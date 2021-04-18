MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 10 6 .625 — — 7-3 L-2 4-5 6-1
Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2 1 6-4 W-3 3-4 5-4
Baltimore 7 9 .438 3 2 3-7 L-1 1-6 6-3
Toronto 7 9 .438 3 2 4-6 L-2 3-3 4-6
New York 5 10 .333 41/2 31/2 2-8 L-5 3-6 2-4
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 9 5 .643 — — 6-4 W-2 7-3 2-2
Cleveland 8 7 .533 11/2 1/2 6-4 W-1 4-1 4-6
Chicago 8 8 .500 2 1 5-5 W-2 3-3 5-5
Minnesota 6 8 .429 3 2 3-7 L-1 2-5 4-3
Detroit 6 10 .375 4 3 3-7 L-4 3-3 3-7
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 10 6 .625 — — 7-3 W-1 5-4 5-2
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 1/2 — 6-4 W-1 5-2 3-3
Oakland 9 7 .563 1 — 9-1 W-8 5-6 4-1
Houston 7 8 .467 21/2 11/2 3-7 L-1 1-5 6-3
Texas 7 9 .438 3 2 4-6 W-1 3-6 4-3
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 7 4 .636 — — 7-3 W-1 4-1 3-3
Philadelphia 8 7 .533 1 1 4-6 W-1 7-2 1-5
Miami 7 8 .467 2 2 6-3 L-1 3-6 4-2
Atlanta 7 9 .438 21/2 21/2 5-5 W-1 3-4 4-5
Washington 5 8 .385 3 3 4-6 L-1 3-4 2-4
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 — — 5-5 L-1 7-2 2-4
Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1 1 6-4 L-1 4-5 4-2
St. Louis 7 8 .467 2 2 4-6 L-1 2-4 5-4
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 21/2 21/2 6-4 W-1 4-3 3-6
Chicago 6 9 .400 3 3 3-7 L-1 4-5 2-4
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 13 3 .813 — — 8-2 L-1 6-0 7-3
San Francisco 9 6 .600 31/2 — 7-3 W-1 5-1 4-5
San Diego 10 7 .588 31/2 — 6-4 W-1 5-5 5-2
Arizona 6 10 .375 7 31/2 4-6 W-1 2-3 4-7
Colorado 4 12 .250 9 51/2 2-8 L-1 4-6 0-6
American League
Sunday’s Results
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 2, Toronto 0
Texas 1, Baltimore 0, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Detroit 2
Seattle 7, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Today’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-1), 110:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-0), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-1), 6:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:30 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 7 p.m., 2nd game
National League
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3
San Francisco 1, Miami 0
Arizona 5, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 1
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 13, Chicago Cubs 4
Today’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Washington (Ross 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Mariners 7, Astros 2
|Houston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|France dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Marmolejos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bishop lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dawson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De Goti 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trammell cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|30
|7
|6
|7
|Houston
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Seattle
|100
|040
|20x
|—
|7
E_Seager 2 (3), Murphy 2 (2). LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Díaz (2), Haniger (5), France (4). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_France (3). SB_McCormick (1). SF_Straw (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Odorizzi L,0-2
|4
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Raley
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Solomon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|Margevicius
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Newsome W,1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sadler H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Misiewicz H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Margevicius pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Misiewicz (Castro). WP_Margevicius.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:19. A_8,959 (47,929).
Athletics 3, Tigers 2
|Detroit
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Canha rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|W.Castro ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Garcia dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tom pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|2
|Detroit
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|Oakland
|000
|100
|011
|—
|3
E_Candelario (2). DP_Detroit 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Olson (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Murphy (1). SB_Kemp (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd
|7
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Cisnero
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soto L,1-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Oakland
|Bassitt
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Boyd 2 (Murphy,A.Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:42. A_6,917 (46,847).
Rangers 1, Orioles 0
|Baltimore
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dahl dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|White lf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|34
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
E_Franco (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B_Santander (1), Urías (1), Trevino (2). S_Kiner-Falefa (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Means
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Plutko
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lakins Sr. L,1-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Texas
|Gibson
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|King W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
WP_Lakins Sr.(2).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:00. A_24,267 (40,300).
