Standout punter for Cougars to enter draft

Oscar Draguicevich III, the Washington State punter who took his game to a new level this past season, will relinquish his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft, he announced Monday on Twitter.
Draguicevich, twice named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, was a senior this year but, like all NCAA Division I fall athletes, had the option of returning next season because of the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
He averaged 46.7 yards on 19 punts this year, second-best in the Pac-12, and exceeded 50 yards five times. He uncorked a 78-yarder against Oregon that, from the launch point, traveled 70-plus yards in the air.
His Twitter post read:
“Thank you to Washington State University and to all the Coug fans for an incredible 3 years! To my teammates and coaches, thank you for the incredible memories and life lessons what will last forever. Wearing crimson and grey and playing in Martin Stadium is something special that I’ll never forget!
“After talking to family and coaches, I’ve decided that I will be forgoing my final year of NCAA eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”
His father, Oscar II, is the son of an Argentine immigrant and spent a decade playing pro soccer, in Argentina and Germany as well as in Major League Soccer. His son devoted much of his youth to that sport but took up football in high school, where his skills became more apparent during his senior year.
He played for one season at Incarnate Word, in San Antonio, attended a junior college that didn’t offer football, then transferred to WSU in 2018.
When the All-Pac-12 team is announced on Christmas, he is likely to be included on some level for a third straight year. Finalists for the Ray Guy Award are expected to be named today.
The Cougars may already have Draguicevich’s replacement. They acquired highly regarded punter Nick Haberer of Australia during the early signing period last week.
Draguicevich’s departure breaks up one of the best punter-kicker combos in the country. Junior place-kicker Blake Mazza, for whom Draguicevich will serve as best man for his wedding in June, was one of three finalists last year for the Lou Groza Award. Draguicevich is also Mazza’s holder for field goals and conversion kicks.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.