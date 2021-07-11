MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Boston    55    36    .604    —    —    5-5    L-2    28-19    27-17

Tampa Bay    53    37    .589    1½   —    6-4    L-1    28-17    25-20

New York    46    43    .517    8    4½    5-5    L-1    23-22    23-21

Toronto    45    42    .517    8    4½    4-6    W-1    19-20    26-22

Baltimore    28    61    .315    26    22½    3-7    L-4    13-30    15-31

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    54    35    .607    —    —    7-3    W-5    31-14    23-21

Cleveland    45    42    .517    8    4½   3-7    W-3    24-19    21-23

Detroit    40    51    .440    15    11½    4-6    L-4    21-22    19-29

Minnesota    39    50    .438    15    11½    6-4    W-4    22-25    17-25

Kansas City    36    53    .404    18    14½    3-7    L-4    21-22    15-31

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Houston    55    36    .604    —    —    7-3    W-1    29-19    26-17

Oakland    52    40    .565    3½   —    4-6    W-2    27-22    25-18

Seattle    48    43    .527    7    3½    6-4    L-1    29-20    19-23

Los Angeles    45    44    .506    9    5½    7-3    W-1    26-20    19-24

Texas    35    55    .389    19½    16    4-6    L-2    22-25    13-30

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

New York    47    40    .540    —    —    6-4    L-1    28-14    19-26

Philadelphia    44    44    .500    3½    6½    7-3    W-2    24-16    20-28

Atlanta    44    45    .494    4    7    6-4    L-1    24-22    20-23

Washington    42    47    .472    6    9    2-8    L-4    24-22    18-25

Miami    39    50    .438    9    12    5-5    W-1    22-21    17-29

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Milwaukee    53    39    .576    —    —    4-6    L-3    27-21    26-18

Cincinnati    48    42    .533    4    3½    8-2    W-3    23-20    25-22

Chicago    44    46    .489    8    7½    2-8    L-1    28-17    16-29

St. Louis    44    46    .489    8    7½    5-5    W-1    23-18    21-28

Pittsburgh    34    56    .378    18    17½   5-5    W-1    19-25    15-31

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Francisco    57    32    .640    —    —    7-3    W-4    30-13    27-19

Los Angeles    56    35    .615    2    —    6-4    W-2    30-14    26-21

San Diego    53    40    .570    6    —    4-6    L-2    33-19    20-21

Colorado    40    51    .440    18    12    6-4    W-2    31-17    9-34

Arizona    26    66    .283    32½    26½   4-6    L-2    15-28    11-38

American League

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 5, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Texas 1

Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Minnesota 12, Detroit 9, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Game

AL at NL, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday's Game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:08 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Miami 7, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Philadelphia 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 3, Washington 1

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Tuesday’s Game

AL at NL, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Dodgers 7, D-backs 4

    Arizona    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Rojas ss-lf    4    1    3    0    Betts rf    4    3    3    1

VanMetr 2b    4    0    2    1    Muncy 1b    5    2    3    3

Fairchild lf    1    0    0    0    Turner 3b    4    0    1    1

Escobar 3b    3    0    1    0    Bellinger cf    4    0    0    0

Walker 1b    4    0    0    0    W.Smith c    2    0    0    1

Reddick rf    4    0    1    0    Taylor 2b-ss    4    0    2    1

Peralta lf    3    0    0    0    Pollock lf    4    0    1    0

de Geus p    0    0    0    0    Jansen p    0    0    0    0

Mantiply p    0    0    0    0    Lux ss    2    0    0    0

Calhoun ph    1    0    0    0    Pujols ph-1b    2    0    1    0

Ramirez p    0    0    0    0    Reks pr    0    1    0    0

Bukausks p    0    0    0    0    Gonsolin p    1    0    0    0

Vogt c    4    2    2    1    Nunez p    0    0    0    0

Varsho cf    4    1    1    2    Beaty ph    1    0    0    0

M.Kelly p    2    0    0    0    Vesia p    0    0    0    0

Ahmed ss    2    0    0    0    Alexander p    0    0    0    0

                    Bickford p    0    0    0    0

                    Treinen p    0    0    0    0

                    McKinstry ph    0    1    0    0

Totals    36    4    10    4    Totals    33    7    11    7

Arizona    000    110    200    —    4

Los Angeles    100    000    033    —    7

E—Turner (8). DP—Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Arizona 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Rojas (18), VanMeter (6), Pollock (13), Muncy (15). HR—Vogt (5), Varsho (1), Betts (13), Muncy (19). S—McKinstry (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Arizona