Padres 5, Dodgers 2
|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Profar rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Muncy 1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Raley lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Snell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bauer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|San Diego
|000
|100
|13x
|—
|5
E_Seager (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, San Diego 5. 2B_Hosmer (5), Pham (1). HR_Taylor (3), Cronenworth (1). SB_Hosmer (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Bauer
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Graterol BS,0-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Alexander L,0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|San Diego
|Snell
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Stammen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kela W,2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon S,6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:12. A_15,250 (40,209).
Pirates 6, Brewers 5
|Pittsburgh
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Evans 3b-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Vogelbach 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Reynolds lf-cf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|García rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Moran 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|González ss-3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McKinney lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fowler cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Piña c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Robertson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuhl p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Feyereisen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|37
|5
|7
|5
|Pittsburgh
|003
|000
|200
|1
|—
|6
|Milwaukee
|201
|000
|200
|0
|—
|5
LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 6. 2B_González (4), Reynolds (4), Moran (4), Shaw (2), Bradley Jr. (2). HR_Moran (4), Reynolds (2), Vogelbach 2 (2), García (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Kuhl
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Howard
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bednar
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stratton BS,0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodríguez W,1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|Peralta
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Perdomo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Boxberger
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Feyereisen L,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Peralta (Reynolds).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:47. A_11,772 (41,900).
Mets 2, Rockies 1
|New York
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Nimmo cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Fuentes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Nuñez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stroman p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|New York
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Cron (3). DP_New York 1, Colorado 0. LOB_New York 5, Colorado 2. 2B_Conforto (2), McNeil (2), Story (4). SB_Nimmo (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Stroman W,3-0
|8
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Ed.Díaz S,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Senzatela L,1-3
|6
|5
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Stephenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, John Libka; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:38. A_15,082 (50,445).
Indians 6, Reds 3
Cleveland Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Luplow cf-rf 3 1 1 2 Winker lf 5 1 1 0
Hernandz 2b 3 0 0 0 Castellans rf 4 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 1 Votto 1b 4 0 3 2
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 Suarez ss 4 0 0 0
Gimenez ss 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf 3 1 1 1
E.Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 Schrock 2b 4 0 0 0
A.Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0
R.Perez c 4 1 1 3 Farmer 3b 3 0 0 0
Chang 1b 3 1 2 0 C.Perez p 0 0 0 0
Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 Fulmer p 0 0 0 0
Bieber p 3 0 0 0 Senzel ph 1 0 0 0
Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 Miley p 1 0 0 0
Clase p 0 0 0 0 Payton ph 1 1 1 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0
India 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 35 3 7 3
Cleveland 100 300 200 — 6
Cincinnati 000 020 010 — 3
E—Ramirez (3), Winker 2 (2). DP—Cleveland 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B—Reyes (3), Votto 2 (3). HR—Ramirez (4), R.Perez (3), Luplow (4), Naquin (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,2-1 8 6 3 3 2 13
Clase S,4-5 1 1 0 0 0 3
Cincinnati
Miley L,2-1 5 5 4 4 1 5
Romano 12/3 3 2 2 1 1
C.Perez 11/3 0 0 0 0 1
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Bieber.
Umpires—Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T—2:42. A—12,551 (42,319).
Royals 2, Blue Jays 0
Toronto Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 C.Santna 1b 4 1 2 0
Gurrro Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 Perez c 5 1 1 2
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 0 1 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 Dyson pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Kirk c 2 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 4 0 0 0
Panik 3b 3 0 1 0 Dozier rf 3 0 1 0
J.Davis cf 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 2 0 0 0
Palacios lf 3 0 0 0 Isbel lf 3 0 2 0
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 30 0 2 0 Totals 31 2 8 2
Toronto 000 000 000 — 0
Kansas City 000 000 20x — 2
E—Alberto (2). LOB—Toronto 6, Kansas City 13. 2B—Lopez (1), Soler (2). HR—Perez (4). SB—Merrifield 2 (3), Lopez (2), Bichette (3), Dozier (1), Taylor (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray 5 4 0 0 6 3
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0
Zeuch L,0-2 2/3 3 2 2 1 1
Roark 11/3 0 0 0 1 1
Kansas City
Singer 6 2 0 0 3 6
Zimmer W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Staumont H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Holland S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Ray.
Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Alan Porter.
T—2:54. A—9,042 (37,903).
