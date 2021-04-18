MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Boston    10    6    .625    —    —    7-3    L-2    4-5    6-1

Tampa Bay    8    8    .500    2    1    6-4    W-3    3-4    5-4

Baltimore    7    9    .438    3    2    3-7    L-1    1-6    6-3

Toronto    7    9    .438    3    2    4-6    L-2    3-3    4-6

New York    5    10    .333    41/2    31/2    2-8    L-5    3-6    2-4

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Kansas City    9    5    .643    —    —    6-4    W-2    7-3    2-2

Cleveland    8    7    .533    11/2    1/2    6-4    W-1    4-1    4-6

Chicago    8    8    .500    2    1    5-5    W-2    3-3    5-5

Minnesota    6    8    .429    3    2    3-7    L-1    2-5    4-3

Detroit    6    10    .375    4    3    3-7    L-4    3-3    3-7

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Seattle    10    6    .625    —    —    7-3    W-1    5-4    5-2

Los Angeles    8    5    .615    1/2    —    6-4    W-1    5-2    3-3

Oakland    9    7    .563    1    —    9-1    W-8    5-6    4-1

Houston    7    8    .467    21/2    11/2    3-7    L-1    1-5    6-3

Texas    7    9    .438    3    2    4-6    W-1    3-6    4-3

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

New York    7    4    .636    —    —    7-3    W-1    4-1    3-3

Philadelphia    8    7    .533    1    1    4-6    W-1    7-2    1-5

Miami    7    8    .467    2    2    6-3    L-1    3-6    4-2

Atlanta    7    9    .438    21/2    21/2    5-5    W-1    3-4    4-5

Washington    5    8    .385    3    3    4-6    L-1    3-4    2-4

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Cincinnati    9    6    .600    —    —    5-5    L-1    7-2    2-4

Milwaukee    8    7    .533    1    1    6-4    L-1    4-5    4-2

St. Louis    7    8    .467    2    2    4-6    L-1    2-4    5-4

Pittsburgh    7    9    .438    21/2    21/2    6-4    W-1    4-3    3-6

Chicago    6    9    .400    3    3    3-7    L-1    4-5    2-4

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Los Angeles    13    3    .813    —    —    8-2    L-1    6-0    7-3

San Francisco    9    6    .600    31/2    —    7-3    W-1    5-1    4-5

San Diego    10    7    .588    31/2    —    6-4    W-1    5-5    5-2

Arizona    6    10    .375    7    31/2    4-6    W-1    2-3    4-7

Colorado    4    12    .250    9    51/2    2-8    L-1    4-6    0-6

American League

Sunday’s Results

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 2, Toronto 0

Texas 1, Baltimore 0, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Detroit 2

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Today’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-1), 110:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-0), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-1), 6:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:30 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 7 p.m., 2nd game

National League

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Arizona 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 1

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13, Chicago Cubs 4

Today’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Washington (Ross 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Mariners 7, Astros 2

Houston     Seattle     
 abrhbi  abrhbi 
Tucker rf3000 Haniger rf4223 
Gurriel 1b4000 France dh3223 
Brantley dh4000 Seager 3b4000 
Correa ss4100 Marmolejos lf3000 
Díaz 3b4011 Bishop lf0000 
McCormick lf2100 White 1b4011 
Dawson ph1000 Moore 2b3000 
De Goti 2b2000 Trammell cf4110 
Toro ph1000 Murphy c3100 
Straw cf2001 Crawford ss2100 
Castro c2000       
Totals29212 Totals30767 
Houston0100100002
Seattle10004020x7

E_Seager 2 (3), Murphy 2 (2). LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Díaz (2), Haniger (5), France (4). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_France (3). SB_McCormick (1). SF_Straw (1).

 IP HRERBBSO
Houston       
Odorizzi L,0-241-334437
Raley 2-311102
Stanek1 00002
Smith1 22211
Solomon1 00010
Seattle       
Margevicius4 12113
Newsome W,1-02 00001
Sadler H,1 2-300012
Misiewicz H,1 1-300001
Montero1 00000
Steckenrider1 00000

Margevicius pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Misiewicz (Castro). WP_Margevicius.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:19. A_8,959 (47,929).

