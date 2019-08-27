Strong debut for ex-Warrior

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Playing his first career game in Major League Baseball, Lewis-Clark State alumnus Seth Brown racked up two hits, two runs and one RBI for the Oakland Athletics as they routed Kansas City 19-4 on Monday night.
“He’s Brandon Moss 2.0,” the San Francisco Chronicle quoted A’s assistant general manager Billy Owens as saying, comparing Brown with another lefty slugger on the Oakland roster. “Delayed arrival but potential to do damage with an opportunity. Northwest grinder with real thunder.”
The 27-year-old Brown was second in the minor leagues this season with 37 home runs and 104 RBI for the Las Vegas Aviators.
A second-team All-American with the Warriors in 2015, Brown led the NAIA in home runs with 23 while batting .386. He drove in 82 runs for L-C, which ranked second nationally. He led the NAIA in total bases (183) and was third in runs scored (78).
Brown is the 17th L-C alum in history to have broken through to the majors. The first baseman and outfielder has hit 92 career home runs in the minor leagues and currently leads the Pacific Coast League in RBI. He was called up to play for the Athletics after Stephen Piscotty landed on the injured list due to a sprained ankle.
Brown went 2-for-6 at bat on the day againstw Kansas City, striking out once.
Marcus Semien set the tone early for Oakland.
The shortstop homered, tripled and drove in a career-high seven runs as the Athletics set season highs for runs and hits.
“The numbers are starting to get off the charts for a leadoff hitter,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “The defense he brings, the production he brings, the power he brings, it’s fun to watch.”
Phillies 6, Pirates 5 — At Philadelphia, Sean Rodriguez answered the critics with one big swing.
Rodriguez lined a home run leading off the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
ROCKIES 3, BRAVES 1 — At Denver, Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift Colorado over Atlanta, ending the Braves’ eight-game winning streak.
McMahon drove a fastball from Jerry Blevins just over the scoreboard in right field for the second game-ending homer of his career. Nolan Arenado started the inning with a walk against Anthony Swarzak (1-2).
Milone (3-8) allowed eight hits and five runs in five innings.
New York starter J.A. Happ (11-8) struck out seven and permitted just three hits in five innings. He gave up a three-run homer to Dylan Moore.
Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his 36th save.
PADRES 4, DODGERS 3 — At San Diego, Greg Garcia scored the tying run on a throwing error by center fielder A.J. Pollock, and Manny Machado drove in the go-ahead run on a groundout during a three-run rally in the sixth inning that carried San Diego past Los Angeles.
Dodgers rookie Dustin May (1-3) took a 3-1 lead into the sixth before the Padres rallied to hand the NL West leaders their third loss in four games.
Eric Lauer (7-8) improved to 5-0 against the Dodgers in seven career starts. He allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, striking out eight.
All-Star closer Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his major league-leading 38th save in 41 chances.
Justin Turner and Kiké Hernández homered for the Dodgers.
DIAMONDBACKS 6, GIANTS 4 — At San Francisco, Arizona outfielder Jarrod Dyson made a pair of stellar defensive plays in the sixth inning after Eduardo Escobar scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and the Diamondbacks held on to beat San Francisco.
Adam Jones delivered his third pinch-hit homer this season. Wilmer Flores added three hits and an RBI to help the Diamondbacks to their sixth win in eight games against the Giants.
Alex Young (6-3) allowed two runs, one earned, in 5 innings and beat the Giants for the second time this year. Archie Bradley earned his eighth save.
REDS 6, MARLINS 3 — At Miami, Sonny Gray pitched into the seventh inning, Freddy Galvis drove in four runs and Cincinnati stopped a three-game slide.
Gray (10-6) walked five, but limited Miami to two runs and two hits. The right-hander improved to 4-0 in August, allowing three runs in five starts.
Galvis had three hits and Eugenio Suárez hit his 36th homer for the Reds. Neil Walker and Jorge Alfaro homered for the Marlins.