M.Kelly    5⅓    4    1    1    1    3

de Geus H,2    1⅓   1    0    0    0    1

Mantiply H,4  ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Ramirez BS,0-1    1    4    3    3    1    1

Bukauskas L,1-2   ⅓    2    3    3    1    0

Los Angeles

Gonsolin    4    4    1    1    1    6

Nunez    1    2    1    1    0    1

Vesia    1    0    0    0    0    1

Alexander    ⅔    3    2    2    1    0

Bickford    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Treinen    1    0    0    0    0    1

Jansen W,1-2    1    1    0    0    0    0

HBP—Ramirez (W.Smith).

Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T—3:40. A—40,464 (56,000).

Angels 7, Mariners 1

    Los Angeles    Seattle

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Fletcher 2b    5    2    4    4    Crawford ss    4    1    1    0

Ohtani dh    4    1    2    0    Haniger rf    4    0    1    0

Walsh 1b    4    1    1    1    France 1b    2    0    0    1

J.Iglesias ss    5    0    1    0    Torrens dh    4    0    1    0

Gosselin lf    4    0    1    1    Fraley cf    3    0    1    0

Suzuki c    4    0    1    0    Raleigh c    4    0    0    0

Ward rf    4    1    0    0    Long Jr. 2b-lf    4    0    0    0

Lagares cf    3    2    1    0    Moore 3b    3    0    0    0

Mayfield 3b    3    0    0    0    Bauers lf    2    0    0    0

                    Murphy ph    0    0    0    0

                    Walton pr-2b    0    0    0    0

Totals    36    7    11    6    Totals    30    1    4    1

Los Angeles    001    020    103    —    7

Seattle    100    000    000    —    1

LOB—Los Angeles 9, Seattle 7. 2B—Ohtani (19), Lagares (16). HR—Fletcher (2). SF—Gosselin (1), France (4). S—Mayfield (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Suarez W,4-2    5    3    1    0    2    4

Cishek H,11    1    0    0    0    1    1

Watson H,10    1⅔    0    0    0    1    1

R.Iglesias S,19-22    1⅓   1    0    0    0    0

Seattle

Santiago    3    2    1    1    1    1

Chargois    1    0    0    0    0    2

Ramirez L,0-1    ⅓    1    2    2    1    0

Misiewicz    ⅔    0    0    0    0    1

Middleton    1⅓   3    1    1    0    1

Swanson    ⅔   1    0    0    0    0

Montero    2    4    3    2    2    2

Santiago pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

HBP—Ramirez (Ward). WP—Misiewicz.

Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T—3:32. A—23,348 (47,929).

Rockies 3, Padres 1

    Colorado    San Diego

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tapia lf    5    0    0    0    Pham lf    4    0    0    0

Diaz c    5    0    2    0    Tatis Jr. ss    4    0    0    0

Story ss    4    0    0    0    Crnnwrth 2b    4    0    1    0

Blackmon rf    4    0    0    0    Machado 3b    4    0    0    0

Cron 1b    4    1    3    1    Grisham cf    3    1    1    0

Daza cf    3    0    1    0    Hosmer 1b    4    0    2    0

Fuentes 3b    4    0    2    0    Myers rf    2    0    0    0

Hampson 2b    4    1    2    0    Caratini c    3    0    0    0

Gray p    1    0    0    0    Weathers p    1    0    0    0

Owings ph    1    1    1    1    Johnson p    0    0    0    0

Chacin p    0    0    0    0    Paddack p    0    0    0    0

M.Adams ph    1    0    0    0    O’Grady ph    1    0    0    0

Bard p    0    0    0    0    Stammen p    0    0    0    0

                    Hill p    0    0    0    0

                    Pagan p    0    0    0    0

                    Profar ph    0    0    0    0

                    Melancon p    0    0    0    0

Totals    36    3    11    2    Totals    30    1    4    0

Colorado    000    100    101    —    3

San Diego    010    000    000    —    1

E—Diaz (4), Weathers (2), Machado (5), Cronenworth (7). DP—Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB—Colorado 8, San Diego 6. 2B—Cron 2 (12), Grisham (14). 3B—Cronenworth (3). HR—Cron (12), Owings (1). SB—Grisham (8). S—Gray (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Colorado

Gray, W, 6-6    6    3    1    1    3    7

Chacin, H, 4    2    0    0    0    1    1

Bard, S, 14-19    1    1    0    0    0    2

San Diego

Weathers    2    2    0    0    1    1

Johnson    1    0    0    0    0    0

Paddack, BS, 0-1    2    4    1    1    0    4

Stammen, L, 3-2    1⅓    2    1    1    0    0

Hill    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Pagan    1    1    0    0    0    1

Melancon    1    2    1    0    0    0

Weathers pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

WP—Gray.

Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T—3:13. A—38,235 (40,209).

Giants 3, Nationals 1

    Washington    San Francisco

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Escobar 2b    4    0    0    0    Wade Jr. 1b    3    0    0    0

Turner ss    4    0    0    0    Yastrzmski rf    4    0    2    0

Soto rf    2    1    1    0    Flores 3b    4    0    0    0

Bell 1b    3    0    1    0    Dickerson lf    4    0    1    0

Castro 3b    4    0    3    0    Slater lf    0    0    0    0

Harrison lf    4    0    0    0    Crawford ss    4    1    3    0

Barrera c    2    0    0    0    Solano 2b    4    0    0    0

Zimmrmn ph    1    0    0    0    Duggar cf    4    1    1    0

Hudson p    0    0    0    0    Casali c    2    1    1    3

Finnegan p    0    0    0    0    Gausman p    1    0    0    0

Robles cf    3    0    0    0    Leone p    0    0    0    0

Fedde p    1    0    0    0    Rogers p    0    0    0    0

Hernandz ph    1    0    0    0    McGee p    0    0    0    0

Voth p    0    0    0    0            

Reetz c    1    0    0    0            

Totals    30    1    5    0    Totals    30    3    8    3

Washington    000    000    100    —    1

San Francisco    030    000    00x    —    3

E—Wade Jr. (3). DP—Washington 1, San Francisco 1. LOB—Washington 5, San Francisco 8. 2B—Castro (20), Dickerson (5). HR—Casali (4). S—Gausman (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Washington

Fedde L,4-6    5    8    3    3    3    7

Voth    1    0    0    0    1    0

Hudson    1    0    0    0    0    1

Finnegan    1    0    0    0    0    3

San Francisco

Gausman W,9-3    6    4    1    1    3    9

Leone H,6    1    0    0    0    0    1

Rogers H,17    1    0    0    0    0    1

McGee S,19-21    1    1    0    0    0    1

Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP—Gausman.

Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Ryan Additon.

T—2:53. A—26,639 (41,915).

Twins 12, Tigers 9

    Detroit    Minnesota

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Baddoo cf    5    2    2    3    Arraez lf    5    1    1    0

Schoop 1b    5    0    2    2    Donaldsn 3b    4    2    1    1

Grossman rf    4    0    0    0    Larnach rf    5    1    0    0

Cabrera dh    5    0    0    0    Cruz dh    3    3    1    0

Candelrio 3b    4    0    0    0    Kirilloff 1b    5    1    2    2

Haase lf    5    1    1    0    Polanco 2b    6    1    3    5

H.Castro 2b    3    1    1    0    Kepler cf    4    1    2    2

W.Castro 2b    2    1    1    0    Jeffers c    0    0    0    0

Short ss    2    2    0    0    Rortvedt c    3    1    1    1

J.Rogers c    2    2    1    4    Simmons ss    4    1    1    0

Totals    37    9    8    9    Totals    39    12    12    11

Detroit    000    040    014    0    —    9

Minnesota    000    011    421    3    —    12

DP—Detroit 1, Minnesota 1. LOB—Detroit 5, Minnesota 12. 2B—W.Castro (10), Donaldson (14). HR—Baddoo (6), J.Rogers (6), Kepler (10), Rortvedt (2), Polanco (12). SB—Polanco (7).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Detroit

Peralta    5    3    1    1    2    2

Alexander, H, 3    ⅔    1    1    1    3    0

Norris, H, 6    ⅔    0    1    1    1    0

Jimenez, H, 2    ⅓    0    2    2    2    1

Soto, BS, 7-8    ⅓    3    1    1    0    0

Farmer    ⅔    2    2    2    1    1

Holland, L, 1-2    1⅔    3    4    3    3    1

Minnesota

Berrios    7    3    4    4    4    8

Alcala, H, 4    ⅔    2    1    1    0    1

Robles, H, 13   ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

T.Rogers, BS, 8-11    1    3    4    4    1    3

Duffey, W, 1-2    1    0    0    0    1    2

WP—Soto.

Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.

T—4:09. A—20,744 (38,544).

Reds 3, Brewers 1

    Cincinnati    Milwaukee

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

India 2b    3    0    1    0    Urias 3b    4    0    1    0

Winker lf    5    1    1    0    Yelich lf    4    0    1    0

Castellans rf    5    0    2    2    Adames ss    3    0    1    0

Votto 1b    5    0    2    1    Narvaez c    4    0    0    0

Stephensn c    4    0    2    0    Garcia rf    4    0    1    0

Naquin cf    4    0    0    0    Cousins p    0    0    0    0

Suarez 3b    3    1    0    0    Peterson 2b    2    1    0    0

Freeman ss    3    0    2    0    Tellez 1b    1    0    0    0

Farmer ph    1    1    1    0    Hiura ph-1b    2    0    0    0

Castillo p    2    0    1    0    Bradley Jr. cf    2    0    1    1

Garrett p    0    0    0    0    Woodruff p    2    0    0    0

Akiyama ph    1    0    0    0    Reyes ph    1    0    0    0

Warren p    0    0    0    0    Boxberger p    0    0    0    0

Doolittle p    0    0    0    0    Williams p    0    0    0    0

Hendrix p    0    0    0    0    Hader p    0    0    0    0

Lopez ph    1    0    0    0    Taylor rf    1    0    0    0

Osich p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    37    3    12    3    Totals    30    1    5    1

Cincinnati    100    000    002    —    3

Milwaukee    000    001    000    —    1

DP—Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB—Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B—Castellanos (29). SB—Peterson (5), Adames (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cincinnati

Castillo    5⅓    3    1    1    6    6

Garrett BS,6-9    ⅔   1    0    0    0    2

Warren    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Doolittle    1    1    0    0    0    0

Hendrix W,5-1    ⅔    0    0    0    0    2

Osich S,1-1    1    0    0    0    0    1

Milwaukee

Woodruff    6    9    1    1    0    4

Boxberger    1    0    0    0    1    3

Williams    1    1    0    0    0    1

Hader L,3-2    ⅔    2    2    2    1    2

Cousins    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Doolittle pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP—Hader (Suarez).

Umpires_Home, John Libka     First, Brian O’Nora     Second, Doug Eddings     Third, Gabe Morales.

T—3:48. A—32,135 (41,900).

Astros 8, Yankees 7

    New York    Houston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

LeMahiu 2b    2    1    0    0    Altuve 2b    5    1    1    3

Judge rf    4    1    0    0    Brantley dh    4    0    2    0

Sanchez c    5    2    1    3    Alvarez lf    4    0    0    0

Stanton dh    4    1    2    0    Gurriel 1b    4    1    1    0

Voit 1b    2    0    0    0    Tucker rf    3    2    2    1

Torres ss    4    1    1    1    McCormck cf    3    1    1    2

Urshela 3b    4    0    2    1    Toro 3b    3    1    1    1

Locastro lf    5    1    1    1    Garcia ss    3    0    0    0

Gardner cf    4    0    1    0    Castro ph    1    0    1    0

                    Straw pr    0    1    0    0

                    Maldonado c    4    1    1    1

Totals    34    7    8    6    Totals    34    8    10    8

New York    001    110    130    —    7

Houston    001    001    006    —    8

E—Garcia (1). DP—New York 1, Houston 1. LOB—New York 14, Houston 4. 2B—Tucker (21), McCormick (7), Toro (1). HR—Locastro (1), Sanchez (15), Maldonado (6), Tucker (15), Altuve (20). SB—Tucker 2 (7), Toro (3), Torres (6).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

Taillon    6    3    2    2    2    4

German, H, 2    2    3    2    2    0    2

Green, L, 3-5   ⅓    4    4    4    0    0

Houston

Valdez    4    6    3    2    6    5

Scrubb    1    0    0    0    0    2

Smith    1    0    0    0    0    1

B.Abreu    1    1    1    1    1    1

Taylor    ⅓    1    3    3    4    0

Garza Jr., W, 1-2    1⅔   0    0    0    3    3

German pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Valdez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP—Taillon (McCormick). WP—Valdez 2, Taylor.

Umpires—Home, John Bacon; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.

T—3:38. A—37,928 (41,168).

