MLB Standings

American League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Tampa Bay    42    24    .636    —    —    7-3    W-3    19-14    23-10

Boston    39    27    .591    3    —    6-4    L-2    19-17    20-10

Toronto    33    30    .524    7½    3    5-5    W-2    13-13    20-17

New York    33    32    .508    8½    4    3-7    L-3    17-16    16-16

Baltimore    22    42    .344    19    14½    5-5    L-4    11-21    11-21

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    41    24    .631    —    —    8-2    W-4    25-11    16-13

Cleveland    34    28    .548    5½    1½    6-4    L-1    16-13    18-15

Kansas City    30    34    .469    10½    6½    2-8    L-3    16-15    14-19

Detroit    26    39    .400    15    11    3-7    L-3    15-19    11-20

Minnesota    26    39    .400    15    11    4-6    L-1    14-21    12-18

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Oakland    40    27    .597    —    —    8-2    W-3    22-18    18-9

Houston    37    28    .569    2    —    6-4    W-1    20-13    17-15

Los Angeles    33    32    .508    6    4    8-2    W-6    18-16    15-16

Seattle    32    35    .478    8    6    4-6    W-1    17-14    15-21

Texas    25    41    .379    14½    12½   3-7    L-1    15-16    10-25

National League

East    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

New York    32    25    .561    —    —    6-4    L-1    17-6    15-19

Philadelphia    32    31    .508    3    5    7-3    W-4    21-12    11-19

Atlanta    30    33    .476    5    7    5-5    W-1    17-17    13-16

Miami    29    36    .446    7    9    5-5    L-1    16-14    13-22

Washington    27    35    .435    7½    9½    4-6    W-1    15-17    12-18

Central    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

Chicago    38    27    .585    —    —    6-4    W-5    24-10    14-17

Milwaukee    38    27    .585    —    —    9-1    W-4    20-15    18-12

Cincinnati    32    31    .508    5    5    8-2    W-3    16-16    16-15

St. Louis    32    33    .492    6    6    1-9    L-3    16-15    16-18

Pittsburgh    23    41    .359    14½   14½   3-7    L-7    13-19    10-22

West    W    L    Pct    GB    WCGB    L10    Str    Home    Away

San Francisco    40    25    .615    —    —    6-4    L-1    18-9    22-16

Los Angeles    39    26    .600    1    —    7-3    W-1    21-11    18-15

San Diego    38    29    .567    3    1    4-6    W-1    21-14    17-15

Colorado    25    41    .379    15½    13½    3-7    L-4    20-14    5-27

Arizona    20    46    .303    20½    18½    0-10    L-10    11-19    9-27

American League

Sunday’s Results

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 18, Boston 4

Seattle 6, Cleveland 2

Houston 14, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Today’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 0-5) at Cleveland (Mejia 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-6) at Oakland (Manaea 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

National League

Sunday’s Results

Washington 5, San Francisco 0

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

Today’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 2-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-2), 5:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5), 5:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 5-5), 5:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (Wood 5-3), 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's box scores

Athletics 6, Royals 3

    Kansas City    Oakland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Merrifield 2b    5    0    1    0    Canha cf    4    0    2    2

C.Santna 1b    5    1    1    1    Chapman 3b    4    1    1    1

Benintendi lf    4    1    1    1    Olson 1b    4    2    2    2

Perez c    3    1    2    0    Lowrie dh    4    0    0    0

Soler dh    3    0    0    0    Pinder lf    3    1    1    0

Dozier rf    4    0    0    0    Murphy c    4    0    1    0

Gutierrez 3b    3    0    0    0    Piscotty rf    4    0    1    0

Taylor cf    3    0    0    0    Andrus ss    4    1    1    1

Lopez ss    3    0    1    1    Kemp 2b    1    1    0    0

Totals    33    3    6    3    Totals    32    6    9    6

Kansas City    011    000    100    —    3

Oakland    121    011    00x    —    6

E—Gutierrez (4). LOB—Kansas City 8, Oakland 6. 2B—Perez (13), Andrus (11), Canha (11). HR—Benintendi (8), C.Santana (11), Chapman (7), Olson 2 (18).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Kansas City

