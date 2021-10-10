Postseason Glance

All Times Pacific

x-if necessary

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Thursday, Oct. 7, Result: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Friday, Oct. 8, Result: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Sunday’s Result: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings

Today’s Game: Tampa Bay at Boston (Rodriguez 13-8), 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday’s Game: Boston at Tampa Bay, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)

Houston 2, Chicago 1

Thursday, Oct. 7, Result: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Friday, Oct. 8, Result: Houston 9, Chicago 4

Sunday’s Result: Chicago 12, Houston 6

Today’s Game: Houston (Urquidy 8-3) at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 12:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday’s Game: Chicago at Houston, 6:07 p.m. (FS1)

Red Sox 6, Rays 4

    Tampa Bay    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Lowe 2b    6    0    0    0    Schwarbr 1b    5    2    3    1

Franco ss    6    2    2    1    Dalbec 1b    1    0    0    0

Meadows lf    4    1    2    2    Hernandez cf    6    1    3    2

Margot pr-rf    2    1    1    0    Devers 3b    6    0    1    1

Cruz dh    6    0    1    0    Bogaerts ss    5    0    0    0

Choi 1b    2    0    0    0    Verdugo lf    6    0    1    0

Diaz ph-1b    4    0    1    0    Martinez dh    6    0    1    0

Arozarena lf    5    0    1    1    Renfroe rf    4    1    2    0

Kiermaier cf    4    0    1    0    Plawecki c    2    0    0    0

Zunino c    6    0    0    0    Vazquez ph-c    3    1    1    2

Wendle 3b    2    0    1    0    Arroyo 2b    5    1    3    0

Luplow 1b    2    0    0    0            

Totals    49    4    10    4    Totals    49    6    15    6

Tampa Bay    200    000    020    000    0    —    4

Boston    102    010    000    000    2    —    6

E—Schwarber (1). DP—Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B—Wendle (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Kiermaier (1), Arroyo (1). HR—Meadows (1), Franco (1), Schwarber (1), Hernandez (2), Vazquez (1). SB—Arozarena (2). S—Vazquez (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Tampa Bay

Rasmussen    2    6    3    3    0    1

Fleming    ⅔   1    0    0    0    1

Kittredge    1⅓    2    0    0    0    2

Fairbanks    1    1    1    1    1    2

Feyereisen    1    1    0    0    0    0

Wisler    1⅓   0    0    0    0    0

Chargois    1⅔    1    0    0    1    1

Robertson    2    2    0    0    0    1

Patino L,0-1    1⅓    1    2    2    1    0

Boston

Eovaldi    5    3    2    2    1    8

Taylor H,1⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Brasier H,2    1    0    0    0    0    1

Davis H,1    ⅓   0    0    0    1    0

Robles BS,0-1    ⅔    3    2    2    0    1

Whitlock    1⅓    0    0    0    1    3

Pivetta W,1-0    4    3    0    0    1    7

Rasmussen pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Brasier pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Dan Bellino.

T—5:14. A—37,224 (37,755).

White Sox 12, Astros 6

    Houston    Chicago

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Altuve 2b    3    1    0    0    Anderson ss    6    2    3    1

Brantley lf    4    0    1    0    Robert cf    5    2    1    0

Bregman 3b    4    0    2    1    Abreu 1b    4    1    1    1

Alvarez dh    3    1    0    0    Grandal c    3    1    1    3

Correa ss    3    2    0    0    Jimenez lf    5    0    2    2

Tucker rf    4    2    2    4    Engel rf    0    0    0    0

Gurriel 1b    4    0    0    0    Moncada 3b    5    2    2    0

Meyers cf    3    0    1    1    Sheets dh    4    1    2    0

Diaz ph    1    0    0    0    Vaughn ph    1    1    1    1

Maldondo c    3    0    0    0    L.Garcia rf-lf    5    2    2    4

Castro ph    1    0    0    0    Hernandz 2b    3    0    1    0

Totals    33    6    6    6    Totals    41    12    16    12

Houston    032    100    000    —    6

Chicago    105    300    03x    —    12

E—Gurriel (1). LOB—Houston 4, Chicago 11. 2B—Tucker (1), Vaughn (1), L.Garcia (1). HR—Tucker (2), Grandal (1), L.Garcia (1). SB—Meyers (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Houston

Garcia    2⅔   5    5    5    3    3

Y.Garcia L,0-1⅓    4    4    4    0    1

Greinke    1    2    0    0    0    1

Javier    2⅔    0    0    0    2    6

Stanek    1    0    0    0    0    2

Raley    ⅓    5    3    3    0    0

Chicago

Cease    1⅔   2    3    3    3    2

Kopech W,1-0    2⅓    4    3    3    1    5

Tepera H,1    2    0    0    0    0    3

Bummer H,1    1⅔    0    0    0    0    4

Kimbrel H,1    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Hendriks    1    0    0    0    0    2

Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP—Javier (Abreu).

Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Lance Barrett; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Adam Hamari.

T—4:27. A—40,288 (40,615).

National League

San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 1

Friday, Oct. 8, Result: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

Saturday’s Result: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

Today’s Game: San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 6:37 p.m. (TBS)

x-Tuesday’s Game: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 6:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday’s Game: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 6:07 p.m. (TBS)

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1

Friday, Oct. 8, Result: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday’s Result: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Today’s Game: Milwaukee (Peralta 10-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 10:07 a.m. (TBS)

Tuesday’s Game: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 2:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday’s Game: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:07 p.m. (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Friday’s Game: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee Winner (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)