Athletics 3, Tigers 2

Detroit     Oakland     
 abrhbi  abrhbi 
Grossman lf2000 Canha rf3110 
Candelario 3b3110 Laureano cf4011 
W.Castro ss4110 Lowrie 2b4000 
Ramos c4010 Olson 1b4110 
Núñez dh4000 Chapman 3b4000 
H.Castro 1b4032 Murphy c2111 
Goodrum 2b4000 A.Garcia dh2000 
Baddoo rf4000 Tom pr-dh0000 
Reyes cf4000 Moreland ph1000 
      Andrus ss3000 
      Kemp lf3010 
Totals33262 Totals30352 
Detroit0000020002
Oakland0001000113

E_Candelario (2). DP_Detroit 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Olson (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Murphy (1). SB_Kemp (2).

 IP HRERBBSO
Detroit       
Boyd71-342215
Cisnero 2-300002
Soto L,1-1 2-311012
Oakland       
Bassitt6 52228
Diekman1 00011
Wendelken1 00001
Trivino W,1-01 10001

HBP_Boyd 2 (Murphy,A.Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:42. A_6,917 (46,847).

Rangers 1, Orioles 0

Baltimore     Texas     
 abrhbi  abrhbi 
Mullins cf4000 Kiner-Falefa ss4000 
Santander rf4010 Solak 2b3020 
Stewart lf4000 Lowe 1b4011 
McKenna lf0000 García rf4000 
Franco 3b4010 Dahl dh4000 
Mountcastle 1b4000 Trevino c4010 
Ruiz dh3000 Culberson 3b4000 
Mancini ph-dh1010 White lf-cf3100 
Galvis ss4000 Taveras cf2000 
Sisco c3000 Calhoun ph-lf1010 
Urías 2b3020       
Totals34050 Totals33151 
Baltimore00000000000
Texas00000000011

E_Franco (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B_Santander (1), Urías (1), Trevino (2). S_Kiner-Falefa (1).

 IP HRERBBSO
Baltimore       
Means7 30029
Plutko 1-310010
Fry1 00001
Valdez 2-300000
Lakins Sr. L,1-1 2-311021
Texas       
Gibson8 40006
Kennedy1 00003
King W,1-01 10001

Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Lakins Sr.(2).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:00. A_24,267 (40,300).

Padres 5, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles     San Diego     
 abrhbi  abrhbi 
Betts rf3000 Profar rf4100 
Seager ss4000 Cronenworth 2b4111 
Turner 3b3000 Tatis Jr. ss3100 
Smith c4110 Machado 3b4130 
Taylor cf4112 Hosmer 1b4122 
Muncy 1b-2b3000 Pham lf3012 
Pollock lf3000 Mateo cf4000 
Alexander p0000 Caratini c2000 
Raley lf0000 Snell p1000 
Neuse 2b2000 Kim ph1000 
Ríos ph-1b1000 Adams p0000 
Bauer p2000 Stammen p0000 
Graterol p0000 Grisham ph0000 
McKinstry lf1010 Myers ph1000 
Santana p0000 Kela p0000 
      Melancon p0000 
Totals30232 Totals31575 
Los Angeles0200000002
San Diego00010013x5

E_Seager (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, San Diego 5. 2B_Hosmer (5), Pham (1). HR_Taylor (3), Cronenworth (1). SB_Hosmer (2).

 IP HRERBBSO
Los Angeles       
Bauer6 31117
Graterol BS,0-1 2-321111
Alexander L,0-1 2-301000
Santana 2-322210
San Diego       
Snell5 22227
Adams1 00003
Stammen1 00002
Kela W,2-01 10001
Melancon S,6-61 00001

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:12. A_15,250 (40,209).