Bubic L,1-2    4⅔    7    5    5    3    5

Zimmer    1⅓    2    1    1    1    0

Holland    1    0    0    0    0    1

E.Santana    1    0    0    0    0    0

Oakland

Bassitt W,7-2    5⅔    5    2    2    3    5

Petit H,11    1⅓    1    1    1    0    0

Diekman H,6    1    0    0    0    0    1

Trivino S,10-12    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Bassitt 2 (Soler,Gutierrez).

Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T—3:08. A—7,060 (46,847).

Angels 10, Diamondbacks 3

    Los Angeles    Arizona

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Upton lf    5    2    3    1    C.Kelly c    5    0    1    1

Walsh 1b    5    1    2    3    Marte cf    3    0    2    0

Stassi c    4    1    1    2    Locastro cf    1    0    0    0

Rendon 3b    5    0    1    0    Escobar 2b    4    0    1    0

J.Iglesias ss    5    0    0    0    Walker 1b    4    1    0    0

Ward rf    4    2    2    0    Cabrera 3b    3    1    1    0

Lagares cf    4    1    1    1    P.Smith lf    3    0    1    1

Sandoval p    3    1    1    0    Reddick rf    4    0    0    0

Cishek p    0    0    0    0    Ahmed ss    2    0    0    0

Ohtani ph    1    0    0    0    Peralta ph    1    0    1    1

Guerra p    0    0    0    0    Ginkel p    0    0    0    0

Fletcher 2b    3    2    2    2    Vargas ph    1    1    1    0

                    Duplantier p    0    0    0    0

                    R.Smith p    2    0    0    0

                    Buchter p    0    0    0    0

                    Rojas ph-ss    1    0    0    0

Totals    39    10    13    9    Totals    34    3    8    3

Los Angeles    240    002    020    —    10

Arizona    000    100    101    —    3

E—Marte (1). DP—Los Angeles 1, Arizona 1. LOB—Los Angeles 5, Arizona 8. 2B—Walsh (15), Ward (5), Lagares (8), Fletcher (8). HR—Stassi (5), Walsh (14). S—Fletcher (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Sandoval W,1-2    6    4    2    2    2    4

Cishek    1    1    0    0    0    1

Guerra    2    3    1    1    2    0

Arizona

Duplantier L,0-3    1⅓    6    6    6    0    0

R.Smith    4⅔    4    2    2    0    5

Buchter    1    0    0    0    1    0

Ginkel    2    3    2    2    0    1

Sandoval pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP—Duplantier (Stassi). WP—Ginkel.

Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T—3:05. A—12,768 (48,686).

Astros 14, Twins 3

    Houston    Minnesota

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Altuve 2b    5    2    1    0    Polanco 2b    4    0    0    0

Brantley dh    5    2    4    4    Donaldsn 3b    2    1    1    0

Jones pr-dh    1    0    0    0    Gordon ss    1    0    0    0

Bregman 3b    4    1    0    1    Cruz dh    4    1    2    1

Alvarez lf    4    2    2    2    Refsnyder rf    3    0    0    0

McCormick lf    2    1    2    1    Sano 1b    4    0    1    0

Gurriel 1b    3    0    0    1    Larnach lf    4    0    2    0

Garcia ph    1    1    1    1    Jeffers c    3    1    1    1

Correa ss    5    2    3    1    Astudillo 3b    1    0    0    0

Tucker rf    5    2    3    2    Simmons ss    2    0    0    0

Straw cf    3    1    2    1    Rortvedt c    1    0    0    0

Stubbs c    5    0    2    0    Celestino cf    3    0    0    0

Totals    43    14    20    14    Totals    32    3    7    2

Houston    100    224    221    —    14

Minnesota    000    011    010    —    3

E—Tucker (2), Larnach (1). DP—Houston 2, Minnesota 0. LOB—Houston 10, Minnesota 5. 2B—Brantley 3 (19), Correa (15), Straw (9), Tucker (16), McCormick (4), Larnach (6). HR—Tucker (13), Alvarez (9), McCormick (6), Jeffers (3), Cruz (13). SB—Straw (8), Alvarez (1). SF—Bregman (2), Gurriel (6), Straw (4), Garcia (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Houston

