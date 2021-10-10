Postseason Glance
All Times Pacific
x-if necessary
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Thursday, Oct. 7, Result: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Friday, Oct. 8, Result: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6
Sunday’s Result: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings
Today’s Game: Tampa Bay at Boston (Rodriguez 13-8), 4:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Wednesday’s Game: Boston at Tampa Bay, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)
Houston 2, Chicago 1
Thursday, Oct. 7, Result: Houston 6, Chicago 1
Friday, Oct. 8, Result: Houston 9, Chicago 4
Sunday’s Result: Chicago 12, Houston 6
Today’s Game: Houston (Urquidy 8-3) at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 12:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Wednesday’s Game: Chicago at Houston, 6:07 p.m. (FS1)
Red Sox 6, Rays 4
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lowe 2b 6 0 0 0 Schwarbr 1b 5 2 3 1
Franco ss 6 2 2 1 Dalbec 1b 1 0 0 0
Meadows lf 4 1 2 2 Hernandez cf 6 1 3 2
Margot pr-rf 2 1 1 0 Devers 3b 6 0 1 1
Cruz dh 6 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 6 0 1 0
Diaz ph-1b 4 0 1 0 Martinez dh 6 0 1 0
Arozarena lf 5 0 1 1 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0
Zunino c 6 0 0 0 Vazquez ph-c 3 1 1 2
Wendle 3b 2 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 0
Luplow 1b 2 0 0 0
Totals 49 4 10 4 Totals 49 6 15 6
Tampa Bay 200 000 020 000 0 — 4
Boston 102 010 000 000 2 — 6
E—Schwarber (1). DP—Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B—Wendle (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Kiermaier (1), Arroyo (1). HR—Meadows (1), Franco (1), Schwarber (1), Hernandez (2), Vazquez (1). SB—Arozarena (2). S—Vazquez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 2 6 3 3 0 1
Fleming ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 1 2
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wisler 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Chargois 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 1
Robertson 2 2 0 0 0 1
Patino L,0-1 1⅓ 1 2 2 1 0
Boston
Eovaldi 5 3 2 2 1 8
Taylor H,1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Brasier H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Davis H,1 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0
Robles BS,0-1 ⅔ 3 2 2 0 1
Whitlock 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 3
Pivetta W,1-0 4 3 0 0 1 7
Rasmussen pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Brasier pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Dan Bellino.
T—5:14. A—37,224 (37,755).
White Sox 12, Astros 6
Houston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 Anderson ss 6 2 3 1
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 5 2 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 1 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1
Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 3
Correa ss 3 2 0 0 Jimenez lf 5 0 2 2
Tucker rf 4 2 2 4 Engel rf 0 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 2 2 0
Meyers cf 3 0 1 1 Sheets dh 4 1 2 0
Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 Vaughn ph 1 1 1 1
Maldondo c 3 0 0 0 L.Garcia rf-lf 5 2 2 4
Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Hernandz 2b 3 0 1 0
Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 41 12 16 12
Houston 032 100 000 — 6
Chicago 105 300 03x — 12
E—Gurriel (1). LOB—Houston 4, Chicago 11. 2B—Tucker (1), Vaughn (1), L.Garcia (1). HR—Tucker (2), Grandal (1), L.Garcia (1). SB—Meyers (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia 2⅔ 5 5 5 3 3
Y.Garcia L,0-1⅓ 4 4 4 0 1
Greinke 1 2 0 0 0 1
Javier 2⅔ 0 0 0 2 6
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Raley ⅓ 5 3 3 0 0
Chicago
Cease 1⅔ 2 3 3 3 2
Kopech W,1-0 2⅓ 4 3 3 1 5
Tepera H,1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Bummer H,1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 4
Kimbrel H,1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Javier (Abreu).
Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Lance Barrett; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Adam Hamari.
T—4:27. A—40,288 (40,615).
National League
San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 1
Friday, Oct. 8, Result: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0
Saturday’s Result: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2
Today’s Game: San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 6:37 p.m. (TBS)
x-Tuesday’s Game: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 6:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday’s Game: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 6:07 p.m. (TBS)
Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1
Friday, Oct. 8, Result: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
Saturday’s Result: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Today’s Game: Milwaukee (Peralta 10-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 10:07 a.m. (TBS)
Tuesday’s Game: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 2:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday’s Game: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:07 p.m. (TBS)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Friday’s Game: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 16: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 18: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)
x-Friday, Oct. 22: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)
x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)
National League
Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee Winner (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)
x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)
x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)
x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)