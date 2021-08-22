JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Cameron Smith missed out on his chance at a 59 and figured he at least would keep close to the lead Saturday in The Northern Trust. Thanks to a few surprising blunders by Jon Rahm, they wound up in a tie.
Now, they get a day off because of Hurricane Henri.
Smith missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole and had to settle for an 11-under-par 60 to set the course record at Liberty National. Rahm finally got going with a string of birdies, only to twice hit into the water that briefly costing him the lead and certainly slowing his momentum.
The U.S. Open champion had two birdies, one bogey, a double bogey and a terrific par save over the final five holes to scratch out a 67.
They were at 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen of South Africa. He made 10 birdies for a 62, one of four rounds at 62 or lower.
Justin Thomas (67) and Tony Finau (68) were three shots behind. Shane Lowry and Corey Conners each shot 62 and remained in the mix.
Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen had a bogey-free 4-under 67 and sits in a tie for 28th place at 8-under 205. He’s currently in 70th place in the FedEx Cup standings, which would guarantee him a spot in next week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
The average score in the third round was 68.3.
Rahm still was 30 minutes from starting his third round when the PGA Tour looked at the path of Henri and determined there was enough rain and dangerous wind on the edges of the hurricane that it was best to wait until Monday for the final round.
Workers began taking down loose structures, such as the poles to which cameras are attached for its ShotLink data. The final round Monday won’t start until the course is ready, and it likely will be played in threesomes off both tees.
That’s what made the finish important. There’s enough uncertainty about the storm and any lingering weather that a 54-hole event was not out of the question.
Smith teed off some three hours before the leaders and opened with five birdies in six holes, one of several good starts. The Australian, however, kept it going. He picked up his eighth birdie on No. 13, came within a foot of a hole-in-one on No. 14 and started thinking 59.
Smith narrowly missed an eagle putt on the reachable par-4 No. 16, hit a wedge stiff on No. 17 to reach 11 under for the round and was one birdie away from the 13th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour. His approach to No. 18 settled 12 feet to the right of the flag.
Even with Smith posting his 60, Rahm regained the lead with his fifth birdie of the round on No. 11, and he had good scoring chances ahead of him.
They just didn’t work out very well for him.
Dahmen carded three of his birdies on the front nine — at Nos. 3, 5 and 9 to card a 33. His other birdie came on No. 12.