Athletics 4, Rangers 1

    Oakland    Texas

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Laureano cf    4    0    0    0    Holt 3b    4    0    0    0

Andrus ss    4    0    1    0    Kinr-Falfa ss    4    0    0    0

Olson 1b    4    2    2    2    Garcia dh    3    0    0    0

Chapmn 3b    4    0    0    0    Lowe 1b    2    0    0    0

Lowrie 2b    4    1    1    1    Hicks c    4    0    0    0

Kemp 2b    0    0    0    0    Dahl rf    4    1    3    0

Murphy c    4    1    2    1    White cf    3    0    0    0

Piscotty rf    3    0    0    0    Heim ph    1    0    0    0

Wilson lf    2    0    0    0    J.Martin lf    3    0    1    0

Brown ph-lf    1    0    0    0    Solak 2b    3    0    1    1

Schwindl dh    3    0    0    0            

Totals    33    4    6    4    Totals    31    1    5    1

Oakland    020    101    000    —    4

Texas    000    010    000    —    1

E—Lowe (5). DP—Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB—Oakland 2, Texas 6. 2B—Andrus (19), Solak (11). HR—Lowrie (10), Murphy (12), Olson 2 (23). SB—J.Martin (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Oakland

Bassitt, W, 10-2    7    4    1    1    1    3

Petit, H, 16    1    0    0    0    0    0

Trivino, S, 14-16    1    1    0    0    1    1

Texas

Allard, L, 2-6    6    5    4    4    0    3

Santana    1    0    0    0    0    2

Sborz    1    1    0    0    0    0

B.Martin    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Bassitt (Garcia).

Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T—2:39. A—30,531 (40,300).

White Sox 7, Orioles 5

    Chicago    Baltimore

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

T.Andersn ss    5    1    1    0    Mullins cf    3    1    1    1

Moncada 3b    2    1    0    0    Hays rf    4    1    1    2

Abreu dh    4    0    1    0    Santandr dh    5    0    0    0

Goodwin rf    5    0    0    0    Muntcstle 1b    0    0    0    0

Engel cf    4    2    2    3    Valaika 1b    2    0    0    0

Garcia 2b    3    1    1    0    Stewart lf    2    0    0    0

Vaughn lf-1b    4    2    2    4    Urias ss    4    0    0    0

Sheets 1b    4    0    0    0    McKenna lf    2    1    1    0

Hamilton lf    0    0    0    0    Leyba 2b    3    0    0    0

Zavala c    4    0    1    0    Mancini ph    1    1    1    2

                    Severino c    4    1    0    0

                    Gutierrez 3b    4    0    1    0

Totals    35    7    8    7    Totals    34    5    5    5

Chicago    000    103    000    3    —    7

Baltimore    200    000    002    1    —    5

E—Zavala (1). DP—Chicago 0, Baltimore 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Baltimore 6. 2B—Zavala (2). HR—Vaughn 2 (10), Engel (5), Hays (9), Mancini (16). SB—Mullins (16). SF—Mullins (3). S—Garcia (6).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Cease    5    2    2    2    2    6

Kopech, H, 4    1    0    0    0    0    3

Heuer, H, 14    1    0    0    0    1    0

Crochet, H, 8    1    0    0    0    0    2

Hendriks, W, 4-2    1    2    2    2    0    3

Ruiz, H, 3    ⅓    1    1    0    1    0

Foster, S, 1-2    ⅔   0    0    0    0    0

Baltimore

Watkins    4⅓    4    1    1    3    4

P.Fry    1    1    2    2    1    2

Sulser, BS, 3-4    ⅔    1    1    1    0    0

Scott    1⅔   1    0    0    0    1

Wells, L, 2-1    2    1    3    2    1    4

Tate    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

P.Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Wells pitched to 4 batters in the 10th.

HBP—Cease (Mountcastle), P.Fry (Engel). WP—Cease, Heuer, Watkins.

Umpires—Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T—3:47. A—11,600 (45,971).

