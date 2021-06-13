MLB Standings
American League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 42 24 .636 — — 7-3 W-3 19-14 23-10
Boston 39 27 .591 3 — 6-4 L-2 19-17 20-10
Toronto 33 30 .524 7½ 3 5-5 W-2 13-13 20-17
New York 33 32 .508 8½ 4 3-7 L-3 17-16 16-16
Baltimore 22 42 .344 19 14½ 5-5 L-4 11-21 11-21
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 41 24 .631 — — 8-2 W-4 25-11 16-13
Cleveland 34 28 .548 5½ 1½ 6-4 L-1 16-13 18-15
Kansas City 30 34 .469 10½ 6½ 2-8 L-3 16-15 14-19
Detroit 26 39 .400 15 11 3-7 L-3 15-19 11-20
Minnesota 26 39 .400 15 11 4-6 L-1 14-21 12-18
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 40 27 .597 — — 8-2 W-3 22-18 18-9
Houston 37 28 .569 2 — 6-4 W-1 20-13 17-15
Los Angeles 33 32 .508 6 4 8-2 W-6 18-16 15-16
Seattle 32 35 .478 8 6 4-6 W-1 17-14 15-21
Texas 25 41 .379 14½ 12½ 3-7 L-1 15-16 10-25
National League
East W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 32 25 .561 — — 6-4 L-1 17-6 15-19
Philadelphia 32 31 .508 3 5 7-3 W-4 21-12 11-19
Atlanta 30 33 .476 5 7 5-5 W-1 17-17 13-16
Miami 29 36 .446 7 9 5-5 L-1 16-14 13-22
Washington 27 35 .435 7½ 9½ 4-6 W-1 15-17 12-18
Central W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 38 27 .585 — — 6-4 W-5 24-10 14-17
Milwaukee 38 27 .585 — — 9-1 W-4 20-15 18-12
Cincinnati 32 31 .508 5 5 8-2 W-3 16-16 16-15
St. Louis 32 33 .492 6 6 1-9 L-3 16-15 16-18
Pittsburgh 23 41 .359 14½ 14½ 3-7 L-7 13-19 10-22
West W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 40 25 .615 — — 6-4 L-1 18-9 22-16
Los Angeles 39 26 .600 1 — 7-3 W-1 21-11 18-15
San Diego 38 29 .567 3 1 4-6 W-1 21-14 17-15
Colorado 25 41 .379 15½ 13½ 3-7 L-4 20-14 5-27
Arizona 20 46 .303 20½ 18½ 0-10 L-10 11-19 9-27
American League
Sunday’s Results
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 18, Boston 4
Seattle 6, Cleveland 2
Houston 14, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3
Oakland 6, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3
Today’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 0-5) at Cleveland (Mejia 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-6) at Oakland (Manaea 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Sunday’s Results
Washington 5, San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0
Today’s Games
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 2-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-2), 5:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5), 5:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 5-5), 5:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (Wood 5-3), 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's box scores
Athletics 6, Royals 3
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 Canha cf 4 0 2 2
C.Santna 1b 5 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 4 2 2 2
Perez c 3 1 2 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0
Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Pinder lf 3 1 1 0
Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1
Lopez ss 3 0 1 1 Kemp 2b 1 1 0 0
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 32 6 9 6
Kansas City 011 000 100 — 3
Oakland 121 011 00x — 6
E—Gutierrez (4). LOB—Kansas City 8, Oakland 6. 2B—Perez (13), Andrus (11), Canha (11). HR—Benintendi (8), C.Santana (11), Chapman (7), Olson 2 (18).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic L,1-2 4⅔ 7 5 5 3 5
Zimmer 1⅓ 2 1 1 1 0
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1
E.Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Bassitt W,7-2 5⅔ 5 2 2 3 5
Petit H,11 1⅓ 1 1 1 0 0
Diekman H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Bassitt 2 (Soler,Gutierrez).
Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T—3:08. A—7,060 (46,847).