Pirates 6, Brewers 5

Pittsburgh     Milwaukee     
 abrhbi  abrhbi 
Frazier 2b5110 Bradley Jr. cf5120 
Evans 3b-lf4100 Vogelbach 1b5223 
Reynolds lf-cf3322 García rf5221 
Moran 1b5124 Shaw 3b5011 
González ss-3b5020 Hiura 2b3000 
Polanco rf5000 McKinney lf4000 
Fowler cf1000 Piña c3000 
Newman ph-ss2010 Robertson ss4000 
Perez c4000 Peralta p0000 
Kuhl p2000 Peterson ph1000 
Difo ph1000 Perdomo p0000 
Howard p0000 Boxberger p0000 
Bednar p0000 Taylor ph1000 
Stratton p0000 Williams p0000 
Alford ph1000 Hader p0000 
Crick p0000 Narváez ph1000 
Rodríguez p0000 Feyereisen p0000 
Totals38686 Totals37575 
Pittsburgh00300020016
Milwaukee20100020005

LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 6. 2B_González (4), Reynolds (4), Moran (4), Shaw (2), Bradley Jr. (2). HR_Moran (4), Reynolds (2), Vogelbach 2 (2), García (3).

 IP HRERBBSO
Pittsburgh       
Kuhl5 53316
Howard 2-300011
Bednar 1-300010
Stratton BS,0-11 22201
Crick1 00001
Rodríguez W,1-02 00002
Milwaukee       
Peralta5 33337
Perdomo 2-310010
Boxberger11-322203
Williams1 10001
Hader1 00002
Feyereisen L,0-11 11011

HBP_Peralta (Reynolds).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:47. A_11,772 (41,900).

Mets 2, Rockies 1

New York     Colorado     
 abrhbi  abrhbi 
Nimmo cf-lf4010 Tapia lf4010 
Lindor ss4000 McMahon 2b4000 
Smith lf4000 Story ss4120 
Almora Jr. cf0000 Blackmon rf3011 
Alonso 1b4120 Cron 1b3000 
Conforto rf4120 Hampson cf3000 
McNeil 2b4011 Fuentes 3b3000 
Davis 3b4011 Nuñez c2000 
Ed.Díaz p0000 Senzatela p1000 
McCann c3000 Hilliard ph1000 
Stroman p3000 Stephenson p0000 
Guillorme 3b0000 Givens p0000 
      Daza ph1000 
      Bard p0000 
Totals34272 Totals29141 
New York0101000002
Colorado0000001001

E_Cron (3). DP_New York 1, Colorado 0. LOB_New York 5, Colorado 2. 2B_Conforto (2), McNeil (2), Story (4). SB_Nimmo (2).

 IP HRERBBSO
New York       
Stroman W,3-08 31115
Ed.Díaz S,2-21 10000
Colorado       
Senzatela L,1-36 52104
Stephenson1 00002
Givens1 10000
Bard1 10002

WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, John Libka; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:38. A_15,082 (50,445).