Rays 4, Yankees 2
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Diaz 1b 3 0 1 1 LeMahiu 1b 4 0 1 1
Phillips pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 0
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 0 0 0 0 Stanton dh 3 1 1 1
Margot rf 3 0 0 1 Torres ss 4 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0
Brosseau 3b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
Wendle ss 3 2 2 1 Frazier lf 3 0 0 0
Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 1 Higashioka c 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 1 1 0
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0
Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 30 2 3 2
Tampa Bay 002 000 101 — 4
New York 010 010 000 — 2
E—Hicks (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 3, New York 5. 2B—Tsutsugo (2), Urshela (3). HR—Wendle (3), Stanton (3). SF—Margot (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kittredge 12/3 1 1 1 0 3
Yarbrough W,1-2 5 2 1 1 2 4
Castillo H,1 11/3 0 0 0 1 2
Springs S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Cole L,2-1 61/3 5 3 2 0 10
Green 2 0 0 0 1 1
O’Day 2/3 1 1 1 0 1
Yarbrough pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Green pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP—Cole (Wendle), Yarbrough (Odor).
Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T—2:56. A—10,606 (47,309).
D-backs 5, Nationals 2
Arizona Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas 2b 4 3 2 1 Turner ss 4 2 2 2
P.Smith rf 5 0 1 1 Soto rf 2 0 0 0
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 Zimmrmn 1b 4 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 1 2 0 Castro 3b 4 0 2 0
C.Kelly c 3 1 1 1 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 2 0 1 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0
Ahmed ss 5 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0
Heath cf 4 0 3 0 Robles cf 2 0 1 0
Bumgarnr p 2 0 0 0 Espino p 1 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0
Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 Mercer ph 1 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0
VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Bell ph 1 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Harper p 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 McGowin p 0 0 0 0
Stevensn ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 11 4 Totals 32 2 6 2
Arizona 100 100 111 — 5
Washington 001 000 010 — 2
E—Gomes (1). LOB—Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B—P.Smith (3), Peralta (2). HR—Rojas (1), C.Kelly (3), Turner 2 (4). SF—Escobar (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner W,1-2 5 2 1 1 1 5
Ginkel H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Lopez H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Clarke H,2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Crichton S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Washington
Espino L,0-1 41/3 5 2 2 1 3
Clay 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Voth 2 3 1 1 2 1
Harper 1 2 1 1 1 1
McGowin 1 1 1 1 3 1
HBP—Bumgarner (Robles).
Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T—3:20. A—8,478 (41,339).
Giants 1, Marlins 0
San Francisco Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
La Stella 3b 3 1 1 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 Marte cf 3 0 1 0
Yastrzmski rf 5 0 1 0 Alfaro ph 1 0 0 0
Solano 2b 5 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0
Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 Cooper rf 3 0 0 0
A.Dickersn lf 3 0 1 1 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0
Dubon ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0
Ty.Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Chshlm Jr. 2b 3 0 1 0
Slater cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Wallach c 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 Lopez p 1 0 0 0
Casali c 3 0 0 0 Berti ph 1 0 0 0
Wood p 2 0 0 0 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0
Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Doval p 0 0 0 0 C.Dckersn ph 1 0 0 0
Baragar p 0 0 0 0
Duggar ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 1 6 1 Totals 29 0 3 0
San Francisco 001 000 000 — 1
Miami 000 000 000 — 0
E—Belt (2), Aguilar (2), Chisholm Jr. (2). LOB—San Francisco 11, Miami 2. 2B—Yastrzemski (3), Belt (2). SB—Crawford (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Wood W,1-0 5 3 0 0 0 4
Alvarez H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Doval H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baragar H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ty.Rogers S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
Lopez L,0-2 6 6 1 0 2 9
Detwiler 2/3 0 0 0 2 0
Curtiss 11/3 0 0 0 0 1
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.
T—2:53. A—6,129 (36,742).
Phillies 2, Cardinals 0
St. Louis Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman rf-2b 4 0 0 0 McCutchn lf 3 0 0 0
Gldschmdt 1b 4 0 0 0 Quinn cf 0 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0
Molina c 3 0 1 0 Harper rf 3 1 3 1
Carpentr 2b 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 1
Webb p 0 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0
DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 Segura 2b 3 0 2 0
Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 Moniak cf-lf 3 0 0 0
Williams lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Nola p 3 0 0 0
Gant p 1 0 0 0
Nogowski ph 1 0 0 0
A.Miller p 0 0 0 0
Dean lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 2 0 Totals 28 2 6 2
St. Louis 000 000 000 — 0
Philadelphia 100 010 00x — 2
E—Carpenter (1), Nola (1). DP—St. Louis 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 9. 2B—Segura (3), Harper (3). HR—Harper (3). SF—Bohm (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Gant L,0-2 5 5 2 2 5 5
A.Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 2
Webb 1 0 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Nola W,1-1 9 2 0 0 0 10
WP—Gallegos.
Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Bellino.
T—2:34. A—10,876 (42,792).
White Sox 3-5, Red Sox 2-1
Game 1
Chicago Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Anderson ss 4 1 3 1 Hernandez cf 3 1 1 1
Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 3 0 1 1 Martinez dh 3 1 1 0
Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Merceds dh 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 0 1 0
Grandal c 3 0 1 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1
Robert cf 3 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0
Lamb lf 2 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 2 0
Mendick 2b 1 0 0 0 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0
Garcia 2b-lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 28 3 7 3 Totals 26 2 8 2
Chicago 100 110 0 — 3
Boston 000 101 0 — 2
E—Devers (3). DP—Chicago 2, Boston 1. LOB—Chicago 4, Boston 3. 2B—Grandal (2), Dalbec (4). HR—Anderson (2), Hernandez (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Keuchel W,1-0 5 6 2 2 0 1
Bummer H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Houck L,0-2 41/3 6 3 3 0 2
Taylor 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Valdez 2 0 0 0 0 2
Keuchel pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight.
T—2:04. A—4,679 (37,755).
GAME 2
Chicago Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Madrigal 2b 3 1 2 2 Hernandez 2b 2 1 0 0
Robert cf 4 0 2 0 Verdugo cf 3 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 2 0 1 0 Martinez dh 3 0 1 1
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0
Merceds dh 4 1 1 1 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0
Garcia rf 3 2 2 0 Gonzalez 1b 3 0 0 0
Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0
Collins c 2 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
Mendick ss 3 1 1 1 Cordero lf 1 0 0 0
Dalbec ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 28 5 10 5 Totals 25 1 4 1
Chicago 100 301 0 — 5
Boston 000 100 0 — 1
E—Vazquez (1). DP—Chicago 0, Boston 2. LOB—Chicago 6, Boston 4. 2B—Robert (6), Madrigal (2), Vaughn (3), Bogaerts (6). HR—Mercedes (4). SF—Madrigal (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Kopech 3 1 1 1 1 4
Foster W,1-1 12/3 1 0 0 0 2
Crochet H,2 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Marshall 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Perez L,0-1 32/3 7 4 4 0 4
Brice 11/3 1 0 0 1 1
Sawamura 1 2 1 1 1 0
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kopech pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP—Perez (Moncada). WP—Perez.
Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ryan Additon.
T—2:24. A—4,601 (37,755).
Braves 13, Cubs 4
Atlanta Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna Jr. rf 2 1 0 0 Happ cf 5 0 1 0
Camargo 2b 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 5 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 4 2 2 1 Rizzo 1b 4 2 2 2
Ozuna lf 4 2 2 1 Bryant 3b 3 1 1 0
d’Arnaud c 5 2 2 3 Pederson lf 3 1 2 0
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 Baez ss 4 0 2 1
Adrianza rf 4 1 2 2 Heyward rf 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 3 2 2 0 Bote 2b 3 0 1 0
Heredia cf 4 2 3 6 Hendricks p 1 0 0 0
Wilson p 4 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 0 0 0
L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Mills p 0 0 0 0
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Duffy ph 1 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 13 14 13 Totals 35 4 10 3
Atlanta 600 106 000 — 13
Chicago 201 000 010 — 4
E—Riley (1). DP—Atlanta 2, Chicago 1. LOB—Atlanta 10, Chicago 7. 2B—Freeman (2), d’Arnaud (3), Bote (2), Baez (2). 3B—Pederson (1). HR—Freeman (5), d’Arnaud (2), Adrianza (2), Heredia 2 (2), Rizzo 2 (1). SB—Baez (5). SF—d’Arnaud (1), Adrianza (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wilson W,1-0 5 7 3 2 1 1
L.Jackson 1 1 0 0 1 3
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 0
Matzek 1 0 0 0 1 3
Chicago
Hendricks L,0-2 4 7 7 7 3 2
Mills 1 5 3 3 1 1
Tepera 1 1 3 3 0 1
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Winkler 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 2 1
Mills pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Hendricks (Riley), Tepera 2 (Swanson, Riley).
Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T—3:26. A—10,343 (41,649).