Angels 10, Diamondbacks 3
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Upton lf 5 2 3 1 C.Kelly c 5 0 1 1
Walsh 1b 5 1 2 3 Marte cf 3 0 2 0
Stassi c 4 1 1 2 Locastro cf 1 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 5 0 1 0 Escobar 2b 4 0 1 0
J.Iglesias ss 5 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 1 0 0
Ward rf 4 2 2 0 Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 0
Lagares cf 4 1 1 1 P.Smith lf 3 0 1 1
Sandoval p 3 1 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0
Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 Peralta ph 1 0 1 1
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 3 2 2 2 Vargas ph 1 1 1 0
Duplantier p 0 0 0 0
R.Smith p 2 0 0 0
Buchter p 0 0 0 0
Rojas ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 10 13 9 Totals 34 3 8 3
Los Angeles 240 002 020 — 10
Arizona 000 100 101 — 3
E—Marte (1). DP—Los Angeles 1, Arizona 1. LOB—Los Angeles 5, Arizona 8. 2B—Walsh (15), Ward (5), Lagares (8), Fletcher (8). HR—Stassi (5), Walsh (14). S—Fletcher (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Sandoval W,1-2 6 4 2 2 2 4
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Guerra 2 3 1 1 2 0
Arizona
Duplantier L,0-3 1⅓ 6 6 6 0 0
R.Smith 4⅔ 4 2 2 0 5
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0
Ginkel 2 3 2 2 0 1
Sandoval pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Duplantier (Stassi). WP—Ginkel.
Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.
T—3:05. A—12,768 (48,686).
Astros 14, Twins 3
Houston Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 5 2 1 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0
Brantley dh 5 2 4 4 Donaldsn 3b 2 1 1 0
Jones pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Gordon ss 1 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 0 1 Cruz dh 4 1 2 1
Alvarez lf 4 2 2 2 Refsnyder rf 3 0 0 0
McCormick lf 2 1 2 1 Sano 1b 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1 Larnach lf 4 0 2 0
Garcia ph 1 1 1 1 Jeffers c 3 1 1 1
Correa ss 5 2 3 1 Astudillo 3b 1 0 0 0
Tucker rf 5 2 3 2 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0
Straw cf 3 1 2 1 Rortvedt c 1 0 0 0
Stubbs c 5 0 2 0 Celestino cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 43 14 20 14 Totals 32 3 7 2
Houston 100 224 221 — 14
Minnesota 000 011 010 — 3
E—Tucker (2), Larnach (1). DP—Houston 2, Minnesota 0. LOB—Houston 10, Minnesota 5. 2B—Brantley 3 (19), Correa (15), Straw (9), Tucker (16), McCormick (4), Larnach (6). HR—Tucker (13), Alvarez (9), McCormick (6), Jeffers (3), Cruz (13). SB—Straw (8), Alvarez (1). SF—Bregman (2), Gurriel (6), Straw (4), Garcia (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W,3-0 7 5 2 1 3 2
Garza Jr. 2 2 1 1 0 2
Minnesota
Pineda L,3-4 4 6 3 3 1 1
Dobnak 2 7 6 6 0 2
Colome 1 3 2 2 1 2
Shoemaker 2 4 3 3 2 1
Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T—3:11. A—19,147 (38,544).
