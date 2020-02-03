PULLMAN — Winning on the Palouse is nothing new for Tara VanDerveer, who got her coaching start at Idaho (1978-80), a program she turned around.
And even before the 34th-year Stanford boss moved on to California’s greener pastures, the Cardinal were already somewhat familiar with the tradition she’s only upheld — winning among the wheat fields.
Sixth-ranked Stanford increased its 37-year chokehold on Pac-12 adversary Washington State to 67-0 all-time with a 71-49 rout of the Cougars on Sunday afternoon at Beasley Coliseum.
“I flew right over the Kibbie Dome, and it brought back great memories,” said VanDerveer, a Basketball Hall of Famer who has led Stanford to 31 NCAA tournament appearances and two titles. “I loved living here. I loved working at Idaho. The people are wonderful. But you know, I like the weather in California.”
As for yet another successful trip north, what wasn’t to like? The Cardinal (20-2, 9-1) exhibited little slippage, besides a couple of missteps from their backups. They were up double digits after three minutes, then never looked back. Stanford contained WSU’s standouts and blazed on offense over long stretches.
Star WSU forward Borislava Hristova had a team-best 15 points, but shot 5-of-18 and didn’t hit double figures until the fourth quarter. Senior point guard Chanelle Molina tacked on 10 points (on 4-of-13) and seven rebounds, while first-time starter Jovana Subasic snagged seven boards and tallied 12 points on 6-of-11, including the Cougars’ first six. But it was 21-6 at that point.
WSU (10-12, 3-7) shot 31 percent in all, and 0-for-15 from beyond the arc.
“Stanford is Stanford; they’re not gonna come here unprepared,” said Hristova, who was consistently blanketed. “I think we came out really flat. We couldn’t stop them defensively and, you know, you’re gonna pay for it.”
Added second-year WSU coach Kamie Ethridge: “We faced a better team than us in every capacity. … They got us really off-balance (early), and we just didn’t answer on the other end.”
Cardinal Post Ashten Prechtel (19 points, 14 rebounds) was a handful, as was slashing guard Kiana Williams (17 points) and Lexie Hull (16 points, nine boards). Hull and her Stanford teammate/twin Lacie claimed a high school national championship as prep stars at Central Valley of Spokane under coach Freddie Rehkow, the father of former Idaho punter/kicker Austin Rehkow.
A handful of Spokanites made the trek to Pullman to root on the Cardinal.
“They’re a very difficult team to guard,” Ethridge said. “They put players on the court, all five can shoot the 3 (Stanford netted 12 triples).
“You gotta be able to score enough points to combat what they do. They have a lot of offensive weapons, but I think they’re a little bit underrated on the defensive end because they can switch a lot of screens.”
The Cougars looked for mismatches off ball screens, to no avail. Stanford’s defenders were disciplined and quick-footed, and didn’t permit many openings underneath.
“That really bothers our offense when we can’t shake loose and create some easier baskets off switches,” Ethridge said.
WSU got a few clear looks from the perimeter, thanks to some smooth ball movement, but couldn’t score them. A mini-surge in the second quarter by the Cougs made the halftime score a manageable 15, but it went for naught, as Wazzu shot 0-for-7 from long range and tallied only eight points in the third.
“Every point would’ve been critical for us, just the morale boost you got,” Ethridge said. “I thought we took early shots, and quick shots, and forced shots.
“It’s a tough game. You gotta find ways to score, you gotta get in the 70s, you gotta get close to 80 to be able to beat them, and we’re still not a good enough team to put enough points on the board yet.”
Maybe the 68th time will be the charm.
NOTES — Ten of WSU’s 12 losses have come against ranked teams. No one in the league has had as tough a schedule. … Hristova, WSU’s all-time leading scorer, moved to 18th on the Pac-12 scoring list. She’s poured in 2,113 points.
STANFORD (20-2)
Fingall 3-8 1-2 9, Prechtel 7-10 2-2 19, Hull 7-15 0-0 16, Hull 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 8-19 0-0 17, Belibi 3-6 0-0 6, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 0-2 0-0 0, Moschkau 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 5-6 71
WASHINGTON ST. (10-12)
Hristova 5-18 5-6 15, Levy 1-4 2-2 4, Subasic 6-11 0-0 12, Murekatete 1-1 0-0 2, Molina 4-13 2-3 10, Nankervis 0-2 0-0 0, Molina 0-1 0-0 0, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 3-10 0-0 6, Sarver 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 20-65 9-11 49
Stanford 23 19 15 13—71
Washington St. 8 19 8 14—49
3-Point Goals_Stanford 8-23 (Fingall 2-5, Prechtel 3-5, Hull 2-5, Williams 1-4, Jerome 0-1, Jump 0-2, Wilson 0-1), Washington St. 0-15 (Hristova 0-2, Levy 0-2, Subasic 0-2, Molina 0-4, Muzet 0-3, Sarver 0-2). Assists_Stanford 12 (Williams 5), Washington St. 9 (Hristova 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 46 (Prechtel 4-14), Washington St. 36 (Muzet 2-5). Total Fouls_Stanford 13, Washington St. 5. Technical Fouls_None. A_709.