Valdez W,3-0    7    5    2    1    3    2

Garza Jr.    2    2    1    1    0    2

Minnesota

Pineda L,3-4    4    6    3    3    1    1

Dobnak    2    7    6    6    0    2

Colome    1    3    2    2    1    2

Shoemaker    2    4    3    3    2    1

Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T—3:11. A—19,147 (38,544).

Brewers 5, Pirates 2

    Pittsburgh    Milwaukee

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Frazier 2b    4    0    2    0    Urias 2b-3b    4    2    2    1

Hayes 3b    5    0    1    0    Vogelbch 1b    4    0    1    1

Reynolds cf    5    0    0    0    Hader p    0    0    0    0

Moran 1b    1    1    1    0    Garcia rf    4    1    1    2

Evans 1b    3    0    1    0    Adames ss    3    0    0    0

Stallings c    4    1    1    1    Peterson lf    3    0    0    0

Polanco rf    3    0    1    0    Pina c    3    1    1    0

Gamel lf    4    0    3    0    Bradley Jr. cf    3    0    0    0

Newman ss    3    0    0    1    Reyes 3b    2    0    0    0

Crowe p    3    0    0    0    Suter p    0    0    0    0

Bednar p    0    0    0    0    Boxberger p    0    0    0    0

Howard p    0    0    0    0    Yelich ph    0    0    0    1

Hartlieb p    0    0    0    0    Williams p    0    0    0    0

Gonzalez ph    1    0    0    0    Robertsn 1b    0    0    0    0

                    Houser p    1    0    0    0

                    Lopes 2b    1    1    0    0

Totals    36    2    10    2    Totals    28    5    5    5

Pittsburgh    010    001    000    —    2

Milwaukee    100    003    10x    —    5

E—Urias (12). DP—Pittsburgh 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB—Pittsburgh 10, Milwaukee 1. 2B—Gamel 2 (7), Vogelbach (7), Pina (2). 3B—Urias (1). HR—Stallings (5), Garcia (13). SB—Newman (2). SF—Yelich (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Pittsburgh

Crowe    5    2    2    2    1    8

Bednar L,0-1 BS,0-1    1    2    2    2    0    2

Howard    1    1    1    1    0    1

Hartlieb    1    0    0    0    0    1

Milwaukee

Houser    5⅔   7    2    2    0    2

Suter W,8-3    ⅓    1    0    0    2    0

Boxberger H,9    1    2    0    0    0    1

Williams H,12    1    0    0    0    0    1

Hader S,17-17    1    0    0    0    1    3

Crowe pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T—3:09. A—20,545 (41,900).

Braves 6, Marlins 4

    Atlanta    Miami

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Acuna Jr. rf    3    1    1    0    Chshlm Jr. ss    5    1    1    0

