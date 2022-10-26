Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle, right, looks to shoot the puck as Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie shoots and scores on a breakaway as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens scores a goal on Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones as defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens reacts after scoring a goal as Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo, center, handles the puck in front of Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones as defenseman Carson Soucy moves in during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz tries to get a shot past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz, left, shoots the puck as Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie, center, celebrates with teammates Vince Dunn (29) and Adam Larsson (6) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle, right, looks to shoot the puck as Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie shoots and scores on a breakaway as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens scores a goal on Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones as defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens reacts after scoring a goal as Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo, center, handles the puck in front of Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones as defenseman Carson Soucy moves in during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz tries to get a shot past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz, left, shoots the puck as Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie, center, celebrates with teammates Vince Dunn (29) and Adam Larsson (6) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)