Who doesn’t love facts and figures?
Going over the numbers every week and looking back at recent history is a stark reminder to everyone about the forward progress and how quickly first-year coach Jason Eck has turned the Idaho football team around.
Updated: October 21, 2022 @ 3:58 am
On Saturday, Idaho will open the doors to the Kibbie Dome for the third time this season, hosting Big Sky opponent Portland State (noon, SWX).
The Vandals are coming into this one riding high after their 30-23 win against then No. 2-ranked Montana, bringing the Little Brown Stein back to Moscow for the first time since 1999.
Here are some stats and figures to keep an eye on in this one:
4
A win against the Vikings will make Idaho 4-0 in Big Sky play for the first time in conference action since 1994.
Idaho finished 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference, good enough for second place behind Boise State. It earned the Vandals a Division I-AA playoff bid, and they fell 38-21 to McNeese State in the first round.
5
A win would be Idaho’s fifth straight, the first time that would happen since 2016.
That was a magical year for the Vandals, as they notched a 60-51 win against Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. That season seems to have a lot of similarities to this year.
17
The Vandals are ranked No. 17 in the latest Football Championship Subdivision media poll.
The last time Idaho was ranked in the poll was during the 2021 spring season but that is a bit of an anomaly because of the pandemic.
Excluding 2021, the last time Idaho was ranked in the FCS poll was at the end of the 1995 season, when it also ranked No. 17.
The Vandals were 6-5 overall, 4-3 in the Big Sky, and were led by first-year coach Chris Tormey.
Wins
Idaho has yet to play a team it’s had a winning record against in the past decade. Until now.
The Vandals have a 2-1 record against the Vikings since returning to the Big Sky in 2018.
A year ago, Idaho came out on top 42-35 in a barnburner. Roshaun Johnson and Aundre Carter combined for 104 yards and two scores. Terez Traynor had five receptions for 114 yards and a score. Jermaine Jackson also got on the stat sheet, making one catch for six yards.
McCoy continues to shine
Redshirt quarterback Gevani McCoy continues to put himself into Idaho folklore.
The youngster earned the distinction of being the winningest freshman quarterback in program history after the Vandals beat Northern Arizona 27-10 on Sept. 24.
Getting a fifth victory under center will make him the second-winningest Idaho quarterback in a single season in the past 11 years.
If the Vandals win out, he’ll be tied with a couple of program greats for the second-best single-season for an Idaho quarterback since the Vandals’ 11-win season in 1993.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