Inciarte cf    2    1    1    1    Marte cf    4    1    2    3

Freeman 1b    4    1    1    0    Aguilar 1b    4    0    1    0

Albies 2b    5    0    1    0    Dickerson lf    3    0    0    0

Almonte lf-rf    3    1    0    0    Sierra lf    1    0    0    0

Riley 3b    3    2    3    3    Duvall rf    4    0    0    0

Adrianza ss    2    0    0    0    Alfaro c    4    0    2    0

Martin p    0    0    0    0    Devers 2b    1    0    0    0

Sandoval ph    1    0    0    0    Curtiss p    1    0    0    0

W.Smith p    0    0    0    0    Detwiler p    0    0    0    0

K.Smith c    5    0    1    1    L.Diaz ph    1    0    0    0

Heredia cf-lf    2    0    1    1    Pop p    0    0    0    0

Smyly p    3    0    0    0    Leon ph    1    0    0    0

Greene p    0    0    0    0    Cimber p    0    0    0    0

Minter p    0    0    0    0    Berti 3b-2b    4    1    2    0

Jackson p    0    0    0    0    Lopez p    0    0    0    0

Swanson ph    1    0    0    0    I.Diaz ph-2b    3    1    1    0

Totals    34    6    9    6    Totals    36    4    9    3

Atlanta    301    011    000    —    6

Miami    000    020    200    —    4

E—Almonte (1), I.Diaz (4). DP—Atlanta 0, Miami 3. LOB—Atlanta 10, Miami 6. 2B—Freeman (7), Heredia (12), Chisholm Jr. (7). HR—Riley (12), Inciarte (1). SB—Marte (8).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

Smyly W,3-3    5    6    2    2    1    6

Greene    1    0    0    0    0    2

Minter   ⅓    2    2    2    0    1

Jackson H,6    ⅔    1    0    0    0    1

Martin H,6    1    0    0    0    0    1

W.Smith S,12-13    1    0    0    0    0    1

Miami

Lopez L,2-4    3    6    4    4    2    2

Curtiss    2    1    1    1    3    2

Detwiler    1    1    1    1    0    1

Pop    2    1    0    0    1    0

Cimber    1    0    0    0    1    0

HBP—Lopez (Heredia), Cimber (Riley). WP—Smyly.

Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T—3:45. A—8,448 (36,742).

Mariners 6, Indians 2

    Seattle    Cleveland

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Crawford ss    5    0    3    1    Hernandz 2b    4    0    0    0

Haniger rf    0    0    0    0    A.Rosario ss    3    0    1    1

Fraley ph-rf    5    1    1    2    Clement ph    1    0    0    0

Seager dh    5    2    3    1    Ramirez 3b    4    0    0    0

France 3b    5    0    1    0    E.Rosario lf    3    1    2    0

Bauers 1b-rf    4    1    2    1    Bradley dh    4    0    1    0

Moore 2b    5    0    1    0    H.Ramirez rf    3    0    1    0

Long Jr. lf    4    1    0    0    Naylor 1b    4    0    0    0

Graveman p    0    0    0    0    Hedges c    3    0    0    0

Trammell cf    4    0    1    0    Zimmer cf    2    1    0    0

Godoy c    3    1    1    1            

Totals    40    6    13    6    Totals    31    2    5    1

Seattle    021    200    001    —    6

Cleveland    000    001    001    —    2

E—E.Rosario (1), Hernandez (5). DP—Seattle 1, Cleveland 0. LOB—Seattle 10, Cleveland 5. 2B—Bauers (3), Seager (15). HR—Seager (13), Fraley (4). SB—Zimmer (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Seattle

Gilbert W,2-2    6⅔    4    1    1    1    6

Misiewicz    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Steckenrider    1    0    0    0    0    0

Graveman    1    1    1    1    1    1

Cleveland

Bieber L,7-4    5⅔    10    5    5    2    8

Shaw    1⅓    0    0    0    1    2

Stephan    2    3    1    0    0    3

HBP—Graveman (H.Ramirez). WP—Graveman, Bieber.

Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T—3:17. A—17,371 (34,788).

Padres 7, Mets 3

    San Diego    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Pham lf    3    2    2    2    Guillorme 3b    3    0    1    0

