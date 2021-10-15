Stanford football coach David Shaw has noticed a tendency of journalists and fans to view statistics through the prism of last week’s won-lost result.
So he’s not apologizing for the Cardinal’s 13-yard rushing total Oct. 8 in Tempe, Ariz.
Yes, it’s an un-Stanford-like stat. And yes, the Cardinal lost 28-10 to Arizona State. But he doesn’t see a strong correlation.
He’s got a talented sophomore quarterback and a bunch of rangy receivers. If his opponent dares him to use those weapons, he plans to do so.
Those plans are part of the backdrop as the Cardinal face Washington State in a Pac-12 game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU) at Gesa Field in Pullman.
The two teams are 3-3 overall and 2-2 in league, and each think those numbers are misleading.
Granted, it’s jarring to see the Shaw-era Cardinal pass the ball 69 percent of the time, which is what they did in Tempe. But Shaw balked when asked this week if his team’s success this season will hinge on running the ball more effectively.
“What all of us coaches have to deal with — and some of us don’t do it in as nice a manner as I am right now,” said Shaw, who indeed maintained his usual level tone, “is if we win, then we praise the stats. If we lose, we bemoan the stats.
“I always caution everybody from looking at the stats to explain what happened, as opposed to watching the game and seeing what happened.”
The Sun Devils, he explained, had resolved to stop the Stanford ground attack, repeatedly loading the box and playing man-to-man coverage. Taking a 21-7 lead in the second quarter did little to budge them from that resolve.
“It’s been the same thing for years,” Shaw said. “We’re going to take what the defense gives us, and that’s not a negative. We had a guy throw for 350 yards.”
That would be Tanner McKee, a 6-foot-6 sophomore who matches the Stanford quarterback prototype to a T. He actually passed for 356 yards.
But he also threw his first three interceptions of the season, and the Cardinal drew some untimely penalties as well. Shaw thinks mistakes like those were more germane to the outcome than run-pass ratio.
Also, the Cardinal allowed 255 yards on the ground, plunging them to 123rd in the country in rush defense. Talk about un-Stanford-like.
McKee has seen success lofting well-placed fades to receivers and tight ends like 6-3 Elijah Hicks, 6-5 John Humphreys, 6-4 Brycen Tremayne and 6-5 Benjamin Yorosek.
But Tremayne injured a leg two games ago, Humphreys did the same Saturday, and McKee’s 50-50 lobs started looking more like 40-60.
It’s not as if the Cardinal were working against towering cornerbacks. That will be more the case this week against WSU’s 6-3 Jaylen Watson and Derrick Langford Jr.
But the Sun Devils doubled down on technique in practice, with coach Herm Edwards deciding to go hands-on.
“You’ve got to put facemask to facemask because, in the era of today’s football, the back-shoulder fade comes into play,” Edwards was quoted as saying. “If you turn the opposite way from the receiver, you can’t get back to the ball. You have to have enough ability to turn your head to the receiver and also play the ball.”
The then-No. 22 Sun Devils (they’re now No. 18) did that and more in humbling a team that had beaten USC when it was ranked No. 14 and Oregon when it was ranked No. 3.
Those numbers indicate how difficult Stanford’s schedule has been — the fourth-toughest in the country, according to one ranking.
And Shaw probably would admit the relevance of that stat.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