Indians 6, Reds 3
    Cleveland    Cincinnati
    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi
Luplow cf-rf    3    1    1    2    Winker lf    5    1    1    0
Hernandz 2b    3    0    0    0    Castellans rf    4    0    0    0
Ramirez 3b    4    1    1    1    Votto 1b    4    0    3    2
Reyes rf    4    0    1    0    Suarez ss    4    0    0    0
Gimenez ss    0    0    0    0    Naquin cf    3    1    1    1
E.Rosario lf    4    1    1    0    Schrock 2b    4    0    0    0
A.Rosario ss    4    1    1    0    Barnhart c    3    0    1    0
R.Perez c    4    1    1    3    Farmer 3b    3    0    0    0
Chang 1b    3    1    2    0    C.Perez p    0    0    0    0
Bauers ph    1    0    0    0    Fulmer p    0    0    0    0
Bieber p    3    0    0    0    Senzel ph    1    0    0    0
Naylor ph    1    0    0    0    Miley p    1    0    0    0
Clase p    0    0    0    0    Payton ph    1    1    1    0
                    Romano p    0    0    0    0
                    India 2b    2    0    0    0
Totals    34    6    8    6    Totals    35    3    7    3
Cleveland    100    300    200    —    6
Cincinnati    000    020    010    —    3
E—Ramirez (3), Winker 2 (2). DP—Cleveland 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B—Reyes (3), Votto 2 (3). HR—Ramirez (4), R.Perez (3), Luplow (4), Naquin (6).
    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,2-1    8    6    3    3    2    13
Clase S,4-5    1    1    0    0    0    3
Cincinnati
Miley L,2-1    5    5    4    4    1    5
Romano    12/3    3    2    2    1    1
C.Perez    11/3    0    0    0    0    1
Fulmer    1    0    0    0    0    1
WP—Bieber.
Umpires—Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T—2:42. A—12,551 (42,319).
Royals 2, Blue Jays 0
    Toronto    Kansas City
    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi
Semien 2b    4    0    0    0    Merrifield 2b    3    0    0    0
Bichette ss    4    0    1    0    C.Santna 1b    4    1    2    0
Gurrro Jr. dh    3    0    0    0    Perez c    5    1    1    2
Grichuk rf    4    0    0    0    Soler dh    3    0    1    0
Tellez 1b    4    0    0    0    Dyson pr-dh    0    0    0    0
Kirk c    2    0    0    0    Alberto 3b    4    0    0    0
Panik 3b    3    0    1    0    Dozier rf    3    0    1    0
J.Davis cf    3    0    0    0    Taylor cf    2    0    0    0
Palacios lf    3    0    0    0    Isbel lf    3    0    2    0
                    Lopez ss    4    0    1    0
Totals    30    0    2    0    Totals    31    2    8    2
Toronto    000    000    000    —    0
Kansas City    000    000    20x    —    2
E—Alberto (2). LOB—Toronto 6, Kansas City 13. 2B—Lopez (1), Soler (2). HR—Perez (4). SB—Merrifield 2 (3), Lopez (2), Bichette (3), Dozier (1), Taylor (2).
    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
Toronto
Ray    5    4    0    0    6    3
Mayza    1    1    0    0    0    0
Zeuch L,0-2    2/3    3    2    2    1    1
Roark    11/3    0    0    0    1    1
Kansas City
Singer    6    2    0    0    3    6
Zimmer W,1-0    1    0    0    0    0    1
Staumont H,2    1    0    0    0    0    0
Holland S,2-2    1    0    0    0    0    1
WP—Ray.
Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Alan Porter.
T—2:54. A—9,042 (37,903).
Rays 4, Yankees 2
    Tampa Bay    New York
    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi
Diaz 1b    3    0    1    1    LeMahiu 1b    4    0    1    1
Phillips pr-lf    0    0    0    0    Judge rf    4    0    0    0
Meadows lf    4    0    0    0    Hicks cf    4    0    0    0
Adames ss    0    0    0    0    Stanton dh    3    1    1    1
Margot rf    3    0    0    1    Torres ss    4    0    0    0
Lowe 2b    4    0    0    0    Urshela 3b    4    1    1    0
Brosseau 3b    4    0    0    0    Odor 2b    3    0    0    0
Wendle ss    3    2    2    1    Frazier lf    3    0    0    0
Tsutsugo dh    4    0    1    1    Higashioka c    1    0    0    0
