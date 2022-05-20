CALDWELL, Idaho — Bob Feller once said, “Baseball is only a game, a game of inches and a lot of luck.”
That was proven Thursday as Lewiston’s baseball team fell 6-4 in the opening round of the Idaho Class 5A state baseball tournament against first-year school Owyhee at Wolfe Field on the campus of the College of Idaho.
The loss pushes the fourth-seeded Bengals (21-6) into the consolation side of the bracket where they will meet No. 8 seeded Idaho Falls (17-12), which fell 1-0 to Mountain View in another first-round game later in the day, at 9 a.m. Pacific today at the same site. The two teams met earlier this year, which Lewiston coming away with a 5-4 victory March 25 at Rocky Mountain High School.
With a one-run lead in the sixth inning, sophomore Carson Kolb was trying to work out of a two-on, one-out jam when he induced Keegan Kelly to pop out to the pitcher.
The lone senior for the Storm, Drayton Black, then swung late on a 1-0 fastball pushing it down the right-field line. The wind, which was gusting to up to 40 miles per hour, caused havoc on fielders all day.
It should have pushed the ball into foul territory, but it did not.
Instead, the ball landed a foot inside the line for a double, scoring two runs. Those couple of inches were the difference between a 1-1 count with two outs and a 4-3 Owyhee lead. The Storm added two more runs to extend the lead to three.
“(The wind) definitely played a factor today,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “But they were playing in the wind too.”
Baseball is a game of inches.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Bengals rallied. Killian Fox entered and tried to push a hard hit into the heavy wind in left, but it held up for the first out. Quinton Edmison used that same wind to push a ball past the right fielder for a double.
Cruz Hepburn looked like he might have his first hit of the game, but a fantastic stretch by Black who somehow kept the tip of his cleat on the bag spoiled his attempt.
Baseball is a game of inches.
Chris Ricard singled and Kyson Bardenm who was 3-for-4 with a run scored, knocked in Edmison to cut the lead to 6-4.
“(Barden) was one of the few that really committed to the middle of the field, did a great job,” Trainor said. “Didn’t play a whole lot at the beginning of the year, but kept his head down … kept working at it and just found a role in our club.”
Brice Bensching was unable to continue the rally, popping up to Cole Rohlmeier at shortstop to end ot.
“Whether it be a week layoff or whether it be the moment, the situation, maybe the inexperience in the state tournament,” Trainor said, “we just gave away too many at bats early on. Did a good job fighting back and gave us a shot there (at the end).”
The first half of the game was dominated by two sophomore pitchers making their state tournament debuts.
Kolb for Lewiston allowed one hit in the first three innings. Rohlmeier led off with a grounder to Hepburn on the first at bat, but his throw to first was errant. However, Kolb was able to work himself out of that early jam.
“Carson did a fantastic job attacking the zone, thought it was his best outing all year,” Trainor said.
A lone single by Baylor Haylett in the second was the only baserunner for the Storm in the next two innings as Kolb struck out three.
Ryder Cutlip was unhittable for Owyhee in the first three innings. Cutlip struck out six while walking three, stranding all of the runners.
The fourth inning felt like a completely different game.
After a quick outm three straight Storm players reached base. Haylett connected for his second hit of the game to bring in Gage Haws to give Owyhee the lead. Black later hit a sacrifice fly to give the Storm a 2-0 advantage.
Kyson Barden got the Bengals in the hit column to start their half of the fourth inning. Brice Bensching followed with a walk, then Kolb singled to load the bases.
After Cutlip recorded a strikeout, he was pulled for Jack Ryan, who was in center field to start the game, and Nick McDaniel moved from right to center. These moves became instantly important.
Kaden Daniel took the first pitch he saw from Ryan to straightaway center, where McDaniel misjudged the wind, the ball dropped and all three runners scored to give Lewiston its first lead at 3-2.
Then came the sixth, and the game of inches.
“Disappointing day for the Bengals, but we (have to) rebound and see how we want to finish our season with the opportunity to play well tomorrow and extend it into Saturday,” Trainor said.
Owyhee 000 203 1—6 9 0
Lewiston 000 300 1—4 7 2
Ryder Cutlip, Jack Ryan (4) and Baylor Haylett; Carson Kolb, Cruz Hepburn (7) and Jake Feger. W—Cutlip. L—Kolb.
Owyhee hits — Baylor Haylett 3, Nick McDaniel 2, Drayton Black (2B), Ryder Cutlip, Gage Haws, Cade Walker.
Lewiston hits — Kaden Barden 3, Quinton Edmison (2B), Kaden Daniel (2B), Chris Ricard, Carson Kolb.
