M.Castro, H, 7 1⅓ 2 0 0 1 1
E.Diaz, L, 3-3 1⅓ 4 2 2 1 2
Dr.Smith ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Davis (McNeil). WP—Familia.
Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T—3:26. A—26,420 (41,922).
Blue Jays 3, Rays 1
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 0 0
Gerrro Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Diaz 3b 3 0 2 0
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Hernandz rf 4 1 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 Brujan rf 3 0 0 0
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 4 0 3 1 Mejia c 3 0 0 0
Biggio 1b 3 0 0 1 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
Jansen c 3 1 1 1
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 30 1 3 1
Toronto 001 200 000 — 3
Tampa Bay 000 000 001 — 1
DP—Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B—Diaz (10). HR—Jansen (4), Lowe (21). SF—Biggio (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray, W, 7-4 7 1 0 0 1 11
Mayza, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romano, S, 7-8 1 2 1 1 0 0
Tampa Bay
Hill, L, 6-4 5 4 3 3 3 2
McHugh 2 1 0 0 0 1
Rasmussen 2 1 0 0 0 2
WP—Hill.
Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T—2:32. A—11,233 (25,000).
2021 All-Star Rosters
Tuesday
At Coors Field, Denver
r-replacement; i-inactive
American League
Manager — Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay
Starters
Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City
First Baseman — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto
Second Baseman — Marcus Semien, Toronto
Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston
Third Baseman — Rafael Devers, Boston
Outfield — Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto
Outfield — Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees
Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels
Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels
Reserves
Catchers
Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay
Infielders
Matt Olson, Oakland
i-Jose Altuve, Houston
Bo Bichette, Toronto
Jose Ramirez, Cleveland
i-Carlos Correa, Houston
Jared Walsh
r-Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
r-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City
r-Joey Wendle, Tampa Bay
Outfielders
i-Michael Brantley, Houston
Joey Gallo, Texas
Adolis Garcia, Texas
Cedric Mullins, Baltimore
Designated Hitters
Nelson Cruz, Minnesota
J.D. Martinez, Boston
Pitchers
Starters
i-Shane Bieber, Cleveland
Gerrit Cole, N.Y. Yankees
Nathan Eovaldi, Boston
Kyle Gibson, Texas
Yusei Kikuchi, Seattle
Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox
Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels
Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox
r-Chirs Bassitt, Oakland
Relievers
Matt Barnes, Boston
Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees
Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox
i-Ryan Pressly, Houston
National League
Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers
Starters
i-Catcher — Buster Posey, San Francisco
First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
Second Baseman — Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh
Shortstop — Fernando Tatis Jr, San Diego
Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis
i-Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta
Outfield — Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati
Outfield — Jesse Winker, Cincinnati
Reserves
Catchers
J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
r,i-Yadier Molina, St. Louis
r-Omar Narvaiez, Milwaukee
Infielders
Ozzie Albies, Atlanta
Kris Bryant, Chicago
Brandon Crawford, San Francisco
Jake Cronenworth, San Diego
Eduardo Escobar, Arizona
Max Muncy, L.A. Dodgers
Trea Turner, Washington
r-Justin Turner, L.A. Dodgers
r-Manny Machado, LA. Dodgers
Outfielders
i-Mookie Betts, L.A. Dodgers
Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh
i-Kyle Schwarber, Washington
Juan Soto, Washington
Chris Taylor, L.A. Dodgers
Pitchers
Starters
Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee
i-Yu Darvish, San Diego
i-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets
i-Kevins Gausman, San Francisco
German Marquez, Colorado
Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia
i-Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee
r-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers
r-Max Scherzer, Washington
r-Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee
r-Taijuan Walker, N.Y. Mets
Relievers
Josh Hader, Milwaukee
Craig Kimbrel, Chicago Cubs
Mark Melancon, San Diego
Alex Reyes, St. Louis
Trevor Rogers, Miami
2021 Baseball Draft Selections
Sunday
First Round
1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Henry Davis, C, Louisville.
2. Texas Rangers, Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt.
3. Detroit Tigers, Jackson Jobe, RHP, Heritage Hall School, Oklahoma City.
4. Boston Red Sox, Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake H.S., Chula Vista, Calif.
5. Baltimore Orioles, Colton Cowser, OF, Sam Houston St.
6. Arizona Diamondbacks, Jordan Lawiar, SS, Jesuit College Prep, Dallas.
7. Kansas City Royals, Frank Mozzicato, LHP, East Catholic H.S., Manchester, Conn.
8. Colorado Rockies, Benny Montgomery, OF, Red Land H.S., Lewisberry, Pa.
9. Los Angeles Angels, Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami (Ohio).
10. New York Mets, Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt.
11. Washington Nationals, Brady House, SS, Winder-Barrow H.S., Winder, Ga.
12. Seattle Mariners, Harry Ford, North Cobb H.S., Kennesaw, Ga.
13. Philadelphia Phillies, Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
14. San Francisco Giants, Will Bednar, RHP, Mississippi St.
15. Milwaukee Brewers, Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College.
16. Miami Marlins, Kahlil Watson, SS, Wake Forest H.S., Wake Forest, N.C.
17. Cincinnati Reds, Matt McLain, SS, UCLA.
18. St. Louis Cardinals, Michael McGreevy, RHP, UC Santa Barbara.
19. Toronto Blue Jays, Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Mississippi.
20. New York Yankees, Trey Sweeney, SS, E. Illinois.
21. Chicago Cubs, Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas St.
22. Chicago White Sox, Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge H.S., Huntingburg, Ind.
23. Cleveland Indians, Gavin Williams, RHP, East Carolina.
24. Atlanta Braves, Ryan Cusick, RHP, Wake Forest.
25. Oakland Athletics, Max Muncy, SS, Thousand Oaks H.S., Thousand Oaks, Calif.
26. Minnesota Twins, Chase Petty, RHP, Mainland Regional H.S., Linwood, N.J.
27. San Diego Padres, Jackson Merrill, SS, Severna Park H.S., Severna Park, Md.
28. Tampa Bay Rays, Carson Williams, SS, Torrey Pines H.S., San Diego.
29. Los Angeles Dodgers, Maddux Bruns, LHP, UMS Wright H.S., Mobile, Ala.
Compensation Picks
30. Cincinnati Reds, Jay Allen, OF, John Carroll H.S., Fort Pierce, Fla.
Competitive Balance-Round A
31. Miami Marlins, Joe Mack, C, Williamsville East H.S., East Amherst, N.Y.
32. Detroit Tigers, Ty Madden, RHP, Texas
33. Milwaukee Brewers, Tyler Black, 2B, Wright St.
34. Tampa Bay Rays, Cooper Kinney, 2B, The Baylor Schools, Chattanooga, Tenn.
35. Cincinnati Reds, Matheu Nelson, C, Florida St.
36. Minnesota Twins, Noah Miller, SS, Ozaukee H.S., Fredonia, Wis.