Zunino c    3    1    1    0            
Kiermaier cf    3    1    1    0            
Totals    31    4    6    4    Totals    30    2    3    2
Tampa Bay    002    000    101    —    4
New York    010    010    000    —    2
E—Hicks (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 3, New York 5. 2B—Tsutsugo (2), Urshela (3). HR—Wendle (3), Stanton (3). SF—Margot (1).
    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
Tampa Bay
Kittredge    12/3    1    1    1    0    3
Yarbrough W,1-2    5    2    1    1    2    4
Castillo H,1    11/3    0    0    0    1    2
Springs S,1-2    1    0    0    0    0    1
New York
Cole L,2-1    61/3    5    3    2    0    10
Green    2    0    0    0    1    1
O’Day    2/3    1    1    1    0    1
Yarbrough pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Green pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP—Cole (Wendle), Yarbrough (Odor).
Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T—2:56. A—10,606 (47,309).
D-backs 5, Nationals 2
    Arizona    Washington
    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi
Rojas 2b    4    3    2    1    Turner ss    4    2    2    2
P.Smith rf    5    0    1    1    Soto rf    2    0    0    0
Cabrera 1b    4    0    1    0    Zimmrmn 1b    4    0    0    0
Peralta lf    4    1    2    0    Castro 3b    4    0    2    0
C.Kelly c    3    1    1    1    Harrison 2b    4    0    0    0
Escobar 3b    2    0    1    1    Schwarber lf    4    0    1    0
Ahmed ss    5    0    0    0    Gomes c    4    0    0    0
Heath cf    4    0    3    0    Robles cf    2    0    1    0
Bumgarnr p    2    0    0    0    Espino p    1    0    0    0
Ginkel p    0    0    0    0    Clay p    0    0    0    0
Calhoun ph    1    0    0    0    Mercer ph    1    0    0    0
Lopez p    0    0    0    0    Voth p    0    0    0    0
VanMeter ph    1    0    0    0    Bell ph    1    0    0    0
Clarke p    0    0    0    0    Harper p    0    0    0    0
Crichton p    0    0    0    0    McGowin p    0    0    0    0
                    Stevensn ph    1    0    0    0
Totals    35    5    11    4    Totals    32    2    6    2
Arizona    100    100    111    —    5
Washington    001    000    010    —    2
E—Gomes (1). LOB—Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B—P.Smith (3), Peralta (2). HR—Rojas (1), C.Kelly (3), Turner 2 (4). SF—Escobar (1).
    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
Arizona
Bumgarner W,1-2    5    2    1    1    1    5
Ginkel H,2    1    1    0    0    1    1
Lopez H,2    1    1    0    0    0    2
Clarke H,2    1    1    1    1    0    2
Crichton S,1-1    1    1    0    0    1    1
Washington
Espino L,0-1    41/3    5    2    2    1    3
Clay    2/3    0    0    0    0    1
Voth    2    3    1    1    2    1
Harper    1    2    1    1    1    1
McGowin    1    1    1    1    3    1
HBP—Bumgarner (Robles).
Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T—3:20. A—8,478 (41,339).
Giants 1, Marlins 0
    San Francisco    Miami
    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi
La Stella 3b    3    1    1    0    Rojas ss    4    0    1    0
Longoria ph    1    0    0    0    Marte cf    3    0    1    0
Yastrzmski rf    5    0    1    0    Alfaro ph    1    0    0    0
Solano 2b    5    0    0    0    Aguilar 1b    3    0    0    0
Belt 1b    3    0    1    0    Cooper rf    3    0    0    0
A.Dickersn lf    3    0    1    1    Duvall lf    3    0    0    0
Dubon ph-cf    1    0    0    0    Anderson 3b    3    0    0    0
Ty.Rogers p    0    0    0    0    Chshlm Jr. 2b    3    0    1    0
Slater cf-lf    4    0    1    0    Wallach c    3    0    0    0
Crawford ss    3    0    1    0    Lopez p    1    0    0    0
Casali c    3    0    0    0    Berti ph    1    0    0    0
Wood p    2    0    0    0    Detwiler p    0    0    0    0
Flores ph    1    0    0    0    Curtiss p    0    0    0    0
Alvarez p    0    0    0    0    Floro p    0    0    0    0