Tatis Jr. ss    5    1    2    4    Dr.Smith p    0    0    0    0

Machado 3b    4    1    2    1    Gsellman ph    1    0    0    0

Myers rf    4    0    1    0    Lindor ss    4    0    2    0

Hosmer 1b    2    1    1    0    Alonso 1b    3    0    1    0

Kim 2b    2    0    0    0    Do.Smith lf    4    1    0    0

Crnnwrth 2b    2    1    1    0    Pillar rf    4    0    0    0

Rivas c    2    0    0    0    Nido c-3b    4    0    1    0

Melancon p    0    0    0    0    Williams cf    4    1    2    0

Mateo cf    2    0    0    0    Peraza 2b    4    1    1    2

Grisham cf    2    0    0    0    Lucchesi p    1    0    0    0

Paddack p    2    0    0    0    Drury ph    1    0    0    0

Profar ph    0    1    0    0    Familia p    0    0    0    0

Hill p    0    0    0    0    Barnes p    0    0    0    0

Adams p    0    0    0    0    McCann c    2    0    0    0

Pagan p    0    0    0    0            

Caratini ph-c    1    0    0    0            

Totals    31    7    9    7    Totals    35    3    8    2

San Diego    100    000    600    —    7

New York    000    020    010    —    3

E—Cronenworth (5). DP—San Diego 0, New York 4. LOB—San Diego 4, New York 7. 2B—Lindor (8), Williams (1). HR—Pham (5), Tatis Jr. (19), Machado (9), Peraza (4). S—Rivas (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Diego

Paddack W,3-5    6    6    2    2    0    9

Hill    ⅔    1    0    0    1    1

Adams    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Pagan    1    1    1    0    0    0

Melancon    1    0    0    0    0    2

New York

Lucchesi    5    4    1    1    1    6

Familia L,2-1    1⅔    3    4    4    3    2

Barnes   ⅓    2    2    2    0    1

Dr.Smith    2    0    0    0    2    1

HBP—Pagan (Alonso). WP—Hill.

Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T—3:24. A—19,581 (41,922).

Reds 6, Rockies 2

    Colorado    Cincinnati

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tapia lf    5    1    2    0    India 2b    3    1    1    0

Daza cf    3    0    1    0    Winker lf    3    0    2    2

Blackmon rf    4    0    1    1    Castellans rf    4    0    1    0

Story ss    4    0    0    0    Naquin cf    3    1    1    1

McMahn 3b    5    1    1    1    Sims p    0    0    0    0

Rodgers 2b    2    0    0    0    Votto 1b    4    1    1    1

Cron 1b    1    0    0    0    Suarez 3b    4    1    1    2

Nunez c    4    0    1    0    Freeman 3b    0    0    0    0

Senzatela p    3    0    0    0    Barnhart c    4    0    0    0

Estevez p    0    0    0    0    Farmer ss    3    1    1    0

Hampson ph    1    0    0    0    Santillan p    2    0    0    0

Almonte p    0    0    0    0    Hendrix p    0    0    0    0

                    Brach p    0    0    0    0

                    Garrett p    0    0    0    0

                    Hembree p    0    0    0    0

                    Akiyama ph    1    1    1    0

Totals    32    2    6    2    Totals    31    6    9    6

Colorado    100    000    100    —    2

Cincinnati    030    000    30x    —    6

DP—Colorado 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB—Colorado 12, Cincinnati 5. 2B—Daza (7), Naquin (10), Castellanos (23), Winker 2 (12), Akiyama (3). HR—McMahon (15), Suarez (14). SB—Story (9). SF—Blackmon (1), Naquin (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Colorado

Senzatela L,2-7    6    8    5    5    0    4

Estevez    1    1    1    1    1    1

Almonte    1    0    0    0    0    1

Cincinnati

Santillan    4⅔    5    1    1    4    5

Hendrix W,3-1    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Brach H,2    ⅔    0    0    0    1    2

Garrett H,2    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Hembree H,3    1    1    1    1    1    2

Sims    2    0    0    0    0    2

Senzatela pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP—Santillan 2 (Daza, Story), Senzatela 2 (Winker, Farmer).

Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Sean Barber; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T—3:11. A—18,268 (42,319).

