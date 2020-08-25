Rolling into the season with a roster of just nine players, the Salmon River football team has been putting in hard work during the offseason in order to stay healthy and prepared.
The Savages will open against Clearwater Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, and they will do so with the services of senior offensive lineman Isaac Hofflander, who tore his knee in Week 1 of the 2019 season.
“One of our strengths this year is going to be our offensive line,” second year coach Ty Medley said. “We have a lot of experience there and having Isaac back is definitely a bright spot for us.”
The Savages of Riggins also are targeting a return for senior quarterback Jimmy Tucker, as a foot injury sidelined him for a portion of last season as well. With Medley planning for a possible Week 4 return for Tucker, he indicated junior Garret Shepherd will start the season under center.
As the team ramps up activity, senior running back Justin Whitten is another upperclassman that looks to be leaned on heavily in the run game.
“He’s been building up weight and looks like he’s going to have a good year strengthwise,” Medley said.
As the Savages navigate their way through the 8-man Long Pin Conference, it’s going to be Garden Valley that poses the biggest threat, according to Medley.
“We know from last year that Garden Valley will probably be at the top of the Long Pin,” Medley said. “They lost some size from last year, but they still have big athletes, big playmakers and young depth.”
With the possibility of having the season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Medley said his team has handled the uncertainty of the situation well.
“We have really tried to drive that in, the big point has been to enjoy every minute and play by the rules,” Medley said.
“The kids are excited to be back together, and they have been champing at the bit to get back out there. They realize that it’s a privilege to play this sport now more than ever.”