KIRTLAND, Wash. — Three weeks ago, Lewis-Clark State junior Callie Stevens had what would have been a career-high in points if a game against Whitman College would have counted toward the Warriors’ record. Instead, it was an exhibtion, and her 32 points didn’t count toward her career statistics.
Needless to say, the 5-foot-6 guard was just waiting for the right moment to put down another marker.
Stevens tied her career best with 30 points Friday as No. 13 LCSC cruised to a commanding 93-28 victory against Northwest in Cascade Conference action at Kristi Brodin Pavilion.
“I was really happy with the way we pushed the ball in transition, and our defensive pressure and rotations took them out of their normal offense,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “We shared the ball well all night. It was a total team victory.”
Stevens pretty much had her way on this night. She finished 12-for-17 from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range, en route to a dominating performance.
Her teammates didn’t do so bad, either.
Junior guard Hannah Broyles added 14 points, four assists and four steals for the Warriors (5-1, 2-0), who have won five in a row since an Oct. 29 home loss to then-No. 2 Westmont (Calif.). Freshman forward Lindsey Wilson contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Adyson Clabby tallied nine points and six assists. Senior post Sara Muehlhausen had seven points and 10 rebounds for LCSC, which shot 34-for-67 (50.7) percent from the field, including 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) from distance.
Katie Fleming had seven points to lead the Eagles (2-3, 0-1), who were just 11-for-58 (19 percent) from the field, including 4-of-24 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range.
The Warriors forced Northwest into 31 turnovers and dominated every statistical category, including rebounds (47-36), points off turnovers (37-7), second-chance points (11-5) and bench points (25-14). LCSC also had edges in steals (21-4) and assists (22-6).
The Warriors, who led 19-9 after one quarter, had a 10-point run to open the second and scored the final 16 points of the period to take a 45-12 lead into the locker room. The Eagles got no closer.
LCSC next plays at 4 p.m. today at Evergreen State.