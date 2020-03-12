Stonebrakers to receive award at WAA banquet

Phil and Marilyn Stonebraker will be honored with the Lifetime Warrior Award during the ninth annual Warrior Athletic Association’s Wake Up With the Warriors scholarship fundraising breakfast, which will take place at 7 a.m. today at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center.
The breakfast serves as a scholarship fundraiser for LCSC student-athletes. The breakfast provides an opportunity for individuals and companies to contribute to the WAA. There is no cost to attend the breakfast but donations to the scholarship fundraiser are appreciated.
Phil Stonebraker is a partner with Stonebraker McQuary Insurance Agency. His father, Merel, attended the college where he also played, coached and served as the athletic director. Marilyn served on the college’s Foundation Board for many years, where she was president and was granted emeritus status. She also was the chairwoman of the campaign steering committee to raise money for the building the breakfast is held in.
Previous winners of the award include Paul Thompson, Colleen Mahoney, Kay Williams, Jim and Susan Mahan, Willard Teel and Don and Joanne Poe.
This year’s program also will feature a video presentation on Warrior baseball and basketball alums, Seth and Brittaney (Niebergall) Brown. Seth made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in August.
Student-athletes and coaches from the school’s 12 athletic teams will be spread out at tables during the event to ensure all attending will have a chance to meet and visit with them.
In mid-January, LCSC honored 117 student-athletes for achieving a 3.0 or better grade-point average for the 2019 fall semester, including 21 who had perfect 4.0 GPAs. A total of 28 student-athletes were in the 3.75-3.99 range with 22 earning between 3.5 and 3.74, 25 from 3.25 to 3.49, and 21 from 3.0 to 3.24.