The Idaho High School Activities Association’s plans for state tournaments to proceed amid the coronavirus pandemic have not been altered much by Gov. Brad Little’s order Monday for the state to return to a modified Stage 3 reopening.
“Truthfully, it wasn’t that far away from what the governor had mentioned,” IHSAA executive director Ty Jones said of postseason protocols. “For the most part, we’d modified (state tournaments) enough to where it wouldn’t be a major surprise to our office if we had to modify it a little more.”
Little’s announcement, which comes as Idaho experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, requires indoor activities to be reduced to 50 spectators — that does not count participants in the sports.
Attendances for matches at the state volleyball tournament, which is set to begin Friday at several high schools in the southern part of the state, already had been limited to prevent potential spread of the virus.
“We were almost there anyway,” Jones said. “It’s just fewer people, and that’s simply for volleyball right now.
“We clarified with the governor’s office that we could have 50 people in addition to the participants, so we’ve divided up the 50 people between both teams, and we’re having them create 25-person lists. Granted, it’s not a big list, but 25 is better than none.”
Before Monday, as many as 1,000 fans were planned to be allowed at state volleyball matches, depending on the classification.
Three area programs — Whitepine League Division I heavyweights Troy and Genesee, and WPL D-II qualifier Deary — will begin their postseasons Friday. Division I teams play at Jerome High School, and D-II at Burley High School.
Cross country is tricky, considering all the open ground for spectators to roam. But the IHSAA worked out a protocol in which two attendees will be allowed per each runner.
“We didn’t have to change that at all,” Jones said.
Football games will be restricted to 25 percent of each venue’s capacity, per Little’s limitations placed on outdoor events. This week, schools will be expected to adhere individually to local prevention guidelines — the IHSAA will be in charge of games starting with next week’s quarterfinal round.
Moscow will play at Jerome at 6 p.m. Pacific on Friday in Class 4A action, Timberline (Weippe) will visit Dietrich at the same time and day in Class 1A Division II play, while Kamiah hosts Lapwai at 7 p.m. Friday to open the Class 1A Division I playoffs. Clearwater Valley (Kooskia) meets Grace at 1 p.m. Pacific on Saturday in a 1A DI opener at Parma High School.
Three of the teams’ athletic directors told the Tribune they are in the midst of sorting out attendances and protocols for their games. Decisions could be announced as early as today.
The key question, especially at small-school venues: What exactly is capacity?
Fans aren’t confined to the bleachers at several area schools. They often dot the sidelines, follow the action on foot and linger near the edges of the field.
“We need to find out exactly what is considered standing room,” Jones said. “I don’t know for sure, but I don’t think they’d count people hanging outside the ring of the football field the same as the ones in the stands. As soon as we figure that out, we’ll get that information to the schools.”
In addition, face masks are required at events if social distancing is not possible.
“And I think most people will be able to (practice social distancing),” Jones said.
Winter protocols
Jones said the IHSAA is in the process of “clarifying what types of protocols we want to have for (winter sports) regular seasons” this week. Championship events will be the focus next week.
