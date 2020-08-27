Prairie High School has won four state titles in the past dozen years, but the Pirates never have gone back-to-back.
“We’ve had a chance a few times,” said Ryan Hasselstrom, the 15th-year coach at the football powerhouse in Cottonwood. “We just haven’t been able to get over that hump.”
If there was ever the right time to do it, well, it’d probably be the present.
A year after an unblemished 11-0 season — in which the Pirates spanked everybody, winning by a margin of about 60 points per game — Prairie boasts about the same level of talent, and a hunger to repeat circulating around the locker room.
“That’s something we talked about after the season in December,” Hasselstrom said. “We have the pieces to come back and have an opportunity to do it. I don’t think our heads are swollen, but there’s definitely that goal in mind.”
By all appearances, the Pirates will continue to run the legs off their opponents with a multi-headed and versatile offense, and snuff out foes’ offenses with an ultra-disciplined, physical defense that often sees eight helmets around ballcarriers.
After last season, Prairie lost a handful of standouts to graduation, including College of Idaho signee Owen Anderson and mainstays Derek Shears, Hayden Uhlenkott and Sam Mager.
“They were real smart, athletic kids,” Hasselstrom said. “They’ll be tough to replace, but we’ve got some great underclassmen coming up, ready to fill those roles.”
Perhaps the most challenging departure is of longtime defensive coordinator Teel Bruner, who has elected to retire. Hasselstrom will take on those duties.
One of the primary concerns this year has been maintaining coaching consistency with limited staff numbers. It’s required an adjustment for a team that has somewhat prided its lasting success on such.
“It’ll make it tough, but (assistant) Matt (Elven) and I have coached together since 2010, so we pretty much have the same outline, and are sticking to our philosophies,” said Hasselstrom, who noted Prairie has added former Highland High School standout Jarod Cash to its staff.
Yet the enduring football enthusiasm in Cottonwood has proved a boon. The Pirates seem to have effectively filled the void left by lost players, welcoming in an unexpectedly large turnout of 28.
Shining most among the pack, of course, is last year’s Class 1A-Division I MVP, senior running back/linebacker Cole Martin — the undisputed top dog of the Whitepine League who averaged 11 yards per carry, totaling 1,600 in total and 24 touchdowns playing limited time (because the Pirates typically won by so much). He added six picks.
“He’s a freak,” Hasselstrom said of the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Martin, who was honored this summer by Sports Illustrated as a top-1,000 senior recruit in the country. “He could very well be the best running back I’ve seen in 10-15 years. He’s got all the tools. He’s a specimen. You don’t often get kids built like him who run like him.
“And any time you can have your starting quarterback back, that’s obviously a huge bonus.”
That’s in reference to Cole Schlader, a “savvy, gutty football player” who fought through a broken thumb in last year’s semifinal and championship games — the latter of which was a runaway victory against Lost Rivers at the Kibbie Dome.
“Just a tough kid; there was no way you were getting him out of the game,” Hasselstrom said. “That experience will be big. Those two guys will probably be the most pivotal returners.”
All-league lineman Dean Johnson, standing 5-11 and weighing about 230 pounds, is a quick, bowling ball of a pass-rusher, “extremely difficult to block up front,” Hasselstrom said. Johnson has been getting looks from college programs.
Other valuable returners include receiver/defensive back Dalton Ross and receiver/defensive end John Gehring.
“Our D-line should be really solid, and I think our pass coverage with Schlader, Martin and Ross, those guys all started last year,” Hasselstrom said of Prairie’s most tested position groups.
Youngsters Brody Hasselstrom and TJ Hibbard figure to provide a boost at linebacker, and in the backfield of an electric offense which works no-huddle, establishing its run first.
“They have some big shoes to fill at the linebacker spots, but they’re instinctive and athletic enough to be able to hold their own,” Hasselstrom said.
Prairie — who was voted No. 1 in the state high school preseason media poll — has been able to keep things status quo for the most part during the age of COVID, despite the cancellation of its traditional Montana summer camp.
Regardless of what’s been lost, however, the Pirates still are anticipated to be No. 1 in a league widely recognized as the state’s best at the 1A-DI level.
“I just hope everyone stays healthy, and that the league holds together,” Hasselstrom said. “We’ll keep doing what we’re doing — producing a good football team — and try to make a statement when it comes to playoff time. I don’t want to dwell on uncertainty. We’re playing it right now like we’re having the season. Everything’s been good. There’s no change in philosophy.”
Prairie
COACH — Ryan Hasselstrom (15th year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 6-0 in Whitepine League Division I, 11-0 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS/SIGNIFICANT PLAYERS — Cole Martin, sr., RB/DB; Dean Johnson, sr., OL/DL; Dalton Ross, sr., WR/DB; Cole Schlader, sr., QB/DB; John Gehring, sr., WR/DE.
SCHEDULE
Game times are 7 p.m. Pacific
Date — Opponent
Sept. 4 — at Kendrick
Sept. 11 — at Clearwater Valley (Kooskia)
Sept. 18 — at Timberline (Weippe)
Sept. 25 — Potlatch
Oct. 2 — Kamiah
Oct. 9 — at Lapwai
Oct. 16 — Genesee
Oct. 23 — at Troy