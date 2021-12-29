SPOKANE — Julian Strawther scored 15 points, Rasir Bolton added 14 points and No. 4 Gonzaga beat North Alabama 93-63 on Tuesday to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 59 games.
Freshman Nolan Hickman scored 13 points, Drew Timme had 12 and Anton Watson whad 10 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (11-2), which wrapped up its nonconference schedule.
“Our offense was pretty efficient,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We can put eight or nine guys out there who are capable of double figures.”
C.J. Brim scored 15 points for North Alabama (7-6).
This one was done early, despite North Alabama trailing only 21-16 midway through the first half. But the Zags launched an 18-3 run, aided by five Lions turnovers, to take a 39-19 lead. The Lions went six minutes without a field goal at one point.
“Our defensive numbers were really good,” Few said of his team, which held the Lions to 32 percent shooting for the game.
Gonzaga led 47-25 at halftime. North Alabama shot 29 percent and had 11 turnovers in the first half.
The Bulldogs pulled away further to open the second half with a 19-10 run and built a 66-35 lead. The Lions made one of their 15 field-goal attempts at one point in the half, and the Zags pushed the lead to 73-40.
“We took great care of the ball,” Few said of Gonzaga’s nine turnovers.
Watson, a junior from Spokane, picked up the first double-double of his career.
North Alabama coach Tony Pujol was pleased that his team had just a 51-42 deficit in rebounds.
“(Gonzaga) got too many second-chance baskets, but overall I was happy with how they competed,” Pujol said of his team. “It’s easier said than done to go up against Timme and the rest of the guys.”
NORTH ALABAMA (7-6)
Chatman 1-3 0-0 2, Forrest 1-3 1-2 3, Youngblood 3-6 0-0 9, Blackmon 2-8 0-1 4, Brim 6-13 3-3 15, Howell 2-6 0-0 6, Momar Cisse 0-5 1-2 1, Brown 2-7 0-0 6, Ortiz 2-11 0-0 4, Soucie 2-5 4-5 8, Figueroa 2-4 0-0 5, Agbaosi 0-0 0-0 0, Matic 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-71 9-13 63.
GONZAGA (11-2)
Holmgren 3-7 3-5 9, Timme 3-6 6-8 12, Bolton 5-6 2-2 14, Nembhard 2-7 1-2 6, Strawther 6-10 2-3 15, Hickman 5-8 0-0 13, Sallis 3-5 2-3 8, Watson 4-10 2-5 10, Gregg 0-4 0-2 0, Lang 1-1 0-0 2, Perry 1-1 0-0 2, Arlauskas 1-2 0-1 2, Few 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 18-31 93.
Halftime: Gonzaga, 47-25. 3-Point Goals: North Alabama 8-29 (Youngblood 3-6, Brown 2-4, Howell 2-6, Figueroa 1-2, Blackmon 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Brim 0-4, Ortiz 0-4), Gonzaga 7-23 (Hickman 3-4, Bolton 2-3, Nembhard 1-4, Strawther 1-4, Few 0-1, Graves 0-1, Gregg 0-1, Watson 0-1, Holmgren 0-2, Sallis 0-2). Rebounds: North Alabama 37 (Momar Cisse 8), Gonzaga 45 (Watson 10). Assists: North Alabama 5 (Blackmon, Ortiz 2), Gonzaga 17 (Timme 3). Total Fouls: North Alabama 25, Gonzaga 9. A: 6,000 (6,000).