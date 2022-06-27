MISSOULA, Mont. — For the third time this weekend, the Latah County Generals 14-and-under baseball team threw a no-hitter.
Three pitchers combined to hold the River City Rams hitless as the Generals earned a 10-3 victory to take the Big Sky Championships tournament title Sunday.
This was after Latah County (18-3) held the Kalispell Sluggers to just one hit in a 15-3 win in the semifinal round in a game called after four innings because of the time limit.
Three of the games this weekend the Generals threw no-hitters, including twice against River City.
"Our pitching was 100 percent dialed in," club director Jeremy Spener said. "And truthfully, you don't get a no-hitter without a good defense. We put the lid on anything they had going when the defense had a bit of an issue."
Butch Kiblen, Andrew Hurley and Oliver Spencer combined to throw the gem in the title game. Kiblen allowed six walks and three unearned runs in the first five innings, striking out 11, to pick up the win. Hurley and Spencer each threw an inning and each struck out two.
"These kids have been with me since 9, the majority of them, and they continue to work on their craft," Spencer said.
The Generals struck for five first-inning runs and had five in the final two innings.
Kiblen went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI.
Against the Sluggers, Quinton Naranjo went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBI. Daniel Rolovich had two hits and scored three runs as Latah County scored 14 runs in the first three innings.
CHAMPIONSHIP
River City 003 000 0—3 0 6
Latah County 500 041 x—10 9 2
Wallace, Richardson (2), Cooney (6) and Cooney, Wallace (2); Kiblen, Hurley (6), Spencer (7) and Clark. W—Kiblen. L—Richardson.
Latah County hits — Kiblen 4 (2B), Naranjo, Rolovich, Hurley, Spencer, Gilmore.
SEMIFINAL ROUND
Kalispell 010 2—3 1 4
Latah County 356 1—15 13 4
Eli, Neil (3) and Trey; Gilmore, Tondevold (4) and Naranjo, Sepncer (4). W—Gilmore. L—Eli.
Kalispell hit — Tate.
Latah County hits — Naranjo 3 (2 2B), Rolovich 2, Tondevold 2, Durrett, Kiblen, Hurley, Gilmore, Fitt.
Generals 16U splits pair of games
LIBBY, Mont. — The Latah County Generals 16U team fell in their final two games at the Big Bucks tournament.
The Generals dropped a 7-1 decision against the Mission Valley Mariners to finish in fourth place in a 19U tournament. The team also fell 15-9 late Saturday to the Bitterroot Bucks.
Against the Mariners, Latah County would take the early lead with a run in the top of the first before Mission Valley scored the final seven runs of the game.
The Generals were outhit 11-6 and six different players accumulated one hit each for the locals.
JP Breese was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the Generals loss to the Bucs. Levi Anderson went 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBI as Latah County outhit Bitterroot 12-9. The two teams were playing for the second time in the tournament, and the Generals took the first game 6-5 on Thursday on Conor Jackson's walk-off double.
A full linescore on the game against the Bucs was unavailable.
Latah County 100 000—1 6 2
Mission Valley 101 320—7 11 0
Inderrieden, Izzo (6) and Marshall; X. Fisher and E. Fisher. L—Inderrieden.
Latah County hits — Breese, Greene, Olive, Anderson, Izzo, Holmes.
Mission Valley hits — Wadsworth 2 (2B), McCauley 2 (2B), X. Fisher 2, Hendriksen 2, Muzquiz, E. Fisher, Davis.
Camas Prairie, L-C Cubs split doubleheader
COTTONWOOD — Blake Schoo hit a pair of home runs and drove in five and went the distance on the mound as the host Zephyrs beat the Cubs 12-2 in the first game of American Legion doubleheader shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
In the nightcap, L-C (10-8) pounded Camas Prarie (6-3) in a game shortened because of run-rule, 15-0.
Ryan Lockart went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Cody Klement went 3-for-3 with three runs scored for Camas Prairie, which outhit L-C 14-4 in the opener.
Trace Roberts went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Mason Way was 2-for-2 with a run scored for the Cubs.
L-C scored its two runs in the first on two hits, two hit batsmen and an error.
The Zephyrs got two in their half of the second on a pair of singles and a bad pickoff play.
Camas Prairie then got Schoo's first homer of the game on a two-run shot to center for a 4-2 lead in the third.
The Zephyrs then tallied two more in the fourth on a Taven Ebert single and a Colton McElroy double.
Camas Prairie put it away with six in the fifth, with Schoo's three-run blast to center invoking the 10-run rule.
Schoo walked two allowed an unearned run, striking out nine.
In the nightcap, Roberts went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, an home run, three runs scored and four RBI to pace the Cubs, who scored in every inning. Way went 2-for-3 with two doubles and Guy Krasselt went 2-for-4 with four runs cored and an RBI.
Levi Johnson went the distance to pick up the win for L-C, scattering four hits and a walk, striking out three.
Roberts had an RBI double in the first, a two-run homer in a four-run second and a RBI triple in a six-run fourth for the Cubs, who outhit the Zephyrs 14-4.
Four players each had one hit for Camas Prairie.
LC Cubs 200 00—2 4 1
Camas Prairie 022 26—12 14 1
Toby Elliott, Austin Topp (5) and Trace Green; Blake Schoo and David Goicoa. L—Elliott.
LC Cubs hits — Trace Roberts 2 (2B), Mason Way 2.
Camas Prairie hits — Ryan Lockart 3 (2B), Cody Klement 3, Blake Schoo 2 (2 HR), Sam Lindsley 2, Colton McElroy (2B), Noah Behler, David Goicoa, Taven Ebert.
———
LC Cubs 141 36—15 14 1
Camas Prairie 000 00—0 4 1
Levi Johnson and Race Currin; Carter Mundt, Colton McElroy (3) and Cody Klement. L—Mundt.
LC Cubs hits — Trace Roberts 4 (2 2B, 3B, HR), Mason Way 2 (2B), Guy Krasselt, Zack Bambacigno (2B), Race Currin, Nate Somers, Lance Bambacigno, Jackson Slagg, Toby Elliott.
Camas Prairie hits — Carter Mundt, Blake Schoo, James Aragon, Kayen Sickels.
TRACK AND FIELD
Allen almost made it to world meet
EUGENE, Ore. — Former Washington State track standout CJ Allen ended up just short in his bid to make the world outdoor meet.
Allen, a 2018 graduate, finished in a personal-best time of 48.17 seconds and took fourth place in the 400 hurdles at the U.S. outdoor championships at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.
Allen, who finished in second in his heat in Friday's first round of the event in 50.03, clocked the seventh-best time in the world this season. Currently, he will be the first alternate to represent Team USA at the world championships that will take place July 15-24 also at Hayward Field. If the Americans receive an automatic bid into the event, Allen would find his way into the field.