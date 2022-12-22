White knows worth, decides to stay close to home

Lewiston tight end James White, right, runs the ball after making a catch during a Sept. 23 nonleague game against Sandpoint. White signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to attend Idaho.

 August Frank/Tribune

The Idaho football team announced 26 scholarship signees, and a total of 39 players, on Wednesday’s first day of the early signing period.

It’s in stark contrast from the two that the Vandals inked just a few days after Jason Eck became the school’s coach.

