ARLINGTON, Texas — Eugenio Suárez wasn’t thinking about his error that contributed to Seattle’s blown lead when he stepped to the plate in the ninth inning.
The miscue came to mind after he put the Mariners back in front.
Suárez hit a two-run homer with one out off closer Joe Barlow, and the Mariners rallied past the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Friday night.
A bad throw by Suárez at third base sparked a two-run sixth that got the Rangers even at 2.
“After that error, I didn’t think about, this game is like that and I threw it away,” Suárez said. “But I know late in the game maybe I get an opportunity to do something,”
After Nathaniel Lowe had given Texas a 3-2 lead with a leadoff homer in the seventh, Suárez got his chance. His 10th home run was an opposite-field shot to right after J.P. Crawford walked.
Barlow’s first blown save in 18 chances going back to last season gave the Mariners a 5-2 record since dropping a season-worst nine games under .500 at the end of a 7-21 stretch.
“Obviously, he’s not going to be perfect all year,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “I think the walk is probably the thing he’ll talk about. I can’t say anything bad about Joe. He just made a mistake and the guy hit it.”
Lowe pulled the first pitch from left-handed reliever Roenis Elías (0-1) into right-center field for his fifth home run.
Penn Murfee (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless eighth for his first major league win, and Paul Sewald worked around a two-out walk in the ninth for his third save.
Texas has lost three straight since reaching .500 for first time since May 2021.
Dane Dunning’s winless streak reached six games despite a solid start. The Texas right-hander allowed three hits and two runs in seven innings while striking out seven to push his team-leading total to 63.
Corey Seager, who had two hits, and Kole Calhoun lined RBI doubles to get the Rangers even in the sixth, which started with Suárez’s throw sailing over first baseman Ty France’s head on a routine grounder from Marcus Semien.
Seager’s hit down the line in right ended Logan Gilbert’s scoreless streak against Texas this season at 11žw innings. Calhoun’s tying liner to the base of the wall in left stopped his 0-for-13 skid.
A night after his career-best 13-game hitting streak ended, France was hit by a pitch from Dunning leading off the fourth and scored on Suárez’s sacrifice fly following Crawford’s double.
Cal Raleigh’s fourth homer in 12 games and fifth overall put the Mariners up 2-0 in the fifth.
STAYING FOCUSED
Gilbert allowed five hits and two runs, one earned, with a walk and seven strikeouts in six innings. The lanky right-hander finished with a strikeout of Jonah Heim with Calhoun trying to distract him on third base.
Calhoun, the potential tying run, was more than halfway down the line toward home. Because of the shift, there was nobody near the bag to try to force him back.
“I would have freaked out, quite frankly,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “The guy’s standing 30 feet from home plate and he doesn’t waffle. Says a lot about how he’s wired.”
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker lf 4 0 0 0 Smith 3b 3 0 1 0
France 1b 3 1 0 0 Culberson 3b 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez cf 4 0 0 0 Ibanez ph 1 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 Semien 2b 4 1 0 0
Suarez 3b 3 1 1 3 Seager ss 4 1 2 1
Frazier dh 4 0 0 0 Garver dh 4 0 1 0
Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1
Trammell rf 3 0 1 0 Garcia cf 4 0 0 0
Raleigh c 3 1 2 1 Heim c 4 0 1 0
Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1
White lf 3 0 0 0
Huff ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 5 4 Totals 35 3 7 3
Seattle 000 110 002 — 4
Texas 000 002 100 — 3
E—Suarez (4). LOB—Seattle 3, Texas 7. 2B—Raleigh (2), Crawford (10), Heim (7), Seager (6), Calhoun (7). HR—Raleigh (5), Suarez (10), Lowe (5). SB—Semien (7). SF—Suarez (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert 6 5 2 1 1 7
Elias 1 1 1 1 0 1
Murfee W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Sewald S,3-5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Texas
Dunning 7 3 2 2 0 7
Bush H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Barlow L,1-1 BS,9-10 1 1 2 2 1 0
HBP—Dunning (France).
Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T—2:51. A—25,378 (40,300).