Phillies 5, Red Sox 4

    Philadelphia    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Segura 2b    5    0    1    0    Hernandz cf    4    0    0    0

Realmuto c    4    0    1    1    Verdugo lf    5    0    0    1

Harper rf    4    0    0    0    Martinez dh    5    0    1    0

McCutchn lf    4    0    0    0    Bogaerts ss    4    1    1    1

Gregorius ss    4    0    0    0    Devers 3b    5    0    1    0

Hoskins 1b    3    1    1    0    Renfroe rf    3    1    2    0

Miller dh    3    1    0    0    Vazquez c    4    0    2    0

Torreyes 3b    4    2    3    3    Gonzalez 1b    1    0    0    0

Jankowski cf    2    1    0    0    Dalbec 1b    3    1    1    1

                    Arroyo 2b    3    1    3    1

Totals    33    5    6    4    Totals    37    4    11    4

Philadelphia    002    300    000    —    5

Boston    010    012    000    —    4

E—Sanchez (1), Renfroe (5), Devers (13), Ottavino (2). DP—Philadelphia 1, Boston 1. LOB—Philadelphia 5, Boston 10. 2B—Hoskins (22), Arroyo 2 (11), Martinez (23). HR—Torreyes (3), Bogaerts (15). SB—Torreyes (1), Gregorius (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Philadelphia

Kintzler    1    1    1    1    0    0

Sanchez W,1-0    3    4    1    1    1    2

Neris    1    1    0    0    0    0

Alvarado H,11    ⅔    4    2    2    0    1

Bradley H,4    1    0    0    0    1    0

Suarez S,2-4    2⅓    1    0    0    2    4

Boston

Pivetta L,7-4    4    4    5    4    2    4

Rios    1⅔    1    0    0    1    1

Hernandez    1    0    0    0    0    1

Sawamura    ⅓   0    0    0    0    1

Ottavino    1    0    0    0    0    1

Barnes    1    1    0    0    1    1

Kintzler pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd, Sanchez pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Bradley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Hernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jerry Meals.

T—3:35. A—32,586 (37,755).

Marlins 7, Braves 4

    Atlanta    Miami

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Adrianza rf    4    0    0    0    Chshlm Jr. 2b    5    0    2    0

Freeman 1b    3    1    1    0    Marte cf    4    2    1    0

Albies 2b    4    1    1    1    Cooper rf    3    2    1    1

Riley 3b    4    0    0    0    Bender p    0    0    0    0

Arcia lf    4    0    1    1    Aguilar 1b    5    1    2    4

Swanson ss    3    2    2    2    Sanchez lf    4    2    3    0

Heredia cf    4    0    0    0    Rojas ss    4    0    3    1

K.Smith c    4    0    1    0    Leon c    4    0    0    1

Anderson p    1    0    0    0    Panik 3b    2    0    0    0

Tomlin p    0    0    0    0    Lopez p    3    0    0    0

Camargo ph    1    0    0    0    Bleier p    0    0    0    0

Matzek p    0    0    0    0    Sierra ph    1    0    0    0

Greene p    0    0    0    0    Bass p    0    0    0    0

Almonte ph    1    0    0    0    Harrison rf    0    0    0    0

Santana p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    33    4    6    4    Totals    35    7    12    7

Atlanta    000    201    001    —    4

Miami    301    201    00x    —    7

E—K.Smith (1). DP—Atlanta 1, Miami 0. LOB—Atlanta 4, Miami 9. 2B—Freeman (14), K.Smith (2), Sanchez (3), Cooper (10), Chisholm Jr. (9). 3B—Sanchez (1). HR—Swanson 2 (15), Aguilar (15). SB—Marte (17).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

Anderson L,5-5    2⅓    6    4    4    5    4

Tomlin    1⅔   3    2    2    0    3

Matzek    1    1    0    0    0    1

Greene    1    2    1    1    0    1

Santana    2    0    0    0    0    1

Miami

Lopez W,5-5    6    5    3    3    2    9

Bleier    1    0    0    0    0    0

Bass    1    0    0    0    0    2

Bender    1    1    1    1    0    1

WP—Anderson.

Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T—3:05. A—9,456 (36,742).

Pirates 6, Mets 5

    Pittsburgh    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Frazier 2b    5    0    3    0    Nimmo cf    5    1    1    0