Brewers 5, Pirates 2
Pittsburgh Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 4 0 2 0 Urias 2b-3b 4 2 2 1
Hayes 3b 5 0 1 0 Vogelbch 1b 4 0 1 1
Reynolds cf 5 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Moran 1b 1 1 1 0 Garcia rf 4 1 1 2
Evans 1b 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 1 1 1 Peterson lf 3 0 0 0
Polanco rf 3 0 1 0 Pina c 3 1 1 0
Gamel lf 4 0 3 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Newman ss 3 0 0 1 Reyes 3b 2 0 0 0
Crowe p 3 0 0 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 Yelich ph 0 0 0 1
Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 Robertsn 1b 0 0 0 0
Houser p 1 0 0 0
Lopes 2b 1 1 0 0
Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 28 5 5 5
Pittsburgh 010 001 000 — 2
Milwaukee 100 003 10x — 5
E—Urias (12). DP—Pittsburgh 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 10, Milwaukee 1. 2B—Gamel 2 (7), Vogelbach (7), Pina (2). 3B—Urias (1). HR—Stallings (5), Garcia (13). SB—Newman (2). SF—Yelich (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Crowe 5 2 2 2 1 8
Bednar L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2
Howard 1 1 1 1 0 1
Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Houser 5⅔ 7 2 2 0 2
Suter W,8-3 ⅓ 1 0 0 2 0
Boxberger H,9 1 2 0 0 0 1
Williams H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hader S,17-17 1 0 0 0 1 3
Crowe pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T—3:09. A—20,545 (41,900).
Braves 6, Marlins 4
Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 Chshlm Jr. ss 5 1 1 0
Inciarte cf 2 1 1 1 Marte cf 4 1 2 3
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0
Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0
Almonte lf-rf 3 1 0 0 Sierra lf 1 0 0 0
Riley 3b 3 2 3 3 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0
Adrianza ss 2 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 2 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 Devers 2b 1 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Curtiss p 1 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0
K.Smith c 5 0 1 1 L.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0
Heredia cf-lf 2 0 1 1 Pop p 0 0 0 0
Smyly p 3 0 0 0 Leon ph 1 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Cimber p 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Berti 3b-2b 4 1 2 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Lopez p 0 0 0 0
Swanson ph 1 0 0 0 I.Diaz ph-2b 3 1 1 0
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 36 4 9 3
Atlanta 301 011 000 — 6
Miami 000 020 200 — 4
E—Almonte (1), I.Diaz (4). DP—Atlanta 0, Miami 3. LOB—Atlanta 10, Miami 6. 2B—Freeman (7), Heredia (12), Chisholm Jr. (7). HR—Riley (12), Inciarte (1). SB—Marte (8).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Smyly W,3-3 5 6 2 2 1 6
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minter ⅓ 2 2 2 0 1
Jackson H,6 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Martin H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
W.Smith S,12-13 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Lopez L,2-4 3 6 4 4 2 2
Curtiss 2 1 1 1 3 2
Detwiler 1 1 1 1 0 1
Pop 2 1 0 0 1 0
Cimber 1 0 0 0 1 0
HBP—Lopez (Heredia), Cimber (Riley). WP—Smyly.
Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T—3:45. A—8,448 (36,742).
Mariners 6, Indians 2
Seattle Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 0 3 1 Hernandz 2b 4 0 0 0
Haniger rf 0 0 0 0 A.Rosario ss 3 0 1 1
Fraley ph-rf 5 1 1 2 Clement ph 1 0 0 0
Seager dh 5 2 3 1 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0
France 3b 5 0 1 0 E.Rosario lf 3 1 2 0
Bauers 1b-rf 4 1 2 1 Bradley dh 4 0 1 0
Moore 2b 5 0 1 0 H.Ramirez rf 3 0 1 0
Long Jr. lf 4 1 0 0 Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0
Graveman p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Trammell cf 4 0 1 0 Zimmer cf 2 1 0 0
Godoy c 3 1 1 1
Totals 40 6 13 6 Totals 31 2 5 1
Seattle 021 200 001 — 6
Cleveland 000 001 001 — 2
E—E.Rosario (1), Hernandez (5). DP—Seattle 1, Cleveland 0. LOB—Seattle 10, Cleveland 5. 2B—Bauers (3), Seager (15). HR—Seager (13), Fraley (4). SB—Zimmer (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert W,2-2 6⅔ 4 1 1 1 6
Misiewicz ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 0
Graveman 1 1 1 1 1 1
Cleveland
Bieber L,7-4 5⅔ 10 5 5 2 8
Shaw 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 2
Stephan 2 3 1 0 0 3
HBP—Graveman (H.Ramirez). WP—Graveman, Bieber.
Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T—3:17. A—17,371 (34,788).
