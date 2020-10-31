Sun shining on Clearwater Valley?

Allen Hutchens, who is wrapping up his first season as Clearwater Valley’s football coach, was playing quarterback the last time the Rams won any state playoff contest, more than 25 years ago.
If this year’s seeding is to be believed, however, his eighth-ranked team is a slight favorite to achieve that feat at 2 p.m. Pacific today as it opens its Idaho 1A Division I playoff campaign against the Grace Grizzlies at Parma High School.
The Rams of Kooskia have been regular qualifiers for State in recent years, but advancing to the latter stages there has been a steep hump to get over. They suffered a 56-0 loss to Valley in the opening round two years ago, then got on the board only to fall 56-8 to Butte County at the same stage last year. But Hutchens sees promising signs that their third consecutive berth may prove to be the charm.
“We’re upbeat, and we’re in a good spot right now,” he said. “I’ve got some kids back, and our offensive and defensive lines are playing very well. We’ve got a good game plan, and we’re ready to go down there and give Grace everything we have.”
Quarterback Anthony Fabbi will be returning to action for the first time since injuring his leg in an 18-16 win against Potlatch early this month. Fabbi led the Rams with 145 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in that contest — a showing that earned him Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week honors.
“He’s looking good,” Hutchens said. “He’s throwing the ball well, moving around well, and I’m going to go with him right off the bat. He’s going to be my signal-caller.”
Fabbi will rely in part on receivers Connor Jackson and Ridge Shown, for whom Hutchens offered high praise. Junior tailback and middle linebacker Dylan Pickering is making his third consecutive trip to State as a starter, and Hutchens handed additional kudos to linemen Austin Curtis, Layton Schlieper, Kyler Schroeder, Isaac Goodwin and Anthony Carter.
CV brings a regular-season record of 5-3 and a third-place finish in Whitepine League Division I conference standings. Grace has a 3-4 mark on the season, but went 2-0 to lead a three-team field in the Snake River Conference. Hutchens had no prior familiarity with the Grizzlies, but has watched them on film in preparation for this week’s contest.
“They run some I-formation, and they’ll spread you out,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of kids. It’s going to be a good battle; it’s a good first-round matchup for us.”
Erratic though it has been lately, the weather looks set to cooperate in the staging of that battle with the forecast calling for a sunny 60-degree afternoon in Parma.
“I want us to execute and compete and play a good game, win or lose,” Hutchens said. “I want us to go down there and perform well. Load big and run right at people is what we’re going to do; we’re going to line up and run downhill at you.
“...We’re going to go down there and give it everything we’ve got.”
