LAPWAI — The Lapwai girls’ basketball team racked up 16 steals en route to a 62-37 victory Tuesday against Whitepine League Division I opponent Clearwater Valley, which also served as its season opener.
Sophomore guard Jordyn McCormack-Marks had 16 points and six steals to lead the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0).
“We struggled a bit in the first half, but once the second half got going we were able to pick things up and play better defensively,” McCormack-Marks said. “We wanted to pressure the ball when they came down the court and push them towards the weak side, and we were able to accomplish that.”
Clearwater Valley (3-1, 1-1) hung around with Lapwai for about a quarter-and-half until the Wildcats started to go on a run.
Eva Lundgren got a steal and made a pair of free throws to make the score to 16-14 with four minutes remaining in the second quarter. Lapwai then went on a 15-6 run to close out the first half, including an 8-0 spurt in the final minute.
“I think we did pretty well against the No. 1-ranked ranked team in the state,” Clearwater Valley coach Darren Yokum said. “The girls were nervous coming into this one, but I liked how we played in the first half. Lapwai came out strong in the second and we couldn’t match their intensity.”
The Rams had outscored their opponents 162-82 entering this game, but they couldn’t keep up. Lapwai held Clearwater Valley to single-digit scoring in three out of the four quarters.
“We didn’t shoot enough,” Yokum said. “We like to take 30 to 40 shots a game and we just couldn’t do that tonight. You’re not going to beat a team like Lapwai by taking 25 shots.”
Sophomore Samara Smith had 13 and senior forward Sayq’is Greene added 10 for the Wildcats.
Having two underclassman scoring in double digits speaks volumes to their young core, Lapwai coach Ada Marks said.
“Team chemistry is going to play a huge role this year especially for the younger players,” Marks said. “They’ve been playing together for a long time and that goes a long way.”
The second half saw some of the first game jitters fade away for the Wildcats as they outscored the Rams 31-17 in the final two quarters.
“I didn’t know what to expect coming into this one,” Marks said. “But you can definitely tell we’ve just been practicing and haven’t had any game situations yet.”
Lapwai also outrebounded Clearwater Valley 58-42. Qubliah Mitchell led the way with 11 and Lauren Gould added 10.
Shada Edwards led Clearwater Valley in scoring with 12 points.
Lapwai next will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Potlatch. The Rams next will play St. John-Bosco at 6 p.m. the same day.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-1, 1-1)
Macy Morrow 1 0-0 3, Shada Edwards 5 2-4 12, Eva Lundgren 3 0-0 6, Kadance Schilling 2 0-0 4, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 0-2 5, Trinity Yocum 3 1-4 7. Totals 16 3-10 37.
LAPWAI (1-0, 1-0)
Grace Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 8 0-0 16, Soa Moliga 2 0-0 5, Lauren Gould 4 0-0 8, Kahlees Young 1 0-0 2, Qubilah Mitchell 2 2-4 6, Amaris Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Samara Smith 6 1-3 13, Sayq’is Greene 3 3-4 10. Totals 27 6-11 62.
Clearwater Valley 5 15 8 9—37
Lapwai 13 18 15 16—62
3-point goals — Morrow, To. Yocum, Moliga, Greene.
