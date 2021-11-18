Pomeroy finished the regular season undefeated, which earned them a first-round bye and a home playoff game in the Washington Class 1B state football tournament.
After finishing that well-deserved week off, the Pirates (10-0), who finished No. 3 in the final Washington state media poll of the season and will be the No. 4 seed, will host fifth-seeded Naselle (8-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal-round game at Lyberger Field on the campus of Pomeroy High School.
Pomeroy ended the 2019 season 6-5 and made it to a state play-in game but ultimately fell short. In 2020, they went 4-1 but didn’t play in the state tournament because of the pandemic.
The Pirates have consistently improved the past three years, and coach Kyle Kimble credits the community’s youth football program.
“We started the youth program five years ago, and the kids that were in fourth and fifth grade are freshmen and sophomores now,” he said. “The biggest benefit about the program is that they’re running the same scheme we run at the high school level. So the kids are coming in with a complete understanding of what we’re trying to do.”
The Pirates’ offense is led by the top rusher in the state in the classification in quarterback Trent Gwinn. He’s carried the ball 83 times for more than 1,400 yards with 28 touchdowns.
“After the end of last spring, he was our school’s leading rusher and he had a whole season left to go,” Kimble said. “He does a lot in our offense. He blocks just as much as he runs and throws. He has to be a blocker for us when teams load the box.”
Pomeroy’s defense is anchored by Southeast 1B League defensive MVP Braedyn White.
“He was our best asset on a unit that just gets after people,” Kimble said. “The defensive line allows our linebackers to flow and make plays. We have a bunch of smart football players that understand what they’re doing.”
The Comets’ defensive line also is a talented group, Kimble said. They have size in the middle and speed on the edge.
“I don’t know what they’re going to come out in because they might be scheming something for us but one thing is for sure, they’re physical,” Kimble said. “Our guys up front have to use proper technique and just be fundamentally sound. That is going to be what dictates the winner.”
Naselle is a run-heavy team that utilizes three different backs. It also uses motion and misdirection to distract opposing defenses.
“They have a lot of team speed, so our focus needs to be on reading things quickly,” Kimble said. “The joke this week has been to go in there with empty heads and full shoulder pads. I don’t want them to think, I want them to react.”
Pomeroy has recorded more than 2,000 yards rushing this year, which Kimble credits to a solid offensive line.
“Getting older has helped us upfront,” he said. “We have some old and physical dudes that are able to move guys.”
Kimble also said the Pirates’ pass protection has looked better than it has in years.
“The improved pass protection has been a welcome addition,” Kimble said. “The guys are getting smarter and more physical each and every week.”