Phillies 7, Yankees 0

    New York    Philadelphia

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

LeMahiu 1b    4    0    2    0    Herrera cf    5    2    2    1

Torres ss    4    0    1    0    Segura 2b    4    1    3    2

Odor 2b    4    0    1    0    Williams 2b    0    0    0    0

Urshela 3b    4    0    0    0    Realmuto c    4    1    2    2

Sanchez c    3    0    0    0    Harper rf    4    1    1    0

Andujar lf    3    0    0    0    Hoskins 1b    4    0    0    0

Gardner cf    3    0    0    0    McCutchn lf    3    1    2    2

Frazier rf    2    0    0    0    Jankowski lf    0    0    0    0

German p    1    0    0    0    Bohm 3b    4    1    1    0

Peralta p    0    0    0    0    Torreyes ss    4    0    0    0

Gittens ph    1    0    0    0    Nola p    2    0    1    0

Luetge p    0    0    0    0    Brogdon p    0    0    0    0

Wade ph    1    0    0    0    Joyce ph    1    0    0    0

Loaisiga p    0    0    0    0    De Ls Snts p    0    0    0    0

Totals    30    0    4    0    Totals    35    7    12    7

New York    000    000    000    —    0

Philadelphia    130    030    00x    —    7

E—LeMahieu (5). DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB—New York 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B—Odor (6), Torres (9), McCutchen 2 (9), Herrera (11). 3B—Segura (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

New York

German L,4-4    4⅓    10    7    7    1    2

Peralta    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Luetge    2    1    0    0    0    2

Loaisiga    1    0    0    0    0    1

Philadelphia

Nola W,5-4    7⅔    3    0    0    1    9

Brogdon    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

De Los Santos    1    1    0    0    0    2

HBP—Luetge (McCutchen).

Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Chad Whitson.

T—2:57. A—38,512 (42,792).

Toronto 18, Boston 4

    Toronto    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Semien 2b    4    2    2    2    K.Hernndz cf    4    0    1    2

Panik 2b    1    0    0    0    Verdugo rf    3    0    0    0

Bichette ss    5    5    4    3    Martinez lf    4    0    1    0

Gurrro Jr. 1b    5    2    3    3    Bogaerts ss    3    1    1    1

Tellez 1b    1    1    1    2    Renfroe dh    2    0    0    0

T.Hernndz rf    6    2    3    6    Gonzalez p    1    0    0    0

Grichuk dh    5    0    1    0    Arroyo 2b-p    4    1    1    0

Gurriel Jr. lf    5    2    3    1    Dalbec 3b    3    1    1    1

Biggio 3b    4    2    2    1    Plawecki c    4    1    1    0

Adams c    5    0    0    0    Santana 1b    4    0    0    0

Davis cf    3    2    1    0            

Totals    44    18    20    18    Totals    32    4    6    4

Toronto    410    441    202    —    18

Boston    010    020    100    —    4

E—Gonzalez (7). DP—Toronto 1, Boston 3. LOB—Toronto 4, Boston 5. 2B—Biggio (5), Bichette (14), T.Hernandez (6), K.Hernandez (13). HR—T.Hernandez 2 (10), Gurriel Jr. (6), Semien (15), Bichette (13), Biggio (5), Guerrero Jr. (21), Tellez (4), Bogaerts (12), Dalbec (8). SB—Bichette (8). SF—Semien (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Toronto

Ray W,4-2    6    4    3    3    3    10

Thornton    2    2    1    1    0    2

Beasley    1    0    0    0    1    0

Boston

Perez L,4-4    1⅓   6    5    5    1    0

Arroyo    1    1    2    0    1    0

Weber    5⅔    13    11    11    2    7

Gonzalez    1    0    0    0    0    0

Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T—2:54. A—22,595 (37,755).

Rays 7, Orioles 1

    Baltimore    Tampa Bay

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Stewart lf    4    0    1    0    Margot rf    5    1    2    0

Mancini 1b    2    0    0    0    Diaz 1b    5    0    1    1

Santander rf    4    0    0    0    Brosseau 2b    3    0    0    0

Mntcstle dh    3    0    0    0    Meadows ph    0    1    0    0

Hays cf    2    1    0    0    Arozarena dh    4    1    1    4

Galvis ss    2    0    0    0    Lowe lf-2b    4    1    1    0

Franco 3b    3    0    0    0    Mejia c    3    1    2    0

Valaika 2b    3    0    1    1    Wendle 3b    4    0    0    0

Wynns c    3    0    0    0    Walls ss    4    1    3    2

                    Phillips cf    1    1    0    0

Totals    26    1    2    1    Totals    33    7    10    7

Baltimore    010    000    000    —    1

Tampa Bay    001    200    40x    —    7

E—Hays (1). DP—Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 7. HR—Arozarena (8). SB—Walls (3). S—Galvis (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

