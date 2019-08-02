The 2019 CrashMania points series continues with the She’s Wild Summer Derby presented by Rogers Toyota and held at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds this Saturday at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s event is the third in a seven-event season, following the She’s Wild Spring Derby on May 4 and the All Wheels Weekend Demo Derby on June 15. It is also the third demolition derby held at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds since the management’s split with former associate Eric Christiansen and his company, EC Enterprises.
The CrashMania points series, in which competitors earn cumulative scores from one event to another, is currently led by Karson Dockins of Othello, Wash., who is out front by 100 points through the first two events with a total of 335. He is followed by Creighton Moore of Elgin, Ore. with 235 points. Clarkston’s RJ Gallagher is seventh overall and leads the Tribune leadership area at 195 points.
Saturday’s program will begin with “oval racing” encircling the Roundup Grounds stadium before progressing to demolition events for small trucks, small cars, full-sized trucks and the CrashMania main event of big cars.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $15 online or at Lewiston Les Schwab, or $18 at the gate.