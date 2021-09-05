PULLMAN — In a game that at various times produced awkward scores of 5-3, 6-5 and 8-6, the Washington State Cougars found the final tally the most awkward of all.
Logan Bonner fired a 7-yard touchdown dart to Deven Thompkins with 11 seconds remaining Saturday as Utah State rallied from a 12-point deficit in the final six minutes to stun the Cougars 26-23 in a nonconference football game.
Playing their first home game before fans in 22 months, the Cougars led 23-11 before watching their pass defense crumble against a team under a first-year coach and picked to finish low in the Mountain West Conference.
Cougar coach Nick Rolovich was more apt to talk about his offense.
“Kicking too many field goals, we weren’t good on third down, we’ve got play better than than on offense,” he said. “I understand the last play, with the defense out there. But they held us in that game for a long time. We’ve got to be better offensively.”
A Labor Day Weekend crowd heavy on students watched with relief at Gesa Field as Jayden de Laura — surprisingly an injury replacement instead of the starter — sparked Washington State to two pivotal touchdowns in the third quarter. Wazzu sensation Max Borghi, bottled up in a first half dominated by the two defenses, cut loose for a 64-yard scoring run that put the Cougars ahead.
In a mild surprise, WSU started grad transfer Jarrett Guarantano at quarterback instead of last year’s starter, the true sophomore de Laura. But Guarantano went down an injury in the second quarter, and de Laura played the rest of the way.
The two quarterbacks had been competing throughout preseason workouts, and the closeness of the race led some to think the nod would go to the incumbent. Rolovich kept his choice under wraps until game day.
The Aggies, under first-year coach Blake Anderson, mounted a pass-laden, high-tempo surge in the final quarter, creating a one-possession game with a short run by Calvin Tyler Jr. with five minutes left.
It was Utah State’s first score since Connor Coles’ 39-yard field goal for an 8-6 lead early in the second half.
Not long after that, Borghi tight-roped the left sideline for his touchdown to put the Cougars up 13-8. Coles then connected from 28 yards to make it 13-11.
Donovan Ollie caught a de Laura pass in traffic and bulled home for a 12-yard score to push the Cougar advantage to 20-11.
Another promising Wazzu drive stalled near the goal line on a failed pistol package with Camm Cooper at quarterback, leaving Janikowski to kick a 27-yard field goal to make it 23-11 early in the fourth.
The Cougars were plagued with offensive mistakes in the first half. Shovel passes bounced perilously to the turf, handoffs were muffed, a 31-yard field-goal try bounced off the left upright.
Most damagingly, Guarantano lingered too long in the pocket and was toppled for a safety that put the Aggies ahead 5-3 in the second quarter. Guarantano wound up with what appeared to be a left knee injury and was replaced by de Laura, who sparked the Cougars with his scrambles but initially couldn’t find the end zone.
After Janikowski’s flubbed short field goal, he connected from 26 yards inside the final minute to put the Cougs up 6-5. Janikowski, a surprise starter at kicker in the unexplained absence of Andrew Boyle, earlier had kicked a 35-yarder.
The Aggies alternated Bonner and Andrew Peasley at quarterback on each new possession, and Derrick Langford Jr.’s long-reach interception of Bonner set up the late field goal.
The Cougars also induced a fumble in the half, caused by Justus Rogers and recovered by Andrew Edson.
It was the Cougars’ first home game with fans in tow since a wild win against Oregon State on Nov. 23, 2019. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, they played Oregon at the friendly confines but saw home games against Washington and California get canceled because of virus outbreaks.
In this one, with the pandemic surging in recent weeks, fans were packed tightly in the student section, almost all of them maskless.
The Cougars lost safety Daniel Isom to an injury early in the game but got capable play from a surprise replacement, sophomore Tanner Moku. Veteran center Briane Greene also left in the first quarter and was relieved by Konner Gomness.
Utah St. 3 2 6 15 — 26Washington St. 0 6 14 3 — 23
First Quarter
USU: FG Coles 24, 4:40.
Second Quarter
WSU: FG Janikowski 35, 15:00.
USU: Safety, 11:02.
WSU: FG Janikowski 26, :54.
Third Quarter
USU: FG Coles 39, 10:47.
WSU: Borghi 64 run (Janikowski kick), 10:47.
USU: FG Coles 28, 7:23.
WSU: Ollie 12 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 4:01.
Fourth Quarter
WSU: FG Janikowski 28, 12:20.
USU: Tyler 2 run (Coles kick), 5:25.
USU: Thompkins 7 pass from Bonner, :13.
USU WSU
First downs 27 19
Total Net Yards 444 315
Rushes-yards 45-225 26-149
Passing 219 166
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-73 3-35
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-36
Comp-Att-Int 23-36-1 19-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-7
Punts 3-40.0 3-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-75 5-45
Time of Possession 31:06 28:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Utah St., Tyler 14-84, Gentry 13-50, Peasley 4-43, Noa 10-19, Bonner 3-15, Thompkins 1-14. Washington St., Borghi 11-86, de Laura 7-42, Guarantano 4-19, McIntosh 4-2.
PASSING: Utah St., Bonner 17-24-1-143, Peasley 6-12-0-76. Washington St., de Laura 11-21-0-110, Guarantano 8-13-0-56.
RECEIVING: Utah St., Thompkins 8-94, McGriff 4-47, Wright 4-35, Tyler 4-10, Van Leeuwen 1-13, Bowling 1-10, Gentry 1-10. Washington St., Ca.Jackson 6-59, Harris 5-16, Ollie 2-28, McIntosh 2-25, Stribling 2-9, Hobert 1-16, Borghi 1-13.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
Utah State 26, WSU 23
Stars of the game
LOGAN BONNER shook off a shaky first half and passed 17-for-24 for 143 yards for Utah State, throwing the winning touchdown pass to DEVEN THOMPKINS with 11 seconds left. Thompson finished with eight catches for 94 yards, and CALVIN TYLER JR. rushed for 84 yards. For Washington State, JAYDEN DE LAURA passed 12-for-22 for 150 yards and a TD. MAX BORGHI rushed for 88, and CALVIN JACKSON JR. made six catches for 59 yards.
Key plays
The Cougars were on the verge of going up 30-11 when they inserted third-string quarterback Camm Cooper to run a special goal-line package from the 2-yard line. They lost 4 yards in two plays before reinserting de Laura, drawing a delay-of-game penalty in the process. That forced them to settle for a field goal.
Up next
The Cougars host Portland State at 3 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field.