Zimmermann L,4-4    5⅔    6    3    3    3    3

Lakins Sr.    ⅓    1    2    2    1    0

Valdez    2    3    2    2    1    2

Tampa Bay

Wacha    2    2    1    1    1    0

Fleming W,6-4    4    0    0    0    1    3

Wisler H,1    1    0    0    0    0    1

Kittredge    1    0    0    0    0    2

Springs    1    0    0    0    0    1

HBP—Wacha (Mancini).

Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T—2:48. A—9,101 (25,000).

White Sox 4, Tigers 1

    Chicago    Detroit

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Garcia 2b    4    0    2    2    Grossman rf    3    0    0    0

Goodwin lf    1    0    0    0    Cameron cf    4    0    0    0

Vaughn ph-lf    3    0    0    0    Cabrera dh    4    0    0    0

Moncada 3b    5    1    1    0    Haase lf    3    1    1    0

Abreu dh    5    1    3    1    Goodrum ss    2    0    0    1

Grandal 1b    4    0    0    0    Paredes 3b    2    0    0    0

Eaton rf    5    1    2    0    W.Castro 2b    3    0    0    0

Engel cf    4    0    1    0    Rogers c    3    0    0    0

Collins c    4    0    1    0    H.Castro 1b    3    0    0    0

Mendick ss    3    1    1    1            

Totals    38    4    11    4    Totals    27    1    1    1

Chicago    000    112    000    —    4

Detroit    000    000    100    —    1

LOB—Chicago 12, Detroit 2. 2B—Moncada (13), Garcia (7), Abreu (12), Haase (4). SF—Goodrum (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Rodon W,6-2    7    1    1    1    2    9

Marshall H,6    1    0    0    0    0    2

Hendriks S,17-20    1    0    0    0    0    1

Detroit

Funkhouser    2⅔    1    0    0    1    1

Alexander L,0-1    2⅓    4    2    2    0    3

Farmer    1    2    2    2    1    2

Jimenez    1    1    0    0    0    0

Garcia    1    2    0    0    0    0

Soto    1    1    0    0    1    0

HBP—Farmer 2 (Engel,Mendick). WP—Rodon.

Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T—2:47. A—14,039 (41,083).

Nationals 5, Giants 0

    San Francisco    Washington

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tauchman lf    4    0    1    0    Schwarber lf    4    2    2    4

Yastrzmski rf    4    0    1    0    Turner ss    4    0    0    0

Posey c    4    0    0    0    Soto rf    4    0    1    0

Crawford ss    3    0    0    0    Zimmrmn 1b    4    0    0    0

Slater ph    1    0    0    0    Harrison 2b    4    1    4    0

Flores 3b-2b    4    0    1    0    Castro 3b    4    0    1    1

Belt 1b    3    0    0    0    Avila c    3    1    1    0

Solano 2b    3    0    1    0    Robles cf    2    1    1    0

Sherfy p    0    0    0    0    Ross p    0    0    0    0

Duggar cf    3    0    0    0    Stevensn ph    1    0    0    0

Cueto p    2    0    0    0    Clay p    0    0    0    0

Alvarez p    0    0    0    0            

Vosler 3b    1    0    1    0            

Totals    32    0    5    0    Totals    30    5    10    5

San Francisco    000    000    000    —    0

Washington    130    010    00x    —    5

E—Flores (4), Cueto (1). DP—San Francisco 1, Washington 0. LOB—San Francisco 5, Washington 9. 2B—Yastrzemski (17), Tauchman (4), Vosler (2), Harrison (10), Castro (11). HR—Schwarber 2 (12). S—Robles (2), Ross 3 (4).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Francisco

Cueto L,4-3    5⅓    9    5    4    3    2

Alvarez    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Sherfy    2    1    0    0    1    2

Washington

Ross W,3-6    8    5    0    0    0    9

Clay    1    0    0    0    0    1

Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T—2:49. A—21,569 (41,339).