Doval p    0    0    0    0    C.Dckersn ph    1    0    0    0
Baragar p    0    0    0    0            
Duggar ph    1    0    0    0            
Totals    35    1    6    1    Totals    29    0    3    0
San Francisco    001    000    000    —    1
Miami    000    000    000    —    0
E—Belt (2), Aguilar (2), Chisholm Jr. (2). LOB—San Francisco 11, Miami 2. 2B—Yastrzemski (3), Belt (2). SB—Crawford (2).
    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
San Francisco
Wood W,1-0    5    3    0    0    0    4
Alvarez H,2    1    0    0    0    0    1
Doval H,1    1    0    0    0    0    2
Baragar H,3    1    0    0    0    0    2
Ty.Rogers S,1-3    1    0    0    0    0    0
Miami
Lopez L,0-2    6    6    1    0    2    9
Detwiler    2/3    0    0    0    2    0
Curtiss    11/3    0    0    0    0    1
Floro    1    0    0    0    0    1
Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.
T—2:53. A—6,129 (36,742).
Phillies 2, Cardinals 0
    St. Louis    Philadelphia
    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi
Edman rf-2b    4    0    0    0    McCutchn lf    3    0    0    0
Gldschmdt 1b    4    0    0    0    Quinn cf    0    0    0    0
Arenado 3b    4    0    0    0    Hoskins 1b    3    1    0    0
Molina c    3    0    1    0    Harper rf    3    1    3    1
Carpentr 2b    3    0    0    0    Realmuto c    3    0    1    0
Gallegos p    0    0    0    0    Bohm 3b    3    0    0    1
Webb p    0    0    0    0    Gregorius ss    4    0    0    0
DeJong ss    3    0    1    0    Segura 2b    3    0    2    0
Carlson cf    3    0    0    0    Moniak cf-lf    3    0    0    0
Williams lf-rf    3    0    0    0    Nola p    3    0    0    0
Gant p    1    0    0    0            
Nogowski ph    1    0    0    0            
A.Miller p    0    0    0    0            
Dean lf    1    0    0    0            
Totals    30    0    2    0    Totals    28    2    6    2
St. Louis    000    000    000    —    0
Philadelphia    100    010    00x    —    2
E—Carpenter (1), Nola (1). DP—St. Louis 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 9. 2B—Segura (3), Harper (3). HR—Harper (3). SF—Bohm (3).
    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
St. Louis
Gant L,0-2    5    5    2    2    5    5
A.Miller    1    0    0    0    0    1
Gallegos    1    1    0    0    0    2
Webb    1    0    0    0    1    1
Philadelphia
Nola W,1-1    9    2    0    0    0    10
WP—Gallegos.
Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Bellino.
T—2:34. A—10,876 (42,792).
White Sox 3-5, Red Sox 2-1
Game 1
Chicago    Boston
    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi
Anderson ss    4    1    3    1    Hernandez cf    3    1    1    1
Eaton rf    3    0    0    0    Verdugo lf    3    0    1    0
Moncada 3b    3    0    1    1    Martinez dh    3    1    1    0
Abreu 1b    3    1    1    0    Bogaerts ss    3    0    0    0
Merceds dh    3    0    0    0    Devers 3b    3    0    1    0
Grandal c    3    0    1    1    Renfroe rf    3    0    1    1
Robert cf    3    0    0    0    Arroyo 2b    3    0    1    0
Lamb lf    2    1    1    0    Dalbec 1b    3    0    2    0
Mendick 2b    1    0    0    0    Plawecki c    2    0    0    0
Garcia 2b-lf    3    0    0    0            
Totals    28    3    7    3    Totals    26    2    8    2
Chicago    100    110    0    —    3
Boston    000    101    0    —    2
E—Devers (3). DP—Chicago 2, Boston 1. LOB—Chicago 4, Boston 3. 2B—Grandal (2), Dalbec (4). HR—Anderson (2), Hernandez (2).
    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
Chicago
Keuchel W,1-0    5    6    2    2    0    1
Bummer H,1    1    1    0    0    0    1
Hendriks S,2-3    1    1    0    0    0    1
Boston
Houck L,0-2    41/3    6    3    3    0    2
Taylor    2/3    1    0    0    0    1
Valdez    2    0    0    0    0    2
Keuchel pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight.
T—2:04. A—4,679 (37,755).