Newman ss    5    1    2    0    Lindor ss    4    1    3    2

Reynolds cf    5    0    1    0    Do.Smith lf    3    1    0    0

Nogowski 1b    5    1    2    1    E.Diaz p    0    0    0    0

Gamel lf    4    0    1    0    Nido c    0    0    0    0

Difo rf    4    1    3    1    Alonso 1b    4    0    0    0

Rodriguez p    0    0    0    0    McNeil 2b    2    1    1    0

R.Castro 3b    4    2    2    3    Conforto rf    4    1    2    3

Perez c    4    1    1    1    Villar 3b    3    0    0    0

De Jong p    2    0    0    0    M.Castro p    0    0    0    0

Davis p    0    0    0    0    Pillar lf    1    0    0    0

Tucker ph    1    0    0    0    McCann c    4    0    0    0

Stratton p    0    0    0    0    Dr.Smith p    0    0    0    0

Hayes ph    1    0    0    0    Loup p    0    0    0    0

Bednar p    0    0    0    0    McKinney ph    1    0    0    0

Oliva rf    0    0    0    0    Eickhoff p    1    0    0    0

                    Familia p    0    0    0    0

                    Guillorme 3b    1    0    1    0

Totals    40    6    15    6    Totals    33    5    8    5

Pittsburgh    000    022    002    —    6

New York    500    000    000    —    5

DP—Pittsburgh 2, New York 2. LOB—Pittsburgh 10, New York 6. 2B—Newman (8), Nimmo (9). HR—R.Castro 2 (3), Perez (6), Lindor (11), Conforto (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Pittsburgh

De Jong    5    4    5    5    3    3

Davis    1    0    0    0    0    2

Stratton    1    1    0    0    1    0

Bednar, W, 2-1    1    2    0    0    0    0

Rodriguez, S, 12-14    1    1    0    0    0    0

New York

Loup    2    2    0    0    0    2

Eickhoff    2⅔   6    2    2    0    0

Familia, H, 6    1⅓   1    2    2    1    0

M.Castro, H, 7    1⅓    2    0    0    1    1

E.Diaz, L, 3-3    1⅓    4    2    2    1    2

Dr.Smith    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Davis (McNeil). WP—Familia.

Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T—3:26. A—26,420 (41,922).

Blue Jays 3, Rays 1

    Toronto    Tampa Bay

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Semien 2b    3    0    0    0    Lowe 2b    4    1    1    1

Bichette ss    4    0    1    0    Franco ss    4    0    0    0

Gerrro Jr. dh    4    0    0    0    Diaz 3b    3    0    2    0

Springer cf    4    0    0    0    Meadows dh    4    0    0    0

Hernandz rf    4    1    1    0    Arozarena lf    3    0    0    0

Gurriel Jr. lf    2    1    0    0    Brujan rf    3    0    0    0

Davis cf    0    0    0    0    Choi 1b    3    0    0    0

Espinal 3b    4    0    3    1    Mejia c    3    0    0    0

Biggio 1b    3    0    0    1    Phillips cf    3    0    0    0

Jansen c    3    1    1    1            

Totals    31    3    6    3    Totals    30    1    3    1

Toronto    001    200    000    —    3

Tampa Bay    000    000    001    —    1

DP—Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B—Diaz (10). HR—Jansen (4), Lowe (21). SF—Biggio (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Toronto

Ray, W, 7-4    7    1    0    0    1    11

Mayza, H, 10    1    0    0    0    0    0

Romano, S, 7-8    1    2    1    1    0    0

Tampa Bay

Hill, L, 6-4    5    4    3    3    3    2

McHugh    2    1    0    0    0    1

Rasmussen    2    1    0    0    0    2

WP—Hill.

Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T—2:32. A—11,233 (25,000).

2021 All-Star Rosters

Tuesday

At Coors Field, Denver

r-replacement; i-inactive

American League

Manager — Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay

Starters

Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City

First Baseman — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto

Second Baseman — Marcus Semien, Toronto

Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston

Third Baseman — Rafael Devers, Boston

Outfield — Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto

Outfield — Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees

Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels

Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels

Reserves

Catchers

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay

Infielders

Matt Olson, Oakland

i-Jose Altuve, Houston

Bo Bichette, Toronto

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

i-Carlos Correa, Houston

Jared Walsh

r-Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

r-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City

r-Joey Wendle, Tampa Bay

Outfielders

i-Michael Brantley, Houston

Joey Gallo, Texas

Adolis Garcia, Texas

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore

Designated Hitters

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota

J.D. Martinez, Boston

Pitchers

Starters

i-Shane Bieber, Cleveland

Gerrit Cole, N.Y. Yankees

Nathan Eovaldi, Boston

Kyle Gibson, Texas

Yusei Kikuchi, Seattle

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels

Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox

r-Chirs Bassitt, Oakland

Relievers

Matt Barnes, Boston

Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees

Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox

i-Ryan Pressly, Houston

National League

Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers

Starters

i-Catcher — Buster Posey, San Francisco

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second Baseman — Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh

Shortstop — Fernando Tatis Jr, San Diego

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

i-Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta

Outfield — Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati

Outfield — Jesse Winker, Cincinnati

Reserves

Catchers

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

r,i-Yadier Molina, St. Louis

r-Omar Narvaiez, Milwaukee

Infielders

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta

Kris Bryant, Chicago

Brandon Crawford, San Francisco

Jake Cronenworth, San Diego

Eduardo Escobar, Arizona

Max Muncy, L.A. Dodgers

Trea Turner, Washington

r-Justin Turner, L.A. Dodgers

r-Manny Machado, LA. Dodgers

Outfielders

i-Mookie Betts, L.A. Dodgers

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh

i-Kyle Schwarber, Washington

Juan Soto, Washington

Chris Taylor, L.A. Dodgers

Pitchers

Starters

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee

i-Yu Darvish, San Diego

i-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets

i-Kevins Gausman, San Francisco

German Marquez, Colorado

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia

i-Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee

r-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers

r-Max Scherzer, Washington

r-Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee

r-Taijuan Walker, N.Y. Mets

Relievers

Josh Hader, Milwaukee

Craig Kimbrel, Chicago Cubs

Mark Melancon, San Diego

Alex Reyes, St. Louis

Trevor Rogers, Miami

2021 Baseball Draft Selections

Sunday

First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Henry Davis, C, Louisville.

2. Texas Rangers, Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt.

3. Detroit Tigers, Jackson Jobe, RHP, Heritage Hall School, Oklahoma City.

4. Boston Red Sox, Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake H.S., Chula Vista, Calif.

5. Baltimore Orioles, Colton Cowser, OF, Sam Houston St.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks, Jordan Lawiar, SS, Jesuit College Prep, Dallas.

7. Kansas City Royals, Frank Mozzicato, LHP, East Catholic H.S., Manchester, Conn.

8. Colorado Rockies, Benny Montgomery, OF, Red Land H.S., Lewisberry, Pa.

9. Los Angeles Angels, Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami (Ohio).

10. New York Mets, Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt.

11. Washington Nationals, Brady House, SS, Winder-Barrow H.S., Winder, Ga.

12. Seattle Mariners, Harry Ford, North Cobb H.S., Kennesaw, Ga.

13. Philadelphia Phillies, Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

14. San Francisco Giants, Will Bednar, RHP, Mississippi St.

15. Milwaukee Brewers, Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College.

16. Miami Marlins, Kahlil Watson, SS, Wake Forest H.S., Wake Forest, N.C.

17. Cincinnati Reds, Matt McLain, SS, UCLA.

18. St. Louis Cardinals, Michael McGreevy, RHP, UC Santa Barbara.

19. Toronto Blue Jays, Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Mississippi.

20. New York Yankees, Trey Sweeney, SS, E. Illinois.

21. Chicago Cubs, Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas St.

22. Chicago White Sox, Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge H.S., Huntingburg, Ind.

23. Cleveland Indians, Gavin Williams, RHP, East Carolina.

24. Atlanta Braves, Ryan Cusick, RHP, Wake Forest.

25. Oakland Athletics, Max Muncy, SS, Thousand Oaks H.S., Thousand Oaks, Calif.

26. Minnesota Twins, Chase Petty, RHP, Mainland Regional H.S., Linwood, N.J.

27. San Diego Padres, Jackson Merrill, SS, Severna Park H.S., Severna Park, Md.

28. Tampa Bay Rays, Carson Williams, SS, Torrey Pines H.S., San Diego.

29. Los Angeles Dodgers, Maddux Bruns, LHP, UMS Wright H.S., Mobile, Ala.

Compensation Picks

30. Cincinnati Reds, Jay Allen, OF, John Carroll H.S., Fort Pierce, Fla.

Competitive Balance-Round A

31. Miami Marlins, Joe Mack, C, Williamsville East H.S., East Amherst, N.Y.

32. Detroit Tigers, Ty Madden, RHP, Texas

33. Milwaukee Brewers, Tyler Black, 2B, Wright St.

34. Tampa Bay Rays, Cooper Kinney, 2B, The Baylor Schools, Chattanooga, Tenn.

35. Cincinnati Reds, Matheu Nelson, C, Florida St.

36. Minnesota Twins, Noah Miller, SS, Ozaukee H.S., Fredonia, Wis.

