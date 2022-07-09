SEATTLE — Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run homer off Sergio Romo in the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Friday for their season-best sixth consecutive victory.
Suárez didn’t miss on a 2-1 slider from Romo (0-1) and kept it fair down the left-field line. It was his 15th home run of the season and improved Seattle to 43-42, the first time the Mariners have been above .500 since they were 12-11 on May 2.
Romo threw just four pitches in his brief outing. The veteran was designated for assignment by Seattle late in June before signing with the Blue Jays.
Former Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki (1-0) picked up the win, pitching the 10th and 11th innings without allowing a run. Borucki got out of the 10th thanks to Matt Chapman lining into a double play. In the 11th, Chapman reached third with one out, but Borucki struck out Cavan Biggio and got a fly out from George Springer.
Seattle tried to win it in the 10th on J.P. Crawford’s line-drive single to left field. Third-base coach Manny Acta made the aggressive decision to send Abraham Toro from second, but Lordes Gurriel Jr.’s throw was on target and Toro easily was tagged out.
Dylan Moore had an RBI double in the second inning, and Crawford added an RBI double in the third that scored Julio Rodríguez from first base. Rodríguez almost homered to start the game, but his drive hit the top of the wall in center field and he was thrown out after stumbling and falling between second and third.
Toronto starter Ross Stripling allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings.
Gurriel had an RBI single in the second inning and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled and scored on Teoscar Hernández’s RBI single in the fifth.
Seattle starter George Kirby lasted 4 innings and allowed 10 hits, but the Blue Jays could manage only two runs despite the constant traffic on the bases. Toronto left the bases loaded in fourth inning and left runners at second and third in the fifth.
ALL-STAR NODS — Toronto ended up with a pair of All-Star Game starters after Guerrero and catcher Alejandro Kirk won the final vote to be starters at their positions for the July 18 game in Los Angeles.
It will be the second All-Star Game appearance for Guerrero, but the first for Kirk, who entered Friday hitting .312 with 10 homers and 33 RBI.
Guerrero beat out Seattle Ty France for the nod at first base.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners right-hander Ken Giles left the game with an undisclosed injury with one out in the eighth inning and in the middle of an at-bat. Giles got the first out of the inning, but then called for a trainer after falling behind 3-1 to Santiago Espinal.
UP NEXT — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (9-3, 2.33) looks to rebound from a loss in his previous start and strengthen his All-Star worthy resume. Manoah allowed four earned runs in 5ž innings in his last start against Oakland. The four earned runs matched a season-high allowed. ... Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray (7-6, 3.62) get to face his former team for the first time. Ray did not travel with the Mariners to Toronto when the teams met in May because of border restrictions related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Ray is 4-1 with a 0.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33ž innings in his past five starts.