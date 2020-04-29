Washington State’s men’s basketball staff is rapidly building a belief its program will be a competitor in the Pac-12 before too long.
Trust in the process hit a recent peak, when the Cougars capped off a recruiting long haul, signing one of their best newcomers of all time — four-star Californian center Dishon “DJ” Jackson.
“Some schools put a label on him — what he couldn’t do. But (WSU coach) Kyle Smith saw what he can do,” said Jackson’s high school coach, Derek Walker, the 13-year boss at St. Patrick-St. Vincent in Vallejo, Calif.
“Washington State never left. I think everyone on that staff came at least once.”
Jackson, standing 6-foot-10, is Wazzu’s ninth-highest rated recruit of all time, according to 247Sports.com, and the 17th-best player in all of California.
There’s never been a big man on the Palouse to have been touted as highly out of high school as Jackson is, and four-star recruits are a rarity in this area.
“That pushes me to live up to the expectations,” Jackson said.
Smith, who first got in contact with Jackson as coach at San Francisco about three years ago, trusted in and built trust with the versatile Bruin — kind of like the faith he’s building in Pullman, among Cougar hoops supporters.
“I chose WSU because I just saw them everywhere I went. They were always at my games, showing support,” said Jackson, who averaged about 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game in three seasons as a starter at SPSV. He held other notable offers from Arizona, Cal and Nevada. “There was always a coach in contact with me.”
Walker is comfortable calling Jackson “probably the No. 1” player out of his program, “in terms of size and ability.” He’s defensively stout and athletic enough to play any of the three frontcourt positions, having worked as a guard when he was younger.
But Jackson sprouted four inches from his freshman to senior years, and his genes in the post are solid, to say the least.
His father, Josh, is 6-7, and the reigning all-time shot-blocker at Division II Cal State East Bay (Hayward) with 158. His mother, the 6-4 Shavaki, was an All-American forward, a standout in the paint for Cal in the late 1990s.
Walker played with Josh at East Bay, where a request was made, and years down the road, answered in the affirmative.
“We were good friends, and I’d always say to him, ‘If you ever have a son, please let me coach him,’” Walker said.
As it happens, Jackson showed up at SPSV as a 6-6 freshman, boasting a lofty ceiling.
“Day 1, I knew (he was special),” Walker said. “He came in with size, and he knew how to play the game. Some tall guys might not have a lot of basketball experience.
“He’s been playing all his life. He has a good IQ, and is pretty well-rounded for a guy his size. He’s a player, not just a big body out on the court.”
Jackson played backup center as a rookie for a team that claimed the CIF State Division IV championship — the program’s first. Jackson, SPSV’s first player to go straight to D-I out of high school, piled on achievements as his career progressed at the Bay Area private Catholic school, which Walker said consistently plays some of the toughest competition in northern California.
A great deal of his development can be attributed to SPSV assistant Bakari Hendrix, a Bruins alumnus and the 1998 West Coast Conference player of the year from Gonzaga, by chance.
“He showed me a lot of moves and was always tough on me, because he saw I could be better than what I showed at times,” said Jackson, who spent his offseasons on prominent AAU circuits, including time with West Coast Elite Basketball, a consistent producer of D-I talent. “Then once I held my own against some of those older (AAU) guys, I knew I could do it at any level.”
Jackson, a third-team All-NorCal selection, was vital in two North Coast Section Division III titles, in 2018 and last season. He missed the end of his junior season with a meniscus injury. Some schools pulled away at that point, but not Smith and Co.
In Jackson, the Cougars will get an instant plug-in piece for a team that’s not losing a lot. Walker predicts Jackson will grow to 7 feet — while retaining his ball skills — and he’ll have the means to contribute greatly as a freshman.
He’s coordinated, with a smooth jump hook and sharp moves toward the basket. He’s a sturdy screen-setter, and Walker said “he doesn’t demand the ball.” Defense is his self-described strong point — a good sign for Smith’s team, which prides itself on that. Jackson is a long and patient shot blocker, but not all skin and bones. He weighs about 230 pounds.
“Rim protection and putbacks, he’d probably be able to do that stuff tomorrow,” Walker said. “He has a lot of room for growth, too. He’s not a finished product by far. Once he gets used to playing guys his size, he’ll only get better.”
Said Jackson: “I was always in the gym, working with AAU coaches on ballhandling, passing, shooting. And as I grew, my dad told me, ‘Never forget those skills.’”
Style-wise, Jackson should compete nicely with Pac-12 frontcourts. He’ll arrive in Pullman to continue his progressions after the coronavirus pandemic subsides. His primary focus is to grow into his full potential, and refine his midrange and deep shots. But it seems WSU staffers already can see him as an impact player.
“They told me, ‘Come in with a determined attitude, and you’ll make a difference,’” Jackson said.