Dodgers 5, Rangers 3

    Texas    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Kinr-Falfa ss    4    0    1    1    Betts cf    3    3    2    1

Calhoun lf    5    0    1    1    Lux ss    4    0    2    1

White pr    0    0    0    0    Taylor 2b    3    1    1    0

Garcia cf    5    0    1    0    Beaty 1b    4    0    1    1

Gallo rf    4    0    2    0    Pollock lf    4    1    0    0

Lowe 1b    4    0    1    0    McKinstry 3b    3    0    3    2

Solak 2b    4    0    0    0    Raley rf    4    0    1    0

Holt 3b    4    1    1    0    Barnes c    3    0    1    0

Heim c    3    1    2    0    Buehler p    2    0    0    0

Dunning p    1    0    0    0    Pujols ph    1    0    0    0

King p    1    0    0    0    Treinen p    0    0    0    0

Patton p    0    0    0    0    Gonzalez p    0    0    0    0

B.Martin p    0    0    0    0    Burns ph    1    0    0    0

J.Martin ph    1    1    1    1    Bickford p    0    0    0    0

                    Jansen p    0    0    0    0

Totals    36    3    10    3    Totals    32    5    11    5

Texas    000    000    003    —    3

Los Angeles    103    000    10x    —    5

E—B.Martin (1). DP—Texas 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Texas 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Holt (7), Lux (8), McKinstry (6). HR—Betts (7). SB—Gallo (6), Kiner-Falefa (15). S—Dunning (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Texas

Dunning L,2-5    4    7    4    4    2    5

King    2⅓    1    1    1    1    3

Patton    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

B.Martin    1    2    0    0    0    1

Los Angeles

Buehler W,6-0    6    5    0    0    3    5

Treinen    1    0    0    0    0    1

Gonzalez    1    0    0    0    0    0

Bickford    0    3    3    3    1    0

Jansen S,15-17    1    2    0    0    0    0

Bickford pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP—Dunning (Taylor), Buehler (Solak).

Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T—3:15. A—15,508 (56,000).

Cubs 2, Cardinals 0

    St. Louis    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Edman rf    4    0    0    0    Pederson lf    4    1    0    0

Carlson cf    4    0    1    0    Bryant rf    4    0    1    0

Gldschmdt 1b    3    0    0    0    Rizzo 1b    4    0    1    1

Arenado 3b    4    0    0    0    Contreras c    4    0    0    0

O’Neill lf    3    0    1    0    Happ cf    3    0    0    0

Molina c    3    0    0    0    Tepera p    0    0    0    0

Carpentr 2b    2    0    0    0    Kimbrel p    0    0    0    0

DeJong ss    3    0    0    0    Wisdom 3b    3    0    0    0

Martinez p    1    0    0    0    Sogard 2b    3    1    1    0

Sosa ph    1    0    0    0    Alcantara ss    2    0    0    0

Helsley p    0    0    0    0    Davies p    2    0    1    0

                    Marisnick cf    1    0    0    0

Totals    28    0    2    0    Totals    30    2    4    1

St. Louis    000    000    000    —    0

Chicago    002    000    00x    —    2

E—DeJong (5), Carpenter (4), Wisdom (2). LOB—St. Louis 5, Chicago 5. 2B—Carlson (12), Sogard (4). S—Martinez (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

St. Louis

Martinez L,3-7    7    4    2    0    1    6

Helsley    1    0    0    0    0    0

Chicago

Davies W,4-3    6⅔    2    0    0    2    6

Tepera H,13    1⅓   0    0    0    0    0

Kimbrel S,18-20    1    0    0    0    1    3

Umpires—Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T—2:34. A—35,225 (41,649).

Tags