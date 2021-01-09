GLENDALE, Ariz. — Senior guard Khalil Stevenson registered a career-high 19 points to lead four Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball players in double figures, but the seventh-ranked Warriors couldn’t keep their eight-game undefeated streak alive to start the season Friday as No. 5 Arizona Christian used a 10-0 run late in the second half to register an 81-76 nonconference victory at the ACU Events Center.
“I loved how our guys competed today in a postseason-level environment,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said. “ACU is a very good team and they showed that tonight.”
Stevenson added six rebounds, while senior forward Trystan Bradley — a former Lewiston High School standout — added 18 points and five rebounds for the Warriors (8-1), who started last season with nine consecutive wins before absorbing their first loss. Senior guard Damek Mitchell tallied 17 points, five rebounds and six assists, and freshman guard Oreon Courtney had 10 points. Senior forward Jake Albright scored seven points but added team highs in rebounds (seven) and assists (eight).
Angelo Johnson paced the Firestorm (13-1) with 23 points and six rebounds, Darius Goudeau chipped in 17 points and five rebounds, and Robby Wilson had 11 points and five rebounds.
The trio of Stevenson, Bradley and Mitchell were 18-of-37 from the field (48.6 percent), including 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) from 3-point range as LCSC finished 27-of-59 (45.8 percent) from the field and 14-of-29 (48.3 percent) from distance.
To go deeper on Bradley, the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder has scored 75 points in his past three games.
The Warriors were 14-of-26 (53.9 percent) from the field, including 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) from outside in the first 20 minutes of the game. That hot shooting enabled LCSC to sprint out to a 24-14 lead with 9:18 left before halftime. However, Arizona Christian took the lead at 32-31 with 2:45 to go on a Goudeau 3. But Courtney’s late dunk sent the Warriors into the locker room with a 37-35 edge.
For the first 12:16 of the second half, neither team held a lead larger than five points. But with the Firestorm up 60-58, Arizona Christian started its game-changing run on a Johnson 3 with 7:26 remaining in regulation. Johnson then converted a layup, Paul Hayden hit a pair of free throws and De’Ron Kyle capped the run with a 3 to give the Firestorm a 70-58 advantage with 4:51 left.
Back came the Warriors with a 12-3 run of their own. Mitchell converted three times from outside, and Bradley made a 3 as LCSC pulled within 73-70 at the 2:22 mark. But that was the closest the Warriors got as Johnson hit another 3 to push the Arizona Christian lead out to six, and the Firestorm lead never got below four again.
“Ultimately, we had too many defensive breakdowns late and didn’t finish inside offensively to the level we needed to win,” Johnson said. “We will have to recover quick.”
The two teams meet again at 2 p.m. today at the same site.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (8-1)
Stevenson 7-16 0-0 19, Bradley 5-8 4-7 18, Mitchell 6-13 0-0 17, Albright 3-9 1-1 7, Bailey 1-2 3-4 5, Courtney 5-5 0-1 10, Bennion 0-1 0-1 0, Fromm 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 8-14 76.
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN (13-1)
Johnson 8-15 3-4 23, Goudeau 5-8 2-3 17, Wilson 5-9 0-0 11, Bowers 2-6 0-0 4, Gonzalez 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 3-7 2-2 8, Kyle 3-7 0-0 8, Hayden 1-2 2-2 5, Fisher 1-3 1-1 3, Cooper 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 10-12 81.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 37-35. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 14-29 (Mitchell 5-8, Stevenson 5-9, Bradley 4-5, Bailey 0-1, Bennion 0-1, Albright 0-2, Fromm 0-3), Arizona Christian 13-31 (Goudeau 5-8, Johnson 4-9, Kyle 2-4, Hayden 1-1, Wilson 1-2, Davis 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Bowers 0-2, Cooper 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 31 (Albright 7), Arizona Christian 41 (Johnson, Davis 6). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 22 (Albright 8), Arizona Christian 10 (Gonzalez, Hayden, Fisher 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 16, Arizona Christian 19. Technicals — Bailey, Cooper. A — 50.