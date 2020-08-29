TROY — Whether he was sweeping to the outside, juking up the middle or bulldozing his way into the end zone, Deary quarterback Brayden Stapleton found multiple ways to rack up yards — and points — in his team’s big opening football win against Troy.
With fans in the stands, the Mustangs and Trojans kicked off their long-awaited eight-man seasons Friday at Troy High School.
But it was Stapleton and the Mustangs who walked off the field with a 74-28 victory, already matching their win total from last season. The nonleague showdown surely didn’t disappoint for the 100-or-so Deary fans in attendance
Stapleton almost was untouchable. The senior scampered for a whopping 398 rushing yards and was responsible for nine touchdowns in the win.
“It’s just our offensive scheme matched up with their defensive scheme and every time I got the ball I just had an open hole and took it,” Stapleton said. “It feels like we turned our seasons around — new coach and everything. It feels good.”
The speedy Stapleton, a former running back, didn’t slow down even after suffering leg cramps in the second half. He had long touchdown scores of 73, 71, 57 and 53 yards.
First-year Deary coach Daryl Stavros praised his quarterback after the game.
“In 44 years of coaching football, I’ve never had a player like our quarterback, Brayden Stapleton,” Stavros said. “Absolutely the player of the week in the state of Idaho. It’s got to be.”
Despite Deary going 1-8 last year, Stavros said he wasn’t surprised by his team’s performance. But he also knows his team still has a lot to work on.
“We’re going to get better,” Stavros said. “We made mistakes. This isn’t the ceiling for us, so we’ve got a long way to go.”
Deary, which led 48-12 at halftime after a four-touchdown second quarter, also garnered 136 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns from senior running back Preston Johnston. Deary ran for 549 yardes as a team.
For Troy, quarterback/defensive lineman Darrick Baier shined with scores on both sides of the ball.
Baier scooped and scored on a 60-yard fumble recovery late in the quarter, leading to an onside kick and recovery by the Trojans.
The ensuing drive was capped by a Elijah Phillis 19-yard touchdown run that cut the Deary lead to 20-12. But that was as close as the Trojans got the rest of the way.
Baier finished with 187 yards passing as Deary held Troy to 36 yards rushing.
Stavros said the big win helps set the tone for the season.
“We did what we thought we could do,” he said. “Everyone contributed. We’ve been preparing for this for a long time.”
Of note
Fans were allowed at the game. Some groups practiced social distancing, but few people wore masks.
Deary football players had their numbers on their water bottles and each player had his own bottle. Teams didn’t participate in postgame handshakes like they would during a normal season.
Cramps were an issue on the Mustangs’ side. At one point, several players were down at the same time and about half a dozen suffered cramps in the game.
Deary 20 28 12 14—74
Troy 12 0 8 8—28
First Quarter
Deary — Brayden Stapleton 18 run (Garrison Bogar run), 10:32.
Deary — Stapleton 24 run (run failed), 6:15.
Deary — Stapleton 7 run (run failed), 5:10.
Troy — Darrick Baier 60 fumble recovery (pass failed), 2:07.
Troy — Elijah Phillis 19 run (run failed), 0:04.
Second Quarter
Deary — Stapleton 57 run (Bogar run), 11:48.
Deary — Stapleton 1 run (pass failed), 9:49.
Deary — Preston Johnston 65 run (Johnston run), 6:29.
Deary — Ricky Bradley 5 pass from Stapleton (run failed), 0:14.
Third Quarter
Deary — Stapleton 71 run (run failed), 6:20.
Troy — Chandler Blazzard 10 pass from Baier (Levi McCully pass), 4:19.
Deary — Johnston 23 run (run failed), 1:01.
Fourth Quarter
Troy — Blazzard 32 pass from Baier (McCully pass), 10:56.
Deary — Stapleton 53 run (Bogar run), 10:03.
Deary — Stapleton 70 run (run failed), 6:07.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Deary: Stapleton 23-398, Johnston 7-136, Bogar 4-15. Troy: Baier 9-23, Elijah Phillis 12-4, Tristan Van Pelt 1-1, Blazzard 3-(-1).
PASSING — Deary: Stapleton 4-8-0—28. Troy: Baier 10-16-0—187, Blazzard 3-8-0—35.
RECEIVING — Deary: Bradley 2-16, Bogar 1-10, Johnston 1-2. Troy Phillis 4-68, Blazzard 3-52, Landon Buchannon 2-49, McCully 3-45, Josh Nelson 1-8.