GAME 2
Chicago    Boston
    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi
Madrigal 2b    3    1    2    2    Hernandez 2b    2    1    0    0
Robert cf    4    0    2    0    Verdugo cf    3    0    1    0
Moncada 3b    2    0    1    0    Martinez dh    3    0    1    1
Abreu 1b    4    0    0    1    Bogaerts ss    3    0    1    0
Merceds dh    4    1    1    1    Devers 3b    3    0    0    0
Garcia rf    3    2    2    0    Gonzalez 1b    3    0    0    0
Vaughn lf    3    0    1    0    Vazquez c    3    0    0    0
Collins c    2    0    0    0    Renfroe rf    3    0    0    0
Mendick ss    3    1    1    1    Cordero lf    1    0    0    0
                    Dalbec ph    1    0    1    0
Totals    28    5    10    5    Totals    25    1    4    1
Chicago    100    301    0    —    5
Boston    000    100    0    —    1
E—Vazquez (1). DP—Chicago 0, Boston 2. LOB—Chicago 6, Boston 4. 2B—Robert (6), Madrigal (2), Vaughn (3), Bogaerts (6). HR—Mercedes (4). SF—Madrigal (1).
    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
Chicago
Kopech    3    1    1    1    1    4
Foster W,1-1    12/3    1    0    0    0    2
Crochet H,2    1/3    1    0    0    0    1
Marshall    1    1    0    0    0    0
Hendriks    1    0    0    0    0    1
Boston
Perez L,0-1    32/3    7    4    4    0    4
Brice    11/3    1    0    0    1    1
Sawamura    1    2    1    1    1    0
Valdez    1    0    0    0    0    1
Kopech pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP—Perez (Moncada). WP—Perez.
Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ryan Additon.
T—2:24. A—4,601 (37,755).
Braves 13, Cubs 4
    Atlanta    Chicago
    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi
Acuna Jr. rf    2    1    0    0    Happ cf    5    0    1    0
Camargo 2b    3    0    0    0    Contreras c    5    0    1    0
Freeman 1b    4    2    2    1    Rizzo 1b    4    2    2    2
Ozuna lf    4    2    2    1    Bryant 3b    3    1    1    0
d’Arnaud c    5    2    2    3    Pederson lf    3    1    2    0
Swanson ss    4    1    1    0    Baez ss    4    0    2    1
Adrianza rf    4    1    2    2    Heyward rf    4    0    0    0
Riley 3b    3    2    2    0    Bote 2b    3    0    1    0
Heredia cf    4    2    3    6    Hendricks p    1    0    0    0
Wilson p    4    0    0    0    Sogard ph    1    0    0    0
L.Jackson p    0    0    0    0    Mills p    0    0    0    0
Dayton p    0    0    0    0    Tepera p    0    0    0    0
Sandoval ph    1    0    0    0    Chafin p    0    0    0    0
Tomlin p    0    0    0    0    Duffy ph    1    0    0    0
Matzek p    0    0    0    0    Winkler p    0    0    0    0
                    Kimbrel p    0    0    0    0
                    Marisnick ph    1    0    0    0
Totals    38    13    14    13    Totals    35    4    10    3
Atlanta    600    106    000    —    13
Chicago    201    000    010    —    4
E—Riley (1). DP—Atlanta 2, Chicago 1. LOB—Atlanta 10, Chicago 7. 2B—Freeman (2), d’Arnaud (3), Bote (2), Baez (2). 3B—Pederson (1). HR—Freeman (5), d’Arnaud (2), Adrianza (2), Heredia 2 (2), Rizzo 2 (1). SB—Baez (5). SF—d’Arnaud (1), Adrianza (2).
    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
Atlanta
Wilson W,1-0    5    7    3    2    1    1
L.Jackson    1    1    0    0    1    3
Dayton    1    0    0    0    0    1
Tomlin    1    2    1    1    0    0
Matzek    1    0    0    0    1    3
Chicago
Hendricks L,0-2    4    7    7    7    3    2
Mills    1    5    3    3    1    1
Tepera    1    1    3    3    0    1
Chafin    1    0    0    0    0    1
Winkler    1    1    0    0    1    1
Kimbrel    1    0    0    0    2    1
Mills pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Hendricks (Riley), Tepera 2 (Swanson, Riley).
Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T—3:26. A—10,343 (41,649).

