JUNE 12, 1920 — Man o’ War won the Belmont Stakes, which was run at 1 3/8-miles, in 2:14 1/5. He shattered the world record by 3 1/5 seconds and sets the American dirt-course record for that distance.
LEGION BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Cubs at Gooding (Idaho) Diamondbacks (2), 10 a.m.
Tri-City Prep at Palouse Patriots (2), noon at Pullman’s Quann Field
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB – Boston at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7) and KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — various tournaments, 3 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis Channel.
Auto racing — Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 3:55 a.m., ESPN; NTT IndyCar Series: Sonsio Grand Prix, 10 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350, 1 p.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: Scandinavian Mixed, 4:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic, 9 a.m., TGC and 10 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, noon, TGC; USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League group stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, 6 a.m., FS1; Norway vs. Sweden, 9 a.m., FS1; Spain vs. Czech Republic, 11:30 a.m., FS2; MLS: New England at Sporting KC, noon, ABC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., FS2
College baseball — NCAA tournament super regional: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Auburn at Oregon St., game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Boston at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4 p.m., ESPN
Track and field — USATF: NYC Grand Prix, 1 p.m., NBC
USFL — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m., Fox; Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Bowling — PWBA: BVL Classic, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Rugby — MLR Western eliminator: San Diego at Seattle, 7 p.m., FS2; NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown, 11 p.m., FS2