Padres 7, Mets 3
San Diego New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pham lf 3 2 2 2 Guillorme 3b 3 0 1 0
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 4 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 Gsellman ph 1 0 0 0
Myers rf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 2 0
Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0
Kim 2b 2 0 0 0 Do.Smith lf 4 1 0 0
Crnnwrth 2b 2 1 1 0 Pillar rf 4 0 0 0
Rivas c 2 0 0 0 Nido c-3b 4 0 1 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Williams cf 4 1 2 0
Mateo cf 2 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 1 1 2
Grisham cf 2 0 0 0 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0
Profar ph 0 1 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Barnes p 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 McCann c 2 0 0 0
Pagan p 0 0 0 0
Caratini ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 7 9 7 Totals 35 3 8 2
San Diego 100 000 600 — 7
New York 000 020 010 — 3
E—Cronenworth (5). DP—San Diego 0, New York 4. LOB—San Diego 4, New York 7. 2B—Lindor (8), Williams (1). HR—Pham (5), Tatis Jr. (19), Machado (9), Peraza (4). S—Rivas (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack W,3-5 6 6 2 2 0 9
Hill ⅔ 1 0 0 1 1
Adams ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Pagan 1 1 1 0 0 0
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Lucchesi 5 4 1 1 1 6
Familia L,2-1 1⅔ 3 4 4 3 2
Barnes ⅓ 2 2 2 0 1
Dr.Smith 2 0 0 0 2 1
HBP—Pagan (Alonso). WP—Hill.
Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T—3:24. A—19,581 (41,922).
Reds 6, Rockies 2
Colorado Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tapia lf 5 1 2 0 India 2b 3 1 1 0
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Winker lf 3 0 2 2
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 1 Castellans rf 4 0 1 0
Story ss 4 0 0 0 Naquin cf 3 1 1 1
McMahn 3b 5 1 1 1 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Rodgers 2b 2 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 1 1 1
Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 2
Nunez c 4 0 1 0 Freeman 3b 0 0 0 0
Senzatela p 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 Farmer ss 3 1 1 0
Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 Santillan p 2 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0
Akiyama ph 1 1 1 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 31 6 9 6
Colorado 100 000 100 — 2
Cincinnati 030 000 30x — 6
DP—Colorado 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB—Colorado 12, Cincinnati 5. 2B—Daza (7), Naquin (10), Castellanos (23), Winker 2 (12), Akiyama (3). HR—McMahon (15), Suarez (14). SB—Story (9). SF—Blackmon (1), Naquin (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela L,2-7 6 8 5 5 0 4
Estevez 1 1 1 1 1 1
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Santillan 4⅔ 5 1 1 4 5
Hendrix W,3-1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Brach H,2 ⅔ 0 0 0 1 2
Garrett H,2 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Hembree H,3 1 1 1 1 1 2
Sims 2 0 0 0 0 2
Senzatela pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Santillan 2 (Daza, Story), Senzatela 2 (Winker, Farmer).
Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Sean Barber; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T—3:11. A—18,268 (42,319).
Phillies 7, Yankees 0
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LeMahiu 1b 4 0 2 0 Herrera cf 5 2 2 1
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 1 3 2
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Williams 2b 0 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 2 2
Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 0
Andujar lf 3 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 McCutchn lf 3 1 2 2
Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0
German p 1 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 4 0 0 0
Gittens ph 1 0 0 0 Nola p 2 0 1 0
Luetge p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Wade ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Loaisiga p 0 0 0 0 De Ls Snts p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 35 7 12 7
New York 000 000 000 — 0
Philadelphia 130 030 00x — 7
E—LeMahieu (5). DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB—New York 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B—Odor (6), Torres (9), McCutchen 2 (9), Herrera (11). 3B—Segura (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
German L,4-4 4⅓ 10 7 7 1 2
Peralta ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Luetge 2 1 0 0 0 2
Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Nola W,5-4 7⅔ 3 0 0 1 9
Brogdon ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 2
HBP—Luetge (McCutchen).
Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Chad Whitson.
T—2:57. A—38,512 (42,792).
Toronto 18, Boston 4
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien 2b 4 2 2 2 K.Hernndz cf 4 0 1 2
Panik 2b 1 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 5 4 3 Martinez lf 4 0 1 0
Gurrro Jr. 1b 5 2 3 3 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 1
Tellez 1b 1 1 1 2 Renfroe dh 2 0 0 0
T.Hernndz rf 6 2 3 6 Gonzalez p 1 0 0 0
Grichuk dh 5 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b-p 4 1 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 2 3 1 Dalbec 3b 3 1 1 1
Biggio 3b 4 2 2 1 Plawecki c 4 1 1 0
Adams c 5 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0
Davis cf 3 2 1 0
Totals 44 18 20 18 Totals 32 4 6 4
Toronto 410 441 202 — 18
Boston 010 020 100 — 4
E—Gonzalez (7). DP—Toronto 1, Boston 3. LOB—Toronto 4, Boston 5. 2B—Biggio (5), Bichette (14), T.Hernandez (6), K.Hernandez (13). HR—T.Hernandez 2 (10), Gurriel Jr. (6), Semien (15), Bichette (13), Biggio (5), Guerrero Jr. (21), Tellez (4), Bogaerts (12), Dalbec (8). SB—Bichette (8). SF—Semien (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray W,4-2 6 4 3 3 3 10
Thornton 2 2 1 1 0 2
Beasley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Boston
Perez L,4-4 1⅓ 6 5 5 1 0
Arroyo 1 1 2 0 1 0
Weber 5⅔ 13 11 11 2 7
Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T—2:54. A—22,595 (37,755).
Rays 7, Orioles 1
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 Margot rf 5 1 2 0
Mancini 1b 2 0 0 0 Diaz 1b 5 0 1 1
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 2b 3 0 0 0
Mntcstle dh 3 0 0 0 Meadows ph 0 1 0 0
Hays cf 2 1 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 1 1 4
Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 Lowe lf-2b 4 1 1 0
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Mejia c 3 1 2 0
Valaika 2b 3 0 1 1 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 1 3 2
Phillips cf 1 1 0 0
Totals 26 1 2 1 Totals 33 7 10 7
Baltimore 010 000 000 — 1
Tampa Bay 001 200 40x — 7
E—Hays (1). DP—Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 7. HR—Arozarena (8). SB—Walls (3). S—Galvis (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann L,4-4 5⅔ 6 3 3 3 3
Lakins Sr. ⅓ 1 2 2 1 0
Valdez 2 3 2 2 1 2
Tampa Bay
Wacha 2 2 1 1 1 0
Fleming W,6-4 4 0 0 0 1 3
Wisler H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 2
Springs 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Wacha (Mancini).
Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T—2:48. A—9,101 (25,000).
White Sox 4, Tigers 1
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Garcia 2b 4 0 2 2 Grossman rf 3 0 0 0
Goodwin lf 1 0 0 0 Cameron cf 4 0 0 0
Vaughn ph-lf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 5 1 1 0 Haase lf 3 1 1 0
Abreu dh 5 1 3 1 Goodrum ss 2 0 0 1
Grandal 1b 4 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 2 0 0 0
Eaton rf 5 1 2 0 W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0
Engel cf 4 0 1 0 Rogers c 3 0 0 0
Collins c 4 0 1 0 H.Castro 1b 3 0 0 0
Mendick ss 3 1 1 1
Totals 38 4 11 4 Totals 27 1 1 1
Chicago 000 112 000 — 4
Detroit 000 000 100 — 1
LOB—Chicago 12, Detroit 2. 2B—Moncada (13), Garcia (7), Abreu (12), Haase (4). SF—Goodrum (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodon W,6-2 7 1 1 1 2 9
Marshall H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hendriks S,17-20 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Funkhouser 2⅔ 1 0 0 1 1
Alexander L,0-1 2⅓ 4 2 2 0 3
Farmer 1 2 2 2 1 2
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 0
Soto 1 1 0 0 1 0
HBP—Farmer 2 (Engel,Mendick). WP—Rodon.
Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T—2:47. A—14,039 (41,083).
Nationals 5, Giants 0
San Francisco Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tauchman lf 4 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 2 2 4
Yastrzmski rf 4 0 1 0 Turner ss 4 0 0 0
Posey c 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 1 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Zimmrmn 1b 4 0 0 0
Slater ph 1 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 4 1 4 0
Flores 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 Castro 3b 4 0 1 1
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Avila c 3 1 1 0
Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 Robles cf 2 1 1 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Ross p 0 0 0 0
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 Stevensn ph 1 0 0 0
Cueto p 2 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0
Vosler 3b 1 0 1 0
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 30 5 10 5
San Francisco 000 000 000 — 0
Washington 130 010 00x — 5
E—Flores (4), Cueto (1). DP—San Francisco 1, Washington 0. LOB—San Francisco 5, Washington 9. 2B—Yastrzemski (17), Tauchman (4), Vosler (2), Harrison (10), Castro (11). HR—Schwarber 2 (12). S—Robles (2), Ross 3 (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cueto L,4-3 5⅓ 9 5 4 3 2
Alvarez ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Sherfy 2 1 0 0 1 2
Washington
Ross W,3-6 8 5 0 0 0 9
Clay 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.
T—2:49. A—21,569 (41,339).
Dodgers 5, Rangers 3
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 1 1 Betts cf 3 3 2 1
Calhoun lf 5 0 1 1 Lux ss 4 0 2 1
White pr 0 0 0 0 Taylor 2b 3 1 1 0
Garcia cf 5 0 1 0 Beaty 1b 4 0 1 1
Gallo rf 4 0 2 0 Pollock lf 4 1 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 McKinstry 3b 3 0 3 2
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 Raley rf 4 0 1 0
Holt 3b 4 1 1 0 Barnes c 3 0 1 0
Heim c 3 1 2 0 Buehler p 2 0 0 0
Dunning p 1 0 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0
King p 1 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0
Patton p 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez p 0 0 0 0
B.Martin p 0 0 0 0 Burns ph 1 0 0 0
J.Martin ph 1 1 1 1 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 32 5 11 5
Texas 000 000 003 — 3
Los Angeles 103 000 10x — 5
E—B.Martin (1). DP—Texas 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Texas 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Holt (7), Lux (8), McKinstry (6). HR—Betts (7). SB—Gallo (6), Kiner-Falefa (15). S—Dunning (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Dunning L,2-5 4 7 4 4 2 5
King 2⅓ 1 1 1 1 3
Patton ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
B.Martin 1 2 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Buehler W,6-0 6 5 0 0 3 5
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bickford 0 3 3 3 1 0
Jansen S,15-17 1 2 0 0 0 0
Bickford pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
HBP—Dunning (Taylor), Buehler (Solak).
Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T—3:15. A—15,508 (56,000).
Cubs 2, Cardinals 0
St. Louis Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman rf 4 0 0 0 Pederson lf 4 1 0 0
Carlson cf 4 0 1 0 Bryant rf 4 0 1 0
Gldschmdt 1b 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 1
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 3 0 1 0 Happ cf 3 0 0 0
Molina c 3 0 0 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0
Carpentr 2b 2 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0
Martinez p 1 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 3 1 1 0
Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 Alcantara ss 2 0 0 0
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Davies p 2 0 1 0
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 30 2 4 1
St. Louis 000 000 000 — 0
Chicago 002 000 00x — 2
E—DeJong (5), Carpenter (4), Wisdom (2). LOB—St. Louis 5, Chicago 5. 2B—Carlson (12), Sogard (4). S—Martinez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Martinez L,3-7 7 4 2 0 1 6
Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Davies W,4-3 6⅔ 2 0 0 2 6
Tepera H,13 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel S,18-20 1 0 0 0 1 3
Umpires—Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T—2:34. A—35,225 (41,649).